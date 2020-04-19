Understanding The Russian Disinformation Defense – As Predicted in 2018…

Various mainstream media reports have discussed the latest declassification releases by saying the releases show the Steele Dossier was infected with “Russian Disinformation”.
The framework of this “Russia disinformation” defense narrative is completely and utterly false. The fabrications within the Steele Dossier assembly of lies, came almost exclusively from operatives in and outside government associated with the Clinton campaign; and a dedicated group of purposeful allies in the intelligence community; who were attempting to weaponize intelligence, even false intelligence for similar political purposes.
However, that said, in 2018 CTH outlined this exact defense and why they would deploy it. Below I am re-posting a research outline from August 2018; and what you will find in the conclusion of the outline is this:
By doubling down on the Russian Collusion narrative the conspirators created a ‘catch-22’ defense. They could/can claim Deripaska was/is giving disinformation in his version of events to support the interests of Russia and sewing chaos in America etc. And any Republican who would give Deripaska a platform to tell what happened in 2016 would be doing the bidding of Vladimir Putin. See how that works?
The soft coup team protects themselves by impugning the motive of Deripaska, and diminishing his credibility under the auspices of Russian disinformation.
Sound familar? Let’s revisit the 2018 entire outline and see how predictable this was.
~ Originally Written 2018 ~
Adam Waldman is the lawyer/lobbyist for Oleg Deripaska, the Russian billionaire who appears to be a key background player in the 2016 DOJ/FBI scheme against presidential candidate Donald Trump. Additionally, Mr. Waldman represents the U.S. interests of Christopher Steele, a contract employee of Deripaska and author of the Clinton-Steele Dossier that was used by the DOJ/FBI during their counterintelligence operation against presidential candidate Donald Trump.
Because of his centrality, Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley recently requested testimony from Mr. Adam Waldman, surrounding his contacts and engagements -with Deripaska, and by extension the DOJ/FBI- throughout the 2016/2017 operation to undermine and remove President Donald Trump.
In a response letter released August 18, 2018 (full pdf below) lawyers representing Mr. Waldman told Senator Chuck Grassley their client was “out of the country and not expected to return for several weeks.” SEE BELOW:
However, internet researcher/investigator almostjingo noticed that Mr. Waldman’s wife Barbara Sturm posted an instagram picture today of them dining with friends in New York last night, August 22, 2018:
(Link) Barbara Sturm second from left, husband Adam Waldman far right.
Whoopsie, apparently the letter from Mr. Waldman’s lawyers was intentionally false and simply an effort to avoid giving testimony to congress. Adam Waldman cannot be “out of the country for several weeks” and simultaneously having dinner in New York last night.
Here’s the full attorney letter:
.
Russian Oligarch Oleg Deripaska is a key figure at the epicenter of the DOJ and FBI activity that was taking place in 2016. Through his affiliates, lawyers and associates, Deripaska is directly connected to dossier author Christopher Steele, Fusion-GPS, and the collaborative FBI efforts of Andrew McCabe and Peter Strzok.
Adam Waldman (left) and Oleg Deripaska (right)
In the early 2016 text messages and email conversations between DOJ Official Bruce Ohr and Christopher Steele, the interests of Oleg Deripaska are a centerpiece of a quid-pro-quo where Deripaska gains a travel VISA and possible exemption from the Magnitsky Act in exchange for cooperation with the FBI effort against Donald Trump.
Adam Waldman was also the person in contact with corrupt Senate Intelligence Committee vice-chairman Mark Warner early in 2017 when the ‘insurance policy’ was deployed against newly elected President Donald Trump. As discovered in text messages, Waldman was the liaison, the person providing plausible deniability, between Senator Warner, Christopher Steele and Oleg Deripaska.
As many people are now aware, the SSCI is the most corrupt committee apparatus within congress; and as noted in the text messages, Adam Waldman only wanted to work with the Senate Intelligence Committee on his endeavors.
Within the Adam Waldman text messages to Senator Mark Warner, Waldman also notes the relationship between his client Christopher Steele and former Senate Intelligence Committee Vice-Chair Dianne Feinstein staffer, Daniel Jones.
Lawyer and Lobbyist Adam Waldman represents central figures: Oleg Deripaska, Christopher Steele and also Julian Assange. However, the connection between Waldman, Steele and Daniel Jones becomes additionally important.
You might remember that Daniel Jones raised $50 million to continue funding the Fusion-GPS investigation *AFTER* the 2016 election. It is likely part (perhaps most/all) of the money came from Oleg Deripaska, via his lawyer lobbyist Adam Waldman.
These are the types of questions that need to be answered. Hence, Senator Chuck Grassley requesting Mr. Waldman to appear and give testimony. However, it is the uncomfortable issues behind these questions that were apparently so concerning they led Waldman’s own lawyers to lie about his whereabouts.
It appears a little hypocritical for Mr. Waldman to be evading questioning considering it was Waldman who contacted journalist John Solomon earlier in the year to present a story conducive to his client Oleg Deripaska. He was full of information in May, 2018, but when facing questioning about that information in August – he disappears.
Waldman’s current triangulation is part of the reason for our earlier emphasis/warning on the construct of the May 2018 Solomon article. After all, everyone involved in the ‘soft coup attempt’ is desperate to safeguard their own interests.
Adam Waldman was representing Oleg Deripaska’s interests in the U.S. to politicians and officials. In May of 2018, John Solomon was contacted by Adam Waldman with a story about how the FBI contacted Deripaska for help in their Trump Russia investigation in September of 2016.
Keep in mind, this is Waldman contacting Solomon with a story.
Waldman told Solomon a story about how his client Oleg Deripaska was approached by the FBI in September of 2016 and asked for help with information about Paul Manafort and by extension Donald Trump. Within the backstory for the FBI and Deripaska was a prior connection between Robert Mueller and Deripaska in 2009.
Again, as you read the recap, remember this is Waldman contacting Solomon. Article Link Here – and my summary below:
♦In 2009 the FBI, then headed by Robert Mueller, requested the assistance of Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska in an operation to retrieve former FBI officer and CIA resource Robert Levinson who was captured in Iran two years earlier. The agent assigned to engage Deripaska was Andrew McCabe; the primary FBI need was financing and operational support. Deripaska spent around $25 million and would have succeeded except the U.S. State Department, then headed by Hillary Clinton, backed out.
♦In September of 2016 Andrew McCabe is now Deputy Director of the FBI, when two FBI agents approached Deripaska in New York – again asking for his help. This time the FBI request was for Deripaska to outline Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort as a tool of the Kremlin. Deripaska once hired Manafort as a political adviser and invested money with him in a business venture that went bad. Deripaska sued Manafort, alleging he stole money. However, according to the article, despite Deripaska’s disposition toward Manafort he viewed the request as absurd. He laughed the FBI away, telling them: “You are trying to create something out of nothing.”
This story, as told from the perspective of Adam Waldman -Deripaska’s lawyer/lobbyist- is important because it highlights a connection between Robert Mueller and Oleg Deripaska; a connection Mueller and the DOJ/FBI never revealed on their own.
I wrote about the ramifications of the Solomon Story HERE. Again, hopefully most will review; because there’s a larger story now visible with the new communication between Christopher Steele and Bruce Ohr.
It is likely that Oleg’s 2016 entry into the U.S. was facilitated as part of a quid-pro-quo; either agreed in advance, or, more likely, planned by the DOJ/FBI for later use in their 2016 Trump operation; as evidenced in the September 2016 FBI request. Regardless of the planning aspect, billionaire Deripaska is connected to Chris Steele, a source for Chris Steele, and likely even the employer of Chris Steele.
The FBI used Oleg Deripaska (source), and Oleg Deripaska used the FBI (visa).
Here’s where it gets interesting….
In that May article John Solomon reports that Deripaska wanted to testify to congress last year (2017), without any immunity request, but was rebuked. Who blocked his testimony?
In 2017 Oleg Deripaska was represented in the U.S. by Adam Waldman. Mr. Waldman was also representing Christopher Steele, the author of the Dossier. Waldman was the liaison Senator Mark Warner (Senate Intelligence Committee Vice-Chairman) was using to try and set up a secret meeting with Christopher Steele. {Text Messages}
As you can see from the text messages (more here), the House Intelligence Committee wanted to interview Deripaska. However, based on their ongoing contact and relationship Deripaska’s lawyer, Adam Waldman, asks Senate Intelligence Committee Vice-Chair Mark Warner for feedback.
Oleg Deripaska was blocked from testifying to congress. Now, it was obviously not from the HPSCI (Nunes Committee), but rather by the Senate Intel Committee, via Vice-Chair Senator Mark Warner. Oh yes, THAT Senator Mark Warner again.
Now, think about this…. Yes, with Oleg Deripaska in the picture there was indeed Russian meddling in the 2016 election; only, it wasn’t the type of meddling currently being sold. The FBI/DOJ were using Russian Deripaska to frame their Russian conspiracy narrative. It is almost a certainty that Deripaska was one of Chris Steele’s sources for the dossier.
Now, put yourself in Deripaska’s shoes and think about what happens AFTER candidate Donald Trump surprisingly wins the election.
All of a sudden Deripaska the asset becomes a risk to the corrupt Scheme Team (DOJ/FBI et al); especially as the DOJ/FBI then execute the “insurance policy” effort against Donald Trump…. and eventually enlist Robert Mueller.
It is entirely possible for a Russian to be blackmailing someone, but it ain’t Trump vulnerable to blackmail; it’s the conspiracy crew within the DOJ and FBI. Deripaska now has blackmail material on Comey, McCabe and crew.
After the 2017 (first year) failure of the “insurance policy” it now seems more likely President Trump will outlive the soft coup. In May 2018, Oleg tells Waldman to call John Solomon and tell him the story from a perspective favorable to Deripaska.
As the story is told, in 2017 Oleg was more than willing to testify to congress… likely laughing the entire time… but the corrupt participants within congress damned sure couldn’t let Deripaska testify. Enter corrupt SSCI Vice-Chairman Mark Warner:
Um, we’ve got a problem here Mark…
The Russians (Deripaska) really do have leverage and blackmail… but it ain’t over Trump. Oleg has blackmail on Comey, McCabe and conspiracy crew. Oleg Deripaska must be kept away from congress and away from exposing the scheme.
Guess who else must be controlled and/or kept away from congress?
Julian Assange.
Assange has evidence the Russians didn’t hack the DNC.
Between Deripaska’s first-hand knowledge of the DOJ/FBI work on both the Dossier and the DOJ/FBI intention for his use as a witness; and Julian Assange’s first-hand knowledge of who actually took the DNC email communication;… well, the entire Russian narrative could explode in their faces.
Control is needed.
You can almost hear the corrupt U.S. intelligence officials calling their U.K. GCHQ partners in Britain and yelling at them to do something, anything, and for the love of God, shut down Assange’s access to the internet STAT…. Yeah, funny that.
Now, who moves into position to control Julian Assange?
Well, well, well…. Lookie here? Who dat? Apparently the SSCI wants to interview WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, in a closed session. Signed by none-other than our corrupt-o-crats Richard Burr and Mark Warner. Yeah, funny that.
Lest anyone need a reminder…. “The most corrupt part of congress is the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI). The SSCI is the center of the deepest part of the Deep State swamp. The SSCI never, ever, E.V.E.R… does anything that does not protect and advance the self-interest of the corrupt Washington DC professional political class.”
Now do we see why the SSCI is the center of protecting the entire fraudulent apparatus?
It’s somewhat humorous to look at this fiasco from the perspective of Oleg Deripaska. He must be having a lot of laughs with his Ruskie friends about these stupid Americans and how the intelligence apparatus of the United States of America is controlled by corrupt politicians trying to save themselves and the corrupt institutions.
The Russians, notorious for sowing discord, are being used as a shield from sunlight upon actions taken by U.S. own intelligence officers: James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Loretta Lynch, Sally Yates, John Brennan, James Clapper etc.
There’s a reason why I keep emphasizing the source of the John Solomon story was Adam Waldman. Think about it from the perspective of the conspiracy group reading how Oleg instructed Waldman to present his story.
With Deripaska telling Solomon how the FBI contacted him; the background of their prior collaborative relationship; and the likelihood of Deripaska giving information to Chris Steele for the dossier; the scheme team really, really, needed to double down on the Russian conspiracy narrative in case Oleg ever did testify to congress.
By doubling down on the Russian Collusion narrative the conspirators created a ‘catch-22’ defense. They could/can claim Deripaska was/is giving disinformation in his version of events to support the interests of Russia and sewing chaos in America etc. And any Republican who would give Deripaska a platform to tell what happened in 2016 would be doing the bidding of Vladimir Putin. See how that works?
The soft coup team protects themselves by impugning the motive of Deripaska, and diminishing his credibility under the auspices of Russian disinformation.
I hope PTrump and his team have access of tbis site. PTrump is looking very happy and in full force in daily briefing. Looking forward for a single indictment this week as Solomon mentioned last week.
one indictment should bring a flood. should.
Their mutual defense strategy will then be-. Several of the highest levels of the CIA FBI doj NSA and dni involving hundreds of people were hoodwinked by Russian disinformation coming from Oleg Deripaska. Ouch. That is humiliating. And how can MSM narrative engineers write that story and still claim Comey McCabe Brennan and clapper and Mueller are all brilliant people??? That is an incredible suspension of disbelief. After claiming these guys were the gold standard of the intelligence community, they are now more naive than my high school prom date? Imagine the fall out to the ic if they have to admit their organization were run by gullible morons. I think they would rather admit they were spying on Trump…
Roger that batman.
I always laugh to myself when someone implies that Trump could possible know less than us about all of this.
Fauci and Brix have given him a whole lot of information. So has the CIA. So has the FBI. But most of it is wrong.
Not so fast. Donald Trump is not the typical politician. He doesn’t believe or trust any of them. And he is the only president who is connected and engaged with lots of people outside the bubble. Corey lewandowski has a great story about Trump handling Paul manafort on a helicopter. Trump has alot of people around him like us. He isn’t some boob who gets bamboozled by staff. He knows he is dealing with vipers. There is a reason they have not been able to take him down. If he was gullible and didn’t see thru things he would have been forced out long ago. I want you to think about something. Why did Mueller and rosenstein clear Trump? Why didn’t they just put in a little sentence saying—although we can not indict a sitting president, it is my opinion as SC that president did engage in obstruction of justice in this case.”. How did Mr gullible beat them???
Waldman says (Deripaskka?) shut out of the country but in same message says he talked to him in person last night. Was Waldman out of the country? Waldman has a history of out of the country means having dinner in NYC.
I guess the city is not country. So it is kind of like a half lie. Depends on what the meaning of is is.
the seth rich story will be part of this.
I really hope so.
Orwell’s Animal Farm [updated] : “Whenever anything went wrong it became usual to attribute it to
SnowballBad Vlad. If a window was broken or a drain was blocked up, someone was certain to say that SnowballBad Vladhad come in the night and done it, and when the key of the store-shed was lost, the whole farm was convinced that SnowballBad Vlad had thrown it down the well. Curiously enough, they went on believing this even after the mislaid key was found under a sack of meal.”
I find it VERY difficult to believe that a nation like Russia, with an intelligence service like the FSB, didn’t know what was going on in Deripaska’s world.
I have a hard time ignoring the question of whether it was Putin himself who at some point alerted Trump after the election of the shenanigans, or at the very least facilitated some information transfer that alerted Trump to the plot that had gone on during and after thre campaign.
With that question or possibility on your mind, consider the following article which outlines the timeline of events surrounding the first Trump-Putin meeting:
https://www.google.com/amp/s/qz.com/1523115/the-disturbing-timeline-of-events-surrounding-the-first-trump-putin-meeting/amp/
PDJT did say he didnt see how russia could of interfered at his meeting with putin, and every fool flipped out.
You are Phenomenal
Authentic investigative journalist , economics professor , history professor , master of political strategy . Mensa qualified , Art of War qualified, & write’s on a level that captures the mind of any
who comes in contact with his words – whether they be a house painter or a Neurosurgeon.
You are Phenomenal Sundance
Which is why Assange is critical and always has been. He’s a first hand witness on how Wikileaks got the DNC emails which if not Russians, blows up that entire fraud and keeps the light shining bright on the fraud and cover up IMO.
So I ask again, why in the world would John Durham have not interviewed Assange, IF that is the case?
Because he is in jai some might say? Nope, that’s a cop out as a US District Attorney reporting directly to AG Barr can pretty much get into any building in the world if they want to.
So what is the answer if true, why John Durham has not interviewed Assange to date?
Why again didn’t Warner want to have Derapaska testify? Hmmm………
Usually when people testify or get deposed, truth comes out. But I guess we will just have to wait and see what happens.
But if there are no indictments in the end, IMO the very first question Solomon asks to Barr, is did you or Durham ever depose Assange and if not why not!
And maybe now it makes more sense why we have moved from I caught them all to now just scum.
Foreshadowing IMO.
AG Barr is interested in interviewing Assange. For many reasons and none of them are any good.
1. it exposes the reality that Barr already KNOW what the truth IS and yet, inexplicably has done NOTHING about it.
2. THE UK IS has skin in this game. They would deny such an interview. Remember, there is a extradition order pending. Assange has already served his failure to appear sentence. he is being HELD indefinitely right now on an odd ball legal premise that awaits final decision about extradition to the US.
3. The US has illuminated the crimes they prefer to assange to be espionage. I’m not certain DOJ/USG has formally charged him with this crime, but it’s key to extradition. The UK does not recognize extradition orders where penalties of death is a possibility for criminal convictions. Espionage carries a death option penalty.
4. In order to gain extradiction, DOJ/USG will have to drop espionage as the charge. But since the last thing the US and UK IC’s ever want to have happen is for someone like assange to go to trial (and likely make bail!!!) and start talking freely (even under the threat of court order…he would likely do this..we know assange…He’s a warrior..a true blooded patriot of truths)…Nope..what is likely to happen, is that the US and UK will take about decade more to come to some agreement…Assange will likely be held indefinitely…and given the last health reports, expire in jail…in the UK..right where the US and the UK IC wants him.
but..and this is where things get interesting.
the moment assange dies…and he probably will soon.
multiple handlers of data that was protected as guarantees, unredacted, will be released …
This final act of assange should produce sufficient reactions to drive revolutions…
the material will demand a response.
protip: when you read about assange dying…get ready!
It is very apparent that many of our Representatives and Senators (both parties) are receiving money from, and therefore are beholden to, Communist China, and by extension, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the drug cartels, etc. This subversion and coercion of our government needs to be exposed and dealt with now. To continue ignoring the connections is unacceptable.
Now you see why they fight Term Limits so much. You can’t do a lot of damage or make a lot of money in only 6 years.
Outside re-electing PT and halting voter fraud these 3 things would go a long way in truly making our country great again.
1) Term Limits
2) Line item Veto
3) Balanced Budget Amendment (phased in over next 10 years then every year)
You are correct. That would go a long way, but it barely scratches the surface. What about “lobbyists,” insider trading, etc., that keeps enriching our “public servants?”
If all of this actually started in 2012, after the birther comment, and Montgomery’s information still holds, the timeline will never hold up.
Even if the way back machine goes only to 2015.
The President probably has all of the dots connnected.
Just as Sundance has done.
Started Feb 4, 2009 when the Hammer Program went on-Line.
Spying on Americans has never been the same since.
True, there are very many layers to these evil acts.
All points back to Brennan and Obama.
If we can see their emails, texts all declassified, they won’t be able to hide the truth. But If Barr (or somebody) destroyed communication evidence, then yeah, they will play dumb.
They were so used to getting away with crimes that weren’t even being careful. They were sure Hillary was going to win and this would never come out, because of that they left endless paper trail. Including their communications step by step of the scam.
If somebody ( Roger, Nunes? ) made sure all was preserved and are kept somewhere then the swamp is toast.
Nothing can now be believed which is seen in a newspaper. Truth itself becomes suspicious by being put into that polluted vehicle.
– Thomas Jefferson
Updated –
Nothing can now be believed which is heard on the MSM, or which comes from the CIA or FBI, or passes the lips of Drs. Fauci and Brix. Truth itself becomes suspicious by being put into those polluted vehicles.
One other tidbit for those following Ty Clevenger’s case.
He has run into nothing but a wall trying to get FOIA documents released from DOJ/FIB on ANYTHING to do with the Seth Rich murder any investigation conducted by the FIB.
Coincidence? Perhaps
Assange is a mystery but if Seth Rich was the one, well, now that he is dead why would Assange protect him? From what?
Unless he worked with someone else who is still alive and that is who Assange is protecting.
IMO PT’s ace in the hole will be Grenell using declassification authority to expose what isn’t exposed and blocked.
This can all be destroyed when it’s revealed they were spying on Trump prior to 2016. I believe they spied on him and wiretapped him starting in 2011.
From 2009 to around 2012 the Hammer Program was gathering a whole lot of “stuff”
It would only take Lindsey Graham to invite Registered Whistleblower, Dennis Montgomery to a public hearing and have him pull out some interesting documents on who they spied on from those 47 hard drives he turned into the FIB back in 2015.
By the way, who was the Director back then?
Today it’s Russia and their disinformation excuse w/ the obligatory goalposts moving. If that doesn’t stick to the wall …
Tomorrow will be the guidance on FICA/FISA requirements was open to interpretation w/ the obligatory goalposts moving. If that doesn’t stick to the wall …
Day After Tomorrow the new causation will be etc, etc, and etc.
Q: How can Democrats stand to live w/ themselves.
A: Passing the test to be a Democrat is a pretty low bar.
Remember, in the very long list of “issues” that I post pretty much everyday, if ONE person goes down then IMO ALL dirt is released on EVERYONE in DC.
DC is one big slim pit and has been for a very long time.
Let he who is without sin cast the first stone!
And so far after nearly 11 years since Uranium One and the Hammer Program, no stones have been cast and no one has gone down.
Isn’t that amazing. What are the odds?
Can you imagine a group of high ranking FBI and DOJ officials attempting a coup against Obama by trying to frame him for a crime that never even happened? How long would it have taken to arrest and convict the criminal participants…20 minutes!
Sundance’s theory of the catch 22 is only possible if they were able to destroy all of their communications before a good guy got a hold of them.
If their texts, emails were preserved they are done. We will see step by step of their plans and who did what.
But if they destroyed most evidence then they can invent whatever they want as long as their stories all match and no one comes clean including the Russian guy and other “sources”.
Deripaska could have his communications with Waldman preserved and use them to clear his name.
Why wouldn’t he?
I bet he recorded all of his phone calls as well. I bet he is not willing to be fall the guy for free. I’m 100% sure he cares about his reputation and will not be used by Hillary and her cabal just out of love for her.
Blackmail is very possible. All players probably have some type of dirt on the others. One talks, the rest will panic.
Paper trail, dozens of people involved, several emails, texts…
SENDER AND RECIPIENT have the emails/texts. The sender can delete all they want. If the recipient kept his/hers, those emails/texts are out there and it’s their property. Do what you want with it.
If Russia had hacked the DNC / Hillary, they would have kept the info for leverage against Hillary (whom all assumed would win) for after the election. It would be more valuable if used that way. If they were going to release it why would they need to take a risk and involve Assange? After decades of a cold war with us I’m sure they could have found a way to do it themselves.
