Highly Suspect – Corrupt Senate Intelligence Committee Wants To Interview Julian Assange Behind Closed Doors…

The most corrupt part of congress is the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI). The SSCI is the center of the deepest part of the Deep State swamp.

The SSCI never, ever, E.V.E.R… does anything that does not protect and advance the self-interest of the corrupt Washington DC professional political class.

Apparently the SSCI wants to interview WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, in a closed session.

WASHINGTON— The Senate Intelligence Committee wants to interview WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange as part of its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. That’s according to WikiLeaks, which tweeted Wednesday that a letter was delivered to Assange in London seeking a “closed interview” with committee staff at a “mutually agreeable time and location.”

The website said its legal team is “considering the offer but the conditions must conform to a high ethical standard.” The Intelligence Committee declined to comment. Assange has long figured into the Russia investigations due to WikiLeaks’ role in releasing hacked emails from Hillary Clinton’s campaign in 2016. A Justice Department indictment of 12 Russians last month said an unnamed organization, believed to be WikiLeaks, had received hacked Democratic emails from a person linked to Russian intelligence. (read more)

BREAKING: US Senate Intelligence Committee calls editor @JulianAssange to testify. Letter delivered via US embassy in London. WikiLeaks' legal team say they are "considering the offer but the conditions must conform to a high ethical standard". Also: https://t.co/pPf0GTjTlp pic.twitter.com/gQIUstbGbq — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) August 8, 2018

You could slowly drive rail-road spikes through my knee-caps and I still would never concede that that SSCI has a “good” motive here. It’s impossible.

The severity of the corruption within the Senate Intelligence Committee is the one constant in an ever changing universe. Every action they take is for their own interests. Most of that action is illegal (see the recent James Wolfe indictment); and all of their conduct is severely unethical (see the secret messages between Vice-chair Mark Warner and Christopher Steele).

Remember, this is the committee who said no-one in congress is ever allowed to question the integrity of the intelligence committee:

The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence is the only institution more corrupt than the Obama DOJ/FBI and White House. Compared to the SSCI Valerie Jarrett is angelic.

These are severely corrupt people.

So,…. that said….

….What’s the angle here?

Related:

New: Emails show 2016 links between Steele, Ohr, Simpson–with Russian oligarch in background. https://t.co/yP4pm68i0Q — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 8, 2018

Breaking News: Top DOJ official discussed getting Steele back into FBI, Mueller probe https://t.co/XliuwHvOr0 — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) August 8, 2018

Advertisements