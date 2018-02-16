Say Something, Do Nothing – FBI Statement On Parkland Florida School Shooting…

The specificity here is pretty damning. The FBI released a stunning admission today admitting they received prior a specific warning about Broward County Nikolas Cruz and his threats to carry out a school shooting. The FBI took no action.
WASHINGTON DC FBI – On January 5, 2018, a person close to Nikolas Cruz contacted the FBI’s Public Access Line (PAL) tipline to report concerns about him. The caller provided information about Cruz’s gun ownership, desire to kill people, erratic behavior, and disturbing social media posts, as well as the potential of him conducting a school shooting.
Under established protocols, the information provided by the caller should have been assessed as a potential threat to life. The information then should have been forwarded to the FBI Miami Field Office, where appropriate investigative steps would have been taken.
We have determined that these protocols were not followed for the information received by the PAL on January 5. The information was not provided to the Miami Field Office, and no further investigation was conducted at that time.
FBI Director Christopher Wray said:
“We are still investigating the facts. I am committed to getting to the bottom of what happened in this particular matter, as well as reviewing our processes for responding to information that we receive from the public. It’s up to all Americans to be vigilant, and when members of the public contact us with concerns, we must act properly and quickly.
“We have spoken with victims and families, and deeply regret the additional pain this causes all those affected by this horrific tragedy. All of the men and women of the FBI are dedicated to keeping the American people safe, and are relentlessly committed to improving all that we do and how we do it.” (link)
The backdrop of this admission is especially troublesome as the FBI previously also admitted they were forewarned about the Tsarnaev brothers in the Boston Marathon Bombing 2013 and did nothing; and perhaps even more disturbing was the prior warning about the 2016 Orlando Pulse Nightclub shooter Omar Mateen.
[…] Mateen’s background, however, was checked again by G4S in 2013 after the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office requested he be removed from the St. Lucie County Courthouse patrol after he allegedly made derogatory comments to a deputy.
A deputy at the courthouse mentioned the Middle East to Mateen, who reacted by threatening the deputy, said Sheriff Ken Mascara, who attended the Wednesday night meeting at the community’s Island Club.
“Omar became very agitated and made a comment that he could have al-Qaida kill my employee and his family,” Mascara said Wednesday. “If that wasn’t bad enough, he followed it up with very disturbing comments about women and followed it up with very disturbing comments about Jews and then went on to say that the Fort Hood shooter was justified in his actions.”
The FBI launched an investigation into Mateen after Sheriff’s Office officials reported the incident to the agency. As part of its investigation, the FBI examined Mateen’s travel history, phone records, acquaintances and even planted a confidential informant in the courthouse to “lure Omar into some kind of act and Omar did not bite,” Mascara said. The FBI concluded Mateen was not a threat after that, Mascara said. (read more)
Obviously the apparatus of the bureaucracy within the FBI needs a top-down review and re-focus.
It really is beyond appalling that when you do see something and you do say something that NOTHING HAPPENS. ZERO. ZIP. NADA.
It reminds me of the Motel 6 employees in AZ who decided to start reporting all the illegal alien riff raff at their locations to the feds, and the illegals all got mad. Now Motel 6 is in hot water, when all they did was see something, say something.
As American citizens we should have rights of our own to see that the riff raff is removed when it is found. Instead we are made to feel bad for being invaded from all areas of the globe.
Having a Federal hotline is obviously part of the problem. Hotlines should be established in each State so people with local knowledge and experience can operate and use them.
And effectively cross-check on the do-nothing response of the vaunted FBI (Fool, Bullsxxx, Impede) rogue paramilitary force org.
ALWAYS ahead of the curve…
“…the FBI, it’s reputation is in tatters – worst in history!” PDJT, 12/2017
Right again!
If the FBI does nothing and more of these domestic terror attacks happen, there will be an increased demand to disarm Americans. It seems as if this is their agenda. They knew about the Boston Bombers, the Orlando Shooter, The Fort Lauderdale Shooter, and this Shooting in Parkland beforehand and did nothing. I also wonder about Las Vegas…they’re still hiding information in that case and things still don’t add up. The FBI should be shut down and a different group that works more closely with local police started in its place. It has unfortunately become useless and politicized.
In most of America, crime prevention has taken a back seat to crime investigation for most local police departments. There is really no reason to expect anything different from the FBI. When seconds count, they are only minutes away. When it comes to personal safety, we are on our own. Prepare accordingly.
Don’t you think the black hats in the FBI do indeed want to disarm ordinary Americans?
Not only did Obama had 8 years to decimate the military but the also had 8 years to hire like-minded in the FBI.
The school should have gotten a protection injunction against him. Based on the injunction he would have been required to surrender all firearms. Since he made threats of shooting and based on that, the Sheriff could have gotten a search warrant on his home and vehicles. Had he been found to be in possession of firearms after injuction was served, he would have been jailed.
President Trump should make Jim Kallstrom his FBI Czar and have him set up a 90-day review of the problems with a clean-up plan. Less FBI trying to play super-spy and political games, more doing their job.
Hillary just told everyone today.. Vote Democrat or die in mass shootings.. “”Mass shootings are not inevitable. The majority of Americans support common sense gun reform. Though we feel angry, heartbroken, even helpless now, we have the power to elect people who will protect lives, not gun sellers’ profits. Remember these feelings in November, and VOTE.” https://twitter.com/HillaryClinton/status/964581598325825537
In Florida the Sheriff is much more powerful than the Feds. The feds have very little juridiction in a matter such as this. At the least, the tip should have been passed on to the Sheriff or FDLE. To much dependency is placed on Fed authorities with little power.
In any state an elected Sheriff is more powerful than any Fed. This is why they have tried to get rid of sheriffs in as many places as they can.
I should add, within their jurisdiction.
Famous But Incompetent
It is completely normal for the government to do absolutely nothing with unstable people. There was a guy off his meds driving around my nephew’s house at 2 am honking the horn and the police could not do a thing. It is very easy for people to say do this or do that. A very honest attorney in our private little hell told me “It is legal to be insane in Wisconsin”. He summed it up very nicely.
They don’t have any “disturbing the peace” laws up there in the Land O Lakes?
But remember, FBI is pretty good at taking out ranchers and others deemed undesirable.
Failures on multiple levels.
Broward County schools changed their policy of zero tolerance, reporting all infractions to the police, to one of not reporting and handling discipline in house. Cruz had been suspended from school on several occasions and was forbidden from carrying a back pack because bullets were found on one occasion. His actions should have been reported to local police.
Sherriff called to his house 39 times. 39 times?
Tip to FBI that was not followed up on.
Make no mistake, Cruz owns his actions and should pay with the forfeiture of his life.
“All of the men and women of the FBI are dedicated to keeping the American people safe, and are relentlessly committed to improving all that we do and how we do it.”
I am sorry to say this Director Wray, but it makes it very difficult for me to believe you when we both know this is not the case. If ALL FBI agents were dedicated to keeping all of us safe, then this may never have happened. We would still have seventeen people alive and well wouldn’t we?
The FBI failed more than once on this murderer, we all know this to be true, now don’t we? Who knows, if the FBI had followed protocol, than maybe I would call this individual by his name and not a murderer.
I’m sorry, but your words break my heart Director Wray, because we both know you’re being dishonest. If you’re being dishonest here, who is to say you’re not being dishonest in other important matters?
Even before the latest *very explicit* tip Jan 5, there was the prior tip in September where a guy with a youtube channel had notified FBI of a threatening “school shooter” comment posted on one of his videos by Nikolas Cruz, or maybe it was as his user name, I forget.
FBI was ;yammering away at a press conference about 2 days ago that they couldn’t find the guy, there wasn’t an address or full name or more specific info attached to the posting that would enable them to track the commenter down.
Hello? If he posted the comment, he likely was registered on youtube, where you have to submit an email address to register. The commenter name is an active link that leads to their profile.
FBI could have compelled youtube to give the email address on file for the commenter and any other info. Email address leads to an email provider, possibly to an internet service provider.
Keep working down that chain and I speculate FBI could have identified the guy in Sept. I’m not a computer guy so I can’t say for sure, others might comment if they know.
All moot in the light of the far more informative Jan 5 tip. Just wanted to point out that even the Sept tip disclaimer FBI was limply promoting the other day struck me as weak sauce immediately.
