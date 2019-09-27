Whistle-blower Complaint is The Schiff Dossier – Devin Nunes Discusses the Creation of The “Schiff Dossier”…

48 Hours after the Trump-Zelenskyy phone call transcript has been made public, and 24 hours after the “whistleblower’ complaint is made public, Things are now becoming much more clear… The whistleblower complaint is the “Schiff Dossier.”
After the 2018 mid-terms, and in preparation for the House “impeachment” strategy, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler hired Lawfare Group members to become committee staff.
Chairman Schiff hired former SDNY U.S. Attorney Daniel Goldman (link), and Chairman Nadler hired Obama Administration lawyer Norm Eisen and criminal defense attorney Barry Berke (link), all are within the Lawfare network. You probably saw Berke questioning former Trump campaign chairman Corey Lewandowski.
It now looks like the Lawfare network constructed the Schiff Dossier, and handed it to allied CIA operative Michael Barry to file as a formal IC complaint. This process is almost identical to the Fusion-GPS/Lawfare network handing the Steele Dossier to the FBI to use as the evidence for the 2016/2017 Russia conspiracy.
While Devin Nunes cannot describe the specifics of what I just outlined, he explains the process in the bigger picture. WATCH:
All of the headline names around the seditious conspiracy against Donald Trump assemble within the network of the Lawfare group. Not enough people understand the role of the Lawfare group in the corruption and political weaponization of the DOJ, FBI and larger intelligence community.
Three days after the October 21st, 2016, FISA warrant was obtained, Benjamin Wittes outlined the insurance policy approach.
FBI Director James Comey, FBI Legal Counsel James Baker, Comey memo recipient Daniel Richman, Deputy AG Sally Yates, Comey friend Benjamin Wittes, FBI lead agent Peter Strzok, FBI counsel Lisa Page, Mueller lead Andrew Weissmann and the Mueller team of lawyers, all of them -and more- are connected to the Lawfare group; and this network provides the sounding board for all of the weaponized approaches, including the various legal theories as outlined within the Weissmann-Mueller Report.
The Lawfare continuum is very simple. The corrupt 2015 Clinton exoneration; which became the corrupt 2016 DOJ/FBI Trump investigation; which became the corrupt 2017 DOJ/FBI Mueller probe; is currently the 2019 “impeachment” plan. Weissmann and Mueller delivering their report evolved the plan from corrupt legal theory into corrupt political targeting by Jerry Nadler in the House Judiciary. Every phase within the continuum holds the same goal.
The current “impeachment strategy” is planned-out within the Lawfare group.
With the Trump Russia Dossier 1.0 failing to deliver the impeachment results via Christopher Steele/Robert Mueller/Jerry Nadler; the group simply moved to construct the Trump Ukraine Dossier 2.0 via Intelligence Community CIA operative Michael Barry, and shifted the fulcrum of effort from the House Judiciary Committee to the House Intelligence committee.
A disconcerting aspect to the Lawfare dynamic is how current U.S. Attorney General William Barr has knowledge of this. Bill Barr knows and understands how the Lawfare network operates. AG Barr is from this professional neighborhood. Like Mueller, Barr also knows these people.
“As a matter of law. In other words, we didn’t agree with the legal analysis- a lot of the legal analysis in the report. It did not reflect the views of the department. It was the views of a particular lawyer or lawyers“…
Under Eric Holder, Sally Yates, Loretta Lynch, Tom Perez, Robert Mueller, James Comey and Andrew McCabe, the focus of the DOJ and FBI became prismatic toward politics and tribalism. All of the hired senior lawyers and officials had to be aligned with the political intents of the offices.
[CIA Director John Brennan brought the same political goals to an intelligence apparatus that held a preexisting disposition of alignment, see Mike Morell: “I ran the CIA now I’m endorsing Hillary Clinton”.]
Their agencies were used against their ideological enemies in large operations like Fast-n-Furious, IRS targeting, Gibson Guitar etc. And also smaller operations: Henry Louis Gates, George Zimmerman, Darren Wilson, Ferguson, Baltimore etc. All of these activist Lawfare examples were pushed and promoted by an allied media.
Many of the ‘weaponized’ approaches use radical legal theory (ex. disparate impact and FARA violations under Sec.901 ), and that ties into the purposes and methods of the Lawfare Group. The weaponized intent of Lawfare is described in the name: to use Law as a tool in Warfare. The ideology that binds the group is the ideological outlook and purpose: using the legal system to target political opposition.
Trump-Russia 1.0 via the Steele Dossier has now evolved into Trump-Ukraine 2.0 via the Schiff Dossier. All of the players and purposes remain consistent.
Since it’s been reported that several democrat congress members contacted Ukraine (this spring?) and threatened to cut off aid if they don’t investigate something or other, maybe Barr should get a FISA warrant on account of their efforts to have a foreign power influence the US elections. Then he could two-hop it to others including Schiff and get all the records of how Schiff and Lawfare crafted this “whistleblower” crap. Use their own methods back at them.
Enough sedition on record to give many Congr-ites their walking papers…even prison time.
I am very frightened- this all chills me to the bone.
We need MOR Rope! & Lamposts!
Was I sleeping on the job? I have just seen the name Michael Barry in a couple of places, has he been outed for sure? Who the hell is he. I am pretty familiar with a lot of people but never heard of him.
“Gossip-Blower, Schiff!”… there, fixed it.
the part of schiffty’s diatribe yesterday that jumped out at me ,was the accusation that going to the DOJ about anything was colluding with barr. he tried to imply that barr is corrupt and should be ignored. i hope that makes barr a little more than angry.
Where is Barr in all of this? I havent seen or heard a word about him?
i don’t. but if you think about the reaction to trump using crowdstrike in his phone call,the lawfare cucks know something is coming . they went all out on this one, and it’s basically nothing.
Someone help me here. I get Crowdstrike ===> DNC server. But how do Crowdstrike and the server relate to Ukraine? I can’t, for the life of me, believe the server sits in Ukraine. Maybe an image of the hard drive. But, again, how/why Ukraine?
crowdstrike is part owned by a russian who lives in the ukraine,thats why trump referenced the server and a rich guy. thats why the intel cucks decided to jump out. crowdstrike also issued a report that the russians caused the ukranian army to shell their own soldiers,that was a lie. crowdstrike and ukraine are a pair. just like the new president in ukraine is like trump he sounds honest. if he is he needs to be careful.
Got it. Thanks.
Crowdstrike is run by a wealthy Ukrainian and his protege.
We will, but not before.
Before what?
Where were the GOP members of the Committee on this when Schiff started his “parody”?
They all sat there as though Schiff’s Opening Remarks were reading the released text from President Trump.
Nunes and his posse were totally ineffective as far as I was concerned.
And where are the GOP members of the House and Senate?
didn’t you listen to Nunes? He stated that they were sitting there, the words were on a screen and they couldn’t figure out what was going on for a while. You could see Nunes getting angry in the video when Schiff was doing this. Then they called him. He said it was a parody and it was very telling that they couldn’t figure that out. Pit viper sleazy creeper Schiff is a disgrace. Yet, some people will think this was real. Even our local radio personality said he thought it was real until he read the actual transcript. How many people are going to do that?
George Pap just said on Twitter that for the last two days Barr’s been on official business in Italy….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hopefully tracking down Mr Misfud and his handlers.
The Very Formal Impeachment Inquiry to Impeach the Very Stable Genius Begins
[The non-whistle blower’s whistle blower complaint dossier aka the ‘Schiff Dossier’ was released. The complaint was written in a set of verses.]
`Read them,’ said the Committee Chairman Schiff.
The Acting DNI put on his spectacles. `Where shall I begin, please Mr. Chairman?” he asked.
`Begin at the beginning,’ the Chairman Schiff said gravely, `and go on till you come to the end: then stop.’
The verses of the non-whistle blower’s whistle blower complaint were read:–
`They told me you had been to her,
And mentioned me to him:
She gave me a good character,
But said I could not swim.
He sent them word I had not gone
(We know it to be true):
If she should push the matter on,
What would become of you?
I gave her one, they gave him two,
You gave us three or more;
They all returned from him to you,
Though they were mine before.
If I or she should chance to be
Involved in this affair,
He trusts to you to set them free,
Exactly as we were.
My notion was that you had been
(Before she had this fit)
An obstacle that came between
Him, and ourselves, and it.
Don’t let him know she liked them best,
For this must ever be
A secret, kept from all the rest,
Between yourself and me.’
‘That’s the most important piece of evidence we’ve heard yet,’ said the Chairman, rubbing his hands;
`If any one of you can explain it,’ said the VSG, (He had grown so large in stature over the last few years that he wasn’t a bit afraid of anyone,) `I’ll give him six unforgettable nights at the Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C. …
‘ I don’t believe there’s an atom of meaning in it.’
The Committee all wrote down on their slates, `He doesn’t believe there’s an atom of meaning in it,’ but none of them attempted to explain the complaint dossier.(@)
(@) Reconstructed dialogue from the final chapter of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll
Trump in Wonderland
A Democratic Party operative in the CIA that makes a report about heresay/gossip should result in the CIA operative being summarily fired and stripped of his pension.
Nowhere does he offer direct evidence about anything while he is spying on an elected President.
RICO all the so-called “Intelligence” Agencies- at a minimum they are tone-deaf, at the extreme they are corrupt, solely interested in personal mob gain.
I heard a comment from Pelosi yesterday I believe (it was on tape) and discussion amongst some hosts on radio (Liberal Boston Radiothat the complaint specifically mentioned Barr. Therefore, Barr should recuse himself from further investigating this or anything related to it, “Just like Sessions did”.
Interesting angle that part of the conception here is to get Barr to recuse himself away (from Crowdstrike, DNC, Ukraine, etc, etc, et al).
Either this is a sign that Barr is over the target, or, if he recuses himself, is a part of the scam. Or something worse I have not thought of yet.
There is no basis for recusal. Under Sessions, “the campaign” was under investigation and he couldn’t manage to last longer than the Mueller farce. Barr was not part of the campaign and the farce is over. Any new farce which begins while Barr is on duty, is official business. No reason to recuse.
Or they’re just flailing.
The good news is the more they do this, the more the public sees it for what it is. Everywhere I look and everyone I talk to are completely disgusted with this whole thing. No one has seen anything quite like this in their lives or in any archive. It’s so far over the top, only idiots and zealots could believe any of it. Sadly, there are a lot of idiots and zealots remaining but for the public?
Well, we’ve heard it said — they know they have to impeach the president because if they don’t he WILL get re-elected. What does that actually tell you? It should tell you they know they are on the losing side of voter support. PERIOD.
Just keep showing up at the ballot box and be sure to talk to people. I’ve long said I’m ready if there is a revolution or a civil war. But I’d rather simply stop this one and drain the swamp. Trump’s latest tweet was a message to us but also a huge TROLL on them. They know who they are and what they’ve done. They don’t want to pay for what they have taken.
Even my very liberal family is rejecting this nonsense
Brad Parscale said they had 50,000 NEW donors in the last two days! This is not working out well for the traitors!
I’ve noticed many angles of the witch-hunt zeroing in on Soros. Anyone else notice that?
The closer this gets to exposing Soros the more unhinged the criminal cabal gets.
Anyone else is picking up on that?
The Ukraine story is pointing at Soros.
Is Soros demanding actions from his little thugs? Like a cartel boss?
Ukraine must hold some deep lies/ties to the Dimocrat party remember how Obama helped disarm Ukraine as a senator?Setting the plate for Putin years later maybe then Obama went on to deny Ukraine arms in 2014.Trump is on to something about CrowdStrike and knows of Soro’s involvement possibly.
As a U.S. senator, Barack Obama won $48 million in federal funding to help Ukraine destroy thousands of tons of guns and ammunition – weapons which are now unavailable to the Ukrainian army as it faces down Russian President Vladimir Putin during his invasion of Crimea. In August 2005, just seven months after his swearing-in, Obama traveled to Donetsk in Eastern Ukraine with then-Indiana Republican Senator Dick Lugar, touring a conventional weapons site
Trump 2024!
Pay up, beaches.
Come out come out whereever you are…Barr. I hear they are calling on you to Sessions yourself…you know the AG twostep…recuse yourself from doing your job and assisting in witchhunt of Trump
He’s not going to recuse.
If the IG report has been in review. Time for a liddle’ dossier.
Even more than IG Horowitz report, we are waiting on Durham, no?
The report will presumably set the stage for Durham.
Thank you Mr. Sundance! I hope wherever you are, you are working on your law degree!
When you have No Naked Trumps, Shiftt to Full Bundy.
Yeah, they’re not giving up. Full steam ahead.
Just had to drop this on their way out of town for the 2 week recess.
I’m sure Pompeo will tell them where to stick their subpoena.
“Then Trump initiated the request for dirt on Hunter Biden. “
Any particular reason you omitted CrowdStrike from your post?
This whole effort by Democrats and their allies is “the best defense is a good offense”. Clearly, Democrats have a lot to be worried about. They are trying to turn the tables so that their corruption will not be exposed. It is clear that Democrats in Congress have many deep state allies. This complaint, just like the Blasey-Ford complaint, was carefully orchestrated by Democrats in Congress and various allies. Both accusers have deep political motivations. The media’s spin on the political attack is the most shocking. This complaint is an absolute joke, second hand accusations contradicted by phone transcripts, reliance on (leftist) media reports, and clear evidence that the complaint was supported (written) by outside groups.
Wish the Democrats exerted this much effort to do their jobs.
Their job is to rob the US taxpayer blind. That is why they are trying to get rid of President Trump as he stands in their way.
As was said yesterday. There are enough factual errors in this so called complaint that its obviously a made up document.
All one would need is technical knowledge of the meeting rooms as well as knowledge of standard procedures to very easily construct a complaint as was done in this case. All that was needed was to sprinkle in a few current facts as would be known to the Congressional INTEL committees, voila a complaint sans any direct witnesses. The references are lies intended to add credibility and create internal dissention as a search for the non-existent witnesses within the White House and IC was conducted.
The NYT then does a fake dox of a mysterious CIA employee, to further throw everybody off the trail of Brennan, Lawfare and Schiff (who all have the detailed knowledge required to write this fake complaint).
Then give this document to an IG who had been part and parcel of the Crossfire Hurricane operation as an operative attorney with the DoJ coup members, who would gladly verify it has some credibility.
Schiff’s farcical and false opening statement, yesterday, plus a record of his tweets threatening investigations citing events way out of context in August v/v the US and Ukraine is further evidence that this was a planned hit job. Plus, when has Adam Schiff ever disappeared from the MSM microphones (and social media) for so long with all the impeachment stuff being flung about??
Man oh man the TROLLS are everywhere on the treehouse today…President Trump has hit the Soros target and a 911 call must have been made to Creamer’s army!!! LMAO
I pray to God (which I occasionally do…) that Pelosi’s comments about AG Barr infuriates him to the point that he becomes an outspoken aggressive wingman for the President. Ha-ha-ha!
Mr. Nunes, I really like what you do. But in the future, check to see where you are standing when you are on camera. I could not help but notice that the building in the background had some marks that gave you “devil’s horns”.
Dems have no imagination, no innovation. When they reach the end of the Alinsky manual, they flip to the beginning and start using the exact same tactics over and over again.
Their playbook is now exposed; their patterns are predictable; their plans are expected. They have lost the element of surprise and with their repetition, have bored the masses.
It took awhile for us to figure out the scheme last time; but since the conspirators have obligingly followed exactly the same process this time around the charade didn’t last.
And once again … note how President Trump completely cut their legs out from under them by declassifying and releasing all the relevant documents and transcripts BEFORE they could do much spinning.
I’m certain Schiff, Brennan and company were once again counting on classified information to conceal the truth while they spun their lies to a breathless media. Hard to lie about it when the facts are already out there.
If the whistleblower gave the information to other than the IG he should be arrested for divulging classified info.
Apparently he presented the transcript to a lawyer to prepare the complaint.
the preparation came first- hearsay on the phone call, They did not have the actual transcript. It was all guesswork. An attorney prepared the whistleblower statement.The Intel dems colluded during this time.
Trump’s lawyers, the DOJ, Durham etc. are or may be working with Zelensky regarding who in the Ukraine originated the Russia collusion hoax against Trump. I wonder if Trumps call with Zelensky wasn’t part of a sting to see who got flushed out and where. Considering this latest fallout, I suspect Trump is right over the target and waiting for the right time to pounce.
Thank God for Congress People like Deven Nunes! One of the most truthful individuals whom I ever encountered!
Apparently, there was a brand new form created for “whistleblowers” in the wake of this nonsense which now officially permits notifying other even without first hand knowledge:
here is the threader app link- it’s all very odd,..
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1177580473566093312.html
…still heresay and as such, unreliable
https://thefederalist.com/2019/09/27/intel-community-secretly-gutted-requirement-of-first-hand-whistleblower-knowledge/. This is HUGE! SHOWS IT’S ALL AN IC CONSPIRACY. WOW WOW!
Maybe the no hearsay requirement was by regulation rather than law, to avoid wasting time. It looks like they want to waste time now, the more the merrier.
We are witnessing a coup in progress — in the United States. The Democrats will commit any crime, tell any lie to obtain power. The GOP is full of traitors and uni-party RINOs. Outside of a hand full of patriots (Nunes, Jordan, Gaetz, Meadows, Biggs) the rest of the GOP is ready to rollover. Very frightening. McConnell says nothing except that if the House files articles of impeachment there will be a Senate trial. No other comment on their illegal scheme. Trump should immediately (should have been done long ago) undertake a massive house cleaning of the CIA and FBI. I am worried this is the end of the democratic republic the founders gave us.
funning thing about attacking 45, Deep State has to expose its pieces…moreover, with each baseless charge will come a more TERRIBLE RECKONING…
2020 is everything!
