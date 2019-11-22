New York Times Confirms Peter Strzok Team Underling, Kevin Clinesmith, is FBI Lawyer Who Altered FISA Application…

The New York Times is confirming that Kevin Clinesmith is the “low-level lawyer” within the FBI who doctored evidence within the Carter Page FISA application.
As anticipated, the DOJ and FBI ‘small group’ leaks are from their individual review of a heavily compartmented IG report; and now they are being selectively shaped by the favorite ‘small group’ media network: NY Times, Washington Post, CNN, Politico et al.
Remember, each of the principals only was able to see the draft of the IG report specific to their outline therein. All principal reviews were very compartmented. No principal has any idea what the bottom line conclusions are from the totality of the assembled compartments. An example of this is in the very first paragraph.
The New York Times article is purposefully heavy on narrative engineering. However, given how the accountability trends are identified by the specifics of the narrative construction, that’s not a bad thing. As CTH outlined in anticipation of this phase, take the first wave of media justification with a grain-of-salt. There are two clear angles visible in the narrative assembly. First, here is the New York Times:
WASHINGTON — A highly anticipated report by the Justice Department’s inspector general is expected to sharply criticize lower-level F.B.I. officials as well as bureau leaders involved in the early stages of the Trump-Russia investigation, but to absolve the top ranks of abusing their powers out of bias against President Trump, according to people briefed on a draft.
One can read that from the perspective of accountability and become frustrated. However, notice the construction closely: “to absolve the top ranks of abusing their powers out of bias against President Trump”… or put another way, there was an “abuse of power”, but that abuse cannot specifically be attributed to bias against the President. Key point: there was an “abuse of power”, it is in the motive for that abuse where narratives step in.
Secondly on this point… CTH has specifically, intentionally and repeatedly outlined how the “bias” issue was a foregone conclusion ever since the July 2018 IG report of FBI conduct in the Clinton investigation outlined the same position. If the IG report of the DOJ/FBI conduct in the “mid-year-exam” found no overarching political bias; and all of the principals were exactly the same in the 2019 report on the Carter Page surveillance issue; it stands to reason that same lack of bias conclusion would extend.
[…] Investigators for the inspector general, Michael E. Horowitz, uncovered errors and omissions in documents related to the wiretapping of a former Trump campaign adviser, Carter Page — including that a low-level lawyer, Kevin Clinesmith, altered an email that officials used to prepare to seek court approval to renew the wiretap, the people said.
Mr. Horowitz referred his findings about Mr. Clinesmith to prosecutors for a potential criminal charge. Mr. Clinesmith left the Russia investigation in February 2018 after the inspector general identified him as one of a handful of F.B.I. officials who expressed animus toward Mr. Trump in text messages and resigned about two months ago, after the inspector general’s team interviewed him.
Three points here: (1) While Clinesmith, as a normal function of his FBI job, did not report to Peter Strzok, when the teams were assembled for MYE, Crossfire Hurricane, and Robert Mueller investigation, Clinesmith DID work directly for Peter Strzok. When the teams were selected, Kevin Clinesmith reported to Peter Strzok. Therefore when the inappropriate behavior was identified; and when the action of manipulating FISA evidence was done; Kevin Clinesmith was reporting directly to FBI supervisory agent Peter Strzok.
(2) Kevin Clinesmith remained in the FBI during the entirety of the Horowitz investigation. He was not released until the investigation was complete and the draft report was submitted. So the FBI knew they had a problem with Clinesmith back in February of 2018 and he was allowed to continue work until September of this year. It would seem obvious he was being monitored.
(3) Clinesmith’s status during the investigation aligns with another Main Justice employee also connected to the FISA process who was similarly in position throughout and also left in September 2019. That would be Tashina Guahar.
[…] More broadly, Mr. Horowitz’s report, to be made public on Dec. 9, portrays the overall effort to seek the wiretap order and its renewals as sloppy and unprofessional, according to the people familiar with it. He will also sharply criticize as careless one of the F.B.I. case agents in New York handling the matter, they said.
In my opinion, the report is going to be much more than that. Why? Because they didn’t just get a ‘wiretap’, they got a Title-1 FISA authorized surveillance warrant; the most extensive and intrusive form of surveillance warrant possible. A Title-1 warrant allows any and all surveillance. Wiretaps, bugs, electronic surveillance, physical surveillance, the works. A Title-1 warrant is used against suspected terrorists in the U.S.
[…] In particular, while Mr. Horowitz criticizes F.B.I. leadership for its handling of the highly fraught Russia investigation in some ways, he made no finding of politically biased actions by top officials Mr. Trump has vilified like the former F.B.I. director James B. Comey; Andrew G. McCabe, the former deputy who temporarily ran the bureau after the president fired Mr. Comey in 2017; and Peter Strzok, a former top counterintelligence agent.
Notice the contradiction and the parsing: “in some ways he made no finding of politically biased actions“… Some ways? So there are findings of bias, just not in all ways. Notice how they repeat a needed narrative tone, yet simultaneously contradicting their lead paragraph.
Again, take this stuff with the proverbial grain of salt. This is the “small group” selling their narrative through their media allies. They are trying to make an argument that they are simultaneously undermining. That’s what happens in the narrative engineering process.
This entire NYT article is fraught with the intent to be obtuse.
[…] The early accounts of the report suggest that it is likely to stoke the debate over the investigation without definitively resolving it, by offering both sides different conclusions they can point to as vindication for their rival worldviews.
[…] The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court first approved wiretapping Mr. Page, who had close ties to Russia, as a suspected unregistered agent of a foreign power in October 2016, after he had left the campaign.
The Justice Department obtained three renewal orders. The paperwork associated with the renewal applications contained information that should have been left out, and vice versa, the people briefed on the draft report said.
“and vice versa”, meaning there was information that should have been included. Yes, that would be the exculpatory information…. the absence therein speaks to the motive of assembly.
The email Mr. Clinesmith handled was a factor during the wiretap renewal process, according to the people.
Mr. Clinesmith took an email from an official at another federal agency that contained several factual assertions, then added material to the bottom that looked like another assertion from the email’s author, when it was instead his own understanding.
Mr. Clinesmith included this altered email in a package that he compiled for another F.B.I. official to read in preparation for signing an affidavit that would be submitted to the court attesting to the facts and analysis in the wiretap application.
The details of the email are apparently classified and may not be made public even when the report is unveiled.
[…] Additionally, Mr. Clinesmith worked on both the Hillary Clinton email investigation and the Russia investigation. He was among the F.B.I. officials removed by the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, after Mr. Horowitz found text messages expressing political animus against Mr. Trump.
Wait, the article just said, including the lead paragraph, Horowitz found no evidence of political bias?
Shortly after Mr. Trump’s election victory, for example, Mr. Clinesmith texted another official that “the crazies won finally,” disparaged Mr. Trump’s health care and immigration agendas, and called Vice President Mike Pence “stupid.” In another text, he wrote, in the context of a question about whether he intended to stay in government, “viva la resistance.”
In a June 2018 report by Mr. Horowitz about that and other politically charged texts, which identified him as “F.B.I. Attorney 2,” Mr. Clinesmith said he was expressing his personal views but did not let them affect his official actions.
The inspector general apparently did not assert in the draft report that any of the problems he found were so material that the court would have rejected the Justice Department’s requests to continue surveilling Mr. Page. But the people familiar with the draft were uncertain about whether Mr. Horowitz said the problems were immaterial, or instead avoided taking a position on that question.
[…] The report is also said to conclude that Joseph Mifsud, a Russia-linked professor who told a Trump campaign official that Russia had damaging information on Mrs. Clinton in the form of hacked Democratic emails — a key fact used to open the investigation — was not an F.B.I. informant. That undercuts an assertion of conservative critics of the inquiry.
No-one in conservative critic circles said Mifsud was an “FBI informant.” The concern is whether he is a CIA, or Western Intelligence, operative…. not FBI.
You can continue reading the NYT article here. The bottom line is there is going to be much more than presented in these weak defenses and media constructs.
Having read the initial round of justifications and defenses, CTH is more optimistic than a week ago on the issue of accountability. It won’t stop at Kevin Clinesmith.
I don’t trust the swamp and their disinformation agents in the media.
However Horrowitz could be swamp.
If he is, can he hide anything given what’s already out and what could be declassified at anytime? Nunes and others have seen a lot. Soon they will be able to talk. FISAs will be declassified with this report, most likely. It has to.
Honestly what’s holding POTUS back from declassifying is this report and Durham. He is waiting as to not interfere.
If Horowitz is doing everything he can to cover-up and then we get to see docs a few days later wouldn’t that destroy his reputation and also his report?
So, is he under pressure to report the truth? He has been in contact with Durham. Not much room to play dumb. However he could have his biased opinion inserted into everything and downplay it.
At this point swamp members are looking for a recruitment opportunity to team pdjt. Remember dymitry never agreed to weismans deal according to the Hill and Bongino.
Please review. Interesting if true.
All we have to do is to look at the Horowitz report on the hillary e-mails. He whitewashed the entire thing! He said there was NO political bias but the agents made some poor decisions! Yeah, like giving immunity to everyone involved and destroying evidence, letting some of the interested parties all be interviewed together! This man is a bureaucrat through and through. He has no business doing this kind of work. His history is one of whitewashing whatever he looks into.
Manafort is in jail; Roger Stone is headed there. This report does nothing to Comey, Strzok or anyone else of note. Absolutely pathetic and disgraceful. Sundance is more optimistic than me.
Yeah, justice exists, alright…for the friggin’ progressive, liberal left. I am past ready to go to war with these bastards.
Someone put the the punk ass kid up to it who?
Agreed, I want to know who told him to do it.
Did he looks like brother of Butt giegg I mean Alfred E.Neuman ???..they surely know whom to pick up… stupid clowns.
The report isn’t out yet
The report isn’t out yet
I am past ready to go to war with these bastards.
I’m on your 6
CNN reporting we’re looking at a Horowitz nothing-burger (whitewash)
https://www.cnn.com/2019/11/22/politics/doj-ig-report-fbi-russia-investigation/index.html
CNN also told us Don JR, was being indicted.. How did that work out?
LikeLike
Of course they are because they don’t want the public to pay attention to Horowitz and to read the report. That is code for CNN is nervous. I always expect the opposite of what CNN says.
Wow. So glad Sundance is finally optimistic. since he’s so often 100% correct I feel there is still hope the criminals will be held to account.
I wonder how they will reward him for taking the fall?
Kevin Climbshit claims he had no bias in doing his job. From website ‘heavy’, ( https://heavy.com/news/2018/06/kevin-clinesmith-e/ ) quoting Climbshit, as quoted in IG Horseshit’s report (Climbshite is Attorney 2):
“I, like most people, have particular views on, on politics. I’m a bit of a news junkie when it comes to government. It’s one of the main reasons I, I joined the federal workforce is because I’ve always found it so fascinating and interesting. But when it came to doing my work, I never injected this, this type of color commentary or this type of water cooler type talk into that. I, I maintained impartiality and just tried to work through the issues individually as they came through,” FBI Attorney 2 told the IG.
IG Horseshit included this text exchange between Climbshit (Attorney 2) and another person. Italicized comments below by Climbshit completely contradict his “no bias” in doing his job claim during IG interview:
Attorney 2: “I am numb.”
Other employee not involved in midyear investigation: “I can’t stop crying.”
Attorney 2: “That makes me even more sad.”
Employee “Like, what happened? You promised me this wouldn’t happen. YOU PROMISED…”
Attorney 2: “I am so stressed about what I could have done differently.”
Employee: “Don’t stress. None of that mattered. The FBI’s influence.”
Attorney 2: “I don’t know. We broke the momentum.”
Employee: “That is not so….”
Attorney 2: “I’m just devastated. I can’t wait until I can leave today and just shut off the world for the next four days…I just can’t imagine the systematic disassembly of the progress we made over the last 8 years. ACA is gone. Who knows if the rhetoric about deporting people, walls and crap is true. I honestly feel like there is going to be a lot more gun issues too, the crazies won finally. This is the tea party on steroids. And the GOP is going to be lost, they have to deal with an incumbent in 4 years. We have to fight this again. Also Pence is stupid.”
Thank you for quoting all this.
In our current world of completely Alternative Realities, this FBI attorney probably truly believes himself to be non-partisan, though obviously, if the quotes are correct, nothing could be further from the truth. (And including the grief over the ACA … he is nothing more than the proverbial “useful idiot.”)
I am EXTREMELY conservative, in that I believe we should stick to the Constitution and the Rule of Law, and make every effort to preserve our Republic as founded. But They would view me as far right, even “alt right” – I view myself as straight down the middle of following and enforcing the law. As written. What should be right or left about that?
In my humble opinion, unless the public and the people are told how a fisa warrant works, meaning the webs it entails to be able to spy on anyone that person has talked to, any building he walks into, etc, can be surveilled, the American no brainers will not understand the true connection of how this affected Trump…. no connection…. in their eyes, only carter page.
We are a long way from justice.
First Horowitz needs to come through, also Barr and Durham
Then the biased DC grand jury and probably some Obama’s judges.
So even if, our plan A works and our guys are true heroes our justice system ( courts) are corrupt.
My other concern is the tyrants stealing election and getting “their “ power back then pardoning all swampees.
It wouldn’t shock me if they are working on putting together a mass election fraud plan right now
Sundance, I’m getting confused about all the supposed “romantic relationships.” Last night, you wrote the following:
“Clinesmith was also previously reported to be having an intimate relationship with another member of the FBI team, Sally Moyer, though that is uncertain.” You said Clinesmith was Lawyer#2.
This morning, a commenter linked to a Redstate article which said Sally Moyer had married the agent with whom she was involved. They didn’t say Lawyer#2:
“Much like Strzok and Page (learn more about Peter Strzok and who’s in the FBI here), the still-unidentified “Agent 1” and “Agent 5 (Moyer),” were involved romantically. They have since married.”
https://www.redstate.com/alexparker/2018/06/22/sally-moyer-fbi-identified/
I don’t read Restate, and am not sure if this info is correct. Way to much sex in the FIB for me to figure out. For one thing, I can’t believe Sally wants to have sex with men. Or is it possible she’s slept with TWO men she works with?
And did she really marry an FIB guy involved in this scam? If so, I would highly suspect the reasoning behind that move – i.e., testifying against one’s spouse.
“he made no finding of politically biased actions by top officials”
I know this is irritating a lot of people, but it may be reasonable. How could anybody reach a strong conclusion in this issue absent a “smoking gun” email that no one would ever create. My guess is that the report will present numerous instances of clear abuses of power, but Horowitz will punt as to the motivation. I would hope that in his testimony he says something to the effect of “people can reach their own conclusions.”
Even if that piece of info is true, it may not be as bad as it sounds.
“Having read the initial round of justifications and defenses, CTH is more optimistic than a week ago on the issue of accountability. It won’t stop at Kevin Clinesmith.”
First ray of hope in months. Could it really be? “We got ’em all”
While SD has had to get down-n-dirty in the depressing weeds, I cannot imagine he and the team have ever given up faith.
Horowitz has been sharing info with Durham, but Barr and Durham have not been sharing info with Horowitz! Barr and Durham have been doing a lot of traveling lately.
Durham has exponentially greater power to conduct an investigation than Horowitz. Horowitz does not have declassification authority, for instance.
Go listen to Barr’s speech from a couple weeks ago, and then consider what I wrote above.
Clinesmith, is a toadie, so who told him to alter the document?
Each person mentioned in the IG report was allowed to view only the portion of the report that related to them. They also were required to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) under threat of prosecution for leaking contents of the report.
Seems Mr Clinesmith can’t help himself when it comes to breaking the law. I can’t imagine others were allowed to read sections of the report that related to Clownsmith.
Sundance writes: “All principal reviews were very compartmented. No principal has any idea what the bottom line conclusions are from the totality of the assembled compartments.”
That would be true if each of the principals has retained legal representation independently. Given the nature of the plot, though, I suspect the principals must have agreed at the outset that, if the whole deal went south, they would be bound to hang together lest they all hang separately.
I believe the Lawfare gang is coordinating the DEFENSIVE STRATEGY just as Lawfare has directed the OFFENSIVE STRATEGY to 86 Pres. Trump. And since Demonic Rats are ALWAYS ON OFFENSE, the defensive strategy will undoubtedly take the form of a scorched Earth campaign: Hence Old White Joe Biden takes to the airwaves to publicly threaten Sen. Lindsay Graham’s LIFE. Other Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee will receive similar threats, if they haven’t already.
Thank you Sundance for the excellent analysis. Couldn’t get through a day without knowing what you think.
Is this statement by Preet Bharara designed to make it look like a low-level functionary is the person to blame, much like a “rogue IRS unit” was supposedly responsible for a different scandal?
https://thecount.com/2019/11/22/evan-perez-cnn-preet-bharara-fisa-falsification-fbi-carter-page/
The article makes a point of mentioning Preet’s enmity toward the president, perhaps to make Preet’s remarks carry more weight.
Then there is also this:
“It was a ‘deer in the headlights’ moment for former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara as CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer threw it to him immediately after senior justice correspondent Evan Perez broke the news that Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report on his investigation of alleged FISA warrant abuses, found abuses, in the form of possible F.B.I. falsification of some of the document’s facts”
Doesn’t that part about it being thrown to him by Wolf Blitzer make it sound like a prearranged setup?
Excellent breakdown, Sundance, thank you!
I think it is hysterically funny that the Washington Post (Democracy Dies In Darkness) deleted (turned off the lights to create darkness) the info that led to Clinesmith and then hours later the NYT actually publishes Clinesmith’s name outright.
18 U.S. Code § 1519. Destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in Federal investigations and bankruptcy: Whoever knowingly alters, destroys, mutilates, conceals, covers up, falsifies, or makes a false entry in any record, document, or tangible object with the intent to impede, obstruct, or influence the investigation or proper administration of any matter within the jurisdiction of any department or agency of the United States or any case filed under title 11, or in relation to or contemplation of any such matter or case, shall be fined under this title, imprisoned not more than 20 years, or both.
Is this going to be like Comey giving a free pass because she didn’t intend to have a secret server in her bathroom with a 100k classified emails? Don’t their actions prove their intent–unless their name is Hillary Clinton?
Do you see the word intent in this language? 18 U.S. Code § 241 – Conspiracy against rights: If two or more persons conspire to injure, oppress, threaten, or intimidate any person in any State, Territory, Commonwealth, Possession, or District in the free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege secured to him by the Constitution or laws of the United States, or because of his having so exercised the same;
I hope Durham has order a rubber stamp with § 241 on it.
…like Comey giving a free pass to Hillary …
I wonder if Sidney has looked at this guy’s handwriting and compared it to the various 302’s she has seen in the Flynn case.
Not accusing just a suggestion.
Hopefully she still reads here.
Having read the initial round of justifications and defenses, CTH is more optimistic than a week ago on the issue of accountability. It won’t stop at Kevin Clinesmith.
Hallelujah!!!! From your keyboard Sundance to God’s ears!!!
P.S. Why do they always look like dweebie soy boys???
Sara Carter Says FBI, CIA “Terrified” Over “Incredibly Damning” IG Report
According to investigative journalist Sara Carter, several FBI crooks could soon be headed to the slammer. Listen to the full interview above.
“There is so much that the American public still doesn’t know,” Carter told The Todd Starnes Show. “What we have seen is some of the most egregious abuse of power” and “the weaponization of both our intelligence and law enforcement community.”
Carter said she “reported over a year ago that there was concern about [Lieutenant General Michael Flynn’s] 302s,” – forms used to track and summarize the interviews of staffers in intelligence agencies. There have long been questions on whether “some of those reports had been altered,” Carter said.
“Changing and falsifying a report in an effort to spy on someone is an incredibly egregious act,” Carter said. “It really taints the entire FBI.”
All of this shows a sick USA! American’s need to grasp hard and pull us back from the abyss.
Time to nail him with 50 years in prison. At that point you’ll have to slap him to shut up and stop throwing all the other conspirators under the bus.
Well, it’s obvious this straight out of college, brainwashed leftist lemming dork, the one with “viva le resistance” revolution fantasies swirling around in his manipulated and “out of order” brain, is being set up as the usual fall guy dupe, yet what Sundance is alluding to, (I think) is even the NYT’s is having trouble framing a “get out of jail free” narrative
That could bode well
Alright what the hell kind of picture is that? Did SD paint him?
