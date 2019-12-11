USTR Robert Lighthizer Delivers Remarks at USMCA Signing Ceremony in Mexico City…

December 11, 2019

U.S. Trade Ambassador Robert Lighthizer traveled to Mexico to put the finishing touches on the revised USMCA agreement.  Ambassador Lighthizer delivered remarks at the signing ceremony hosted by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez-Obrador.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer stressed the United States has a stake in Mexico’s success as representatives from the United States, Mexico and Canada gathered in Mexico City to sign modifications to the USMCA, a historic trade agreement.

Washington, DC – United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer issued the following statement today on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement:

“Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, we have reached an historic agreement on the USMCA. After working with Republicans, Democrats, and many other stakeholders for the past two years we have created a deal that will benefit American workers, farmers, and ranchers for years to come. This will be the model for American trade deals going forward.”

Additional remarks from Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland:

Full Event Video:

  1. tominellay says:
    December 11, 2019 at 1:57 am

    It’s a good deal; everyone wins.

