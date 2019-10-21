NEC Director Larry Kudlow Discusses China Trade and USMCA Purposefully Stalled by Pelosi…

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has a plan, at least the collective ideology behind her has a plan. Her recent trip to Jordan and Afghanistan are part of that plan; everything is essentially connected. Pelosi will do whatever is needed to hamper the U.S. economy in an effort to weaken President Trump’s relection bid. Blocking the USMCA is part of that aspect.
The visit to Jordan and Afghanistan was purposeful ground work in preparing to seed the narrative that President Trump’s withdrawal from mid-east conflict is evidence of dangerous foreign policy. Again, just like the USMCA stall, the larger goal is to weaken the President in advance of 2020. Everything is connected.
National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow appears to be realizing the Democrat’s hatred for ‘America-First’, which weakens their personal financial position, is their driving ideology.
Democrat Traitors!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Logan act. PROSECUTE!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
like…why are they allowed to do this?
LikeLike
You know, if they would investigate these various D-Rats at the level that they investigated President Trump, which of course there was nothing to find, for the D-Rats that would find so many criminal activities, if they prosecuted, there would be no current D-Rat politician walking free to be causing problems.
It’s time to put the D-Rat criminal crime syndicate out of business.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Look, we’ve finally got to the point where the media is saying “prosecutors” as it pertains to the coup players. And those people are going to sing about those who coordinated with them in the house and senate. The house of cards is already starting to fall down. This has to be done methodically and carefully or else the media and the left will declare some sort of dictatorial state and the UN will send idiots to our shores. And if you think New York and California and pretty much all of the west coast wouldn’t latch onto that as a way of dividing this country, you sorely underestimate just how far they will go as “sanctuary cities and states.”
This has to be gradual and unrelenting. And it is. We are now seeing signs we haven’t seen before and they are coming from the media as well as others. We’re nearing a new election cycle and you can expect a LOT of politicians decide to retire as the people they put up to this are criminally charged. (And keep in mind McCabe is on the edge of “something” happening https://www.nytimes.com/2019/10/01/us/politics/andrew-mccabe-judge-prosecutors.html)
There is movement. It’s not destabilizing movement. It’s not “dramatic” movement. But it’s enough that the politicians are absolutely feeling the heat and coup players are lawyering up. Keep an eye out for the more subtle signs because it’s not going to be quick and there will not be CNN covered midnight raids of homes to arrest people.
LikeLike
Someone needs to reel her in! She is dangerous to this country!! She should be hung or shot or have her tongue cut out!! Sorry but I’m mad and she is a traitor! She is supposed to be the Speaker of the House, she is not the president!! Morally corrupt bi**h!!🤬🤬🤬
LikeLiked by 2 people
HOW many times has The Nanny noted her duty because of the oath. Oh yay, and the “Constitution”.
>That “oath” and “duty” ought to hang her.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One can only hope Patience!! I have never wished death in anyone but she would be my one exception!! She’s so stupid and arrogant!! Have you ever noticed her set up when she is supposedly working from her perch with her gavel? She has like a whole vanity set up there with all these fancy smancy glasses and water pitcher!! Meanwhile the VP has a simple glass…..ugh she just makes me crazy!!😠
Sorry! I need to stop ranting! She shouldn’t have this much power over me! I need a rally by President Trump!!!
LikeLike
Rather than doing these things that everyone has to guess about, why not do something on the record? Congress has the power to declare war. If this woman is so certain that Trump has done the wrong thing, then right it. Go on the record.
LikeLike
Don’t forget that you and I as the taxpayers are sponsoring Nancy’s trips 100%.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Total BS!! She should be put on the no fly list!😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Were it not for her baggage, she could fly on her broom.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hehehe that poor broom!!😫
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where are those sharp shooters that we have in the Middle East? And what about the drone stashes? I’m not suggesting anything. Just wondering.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Canada votes today?
Kim Strassel of the WSJ, a Trump supporter, agrees with me. POTUS gets off message, focuses on the attacks and drama.
Be proactive. Push USMCA. Visit Veteran’s hospitals. Visit our new steel mills. Sign Executive Orders. Show the American public you’re working to create jobs, and Pelosi is playing games, flying to Jordan, having PAC retreats, while DJT is working. Visit Ross Perot Jr (if he backs USMCA). Bring up the Do Nothing Democrats and no Infrastructure deal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
NaN is coming up on 80 , if her genes are any indication of her life span she doesn’t have much longer 😎 I was saving “ ding dong the witch is dead “ for Hillary but NaN has just joined that coveted slot ..
LikeLiked by 1 person
That makes three on the watch list.
RBG
NPP
HRC
Order of occurrences doesn’t matter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Am in the same week would work for me!!😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
ALL not am……..sorry!
LikeLike
Definitely!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Someone had mentioned that VSGPDJT could just make a trade agreement for 10 years or less with Mexico (and/or Canada) that would only require his signature. This could be set up to expire once the USMCA is actually agreed to by our congress-critters.
In this way, delay on the part of the witch, would not hinder our economies. Perhaps someone more knowledgeable could be more specific as to such possibilities.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was me. I just spelled it out again in a long comment on the previous Ross thread. There is already a trade law on the books that PDJT can use to create a USMCA minus Canada only stuff for Mexico, and a USMCA minus Mexico only stuff for Canada, both in force for up to ten years—if Pelosi TDS blocks trilateral USCMCA vote.
It is 19USC§2902. The law says that if another country requests one, PDJT can sign a trade bilateral good for up to ten years. All PDJT has to do is sign them for long enough to get to the next congress in 2021 after the upcoming election. Then the new Congress puts the permanent already negotiated USMCA into force. All Pelosi has on USMCA is appearances. She has no effective substance.
LikeLike
Kudlow the eternal optimist.
I’d be pleasantly surprised if USMCA is brought to a vote this year. But let’s see how sparkle socks makes out in Canada today. Hoping he loses but not betting on it.
China seems to be playing the role of Lucy getting ready to yank the football away from Charlie Brown (they must think PDJT is that naive) once again. They Tantalize our team with positive talk but then suddenly find a point to collapse the seeming progress and walk away yet again. They know this kills our stock market for awhile every time they do it, so I think that’s their strategy for the time being.
The ChiComms are being encouraged by Pelousy’s cronies that they only have to hold out another 13 mos at most. I don’t yet see them breaking and agreeing to our Trade Team’s preferred deal. When PDJT wins re-election next November, they will then come to the table, hat in hand, by mid 2021.
IMO. YMMV.
LikeLiked by 1 person
the combination of democrats and federal reserve monkey business could have a detrimental effect on the USA, however i believe that DJT with little help from the GOP set up the economy to suck money from other economies ,the cumulative effect of those dollars rolling back into the USA increases like a snowball down a hill picking up more snow as it goes. by making that his first task as president he set the economy in the right direction. he has the power of the pen to write exec orders and can bypass congress. look what s happened to debt vs gdp in 3 years. it will be a tricky 13 months but he s more aware of that than us.
LikeLike
Ms pelosi should take heed to what she is continually trying to do.Cummings passing on Friday,and her brother over the weekend.God s hand is on this nation and our president mightily.I believe that God may bring judgement to some of the people that continue to exalt themselves over everything and everyone in this nation.The psalms says that God is slow to anger.It doesnt mean that he never does.If we look thru out the bible God does bring justice and eventually judgement.When we pray for our nation and our president,we ask him for justice not judgement because if we do God will judge us..This I think none of us want.Let us all continue to ask our father for his grace,mercy,protection and deliverance from the evil that is in some of these people.Father bless and protect our nation,our president and all those that are on this site.Lord I cover all of them with the precious blood of Jesus Christ and I THANK YOU AND WORSHIP AND GLORIFY YOUR GREAT NAME.In Jesus name I pray,Amen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here it is, 10 months into the latest reign (of terror) of Fuehrer Nazi Puth-lose-er and HR3is making its way through the writing process. The Dimwits are making so much progress for the American citizens. Gosh, maybe Santa will bring us another 2 year investigation based on total BS. The Supreme Court should intervene and declare Donald Trump the winner without holding an election.
USMCA is being held hostage by the Shaker of the House (it May be punishment for the evil she is heaping on the USA).
Please Dimwits, get something positive done. You should every one forego your salaries until you decide to accomplish something for We the People. Get a grip and do something positive. Hopefully 2020 will usher in the biggest butt whooping the Dimwits have ever Had because of their spiteful, vindictive, evil ways since January of 19. Do something besides manufacturing crisis after crisis.
LikeLike