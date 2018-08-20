BINGO: Russian Escort Says She Gave Recordings of Deripaska Discussing 2016 Election Back To Deripaska….

This is VERY interesting, actually a MASSIVE FIND by Ziiggii, and simultaneously an apropos signal of the collapsing narrative.

Back in March 2018, CNN was giddy about a Russian prostitute arrested in Thailand named Anastasia Vashukevich; who claimed to have evidence of Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.  CNN framed the prostitute story around a possibility that her claims would back-up the ridiculous Trump ‘hookers’ angle in the Steele dossier.

CNN even sent Ivan Watson to Thailand to interview Ms. Vashukevich in the hopes that she could validate the “hookers” and “pee-tapes” material that was in the Steele dossier.

Well, it turns out the recordings Ms. Vashukevich was promoting/leveraging, were actually recordings of Oleg Deripaska; and, at his request she returned them to him. News today:

[…]  Vashukevich told The Associated Press that she had turned over audio recordings to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, whose conversations about election interference she claimed to have taped.

She has said she provided “escort” services to Deripaska, who is close to Russian President Vladimir Putin and who has links to Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign manager now being tried in the United States on money laundering and other charges.

Speaking to an AP reporter in the courtroom in Pattaya, Vashukevich said she had promised Deripaska she would no longer speak on the matter, and that he had already promised her something in return for not making that evidence public. (read more)

This is HUGE.

Why?

Because everyone was wondering how the salacious and ridiculous Russian “hookers” and “pee tapes” story went into the Steele Dossier.  Well, in recent discoveries, including text message and emails between DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr and Christopher Steele, it was uncovered that Christopher Steele was representing Oleg Deripaska; and was also likely employed (at least in part) by Oleg Deripaska.

It now stands as a virtual certainty that Deripaska was the source of those ridiculous claims that Steele put into the dossier.

Further, and in full appreciation for Ziiggii’s discovery, here is a picture of Anastasia Vashukevich (the Russian escort currently imprisoned in Thailand) and Russian Billionaire Oleg Deripaska on his boat in October 2017:

Pay close attention to the caption (translated):

Training: Hunting for the Oligarch.
Mistress Olegarkha Nastya Rybka🐠 together with the heroine of sex on the quay Sasha Travkoy☘️ will conduct an exclusive outreach training for girls👗 from 18 to 23 years old. 📌The training they will teach:
How and where to meet people from Forbes🏆, techniques of dating and attracting attention. 🥊Effective patterns of behavior.
🎭How and about what to communicate with the billionaire, to support the conversation, so that it would be fun and interesting;
How can you satisfy a man who is tempted by a woman’s attention in bed and probably uncover his sexual potential, find his fetishes and hidden sexual desires; 🌪How to tear down the roof of the oligarch, make his life fascinating😈; how to stand out in a highly competitive environment, to be remembered and become unique for him;
💣Strategies of the impact on a married object; How to merge your wife / mistress / official favorite;
💏How to fall in love with yourself with chips and methods of falling in love.
🔛How to be bold, ready for any moves, dare change his life and his status in it! 🎯Best pupils will receive a bonus 🍒 on the results of the training: the opportunity to meet Oleg 🦌Deripaska, Mikhail 🐿Prokhorov and Roman 🦃Abramovich on January 2 at a closed event and try to seduce them.
The training will take place from November 18 to 26 in Thailand. After the training, homework will be given, carried out under the supervision of trainers, to prepare for the meeting with billionaires. ⚠️There is a Schengen visa for the meeting. 💵The cost of training is 20 thousand rubles when paid before November 1.
After November 1, the training price is 30 thousand rubles.
The price does not include accommodation and meals, only training. ✅Recording to 📩direct, ⚠️⚠️payment ⚠️⚠️ is possible only after the interview.
# Deripaska # olegtinkov # prokhorov # abramovich

What becomes clear from all of this is that Anastasia Vashukevich was positioned as a Red Sparrow; a recruiting agent for prostitutes and escort workers – under the employ of Oleg Deripaska, likely using the sex trade as Russian trade-craft.

Anastasia Vashukevich was busted in Thailand for her recruiting efforts, as outlined in the media report.  Ms. Vashukevich tried to extricate herself from the trouble by signaling/leveraging her knowledge of the communication between Deripaska and Christopher Steele to the media.

It is entirely possible Ms. Vashukevich even had the recording of Deripaska telling Steele the ridiculous Trump-Russian-Hookers story; and was trying to use that tape as an exit from the Bangkok prison….. Which, given the current situation and collapsing narrative, Deripaska would not want to have public.

This further proves the extent to which the corrupt FBI/DOJ were willing to use  Deripaska through the intermediary of Chris Steele.  Remember, the DOJ allowed Deripaska to enter the U.S. by dropping the VISA block on his travel.  In return for removing his travel restriction, the FBI asked Deripaska for help in framing Donald Trump and providing information about Paul Manafort in September of 2016.

References:

♦John Solomon approached by Adam Waldman (Oleg’s lobbyist/lawyer) HERE

♦Oleg’s Story and connection to the DOJ/FBI Scheme outlined HERE.

♦Bruce Ohr and Chris Steele connecting to Oleg Deripaska HERE

♦Adam Waldman (Oleg’s lawyer) now refusing to cooperate with investigators HERE.

 

