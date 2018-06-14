FBI Director Chris Wray Press Conference – 5:30pm Livestream

FBI Director Christopher Wray will be holding a 5:30pn press conference to discuss the issues and fallout from the DOJ Inspector General report released earlier today.

Those reading the report will note the executive summary and conclusions were not written by the same IG officials who wrote the body of the investigative findings.  The investigation doesn’t match the summary.  The media is using the summary for their narrative; however the content within the IG report is entirely devastating.

363 Responses to FBI Director Chris Wray Press Conference – 5:30pm Livestream

  1. ivehadit says:
    June 14, 2018 at 6:09 pm

    So we are no longer a country of laws just a country of mistakes and errors of judgemen tand irregularities. Mark this day down.

  2. WeThePeople2016 says:
    June 14, 2018 at 6:09 pm

  3. Risa says:
    June 14, 2018 at 6:10 pm

    If our FBI and DOJ are unaccountable, we have a police state which rules us, the ” little people”, through fear. The powerful, such as the Clintons, Comey, and Mueller, aren’t subject to the laws which the police state uses against us.

    Clarity can be painful.

  4. Newman says:
    June 14, 2018 at 6:10 pm

    Never liked Wray from the moment he was tapped to be the FBI Director. Just looks like a slick slimeball.

  5. Tom Reagan says:
    June 14, 2018 at 6:11 pm

    The government cheese dependent frauds like Wray and Horowitz taking a taxpayer checks will never solve this since they are the reason for it, each and every one of them. Nothing will change, no corrupt federal government employee will ever be held accountable or prosecuted unless and until a time comes that citizens take to DC and go office by office and home by home and eliminate each and every member of the federal bureaucracy from their current world, with extreme excruciating humiliating, public and painful methods as may be appropriate. No federal employee is immune as they are part of the largest corrupt organization this country has seen and this corrupt organization and all its members are worthy of total and complete annihilation by any and all means necessary.

  6. coeurdaleneman says:
    June 14, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    Maybe it’s a little premature.

    But I gotta say that it looks like the eeyores were closer to the truth than the starry-eyed optimists and the Q crowd.

    “Trust Sessions” has become a punchline. lol

  7. KBR says:
    June 14, 2018 at 6:13 pm

    Wray is gonna slap their little hands.

    Wray says we will hold them accountable “after this.” But not now.?
    Gonna reeducate, that ‘s the ticket.

    Wray, if the FBI was worth a #%^* they already KNEW. If you are not holding them accountable already you never will.

    And that FBI should “stop expressing” their hatred of all Trump supporters won’t help. Secret hate is not an improvement if these bozos decide to single out likely supporters to roust or accuse near a crime scene just because they can, and want to. WE DO NOT TRUST FBI anymore. For good clear reason!

    You gave your talk to the leftist press buddies, just preaching to your choir.

    But the people are not buying it.

  8. noswamp says:
    June 14, 2018 at 6:13 pm

    Wray should be ashamed of himself. Unfortunately he is too smug to even notice the people that are screaming and yelling around him, i.e. the voters who voted in Trump.

  9. MIKE says:
    June 14, 2018 at 6:13 pm

    Buncha lies. Sing it for me, JJ

  10. parteagirl says:
    June 14, 2018 at 6:13 pm

    • A2 says:
      June 14, 2018 at 6:23 pm

      Keleman, spot on. It only took a few minutes for Wray to contradict himself. So Comeyish with his presser on the Lunatic’s private email server.

  11. BlackKnightRides says:
    June 14, 2018 at 6:14 pm

    CONGRATS, WRAY: You’ve seized on how to “prevent recurrences”…

    Go from 1% Attrition to ZERO Attrition for an FBI with a CULTURE of CORRUPTION at the TOP.

    … After all they’ve been hiring and grooming IN THEIR OWN IMAGE for a DECADE.

    Direct Office of Professional Responsibility spank the Perps then send them to class and pat em on the fanny.

    PROBLEM SOLVED.

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      June 14, 2018 at 6:23 pm

      Wray has 10 months in office and hasn’t done SQUAT.
      • No numbers convicted
      • No numbers under prosecuted
      • No numbers fired
      • No numbers demoted
      • No numbers under OPR review
      • No numbers exonerated

      THAT’s how you send his “strong message of accountability”.

      What the hell has he been WAITING for …
      • He needs an OIG finding of LEADERSHIP FAILURE to take action?
      • He needs an OIG finding of MEMBER BIAS and CORRUPTION?

      Why not fire and prosecute ANY FBI MEMBER for ANY WRONGDOING?

      Why aren’t they ALL accountable for not lying, quibbling, cheating, stealing or TOLERATING ANYONE who does?

      Why the hell isn’t the FBI standard the HIGHEST in the WORLD?

  12. Paco Loco says:
    June 14, 2018 at 6:14 pm

    It’s amazng to me that Sessions and Wray were nominated by POTUS. I thought that he would have had better advice and that the extreme vetting would have outed them. These two swamp rats are clearly not on the Trump team. If anything, the two most important law officers in the government are Deep State plants.

    POTUS, will you please fire both of these snakes and appoint honest Patriots who can clean house in the DoJ and FBI and have your back as you MAGA.

  13. Ventura Highway says:
    June 14, 2018 at 6:14 pm

    time for you mofos to ease on down the road, Wray and your ilk

  14. Nigella says:
    June 14, 2018 at 6:15 pm

    Very disappointment in Wray. He should have said that heads were gonna roll and this was unacceptable instead he acts like a defiant child and says who cares what the President thinks?

    • Nigella says:
      June 14, 2018 at 6:16 pm

      disappointed… darn auto correct

      • noswamp says:
        June 14, 2018 at 6:20 pm

        Me too. Very disappointed. What I read of the IG report was interesting. But I thought they would at least do something about the problems. Don’t forget Rosenstein briefed Trump about the report, more fluff. I am sure Trump noticed.

  15. straightstreet says:
    June 14, 2018 at 6:16 pm

    Like I said in the other comments thread…. Bunch of bull shite. No justice. None.

  16. G3 says:
    June 14, 2018 at 6:17 pm

    Wray- “our brand is OK”
    Well, that’s a relief.

  17. DeWalt says:
    June 14, 2018 at 6:17 pm

    This is what happens when you give Lawyers (mostly libs) guns and badges. This is no suprise.

  18. noswamp says:
    June 14, 2018 at 6:17 pm

    I hope that Treepers and others in this country start peacefully protesting. The coup has achieved its goal; damn the people, let them eat cake! A sad day for the USA. No wonder the market was down.

  19. snootybaronet says:
    June 14, 2018 at 6:17 pm

    Wray’s parseltongue performance vs. What’s really going down:

  20. Newman says:
    June 14, 2018 at 6:18 pm

    No wonder the FBI can’t stop a school shooting or terrorist attack after they’ve been repeatedly tipped off. The whole head of that agency needs to be canned.

  21. John Doe says:
    June 14, 2018 at 6:18 pm

    I think Wray said they were going to hold seminars to teach them how to lie better and not betray their hatred of all things Trump. That oughta fix it. This presser made me angrier than the report. Hope Trump’s got this!🤞🏻🤞🏻

    • Coast says:
      June 14, 2018 at 6:22 pm

      Yep, that’s what I heard too. No more texting. No more putting things in writing. That kind of stuff. Makes me sick. I just hope President Trump starts to get really pissed off. And I mean really pissed.

    • holly100 says:
      June 14, 2018 at 6:24 pm

      Some Professional Development workshops organized by the HR Dept. Maybe Strzok can get head that up.

  22. ristvan says:
    June 14, 2018 at 6:18 pm

    Just an opinion from someone who is not a cogniscenti of politics. The next BIG event is the midterms. Deplorables need a red tide, when traditionally the party in the WH (Trump, not RINOs) looses seats and maybe even the majority. Trump has been pointing out the need to ‘defy’ that tradition for many months.
    Now think of all the pro Trump/anti swamp uniparty tweets and ads that can be fashioned just from the events of the past 7 days. Trudopes fake eyebrow comes loose in G7 farce. NoKo newspapers themselves now say denuclearization. Clinton FBI whitewash: IG ‘no political bias’, followed by Strozk tweets. And then hammered home by MSM nonsense/reality contrasts. Crumbs Pelosi an easy target on tax cuts. MS 13 have a devine soul per Pelosi.
    A strategic thinking opinion. Trump is gathering all this stuff and will turn it into MOAB weapons formthe midterms. Meanwhile, he is minding Napolean’s admonition: never interuptmthe enemy when they are in the process of making a major blunder.

  23. ivehadit says:
    June 14, 2018 at 6:18 pm

    What does the FBI say to ALL the families lives they have destroyed? Oh, so sorry?!
    No one is standing up for them or for that matter US! This is disgusting.

  24. WeThePeople2016 says:
    June 14, 2018 at 6:18 pm

  25. Coast says:
    June 14, 2018 at 6:19 pm

    No doubt about it….Wash DC is about 95% corrupt, maybe even more, and they will protect themselves at all costs. When political bias was so clearly evident, and the actions taken with Clinton were so unusual (not under oath, no video, no notes, her staff present, immunity handed out like candy, etc) and yet the OIG report draws a conclusion of zero political bias impact, a decision that is so wrong, then justice has no friend in Washington. We will never see Comey, Clinton, Brennan, Powers, Rice, Obama….we will never see any prosecutions. Never.

  26. mcclainra says:
    June 14, 2018 at 6:19 pm

    I saw this post by Dinesh D’Souza on Robert Barnes twitter feed. He should know.

    View post on imgur.com

  27. Echo says:
    June 14, 2018 at 6:19 pm

    ” The media is using the summary for their narrative; however the content within the IG report is entirely devastating.’

    Yeah, but it doesn’t matter. There are some “insubordination” problems, a process thing, J walking, and no systemic bias in the conclusion.

    The establishment just told us we can run but we can ‘t hide, they’ll be running the show forever….name changes mean nothing.

    We’ve been patted on the head.

    If you think Huber will be anything more, I’m sorry.

    I told you so.

  28. jack says:
    June 14, 2018 at 6:20 pm

    After today if you are a Sessions Lover, maybe you should rethink your beliefs.

    We still love you, but realize you have been calling many of us Pro-Trump anti-Sessions people Trolls for over a year, and you kept telling us to “wait for it”, “wait for it”, for Jan, Feb, Mar,april, May, and now June! Today. We did wait for it, and the Summary is what will be used by the MSM and Dems to show Obama’s DOJ/FBI didn’t do anything wrong. Wray stated “no political bias” and the summary states the same thing.

    Trump wasn’t playing 3d chess with us about Jeff Sessions, he was serious and called out Sessions many times and told us Sessions is a disgrace!

  29. WeThePeople2016 says:
    June 14, 2018 at 6:20 pm

  30. WeThePeople2016 says:
    June 14, 2018 at 6:24 pm

  31. looking for info says:
    June 14, 2018 at 6:24 pm

    The fact that Strzok’s message was withheld by someone, just how much else is being withheld.
    What you don’t know about what you don’t know means you cannot explicitely ask for it.
    Therefore they could be withholding almost anything.

  32. beach lover says:
    June 14, 2018 at 6:24 pm

    What about the “WH wants to know everything we are doing”? How in the world can they say there is any clear results when there are still so much they are obviously hiding? I guess they are going to blame all this on Strzok like he was acting in a vacuum? a lone wolf?

  33. pgroup says:
    June 14, 2018 at 6:25 pm

    I don’t think Wray is weak or in collusion (can we ever get rid of that word?). I think he is very fearful that an aggressive investigation and/or criminal prosecution will reveal some other (more serious) malfeasance by FBI officials/agents. Presently we do not know what that might be but an analogous situation is when the FBI crime lab was producing false expert reports for use in criminal trials. One trial led to exposure of wholesale BS masquerading as expert DNA matches and/or fingerprint matches.

    Other than that, why would anybody want to remind employees about the non-privacy aspects of govt electronic devices? So the next coup attempt succeeds? Absolutely a stupid idea.

