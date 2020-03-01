President Trump is disrupting decades of multinational financial interests who use the U.S. as a host for their ideological endeavors. President Trump is confronting multinational corporations and the global constructs of economic systems that were put in place to the detriment of the host (USA) ie. YOU. There are trillions at stake; it is all about the economics; all else is chaff and countermeasures.
We are already familiar how China, Mexico and ASEAN nations export our raw materials (ore, coking coal, rare earth minerals etc.). The raw materials are used to manufacture goods overseas, the cheap durable goods are then shipped back into the U.S. for purchase.
It is within this decades-long process where we lost the manufacturing base, and the multinational economic planners (World Trade Organization) put us on a path to being a “service driven” economy.
The road to a “service-driven economy” is paved with a great disparity between financial classes. The wealth gap is directly related to the inability of the middle-class to thrive.
Elite financial interests, including those within Washington DC, gain wealth and power, the U.S. workforce is reduced to servitude, “service”, of their affluent needs.
The destruction of the U.S. industrial and manufacturing base is EXACTLY WHY the wealth gap has exploded in the past 30 years.
The exact same exfiltration and exploitation has been happening, with increased speed, over the past 15-20 years with “CONSUMABLE GOODS“, ie food. Raw material foodstuff is exported to China, ASEAN nations and Mexico, processed and shipped back into the U.S. as a finished product.
Recent example: Salmonella Ritz Bits (whey); Nabisco shuts New Jersey manufacturing plant, moves food production to Mexico… the result: Salmonella crackers. This is the same design-flow with food as previously exploited by other economic sectors, including auto manufacturing.
Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Monsanto, Nestlé, PepsiCo, Bunge, Potash Corp, Cargill or Wilmar, stay out of the public eye by design. Most megafood conglomerates have roots going back a century or more, but ever-increasing consolidation means that their current corporate owners may have been established only a few years ago. Welcome to the complex world of Big Ag:
Start with the so-called Big Six [PDF]. Monsanto, Syngenta, Dow AgroSciences, DuPont, Bayer, and BASF produce roughly three-quarters of the pesticides used in the world. The first five also sell more than half the name-brand seeds that farmers plant, including varieties modified for resistance to the very pesticides they also sell. Meanwhile, if farmers want fertilizer, a list of 10 other companies, starting with PotashCorp, account for about two-thirds of the world market.
Once the plowing, planting, nurturing, and harvesting are done, around 80 percent of major crops pass through the hands of four traders: ADM, Bunge, Cargill, and Louis Dreyfus. These companies aren’t just financiers, of course—Cargill, for example, produces animal feed and many other products, and it supplies more than a fifth of all meat sold in the United States.
And if you ever had any ideas about going vegetarian to avoid the conglomerates, forget about it: ADM processes about a third of all soybeans in the United States and a sixth of those grown around the globe. It also brews more than 5.6 billion liters of ethanol for gasoline and pours more than 2 million metric tons of high-fructose corn syrup every year. And it produces a sixth of the world’s chocolate. {Continue – and go Deep}
Multinational corporations, BIG AG, are now invested in controlling the outputs of U.S. agricultural industry and farmers. This process is why food prices have risen exponentially in the past decade.
The free market is not determining price; there is no “supply and demand” influence within this modern agricultural dynamic. Food commodities are now a controlled market just like durable goods. The raw material (harvests writ large) are exploited by the financial interests of massive multinational corporations. This is “contract farming”.
If U.S. supply and demand were the sole aspects of the domestic market price for food, we would see the prices of aggregate food products drop by half almost immediately. Some perishable food products would predictably drop so dramatically in price it is unfathomable how far the prices would fall.
Behind this dynamic we find the international corporate and financial interests who are inherently at risk from President Trump’s “America-First” economic and trade platform. Believe it or not, President Trump is up against an entire world economic establishment.
When we understand how trade works in the modern era we understand why the agents within the system are so adamantly opposed to U.S. President Trump.
♦The biggest lie in modern economics, willingly spread and maintained by corporate media, is that a system of global markets still exists.
It doesn’t.
Every element of global economic trade is controlled and exploited by massive institutions, multinational banks and multinational corporations. Institutions like the World Trade Organization (WTO) and World Bank control trillions of dollars in economic activity. Underneath that economic activity there are people who hold the reigns of power over the outcomes. These individuals and groups are the stakeholders in direct opposition to principles of America-First national economics.
The modern financial constructs of these entities have been established over the course of the past three decades. When you understand how they manipulate the economic system of individual nations you begin to understand understand why they are so fundamentally opposed to President Trump.
In the Western World, separate from communist control perspectives (ie. China), “Global markets” are a modern myth; nothing more than a talking point meant to keep people satiated with sound bites they might find familiar. Global markets have been destroyed over the past three decades by multinational corporations who control the products formerly contained within global markets.
The same is true for “Commodities Markets”. The multinational trade and economic system, run by corporations and multinational banks, now controls the product outputs of independent nations. The free market economic system has been usurped by entities who create what is best described as ‘controlled markets’.
U.S. President Trump smartly understands what has taken place. Additionally he uses economic leverage as part of a broader national security policy; and to understand who opposes President Trump specifically because of the economic leverage he creates, it becomes important to understand the objectives of the global and financial elite who run and operate the institutions. The Big Club.
Understanding how trillions of trade dollars influence geopolitical policy we begin to understand the three-decade global financial construct they seek to protect.
That is, global financial exploitation of national markets.
FOUR BASIC ELEMENTS:
♦Multinational corporations purchase controlling interests in various national outputs (harvests an raw materials), and ancillary industries, of developed industrial western nations. {example}
♦The Multinational Corporations making the purchases are underwritten by massive global financial institutions, multinational banks. (*note* in China it is the communist government underwriting the purchase)
♦The Multinational Banks and the Multinational Corporations then utilize lobbying interests to manipulate the internal political policy of the targeted nation state(s).
♦With control over the targeted national industry or interest, the multinationals then leverage export of the national asset (exfiltration) through trade agreements structured to the benefit of lesser developed nation states – where they have previously established a proactive financial footprint.
Against the backdrop of President Trump confronting China; and against the backdrop of NAFTA having been replaced by the USMCA; and against the necessary need to support the key U.S. steel industry; revisiting the economic influences within the modern import/export dynamic will help conceptualize the issues at the heart of the matter.
There are a myriad of interests within each trade sector that make specific explanation very challenging; however, here’s the basic outline.
For three decades economic “globalism” has advanced, quickly. Everyone accepts this statement, yet few actually stop to ask who and what are behind this – and why?
Influential people with vested financial interests in the process have sold a narrative that global manufacturing, global sourcing, and global production was the inherent way of the future. The same voices claimed the American economy was consigned to become a “service-driven economy.”
What was always missed in these discussions is that advocates selling this global-economy message have a vested financial and ideological interest in convincing the information consumer it is all just a natural outcome of economic progress.
It’s not.
It’s not natural at all. It is a process that is entirely controlled, promoted and utilized by large conglomerates, lobbyists, purchased politicians and massive financial corporations.
Again, I’ll try to retain the larger altitude perspective without falling into the traps of the esoteric weeds. I freely admit this is tough to explain and I may not be successful.
Bulletpoint #1: ♦ Multinational corporations purchase controlling interests in various national elements of developed industrial western nations.
This is perhaps the most challenging to understand. In essence, thanks specifically to the way the World Trade Organization (WTO) was established in 1995, national companies expanded their influence into multiple nations, across a myriad of industries and economic sectors (energy, agriculture, raw earth minerals, etc.). This is the basic underpinning of national companies becoming multinational corporations.
Think of these multinational corporations as global entities now powerful enough to reach into multiple nations -simultaneously- and purchase controlling interests in a single economic commodity.
A historic reference point might be the original multinational enterprise, energy via oil production. (Exxon, Mobil, BP, etc.)
However, in the modern global world, it’s not just oil; the resource and product procurement extends to virtually every possible commodity and industry. From the very visible (wheat/corn) to the obscure (small minerals, and even flowers).
Bulletpoint #2 ♦ The Multinational Corporations making the purchases are underwritten by massive global financial institutions, multinational banks.
During the past several decades national companies merged. The largest lemon producer company in Brazil, merges with the largest lemon company in Mexico, merges with the largest lemon company in Argentina, merges with the largest lemon company in the U.S., etc. etc. National companies, formerly of one nation, become “continental” companies with control over an entire continent of nations.
…. or it could be over several continents or even the entire world market of Lemon/Widget production. These are now multinational corporations. They hold interests in specific segments (this example lemons) across a broad variety of individual nations.
National laws on Monopoly building are not the same in all nations. Most are not as structured as the U.S.A or other more developed nations (with more laws). During the acquisition phase, when encountering a highly developed nation with monopoly laws, the process of an umbrella corporation might be needed to purchase the targeted interests within a specific nation. The example of Monsanto applies here.
Bulletpoint #3 ♦The Multinational Banks and the Multinational Corporations then utilize lobbying interests to manipulate the internal political policy of the targeted nation state(s).
With control of the majority of actual lemons the multinational corporation now holds a different set of financial values than a local farmer or national market. This is why commodities exchanges are essentially dead. In the aggregate the mercantile exchange is no longer a free or supply-based market; it is now a controlled market exploited by mega-sized multinational corporations.
Instead of the traditional ‘supply/demand’ equation determining prices, the corporations look to see what nations can afford what prices. The supply of the controlled product is then distributed to the country according to their ability to afford the price. This is essentially the bastardized and politicized function of the World Trade Organization (WTO). This is also how the corporations controlling WTO policy maximize profits.
Back to the lemons. A corporation might hold the rights to the majority of the lemon production in Brazil, Argentina and California/Florida. The price the U.S. consumer pays for the lemons is directed by the amount of inventory (distribution) the controlling corporation allows in the U.S.
If the U.S. lemon harvest is abundant, the controlling interests will export the product to keep the U.S. consumer spending at peak or optimal price. A U.S. customer might pay $2 for a lemon, a Mexican customer might pay .50¢, and a Canadian $1.25.
The bottom line issue is the national supply (in this example ‘harvest/yield’) is not driving the national price because the supply is now controlled by massive multinational corporations.
The mistake people often make is calling this a “global commodity” process. In the modern era this “global commodity” phrase is particularly nonsense.
A true global commodity is a process of individual nations harvesting/creating a similar product and bringing that product to a global market. Individual nations each independently engaged in creating a similar product.
Under modern globalism this process no longer takes place. It’s a complete fraud. Massive multinational corporations control the majority of production inside each nation and therefore control the global product market and price. It is a controlled system.
EXAMPLE: Part of the lobbying in the food industry is to advocate for the expansion of U.S. taxpayer benefits to underwrite the costs of the domestic food products they control. By lobbying DC these multinational corporations get congress and policy-makers to expand the basis of who can use EBT and SNAP benefits (state reimbursement rates).
Expanding the federal subsidy for food purchases is part of the corporate profit dynamic.
With increased taxpayer subsidies, the food price controllers can charge more domestically and export more of the product internationally. Taxes, via subsidies, go into their profit margins. The corporations then use a portion of those enhanced profits in contributions to the politicians. It’s a circle of money.
In highly developed nations this multinational corporate process requires the corporation to purchase the domestic political process (as above) with individual nations allowing the exploitation in varying degrees. As such, the corporate lobbyists pay hundreds of millions to politicians for changes in policies and regulations; one sector, one product, or one industry at a time. These are specialized lobbyists.
In Mexico and underdeveloped countries when government officials take payments from companies, cartels and corporations, we call that system “corrupt”. However, in the U.S. when politicians take the same payments we call it “lobbying”; the process is identical.
EXAMPLE: The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS)
CFIUS is an inter-agency committee authorized to review transactions that could result in control of a U.S. business by a foreign person (“covered transactions”), in order to determine the effect of such transactions on the national security of the United States.
CFIUS operates pursuant to section 721 of the Defense Production Act of 1950, as amended by the Foreign Investment and National Security Act of 2007 (FINSA) (section 721) and as implemented by Executive Order 11858, as amended, and regulations at 31 C.F.R. Part 800.
The CFIUS process has been the subject of significant reforms over the past several years. These include numerous improvements in internal CFIUS procedures, enactment of FINSA in July 2007, amendment of Executive Order 11858 in January 2008, revision of the CFIUS regulations in November 2008, and publication of guidance on CFIUS’s national security considerations in December 2008 (more)
Bulletpoint #4 ♦ With control over the targeted national industry or interest, the multinationals then leverage export of the national asset (exfiltration) through trade agreements structured to the benefit of lesser developed nation states – where they have previously established a proactive financial footprint.
The process of charging the U.S. consumer more for a product, that under normal national market conditions would cost less, is a process called exfiltration of wealth. This is the basic premise, the cornerstone, behind the catch-phrase ‘globalism’.
It is never discussed.
To control the market price some contracted product may even be secured and shipped with the intent to allow it to sit idle (or rot). It’s all about controlling the price and maximizing the profit equation. To gain the same $1 profit a widget multinational might have to sell 20 widgets in El-Salvador (.25¢ each), or two widgets in the U.S. ($2.50/each).
Think of the process like the historic reference of OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries). Only in the modern era massive corporations are playing the role of OPEC and it’s not oil being controlled, thanks to the WTO it’s almost everything.
Again, this is highlighted in the example of taxpayers subsidizing the food sector (EBT, SNAP etc.), the corporations can charge U.S. consumers more. Ex. more beef is exported, red meat prices remain high at the grocery store, but subsidized U.S. consumers can better afford the high prices.
Of course, if you are not receiving food payment assistance (middle-class) you can’t eat the steaks because you can’t afford them. (Not accidentally, it’s the same scheme in the ObamaCare healthcare system)
Agriculturally, multinational corporate Monsanto says: ‘all your harvests are belong to us‘. Contract with us, or you lose because we can control the market price of your end product. Downside is that once you sign that contract, you agree to terms that are entirely created by the financial interests of the larger corporation; not your farm.
The multinational agriculture lobby is massive. We willingly feed the world as part of the system; but you as a grocery customer pay more per unit at the grocery store because domestic supply no longer determines domestic price.
Within the agriculture community the (feed-the-world) production export factor also drives the need for labor. Labor is a cost. The multinational corps have a vested interest in low labor costs. Ergo, open border policies. (ie. willingly purchased republicans not supporting border wall etc.).
This corrupt economic manipulation/exploitation applies over multiple sectors, and even in the sub-sector of an industry like steel. China/India purchases the raw material, coking coal, then sells the finished good (rolled steel) back to the global market at a discount. Or it could be rubber, or concrete, or plastic, or frozen chicken parts etc.
The ‘America First’ Trump-Trade Doctrine upsets the entire construct of this multinational export/control dynamic. Team Trump focus exclusively on bilateral trade deals, with specific trade agreements targeted toward individual nations (not national corporations).
‘America-First’ is also specific policy at a granular product level looking out for the national interests of the United States, U.S. workers, U.S. companies and U.S. consumers.
Under President Trump’s Trade positions, balanced and fair trade with strong regulatory control over national assets, exfiltration of U.S. national wealth is essentially stopped.
This puts many current multinational corporations, globalists who previously took a stake-hold in the U.S. economy with intention to export the wealth, in a position of holding contracted interest of an asset they can no longer exploit.
Perhaps now we understand better how massive multi-billion multinational corporations and institutions are aligned against President Trump.
The photo of President Trump with other world leaders is one of my all-time favorites. There is no clearer picture of who's the boss than this, and I literally break out chuckling every single time I see it. I boarded the Trump Train late, and have never been more happy to be enlightened in my entire life. Thank you, Lord, and bless this great man for what he and his family have sacrificed for all of us.
An iconic picture. It should be woven into paper currency as an anti-counterfeiting measure.
Couldn't agree more!
I love that pic too. And I'm pretty sure it's from his first year in office- so he was always a brave badass
I was late to the Trump Train as well….not until September before the general election!! One of my fiends encouraged me to listen to Trump's speeches and read what he wrote. I was convinced and never looked back.
The photo of o'l McConnell with my senator standing dutifully behind him with the dour look on his face makes me cringe every time.
Globalism glommers suck!! President Trump's America's First policies are truly undoing years of damage past IMBECILIC ADMINISTRATIONS have perpetrated on America!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Imbecilic, or evil? Yeah, not a trick question!
I would say BOTH. Although being evil is a conscious state of mind. Maybe EVIL is a better word.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So true TheHumanCondition.
I have a personal and anecdotal story but it might fit here on this thread.
Several decades ago I watched as the citrus ranchers in the area of southern Arizona where I grew up dug huge pits and dumped their harvest of ripe, juicy oranges in the pits.
Hundreds of thousands of pounds of fresh picked oranges were dumped, then flammable fuel was poured over them, they were set on fire and then covered back up.
The harvest of our whole valley was destroyed.
Nothing was wrong with the crops, they were not diseased or rotten or unfit for human consumption but the citrus ranchers were not allowed to even donate their harvest to the food banks or the nursing homes or the needy in any way.
It was very strange and puzzling because farmers in the area had often donated to the needy crops that they could not sell.
Citrus grew well in our climate and was a big part of our farming acreage.
But after a while all of the citrus “ranches” disappeared even though they had been pretty good money makers.
This was odd and most of us wondered why.
It was talked about a lot and many said that they had heard ranchers were “not allowed” to grow citrus on their own ground any more which seemed strange but we all moved on and forgot about it.
Like I said just an anecdotal story.
But this article brings that all back, the complete destruction of perfectly good food.
Farmers not being “allowed” to grow what they choose to grow or to even “allowed” give away the produce that was not “allowed” to be sold.
Not good.
Similarly, my mother grew up on a dairy farm in Minnesota. Her brother (who is probably 90 yrs old now) continued to farm there after my grandpa died.
At some point in time, “Big Dairy” started to pay him not to milk the cows. It was easier and more lucrative for him to sell the cows and not produce milk so that “Big Dairy” could control the supply and the price.
I think that is how many small farms went out of business.
Very interesting FPCHmom.
A lot of the small farmers in the area I grew up in have sold out to the corporation farms.
Huge enormous farms of thousands of acres run by managers.
It is very unsettling to have a food supply controlled by just a few big companies.
The Trillions Dollar Question:
How can the Multinationals afford to let him live?
Answer: they can’t.
So. They. Will. Do. Something.
About him
PDJT is smarter then all those evil jerks put together.
This is why the post-Trump era will be the critical one for this country. He himself is a political outlier…and a VERY effective one. But for his policies to bear long-term fruit, there must be Trump acolytes to carry on the fight. I kind of like John Radcliffe.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I believe he can get there in another four years. His economic policies and reworking of international trade deals are genius.
His ability to bring jobs back to America from overseas is the single most important reason that the middle class is growing,
and though I disagree with Sundance’s conclusion, I couldn’t agree more that a flourishing middle class bespeaks a strong and vibrant nation.
Vote for Zorro_rides for President 2024.
President Trump will be my closest advisor. He won’t even have to move out of the White House. I’d commute to the office from a nice rental in the neighborhood.
I the Secret Service is worried it wouldn’t work, I could stay in temporary housing parked on the White House lawn. Safe enough.
Imagine the signing ceremonies. The Cabinet members speak, the visiting country’s dignitary speaks, politicos give interviews to the newsies, President Trump says a few words to explain things, and then he says, “President Z, would you like to sign this now?”
Nobody can do ‘Trump’s Third/Fourth Term’ better than I can!
The problem with this is simply that it can’t be done without the backing of donors that are 100% American loving.
I’ve posted this before. The reason Trump has been able to get so much done even with so much resistance is because he’s a billionaire.
He doesn’t need outside funding. So he can cut multinational deals at lightening speed.
Whereas the Bush/Clinton/Obama/Cruz/ Any Establishment Pol have to check with their donors before they can decide if they are allowed to make a deal with another country.
Trump just cuts the deals that are best for the country because he’s not beholden to the Uber rich donor class.
It will be nearly impossible to have this happen again. Especially because most of the elite 1% are already in bed with the globalists. They want to rule the world rather than do what’s right for the country.
What we need is for DJTJR to run after one term of an establishment hack who will come in and ruin everything. So people will want Trump back.
If it’s a republican pres that wins, I’m hoping the Trumps just create a new political party and change America forever. And then Jr can beat the two other parties in a three way race. Officially signaling the end of the old guard and America returning to its roots.
With out this scenario happening, we most like just have to hope Trump cleans out the DOJ, DOD, Judicial Branch, and Congress so thoroughly that it nearly resets the clock on the American govt all the way back to the 50s.
Thus giving the country time to keep off the wolves for several decades.
LikeLiked by 2 people
At the risk of sounding like Pollyanna, I think this is why PDJT is going around with a big grin on his face. He knows what he’s doing, and so do his wolverines! One more term and he should have things to the point where anybody with intelligence, integrity and intestinal fortitude can take the helm.
The Banksters are being slowly marginalized while Main Street banks are growing (Steve Wolverine).
Control of trade is being brought back under individual States writ large (Robert and Wilbur Wolverine). Constricting regulations are being dismantled. Big Pharma is being reined in. The umbrella Big Medicine has been hiding under is being shredded. The courts are being handled.
The only remaining problem area is the Fed. How they’re going to handle that, I’m not even guessing, but I’d bet a lotta doughnuts our VSG is rolling that one around, too! And likely Wilbur Wolverine as well.
It looks to me like Pres. Trump is carefully setting things up to where even the most low-info voters are going to be slapped in the face with what’s been going on the last 50 years. MAGA KAG
Every time the Democrats are backed up against the ropes and you think they're finally going down for the count something like this virus catastrophe pops up from under the woodwork and turns the table on President Trump! It happens every time. There's never been one weeks news cycle that hasn't been sabotaged in three years!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have yet to see a table stay turned for long.
The Trump Boomerang is a Divine Force of Good!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
And from God, progpoker.
“There are a myriad of interests within each trade sector that make specific explanation very challenging; however, here’s the basic outline.”
Thank you for an OUTSTANDING presentation to forward (or print out for those who don’t compute) an explanation of what has happened to our country and the world over the past few decades.
Isaiah 14:12 KJV
How art thou fallen from heaven, O Lucifer, son of the morning! how art thou cut down to the ground, which didst weaken the nations!
Ephesians 6:12 KJV
For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I remember the days when they tricked us into believing these high food prices were tied to the price of a barrel of oil.
Does the example Sundance provided for “lemons” apply to all food commodities? Is that why a good steak is becoming an infrequent luxury, pork is through the roof, and regular processed luncheon meats and non-specialty cheeses are all selling for $6.99 lb and more?
LikeLiked by 4 people
I can’t speak for cheese but China, the prime exporter of pork, has had to kill millions of pigs because of the swine flu.
I don’t know why that isn’t reported in the American media, but it’s been a disaster for the Chinese people and their economy.
Thank God, PDJT is uncoupling himself from these economies and allowing America to be a manufacturing and agricultural/farming nation once again.
This is how to create a strong middle class, on the backs of these kinds of jobs that pay well and that had been taken over by the “global economy” that he rightly eschews.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You can thank the Gov. Bob McDonnell for selling out Smithfield Pork to China. He sold it as such a "win" for the state of Virginia. It was a win for McDonnell but not for Virginia. Smithfield was a long-standing company in Smithfield, VA, and China bought it out. I have not purchased a Smithfield ham since.
LikeLiked by 3 people
China owns Smithfield Pork
LikeLiked by 10 people
Not a good development. At what point do we do our own take back for National Security?
LikeLiked by 1 person
At what point? When local, regional farming is profitable and socially enticing to the younger generations….They seem to want to go the university, get a job and buy a house…West Texas is full of abandoned towns…they all moved to Dallas…
Sundance, my hubby and I just had a discussion last week regarding Smithfield pork. We agreed that we really did not care for it (didn't like the flavoring) with absolutely NO knowledge that it was owned by China. Your information merely cements our previous decision not to purchase Smithfield again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Smithfield. What a shame in so many other ways.
Anybodty else remember going to the Drive=In movie
theater back when at seeing the onscreen ads between
movies? “Go to the concessions stand and buy some
delicious Smithfield’s Barbeque?” . The owners from back
then are probably rolling over in their graves like hotdogs
at the QT.
LikeLiked by 1 person
China has lost about half of their pork/swine production since 2018 due to African Swine Fever… That is around 300 million pigs being dumped into landfills and rivers. Pork prices in China have doubled to tripled.
Vietnam lost 25%of their pig production this past year (2019). African Swine Fever has been identified in Indonesia recently.
The Philippines has found contaminated pork being shipped in from China.
US Customs has a Beagle troop that patrols incoming freight aircraft to identify pork being smuggled into the US.
There is no vaccine and prospects are 2-4 years out.
If African Swine Fever makes it to the US it will destroy our pork industry in short order.
It has been identified in 40 countries. Most recently in Poland. Denmark has put up woven wire fences and Germany has put up electric fences to try to discourage feral hogs that are infected.
Praying for our POTUS and his team. That is all I can do
LikeLiked by 4 people
Seeing that iconic photo again makes me realize the amazing front seat to the world Bolton had. A once in a life time opportunity – and a last once for him. A fool's gonna be a fool I guess.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s interesting to see it again, after what Bolton just
pulled. Anybody else get the feeling that he’s sending
mixed signals to two different audiences?
Folded arms across his front, to seem in unity with Trump.
Laser focused glance elsewhere that seems to contradict
the folded arms. My bet is that he was signaling Macron
that “this is under control”.
LikeLike
Went backed and looked at it again.
Macron is looking right at Bolton, and vice
versa. Macron is NOT looking remotely at Trump.
But everybody else on his side is.
LikeLike
While your interpretation of events is well thought out and clearly presented, I disagree with your premise.
The lack of global influence allows us to steer our own ship and benefits the middle classes.
You are absolutely correct that the middle class is the single most important measure and feature of a thriving nation.
However, from one ex-member of the EU, and not a moment too soon may I add, global trade has become a virtual slush fund of influence where only the billionaire bankers survive.
To start putting strict tariffs on China was a brilliant move. It drove American and British companies out and halted the flow of goods from China, making us far less dependent on them.
PDJT obviously saw the super power status that China was becoming, on the backs of the rest of the world, and stopped it from affecting America.
With the outbreak of COVID-19, not only has he saved the market, he’s arguably saved lives.
For you to “disagree with the premise” of SD’s presentation makes me think you may have missed a point somewhere along the way… or the point, actually.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Kristy is a great contributor who did better then me on SD’s complex piece, because I couldn’t even get to where I could comment. I’ll enjoy trying again, and again, this week because he put hours and hours into it so I know it’ll be worth it.
I think you need to go back and re-read (or read for the first time). Because your encapsulation of “my premise” is 180 degrees in the wrong direction.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I really admire your feedback here SD….it’s really important and I appreciate you taking the time to make clarity where it is needed.
Some of us out here do have difficulty fully contemplating the complex issues. TO your credit, you have made these issues crystal and when there is some doubts, you drop back in and get us to refocus. That is really a decent and honorable way…and rare …
again my hat’s off to your terrific work output these last few years..they have tried the souls of men..and yet, you have never stopped diving deep into the chaos and coming up with the really important aspects. You are blessed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re essentially saying the same thing. So your view and his premise actually are in alignment.
Mini Mike Madoff made his fortune “front running”…read they may reimpose “uptick” rule…think 2nd term 45 looks to decentralize megastudios so networks return to independent status…
LikeLiked by 2 people
If they Institute the UPTICK rule many of the Bolshevick Billionaires on Wall Street will silently fade away. President Trump should insist on the rule otherwise there’s no stopping more and Bloomberg’s from popping up!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can show anybody how to make money in the financial markets – You buy low and sell high -billybob
Anybody who needs primer of this subject should take a step in the time machine back to 1994 and listen to Sir James Goldsmith school Charlie Rose on globalism .
Pt 1 -10mins https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4PQrz8F0dBI
I love Sir James! His “The Trap” was a great book.
Sundance has laid this world structure out many times.
Every time it’s detail is staggering. So much so, I have to simplify it for my own personal algorithms.
The President’s policies is returning power to the American consumer public.
The American consumer is close to 1/2 of the buying consumers in the world.
When our middle class is healthy, we are the most powerful economic engine in history.
That is why it is key for us to be self governed within the structure of our Constitutional Republic.
Another tidbit, The US citizen is the largest armed population ever. We out number all the worlds armies, put together.
That makes us an existential threat to the Masters of the greedy arrogant wealthy, with out moral borders. We will make them compete for their wealth, they really hate that. These elites will murder however many human beings they have to to stay in charge. They’ve been doing it for centuries.
The Founding Fathers created a somewhat fail safe, against Americans being controlled as such.
In 2016, we played that card, and President Donald J. Trump put us back in the game.
WE have 1 major responsibility. Vote for individual freedom, at all cost.
Indeed.
And it may come to “all costs”. Donald Trump stands alone. Individual freedom has no Party, no representation, no rule of law. What comes next?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Donald Trump has, I’m hoping 70+ million representatives, ‘We the People’
We have the people to overwhelm the vote.
1 out of 3 of US citizens don’t vote.
They like their lives, the lives the left wants to disappear.
The strange part about, tyranny it doesn’t need social warriors or news readers.
They need producers, and good labor.
Knuckle draggers like me, keep the lights on.
The most passionate supporters of serfdom,
Will be serfs, before I would.
So us old white guys don’t want a single American to lose their freedom to be stupid.
All we ask is they play inside the lines.
Hollywood depicts this crisis in one metaphor after another.
In the Dwayne Johnson movie, San Andreas.
One group of earth quake scientists and a TV news crew are heroes in the film, they die telling the population, they’re going to die.
The other hero is a big guy with skills to survive, who taught his estranged wife and daughter those same survival skills. They survive, movie is a huge hit.
I’m on the survive team!
LikeLike
I am with you. The tide as turned. I live now to see that my grandchildren may live free.
I decided to fight at the local level. Been at it going on 10 years. Against city and county agendas funded by what the UN and globalists like to call “think global, act local”. It is ugly down here. The money flows unabated from the monopolistic arrangements that Sundance describes.
Rural areas, farming communities, and small towns are being destroyed. Urbanization turns bedroom communities and suburbs into elitist blue regions and counties.
I do not see even a dent in globalists progress or their money flow at this level. The bastards around here have already managed to hijack Opportunity Zone funds and incentives. City councils and county commissions all around us are turning marxist.
Just my perspective. I stand still. I trust in Trump. I pray the globalists are stopped. The fruits of our labor are used to destroy us.
LikeLike
That, my fellow patriot, is a great post
LikeLiked by 2 people
I know a few people who identify with how badly the globalists have harmed our national interests, particularly the middle class. Yet they lean strongly away from President Trump as the answer to these issues, and lean toward Sanders or a dim as their savior. I try to share details like this masterwork from Sundance in hopes they will recognize the massive challenge, AND how PDJT is turning this back to everyday Americans.
They have harmed many national interests. But are fine with that because they are transnationalists. Their nations of birth are not the nations they identify with. Sort of like the interagency, It’s not necessarily that they’re bad people, it’s that their MO and often their ideology that precludes them from any consideration other than bottom lines and ensuring that those bottom lines are not adversely affected.
I know this is a very simplistic view, there’s a whole spectrum of players, methods, and interests involved, from relatively benign to actively hostile to nation-states and their inhabitants (George Soros is one of the latter IMO). But the important thing is that their personal interests along with their organizations come first. And laws restricting their operations are just obstacles that have to be dealt with.
And these same multinational companies donate massively to far left charities. They manipulate the middle class with growing 401K’s and the poor with federal subsidies. And check out The Atlantic Council too. Same names including Soros.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wow. Thanks SD. Brilliant. So much to consider, and think about. Will need to read this maybe 3X, to fully absorb. Thanks for the hard work. Looking forward to commentary/critique from the esteemed Treepers.
And the most laughable thing … about this whole damned thing … is that you really should listen(!) to a thoroughly-experienced Billionaire who wrote a number of excellent books including “The Art of the Deal.” Because he sees a fundamental dynamic that none of the rest of you do.
“Let’s take Lemons, for instance.” To anyone who simply believes in the “Widgets™” version of accounting that we all probably suffered through in school, “Lemons are a Widget.™” […]
No, just forget about the Lemons. Because, to these people, “everything on Earth is a Widget.™” (Notice the “trademark” symbol …) Every business on Earth would conform to “the accounting equation,” if only you could expand every business on Earth so that it became “global™.” (In other words, a global monopoly. Controlled of course by you.)
Yes, maybe you really should stop and listen to a man who – never mind that for the moment he is also the US President – happens to know far more about the actual realities of business than any of the rest of you do.
Hint: If such a man thought that “globalism” really was “the best and most sure way to make the most and most-sustainable money,” he would right now be saying, “Globalism First!” The mere fact that such a brilliant(!) businessman is saying precisely the opposite … albeit specifically with regards to the one nation that he briefly controls … really ought to be a lesson to every one of you. Perhaps you should shut up and listen!
Maybe “what this man is saying to you, long term,” is that the concept of “Globalism” is in fact fatally flawed and unstable. Maybe what he’s saying is that the “global” economy is in fact based on nationalism, redundancy, and (from that foundation!) competition.
(Example: “a typhoon in the Pacific” had international consequences … “But why? After all, typhoons happen all the time!”) Etcetera.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks for the re-fresher course on “Globalism” Sundance! you have written similar articles on this important subject & I for one am eternally-grateful for your expertise on this subject.
After reading your current article, I must point out that how IMPORTANT it is that President Donald J. Trump gets re-elected in 2020 & EVERYONE must get out & Vote this November or else all the gains over the past 3.5 yrs. will be lost! In fact, with all the deranged Socialists out there, wanting to take revenge on us, it will be worse than before IMO.
Donald J. Trump “saved” the USA & most of the Free World from Socialism, & now you Americans must remember what this man gave up to “save your asses”!
Or America will end up like Canada is now!
LikeLiked by 3 people
“This process is why food prices have risen exponentially in the past decade.” Sorry, but how can you make this claim? Food prices have risen ~2.0% per year for the last 10 years. Also, I shop at Costco and would certainly argue that quality has increased 3-fold at least.
Way to go Sundace,
There is an interesting aspect to the ALL the RED lines in SD’s chart, those very same RED lines are where the US Government dumped allot of money in the form of various types of Grants, cheap loans and major subsidies. It is no accident that service providers in those sectors prefer customers subsidized by the US Government (e.g. medicare, medicaid, title VIII Housing or student loans) because they can ask just about any price and government will increase the size of invested subsidies to match the new higher prices.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just to state the obvious, those US Government subsidies are our Tax Dollars. That is why Congress has cried bloody murder over the 4 budget proposals of President Trump. he didn’t even cut any benefits. He just stopped automatic increases, removed unused funds and funding obligations, wanted to remove inactive programs and remove redundant agencies. Both parties in congress called every one of these measures a major cut but failed to define what was cut.
This doesn’t include cutting the 10-15% build in for fraud and waste assumptions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The US Government Budget as build and mismanaged by congress fails to balance by design, even before it is even approved. It is the reason for opposition to balanced budget proposals let alone a balanced budget amendment.
The doco:
Just had a thorough OMG !!!! Thought while viewing it.
Textbook prices. Everybody keeps wondering how “all the
right people” keeps getting all the lucrative book contracts.
There’s your answer. Obama brokers a deal for Pearson
for 350 million. Gets 65 million in return. Perpetual slush fund
of guaranteed purchases of books through FISA. No banks,
lenders, etc allowed to compete. No auditing, accountability
of all the money spent on school book purchases. Out of control,
spiralling costs.
The spiralling school book prices are subsidizing all the book
contracts to the guilty for services rendered!! It’s a slush fund
for the “right people” to use to reward the bad guys while they
lay low! The book publishers don’t have to worry one iota about
pesky things like, oh book sales, when they give the advances
out to all the Comeys, Boltons, and on and on.
It’s not coming out of the book publishers pocket. It’s coming
out of the school book purchase slush fund. Possible racket
identified. Anybody that thinks they’re a journalist: wanna run with
it?
LikeLike
It just occurred to me that instead of throwing a brick at my television every time I hear a DIM
I should just eat the tv.
..burp
LikeLike
It’s clear. Gouge the US consumer and make abnormally high profits from US sales. Artificially high prices in the US from tax/subsidy schemes cause producers to produce more than they would if the price was lower. The resulting surplus is shipped around the world and conglomerates make additional profit.
The key to the entire operation is that the US price of the controlled good is not allowed to adjust downward in times of surplus. (Have you noticed how surplus livestock never results in lower prices at the meat counter?) If prices adjusted downward, US consumers would pay a lower price and the conglomerates make less profit on each unit sold in the US. At the same time little or no surplus means the conglomerate makes less profit because without the US surplus there is nothing to ship to the rest of the world!
Where did you get the 2.0% from,Ah yes Costco and all the Chinese crap they sell.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wonderful explanation! Thank you!!!!
In Australia we once built Rockets, Aeroplanes, Missiles, cars and much more.
Now well sell our raw resources to China and depend on them for our technology.
They’ve also now bought our farms, mines, airports, homes & businesses.
We educate their children (for a fee) and then allow them to stay.
I call that Cultural suicide – delivered by our “#Democrat” equivalents!
Trump has seen through this Chinese charades – Lucky you are!
LikeLiked by 4 people
It is no different for the U.S., and many other countrys.
But it would seem you missed perhaps the biggest influencing factor in our country’s change – those fat, lovely bribes passed out by the Communist Chinese to our “elected” elites.
Those bribes make a yuge difference.
Canada seems to be dependent on China too. Vancouver has the largest Chinese population in North America, IIRC.
Sundance,
You have literally ripped me out of the “weeds”! Economics has NEVER been my strong suit, but you have enlightened me beyond all my expectations. I am an “educated” person with degrees to prove it, but now I realize how much of a student I will always be……THANK YOU! …..and GOD BLESS YOU!
I cannot begin to tell you how the globalists on this country are pushing a hateful, false narrative against us and our POTUS. I witness it every day…but remember this…THE LORD IS IN CONTROL. ALWAYS.
I never get tired of reading this, an important leg of the stool.
So, it sounds like they’re following the blueprint of Big Pharma. This crap can only work until the middle class is out of money.
So true, Kristen. Of course, “This crap can only work until the middle class is out of money”, is the feature of the plan, not a ‘bug’ or unintended consequences.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting that the President will meet with big pharma your tomorrow. Decoupling and national security on the docket.
Mr Struan raises an important question
Dirk Struan
@dirk_struan
At what point does it become a pre-requisite for FDA approval for Pharmas to be able to demonstrate continuity and diversification of supply chains? Bank have had to deal with COB regulations for decades. This will surely end up being additional cost for many industries…
The costs of confronting or if you will, competing with the PRC have to counted. The alternative to past inertia across sectors is no longer viable.
“The middle class is out of money”.
The plan all along. Remember when incomes
were more blurred? When someone with a “good
job” lived next door to someone with a “lower rung”
job? The reason was that the one with the “good job”
didn’t pay as much attention to handling their money
like the “lower rung” person.
EVERYTHING that the press has portrayed as
“just or noble” has hurt the middle class in the
pocket book since the early 70s. Every law
passed, every trade deal made, every health
care cost, every insurance requirement has
inverted the middle class, shook it’s pocket s
dry. When that wasn’t being done, the jobs that
paid well with lower education (“good job” vs
“lower rung”) were being offshored.
All the remaining “good jobs” to stay middle
class required us to play by their rules. Lay
out big $$ to colleges, get indoctrinated in the
process, and become acolytes of the system.
That’s why the remainder of the middle class
find themselves being portrayed as the bad
guys by the next neighborhood over types with
master’s degrees, and no discernment skills
whatsoever.
And that may be the sinister intention.
May BE the sinister intention?
No. That is by design.
Ironic that the PRC has been backslappingly proud they transitioned their economy to services and consumption.
Guess which sectors were slammed in Q1, 2020.
Hoping beyond hope that this can all be worked out to the benefit of America and Americans.
It was bad enough when they told us we were going to be a “service economy”, but nobody told us the service jobs were all to be filled by people who weren’t here yet.
They imported people for the service jobs, they imported people for the “STEM” jobs they told us we needed to go to school for.
This is why an old communist was able to move in on the Democrats they way he has. Whatever he was selling, it sounded a lot more “fair” to some people than what they had.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why moderation?
Good read👇
Companies must move supply chains further from China
✅ “ The proximity and links to China that used to be an advantage have become liabilities. The most important structural consequence should be a much faster reshoring of the value chain away from its territory.”
Read more here:
https://www.bruegel.org/2020/02/companies-must-move-supply-chains-further-from-china/?utm_content=buffer25e7e&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter.com&utm_campaign=buffer+(bruegel)
These days, I am more-or-less involved in the business that is involved in actually ensuring that (a) 100% of the posts that you send to this web-site actually arrive there, and (b) that 100% of the requests that you make to view this web-site’s content are actually fulfilled.
Literally-billions of times a second, this whole situation involves … redundancy, fault-tolerance, fail-over-strategies … good grief!
Generally, “the engineering side of things” would obviously prefer that you never knew [felt that you ever had any reason to think about actually wanting to know] “how the whole damned thing not only works, but works so well.”
But … “now, here come ‘the Globalists.'”
First of all, these people are not people who actually had anything to do with the engineering systems that they are exploiting. And, for that matter, they also had nothing to do with the financial-infrastructure systems that they now depend on to “make them rich.”
So … why, exactly, are we expecting them to set international policy?
Look: their only objective in all of this was to game the system … not to run it!!
(Human Nature.™ What else did you expect?)
One of my favorites.
“#TrumpTheEstablishment”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance been reading your “Trillions at Stake” analysis for nearly four years now.
This is the first blog post, that actually pulls together the cognitive discourse(thesis) relationship of the many “Trillions at Stake” blog posts of the past into a clear and concise understanding of the underlying premises of the “Trillions at Stake” economic model at a PhD level.
Surely, there has got be someone in Economic Academics that can be funded by MAGA oriented capital wealth to make “Nobel Prize” level contributions to the field of Economics.
Which is to say, “Objectively at a PhD dissertation level, go head to head with Keynesian and Milton Economic Models of Capitalism let alone the Marxists Model”
Doing so would be akin to showing up to Economic Knife Fight with a H-Bomb”
“That giant sucking sound!” Ross Perot 1992.
The really interesting part of H Ross’s comment was that he freely admitted that he and his sons were going to get Rich off NAFTA because they owned much of the Dallas Free Port and others in the state of Texas that re-imported goods. He made no secret of the fact to drive home his point about the “sucking sound”.
He like President Trump valued his country more than their next billion. He was an American Patriot.
I owned a manufacturing facility late 80’s up to 2000. It was small but viable and had around 30 full time employees with around 100 Sub-contractors. We were already getting downward pressure before Ross Perot came on the scene from China. My partners and I fully supported Perot. We got active but to no avail. And just like President Trump the uniparty eviscerated this man. Even Rush Limbaugh, a man I respect said about Ross Perot something to the effect that he was a “hand-grenade with a bad haircut.” This is one time Big Rush was terribly wrong. We could have killed this crap in the cradle.
Before GATT/NAFTA, one of our big customers was Wal-Mart and while Sam was alive they had the Buy American policies that worked okay. But even before Sam died they began moving manufacturing to China and what they would pay for manufacturing went down to the point that it was not possible to supply Wal-Mart et al. Wal-Mart led the way into China. Then in 1994 NAFTA was signed in a bipartisan manner and the NWO had it’s murder weapon and they began to destroy America, town after town. For what? Their 30 Pieces of Silver.
If you complained the uniparty attacked see the Tea Party and Lois Lerner I_RS. Or Gibson Guitars raided by the justice department and charge the famous builder of instruments with trafficking in illegally obtained wood. Little kids couldn’t have a lemonade stand. People we being arrested for for growing vegetables in a home garden. Repeal of Glass-Steagall, the Patriot Act it goes on and on and both parties participated in this growing police state and harassment.
While they try to snuff us out they allow 20 to 40 million invaders to come in and leave Americans fighting for the same table scraps. There are large groups of people in this country that need to burn in hell for the destruction of their fellow American on the globalist alter on the trillion dollar bottom line.
Great article and very important. This is the evil that President Trump could no longer sit back in his unimaginable lap of luxury and watch his country sold to the highest bidder. I really believe that the Good Lord sent President Donald J Trump to save the USA from the pits of hell.
KAG! …we have a country save and we are on the march. Hang tough, be cool, and be prepared. She was supposed to win and we were supposed to be finished off. Oh well!
One problem though – how do we deal with unions? I’m in Illinois. The unions here (AFSCME, SEIU, IEA, Teamsters, IBEW, etc.) have made damned sure for years that their millions in state legislative races have gotten exactly who they want in office; and they get what they want, and our state is in a massive debt hole. We are losing our manufacturing base to other states; our energy sector squashed by the green sensitivities of white suburban women; and the middle/productive class is likewise getting wiped out. (The financial class–of whom our current governor is a part–is doing just hunky dory). Union inanity in the private sector is also at least a rationale for going overseas or into right to work states. Where does this fit into MAGAnomics? As in, great – bring manufacturing home. How do you keep it here if the unions try to turn you into a health care/pension plan with a manufacturing plant attached? (And BTW, I am not opposed to unions in theory – they were a necessary bulwark against some bad practices in the early industrial phase and bad management can and does happen).
Knowing this, it drives me nuts when Pelosi, Schiff, Swalwell, etc. cry that President Trump is destroying THEIR democracy. Because that is what it is: Theirs, as defined as “What we want to protect, we will call our democracy and call for the lower minions to defend”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent Primer Professor.
It’s to bad we don’t have the Titans of Ole to back our President. They are all Global creatures without loyalty to any country. When did you ever see ADM or Monsanto on Little League Jerseys. Even Walmart dumped the small U.S. manufacturers for China. A cryin shame.
Our President is protected by God, he truly is.
i’m from farm country in iowa.and the packing plants”tyson and sara lee”own most of the hogs they slaughter.they contract out with the farmers to deliver x amount of hogs weighing x amount.by said date.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who owns Tyson and Sara?
Without the US consumer, these mega corporations wouldn’t survive well…the same goes with US politicians.
In essence we the people are to blame with our need to buy more useless chit, go into massive debt to the banksters, and re-elect o’l (R) incumbent to their 6th term, because the make up of the SCOTUS is at stake!
Living within your means, and voting wisely are good starts.
Thank you, SD, for one of your most informative and thoroughly substantiated commentaries ever, IMO. It is easy to read and loaded with comprehensive and clearly stated explanations of “world markets.” To describe it as brilliant would be an understatement.
The only truly free market seems to be in senators.
Growing up in Ca. In my youth all food items were inexpensive and of highest quality.
With demand from across the country for citrus in the winter..the cost of citrus went uip because crops became brokered. As with seafood…
Capitalism. But came the day when I pay more for a Ca. tomato than someone in Maine???
Or fuel drilled and refined in Ca. ???
Corruption.
Great article Sundance.
Any wonder why China has been buying up Ca. and the state goverment has been making this place undesirable to live?
My guess is they have already made a deal to buy it.
