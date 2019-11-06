Curiouser and Curiouser…

According to several media reports AG Bill Barr is scheduled to have a meeting today with Senator Lindsey Graham for an update on the Horowitz and Durham investigations:
[…] Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, plans to meet Wednesday with Barr to talk about the report’s planned rollout, according to people familiar with the matter. (link)
Then, moments ago, this little innocuous sighting popped up amid the DC media:
Probably just a coincidence [*hmmm*], or maybe not….
According to recent reports U.S. Attorney John Durham and U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr are spending time on a narrowed focus looking carefully at CIA activity in the 2016 presidential election. One recent quote from a media-voice increasingly sympathetic to a political deep-state notes:
“One British official with knowledge of Barr’s wish list presented to London commented that “it is like nothing we have come across before, they are basically asking, in quite robust terms, for help in doing a hatchet job on their own intelligence services””. (Link)
It is interesting that quote comes from a British intelligence official, as there appears to be mounting evidence of an extensive CIA operation that likely involved U.K. intelligence services. In addition, and as a direct outcome, there is an aspect to the CIA operation that overlaps with both a U.S. and U.K. need to keep Wikileaks founder Julian Assange under tight control. In this outline we will explain where corrupt U.S. and U.K. interests merge.
To understand the risk that Julian Assange represented to CIA interests, it is important to understand just how extensive the operations of the CIA were in 2016.
It is within this network of foreign and domestic operations where FBI Agent Peter Strzok is clearly working as a bridge between the CIA and FBI operations.
By now people are familiar with the construct of CIA operations involving Joseph Mifsud, the Maltese professor now generally admitted/identified as a western intelligence operative who was tasked by the CIA (John Brennan) to run an operation against Trump campaign official George Papadopoulos in both Italy (Rome) and London. {Go Deep}
In a similar fashion the CIA tasked U.S. intelligence asset Stefan Halper to target another Trump campaign official, Carter Page. Under the auspices of being a Cambridge Professor Stefan Halper also targeted General Michael Flynn. Additionally, using assistance from a female FBI agent under the false name Azra Turk, Halper also targeted Papadopoulos.
The initial operations to target Flynn, Papadopoulos and Page were all based overseas. This seemingly makes the CIA exploitation of the assets and the targets much easier.
One of the more interesting aspects to the Durham probe is a possibility of a paper-trail created as a result of the tasking operations. We should watch closely for more evidence of a paper trail as some congressional reps have hinted toward documented evidence (transcripts, recordings, reports) that are exculpatory to the targets (Page & Papadop). HPSCI Ranking Member Devin Nunes has strongly hinted that very specific exculpatory evidence was known to the FBI and yet withheld from the FISA application used against Carter Page that also mentions George Papadopoulos. I digress…
However, there is an aspect to the domestic U.S. operation that also bears the fingerprints of the CIA; only this time due to the restrictive laws on targets inside the U.S. the CIA aspect is less prominent. This is where FBI Agent Peter Strzok working for both agencies starts to become important.
Remember, it’s clear in the text messages Strzok has a working relationship with what he called their “sister agency”, the CIA. Additionally, Brennan has admitted Strzok helped write the January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) which outlines the Russia narrative; and it is almost guaranteed the July 31st, 2016, “Electronic Communication” from the CIA to the FBI that originated FBI operation “Crossfire Hurricane” was co-authored from the CIA by Strzok…. and Strzok immediately used that EC to travel to London to debrief intelligence officials around Australian Ambassador to the U.K. Alexander Downer.
In short, Peter Strzok appears to be the very eager, profoundly overzealous James Bond wannabe, who acted as a bridge between the CIA and the FBI. The perfect type of FBI career agent for CIA Director John Brennan to utilize.
Fusion-GPS founder Glenn Simpson hired CIA Open Source analyst Nellie Ohr toward the end of 2015; at appropriately the same time as “FBI Contractors” were identified exploiting the NSA database and extracting information on a specific set of U.S. persons.
It was also Fusion-GPS founder Glenn Simpson who was domestically tasked with a Russian lobbyist named Natalia Veselnitskya. A little reported Russian Deputy Attorney General named Saak Albertovich Karapetyan was working double-agents for the CIA and Kremlin. Karapetyan was directing the foreign operations of Natalia Veselnitskaya, and Glenn Simpson was organizing her inside the U.S.
Glenn Simpson managed Veselnitskaya through the 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Donald Trump Jr. However, once the CIA/Fusion-GPS operation using Veselnitskaya started to unravel with public reporting… back in Russia Deputy AG Karapetyan fell out of a helicopter to his death (just before it crashed).
Simultaneously timed in late 2015 through mid 2016, there was a domestic FBI operation using a young Russian named Maria Butina tasked to run up against republican presidential candidates. According to Patrick Byrne, Butina’s handler, it was FBI agent Peter Strzok who was giving Byrne the instructions on where to send her. {Go Deep}
All of this context outlines the extent to which the CIA was openly involved in constructing a political operation that settled upon anyone in candidate Donald Trump’s orbit.
International operations directed by the CIA, and domestic operations seemingly directed by Peter Strzok operating with a foot in both agencies. [Strzok gets CIA service coin]
Recap: ♦Mifsud tasked against Papadopoulos (CIA). ♦Halper tasked against Flynn (CIA), Page (CIA), and Papadopoulos (CIA). ♦Azra Turk, pretending to be Halper asst, tasked against Papadopoulos (FBI). ♦Veselnitskaya tasked against Donald Trump Jr (CIA, Fusion-GPS). ♦Butina tasked against Trump, and Donald Trump Jr (FBI).
Additionally, Christopher Steele was a British intelligence officer, hired by Fusion-GPS to assemble and launder fraudulent intelligence information within his dossier. And we cannot forget Oleg Deripaska, a Russian oligarch, who was recruited by Asst. FBI Director Andrew McCabe to participate in running an operation against the Trump campaign and create the impression of Russian involvement. Deripaska refused to participate.
All of this engagement directly controlled by U.S. intelligence; and all of this intended to give a specific Russia impression. This predicate is presumably what John Durham is currently reviewing.
The key point of all that background is to see how committed the CIA and FBI were to the constructed narrative of Russia interfering with the 2016 election. The CIA, FBI, and by extension the DOJ, put a hell of a lot of work into it. Intelligence community work that Durham is now unraveling.
We also know specifically that John Durham is looking at the construct of the Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA); and talking to CIA analysts who participated in the construct of the January 2017 report that bolstered the false appearance of Russian interference in the 2016 election. This is important because it ties in to the next part that involves Julian Assange and Wikileaks.
On April 11th, 2019, the Julian Assange indictment was unsealed in the EDVA. From the indictment we discover it was under seal since March 6th, 2018:
On Tuesday April 15th more investigative material was released. Again, note the dates: Grand Jury, *December of 2017* This means FBI investigation prior to….
The FBI investigation took place prior to December 2017, it was coordinated through the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA) where Dana Boente was U.S. Attorney at the time. The grand jury indictment was sealed from March of 2018 until after Mueller completed his investigation, April 2019.
Why the delay?
What was the DOJ waiting for?
Here’s where it gets interesting….
The FBI submission to the Grand Jury in December of 2017 was four months after congressman Dana Rohrabacher talked to Julian Assange in August of 2017: “Assange told a U.S. congressman … he can prove the leaked Democratic Party documents … did not come from Russia.”
(August 2017, The Hill Via John Solomon) Julian Assange told a U.S. congressman on Tuesday he can prove the leaked Democratic Party documents he published during last year’s election did not come from Russia and promised additional helpful information about the leaks in the near future.
Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, a California Republican who is friendly to Russia and chairs an important House subcommittee on Eurasia policy, became the first American congressman to meet with Assange during a three-hour private gathering at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where the WikiLeaks founder has been holed up for years.
Rohrabacher recounted his conversation with Assange to The Hill.
“Our three-hour meeting covered a wide array of issues, including the WikiLeaks exposure of the DNC [Democratic National Committee] emails during last year’s presidential election,” Rohrabacher said, “Julian emphatically stated that the Russians were not involved in the hacking or disclosure of those emails.”
Pressed for more detail on the source of the documents, Rohrabacher said he had information to share privately with President Trump. (read more)
Knowing how much effort the CIA and FBI put into the Russia collusion-conspiracy narrative, it would make sense for the FBI to take keen interest after this August 2017 meeting between Rohrabacher and Assange; and why the FBI would quickly gather specific evidence (related to Wikileaks and Bradley Manning) for a grand jury by December 2017.
Within three months of the grand jury the DOJ generated an indictment and sealed it in March 2018. The EDVA sat on the indictment while the Mueller probe was ongoing.
As soon as the Mueller probe ended, on April 11th, 2019, a planned and coordinated effort between the U.K. and U.S. was executed; Julian Assange was forcibly arrested and removed from the Ecuadorian embassy in London, and the EDVA indictment was unsealed (link).
As a person who has researched this three year fiasco; including the ridiculously false 2016 Russian hacking/interference narrative: “17 intelligence agencies”, Joint Analysis Report (JAR) needed for Obama’s anti-Russia narrative in December ’16; and then a month later the ridiculously political Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) in January ’17; this timing against Assange is too coincidental.
It doesn’t take a deep researcher to see the aligned Deep State motive to control Julian Assange because the Mueller report was dependent on Russia cybercrimes, and that narrative is contingent on the Russia DNC hack story which Julian Assange disputes.
This is critical. The Weissmann/Mueller report contains claims that Russia hacked the DNC servers as the central element to the Russia interference narrative in the U.S. election. This claim is directly disputed by WikiLeaks and Julian Assange, as outlined during the Dana Rohrabacher interview, and by Julian Assange on-the-record statements.
The predicate for Robert Mueller’s investigation was specifically due to Russian interference in the 2016 election. The fulcrum for this Russia interference claim is the intelligence community assessment; and the only factual evidence claimed within the ICA is that Russia hacked the DNC servers; a claim only made possible by relying on forensic computer analysis from Crowdstrike, a DNC contractor.
The CIA holds a massive conflict of self-interest in upholding the Russian hacking claim. The FBI holds a massive interest in maintaining that claim. All of those foreign countries whose intelligence apparatus participated with Brennan and Strzok also have a vested self-interest in maintaining that Russia hacking and interference narrative.
Julian Assange is the only person with direct knowledge of how Wikileaks gained custody of the DNC emails; and Assange has claimed he has evidence it was not from a hack.
This Russian “hacking” claim is ultimately so important to the CIA, FBI, DOJ, ODNI and U.K intelligence apparatus…. Well, right there is the obvious motive to shut Assange down as soon intelligence officials knew the Mueller report was going to be public.
Now, if we know this, and you know this; and everything is cited and factual… well, then certainly AG Bill Barr knows this.
The $64,000 dollar question is: will they say so publicly?
A couple of weeks ago there were headlines about Assange US extradition case. Judge denied any delay for Assange team. His case will start Feb 25th. The lawyer also claims the “american state” was spying on the embassy illegally. So many facets to this entire saga.
snip
‘Mark Summers, defending Assange, claimed the US had been spying on his client and said there was a link between the “reinvigoration of the investigation and Donald Trump’s presidency”.
“This is part of an avowed war on whistleblowers to include investigative journalists and publishers,” Summers said. “The American state has been actively engaged in intruding on privileged discussions between Mr Assange and his lawyer.”
He referred to reports that Spanish courts are investigating a security company that allegedly worked in conjunction with the US to “obtain information by unlawful acts, thefts and clandestine surveillance within the Ecuadorian embassy … with increasing intensity from 2017 onwards”, and asked for more time to prepare evidence for the case.
The prosecutor James Lewis QC, representing the UK government, said he strongly opposed Assange being given more time to prepare evidence, pre-empting their later request.’
https://www.theguardian.com/media/2019/oct/21/julian-assange-extradition-judge-refuses-request-for-delay-wikileaks
LikeLike
Yeah, the US government wants to extradite him–say they have the cell that Epstein was in currently available.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Recall Rohrabacher has a message from Julian Assange to President Trump that many believe was an offer to hand over evidence of DNC server internal extract (not hacked) and also info on Seth Rich… We never heard what happened or whether Rohrabacher was able to deliver the message to Trump. Let’s hope in addition to the treason we can get these bastards for the murder of that young man.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Assange is an unsavory character… but is there some reason why PDT himself could not offer asylum and no charges, in exchange for the juice? Frankly, understanding this dark plot is a lot more important than whether Assclown gets to serve time or not for being a traitor – we want the REAL traitors brought down and he was just a pawn. There are plenty of ways to ensure he never gets to touch a computer again, and honestly… whether you like the leaks he did or not, he has been doing us a service showing how corrupt our intelligence apparatus is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Assange is an unsavory character? Says who, the general Washington DC consensus? Anyone who tackles the muck and mire of the Swamp is a hero to me and Assange fits that bill.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Assange cannot be a traitor to the USA. He is Australian and does not and never did reside in the USA or hold citizenship here. He owes the USA no allegiance.
He can be charged for espionage or some other crime, but not treason.
LikeLike
Just a reminder. Julian Assange is Australian.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well somebody murdered Seth Rich and somebody knows who. Maybe part of this secrecy is a murder investigation that can implicate some very big fish. We have more than enough evidence now the FBI and CIA are organized criminal organizations. John Durham has the smarts and the stones to put government agents in prison as he has already shown. Durham is a very serious MoFo. His biography could be the focus of a new TV series, “Breaking Balls.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
2 guns robbed from fbi vehicle 2 hours before rich was shot, 2 blocks away. a glock model 22 and an m-4. cops have never said what caliber of bullet killed rich. wonder why.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Read up on D.A.K. Assange has no more leverage. He has no more dead man switches. His entire operation was coopted literally over night. The government shut down half the internet to do it, but they did. Do not expect any digital evidence to ever surface. It has been purged.
LikeLike
Link?
LikeLike
There was a massive Oct 16 Dyn attack supposedly in retaliation for the Ecuadorian embassy cutting off his access to the internet (deadman switch)?
LikeLike
Lmao! No way someone has the the juice. You can bet on that. Jillian is and was way ahead of the FBI and CIA. He has the goods. There’s a deadman’s switch out there. Not everything is online. Maybe ol Pam smuggled something out. But bet your bottom dollar Simone has it and more than someone probably a 100 or so.
LikeLike
The question perhaps is not “Will the AG speak on this topic?”, but “When will the AG speak on this topic?”
LikeLike
No, its definitely the former.
LikeLike
If someone is going to interview Assange, they had better do it pretty soon. Apparently he looks pretty unwell.
Perhaps Rohrbacher is just coincidentally in DC doing some lobbying and this has nothing to do with Assange.
LikeLike
I thought Manu Raju worked in the WH.
LikeLike
“One British official with knowledge of Barr’s wish list presented to London commented that “it is like nothing we have come across before, they are basically asking, in quite robust terms, for help in doing a hatchet job on their own intelligence services””
Ya mean because “their own intelligence services” did a hatchet job on the person they were trying to prevent from becoming the president? That hatchet job?
If the AG cannot do “a hatchet job” on an out of control CIA then this country is ruled/governed by the CIA who if they can do this kind of thing to a person running for the presidency can do a hatchet job on any of us at any time. JUST LIKE THE KGB and NAZI Party.
If the CIA has done all that the evidence seems to point to, then it needs to be disbanded, and we need to start over with a whole new “intelligence” agency, one that is not controlled by or part of ANY political party. An intelligence agency who doesn’t have a dog in the presidential campaigns. Same with FBI.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Do you think JFK has been waiting for the team of Barr, Durham, Powell and Trump?
LikeLike
Looks like the CiA (Clowns-in-America) own the whole kitten-kapooled of this. JA is in jail due to what he has knowledge of…that is all. He knows where the bodies are buried…Don’t be surprised that this is resurrected during the coming year!!!!
LikeLike
After the disbanding there would need to be some public hangings.
LikeLike
Epstein, Seth Rich, and Justice Scalia all in a relatively short period of time. The Clintons have been busy beavers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not necessarily Clintons but probably Deep State…the very ones whose fannies are in a sling right now, who knew their fannies would be in a sling if General Flynn ever returned to any position where he could take names and kick butts.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I still think if Flynn is exonerated, Trump should give him a cabinet post specifically to go after them all and to see more liberal heads explode.
LikeLike
I think General Flynn will want to get as far away from D.C. as possible.
LikeLike
Heh, I certainly would. Maybe PDT can appeal to his greater responsibility his country to be sure it never happens again – by rooting out traitors and hanging them. Oh, and a little side of revenge.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The Clintons” may have been involved in all three, but they weren’t the only ones. Probably CIA in all three cases. To keep saying “the Clintons” distracts people away from the Deep State involvement in all three murders.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Scalia = 80, a history of heart ailments, a sturdy eater of all that is good. Why do you assume murder?
LikeLike
Almost 80.
I’d think a person in that role would have a proper autopsy done as a matter of due course when you die unexpectedly.
When people are less than transparent, it raises questions.
Not that we could rely on an autopsy these days anyway. See Epstein.
LikeLike
I followed the Scalia story from the morning it happened. Many details make it more likely “wet work”. That was one of the details, btw.
IMO,
Everything about the discovery, the location, (his wife said first time going to that ranch)
The almost immediate cremation of his body, the local law enforcement crap that went on that day..
There were pics of that ranch he was at. Very freaky and satanic. (The inside pics)
I also remember a weird thing about him not being able to bring his security with him.
Much more inconsistencies, and I think it was just convenient he was older and not in the best health.
If he was younger, they would have chosen another method I am sure.
Announcing the pillow over the face, then saying that was nothing, I saw as a warning to his family and others.
LikeLike
“Why do you assume murder?” 1) Podesta had said in a subsequently leaked e-mail that there was to be “wet work” that weekend. 2) He died on a ranch owned by a democrat. 3) The normal coroner for the area was out of town 4) the autopsy was done within hours of his death 5) …
The Dems had learned from the 2000 election that any disputed vote tally case could make its way to the Supreme Court (after wending its way through the appellate courts). Most of the swing states were in appellate districts where the courts were dominated by Obama or Bill Clinton appointees. The Dems had gamed this out and realized that they could get a favorable decision in an appellate court, but it could get overturned by a 5-4 conservative SCOTUS. A 4-4 Supreme Court, however, couldn’t overturn an appellate court decision. Getting rid of Scalia was “prepping the battlefield”.
LikeLike
In case anyone forgot, here is Judge Napolitano reporting on the British intel services working against Donald Trump. Remember, he got suspended by Fox News, and when he came back, he was a Never Trumper.
My guess is while he was out, he was “called on” by these same intelligence services and told that Trump isn’t the only person they spy on and “Judgie Pooh, here’s what we have on YOU.” Since then, he has been “reliable”.
LikeLiked by 8 people
The blackmail is definitely strong in that one.
LikeLike
What could they do? Tell the world that the judge is a swish?
We already knew that
LikeLike
I am sure only a small % of Fox viewers know that the judge is a homosexual.
LikeLike
And, honestly, these days, who cares? It’s old news.
LikeLike
I can only hope and pray that Barr and Durham are Investigating Fusion -GPS and Crowdstrike. They need to be brought down.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why does everyone just assume both Pientka and Strzok created/authored the 302’s on Flynn?
From what we have read nobody signed the 302’s so how do we really know?
Ask yourself why has Pientka never been called before any congressional committee like Strzok has? Why has no one heard one word from Pientka? Why does it seem like they are hiding or protecting Pientka?
Maybe it is time to look at the possibility that Strzok created one of the 302’s but maybe an actual FIB field agent DID NOT create the other 302.
Even though their letter from yesterday said the “other agent” notes, why should we believe they meant Pientka?
What we have learned is never trust these folks.
I hope Sidney not only does a handwriting analysis for Strzok and his notes but also compares the handwriting of Pientka and “other agents” closely connected with Strzok because something is telling me the other agent who authored the other 302 may not be the one everyone is thinking about.
LikeLike
Doesn’t it seem like Ms. Powell has an inside source. Also HOW DID SHE GET NEW STROZK PAGE TEXTS RELEASED?.
Am I incorrect that they were new? I’ve asked 3x and no one on this page has addressed it.
SD? Help?
LikeLike
The blackmail is definitely strong in that one.
LikeLike
Victor Pinchuk, the Clintons & Endless Connections
March 11, 2018
https://themarketswork.com/2018/03/11/victor-pinchuk-the-clintons-endless-connections/
Dimitry Alperovich – the CEO of Crowdstrike that “investigated” the hacking of the DNC’s servers is a Non-Resident Senior Fellow at Atlantic. The FBI was refused access to independently examine the DNC servers. Interestingly, Alperovich’s bio appears to have been disabled.
The Crowdstrike findings have been repeatedly called into questioned:
A New Report Raises Big Questions About Last Year’s DNC Hack – forensics indicate that DNC emails were copied by an insider via USB and not hacked via external actors.
Intel Vets Challenge ‘Russia Hack’ Evidence – DNC data was copied onto a storage device at a speed that far exceeds an Internet capability for a remote hack. Forensics show that the copying was performed on the East coast of the U.S.
New Questions Over Claim Russia Hacked the Election – Cybersecurity experts who were first to conclude that Putin hacked presidential election abandon some of their claims against Russia – and refuse to co-operate with Congress.
James Clapper – Obama’s Director of National Intelligence, serves on the Atlantic Council’s International Advisory Board. Clapper was the architect of the report on Russian Election Interference – Assessing Russian Activities and Intentions in Recent U.S. Elections.
I encourage you to read the report. I think you’ll find it surprisingly lacking in detail – highly generalized with very little in the way of substance.
The report was technically created by a joint effort between the CIA (former Director John Brennan), FBI (former Director James Comey) and the NSA (current Director Mike Rogers) – and assembled by the DNI (former Director James Clapper).
The joint report contains one significant caveat:
CIA and FBI have high confidence in this judgment; NSA has only moderate confidence.
Actually, NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers stated in Senate hearing testimony that his confidence did not reach even this threshold:
“I wouldn’t call it a discrepancy, I’d call it an honest difference of opinion between three different organizations and in the end I made that call.…It didn’t have the same level of sourcing and the same level of multiple sources.”
In essence, the DNI’s report was constructed by just three men – former DNI Director Clapper, former CIA Director Brennan and former FBI Director Comey.
LikeLike
There is plenty of evidence within within relevant files associated with the DNC “hack” that someone was trying to make it LOOK like Russians had done it.
Also, the only agency that could trace retroactively any remote internet connections to the DNC server would be the NSA. HOWEVER, I assume since their traces could only involve incoming IP addresses FROM a foreign machine while not being able to trace any connection made TO that machine, with the actual hacker’s machine in, say, the UKRAINE, and the compromised machine being remotely controlled and used for the hack being located in, say, RUSSIA, the NSA, without the “multiple sources” (ALL BOGUS) of the FBI and CIA could not be certain of the ACTUAL origin of the attack since neither Russia nor the Ukraine would be willing to provide the needed tracing information from within their own internal internet networks. That would be why NSA’s Rogers had reservations.
In short, hackers don’t stupidly use their own machines to directly execute a major hack. They work through another potentially far distant machine they have compromised and then eliminate their traces within that machine. At least from what I’ve read.
LikeLike
I guess Strozk was trying to work his way up to FBI Director. Or CIA Director one. Strange how the fickle hand of fate intervenes
LikeLike
I remain intrigued by the Crowdstrike involvement, and their big-money IPO only 5 months ago. AFAIK, in the past IPO’s have been delayed or cancelled due to mere whiff’s of impropriety. And the Associate Director of the Enforcement Division at the SEC is… Mama Strzok (AKA Melissa Hodgman)! So, even as recently as five months ago she didn’t sniff anything funny about Crowdstrike? Asking for a friend…
LikeLike
“Everything is ‘funny’ about Crowdstrike, if you interpret the word as a synonym for “nonsense.” It’s absurd to base an investigation, much less bring charges, based on the criminals’ own paid-for assessment (sic) of a server no one has actually seen. Like any other critical piece of criminal evidence, you’ve got to have it in your hot little hands so you can take it apart and see for yourself.
“They say there was this server … but how do we actually know … that it ever existed?” Remember, you are entitled to see and to examine the evidence that is being used against you.
LikeLike
Dana Rohrabacher recently became a board member for Bud Trader. He could simply be on the Hill lobbying for national cannabis legalization.
If his visit had anything to do with Barr/Durham investigation he would be visiting the DOJ, not congress, wouldn’t he?
It’s possible he was asked to discuss Assange info with some congressional members. I wouldn’t rule it out. Who knows what some, like Nunes, have discovered. However, I lean more towards lobbying efforts right now.
LikeLike
Yes – I think its far more likely he is there making money for himself. Occams razor.
LikeLike
The president should pardon Assange late on a Friday afternoon, UK time so that the Brits might accidentally release him before their own intelligence rushes in to stop his release. Let him get swept away to the only safe country for him on the planet. Where Snowden is.
LikeLike
Timing of events exposes motives. Right after the Mueller fraud was shared, they suddenly pull Assange out of that embassy and lock him away. I feared for him then, even more now. Hope he has some insurance stowed away in multiple sources that gets released in the event of an unfortunate accident. Probably the only reason he hasn’t been Epstein’d yet. FBI, DNC, DOJ, CIA, desperately need to keep the Russian hack hoax and Crowdstrike BS alive. Its the lynchpin on which the whole hoax was built and now teeters. I am sure the CIA has been torturing Julian since they locked him away, trying to crack the secret and his methods to tell the world in the event of an Arkancide. Remember, hilly suggesting bombing him with drones?
LikeLike
Hillary’s basement server. Was she giving direct access to China/Ukraine in return for money? China/Ukraine appear to be the key beneficiaries of these people
LikeLike
Do you think Manu Raju knows or remembers the link between Rohrabacher and Assange?
LikeLike
There’s a GOP “Save the Senate” event tomorrow and Friday in DC. Maybe Rohrabacher is present for that? And some other stuff at the same time? 🙂 http://www.cvent.com/events/save-the-senate-retreat/event-summary-635d791b87c7492c88c002e32bbf46eb.aspx
LikeLike
Sundance, the helicopter crash article you cited is not entirely clearly written but I don’t see it actually affirming that Russia Deputy AG Karapetyan “plummeted to his death” separately from and prior to the helicopter itself, rather it says he “plummeted to his death” in a helicopter accident. Again, the verbiage is somewhat tortured in an apparently clickbait friendly sensationalist fashion. It doesn’t clearly assert that his body was found in the wreckage, but it doesn’t state that it wasn’t found there, or anywhere in particular, either.
The oddity of the crash was that the flight was undertaken by an experienced pilot in extremely poor flying conditions and the flight was not authorized, ultimately crashing in a mountainous area, which obviously can happen without plummeting, one can thus be flying straight and level in clear air, until the mountain intervenes by refusing to yield way. That the flight was undertaken in this fashion in these conditions does seem to invite speculation as to what motivated it, as well as whether the mountain was the only meany involved…
LikeLike
“The whitehouse wants to know everything”
~ Strzok
Time to get orchestra leader 0Bomba on the stand……after F’n joe
LikeLike
Assange would be a lot safer here under the custody of Barr and Durham than dangling out to dry in a UK prison. I’m assuming that Barr would have him in a secure place where he wouldn’t be tempted to Epstecide himself!
LikeLike
If Julian Assange knows anything why not release it years ago. What is he waiting for. This shows me Julian Assange has nothing to release. No knows nothing about the DNC hacking.
LikeLike
I took issue with the coverage of the erroneous misattribution of Strzok’s notes to Pietka, and vice-versa (separate comment to that article). Not everything is a conspiracy. Occam’s razor: Human error.
Not so here. Vis-a-vis Assange, everything points to a concerted effort to keep him quiet. All the coincidences go one way:
1. Assange says the DNC server was not hacked by Russians. Assange has never been shown to be a liar (a claim our Intel services can’t make);
2. The DNC refused to produce the server for inspection;
3. Our governments issues an extremely sketchy (ridiculous, really) ICA in which 3 agencies conclude with “high confidence” that Russia hacked the server, even though they never examined the server. (The fourth, DNI, simply felt it was “likely.”) I spent a bit of time on this because it really is the smoking gun of an effort to distract. If you understand what ICAs are, you understand that this can’t possibly happen “unrigged.” (Read “Superforecasting” for great background on what ICAs are today.)
4. An independent group of former intelligence professionals (VIPS) issues a report conclusively demonstrating that the server could not have been hacked “from the outside,” meaning the information could only have been stolen by someone with direct, physical access to the server (e.g., Seth Rich, or those 5 Pakistani IT employees whose crimes were covered up).
There’s more, but let’s look at the Assange indictment. When you read it, he’s accused of attempting to help Manning break cryptographically secure passwords. It’s an astonishingly transparent indictment. If you know IT security and how passwords are stored, the idea that they were going to break 256-bit encrypted passwords is beyond ludicrous. They accuse him of using a sophisticated tool to do so: The Linux Operating System (free to all; it runs a majority of servers worldwide). It’s a piece of trash.
All coincidences? Maybe, but that’s not the way the smart money bets.
Again, Occam’s razor. What’s the simple explanation? There was no hack. Assange is telling the truth. That’s why the DNC wouldn’t produce the server and the FBI didn’t subpoena it. The ‘Russia collusion’ narrative needed to be bolstered another way, hence the ICA report. The VIPS report utterly refutes that so . . . ignore it. Shut up Assange and the media can continue ramming this Russia collusion down a gullible public’s throats.
LikeLike
Is there any chance that we, the people, can retain and fund a lawyer for Julian? Her name starts with Sydney.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I rather hire Sidney Powell.
LikeLike
Made this one early 2107… We had lots of laughs…
LikeLike
“Former GOP Rep. Dana Rohrabacher spotted in the Capitol”
Fun! I was wondering about the appearance of this focused on Prince Andrew earlier today, now I have my answer:
LikeLike
Rohrbach might be in DC to say hello to old friends. Couldn’t be too many friends in the DC contingent from CA except Nunes.
LikeLike