There Never Was a “Woods File” Underpinning The Carter Page FISA Application – Here’s How We Know…

The ‘Woods File’ is the mandatory FBI evidence file that contains the documentary proof to verify all statements against U.S. persons that are contained in any FISA application. Remember, this is a secret court, the FISA applications result in secret Title-1 surveillance and wiretaps against U.S. persons, outside fourth amendment protections.
The absence of evidence is not necessarily evidence of absence. However, in the case of the “missing” or “reconstructed” Woods file used to gain a Title-1 FISA surveillance warrant against U.S. person Carter Page, the overwhelming evidence shows there never was one. The Special Counsel manufactured the appearance of one ex post facto in 2018.
Here’s how we can tell:
♦ FIRST – Common Sense: Recent reports of the DOJ, FBI or NSD “losing” the Woods file are abjectly silly on their face. Given the specific importance of this specific case there’s no reasonable person who would believe such a critical file of underlying evidence would just go missing and have to be recreated by the Weissmann special counsel.
♦ SECOND – Precedent: In the March 30, 2020, memorandum written by the Office of Inspector General after review of 29 DOJ-NSD FISA applications, the IG noted the absence of Woods Files is not an uncommon occurrence. Factually within the 29 FISA applications reviewed, four were completely missing the Woods File. Meaning there was zero supportive evidence for any of the FBI claims against U.S. persons underpinning the FISA applications. [ie. The FBI just made stuff up]
♦ THIRD – How Would They Get Away With That?: To answer that question it is important to remember the DOJ-National Security Division, the entity responsible for the legal assembly of FISA applications, did not have any oversight. In 2015 the OIG requested oversight and it was Deputy AG Sally Yates who responded with a lengthy 58 page legal explanation saying, essentially, ‘nope – not allowed.’ (PDF HERE) All of the DOJ is subject to oversight, except the NSD.
The DOJ-NSD could get away with the lack of legal requirements because there was no entity providing oversight to ensure the completeness of the legal requirements they were supposed to follow. Not coincidentally this is the exact division within the DOJ that weaponized FARA investigations as the justification for political surveillance. [That becomes important later when we get to Carter Page specifics]
♦ FOURTH – Trish Anderson Admission: The Deputy General Counsel for the FBI National Security & Cyber Law Branch (NSCLB), Trisha Beth Anderson, admitted during her testimony to congress that she never verified the existence of the Woods File, nor its content. Anderson stated she never even reviewed the FISA application for appropriate assembly because it came to her from an unusual top-down process.
In front of a joint session of the House Judiciary and Oversight committees on Aug. 31, 2018, former FBI Deputy General Counsel Trisha Anderson said she was normally responsible for signing off on Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act applications before they reached the desk of her superiors for approval. Anderson said the “linear path” those applications typically take was upended in October 2016, with FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates signing off on the application before she did. Because of that unusual high-level involvement, she didn’t see the need to “second guess” the FISA application. (link)
Why did she do this? Trish Anderson disclosed why in her previously hidden testimony to congress (August 2018). [LINK]
Anderson said all FISAs need to be signed off on in the FBI’s National Security Law Branch, where she was assigned at the time. Anderson said she was the Senior Executive Service approver for the “initiation” of the Page FISA, including determining whether there is legal sufficiency.
But Anderson stressed “in this particular case, I’m drawing a distinction because my boss and my boss’ boss had already reviewed and approved this application.” She emphasized “this one was handled a little bit differently in that sense, in that it received very high-level review and approvals — informal, oral approvals — before it ever came to me for signature.”
Anderson said that FISA approvals are typically “tracked in a linear fashion” and that someone in the Senior Executive Service “is the final approver on hard copy before a FISA goes to the director or deputy director for signature.” She said the Page FISA was approved outside regular procedures. (more)
Anderson had signed-off on earlier Page FISA applications because they came to her already signed: ex. by James Comey (FBI) and Sally Yates (DOJ).
“Because there were very high-level discussions that occurred about the FISA,” Anderson said she believed that meant “the FISA essentially had already been well-vetted all the way up through at least the Deputy Director [McCabe] level on our side and through the DAG [Yates] on the DOJ side.” Yates had already signed the application by the time it made it to Anderson’s desk.
When Trish Anderson signed-off on the last Carter Page FISA renewal (June 29, 2017) the Special Counsel was now running the DOJ. Andrew Weissmann, formerly of the DOJ-NSD, was running the special counsel operation. Meanwhile FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was in position and running the FBI.
This was the third renewal where Office of General Counsel (OGC) lawyer Kevin Clinesmith fabricated evidence to hide that Carter Page was working with, and was a source for, the CIA.
Again, Deputy General Counsel Trish Anderson rubber-stamped the application because it came with pre-approval from above. Anderson never saw, nor questioned, any underlying documentation; or the absence thereof. The lack of supportive documentation, a Woods File, passed her review because the application had pre-approval by her supervisors.
♦ FIFTH – IG Horowitz Provides Cover for Institutional Issues: Within his December 2019, IG report on the four FISA applications, Inspector General Horowitz covers for the issue of missing supportive evidence by saying the customary procedure for the Woods File verification is not needed when the evidence involves a confidential human source (CHS):
This description is entirely consistent with the DOJ and FBI using the Chris Steele dossier as a replacement for the Woods File procedures. Under this sketchy justification Steele would be an FBI confidential human source (CHS). Ergo, the dossier served as the underpinning and the only requirement would be for the application to “accurately reflect what [Steele] told the FBI”. That’s how they pulled this off.
♦ SIXTH –Everyone knew it was BS – AGAIN FARA (Remember, FARA via DOJ-NSD had no oversight) this is part of the corrupt process: Senator Johnson’s FISA timeline, citing page 62 of the IG report, states categorically that FBI HQ ordered the New York Field Office to open a Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA) investigation of Carter Page on April 1, 2016, and that the NYFO did so on April 6, 2016.
Since Carter Page’s alleged Russian agent status (“an agent of a foreign government”) is the critical predicate for the original and three renewal FISA applications [core of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation], how can Crossfire Hurricane team maintain they did not open investigation until July 31, 2016?
Carter Page joined the Trump campaign March 21, 2016, eleven days before the order, and ten days after the Buryakov press release identified him to the Russians as the (undercover employee) UCE responsible for burning three of their SVR agents.
Not only is is incredibly unlikely that Page — who was still on the witness list for Buryakov’s prosecution until his sentencing on May 25, 2016 — was thought an appropriate subject for recruitment by the Russians, even after associating with the Trump campaign… but even if he was, the opening of the April 6, 2016, FARA investigation by the NYFO almost four months before Crossfire Hurricane “officially” opened meant the FBI’s investigation into a Trump campaign associate began long before they say it did.
Add to that reality the fact the FARA order likely came from FBI HQ via Bill Priestap, and there is no way the FBI could credibly believe a UCE they knew responsible for burning three SVR agents had been recruited by the same SVR due to his recent association with the Trump campaign. It was all smoke and mirrors.
♦ CONCLUSION: Taking all the above into proper context, when the office of inspector general announced on March 28, 2018, that he was going to review all four of the Carter Page FISA applications; no doubt the office of the special counsel, Andrew Weissmann; who was previously the DOJ-NSD FARA targeting coordinator; moved swiftly to create the appearance of a Woods File where none previously existed. That led to the Woods Procedure justification as stated by the IG.
There never was a Woods File. The FBI and DOJ relied upon the Chris Steele Dossier as the evidence to support the FISA application. Chris Steele was identified as a Confidential Human Source, and his dossier was qualified as a replacement for the Woods File.
That’s exactly what happened. I guarantee it.
If the Woods file was created, it can be found.
NOTHING GETS “LOST” if it was created electronically.
THE ANSWER CAN BE FOUND QUITE RAPIDLY.
If one seeks the answer. The SWAMPIRE doesn’t even want the question, much less the true answer. This task lies with Barr and his teams. Such as they are.
DEPLORABLE JEDI.
Bill Binney has always said that no electronic communications are lost. They are all on the NSA’s servers. Why the hell don’t they get the rest of the Strzok/Page emails and other communication between the coup perpetrators?
Is Barr going to comment on the lack of oversight in the DOJ-NSD? Will that be permanently repaired by stature or otherwise so there will be future oversight over outrageous FARA cases (eg none were done in the Podesta brothers).
Second, I had asked before- if the CIA purposefully placed an agent (Page) into a position for a FISA warrant and 2 hop wiretap, could they also deem the Woods file unnecessary. What if all those missing Woods files are because they were purposefully inserting agents into other cases? We know various contractors were using the NSA database as their toy. They could see things and try to retrace other paths to pretend it was legally gained material.
Likewise, what happens with the FISA court? No new checks and balances? Because in its present form it’s still ripe for abuse. And Collyer and Boasberg et al certainly did not give any tips on how to rectify that. Chief Justice Roberts is not the answer.
Are there still private contractors mining the database of the NSA using different search terms? Who gave those contractors permission and who are they?
Have we answered who the 4th FISA warrant was for? We heard Wallid Farid say he was the 4th FISA. Has this been verified? Why him?
and where is the woods file on him?
Did Carter Page know and work with Strok and Page while with the FBI as an asset?
I heard he had a prior relationship with them, and if so, then he was INSERTED into the Trump campaign.
I’m thinking we all need vaseline.
Crude, but true. ……
Sometimes the truth hurts and is not pretty
Might want to check on Attorney General emergency orders…in the report period containing Page FISC approvals.
Such emergencies are never supposed to be on US person. But they wiggled everything else…I bet there were emergency orders reported to congress ore EVEN BETTER emergency AG FISC applications NOT Reported to congress.
“the total number of pen registers and trap and trace devices whose installation and use was authorized by the Attorney General on an emergency basis under section 1843 of this title, and the total number of subsequent orders approving or denying the installation and use of such pen registers and trap and trace devices.144”
It’s unfortunate that sundance isn’t doing this stellar work as a DOJ investigator in a satellite DOJ office of his choosing. I wouldn’t wish Bowser’s BLM run DC on anyone.
But we can dream, right?
Ps- I hope we save Peach from Bowser…😂
In RE:
♦ FIFTH – IG Horowitz Provides Cover for Institutional Issues: Within his December 2019, IG report on the four FISA applications, Inspector General Horowitz covers for the issue of missing supportive evidence by saying the customary procedure for the Woods File verification is not needed when the evidence involves a confidential human source (CHS):
Pay close attention to Grassley inquiry to SIMPSON on this. Remember it was Simpson’s wife who went to NYT to say the CHS was Papa that Glenn referred to in his testimony…and Grassley told Simpson’s lawyer…’your client lied’ bring him in and Simpson’s lawyer said NOPE …no idea what wife is talking about.
Ahem…
why the above is important…SIMPSON knew how they were going to actually name as the CHS
per last part of essay:
There never was a Woods File. The FBI and DOJ relied upon the Chris Steele Dossier as the evidence to support the FISA application. Chris Steele was identified as a Confidential Human Source, and his dossier was qualified as a replacement for the Woods File.
Why have Anderson sign it at all if it was just a rubber-stamp? What is she affirming? That a Free-Floating Evidence-Free Rogue Police State wanted to conduct its own Coup against the President of the United States?
You know–the Way the Framers Intended(tm).
the ‘living constitution’ urged by USA-haters and creative justices without ethics
In Hitchcock films, the MacGuffin was the plot device (a document, a briefcase, a person etc. ) to get the plot moving, to lend motivation. Often the MacGuffin was abandoned halfway through the picture.
The CIA/FBI asset Carter Page was sent to join the Trump Campaign to justify obtaining a FISA warrant to spy on the entire campaign. He complied, and Carter the MacGuffin, his small but crucial role complete, was abandoned. They couldn’t even be bothered to stick a few trite documents in a manila folder and scribble his name on it (a “Woods” file).
Carter Page eventually had one more part to play: to go on Fox News and pretend to still be relevant to this story, as if the FISA warrant process had ever been real.
Love Hitchcock and your reference.
Page would be perfect in his films- he could appear guilty until the very final reveal. His artfully crafted word salad language makes him appear guilty but possibly guileless until the very last minute.
What can we do?? We know the truth. Wtf can we do?????
What happened to the Sundance plan to brief willing citizens on the BIG UGLY evidence whereupon the persons briefed would brief 10 other people? Was that cancelled/suspended or is that ongoing? I am confused.
