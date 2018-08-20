BINGO: Russian Escort Says She Gave Recordings of Deripaska Discussing 2016 Election Back To Deripaska….

This is VERY interesting, actually a MASSIVE FIND by Ziiggii, and simultaneously an apropos signal of the collapsing narrative.
Back in March 2018, CNN was giddy about a Russian prostitute arrested in Thailand named Anastasia Vashukevich; who claimed to have evidence of Russia’s interference in the 2016 election. CNN framed the prostitute story around a possibility that her claims would back-up the ridiculous Trump ‘hookers’ angle in the Steele dossier.
CNN even sent Ivan Watson to Thailand to interview Ms. Vashukevich in the hopes that she could validate the “hookers” and “pee-tapes” material that was in the Steele dossier.
Well, it turns out the recordings Ms. Vashukevich was promoting/leveraging, were actually recordings of Oleg Deripaska; and, at his request she returned them to him. News today:
[…] Vashukevich told The Associated Press that she had turned over audio recordings to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, whose conversations about election interference she claimed to have taped.
She has said she provided “escort” services to Deripaska, who is close to Russian President Vladimir Putin and who has links to Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign manager now being tried in the United States on money laundering and other charges.
Speaking to an AP reporter in the courtroom in Pattaya, Vashukevich said she had promised Deripaska she would no longer speak on the matter, and that he had already promised her something in return for not making that evidence public. (read more)
This is HUGE.
Why?
Because everyone was wondering how the salacious and ridiculous Russian “hookers” and “pee tapes” story went into the Steele Dossier. Well, in recent discoveries, including text message and emails between DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr and Christopher Steele, it was uncovered that Christopher Steele was representing Oleg Deripaska; and was also likely employed (at least in part) by Oleg Deripaska.
It now stands as a virtual certainty that Deripaska was the source of those ridiculous claims that Steele put into the dossier.
Further, and in full appreciation for Ziiggii’s discovery, here is a picture of Anastasia Vashukevich (the Russian escort currently imprisoned in Thailand) and Russian Billionaire Oleg Deripaska on his boat in October 2017:
Pay close attention to the caption (translated):
Training: Hunting for the Oligarch.
Mistress Olegarkha Nastya Rybka🐠 together with the heroine of sex on the quay Sasha Travkoy☘️ will conduct an exclusive outreach training for girls👗 from 18 to 23 years old. 📌The training they will teach:
How and where to meet people from Forbes🏆, techniques of dating and attracting attention. 🥊Effective patterns of behavior.
🎭How and about what to communicate with the billionaire, to support the conversation, so that it would be fun and interesting;
How can you satisfy a man who is tempted by a woman’s attention in bed and probably uncover his sexual potential, find his fetishes and hidden sexual desires; 🌪How to tear down the roof of the oligarch, make his life fascinating😈; how to stand out in a highly competitive environment, to be remembered and become unique for him;
💣Strategies of the impact on a married object; How to merge your wife / mistress / official favorite;
💏How to fall in love with yourself with chips and methods of falling in love.
🔛How to be bold, ready for any moves, dare change his life and his status in it! 🎯Best pupils will receive a bonus 🍒 on the results of the training: the opportunity to meet Oleg 🦌Deripaska, Mikhail 🐿Prokhorov and Roman 🦃Abramovich on January 2 at a closed event and try to seduce them.
The training will take place from November 18 to 26 in Thailand. After the training, homework will be given, carried out under the supervision of trainers, to prepare for the meeting with billionaires. ⚠️There is a Schengen visa for the meeting. 💵The cost of training is 20 thousand rubles when paid before November 1.
After November 1, the training price is 30 thousand rubles.
The price does not include accommodation and meals, only training. ✅Recording to 📩direct, ⚠️⚠️payment ⚠️⚠️ is possible only after the interview.
# Deripaska # olegtinkov # prokhorov # abramovich
What becomes clear from all of this is that Anastasia Vashukevich was positioned as a Red Sparrow; a recruiting agent for prostitutes and escort workers – under the employ of Oleg Deripaska, likely using the sex trade as Russian trade-craft.
Anastasia Vashukevich was busted in Thailand for her recruiting efforts, as outlined in the media report. Ms. Vashukevich tried to extricate herself from the trouble by signaling/leveraging her knowledge of the communication between Deripaska and Christopher Steele to the media.
It is entirely possible Ms. Vashukevich even had the recording of Deripaska telling Steele the ridiculous Trump-Russian-Hookers story; and was trying to use that tape as an exit from the Bangkok prison….. Which, given the current situation and collapsing narrative, Deripaska would not want to have public.
This further proves the extent to which the corrupt FBI/DOJ were willing to use Deripaska through the intermediary of Chris Steele. Remember, the DOJ allowed Deripaska to enter the U.S. by dropping the VISA block on his travel. In return for removing his travel restriction, the FBI asked Deripaska for help in framing Donald Trump and providing information about Paul Manafort in September of 2016.
References:
♦John Solomon approached by Adam Waldman (Oleg’s lobbyist/lawyer) HERE
♦Oleg’s Story and connection to the DOJ/FBI Scheme outlined HERE.
♦Bruce Ohr and Chris Steele connecting to Oleg Deripaska HERE
♦Adam Waldman (Oleg’s lawyer) now refusing to cooperate with investigators HERE.
Guess Stormy Daniels has been replaced by a younger, prettier sexual predator
And let’s not forget Ali Watkins who also prostituted herself. She’s pretty much bottom of the barrel though.
Not too difficult. Just about everyone other than Hildebeast could fill that bill.
The March CNN story quotes her as: “she witnessed meetings between the Russian billionaire and three Americans who she refused to name.”
I wonder if one of them was the “wrong Michael Cohen”?
You know, the Michael Cohen who went to Prague who wasn’t really the Michael Cohen that the Dem conspiracists want to railroad?
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/01/15/horsepucky-narratives-political-suppositions-and-the-atomic-hammer-of-truth-occams-razor/
How about this guy?
https://www.theguardian.com/media/2018/jun/20/us-lobbyist-for-russian-oligarch-visited-julian-assange-nine-times-last-year
yeah, I was only joking, playing the fool
but you’re on to serious possibles, iadguy
I’m thinking more along the lines of that actress in that cult, but yeah that “ad” had grooming gang written all over it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep. As Dorothy Parker famously punned, “you can lead a horticulture, but you can’t make her think”…
But you can use her to land a catch for you:
Rybka — “fish”
The Family did have communist connections, and the use of honey pots will well known to anyone working intel against the Russians (they could be considered to have perfected the art — since czarist times):
http://www.philosophers-stone.co.uk/?p=13719
Not just females either; they’ve used men to catch women too — something to think about imhao.
By the way, a goofy, goofy site — but the info is well-chronicled and there isn’t much information out there and easily found on The Family.
Here’s some more: interesting where some of them wound up
http://www.exfamily.org/art/exmem/debdavis/debdavis09.shtml
Old names become new again:
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/5457172/rose-mcgowan-book-brave-child-of-god-cult-harvey-weinstein/
The book “In the Garden of Beasts” explores the relationships of the American Ambassador’s daughter Martha during Hitler’s pre-war Germany in the 1930s. Martha “fell in love” with a Soviet agent but ended up marrying a different communist (her original love interest/agent was eventually killed by his government). I believe Martha became a true communist and lived in Soviet dominated Czechloslavakia after the war until her death in the late 60s. BTW, those facts (and many other embarrassing facts) are omitted from the book.
Martha was a bit of an idiot (to put it lightly). Her father was an idiot for allowing his idiot daughter to have so much latitude…possibly for even bringing her along. Talk about kompromat — for both the Soviets and the Nazis.
The shame of it is, if she hadn’t been an idiot, she could have been very useful in the defense of our national security…but alas, idiots.
I’ve read the book as well, no it doesn’t tell everything — however, a good example of why care should be given as to who is appointed to those ambassadorships.
Ridiculous Trumps Hate.
It’s just staggering to think how corrupt and off the rails this country went starting with old man Bush, right through Clinton, Bush the Younger, and the Usurper Obama. Of course, they all thought it was in the bag for the hag.
Only the hand of God came down and said…ENOUGH! So it shall be written and so it shall be done. LOL! However, it is so important for us to carry the November mid-terms. With a strong showing, the President can use the next 6 years to blow the whole thing to pieces.
Bush the elder aka David “Cop a feel”
Wasn’t that something? The end of a corrupt figure is often imbecilic and repulsive.
The middle had some sleaze too, that no one ever talked about.
It was widely known in inner political circles.
U.S. got Bushwhacked.
Going back to Prescott Bush and beyond. Look up IG Farben…
LikeLiked by 4 people
For 8 years the U.S.A. had no president, 45 is 44
45 is 44? What?
Barak Hussein Obama was an illegitimate president.
Hence, our president is the nation’s forty-fourth.
OK, I’m with you! We certainly didn’t have a President for 8 years. I mistakenly thought you meant 45 is like 44. (comparing him to the Usurper) My bad!
LikeLiked by 1 person
talker2u, I meant to say in reply to 4whomthebellsroll comment to me. Sorry!
May be finally it will come to the Kenyan boy’s birth certificate! I still believe he was illegitimate!
0zero is constantly spouting off about being Kenyan. There seems to be little doubt about it. I do hope we see the day when the whole birth certificate dealio is totally exposed to the American people.
U-no, like no 13th floor; 1-12, then 14 on?
Indeed. It was the American Interregnum, a period we were leaderless, rudderless, and one of increasing chaos. It’s really a miracle the country is still in one piece, such as it is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“For 8 years the U.S.A. had no president, 45 is 44”
Maybe in the history book lists, there’ll be an asterisk *
Like in baseball statistics, before and after steroids
without a midterm win the whole effort to uncover this stuff will be a waste. all that’s coming out will get buried fast. vote!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Right on point!
This country has been going off the rails longer than them…it just started to leak out into the open…they thought they’d never lose!
We could go back to Wilson and the Federal Reserve….however, the last 32 years with the last 4 Presidents before #45, was clearly all about the NWO! Fck Middle America and law-abiding citizens was their motto while they decimated the middle class in favor of unfair trade practices that turned us into a deficit trader on the backs of millions of Americans. Our President has clearly turned his Foreign Policy into a baited rat trap for the abusers that took advantage of us, enriching their personal coffers at the expense of and on the backs of hard working Americans.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It wasn’t just the fault of the corrupt people in charge. Average Americans allowed their heads to be turned by a lot of hocus pocus weirdness that corrupted and weakened our society while it did a number on us.
We were willing participants in our own destruction.
So…if we want to get better it’s time to quit making pretty lies for ourselves that “abusers took advantage of us!”.
You can’t rape the willing…and a lot of Americans (the majority even) were more than willing (I include myself in this).
The first step is recognizing that you have a problem….
Tend to differ with your opinion there Jenny. We elect chosen representatives to office to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. I will not blame myself for the sellout of the middle class. My pity party was over years ago for these corrupt bastards that took advantage of hard working Americans. JMHO!
LikeLiked by 1 person
JFK was no choir boy.
Most of them since Wilson skipped confession.
What a crazy coincidence that we have Christopher Steele and aluminum magnate Deripaska colluding on the Dirty Dossier and the first tariffs imposed by President Trump are on Steel and Aluminum! Hahaha.
LikeLiked by 18 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
The events surrounding the CNN story need to be tied into the timeline. The CNN story came out on March 5, 2017.
March 6, 2017 Grassley letter to Comey asking a bunch of questions including:
5. Were any other government officials outside of the FBI involved in discussing or authorizing
the agreement with Mr. Steele, including anyone from the Department of Justice or the Obama
White House? If so, please explain who was involved and provide all related records.
6. How did the FBI first obtain Mr. Steele’s Trump investigation memos? Has the FBI obtained
additional memos from this same source that were not published by Buzzfeed? If so, please
provide copies.
7. Has the FBI created, or contributed to the creation of, any documents based on or otherwise
referencing these memos or the information in the memos? If so, please provide copies of all
such documents and, where necessary, clarify which portions are based on or related to the
memos.
March 7, 2017 Steele to Ohr: “Would it be possible to speak later today. We’re very concerned by the Grassley letter.”
March 7, 2017 Adam Waldman texts to Mark Warner a link to Wikileaks Vault 7 release.
March 8, 2017 Mark Warner to Adam Waldman: “Want to connect think there may be more to come.
March 8, 2017 Waldman to Warner: “There is more to come.Just tell me where and when.
March 9, 2017 Waldman to Warner: “DOJ called me today; we will talk at 530.
March 11, 2017: Waldman to Warner: “Ps, on the question discussed,they already are aware. I have lots of other dealings with DOJ relating to my RUS client.”
March 17, 2017: Steele to Ohr text. Steele freaking out about Comey testimony to Congress on Monday. “Hoping that important firewalls hold.”
March 17, 2017: Wolfe leaks FISA warrant to Ali Watkins
March 17, 2017: Warner to Waldman: “Just tried to call but now going into skif (sic).” [Bet I can guess what he was looking at in the scif.]
March 20, 2017: Comey testifies to Congress.
March 27, 2017: Evelyn Farkas MSNBC interview. On national TV Evelyn explains how Obama Administration gathered info on Trump and campaign, etc. She doesn’t want Trump people to know how they managed to do it. [Stupid is as stupid does.]
March 29, 2017: Hannity exposes Evelyn Farkas.
March 30, 2017: Waldman to Warner “Chris is concerned about the leaks yesterday….”
Lots of stuff happened in March 2017. Steel is freaking out about being exposed. Leaks of information begin to spring from firewalls. Drip, drip, drip…. Soon the flood will come? Let us hope.
Deplore- thanks for the most excellent timeline. It is very helpful.
Terrific work, DeploreAble.
Any way to pass your excellent timeline on to Intel staff? Sorry to say, but some of the questioning I’ve seen before Congress seems rather inept. Not sure about behind closed doors questioning, but our Republicans need help with what questions to ask. I know they rely heavily on their staff, but they too have a job to do, which is much more than this investigation. They need help and guidance!
This is the timeline I refer to most often. I wish I could claim it as my own.
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1JOdacaSPRccFxVTth38aXU8mWcxhk76lJuGrxYeJ7AU/edit#gid=1692330027
“the timeline I refer to most often”
I also have that one bookmarked. Sharyl Attkisson also has several timelines on her website:
https://sharylattkisson.com/2018/07/26/collusion-against-trump-timeline/
https://sharylattkisson.com/2017/12/05/obama-era-surveillance-timeline/
https://sharylattkisson.com/2016/11/06/hillary-clintons-email-the-definitive-timeline/
“They need help and guidance!”
I agree 100%. They miss whole areas of interrogation and lines of questioning. I watch some of the hearings and wish a Sundance, a Rex, a Ristvan, etc. could ask or submit the questions to be asked.
The “hooker” states she “gave” the recordings to the oligarch. This is BS, because she likely recorded with her phone, to extort/blackmail him or for protection. Typical honey trap. photos etc. So she would have to have give the phone/device to him, otherwise she would have to give him a copy, and delete the original on her device. So, she is lying, pretty obvious.
My guess is she gets info on her Johns, through conversation, they are drunk and reveal sensitive info to her, which she records. Then she later extorts/blackmails them with the recordings. Gives info to her mafia/oligarch pimps. Honey trap.
SuperElite: Nyet “honey trap,” comrade. In Russia, we call “borscht bait.”
March 2, 2017 Jeff Sessions recused himself from Russian investigation.
Ziiggii we are so proud of you.
What a catch!!
Still trying to wrap my head around this revelation. We have a hooker, barely 18, who is Deripaska’s mistress in Thailand…. but she is an entrepreneurial sort.
She’s holding a fall intensive training session on how to be a better mistress and charging 30K Rubles for the privilege. High performing students will get the chance to seduce Deripaska and other billionaires (what a gig for the guys).
I still think the Russia/now Ukrainian “adoption” which was mentioned in Trump Tower was for underage girls 13-16, who were used to compromise wealthy men, marry them, have children, bribe the men, have the men hit you. Deripaska is running a scheme on wealthy guys.
PLUS trading in illegal mineral mining.
Matt LeBlanc is right. It will be one helluva movie someday.
daughn- I think you’re on to something regarding the “adoption” angle vis a vis the underage girls! I cannot believe that we’ve got another creep, this Deripaska freak, who seems to be pretty up front and out in the open about what he wants.
Amazing how many of these scumbags seem to have pedo tendencies.
Cause they are childish themselves, mayhap?
Seneca, it gives me the creeps. I’m not sure it was Deripaska who was, so much, partaking. It was the way to create and build Kompromat, compromising info on anyone who was wealthy, building files.
I think Manafort did the same thing, but he was the soft side of compromising info. I’m betting that’s why the FBI raided Manafort’s secret “locker”. Can you imagine 17 angry Dems getting their hands on Manafort’s dirty files from the past 50 years?
Gee, do you think he had a lot of photos, dirt on Repubs and Dems?
LikeLiked by 4 people
daughn- what’s really scary too is that these people who considered themselves “aristocrats”, better than the hoi polloi, are so absolutely vile and beneath contempt. All their money means nothing- they are the lowest of the low. This is how they get their jollies- taking advantage of young girls (and maybe boys)- using them and then throwing them away for the next batch.
And to think that these are the scum of the earth that are being used by the FBI, CIA, et al to get DIRT on our President Trump?!? WTF???
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://truepundit.com/investigative-journalist-found-dead-in-d-c-hotel-room-weeks-after-reporting-bill-clinton-to-fbi-dhs-for-allegedly-raping-boy/
Now just have to link him to Clinton pal Jeffry Epstein.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s about power — the power to corrupt.
You can’t very well corrupt completely an adult — they’re already on the road to corrupt.
But an innocent child…now that’s a prize because they are innocent and a bit defenceless against you (you can scare them into doing anything and not telling; they don’t want adults mad at them)…and you are also in a sense “taking them away from this world, which still believes in decency”.
So that’s the thrill — the ability to transgress completely and get away with it, brag about it even. To be able to debase yourself and another completely…and get away with it.
A friend of mine used to work counseling abusers — he was a very long suffering and patient man with a very good heart, wanted to help everyone, believed everyone deserved a chance to change and be good…working with the child abusers really tested his character (he psychically wore out after a while and had to quit; it got to be too much for even him).
STE:
Like the old adage says: “Greed Knows No Bounds.”
These psychopath/sociopath/satantist/pedophiles will never have enough!!!!
They have no moral compass….everything is transactional….what is the price???
The last couple of years, fashion week events have popped up all over the world. An Italian/British fashion institute is often organising the catwalk runs. In Belarus and some other countries like that you’ll see lots of kids parading. The fashion model industry is the biggest prostitution scheme on earth I think. Think of Weinstein and his “Italian” models and his fashion designing wife…
And illegal adoption is allegedly the dirt the swamp has on Chief Justice Roberts – the one who selects the FISA judges.
Too many rabbit holes – fake and real – to explore; but creepy how sex with teens keeps showing up in the evidence.
Wow. Just remembering seeing this at the time I thought it was a one off of someone looking for attention with a fairy tale. If she gets out of Thailand at all she will be a target.
Boom boom boom.
LikeLiked by 5 people
When i was in my early 20s i used to watch soaps. This whole thing seems like an endless episode of Days of Our Lives where the plot never really seems to move but Stefano Demera is forever toying with and taunting Roman and Marlena. Libs probably wrote that script to
Just reading this stuff sends black smoke up the crematory stack. How come we’ve never heard of “Ziiggii”?
Hes been here from nearly the start.
He’s been a commenter here for quite a long time.
He is a frequent and long term commenter.
Everyone knows Ziiggii. He’s one of us.
Ziiggii has been around at least since the Trayvon case, which is when I discovered CTH and perched on a branch.
😂🤪
You’re blushing, Zig!
I was yeah! 😳😏
https://www.thenation.com/article/mccains-kremlin-ties/
McCain’s Kremlin Ties
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just sayin’…
Frankly, if this woman actually did threaten Deripaska with blackmail, I’m surprised she’s still alive.
13 Mar 2018 FBI agents tried to contact imprisoned ‘sex coaches’ | Daily Mail Online
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5495601/FBI-agents-tried-contact-imprisoned-sex-coaches.html
Nastya Rybka – biography, photos, personal life, news, Instagram 2018 – 24SMI
https://24smi.org/en/celebrity/45767-nastya-rybka.html
Nice work Ziigii. I hereby nominate you for this years Katica Award™ for interweb sleuthing.
IIRC, Warner et al want Deriposka to testify recently. Seems like that is now guaranteed, only exactly where and to whom is the only questions now.
Hmmm. Arkancide alert…
Oh man, things are really starting to fall into place. This is going to be the biggest damn exploding cigar the media has EVAH smoked!!
Bigger than the Big Bambú…
The Russia Collusion Hoax is going ‘Up in Smoke.’
I am reminded of a loose end on a knitted sweater….if you keep pulling eventually everything become apparent.
Good one! I’m not sure there is ANY way, we’ll ever fully unravel this sweater. We can figure out who was in contact with who, but discerning their motives,..even with text msgs. And emails, not so easy.
This Deripaska, for instance. Was he willingly helping soft coup perps, and are they trying to throw him under bus?
Is he Putin ally, or opponent?
Same bat time, same bat channel?
“Continueing story,…of the days of our lives,…”
Unraveling
She’ll most likely disappear in Bangkok…..lots of “escorts” do, especially when they try to extort billionaires, or others.
For anyone poking around foreign language instas…
Дерипаску is Russian for Deripaska.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
In reply to Bosscook:
Sickened! In the rotting body of Clinton Corruption, everyone and everything is for sale. No wonder no ex-president, congressmen, senator, cabinet member, etc. ever retires to their little cabin in the woods. And no wonder they are ‘all in’ on protecting the huge pay-offs attainable for members only.
The wealth amassed by our elected and appointed US Govt crime family, is repugnant.
The Nations, and billionaire world players, all have something of value to exchange for favors,
and blind eyes.
The DOJ and FBI guardians of our democracy, have fallen. These institutions have been infected and weaponized against all intruders. They are now guardians of the traitorous deceit, committed against We The People.
The stink from the DC Cess Pool has been festering for decades, but the current source of
defilement has one common source: Clinton. Those secretions have infected The House, The Senate, The past Presidential Administration, The DOJ, The FBI, The Courts, The Media, The Intelligence Agencies, Education… The Cess Pool requires these peripheral enablers. The spread was purposeful, meant to snuff out detection, dissent and disruption.
President Trump’s election has indeed pulled the manhole cover off this putrid mess. I used to feel sad as one-after-another, fell in disgrace, from their association with Clinton Corruption. I even called them CCCs for Clinton Corruption Casualties. Now, as the bottom feeders are revealed, I can hardly control my revulsion.
Just as the putrefaction is immense, so is the purification of the great institutions of our Country, an immense undertaking. The mind that now leads our Government is fully able to grasp the enormity of the task. I thank God for the silence on the work that our President is doing. I thank God that our President is strong enough to endure the arrows, yet waits to fire his own, until he is ready. I trust that the timing will be perfect!
I thank God that POTUSDJT has exposed the rotting fraud. I thank God He has provided our Very Stable Genius, President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.
well, you know…Russia undoubtedly has the best prostitutes (to quote loosely)
LikeLiked by 2 people
_____________________
This sounds like a mission for the FIB.
Maybe they can find a way to make contact with Deripaska, to see if he has $25 million to finance a C_A undercover Bangkok prison-break!
FREE ANASTASIA!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Steele mentioned “we” several times, in those text messages to Bruce Ohr.
I wonder if he was referring to Deripaska?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Anyway to see if this girl has come into the US in the last 2-3 years? And if so how many times?
Remember the dems always accuse the other side of things they did.
So any chance Trump can connect with Thailand government and in exchange for her release she gives Hannity or Rudy her list of clients in the DC area?
I take comfort knowing the likes of Comey, Ohr, Strzok, Brennan, etc, read all of these sundance articles to keep tabs on how much corruption he/she (they) have figured out and to then perform damage control.
It always crosses my mind wondering if even one of the so called reporters ever reads these deep dives that citizens do of their own free will to find the truth. They should be ashamed. They’re pimped out, told what to say and then do it…smh.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I still say the conspirators got the “wet works” idea from “Horrible Bosses.” Definitely something John Podesta is into, as well, in every sense of the term.
Is it just me, or does everything Mueller seems to be doing, is pointed in the opposite direction? Isn’t he dragging the Manhattan Madam, with a client list of over 10,000 New York City clients who paid for prostitutes, into this with some link to Roger Stone? Or is that now all connected? Hookers to the left – hookers to the right. This is just beyond all comprehension. What a mess …. keep waiting for the first suicide report. It’s going to happen – so sad.
I’m not sure any of today’s politicians is of sufficiently good character to commit suicide.
Victoria Nuland allegedly was the conduit between corrupt and Deep-State serving FBI officials and the former British spy who wrote the illegal and Deep State motivated anti-Trump Steele dossier.
Do we have an undiscovered player or a new communication path?
(Russian)Putin—>(Russian)Deripaska —>British spy Christopher Steele(U.K.)—>(USA)Victoria Nuland—>Bruce Ohr
Do we need a new FOIA request between (USA)Victoria Nuland—>Bruce Ohr?
https://thedailycoin.org/2018/06/21/victoria-nuland-is-the-biggest-threat-to-the-deep-state/
I’d like to know more if there are any financial connections between Fusion GPS and Deripaska.
1. We know that Fusion GPS was in the business of smearing people for pay. They smeared Trump for Hillary and the DNC.
2. We know that Deripaska has had a continuing legal feud with Manafort over a failed business deal.
3. We know that Glenn Simpson and his wife Mary Jacoby wrote a hit piece on Paul Manafort for the Wall Street Journal in 2017
4. We know that Fusion GPS was paid by someone connected with Russia to lobby against the Magnitsky Act, the act that prevents Deripaska from traveling to the United States.
Who was paying Fusion GPS to lobby against the Magnitsky Act? Did those payments begin before the 2017 WSJ hit piece? What do the Fusion GPS billing records say? Why Is Mueller continuing the Fusion GPS hit on Manafort?
Thanks for the reminder on #2. No pun intended!
Interesting article here from February 2018 showing Deripaska in the same clothes he’s wearing the red sparrow photo while meeting with the Russian deputy prime minister on his boat. The article claims they were discussing that “Paul Manafort reportedly offered Mr Deripaska briefings on the Trump campaign”. The source for the article is allegedly the red sparrow’s (Nastya Rybka) social media account found by some Russian investigator. It also includes the same photo Ziggi found.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2018/02/08/oligarch-met-top-russian-official-trump-aide-offered-briefings/
Apologies if this was already posted.
Take a look at these images found via Google image search. One shows Deripaska wearing the same baseball cap standing next the Russian deputy prime minister on his boat. It’s definitely a real hat.
https://shorturl.at/jsCHT
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes this is a screen cap of the video that is featured in the DW interview with Nuland. It’s from the same time as the photos she posted to Instagram.
Thanks, it was not clear to me if you had seen the video or just the screen shots. Is there a longer version of the video that what I posted below?
Parts of the video were included in the DW interview that I posted (youtube link way up there👆). The girl posted it to Instagram but reportedly the Russian gov’t threatened Instagram to take it down or else. So it was removed from her account. I’m sure someone has a copy of it downloaded from the interwebs. NOTHING goes away on the internet!
According to the Reddit commenters these are the two videos from her Instagram account. If someone can grab a copy it would be good. These were posted back in February but they didn’t seem to grasp the full significance.
I know I didn’t grasp the full significance at the time. It wasn’t until SD posted a reminder tweet this afternoon that made me go back and look through her stuff again. That’s when I literally tripped over that photo with Oleg….
Check this out, it’s got the video from which the pictures were pulled! It’s a report but has the video spliced within it. It is definitely real and not a photoshop.
First video, second one is above…More shots from the boat.
Gosh, hope it’s not auto-playing for everyone like it is for me. Sorry about that if it is.
Fairly certain these are the videos she posted to her Instagram account that the Russian government made Instagram and YouTube pull. I wish I could read Russian Cyrillic. Does anyone have a utility to copy these videos before they disappear too? Click on the text above the video to go to the Reddit page.
Someone whose research has gone underreported and under appreciated, in my opinion, on this same subject is Scott Stedman at UC Irvine. I urge your attention to these investigative reports, which are being incorporated into an upcoming article by Ashton Gray for Chalet Reports:
“Deripaska’s private jet: Newark-Moscow-Molde for secret yacht meeting”
View story at Medium.com
“Oleg Deripaska made previously unreported trip to United States during 2016 election”
View story at Medium.com
Oh wow, that is one pretty prostitute.
She looks like a Russian Lauren Bacall.
Laurenitz Bacallski and Humphrey Derigartski starring in The Crimean Queen
Those are pics of her all glam up. The photos from the Thai jail aren’t so appealing.
headline – CNN INTERVIEWS THAI PROSTITUTE ABOUT DONALD TRUMP
Meanwhile, back in the States, David Baldwin walks into a bar. A drunken guy there says he does a lousy impersonation of Trump. “Oh Yeah?” retorts Baldwin. “I’ll have you know I’m so good I once fooled a whore in Thailand.”
Embedded video from your tvn24 link archived here:
https://streamable.com/s/5yhpw/wivrhe
The post I was replying to is now gone. Oh well.
Yep…Bin machine..
I think that photo kept dumping…to the main one not he sight i picked…
I found a way to view it static in search…sloppy but let it load it works
https://www.google.com/search?q=Polina+Yumasheva&safe=active&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwj0_-PDjv3cAhVfHzQIHSjpAPEQ_AUICigB&biw=1366&bih=694#imgdii=hZ6GexvsVAJNCM:&imgrc=AGmaCvdEqc7F6M:
bottom right photo in collage…
AD Rem don’t Bin….I found proof the pic is doctored logo is missing
let it load
four pics in a collage
bottom right
https://www.google.com/search?q=Polina+Yumasheva&safe=active&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwj0_-PDjv3cAhVfHzQIHSjpAPEQ_AUICigB&biw=1366&bih=694#imgdii=hZ6GexvsVAJNCM:&imgrc=AGmaCvdEqc7F6M:
I agree with SD that the whole pic is not the BIG item here. What I was wondering is the trail of this story…
I suspect that Putin’s rival spun the story…typical of the nesting doll culture! But if there’s proof that this hat in one scene has a logo and it’s not in the other…it’s a curiosity to note.
“The oppositionist assures that he has verified the photographs published by Rybka and that other data – photos and data on yacht traffic – confirm that the woman actually took a cruise on the Deripaski yacht. (http://www.tvn24.pl)…”
Well at least someone else asks that Question!!!
Sorry, CopperTop, but from my vantage I think you’re getting a little over-excited.
I do see the logo prominently in the photo with Deripaska looking down and the girl smiling into the camera. That photo is very sharp and the logo is very clearly apparent.
But I also see the hat logo in the upper left-most photo in that group that’s delivered by your google link, one of the “boat” photos.
It’s faint but it’s there.
It’s a more oblique and farther viewing, but once seeing the other photo and knowing what to look for, I can see it in at least the one and maybe more photos.
https://www.the-american-interest.com/2018/02/14/navalnys-latest-expose-strictly-business/
when I follow the photo to its source, it’s this article:
https://www.the-american-interest.com/2018/02/14/navalnys-latest-expose-strictly-business/
The logo’s not apparent or not AS apparent in other photos, most of which look fuzzier, lower resolution, degraded by multiple saves – any number of reasons.
I’ve read that – specifically with jpegs – and because of their compression algorithms – that resolution is lost each time a version is re-saved as .jpg.
Open it, simple crop it, re-save, and the new version has less resolution than before. Several of the assortment of photos have different cropping.
Who knows how many times they’ve been edited, cropped, lightened, or “stepped on” before being posted in various different locations on the web from which they’ve been gathered up by google?
For no loss in resolution, image specialists use formats such as .tiff – which is lossless. Maybe .png too, I’m not an image specialist but I do know a little bit from saving GIS maps and imagery to different image formats.
If there are multiple steps of image manipulation and saves, I think an image specialist would say to conduct them on lossless formats like .tiff, only converting to .jpg as a final step where publication or web applications dictate that it be a jpg.
Perhaps you’re an image specialist and if so, I’ll extend the respect that affords.
But I don’t think that assortment of fuzzy photos “proves” image “doctoring” that intentionally “removed the logo”.
Plus, why would someone?
Remove the logo, that is?
… sorry for the duplicate link, I thought I was pasting the actual image link ending in .jpg in the first link, but it looks like the article link as well.
At any rate, simply but linking out to the external articles containing each of those 6 or so images returned by google, and by simply zooming up to about 300 percent magnification, I can make out (faintly) the logo on all of the photos.
It’s faint because it’s gray thread embroidered on what looks like gray brushed canvas and it’s viewed obliquely on fairly low-res photos.
But I’m pretty sure the logo’s there in all the photos, including the one Sundance chose for this article.
Here’s the link to it, by the way. Zoom up to 150 percent or more and one can see a lot of “weave” or grain in the gray canvas hat.
We don’t see any of that weave in the other photos, indicating how much lower in resolution they are, or more diffuse the light – whatever. At any rate, they’re not nearly as clear or sharp as the close-up of smiling girl and hat looking downwards. Yet still, I can make out very faint lines of the logo in them.
https://r-scale-80.dcs.redcdn.pl/scale/o2/tvn/web-content/m/p1/i/d1e946f4e67db4b362ad23818a6fb78a/b246ebaf-d0a6-4793-ac20-b1ed262ee1a8.jpg?type=1&srcmode=0&srcx=1/1&srcy=1/1&srcw=1/1&srch=1/1&dstw=970&dsth=546&quality=80
Pic is not doctored it’s just poor resolution so the logo is washed out. Check out the video I posted above from which the pic was grabbed.
So John Brennan’s unhinged response to the Trump Putin private meeting a few months ago is suddenly coming into focus, as Deripaska emerges as more of a central player. I can begin to guess what got Brennan so worked up when Trump had a one-on-one with Putin. Brennan was scared to death of what Putin revealed about the Deripaska connection. Looks like there was a Russia connection after all, just not the one the dossier tried to suggest!
At the time, I thought Brennan (and by extension all his pals in the IC community that he ginned up support from ) overreacted to that meeting. Why? Brennan and pals knew once Putin spoke with Trump earlier this year that Putin likely shared some Intel (for Putin’s own twisted purposes, of course).
And it also explains Trump’s slightly odd reaction in the press conference. Trump was likely surprised by something in that meeting, perhaps uncovering more layers of filth to this witch hunt – layers he perhaps suspected but finally got confirmed.
To have been a fly on the wall …
What if Oleg has been offered to come in from the cold? Who would Oleg best side with now? Brennan and a cover up or POTUS and redemption? I think Oleg made a choice months ago and his coming out party is just being announced. No wonder Brennan looked sedated and still twitchy with Maddow. It would be very lonely without security clearance. It would be very, very lonely noone told you that you were loosing secruity clearance but were texted by msm hearing it read out by the Press Secretary. It would be very, very, very lonely if your last friend was Oleg and he has dumped you.
Turn down the volume and watch Maddow, anyone twitchy can expect to have emails released by Hannity in a couple of days. The beauty of this ugliness is exquisite.
Praise Kek, Ziig…..great stuff.
Investigative journalist in training, you are.
Thanks for putting it all together, Sundance.
Now…soon….it’s all going to explode. I can feel it.
Praise Kek. Lulz.
I’m sure it’s just me, but these back stories and ‘meh Russian’ information drops are getting weirder and weirder eh….
