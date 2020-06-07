FBI Pledge Allegiance to Black Lives Matter, Antifa, Nation of Islam and New Black Panthers Protesters…

In a display of public unity with ‘The Movement’ writ large, FBI officials took a knee to declare their woke allegiance with the protesting mobs. With that visible display we now have a better understanding of the motives behind a history of FBI failures.
Setting aside the optic that some members of the FBI looking more like ‘meal-team-6’, there was always a suspicion the FBI were more concerned about political correctness than actually doing the work of a federal investigative agency. Historically the FBI has failed miserably to stop domestic terror threats; and when the investigative failures are researched there’s usually a prior connection between the attackers and the FBI.
The father of the Orlando Pulse nightclub terrorist, Omar Mateen, was a guy named Seddique Mateen (you might remember seeing him at the Hillary Clinton rally). After Omar killed 49 people it was discovered that Seddique had been an FBI informant for over eleven years (2005 to 2016).
Similarly, after the Parkland school shooting, it was discovered the FBI was fully aware of Nikolas Cruz, yet again they had taken no action. The exact same scenario had played out several years earlier when the FBI was warned about the Tsarnaev brothers before the Boston Marathon Bombing 2013 and yet they did nothing to stop it.
The FBI is now a political agency with police powers within the federal government. The activity of Lisa Page, Peter Strzok, James Comey, Andrew McCabe and a host of very familiar names has shown just how important politics is within the institution. Indeed, as we saw in the ridiculous Hillary Clinton investigation, politics was the prism for every decision; and protecting their ideological tribe was the biggest concern within the agency.
Understanding the sensitivity behind the FBI to the Muslim community; a sensitivity almost identical to the expressed position of the democrat party apparatus; it should not come as a big surprise to see FBI agents ignoring terror threats and simultaneously taking a knee to show their allegiance with Black Lives Matter.
After all, Black Lives Matter (BLM) is an assembly of political grievance activists that includes the Nation of Islam (Farrakhan) and the New Black Panther Party (NBPP). The overall network is currently working in coordination with the ultra-violent Antifa.
When the FBI takes a knee to support BLM they are openly aligning with Antifa and the violent advocacy it carries; and not being subtle about sticking a finger in the eye of the U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr.
Once we accept the FBI is a weaponized political agency it makes sense they would only target people adverse to their political agenda; and more harshly target anyone whom they would view as a political opponent (Roger Stone). Somehow the FBI found the motivation and resources to send more heavily armed agents to arrest 68-year-old Roger Stone than ever stepped foot in Benghazi, Libya.
This also explains why the FBI refused to deal with FBI chief legal counsel Dana Boente when his corrupt activity was discovered within an attempt to overthrow President Trump.
Severe politicization also reconciles how Robert Mueller and Andrew Weissmann were able to instruct over 50 FBI agents to investigate a transparently non-existent Russian collusion conspiracy for over two years; as part of a strategy to help democrats win the 2018 election.
One example within the FBI operation in 2018 was the fraudulent nonsense behind Cesar Sayoc. You might remember: FBI Director Christopher Wray outlined during his remarks the mysterious devices consisted of PVC pipe, clocks, batteries, wiring and “energetic material that can become combustible when subjected to heat or friction”.
Indeed, in hindsight things make a lot more sense when we see the FBI take a knee to express their politics publicly, and we have two years of FBI Director Christopher Wray explaining how the FBI is an earnest group of employees who just needed a little more “bias training” to ensure their bias did not surface in their investigations.
Understanding the political prism through which all decisions are made in the FBI, also helps reconcile why FBI Director Christopher Wray would choose David Bowditch as his deputy director.
David Bowditch was the FBI official in charge of the 2015 San Bernardino terrorist attack carried out by Syed Farook and Tashfeen Malik. 14 people were killed and 22 others were seriously injured. Everything behind the attack was sketchy, and there was clearly a green card scam being run as part of the background operation.
Yes Alice, once you accept that everything the FBI does is based on their politics, then everything starts to make a lot more sense; including how those suspects were able to carry out their operations while under surveillance.
From the recent Pensacola Naval Air Station attack, to the attack in Las Vegas, to the Garland Texas terrorist event everything makes sense from the perspective the FBI are first and foremost a political operation.
One other event also takes on a remarkable amount of clarity now (watch):
I think a lot of what we’ve learned over the past few years go back to Mueller. I could be oversimplifying, but he seems to be at the root of what has gone down at the FBI over the past 20 years… if you consider the branches off of the “Mueller Tree”.
“FBI knew earlier of Boston bombing suspect”
https://www.politico.com/blogs/under-the-radar/2013/06/fbi-knew-earlier-of-boston-bombing-suspect-166313
(emphasis mine)
Deceased Boston Marathon bombing suspect Tamerlan Tsarnaev came to the attention of the FBI on at least two occasions prior to a Russian government warning in March 2011 that said he appeared to be radicalizing, FBI Director Robert Mueller said in Congressional testimony this week.
[…]
“His name had come up in two other cases,” Mueller said in response to questions from Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa). “Those two other cases, the individuals had their cases closed. So, he was one or two person [sic] away.”
Prior to? Two other cases? Hm. Interesting. Wonder what that could have been…
“Tamerlan Tsarnaev: Terrorist. Murderer. Federal Informant?”
https://www.bostonmagazine.com/news/2017/04/09/tamerlan-tsarnaev-fbi-informant/4/
Tamerlan underwent a transformation from a womanizing Euro-trash party boy to a pious Muslim
[…] By the time Tamerlan began attending regularly, the mosque had long faced rumors of ties to extremists.
[…] Tamerlan had all the traits that comprised the perfect candidate to infiltrate a mosque that had been in the crosshairs of federal counterterrorism investigators, law enforcement officials in Massachusetts say privately.
[…] But Tamerlan told Kartashov that he had followed Islamic teachings that urged Muslims to follow orders such as “cut their heads and make them kneel in front of you.” […] However, investigators believe this is what happened to three men in Waltham months earlier, all mixed martial arts fighters who called Tamerlan a friend. While the case led investigators to Ibragim Todashev, a Russian with ties to Tamerlan who was shot dead by FBI agents under murky circumstances during an interview in Florida, the [Waltham] murders remain unsolved. [*]
[…] Whatever information Tamerlan’s immigration records contained, the DHS secretary was not at liberty to talk. It was a staggering admission, especially since DHS would eventually be forced to release Tamerlan’s alien file pursuant to a Freedom of Information Act request filed by multiple news organizations, including the Boston Globe, in February 2016. Though dozens of pages were completely redacted, including the names of federal agencies that requested Tamerlan receive U.S. citizenship (and waive any fees for the application process), the U.S. Customs file still contained troubling information.
[…] What is clear, however, is that in the weeks after that scheduled [immigration] appearance, the FBI continued to email immigration officials, prodding them to approve Tamerlan’s citizenship application, according to the Office of the Inspector General’s report. Janet Napolitano, though, would not stick around to answer questions. She quit her job at the DHS months after the Boston Marathon bombings, right around the same time FBI Director Robert Mueller retired, as did the Boston FBI special agent in charge, Richard DesLauriers.
And on… and on… and on… and on… and on… and on…
I’m telling you… this Mueller… Lots of questions, not enough answers.
[*] According to the FBI, Todashev lunged at them (possibly with a knife? can’t remember). Todashev’s father told everybody that was a bunch of bullcrap… because one of Todashev’s arms was broken and in a sling. Bit of a discrepancy in the stories there… Call me crazy, but I’m leaning toward the father on that one.
“cut their heads and make them kneel in front of you.”
Timely. Almost there, folks!
Go all the way back to the first WTC bombing and then 9/11.
“A lingering question for the FBI’s director”
http://archive.boston.com/news/local/massachusetts/articles/2011/07/24/a_lingering_question_for_the_fbis_director/
“Before [Mueller] gets that [FBI Director] extension,’’ Mike Albano said, “somebody in the Senate or House needs to ask [Mueller] why the US Attorney’s office he led let the FBI protect Whitey Bulger.’’
“Not in my purview”, I guess. *shrug emoji*
I have been saying this for awhile now.
It is time to fire everybody at the FBI higher than the secretaries. And blackball them. Better safe than…
Nope, secretaries too. Have worked as a secretary for over 40 years for various law firms. The secretaries working for partners are firmly (no pun intended) entrenched in every aspect of the firm’s admin. They know co-workers’ health issues, salaries, and “where the bodies are buried.” They have more say-so than HR. Have seen very competent people fired because a partner’s secretary said “Make it so.” I’d wager the same runs true in the alphabet agencies.
richard aoki. hal turner. hundreds of others. create a problem, use the problem to get more power, never actually solve the problem, repeat.
they’re kneeling to show respect to the monster they created, and if they play this right will keep them in power for the next 50 years. at least.
It’s the same crap when all they ever do is “Discuss” what can be done.
Trump is1000x’s getting S**T DONE!
They are free to kneel in their own clothes, and on their own time, but not in the uniform of the FBI. Fire them all.
Exactly.
recognize this guy? not the shooter… the accomplice “(sheriff)
LikeLiked by 2 people
“You can’t handle the truth”. Name ring any bells?
is it the broward county sherriff? from the school shooting?
I have worked with a lot of talented black people some are still great friends. I’m more home based now so don’t talk as much. They’re salt of the earth. During this week protests/riots it’s a strange feeling. What the media does to you. Most of it is from the left even if you try not let it in….it finds a way. You can never stop it.
It’s helpful to see posts on Twitter of plenty of black Americans speaking out against this Jesus the Rasmussen poll had T with a 40% job approval with blacks. AFTER last week. (lol can that be accurate SD ….seems 4% closer). Perhaps there is a silent majority in the urban community too?
Do they by chance have their hand in brick and pallet companies?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Common knowledge for decades is that the KKK is 2/3 FIB. Guesstimate on what percentage ANTIFA is FIB?
A lot of XXL and XXXL bulletproof vest being paid for with our federal tax dollars it seems.
I was totally totally totally not thinking that.
can you imagine them kneeling with the Hells Angels?
LOL!
Possibly one of the most disgusting images I have ever seen. How the hell can American feel safe after seeing that? These people have the power to jail those they don’t like. What will they do to us?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Abolish Unconstitutional Affirmative Action
LikeLiked by 3 people
Our nation is unraveling, and Wray is worried about the FBI’s brand?!?
I can’t believe I once had deep respect for these agencies, these people. Not now. Not anymore.
General Flynn’s right, we all need to participate more in our government – as in running things ourselves.
We would all be much better off with regular citizens running things, than corrupt crew we’ve got there now.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Its not about respect, its about security. This is the land of the free, and its security is being watched over by Communists! Forget Russia/China/North Korea. They are inside our secret services and carry USA passports!
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Our nation is unraveling, and Wray is worried about the FBI’s brand?!?”
exactly! that just jumped out at me – their BRAND – what in the hell do you think you are in charge of – YOUR brand –
what a totally revolting sick down in the stomach to think that this person is heading a group of people who are supposed to be the good guys!
LMFAO american conservatives are such morons, blue cities DA releasing rioters without charges, FBI not investigating Antifa, they most likely protecting them. Trump doing nothing about the corruption in his administration, he keeps hiring democrats (Mattis,Kelly,Tillerson,Sessions, Wray, Barr,Haspel,Esper), Congress have the biggest population of RINOS on earth, ya keep thinking voting works idiots.
Albert Einstein: The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.
Conservatives are insane.
There are more RINOS in congress than in africa*
adrem?
This dude needs a new compass.
Conservatives don’t fight because we are responsible people and most of us would be attacked physically by Antiga/BLM and whatever else decides we need to take a knee and denounce White privilege
Is this beyond repair?
Antifa has to be removed before we can have peaceful conservative protest. Is it too late?No justice no nothing.
Please go back to BB. I skip past your posts there, too.
3:25. Christopher Wray. “And you can rest assured. we have no higher priority (than getting paid)”. Somehow, I believe he’s telling the truth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The FBI is now allied with a Communist organization. Here’s the BLM list of demands, notice number 4 and that word “collective. It’s no wonder why they have been working with Antifa, another Commie organization.
They have been given health and education and didn’t take advantage of it. I won’t get started on the rest of the demands.
LikeLiked by 1 person
These imbeciles are kneeling to an organization that wants to defund police.
1. Never abase yourself
2. Agents who want to abolish police are unfit
3. Agents who praise cop killers are extremely unfit
Just for starters…
Fire them all.
1. What war
2. Kiss my ass
3. Take 1/2 dozen prisoners home to your family. Let us know how it works out.
4. No money, no lunch.
5. If no police why Laws?
6. Sure – in Kenya
Any questions?
Documents Tie Antifa Riot Organizers To Pro-Pedophilia Group, NAMBLA
https://dailycaller.com/2017/04/28/documents-tie-berkeley-riot-organizers-to-pro-pedophilia-group-nambla/
The rot is deep’
It kind of blew me away that The Mueller team of FBI agents would all support the farcical investigation. It’s when I became certain that the FBI is about protecting itself and aquiring more power.
They only enforce laws against those perceived as opponents.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Communist Corn-Loving Former FBI Director James B. Comey felt that the FBI should be totally independent of the Executive branch… a fourth branch of Government. And he was THE DIRECTOR. Imagine the swill circling the FBI Toilet Bowl working 1, 2, 3 levels beneath him.
Ray—-And we wonder why General Flynn had a target on his back, and still does? God Bless President Trump, General Flynn, and Sidney Powell!!!
Are those legit FBI vests? Some of the “uniforms” I have seen are crisis actors. Don’t they have fitness requirements or is the fat chick for undercover assignments?
We are in real trouble, but it isn’t like we haven’t known it for a long time. This is what happens when you wait for the corrupt legal system to bring us “justice”.
I love adore, respect, admire our President, he is the greatest in the history of our nation, but if he doesn’t have loyalty and trust of those that work for him then I don’t know what good it does to have him for POTUS? Even if he were to walk away there would never be any peace for him. It boggles my mind what he has given up for us. He is in my prayers 24/7.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sidney Powell for Director of FBI. She’d knock it out of the park.
Alli—No. Sidney for AG. Put Mr. Grinnell in as acting director of FBI, and then extend it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Secondly, Mickey Weinstein of Military Religious Freedom Foundations persecutes Christians in the armed forces. His group actually scrutinizes Facebook accounts of officers and if they find any Christian references then that group pursues that officer until they leave the military. Now, I ask you: What kind of people does that leave in the military? The result would be that the remaining officer corp tend to be leftists. This is all done by design.
Then, the democratic political leadership takes advantage of such fertile grounds.
Divulging voting habits should be against the law because it is being abused for these agencies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What was that sh!t about?!
I’m honestly confused about his message and audience. I guess I don’t understand the original purpose of the FBI anymore.
However, maybe I should contact him about my credit card bills since he wants to be helpful.
Frank fugluzi or however it’s spelled was on Bill Maher last night. He claimed that there is more right wing than left wing rioters.
Yup he said that and continued his bs. Mentioned qanon etc.
Thanks frank for showing us the playbook.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Shouldn’t it be “kneel team six”?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Spot on!
Fools. My they all develop autoimmune diseases from their mandatory Gates DNA gene therapy, aka vaccines.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope all of my fellow patriots are also emailing the white house about the FBI kneeling to a group that marches in the street chanting “what do we want? dead cops! when do we want it? NOW!
Fund the police
DEFUND the FBI!!!!
Can anyone explain why Wray still has a job????
LikeLiked by 2 people
As much as I would have liked to see him go waaaayyyyy before now. WAY before now. Think about it: who would have replaced him? Some other Deep State Enabler, that’s who. Those people are like a virus. There aren’t enough N95 masks in the world to save Trump from the D.C. Virus.
As to your last line…at last count he had 63,000,000 of them. Safely in storage, ready to be used at the appropriate time.
yes, this is a bridge too far
NI and NBPP have been around for a while. Indeed, dropping the voter intimidation case against the NBPP was one of the initial priorities of the Obama DOJ, which makes a good precedent for Flynn since they hadn’t shown up to court, earning a default guilty verdict. (I guess Obama forgot that precedent.)
BLM was created under Obama to do race riots. Worked hand in hand with the DOJ CRS to riot and destroy so the DOJ could take over policing. Since Baltimore, police don’t stop BLM riots.
And Obama brought Antifa out of the woodwork and to prominence to attack the Trump campaign. Antifa has not been confronted for their crimes.
Bush though began the Islamification of the government. Twas one of Mueller’s early tasks at the FBI. But much broader, including military and Intelligence.
Not one of Trumps Law and Order appointments has bothered to try to clean up Obama’s messed up DOJ and FBI. Nor have they attempted to restore their purpose to serve Law and Order, not politics. Remember this each time you think of Sessions, Rosenstein, Wray and Barr. Not good people.
So, having been left intact, Obama the illegal shadow President called on them to all fight against Trump’s reelection, together with other government agencies that are violating their oaths to the Constitution. Like the military and before this the CDC, FDA and NIH.
Remember, all of the government was subverted by Obama. No real housecleaning has been done. Even many of Trump’s nominees have violated their oaths while in office. Until cleansed, the government is just waiting to go back to Obama’s socialism. Even the next 4 years will not be enough to fix these problems.
Secret service too.
Ive asked this question before: which govt. agencies did hussein NOT weaponize?
I was going to post my thoughts…but I would probably be banned from here for life…
I found Wray’s speech to be very divisive and dangerous. It reeks of above the law narcissism; it seems higher education distorts the ego like cocaine. His speech reeks of above the law narsisum He evokes no flag waving or Constitutional constructionism, but usurps from the BLM handbook; only the FBI matters, everybody else expendable.
Don’t fund them, let them walk off the job, they’re more trouble than they are worth.
In really studying the pic, these people aren’t in standard uniform. Is this even real? Look at their clothing, look at their gear, look at their expression. It’s all off.
