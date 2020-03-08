Devin Nunes Discusses The Fraud Behind The Chris Steele Dossier…

HPSCI Ranking Member Devin Nunes discusses the fraudulent narrative that surrounds the Steele Dossier, and the credibility of Christopher Steele, against the backdrop of recent lawsuits by himself and the Trump administration against U.S. media.
Remember this from 2017
Ex-spy admits anti-Trump dossier unverified, blames Buzzfeed for publishing
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/apr/25/christopher-steele-admits-dossier-charge-unverifie/
And this👇
Steele says he used unverified information to support details about web company in dossier
‘ CNN)A newly released snippet of a deposition with the ex-British spy behind the Trump-Russia dossier describes some of the steps he took to verify information he collected for it in 2016, including pulling from a user-generated citizen journalism initiative by CNN, iReport, which no longer operates.
Christopher Steele admitted during a lawsuit deposition that he used internet searches and unverified information to support details he had gathered about a web company mentioned in the dossier, according to select pages of his deposition transcript that a federal court unsealed this week.’
https://edition.cnn.com/2019/03/16/politics/steele-information-dossier/index.html
It’s was not only apropos to do research on your opponent, as most campaigns do.
There is a difference on above board research and pay for play information.
In this situation, where’s Justice although blind.
It sees with pay for play.
The middle class with kids can’t go for that.
And all this just pissed off people.
Where’s the fix?
Paying for Information is one thing; creating lies off the opinion page to remove a viable Presidential candidate, President-Elect, and sitting President is quite another.
I left a comment, saw it posted then it disappeared.
Now it’s back. Strange.
Full moon tomorrow and Friday the 13th later this week. It’s gonna be a strange week any way you cut it. 😉
Huge, beautiful Wolf moon tonight.
Anyone see any news on Steele not cooperating with Durham? All I have seen are a couple of tweets, but no news reports.
Do you mean Huber or Durham?😏
