Tucker Carlson Questions DOJ Aggression Toward Julian Assange….

Nancy Pelosi previously labeled all Trump supporters as “enemies of the state.” Similarly we note the apparatus of the administrative state labels Julian Assange the same. There’s a good argument that the reason why Assange is considered such a threat to the U.S. is specifically because he could expose the lies of the administrative state.
As a consequence the U.S. intelligence apparatus has targeted the WikiLeaks founder and the Bill Barr DOJ is being extremely aggressive in their effort to get control of him. Tucker Carlson discussed this dynamic last night; albeit stopping short of the brutally honest part.
To understand the risk Julian Assange represents to the administrative state, it is important to understand the extent of CIA, FBI and DOJ operations in 2016. It is within this network of foreign and domestic operations where FBI Agent Peter Strzok was clearly working as a bridge between the CIA origination and FBI investigation.
By now people are familiar with the construct of CIA operations involving Joseph Mifsud, the Maltese professor now generally admitted/identified as a western intelligence operative who was tasked against Trump campaign official George Papadopoulos in both Italy (Rome) and London. {Go Deep}
In a similar fashion the CIA tasked U.S. intelligence asset Stefan Halper to target another Trump campaign official, Carter Page. Under the auspices of being a Cambridge Professor Stefan Halper also targeted General Michael Flynn. Additionally, using assistance from a female FBI agent under the false name Azra Turk, Halper also targeted Papadopoulos.
The initial operations to target Flynn, Papadopoulos and Page were all based overseas. This seemingly makes the CIA exploitation of the assets and the targets much easier.
One of the more interesting aspects to the Durham probe is a possibility of a paper-trail created as a result of the tasking operations. We should watch closely for more evidence of a paper trail as some congressional reps have hinted toward documented evidence (transcripts, recordings, reports) that are exculpatory to the targets (Page & Papadop). HPSCI Ranking Member Devin Nunes has strongly hinted that very specific exculpatory evidence was known to the FBI and yet withheld from the FISA application used against Carter Page that also mentions George Papadopoulos. I digress…
However, there is an aspect to the domestic U.S. operation that also bears the fingerprints of the CIA; only this time due to the restrictive laws on targets inside the U.S. the CIA aspect is less prominent. This is where FBI Agent Peter Strzok working for both agencies starts to become important.
Remember, it’s clear in the text messages Strzok has a working relationship with what he called their “sister agency”, the CIA. Additionally, Brennan has admitted Strzok helped write the January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) which outlines the Russia narrative; and it is almost guaranteed the July 31st, 2016, “Electronic Communication” from the CIA to the FBI that originated FBI operation “Crossfire Hurricane” was co-authored from the CIA by Strzok…. and Strzok immediately used that EC to travel to London to debrief intelligence officials around Australian Ambassador to the U.K. Alexander Downer.
In short, Peter Strzok appears to be the very eager, profoundly overzealous James Bond wannabe, who acted as a bridge between the CIA and the FBI. The perfect type of FBI career agent for CIA Director John Brennan to utilize.
Fusion-GPS founder Glenn Simpson hired CIA Open Source analyst Nellie Ohr toward the end of 2015; at appropriately the same time as “FBI Contractors” were identified exploiting the NSA database and extracting information on a specific set of U.S. persons.
It was also Fusion-GPS founder Glenn Simpson who was domestically tasked with a Russian lobbyist named Natalia Veselnitskya. A little reported Russian Deputy Attorney General named Saak Albertovich Karapetyan was working double-agents for the CIA and Kremlin. Karapetyan was directing the foreign operations of Natalia Veselnitskaya, and Glenn Simpson was organizing her inside the U.S.
Glenn Simpson managed Veselnitskaya through the 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Donald Trump Jr. However, once the CIA/Fusion-GPS operation using Veselnitskaya started to unravel with public reporting… back in Russia Deputy AG Karapetyan fell out of a helicopter to his death (just before it crashed).
Simultaneously timed in late 2015 through mid 2016, there was a domestic FBI operation using a young Russian named Maria Butina tasked to run up against republican presidential candidates. According to Patrick Byrne, Butina’s handler, it was FBI agent Peter Strzok who was giving Byrne the instructions on where to send her. {Go Deep}
All of this context outlines the extent to which the CIA was openly involved in constructing a political operation that settled upon anyone in candidate Donald Trump’s orbit.
International operations directed by the CIA, and domestic operations seemingly directed by Peter Strzok operating with a foot in both agencies. [Strzok gets CIA service coin]
Recap: ♦Mifsud tasked against Papadopoulos (CIA). ♦Halper tasked against Flynn (CIA), Page (CIA), and Papadopoulos (CIA). ♦Azra Turk, pretending to be Halper asst, tasked against Papadopoulos (FBI). ♦Veselnitskaya tasked against Donald Trump Jr (CIA, Fusion-GPS). ♦Butina tasked against Trump, and Donald Trump Jr (FBI).
Additionally, Christopher Steele was a British intelligence officer, hired by Fusion-GPS to assemble and launder fraudulent intelligence information within his dossier. And we cannot forget Oleg Deripaska, a Russian oligarch, who was recruited by Asst. FBI Director Andrew McCabe to participate in running an operation against the Trump campaign and create the impression of Russian involvement. Deripaska refused to participate.
All of this engagement directly controlled by U.S. intelligence; and all of this intended to give a specific Russia impression. This predicate is presumably what John Durham is currently reviewing.
The key point of all that background is to see how committed the CIA and FBI were to the constructed narrative of Russia interfering with the 2016 election. The CIA, FBI, and by extension the DOJ, put a hell of a lot of work into it. Intelligence community work that Durham is now unraveling.
We also know specifically that John Durham is looking at the construct of the Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA); and talking to CIA analysts who participated in the construct of the January 2017 report that bolstered the false appearance of Russian interference in the 2016 election. This is important because it ties in to the next part that involves Julian Assange and Wikileaks.
On April 11th, 2019, the Julian Assange indictment was unsealed in the EDVA. From the indictment we discover it was under seal since March 6th, 2018:
On Tuesday April 15th more investigative material was released. Again, note the dates: Grand Jury, *December of 2017* This means FBI investigation prior to….
The FBI investigation took place prior to December 2017, it was coordinated through the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA) where Dana Boente was U.S. Attorney at the time. The grand jury indictment was sealed from March of 2018 until after Mueller completed his investigation, April 2019.
Why the delay?
What was the DOJ waiting for?
Here’s where it gets interesting….
The FBI submission to the Grand Jury in December of 2017 was four months after congressman Dana Rohrabacher talked to Julian Assange in August of 2017: “Assange told a U.S. congressman … he can prove the leaked Democratic Party documents … did not come from Russia.”
(August 2017, The Hill Via John Solomon) Julian Assange told a U.S. congressman on Tuesday he can prove the leaked Democratic Party documents he published during last year’s election did not come from Russia and promised additional helpful information about the leaks in the near future.
Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, a California Republican who is friendly to Russia and chairs an important House subcommittee on Eurasia policy, became the first American congressman to meet with Assange during a three-hour private gathering at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where the WikiLeaks founder has been holed up for years.
Rohrabacher recounted his conversation with Assange to The Hill.
“Our three-hour meeting covered a wide array of issues, including the WikiLeaks exposure of the DNC [Democratic National Committee] emails during last year’s presidential election,” Rohrabacher said, “Julian emphatically stated that the Russians were not involved in the hacking or disclosure of those emails.”
Pressed for more detail on the source of the documents, Rohrabacher said he had information to share privately with President Trump. (read more)
Knowing how much effort the CIA and FBI put into the Russia collusion-conspiracy narrative, it would make sense for the FBI to take keen interest after this August 2017 meeting between Rohrabacher and Assange; and why the FBI would quickly gather specific evidence (related to Wikileaks and Bradley Manning) for a grand jury by December 2017.
Within three months of the grand jury the DOJ generated an indictment and sealed it in March 2018. The EDVA sat on the indictment while the Mueller probe was ongoing.
As soon as the Mueller probe ended, on April 11th, 2019, a planned and coordinated effort between the U.K. and U.S. was executed; Julian Assange was forcibly arrested and removed from the Ecuadorian embassy in London, and the EDVA indictment was unsealed (link).
As a person who has researched this three year fiasco; including the ridiculously false 2016 Russian hacking/interference narrative: “17 intelligence agencies”, Joint Analysis Report (JAR) needed for Obama’s anti-Russia narrative in December ’16; and then a month later the ridiculously political Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) in January ’17; this timing against Assange is just too coincidental.
It doesn’t take a deep researcher to see the aligned Deep State motive to control Julian Assange because the Mueller report was dependent on Russia cybercrimes, and that narrative is contingent on the Russia DNC hack story which Julian Assange disputes.
This is critical. The Weissmann/Mueller report contains claims that Russia hacked the DNC servers as the central element to the Russia interference narrative in the U.S. election. This claim is directly disputed by WikiLeaks and Julian Assange, as outlined during the Dana Rohrabacher interview, and by Julian Assange on-the-record statements.
The predicate for Robert Mueller’s investigation was specifically due to Russian interference in the 2016 election. The fulcrum for this Russia interference claim is the intelligence community assessment; and the only factual evidence claimed within the ICA is that Russia hacked the DNC servers; a claim only made possible by relying on forensic computer analysis from Crowdstrike, a DNC contractor.
The CIA holds a massive conflict of self-interest in upholding the Russian hacking claim. The FBI holds a massive interest in maintaining that claim. All of those foreign countries whose intelligence apparatus participated with Brennan and Strzok also have a vested self-interest in maintaining that Russia hacking and interference narrative.
Julian Assange is the only person with direct knowledge of how Wikileaks gained custody of the DNC emails; and Assange has claimed he has evidence it was not from a hack.
This Russian “hacking” claim is ultimately so important to the CIA, FBI, DOJ, ODNI and U.K intelligence apparatus…. Well, right there is the obvious motive to shut Assange down as soon intelligence officials knew the Mueller report was going to be public.
Now, if we know this, and you know this; and everything is cited and factual… well, then certainly AG Bill Barr knows this.
Assange is the key! If he proves that the emails never came from Russia, many people in the Obama administration are facing some hard time. It’s a wonder he hasn’t been Epsteined yet!
It’s not like they haven’t given it the good old ‘college try’.
Hillary wanted to drone him when he was on the balcony and I heard rumours of an internal struggle inside the Embassy.
He’s kryptonite to the Obama administration.
“Who shot Seth Rich, and why?”
Most likely Shawn Henry or someone working on orders from him.
As they go by merit, Julian Assange will go to Heaven and Bill Barr will go to Hell.
Hillary wanted to ‘drone’ Julian Assange and Snowdon.
If he had been allowed to testify he could have cleared Roger Stone.
I suggest strongly giving him a pardon.
He would be a great witness against the deep state.
I couldn’t agree more!! The corrupt Cankles and DNC was exposed because of Assange, for all those willing to see the truth. We already knew it, but Wikileaks confirmed it in print for us.
If the only thing I knew about Bill Barr was that he is trying to crucify Julian Assange, a messenger of truth, I would know beyond doubt that Bill Barr is one of Satan’s favorite pets.
Nazi Pelosi is so evil she has one foot in the Lake of 🔥.
This is probably my favorite post. Everybody can understand the implications of this story. I hope Don Jr is reading so he escalate to his father. Most people are too busy and cognitively limited to grasp the intricacies of the FISA stuff. We all can imagine and empathize with the murder on the street.
Bury It Barr is going full power shovel on Assange and DNC hacking. I wonder why they don’t have covid release in Julian’s prison ? Double standard !
It’s difficult to see the way forward when all I can hear is the sound of bagpipes. Skreeee!
Bill Barr can’t handle the truth, but the American people can. Please President Trump, pardon Assange and protect him and let him talk. Televise it and prosecute the traitors.
From your mouth to Trumps ear!
Julian Assange should be pardoned by PTrump after the election.
4sure- As Sundance has pointed out in elaborate detail, none of this information about Assange is new. In fact, it is well known for the past several years in no small part due to Sundance’s diligence and persistence in documenting the story.
Furthermore, it is a known fact that the DNC computers that are the heart of the Russia Hoax, were NOT hacked by outsiders and that it was an inside job. Numerous experts such as Bill Binney and others have proven this beyond a shadow of a doubt.
I think that if anything President Trump should pardon Assange BEFORE the election and that he should do a massive document dump of all the information that needs to be de-classified. That and a half dozen indictments should do the trick.
As far as Bill Barr- every day that goes by shows him to be not the man that we had hoped for. If anything, he is part of the problem, not the solution. There is just as much, if not more corruption in his administration than in his predecessor’s.
Amen Seneca. Protecting the Institutions doesn’t really mean much if the citizens the institutions serve don’t believe they are working for them anymore.
175 years in prison!
So that means when he dies and is reincarnated, he has to go back to jail!
Man, that is cold!
Seriously, Trump needs to pardon Assange and give a big middle finger to the deep state.
Heads would explode! It would be glorious!!
Sorry, PDJT! Please forgive me.
I worked top secret + and was trained punishable. I follow the rules, but today I wish a pardon for both.
Brave men.
Great Britain will kill Julian Assange if Trump wins another term. He is useful alive to Britain alive only until the election results are confirmed.
President Trump needs to have the US military arrest and charge Harry Windsor for his illegal political activity in the USA and then trade him for Assange before the election.
Even if Trump pardoned Assange before the election, our wonderful ally Great Britain would see to that he was never seen alive again. This is because Assange can likely provide proof of total British Intelligence control of the Democrat Party through the CIA, FBI, State Department and the Council on Foreign Relations.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I like the way you think 😉
What was an eye opener to me, during the spy gate/impeachment sagas, was the amount of people working for our government who weren’t born in the USA. They have no loyalty to our country. Many go to our indoctrination centers where they fit right in with the anti America dogma and go on to work in our doj, our state dept or any one of the hundreds of other freedom snuffing agencies
NightShade- AGREE. Hopefully President Trump is fully aware of Assange’s perilous situation.
I’m wondering about the likely voting bloc of people that would strongly support such a bold move. Assange was/is still an Oracle priest to a lot of people in his general age group. Disenfranchised Bernie Bros & Gals among others. Could get interesting!
Assange is a deep state asset meant to look like a persecuted journalist. Without him there would have been no Russian Hoax. How does someone under 24/7 surveillance in an Equadorian embassy get Wikileak leaks? Seriously think about it.
Ecuador is not our enemy. I doubt they would cozy up to the CIA. AND I doubt that Assange was under 24 hr constant surveillance.He was no threat to them
Actually 4sure, on July 27, 2020 evidence was presented to the Spanish National Court that affirmed, indeed, Assange was under 24/7 surveillance…and the workers involved with the company that did the spying attest that the data was given to the intelligence service of the United States…..
Always have thought Arrange, Mifsud and Imran Awan are the three keys to blowing it wide open!
Assange, not arrange.
Rick, I’m of the opinion that the Awans could easily have been the ones responsible for the “activity” on the DNC server that got noticed by the IT Director Yared Tamene. The same Yared who was groomed to look for ‘suspicious’ activity by FBI Agent Adrian Hawkins.
Julian Assange is also involved in a illegal surveillance investigation that is being conducted by the Spanish Court System….It’s quite fascinating…..
On July 27, 2020, Assange’s Attorney presented testimonies & surveillance evidence.
“The workers have affirmed in court that the material was sent to the intelligence [services] of the United States,” said Martínez Jiménez.
In the same hearing the judge agreed to take a statement from 10 more people as witnesses or victims through the criminal assistance system with third countries. One of those 10 persons is US Congressman Dana Rohrbacher…..
My Ecuadorian friends assure me that EVERYONE in their country knows that moreno sold Julian Assange out to the i.m.f. Wasn’t long after the deal was struck, that Mr. Assange was ABDUCTED!
Filth, the lot of them.
What I wouldn’t give to see Julian Assange in a press conference with President Trump. Assange standing in the background, flicking a Zippo, over and over…..
Assange broke the law when he attempted to assist Manning in obtaining classified info.
He should stand trial for that.
The unanswered and seemingly ignored questions and answers from AG Barr and Durham’s Investigation on the attempted coup on a sitting President.
1. Is the Wiener Laptop still in the possession of the FBI and have you or Durham ever seen/reviewed its contents? If not why not?
2. Have you or Durham ever deposed Julian Assange? If not why not?
3. Have you or Durham examined if the FIB ever investigated the murder of Seth Rich? If not why not?
4. Does the FBI still have the 47 hard drives turned in by the Hammer WB back in 2015 and have you or Durham reviewed their contents? If not why not?
5. Was exculpatory evidence withheld by DOJ Attorneys in the Flynn case and if so why have you not pursued prosecution of this crime?
6. Do you still have Mifsud’s phones and what was on them?
7. Where is the missing Flynn 302 and isn’t it a crime to alter a 302 and if so why have you not pursued prosecution of this crime?
8. Have you or Durham ever spoken to the 2 Uranium One WB? If not, why not?
9. How many Americans were unmasked by the Obama administration and isn’t unmasking a crime? If so why have you not pursued prosecution of this crime?
10. Were there 2 Carter Page FISA with one being FBI agent Dugan’s and then other being the originally filed one by the DOJ and did they have different dates on them?
11. Is leaking a FISA to the media a crime and if so why have you not pursued prosecution of this crime?
12. Is lying to a FISA Court a crime and if so why have you not pursued prosecution of this crime?
13. Have you deposed Warner and asked about his involvement if any in the FISA leak. If not why not?
14. Did you confiscate Wolff phone and if so did it show 82 text pages sent to a reporter?
15. Have you or Durham deposed SSA Dugan on his findings of the CP FISA leak and when will that deposition and his full investigative/surveillance file be available to the public?
16. Did you find anything relating to the CP FISA leak on Senator Burr’s phone?
17. Have you or Durham depose Crowdstrike regarding the DNC hack? If not why not?
18. Why have you not declassified all of the RR scope memo?
19. Have you or Durham done or requested a complete audit going back to 2012 of the NSA Contractor Abuse to fully see the extent of the illegal spying as documented by Adm. Rodgers small audit? If not why not?
20. Did you ever trace the PapaD frame money to see where it came from? If not why not?
21. With 31 government issued phones that were wiped and are potential evidence in Durham’s Investigation, have you gone to the NSA or carriers to retrieve these emails and texts? If not why not?
22. How is it after 4 years of non stop abuse, fraud, lying, leaking, money laundering and a coup on a sitting President you and your entire DOJ team can’t seem to find one crime?
IMO if you want to learn the truth about this investigation, people need to start demanding these answers from AG Barr.
Might I suggest that a few hundred of us email these questions to President Trump so he can ask Barr to his face.
ty bogey
these are the questions.
we THE.PEOPLE
salute you with MAD RESPECT
^^^^^^ THIS!!!! ^^^^^^^ (Dozens of likes, if I could.)
I wonder if Sundance was able to ask these questions on his field trip to DC…
I wish we had dozens of Snowdens right now, make it hundreds.
Come clean swamp, it’s time.
LikeLike
Since its inception after the OSS, Dulles’ CIA has been constructing fairy tales to give cause for its existence and now supplies all the actors and scripts necessary to keep the theater going. It’s become its own massive “state” by constructing businesses to raise money, banks to launder its funds and a stable of people lacking souls to insure its missions.
Truman admitted he had made a mistake in approving its existence, Eisenhower cautioned about its role in the military/industrial/congressional complex, and Kennedy swore to break it into a thousand pieces and cast it to the winds. But by the ’60s, G.H.W. Bush had moved into its management and continued to grow its power in international affairs as he took over its leadership, the vice-presidency and the presidency with G.W. continuing that reign. Only JEB!’s inability (how shocking!) to halt the rise of Donald J. Trump gave pause to the uncontrolled power grab by this unelected and secretive body.
Today, it has absorbed the FBI, most of the DoJ, the U.N. and its agencies, the Five Eyes and their expanding sub-chapters, and the media — print, air and social. Who knows what roles it has played in perpetuating the endless wars our people have been enlisted to battle around the world. Nor, the cost incurred by our citizens for allowing this one agency so little oversight.
The Assange debacle is an embarrassment to a critical value our Constitution protects: the freedom of the press, so our citizens are informed to make the best decisions possible about those who want — in fact, fight tooth and nail — to rule over us. What void in our knowledge would exist without Wikileaks?
How is Assange still alive?
providence
God will.never.be mocked
If Seth Rich can fall at the hands of a botched robbery (riiiiiight),
what’s to stop Assange from having a massive stroke that no one saw coming … must have been his slowly failing health — yeah, that’s the ticket.
Shades of Andrew Breitbart.
https://citizentruth.org/cia-heart-attack-gun/
Seth Rich was a Bernie guy and he was aware of the corruption within the DNC as they dishonestly gave the nomination to Hillary. He DOWNLOADED info from the DNC and passed it to Assange so that the corruption could be exposed.
There is ample evidence from data transfer speed to metadata that PROVES the impossibility of a hack.
The entire Russian hack is a COMPLETE LIE!!!!
autumn lights
my
way
on
my way
That pedo Assange is no friggen hero. He conspired with that puke Manning and conducted espionage against the United States of America. Both of them should face a firing detail. I volunteer.
It was an obvious distract and frame job when the charges that put him in danger were sexual assault of a couple of swedish women- remember that? Of course charges since dropped, but that was how they cut into sympathy for him and put him in legal jeopardy. They could not have been more obvious. He needs a sit down with Trump. Not Barr, Trump.
