President Trump is 100% Correct on Syria Withdrawal – Here’s Why…

Eight years ago Zurich Mike penned an analogy of the ‘Islamist Spring’ that still rings true today, when he said: President Obama helped kill the zookeepers and unleashed the big cats…. The Turkish movement into Syria is all part of this continuum.
When President Obama ignited the “Islamist Spring” with his speech in Cairo Egypt, what he really articulated was a shift in U.S. foreign policy to support The Muslim Brotherhood.
Political Islam, writ large, is represented by The Brotherhood. Turkish President Recep Erdogan sees himself as the modern leader of political Islam using the Brotherhood to recreate the Ottoman Empire.
Ben Ali (Tunis), Hosni Mubarak (Egypt) and Khadaffi (Libya), were the first zookeepers removed. Obama’s U.S. foreign policy supported Muslim Brotherhood replacements like Mohamed Morsi in Egypt. However, Obama failed in the effort to remove Bashir Assad in Syria; as a result all extremist factions of the Brotherhood gathered to form ISIS.
Factions like al-Qaeda, al-Nusra and ISIS all fall under the umbrella of The Muslim Brotherhood. The exiled Brotherhood leaders initially fled Egypt to Qatar until they were further driven-out by the Gulf Cooperation Council and ultimately given safe-harbor in Turkey, by Recep Erdogan.
As a gatekeeper between radical Islamist elements and Europe, President Erdogan holds the ultimate leverage and blackmail over his NATO allies. If Europe does not acquiesce to the whims of Erodogan, he can open the gates and flood the EU with extremists. Erdogan loves to play this power game against the EU and ultimately against the U.S.
President Obama embraced President Erdogan because ideologically the Obama administration and Erdogan both supported political Islam, The Muslim Brotherhood.
Erdogan’s regional arch nemesis is Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. As a general al Sisi had to deal with the outcomes of Muslim Brotherhood extremism, and ultimately remove Mohamed Morsi from office. President Sisi formed the Arab coalition that is now aligned with President Donald Trump against the radical elements of political Islam known as The Muslim Brotherhood.
The U.S. Arab coalition includes Israel, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Yemen. Additionally the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) are aligned against the radical elements within political Islam (The Brotherhood), and the U.S. is supporting the coalition with self-defense military purchases.
Regarding the Northern Syria border with Turkey, many of our U.S. politicians want the U.S. military to continue the role of zookeepers to keep political Islam in check. In essence the Lindsey Graham position is for the U.S. military to remain in Syria to keep the big cat cages closed. Graham’s policy viewpoint means no exit from the middle-east, ever.
However, Turkey’s President Recep Erdogan wants to be the biggest cat in the zoo. His goal is the recreation of the Ottoman Empire and his alignment with The Muslim Brotherhood is purposeful to achieve this goal.
Ultimately the largest stakeholder in this dynamic is Europe, because they stand the greatest risk if Erdogan is successful and then turns his assembly toward Europe. Remember, Erdogan as President of Turkey is now the gatekeeper; and Erdogan is also a member of NATO.
Unfortunately Europe will not defend itself; will not kick Erdogan out of NATO; will not take their own ISIS fighters back for trial and punishment; and instead, just like Lindsey Graham, the EU demands the U.S. remain as perpetual zookeepers.
Additionally to further provoke antagonism in policy, the EU will not pay for the U.S. to remain as zookeepers and the EU simultaneously fights the U.S. on trade agreements so they can continue their one-way financial benefits.
So what has President Trump decided? What are the outcomes?
Turkish President Erdogan was going to enter Syria regardless of what the EU, NATO or the U.S. said about it. Erdogan has the support of political Islam, that’s what is important to his objectives. The EU is so weak, they won’t kick Turkey out of NATO.
Ultimately President Trump is highlighting the reason why the U.S. should withdraw from NATO by spotlighting the insufferable weakness of the assembly. NATO won’t even vote to defend their own interests, so why should the U.S. be their crutch?
With Europe refusing to stand-up to defend their own interests, President Trump is removing U.S. forces from the untenable position of guarding all the big cat cages, ad infinitum, to keep the zoo status intact.
Instead, President Trump is going to support the Arab coalition and the GCC that has been assembling a military coalition to protect itself from the Muslim Brotherhood.
That is why President Trump is willing to support Saudi Arabia with more troops, while withdrawing from Syria were the U.S. was having to stand alone to protect the interests of Europeans who will not protect themselves.
In one regional area the U.S. will support and defend Israel, Egypt and Jordan. In the Southern region the U.S. will support the Gulf Cooperation Council (Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Yemen, Bahrain and Qatar).
Will political Islam likely have a resurgence in the region, and will Recep Erdogan rise as the head of the Ottoman Empire once again? The former is likely, the latter is unknown.
President Trump is correctly withdrawing U.S. troops from a position of adversarialism against a NATO member. Why should the U.S. protect the interests of allies who will not stand-up to protect themselves…
President Trump is correct.
President Trump will use economic weapons against Turkey…. And, in keeping with the doctrine, Europe better watch out. President Trump will likely use economic weapons against the EU for creating this mess and refusing to defend themselves.
President Trump will use military weapons to protect allies that are: (A) willing to protect themselves, and (B) willing to pay for the support of the U.S. military protection.
It is really a common sense doctrine… Help those who help themselves.
As if on cue….
“Complicated business folks,.. complicated business”…
Just came back online 7:20EST
LikeLike
One wonders if there is a possibility of cooperation between Syria/Russia and the GCC. I for one think that a big part of the whole Russia Hoax was Chicom money used to finance bad relations between the U.S. and Russia. China is deathly afraid of closer ties between us and Russia. That may explain part of the DemoKKKrat hysteria since part of their M.O. is to sell American jobs, businesses and technology to the Chinese. Hunter Biden is just cup or ladle in the bucket.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Check the international news. Syria and Russia have made a deal with the Kurds and will be protecting them and Syrian territory against Turkey. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/oct/13/kurds-reach-deal-with-damascus-in-face-of-turkish-offensive
LikeLike
As expected.
LikeLike
Contrary to the grandstanding of our politicians, we do not form alliances because we see their leaders as ‘nice’ guys. Rather it is about US interests. The Middle East has always been about oil. While we now do not need Saudi oil, the world market is dependent on it. We are aligned with Saudi to maintain stability of that market. Nothing more.
LikeLike
The Saudi’s can protect their own interests. We’ve sold them enough military equipment. There is no need for us to be mercenaries for these creeps.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why should we be allied with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar or Yemen?
Saudi Arabia spreads Wahabism. Qatar armed ISIS. Yemen has nothing to offer. Kuwait? “Dumping babies in incubators onto the floor”. Bahrain, Oman? What do they offer us?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kurds don’t have oil. The other thing they will be fighting over is fresh water….soon enough
LikeLike
This move will be respected in the region and I’m done with the endless war and false honor crowd.
Turkey is still a NATO member and regardless has to respect the Syrian border under international law. The Kurds have to deal with their host nations and our protectorate was false hope,
We can stay along the northern Iraq border and still be engaged with the new alliances, which will be close to the norm.
￼
LikeLike
The US (we the taxpayers and military families-All gave some and some gave all), have armed, trained and fought along side of various ME countries for decades. Hell, we walked off and left Iraq with enough equipment than most countries have in their own arsenal.
We continue to buy “security” in the ME. It’s time for the EU to fish or cut bait. Aside from Beijing, I suspect the EU will be prolific meddlers in the 2020 election.
That said, I’ve posted this in a previous thread, and highly recommend this podcast to understand the complexities (historically thru today) among the ME countries/tribes/political.
“Conflicted” as told by a former Al Qaeda bomb maker embedded with Bin Laden, who awoke to the realization that AQ’s jihad wasn’t what he signed up for, Aimen Dean left to work as a double agent for MI6.
Interestingly, Dean maintains, that because of their beliefs and history, ME countries are not “wired” for democracy, and instead, the countries who enjoy “stability” thrive best under a monarchy.
The podcast consists of 6 one hr episodes. I’ve kept it in my favs and plan to listen again. It’s available on numerous streaming platforms.
https://messageheard.com/conflicted
LikeLike
I think the older elements on the sidelines of power within the kingdom are on the side of the brotherhood but I see MBS as a true reformer. I think SA has crossed a point of no return in regard to reform. MBS has done a good job of keeping the lid on the radical elements. The further SA transitions to international norms the more unlikely they will be subject to subversion. I disagree with you in saying they have not reformed. I hear divorce is on the table, women can now drive and recieve education. If they change any faster it would be destabalizing.
LikeLike
This is a side point in the POTUS tweet posted by Sundance above. “If Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom determine to be off limits…”
Don’t flame me for being a concern troll. I’m a fan of our POTUS. I am coming to like his New York Street talk and its effect as a disruptive influence. But I treat people in my office who cringe and shudder at that kind of talk. It goes against the wisdom of humility (which is not meekness) “Pride goes before a fall”. POTUS has humility. He uses advisors. He delegates.
So here is my question: Why does he say stuff like that? I knows exactly how it sounds. He knows the negative effect it will have. What is the positive? My guess is that those who see with practical eyes see his wisdom and trust him and it doesn’t matter and he is just purposely widening the divide between patriots in this country and enemies. (Patton and Churchill talked like this. I think Grant and Sherman did as well. Mattis does (and he has some admirable qualities).
Also, you can’t really refute, based on his tracks, that his wisdom is great and pretty unmatched….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great analysis; I agree with Trump. Very clever approach.
LikeLike