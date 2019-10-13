Sunday Talks: Rand Paul Schools Chuck Todd on Pragmatic Foreign Policy – Toad Mutters, and Grumbles Throughout…

The background protestations, grumbles and sounds of the insufferable Chuck Todd while his ‘Share Blue’ talking points are being deconstructed is actually a little funny.
In this interview Senator Rand Paul explains the pragmatic policy of withdrawing 50 U.S. troops from Northern Syria to avoid them becoming victims to a cross-border incursion by a NATO ally, Turkey, while the ridiculously pontificating European collective does nothing except criticize the U.S. for not defending their interests. Chuck Todd is flummoxed.
Additionally, Senator Paul creates a ‘splodey head when the conversation turns to the Ukraine and Rand Paul points out the hypocrisy of Democrats trying to impeach President Trump for political foreign policy the Democrats initiated. Quite Funny:
On the Saudi troop support, Rand Paul misses the bigger picture of a simple policy that President Trump is maintaining. Remember during the 2017 Trump visit to the 50 nation Arab-American Summit, President Trump asked them to “drive out” the extremists within political Islam and said the U.S. would support their efforts.
The Arab coalition has been doing exactly what President Trump requested; the GCC confrontation with Qatar was a specific outcome of that request. The U.S. troops to support the ongoing “drive out” is simply President Trump keeping his word with Saudi Arabia and Mohammed bin Salman (MbS). [Big Picture Here]
The Ds and MSM crying that President Trump is abandoning the Kurds. But not a peep when Obama abandoned working class Americans
…when the Democrat-Socialists, Uniparty RINOs, and 0bama abandoned, “les deplorables”…
Or when he abandoned the Persians during their uprising against the Mullahs.
Or when he refused to grant refugee status to Christian Arabs fleeing Isis.
At the 7:15 point of the interview senator Paul mentions that 4 US democrat senators sent a letter to the Ukraine government. The letter stated that “if you don’t keep investigating Mr. Trump, we may consider dropping our bi-partisan support for your aid”.
That’s the letter that should be scrutinized and read on the floor of the senate or the house. I don’t think chuck wanted to go there.
When we find out exactly who’s fighting who over there, then maybe we can ally with someone! Rand Paul said it well, our allies are now fighting amongst them selves! This “Kurdish” war has been going on since forever! The Kurds live in parts of Iraq, Turkey, and Syria! They fight against all of them! Turkey fights against Assad, so do the Kurds, the Same Kurds fight against Turkey! The fight Iraq, Iraq fights against Assad! You cant tell them apart as they all have their weapons pointed in two directions! Get us out of there is the only sane thing to do!
When in Saudi Arabia –do as the Arabs do
:>sword dance
One day Chuck Todd will find himself wearing a straight jacket in a rubber room. It is inevitable. He is clearly breaking down. Same as his neighbor in the adjoining rubber room, Shep Smith.
Agreed, it really is fun watching this fool act so biased and unprofessional.
Meet the Press was still watchable when Tim Russert was the host.
He wasn’t a rabid partisan and he didn’t try to constantly talk over the guest.
Russert was another Dem operative who pushed the Left line as much as he could, during a less contentious period. If he had lived he would have been a taller, smiling, smoother Chuckie Todd.
Agreed that Russert pushed the left narrative, but he came across as likable… maybe someone you’d have a beer with. F Chuck Todd is just an A**hole.
Sundance: Without being obsequious here, I must ex[ress appreciation that your observations and recollection of past Trump policy outreaches has hit it dead center, out of the ballpark on this.
This was a good interview. Rand is very sharp and great with his quick responses. Notice how the time is always running out when anyone starts talking about Dem corruption.
LikeLiked by 14 people
It was an excellent demonstration of it here. Rand did a good job of constantly pointing that out to him, and Chucky did a great job of pretending he didn’t say it. Mind blowing to watch it so blatantly shoved in everyones faces. If the world were a rational place of fairness, Rand Pau (and his father before him) l would be President and all the nonsense would be put to bed and imagine what USA would look like (infrastructure, evenly spread wealth, and the preservation of logic)
The silence is deafening- the left really really cannot talk about Hunter Biden or gasp- why Hunter and Joe need to be investigated. They really have their talking points down. It really is just like the Hillary emails- gosh- it is just terrible/criminal that they were leaked- but what ever you do – don’t read them for their content!
Glaringly missing then, from this administration is absolute condemnation of the support network within the US for related terrorism by organized groups such as CAIR, MSA, etc.
Yes – seems some rather looming over sight! Nothing is real, nothing is about justice. Games for this one and that… back rubs here and there because that one is a GOOD bad guy, and that one is a bad good bad guy, that bad boy is so bad…and on it goes. Depends on whose palm is greased. That is all. The clown magician show.
To his credit, President Bush 43 tried and was destroyed in the Media and lost in the courts. President Trump knows he cannot win the court battle and that not all of DoJ would reliably support the effort. Media heads exploding is a given.
Poor Little Chuckie. Two bad weeks in a row where he was shot down at every angle. BOOM!
Retodd…does what he is told…can’t think on his own
He couldn’t even read the name of Rand’s book correctly.
Rand Paul makes far too much sense …. reminds us of the two elephant clown show we exist in.
(aka the obvious ‘elephants of CORRUPTION in the room’ not the Rep symbol bla bla)
Is mumble, studder and stager tongued Chuck toad Nancy’s speach coach.
there has been far too much American blood shed …body parts lost and lives taken in the middle east…..we need to pry our lips off the ass of all of them….no arms no money..just get out.
War is a racket…
Remember president Eisenhower warned us way back in the late 50s about the military industrial complex JFK was ready to pull out of Vietnam but didn’t live long enough to do it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s all connected! Eisenhower knew better than most as he worked with them all! I remember him saying that and the storm it made against him! He basically gave up and went golfing! Kennedy watched the CIA destroy the Bay of Pigs invasion, then signalled the pull away from Vietnam. He had to go! Then came Reagan with same ideas! They tried to kill him also!
Now we had the Bush’s who faught every war they could, then Obama and Clinton! Cant we see who wants war? Anyway, no matter where as long as weapons are needed! Money, money, money! How many millions of weapons made!
Saudi Arabia is extremist in of itself and cannot eliminate extremeists. They eliminate political opponents to the regime, Christians and Shias.
The Saudis understand survival in the roughest neighborhood around. We have them right where we have wanted them for decades.
I would prefer that ‘they’ be ‘nation changed’ .. with misadventures. Why havent they been the target of the MIC so far? A question well worth asking, very worth asking. Who is Saudi Arabia actually really aligned to? Keep asking and you will find the answer. Most wont like it.
Re: Sunday talks, I hope we can get a clip of Steve Hilton’s opening monologue. He’s killings it laying out the whole Biden/Ukraine mess & all the other dem senators that were involved. Amazing reporting.
It was a fantastic “laying of the cards on the table” for all to see.
Here’s the Steve Hilton link to that monologe
https://www.foxnews.com/shows/next-revolution-steve-hilton
Spot on Sundance. The President is a transactional businessman from his fathers training. The Saudis and the Chinese etc understand this process in their own ways.
We are watching the Art of the Deal with a heavy dose of Sun Tzu.
I love the last few minutes when Toad tried a Ukraine gotcha and was repeatedly beaten about head by the truth.
Having said that, the most interesting aspect of that whole car crash, for me, is this sudden assertion that PDJT demanding that countries who seek US military aid should help cover the cost of it is somehow turning the US military into a ‘mercenary force’.
Somehow, I’m not sure the Dems want to continue down that particular avenue of attack.
Yes, i watched this morning as Rand manhandled him it was amazing. Also, the representative for Utah killed it with Chris Wallace this morning, he was amazing. I don’t remember his name but he was calm and said what I was yelling at teh TV “We have the transcript” no whistle blowers needed because of course the new talking point is a first hand witness whistle blower. Read the transcript we all know first hand now lol
meanwhile.. on media censorship and manipulation … James O’Keefe is about to smack down CNN, and have a look at this proof of Twitter manipulating their expose! This is what I wanted to see – proof and O’Keefe has it – (the manipulation by Twitter) . Devin Nunes is onto this and posted this, given he is taking Twitter to court over censorship its excellent. Bring it on James.. Spread the word – because Twitter won’t.
Toad mutters & grumbles…..reminds me of GrandmaCovfefe’s daily prayer for the dem candidates to mumble, stumble, fumble, diminish, and go pouf!😁👌🏼👍🏻🙏🏼🇺🇸
Grandma is good and funny too.
Rand took chuck’s lunch money and did it without even breaking a sweat. One of the most effortless defenses of the Kurd situation and the Ukraine telephone call. Just wish he didn’t mistake the facts either outright or by inference intimating that POTUS’s call involved any promise of or withholding of aid as was done by the demonratz and Biden. Even with this factual error he still mounted what I would say was both a sincere and logical defense which cast POTUS in an ultimately favorable light to any and all independents who may be watching. Very well done!
That is the way most people look at it though. Both sides doing the same thing.
What a great point from Victor here about ‘waste and deterioration’ and as Trump often points out so logically…what might have been possible 6 trillion dollars had have been spent on USA? Or even on positive projects in other countries? Incredible stupidity. Rand Paul is right on and Trump has ALWAYS pointed the foolery of the adventure over and over.
It’s taken President Trump nearly three years to wrestle his wrists out of the handcuffs Washington put on him the minute he walked into it. He is still trying to remove the shackles around his feet, but we see in short space, what is possible. His recent actions (to stop action) in Syria – astounding and courageous leadership – with an eye to the future. The mutilated and corrupted DNC and its alliances (with what looks like evil) will continue their rabid destruction of the future forever unless
that the monster it has become is smashed into pieces. Simple as that.
What is it about the honouring of the past that Chucky does not get? https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/victor-davis-hanson-generations-giants
I’m sending my resume to NBC today, along with the pledge that I will host Meet the Press for a fraction of what they’re currently forking out to the overpaid and forked-tongue, F. Chuck Toady. .
What a tool/shill that F. Chuckie Toady is.
If we started with sending THEIR children into battle to be killed and maimed, I don’t think these Leftists would be so eager to fight endless wars.
If the average Joe had no other sources than the network drive-by-media, the average Joe would never know about the blatant hypocrisy and fabrications from the Left, and their lapdog talking-heads would be venerated by just about everyone. Thank goodness for the interwebs. The bane of twisted/fake news’ existence everywhere.
That is priceless!… the Addams Family actually had more sense than today’s demo☭rats… but what happened to Cousin It?…
Can’t really put a face on Cousin Itt. I ‘spose I could put a Frederica Wilson style cowboy hat on Cousin Itt though. That might work. lol
I have no idea how to characterize the “average Joe” in 2019 America.
But given the fact that some 65 million (Americans?) voted for Shrillary Clinton in 2016, we must conclude that they probably get their “news” from one or more of the MSM sources, via TV, newspaper, online websites, or via social media (filtered, biased reports that originated in the MSM).
Given that Fox News reporting, excluding maybe a half dozen regular hosts out of a lineup of several dozen, has significantly shifted its bias to the Left, that leaves NO major networks with unbiased or center-right leaning perspective.
Chuck Todd is working for the enemy.
Rand demonstrates here how effective being prepared for the enemy can be. He surely knows what CIA Chuck Todd is about.
I had to laugh when Chucky boy brought up Richard Engel. I’m just surprised that Engel isn’t locked up in some nut farm after his 2016 election night melt down. Remember when he said the Generals are reading the Constitution to find out what they can do if President Trump starts “rounding up”😄 Americans and putting them on buses and trains to deporting them😄🤣🤣. Engel is one sick drama queen.
Excuse my ignorance on the matter, but I’ve heard it said in one interview that we took 50 soldiers out of the region and in another it was 50 troops. Which is it and is there a difference?
Soldiers = Army
Troops = Any member of armed forces on the ground (Navy SEAL, Air Force, Marines,
Army)
Thanks, I think what I meant to ask is do 50 soldiers= 50 people?
And do 50 troops= 50 people?
Yes.
Specifically, a “troop” is NOT a military unit like a corps, division, brigade, battalion, company, squad, fleet, squadron, wing, etc.
A “troop” is just a synonym for a military person. Singular.
Thank you GB 👍🏼
From George Washington to Rand Paul to President Trump. The wisdom of aversion to American involvement in European and Asian wars. And Paul reminds us that our constitution grants exclusive right to declare war to the Congress, a duty and burden the Legislature has been well paid to abdicate.
It the same every time on these programs. The liberal media trying desperately to force all responses into their narrative and then gyrating and interrupting when it doesn’t. Same crap, different day. The news media is a complete waste.
What a schooling by Rand Paul.
Chucky’s response “uh, uh, uh, uh…”
Ole Chuck almost choked on a hair ball when Rand Paul pointed out the Democrat Senators’ hypocrisy: “No aid unless you keep investigating Trump.” Note they used their same old modus operandi again: accuse Trump of their crimes before they’re exposed.
