Highly Suspect – Corrupt Senate Intelligence Committee Wants To Interview Julian Assange Behind Closed Doors…

The most corrupt part of congress is the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI). The SSCI is the center of the deepest part of the Deep State swamp.
The SSCI never, ever, E.V.E.R… does anything that does not protect and advance the self-interest of the corrupt Washington DC professional political class.
Apparently the SSCI wants to interview WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, in a closed session.
WASHINGTON— The Senate Intelligence Committee wants to interview WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange as part of its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
That’s according to WikiLeaks, which tweeted Wednesday that a letter was delivered to Assange in London seeking a “closed interview” with committee staff at a “mutually agreeable time and location.”
The website said its legal team is “considering the offer but the conditions must conform to a high ethical standard.” The Intelligence Committee declined to comment.
Assange has long figured into the Russia investigations due to WikiLeaks’ role in releasing hacked emails from Hillary Clinton’s campaign in 2016.
A Justice Department indictment of 12 Russians last month said an unnamed organization, believed to be WikiLeaks, had received hacked Democratic emails from a person linked to Russian intelligence. (read more)
You could slowly drive rail-road spikes through my knee-caps and I still would never concede that that SSCI has a “good” motive here. It’s impossible.
The severity of the corruption within the Senate Intelligence Committee is the one constant in an ever changing universe. Every action they take is for their own interests. Most of that action is illegal (see the recent James Wolfe indictment); and all of their conduct is severely unethical (see the secret messages between Vice-chair Mark Warner and Christopher Steele).
Remember, this is the committee who said no-one in congress is ever allowed to question the integrity of the intelligence committee:
The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence is the only institution more corrupt than the Obama DOJ/FBI and White House. Compared to the SSCI Valerie Jarrett is angelic.
These are severely corrupt people.
So,…. that said….
….What’s the angle here?
This is a very important article that everyone should save for the archives. It has many gems that are very useful in our fight for freedom now.
If I were to suggest a time for such a meeting, it would be when hell freezes over.
Agree. I would advise Assange to do two things: 1. make sure he has immunity from the time he agrees to testify to when he gets back to his safe haven, and 2. make sure the hearing is a public one so these scumbags can’t manipulate the output for public consumption.
What’s the point of a closed meeting? Do they think Assange won’t leak it? Are they even slightly familiar with his work?
We may not know what the angle is from these corrupt SOB’s but like Sundance said, they are up to no good. If I was Assange I would only do it in a public forum or tell em we can have a talk on Skype. It’s unbelievable to me how little trust I have in government now other than President Trump. My 2008 self would not even recognize the 2018 version. I’ve definitely been red pilled as the young people like to say.
So tired of this BS – Nunes – issues a request for an OPEN HEARING in the house. And supersede the decepticons.
The power of the House is all about the speaker. And we don’t have one now. Jim Jordan – KTF – that would be a real showing of change.
The good news is that Assange knows everything about these people bc hee has seen all the docs unredacted
What if he flips to save his skin? Qanon claimed long ago that Wikileaks has been run by the CIA for a while now. Perhaps that was his deal? He handed over the website so they could run disinfo. He testifies behind closed doors to the SSIC that it was the Russians who gave him the DNC emails & he gets immunity + citizenship or something?
exactly
Maon, his name was Seth Rich.
Sorry, s/b “Mason”
D-Senator Bill Nelson claims Russia has hacked the voter databases in several Florida & the Senate Intel Committee was right there to “verify” it. . Another one that should be looked upon with maximum skepticism. Sounds like someone’s trying to set up their excuses for when they lose in November to me.
https://www.miamiherald.com/news/politics-government/election/article216326550.html
Bill ‘The Living Skull’ Nelson is setting the excuse for his own demise at the ballot box later this year.
Hum,Miami Florida,Debbie,Awan this could be Awan the Palistanisand the Chinese.
Is this an Onion story? They want a secret meeting with the head of Wikileaks. Did anyone tell these morons what Wikileaks is?
Mark Warner appears to be the point man for Democratic politicians who intend to use Russiagate and “fake news” hysteria to intimidate tech giants into submission. It appears to be working.
Why would Warner need to “scare them into submission”?
Big Tech is already in bed with the Democrats
Monday’s censoring of InfoWars by YouTube was step one on the road to removing all conservatives voices from social media. “First they came for Alex Jones …”
The missing link is this white paper by Warner “Potential Policy Proposal for Regulation of Social Media and Technology Firms.
https://graphics.axios.com/pdf/PlatformPolicyPaper.pdf
warner’s a mouthpiece for china, just like his predecessor in that chair, feinstein.
Untangling the nature of the connections between Assange, Steele, Ohr, and Deripaska is impossible. We need Adam Waldman to explain it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Adam Waldman who represented Johnny Depp.
Yep, we need some explanations.
Tracybeanz on Twitter did a thread today where she suggested that Waldman is the source for all of the Solomon/Carter/York stories because he has some sour grapes towards Warner et al.
So much happened that we know and more happened that we donot know but Obama has no idea.
“So much happened that we know and more happened that we donot know but Obama has no idea.”
Yes, the self-acknowledged smartest guy in the room, the so-called ‘Constitutional Lawyer’ and supposed Harvard smut-rag editor loves to play the three-monkeys routine whenever it suits him.
Who can forget that “funny lady” Hillary? She didn’t care to hear from Mr. Assange EVER again.
Hammers, Bleachbit, Loosing thousands of documents….what’s a little Droning to clean up Hillary’s mess.
Hillary Clinton on Assange “Can’t we just drone this guy”
Murder is nothing for most of the political-class, but it’s especially nothing for the Clintons.
If there is anyone with a longer body-count list than the Clintons, who would that be?
These are decades-long serial killers.
What is the odd that Mueller gives a report on September which is completely 180 degree what everyone is thinking and he lists all the actors and corruption.
A million dollars to a burnt match
“….What’s the angle here?”
They probably wanna try to get Pam Anderson’s number.
My wager’s on “ixnay”
Julian’s got that charasma.
haha!
“Apparently the SSCI wants to interview WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, in a closed session.”
Assange should agree to the interview in a PUBLIC session.
Throw that hot potato on Warner, et al’s lap and roast their nuts.
“The website said its legal team is “considering the offer but the conditions must conform to a high ethical standard.” The Intelligence Committee declined to comment.”
_________________
Oh sure, you can expect nothing but the highest standard of ethics from the American political-class and their lackeys, LOL!
“Assange has long figured into the Russia investigations due to WikiLeaks’ role in releasing hacked emails from Hillary Clinton’s campaign in 2016.”
They were NEVER ‘hacked’, it’s a lie, a fiction, a cover story.
William Binney (former NSA and whistle-blower) has already determined that the data transfer rate was MUCH higher than the maximum capacity of any Internet connection on the planet.
So there was no ‘hacking’.
But Binney also said that the data transfer rate was perfectly in line with the speed of a THUMB DRIVE.
The information was downloaded onto a thumb drive by a DNC employee named Seth Rich, who GAVE the information to Wikileaks after he discovered that the DNC was rigging the nominating process against Bernie Sanders, and who was then MURDERED for it by the DNC, which means Sick Hillary.
The only people who DON’T know this already are the Reuters, AP, CBS, MSLSD, CNN, and the rest of Mockingbird Media.
“These are severely corrupt people.
So,…. that said….
….What’s the angle here?”
To draw Assange into a situation where he can be assassinated, of course.
Assange naively believed that he had in the Vault 7/8 CIA tools a release so devastating that any Intelligence committee with a shred of responsibility toward its citizenry (not to mention the world) would have to enter into at the very least a discussion. Even Waldman succumbs to a certian niavete when he texts Warner on on Feb 17 2017: “This guy [Assange] is going to do something so catastrophic to the Dems, Obama, the CIA and national security I hope someone will consider getting him to the US to ameliroate the damage.”
Both Assange and Waldman underestimate the depth of the cynicism they are up against. No invitation arrives. So Vault 7/8 are dumped onto the market.
Now, with the damage long since done and Assange’s key leverage for a deal spilt like milk, this same committee wants a secret meeting with him. Since our secuity demonstrably means nothing to them, clearly they perceive a threat to themselves. They want to offer Assange a deal. What does he have that they now need to suppress? The Vault 7/8 story is going to do the damage it will do. It can’t be reeled back in. There is something else. And it has everything to do with their political security, not our national security.
LikeLiked by 1 person