FBI Director Chris Wray Press Conference – 5:30pm Livestream

FBI Director Christopher Wray will be holding a 5:30pn press conference to discuss the issues and fallout from the DOJ Inspector General report released earlier today.

Those reading the report will note the executive summary and conclusions were not written by the same IG officials who wrote the body of the investigative findings. The investigation doesn’t match the summary. The media is using the summary for their narrative; however the content within the IG report is entirely devastating.

CNBC Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – Alternate #2 Livestream Link

