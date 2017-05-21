Full Transcript: President Trump’s Speech To Arab Islamic American Summit…

[TRANSCRIPT] I want to thank King Salman for his extraordinary words, and the magnificent Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for hosting today’s summit. I am honored to be received by such gracious hosts. I have always heard about the splendor of your country and the kindness of your citizens, but words do not do justice to the grandeur of this remarkable place and the incredible hospitality you have shown us from the moment we arrived.
You also hosted me in the treasured home of King Abdulaziz, the founder of the Kingdom who united your great people. Working alongside another beloved leader – American President Franklin Roosevelt – King Abdulaziz began the enduring partnership between our two countries. King Salman: your father would be so proud to see that you are continuing his legacy – and just as he opened the first chapter in our partnership, today we begin a new chapter that will bring lasting benefits to our citizens.
Let me now also extend my deep and heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of the distinguished heads of state who made this journey here today. You greatly honor us with your presence, and I send the warmest regards from my country to yours. I know that our time together will bring many blessings to both your people and mine.
I stand before you as a representative of the American People, to deliver a message of friendship and hope. That is why I chose to make my first foreign visit a trip to the heart of the Muslim world, to the nation that serves as custodian of the two holiest sites in the Islamic Faith.
In my inaugural address to the American People, I pledged to strengthen America’s oldest friendships, and to build new partnerships in pursuit of peace. I also promised that America will not seek to impose our way of life on others, but to outstretch our hands in the spirit of cooperation and trust.
Our vision is one of peace, security, and prosperity—in this region, and in the world.
Our goal is a coalition of nations who share the aim of stamping out extremism and providing our children a hopeful future that does honor to God.
And so this historic and unprecedented gathering of leaders—unique in the history of nations—is a symbol to the world of our shared resolve and our mutual respect. To the leaders and citizens of every country assembled here today, I want you to know that the United States is eager to form closer bonds of friendship, security, culture and commerce.
For Americans, this is an exciting time. A new spirit of optimism is sweeping our country: in just a few months, we have created almost a million new jobs, added over 3 trillion dollars of new value, lifted the burdens on American industry, and made record investments in our military that will protect the safety of our people and enhance the security of our wonderful friends and allies – many of whom are here today.
Now, there is even more blessed news I am pleased to share with you. My meetings with King Salman, the Crown Prince, and the Deputy Crown Prince, have been filled with great warmth, good will, and tremendous cooperation. Yesterday, we signed historic agreements with the Kingdom that will invest almost $400 billion in our two countries and create many thousands of jobs in America and Saudi Arabia.
This landmark agreement includes the announcement of a $110 billion Saudi-funded defense purchase – and we will be sure to help our Saudi friends to get a good deal from our great American defense companies. This agreement will help the Saudi military to take a greater role in security operations.
We have also started discussions with many of the countries present today on strengthening partnerships, and forming new ones, to advance security and stability across the Middle East and beyond.
Later today, we will make history again with the opening of a new Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology – located right here, in this central part of the Islamic World.
This groundbreaking new center represents a clear declaration that Muslim-majority countries must take the lead in combatting radicalization, and I want to express our gratitude to King Salman for this strong demonstration of leadership.
I have had the pleasure of welcoming several of the leaders present today to the White House, and I look forward to working with all of you.
America is a sovereign nation and our first priority is always the safety and security of our citizens. We are not here to lecture—we are not here to tell other people how to live, what to do, who to be, or how to worship. Instead, we are here to offer partnership – based on shared interests and values – to pursue a better future for us all.
Here at this summit we will discuss many interests we share together. But above all we must be united in pursuing the one goal that transcends every other consideration. That goal is to meet history’s great test—to conquer extremism and vanquish the forces of terrorism.
Young Muslim boys and girls should be able to grow up free from fear, safe from violence, and innocent of hatred. And young Muslim men and women should have the chance to build a new era of prosperity for themselves and their peoples.
With God’s help, this summit will mark the beginning of the end for those who practice terror and spread its vile creed. At the same time, we pray this special gathering may someday be remembered as the beginning of peace in the Middle East – and maybe, even all over the world.
But this future can only be achieved through defeating terrorism and the ideology that drives it.
Few nations have been spared its violent reach.
America has suffered repeated barbaric attacks – from the atrocities of September 11th to the devastation of the Boston Bombing, to the horrible killings in San Bernardino and Orlando.
The nations of Europe have also endured unspeakable horror. So too have the nations of Africa and even South America. India, Russia, China and Australia have been victims.
But, in sheer numbers, the deadliest toll has been exacted on the innocent people of Arab, Muslim and Middle Eastern nations. They have borne the brunt of the killings and the worst of the destruction in this wave of fanatical violence.
Some estimates hold that more than 95 percent of the victims of terrorism are themselves Muslim.
We now face a humanitarian and security disaster in this region that is spreading across the planet. It is a tragedy of epic proportions. No description of the suffering and depravity can begin to capture its full measure.
The true toll of ISIS, Al Qaeda, Hezbollah, Hamas, and so many others, must be counted not only in the number of dead. It must also be counted in generations of vanished dreams.
The Middle East is rich with natural beauty, vibrant cultures, and massive amounts of historic treasures. It should increasingly become one of the great global centers of commerce and opportunity.
This region should not be a place from which refugees flee, but to which newcomers flock.
Saudi Arabia is home to the holiest sites in one of the world’s great faiths. Each year millions of Muslims come from around the world to Saudi Arabia to take part in the Hajj. In addition to ancient wonders, this country is also home to modern ones—including soaring achievements in architecture.
Egypt was a thriving center of learning and achievement thousands of years before other parts of the world. The wonders of Giza, Luxor and Alexandria are proud monuments to that ancient heritage.
All over the world, people dream of walking through the ruins of Petra in Jordan. Iraq was the cradle of civilization and is a land of natural beauty. And the United Arab Emirates has reached incredible heights with glass and steel, and turned earth and water into spectacular works of art.
The entire region is at the center of the key shipping lanes of the Suez Canal, the Red Sea, and the Straits of Hormuz. The potential of this region has never been greater. 65 percent of its population is under the age of 30. Like all young men and women, they seek great futures to build, great national projects to join, and a place for their families to call home.
But this untapped potential, this tremendous cause for optimism, is held at bay by bloodshed and terror. There can be no coexistence with this violence. There can be no tolerating it, no accepting it, no excusing it, and no ignoring it.
Every time a terrorist murders an innocent person, and falsely invokes the name of God, it should be an insult to every person of faith.
Terrorists do not worship God, they worship death.
If we do not act against this organized terror, then we know what will happen. Terrorism’s devastation of life will continue to spread. Peaceful societies will become engulfed by violence. And the futures of many generations will be sadly squandered.
If we do not stand in uniform condemnation of this killing—then not only will we be judged by our people, not only will we be judged by history, but we will be judged by God.
This is not a battle between different faiths, different sects, or different civilizations.
This is a battle between barbaric criminals who seek to obliterate human life, and decent people of all religions who seek to protect it.
This is a battle between Good and Evil.
When we see the scenes of destruction in the wake of terror, we see no signs that those murdered were Jewish or Christian, Shia or Sunni. When we look upon the streams of innocent blood soaked into the ancient ground, we cannot see the faith or sect or tribe of the victims – we see only that they were Children of God whose deaths are an insult to all that is holy.
But we can only overcome this evil if the forces of good are united and strong – and if everyone in this room does their fair share and fulfills their part of the burden.
Terrorism has spread across the world. But the path to peace begins right here, on this ancient soil, in this sacred land.
America is prepared to stand with you – in pursuit of shared interests and common security.
But the nations of the Middle East cannot wait for American power to crush this enemy for them. The nations of the Middle East will have to decide what kind of future they want for themselves, for their countries, and for their children.
It is a choice between two futures – and it is a choice America CANNOT make for you.
A better future is only possible if your nations drive out the terrorists and extremists. Drive. Them. Out.
DRIVE THEM OUT of your places of worship.
DRIVE THEM OUT of your communities.
DRIVE THEM OUT of your holy land, and
DRIVE THEM OUT OF THIS EARTH.
For our part, America is committed to adjusting our strategies to meet evolving threats and new facts. We will discard those strategies that have not worked—and will apply new approaches informed by experience and judgment. We are adopting a Principled Realism, rooted in common values and shared interests.
Our friends will never question our support, and our enemies will never doubt our determination. Our partnerships will advance security through stability, not through radical disruption. We will make decisions based on real-world outcomes – not inflexible ideology. We will be guided by the lessons of experience, not the confines of rigid thinking. And, wherever possible, we will seek gradual reforms – not sudden intervention.
We must seek partners, not perfection—and to make allies of all who share our goals.
Above all, America seeks peace – not war.
Muslim nations must be willing to take on the burden, if we are going to defeat terrorism and send its wicked ideology into oblivion.
The first task in this joint effort is for your nations to deny all territory to the foot soldiers of evil. Every country in the region has an absolute duty to ensure that terrorists find no sanctuary on their soil.
Many are already making significant contributions to regional security: Jordanian pilots are crucial partners against ISIS in Syria and Iraq. Saudi Arabia and a regional coalition have taken strong action against Houthi militants in Yemen. The Lebanese Army is hunting ISIS operatives who try to infiltrate their territory. Emirati troops are supporting our Afghan partners. In Mosul, American troops are supporting Kurds, Sunnis and Shias fighting together for their homeland. Qatar, which hosts the U.S. Central Command, is a crucial strategic partner. Our longstanding partnership with Kuwait and Bahrain continue to enhance security in the region. And courageous Afghan soldiers are making tremendous sacrifices in the fight against the Taliban, and others, in the fight for their country.
As we deny terrorist organizations control of territory and populations, we must also strip them of their access to funds. We must cut off the financial channels that let ISIS sell oil, let extremists pay their fighters, and help terrorists smuggle their reinforcements.
I am proud to announce that the nations here today will be signing an agreement to prevent the financing of terrorism, called the Terrorist Financing Targeting Center – co-chaired by the United States and Saudi Arabia, and joined by every member of the Gulf Cooperation Council. It is another historic step in a day that will be long remembered.
I also applaud the Gulf Cooperation Council for blocking funders from using their countries as a financial base for terror, and designating Hezbollah as a terrorist organization last year. Saudi Arabia also joined us this week in placing sanctions on one of the most senior leaders of Hezbollah.
Of course, there is still much work to do.
That means honestly confronting the crisis of Islamist extremism and the Islamist terror groups it inspires. And it means standing together against the murder of innocent Muslims, the oppression of women, the persecution of Jews, and the slaughter of Christians.
Religious leaders must make this absolutely clear: Barbarism will deliver you no glory – piety to evil will bring you no dignity. If you choose the path of terror, your life will be empty, your life will be brief, and YOUR SOUL WILL BE CONDEMNED.
And political leaders must speak out to affirm the same idea: heroes don’t kill innocents; they save them. Many nations here today have taken important steps to raise up that message. Saudi Arabia’s Vision for 2030 is an important and encouraging statement of tolerance, respect, empowering women, and economic development.
The United Arab Emirates has also engaged in the battle for hearts and souls—and with the U.S., launched a center to counter the online spread of hate. Bahrain too is working to undermine recruitment and radicalism.
I also applaud Jordan, Turkey and Lebanon for their role in hosting refugees. The surge of migrants and refugees leaving the Middle East depletes the human capital needed to build stable societies and economies. Instead of depriving this region of so much human potential, Middle Eastern countries can give young people hope for a brighter future in their home nations and regions.
That means promoting the aspirations and dreams of all citizens who seek a better life – including women, children, and followers of all faiths. Numerous Arab and Islamic scholars have eloquently argued that protecting equality strengthens Arab and Muslim communities.
For many centuries the Middle East has been home to Christians, Muslims and Jews living side-by-side. We must practice tolerance and respect for each other once again—and make this region a place where every man and woman, no matter their faith or ethnicity, can enjoy a life of dignity and hope.
In that spirit, after concluding my visit in Riyadh, I will travel to Jerusalem and Bethlehem, and then to the Vatican – visiting many of the holiest places in the three Abrahamic Faiths. If these three faiths can join together in cooperation, then peace in this world is possible – including peace between Israelis and Palestinians. I will be meeting with both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
Starving terrorists of their territory, their funding, and the false allure of their craven ideology, will be the basis for defeating them.
But no discussion of stamping out this threat would be complete without mentioning the government that gives terrorists all three—safe harbor, financial backing, and the social standing needed for recruitment. It is a regime that is responsible for so much instability in the region. I am speaking of course of Iran.
From Lebanon to Iraq to Yemen, Iran funds, arms, and trains terrorists, militias, and other extremist groups that spread destruction and chaos across the region. For decades, Iran has fueled the fires of sectarian conflict and terror.
It is a government that speaks openly of mass murder, vowing the destruction of Israel, death to America, and ruin for many leaders and nations in this room.
Among Iran’s most tragic and destabilizing interventions have been in Syria. Bolstered by Iran, Assad has committed unspeakable crimes, and the United States has taken firm action in response to the use of banned chemical weapons by the Assad Regime – launching 59 tomahawk missiles at the Syrian air base from where that murderous attack originated.
Responsible nations must work together to end the humanitarian crisis in Syria, eradicate ISIS, and restore stability to the region. The Iranian regime’s longest-suffering victims are its own people. Iran has a rich history and culture, but the people of Iran have endured hardship and despair under their leaders’ reckless pursuit of conflict and terror.
Until the Iranian regime is willing to be a partner for peace, all nations of conscience must work together to isolate Iran, deny it funding for terrorism, and pray for the day when the Iranian people have the just and righteous government they deserve.
The decisions we make will affect countless lives.
King Salman, I thank you for the creation of this great moment in history, and for your massive investment in America, its industry and its jobs. I also thank you for investing in the future of this part of the world.
This fertile region has all the ingredients for extraordinary success – a rich history and culture, a young and vibrant people, a thriving spirit of enterprise. But you can only unlock this future if the citizens of the Middle East are freed from extremism, terror and violence.
We in this room are the leaders of our peoples. They look to us for answers, and for action. And when we look back at their faces, behind every pair of eyes is a soul that yearns for justice.
Today, billions of faces are now looking at us, waiting for us to act on the great question of our time.
Will we be indifferent in the presence of evil? Will we protect our citizens from its violent ideology? Will we let its venom spread through our societies? Will we let it destroy the most holy sites on earth? If we do not confront this deadly terror, we know what the future will bring—more suffering and despair. But if we act—if we leave this magnificent room unified and determined to do what it takes to destroy the terror that threatens the world—then there is no limit to the great future our citizens will have.
The birthplace of civilization is waiting to begin a new renaissance. Just imagine what tomorrow could bring.
Glorious wonders of science, art, medicine and commerce to inspire humankind. Great cities built on the ruins of shattered towns. New jobs and industries that will lift up millions of people. Parents who no longer worry for their children, families who no longer mourn for their loved ones, and the faithful who finally worship without fear.
These are the blessings of prosperity and peace. These are the desires that burn with a righteous flame in every human heart. And these are the just demands of our beloved peoples.
I ask you to join me, to join together, to work together, and to FIGHT together— BECAUSE UNITED, WE WILL NOT FAIL.
Thank you. God Bless You. God Bless Your Countries. And God Bless the United States of America.
The Drive them out was the best part of the speech, up there with Regan Tear down this wall
Interesting…I concur!
Does anyone know the list of Moslem leaders at the summit with Trump? Total blackout. Can’t find it anywhere?
Previously posted Arab nation attendees. Not sure this will work….
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DAW3IWKXYAIEk-r.jpg:large
Sundance, please post the transcripts of the President of Egypt and King of Jordan…thank you.
Yes, that would be wonderful.
But please get some rest also, SD
Thank you God for President Trump being used to promote peace in the Arab-Islam world. Thank you that King of Saudi Arab was open to leading this charge with him.
May they come to know the One True Living God.
Spoken like a true BOSS!
We, The People love you Mr. President! Travel safe.
His Excellency President Dr. Donald J Trump delivered a historic speech.
Great continued coverage on Saudi 2 TV. Extremely positive. It reflects the thinking of the Saudis. It’s education me a lot.
I agree. I left them a message on Twitter thanking them for their excellent coverage with a cc to CNN.
I thought this speech was the foreign equivalent of the joint session of Congress speech. It was fantastic, inclusive, tolerant and well-delivered. It really was excellent.
Great job by the president and his speech writers.
Thank you for the transcript, what an excellent speech!
Stephen Miller is a vital part in MAGA.
A truly gifted man
Miller’s work is of the greatest importance
This is why we won’t see him battling the ignorant US press.
I agree. Stephen Miller has a brilliant mind and beautiful heart. I think God personally handpicked him to help our wonderful president, for “such a time as this.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I never in my lifetime thought that there would be a political speech that would capture the world’s audience like a World Cup Final in soccer. The final in 2014 had 1 billion people tuned in to watch Germany versus Argentina. Soccer is the world sport played in almost every corner of the globe.
Our Lion’s speech this morning will have as much if not more Muslims throughout the world tuned in. The speech is their World Cup final. In their minds this is Obama’s Arab Spring (Chaos) versus PDJT Arab Renewal and Hope. I have no doubt that Hope will destroy Chao!
LikeLiked by 5 people
So true fle…so true.
Beautiful !!
Did anyone hear the news that Boku Haram released their girl hostages and they are now reunited with their families? Trump effect. But won’t be mentioned in the LSM.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It’s great news, even though in this case President Trump and the government have not indicated any US involvement. It was all over the MSM back when it happened two weeks ago.
The latest batch of 82 girls were released in an exchange for five Boko Haram commanders held by the Nigerian government. The deal was negotiated with the help of Switzerland, and facilitated by the International Red Cross. (57 girls had escaped, and another 20 or so had been released earlier.)
http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/06/africa/chibok-girls-released/
I thought this was a fabulous speech. Read it earlier on FB and was filled with pride, not only for our bold President, but for all these other courageous leaders, specifically King Salman who have banded together to change the course of history. May God continue to bless our POTUS (and team) and these brave men and provide them with the resulting end to the extremist terrorism in this region and around the world.
Awesome day! #Winning #MAGA #Trump
I have tears. Beautiful speech.
Thank God we have a true leader!!! Thank you president Trump for NOT bowing or apologizing for America’s exceptionalism!!
AMERICA,… LOVE IT OR LEAVE IT. ASSIMULATE OR LEAVE, NO EXCEPTIONS!
Sorry I don’t know the answer but Trump does not understand Islam. wait and see.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If, on the other hand, he does actually understand Islam and as the President of our Sovereign Nation wishes to speak truth to a great assembly of Islamic leaders while demanding their respect and expecting a yielding response, how would he speak differently?
There are people I do not trust as far as I can throw them (including some in my own extended family) but I do not thereby refuse to speak with them or count every occasion in their presence as an opportunity to go after their worst foibles.
Are you assuming that Trump does not understand Islam because he is present with them? Do you assume that he doesn’t understand Chinese Communism because he met with President Xi? Do you assume that he doesn’t understand Catholicism because he won’t (as a Presbyterian) go to the Vatican and preach John Calvin?
Are you projecting your perceptions of what he should do instead of what he did do and assuming that his choice – different than yours – reflects lack of understanding?
This actually is the man who has persisted in stopping/restricting Moslem immigration into the United States. Seems to me that reflects some basic understanding of Islam.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Donald Trump does not have to know the ins and outs Islam. He has extraordinary persuasion techniques which will get him peace.
The First Lady is doing a wonderful job.
The President and the First Lady just went to the opening ceremony of the new center for extremism.
Melania sat next to the King and President al-Sisi.
She is such a wonderful First Lady
Oh, how I wish it were possible for our leaders to tell the truth. The problem isn’t “extremism.” It’s islam. Lie when you are weak, kill when you are strong. To hell with all of them.
While I agree Islam has a particular set of problems codified by their prophets later more violent words, there is such a thing called “reformation”.
It has precedent elsewhere.
Daniel Greenfield regarding the speech.
http://www.frontpagemag.com/point/266764/president-trump-reverses-obamas-arab-spring-saudi-daniel-greenfield
“That means honestly confronting the crisis of Islamist extremism and the Islamist terror groups it inspires. And it means standing together against the murder of innocent Muslims, the oppression of women, the persecution of Jews, and the slaughter of Christians.”
That’s about as far as it goes. It’s not a transformative speech when it comes to Islamic terrorism. But it does represent a shift in foreign policy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Phenomenal speech. Powerful, frank, diplomatic, and delivered from a friend seeking peace. Calling out terrorism and Iran boldly. American Leadership from our American Lion King. Well done Mr. President!
This speech was nothing less than a call for the reformation of Islam. Can’t say I have the highest hopes that reform is possible, but bravo for President Trump in leading the Muslim leaders in the right direction. Bonus points for isolating Iran, Syria and ISIS.
This is an incredible American initiative, very pragmatic in its overall tone, yet filled with tremendous theoretical implications for future relations with Near-Eastern Islamic cultures.
Even the iconic symbolism of President Trump, Melania, Ivanka, and those accompanying the President (from the single Marine in dress uniform standing vigilantly behind him when walking down the reception red carpet, to the extremely competent cabinet members accompanying him in the conferences) that has been televised throughout those regions will have dramatic repercussions for the good.
The long-term potential shift of mentality within the general population throughout those regions may now include an enhanced awareness the United States and the true principles upon which it is founded.
As well, such may have implications long-term on how the Qur’an may be interpreted as critical historical scholarship concerning its historical sources and meanings will likely become more thoroughly examined and assimilated. This may be but one of the fruits to emerge from the President’s proposal of establishing a ‘Globalist Center for Combating Extremist Ideology’.
This dramatic American action may well have laid the foundation and conditions for a new and fruitful future for Islam, Israel, and Christianity.
Wow. That was a great speech.
The dignity and respect Saudi Arabia showed our President and the leaders who gathered to “hear him” was in stark contrast to the disrespect attacks and slander of him by our own government and media 24/7. I realized this morning that America is “sick” and has been severely wounded from within, especially in the last 8 years. But she is not mortally wounded.
I pray the Lord will help our President DRIVE OUT the evil that hides in the deep state of our own government and rid us of this evil. I know He is going to revive her, bring her back to truth and justice, restore dignity, hope, and return law and order to this beautiful country.
” If these three faiths can join together in cooperation, then peace in this world is possible.”
So true.
Makes me cry just thinking about it…
Wow!
He gave it straight to them. Praise the Lord.
Thank you President Trump.
Now cut off the Wahabbist funding initiatives into the US.
This is an amazing speech reflecting an interesting new strategy. I love the idea of if you take care of this problem, you will be rewarded with jobs, infrastructure, etc.
However, from a doctrinal perspective, I completely disagree with it.
The One True God is not the same as Allah.
For other folks, the concept is that all speak to the same God, just different understandings of the same Creator.
God does hear all, and God does forgive.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Official summit video. Great stuff.
Brillant
You can feel the pride of the Saudis hosting the President
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beautiful speech. Trump is saying, IMHO, we are free to worship whom we please. The U.S. Is not here to pose our beliefs on you. However, we are ALL fraught with the perils of evil extremism which is trying to destroy our ways of life. We must stomp out radical extremism in order for good and peace to prevail within all of our countries.
Such a fine speech…next, Israel then Bethlehem and Rome.
The words were followed by action: $400 billion investment, cooperation on Banking and Financing, and Center Against Radicalism.
“Young Muslim boys and girls should be able to grow up … innocent of hatred.”
“Every time a terrorist murders an innocent person, and falsely invokes the name of God, it should be an insult to every person of faith.”
“This is a battle between Good and Evil.”
” If you choose the path of terror … YOUR SOUL WILL BE CONDEMNED.”
I don’t know if the Muslim world has any interest or desire to listen to a non-Muslim on matters of faith, but this is absolutely a call for a reform of Islam itself. I’m amazed that Trump did it. Now we shall see the response of the Muslim world to his words. I would not be surprised if the response is nil, but you never know. Words like this is how reformations begin.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great speech!
…and President Trump did not even apologize for Crusades.
This was a great, inspiring speech delivered by a visionary. I can’t adequately express my love, respect and admiration for my President. So proud of being on the Trump Train from the very beginning! Stephen Miller did an outstanding job crafting this remarkable historic speech. Thank you, Sir.
“Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called sons of God.” (Matthew 5:9)
Like every other of his memorable addresses, President Trump cuts directly through the clutter to plainly nail home his point. The entire focus was on political peace and economic stability (with, admittedly, a subtle call for the reform of Islam’s core philosophies).
The Christian Church isn’t spread by force of arms, but an environment of political peace and economic stability certainly makes it easier.
