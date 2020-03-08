Devin Nunes Discusses The Fraud Behind The Chris Steele Dossier…

Posted on March 8, 2020 by

HPSCI Ranking Member Devin Nunes discusses the fraudulent narrative that surrounds the Steele Dossier, and the credibility of Christopher Steele, against the backdrop of recent lawsuits by himself and the Trump administration against U.S. media.

This entry was posted in 1st Amendment, Abusive Cops, AG Bill Barr, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Cold Anger, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Election 2016, Election 2020, FBI, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Russia, Spygate, Spying, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

10 Responses to Devin Nunes Discusses The Fraud Behind The Chris Steele Dossier…

  1. A2 says:
    March 8, 2020 at 10:16 pm

    Remember this from 2017

    Ex-spy admits anti-Trump dossier unverified, blames Buzzfeed for publishing

    https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/apr/25/christopher-steele-admits-dossier-charge-unverifie/

    And this👇

    Steele says he used unverified information to support details about web company in dossier

    ‘ CNN)A newly released snippet of a deposition with the ex-British spy behind the Trump-Russia dossier describes some of the steps he took to verify information he collected for it in 2016, including pulling from a user-generated citizen journalism initiative by CNN, iReport, which no longer operates.

    Christopher Steele admitted during a lawsuit deposition that he used internet searches and unverified information to support details he had gathered about a web company mentioned in the dossier, according to select pages of his deposition transcript that a federal court unsealed this week.’

    https://edition.cnn.com/2019/03/16/politics/steele-information-dossier/index.html

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. DarkHelmut says:
    March 8, 2020 at 10:19 pm

    It’s was not only apropos to do research on your opponent, as most campaigns do.

    There is a difference on above board research and pay for play information.

    In this situation, where’s Justice although blind.

    It sees with pay for play.

    The middle class with kids can’t go for that.
    And all this just pissed off people.

    Where’s the fix?

    Like

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      March 8, 2020 at 10:54 pm

      Paying for Information is one thing; creating lies off the opinion page to remove a viable Presidential candidate, President-Elect, and sitting President is quite another.

      Like

      Reply
  3. A2 says:
    March 8, 2020 at 10:20 pm

    I left a comment, saw it posted then it disappeared.

    Like

    Reply
  4. republicanvet91 says:
    March 8, 2020 at 10:21 pm

    Anyone see any news on Steele not cooperating with Durham? All I have seen are a couple of tweets, but no news reports.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Chip Doctor says:
    March 8, 2020 at 10:30 pm

    Do you mean Huber or Durham?😏

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s