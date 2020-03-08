Devin Nunes Discusses The Fraud Behind The Chris Steele Dossier…

HPSCI Ranking Member Devin Nunes discusses the fraudulent narrative that surrounds the Steele Dossier, and the credibility of Christopher Steele, against the backdrop of recent lawsuits by himself and the Trump administration against U.S. media.

