FBI Pledge Allegiance to Black Lives Matter, Antifa, Nation of Islam and New Black Panthers Protesters…

In a display of public unity with ‘The Movement’ writ large, FBI officials took a knee to declare their woke allegiance with the protesting mobs. With that visible display we now have a better understanding of the motives behind a history of FBI failures.

Setting aside the optic that some members of the FBI looking more like ‘meal-team-6’, there was always a suspicion the FBI were more concerned about political correctness than actually doing the work of a federal investigative agency. Historically the FBI has failed miserably to stop domestic terror threats; and when the investigative failures are researched there’s usually a prior connection between the attackers and the FBI.

The father of the Orlando Pulse nightclub terrorist, Omar Mateen, was a guy named Seddique Mateen (you might remember seeing him at the Hillary Clinton rally). After Omar killed 49 people it was discovered that Seddique had been an FBI informant for over eleven years (2005 to 2016).

Similarly, after the Parkland school shooting, it was discovered the FBI was fully aware of Nikolas Cruz, yet again they had taken no action. The exact same scenario had played out several years earlier when the FBI was warned about the Tsarnaev brothers before the Boston Marathon Bombing 2013 and yet they did nothing to stop it.

The FBI is now a political agency with police powers within the federal government. The activity of Lisa Page, Peter Strzok, James Comey, Andrew McCabe and a host of very familiar names has shown just how important politics is within the institution. Indeed, as we saw in the ridiculous Hillary Clinton investigation, politics was the prism for every decision; and protecting their ideological tribe was the biggest concern within the agency.

Understanding the sensitivity behind the FBI to the Muslim community; a sensitivity almost identical to the expressed position of the democrat party apparatus; it should not come as a big surprise to see FBI agents ignoring terror threats and simultaneously taking a knee to show their allegiance with Black Lives Matter.

After all, Black Lives Matter (BLM) is an assembly of political grievance activists that includes the Nation of Islam (Farrakhan) and the New Black Panther Party (NBPP). The overall network is currently working in coordination with the ultra-violent Antifa.

When the FBI takes a knee to support BLM they are openly aligning with Antifa and the violent advocacy it carries; and not being subtle about sticking a finger in the eye of the U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr.

Once we accept the FBI is a weaponized political agency it makes sense they would only target people adverse to their political agenda; and more harshly target anyone whom they would view as a political opponent (Roger Stone). Somehow the FBI found the motivation and resources to send more heavily armed agents to arrest 68-year-old Roger Stone than ever stepped foot in Benghazi, Libya.

This also explains why the FBI refused to deal with FBI chief legal counsel Dana Boente when his corrupt activity was discovered within an attempt to overthrow President Trump.

Severe politicization also reconciles how Robert Mueller and Andrew Weissmann were able to instruct over 50 FBI agents to investigate a transparently non-existent Russian collusion conspiracy for over two years; as part of a strategy to help democrats win the 2018 election.

One example within the FBI operation in 2018 was the fraudulent nonsense behind Cesar Sayoc. You might remember: FBI Director Christopher Wray outlined during his remarks the mysterious devices consisted of PVC pipe, clocks, batteries, wiring and “energetic material that can become combustible when subjected to heat or friction”.

Indeed, in hindsight things make a lot more sense when we see the FBI take a knee to express their politics publicly, and we have two years of FBI Director Christopher Wray explaining how the FBI is an earnest group of employees who just needed a little more “bias training” to ensure their bias did not surface in their investigations.

Understanding the political prism through which all decisions are made in the FBI, also helps reconcile why FBI Director Christopher Wray would choose David Bowditch as his deputy director.

David Bowditch was the FBI official in charge of the 2015 San Bernardino terrorist attack carried out by Syed Farook and Tashfeen Malik. 14 people were killed and 22 others were seriously injured. Everything behind the attack was sketchy, and there was clearly a green card scam being run as part of the background operation.

Yes Alice, once you accept that everything the FBI does is based on their politics, then everything starts to make a lot more sense; including how those suspects were able to carry out their operations while under surveillance.

From the recent Pensacola Naval Air Station attack, to the attack in Las Vegas, to the Garland Texas terrorist event everything makes sense from the perspective the FBI are first and foremost a political operation.

