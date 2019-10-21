NEC Director Larry Kudlow Discusses China Trade and USMCA Purposefully Stalled by Pelosi…

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has a plan, at least the collective ideology behind her has a plan. Her recent trip to Jordan and Afghanistan are part of that plan; everything is essentially connected. Pelosi will do whatever is needed to hamper the U.S. economy in an effort to weaken President Trump’s relection bid. Blocking the USMCA is part of that aspect.

The visit to Jordan and Afghanistan was purposeful ground work in preparing to seed the narrative that President Trump’s withdrawal from mid-east conflict is evidence of dangerous foreign policy. Again, just like the USMCA stall, the larger goal is to weaken the President in advance of 2020. Everything is connected.

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow appears to be realizing the Democrat’s hatred for ‘America-First’, which weakens their personal financial position, is their driving ideology.

