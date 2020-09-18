FBI Director Chris Wray On The Bubble?…

Let’s be honest. If the Senate Intelligence Committee (SSCI) was not so comprehensively corrupt, it’s likely FBI Director Christopher Wray would have been replaced a long time ago. Wray is an abject failure in his position. [Recent Example Here]
Yesterday, President Trump calls out FBI Director Chris Wray for his ridiculous attachment to the vast Russian conspiracy theory:
From the FBI recently ‘taking a knee‘ to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter domestic terrorists; to the ridiculous -and manipulative- 2018 claims by the FBI director in the Cesar Sayoc case (“energetic material that may become combustible when subjected to heat or friction”); to Director Wray’s 2018 claim that no political bias exists within the FBI yet he was going to immediately require bias training; to the FBI participating in the pre-dawn raid of Roger Stone; to the 40 FBI agents assigned to Robert Mueller; everything Director Wray has claimed is a complete farce and makes a mockery of the FBI as an institution.
It is not a question of “if” Chris Wray will be replaced, the issue is really about ‘when’ that will happen. Just like President Trump had to wait to fire failed AG Jeff Sessions until the day after the mid-term election, it appears the firing of FBI Director Chris Wray will have to wait until after the 2020 election.
Half of the country, if not more, no longer have any confidence in the FBI as a functional institution. From missed alerts about Islamic extremism due to political correctness, to missed warnings and alerts surrounding mentally unstable school shooters (Parkland HS), the FBI has long-been recognized as a dysfunctional institution; however, now the severity of that dysfunction has more sunlight.
Keep in mind former FBI Director James Comey organized secret recordings, secret investigations, manipulative investigative meetings and secret transcripts of his contacts with U.S. President Trump; only to secretly release them to the media with intent to manipulate the political narrative… while at the same time the FBI is blaming Russia for election interference. Think about that dichotomy for a few minutes.
…. Simultaneously Black Lives Matter and Antifa domestic terror groups are rioting, burning, attacking law enforcement and taking armed hostile encampments inside urban areas, and the FBI is focused on the mysteriously invisible “white supremacists”:
Puh-lease! No one needs to denigrate Biden. He does it every day all by himself.
#LyingSackofWray
Sydney Powell for director! That’ll spin ‘em up!
Grennell would get my vote. Less lawyers, not more.
Ric Grenell. Sidney for DOJ unless Barr turns out to be the greatest AG ever. Time is running out tho’…
Are you still locked down in Cali?
I say he gets fired before the election. Why not?
If Trump wins Wray gets fired. If Trump loses Wray gets fired anyway because he’s a loser in many ways that refuses to see ANTIFA as dangerous. Wray gets fired as incompetent.
Do it now and be done with it. If PDJT holds off, it may look like he’s “protecting” the institution.
Of the many things they are already accusing Trump of right now, the Democrats have given Trump a free pass to do if he desires.
This may have been a mea a culpa to seek the affirmation of the liberals to keep his job if a Biden/ Harris or should I say Harris administration wins.
The FBI is a politically corrupted rogue Criminal Enterprise
And lets not forget his wife is CIA.
No possibility of cross contamination.
“taking a knee” while in any kind of uniform or official capacity should be sufficient grounds to lose one’s job. It’s just absolutely unfathomable that this is a thing.
In essence Mitch hired Mr. Magoo as the fixer.
I’m glad Magoo failed.
I despise what the FBI has become. If I am on a jury and the FBI is involved in the case, the defendant would have to confess in open court for me to convict.
A friend of mine is a SAIC of a Regional field office. I would bet he agrees with your comment.
Given the DOJ is also involved AND a probable activist under a dirty robe to boot, there’s no way I could sit for another jury, ever.
We all know what a swampbag Wray is. And he needs to go. So let’s make suggestions for his replacements. Who would y’all love as head of FBI….that is, if Trump doesn’t just nuke the whole agency and start over.
I want the most qualified person who does NOT want the job.
Kinda like George Washington.
Ric G
Frank Drebbin could do a better job than anyone carrying a Feral Bureau of Iniquity badge.
This nonsense about White Supremacists is designed to bring on a real race war. No mention of “Black Supremacists” in league with Muslim Supremacists. That’s verboten. Lockdowns,forced vaccinations, world pedo rings in cahoots with Hollywood.At one time those of us that spoke of Deep State/ Shadow Government, NWO were labeled as conspiracy kooks. Things dont seem so kooky now do they?
KlanTifa is White (wealthy) Supremacist
aka KKK
Rather than fire Wray, I’d much prefer that the entire FBI operation be defunded and their doors closed. They are the definition of a criminal enterprise.
OMG – the p___y hat on the badge – LOL funny, brightened the day. Waiting for a pajama boy meme with Wrays head attached wearing the badge proudly on top of his pooh jammies.
All of us that like truth and justice and hate gaslighters and corrupt authority knew that Christopher is a serially dishonest, partisan hack, as proved by the samples in the ‘continue to read’. Wray has been criminal to the disposition of justice and truth. He is rotted and deserves legal punishment for what he has done in his tenure. Who was the power that recommended him to Trump? Was it Preibus? Pence? McConnell?
An addendum, why was Olivia Troye, a former professed Bush Republican but an Obama national security official, and NeverTrumper, allowed to leak time and time again from Pence’s staff, so that she now lies about Trump and is doing commercials for Biden for President?
I heard it was Krispy Cream Cristy
I heard it was Krispy Cream Cristy
It’s going to take a Crocodile Dundee-sized scalpel (think, “that’s not a scalpel. THAT’S a scalpel”) to excise the massive tumor of political rot enshrined in that institution.
I have been hoping for months, the reason Wray is still in position, is his dismissal would be far too disruptive to the Trump re-election. Post election termination is my fervent hope. Somewhere around January 7th, 2021 would be perfect.
BTW SD, that last picture will have me laughing all weekend. Thanks!
Like right after ” So help me God”.
DeWalt,
Agreed, the 20th would probably be more proper, but I am in a hurry and would love to see it the day of the certification of electoral votes.
Heavenly choice!! 🙏🏻 Big problem is, will Mitch let this come to fruition ?
It can’t prevent a temporary appointment.
Highly doubtful it would seem… Itchy Mitchy is such a corrupt nightmare….
Nope. Appoint David Clark as temporary Director and Mitch will be begging for Sydney. Like he did with Grennell.
I can’t even imagine if that happened.
Let it be so. We’ve had enough of this muppet!
Not one question from the press once it was announced.
Henry,
It is Masks, COVID-19 virus, vaccines, mass mailed ballots and possibly the hurricane.
They are still waiting for their talking points.
Do it now and put in an Acting Director until the election. Wray’s incompetence is dangerous for POTUS and the country.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I believe that his latest Russia Russia Rusia out burst is an attemp to hurt PDT and hope for the Biden win..
Also it appears that the house is about to launch a new impeachment scam .. Fire Wray and the democrats demand an investigation of a President Coverup about the aid he is receiving from Russia Russia Russia and stopping the FBI Director from investing…LOL..it never stops
Wray speaking up means the paperwork is ready.. just need the excuse.
Isn’t there a way to fire Wray and put someone capable in the FBI job temporarily to get us past the election — and then formally nominate a permanent replacement in November? Or, if PDJT fires ‘The Empty Suit’, does the job go directly to Wray’s Deputy Bowdich (which may be a ‘pick your poison’ proposition)? Wray is a national embarrassment and we need him G-O-N-E….
So Mr. President who recommended Wray to you?
Chris Christie…
As much as I like Rick Grinnell, this is not the place to fritter away his talents and efforts. There is too much of a skill set mismatch for him to anything meaningful, in an informed manner.
Hopefully there is an already US Senate approved Temp, with DoJ and/or Law Enforcement Background, to put in place. Besides kicking butt, one has to know which butts to kick, why they need kicked as well as which changes to make and why make the change. Time and learning curve would not be on the side of Rick Grinnell as the President needs somebody functional, whom he can reasonably trust on 4 November. Look for somebody from the past to be dusted off and brought out of retirement.
Grenell does not have a law degree so the FBI would not be a good fit. Now State Dept would work for Grenell and move Pompeo FBI.
Pompeo worked Intelligence..
The argument has often been made here that economic security is national security, and it makes perfect sense. The devil’s advocate in me says, what good is economic security if the basic security of a legitimate justice system is undermined by rampant, in your face corruption?
In other words everyone that wants one could have a job but if the justice system is (as it appears) two tiered, it could become four tiered or selectively tiered and all we can do is keep our fingers crossed and hope it’s not our day. I’d rather fight for a job in a stagnant economy than have a job in a corrupt economy/system.
Further, who does the corruption affect the most, traditional American, nationalists, the common joe, anyone but the wealthy. I say it’s more about draining the swamp than “the economy stupid.”
Remember who ever gets appointed to FBI director has to be confirmed by the Senate. No way will they let Sidney Powell be FBI Director nor do I think she would want it. Completely different skill set. But a Jeff Jenson could work. Trump can do an end around the Senate by putting in an “acting director” ala Grennell and that person causes such a ruckus that the Senate will confirm who Trump wanted all along. Someone who puts out all the dirty laundry that was the OBAMA team. Who that temporary person is we have to wait.
It all depends on the dirt that PDT has on Mitch right now..
The 2nd pic from the bottom says all I need to know about the corrupt FBI. Kneeling to the marxist BLM, in my humble opinion, brands them as terrorist sympathizers that should NEVER be trusted.
Isn’t Christopher Wray a Senior Executive Service member? I believe so, from the Plum Book reference.
With Wray as Director, and field agents kneeling to insurgents, Russia is the least of the threats to this country.
Perhaps Wray will resign, write a book and seek compensation at CNN or MSDNC?
>Art of the Deal ?
Chris Wray doesn’t make a mockery of the Fan Belt Inspectors – He Personifies the institution.
and lets not forget the 15 agents sent in to solve “the case of the nascar noose!!”
evidently, Encyclopedia Brown was on another case at the time.
Russia, Russia, Russia?
And yet Mueller himself said not one vote was effected?
“The Greatest Law Enforcement Agency” in the world still has prioritization issues and appear to major in minors.
It’s an international laughingstock at this point and needs to become a domestic Agency only. It’s Just too big and the convenience of accessing info for counterintelligence needs to be weighed against the ability of foreigners to influence FBI and our country.
One wonders if foreigners are influencing FBI/Wray actions.
After the election, in which Trump gets more electoral college numbers than the last election, I would love to see Ric Grenell in the Director position.
FBI 7th Floor needs renovation. The whole building needs renovation.
Condemn and close the building and tell McConnell to fund a complete renovation. Tell Wray (and staff) he has a job relocation inside the polar circle, heat will soon be available in next budget cycle.
The last photo says it all.
Anyone remember those plastic blow-up self standing clown punching bags? I think an updated “Wray” version would be a sellout.
Mueller had the FBI on their knees bowing to Islam after he took over. Couldn’t say a bad word against the moeslems in the DOJ after 9-11
