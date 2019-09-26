“Gossip-blower” is Male CIA Operative Formerly Part of White House NSC…

Details are beginning to emerge about the deep state political operative within the intelligence apparatus who wrote a ‘whistleblower’ complaint based on second-hand information he heard on the intelligence grapevine about President Trump.
According to the New York Times the complaint derives from a male who was a former CIA operative on assignment within National Security Council (NSC), who left the White House and returned to the CIA:
WASHINGTON — The whistle-blower who revealed that President Trump sought foreign help for his re-election and that the White House sought to cover it up is a C.I.A. officer who was detailed to work at the White House at one point, according to three people familiar with his identity.
The man has since returned to the C.I.A., the people said. Little else is known about him. His complaint made public Thursday suggested he was an analyst by training and made clear he was steeped in details of American foreign policy toward Europe, demonstrating a sophisticated understanding of Ukrainian politics and at least some knowledge of the law. (more)
The outlined profile, in combination with the political motive, have led many people to begin searching through: (1) current CIA operatives; (2) who come from the era of Brennan; and (3) were previously assigned to the White House (NSC); and (4) then removed; and (5) then returned to the CIA. That profile has led to suspicions of identity.
A strong possibility for the identity, a person who checks all the boxes of known attributes, follows a trail to Michael Barry:
JULY 2018 – A top intelligence official at the National Security Council (NSC) is reportedly leaving the White House.
Michael Barry, senior NSC director for intelligence programs, is leaving the council as part of national security adviser John Bolton’s major staffing overhaul, two government officials told the Daily Beast.
One source quoted in the report Tuesday said that Barry is leaving on “very good terms,” but that his departure will be a “tough loss.” Barry is reportedly returning to the CIA, where he served before joining the NSC. (link)
An October 2017 Politico article outlines Barry as he replaced Ezra Cohen Watnick [SEE HERE]. CIA operative Michael Barry was put in place by National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster: “Michael Barry, became the National Security Council’s chief intelligence officer in September [2017] and is the primary liaison between the NSC, which coordinates US national security policy, and the CIA.” [LINK] “Michael Barry once worked on a CIA assassination program.”
Michael Barry was later removed by John Bolton [2018] after Bolton became National Security Advisor. [SEE HERE] “Barry’s departure is on “very good terms,” one source said, but it will be a “tough loss for the NSC.” According to the source, Barry is returning to the Central Intelligence Agency, where he served before joining the NSC staff. His detail from CIA to the NSC is coming up, The Daily Beast has learned” [2018 LINK]
Though it is speculation, the known profile fits this specific individual. Given the ‘whistleblower’ hired a well-known partisan political lawyer to represent his current accusations; and given the political nature of his claims with no direct evidence to support them; the motive of the deep state also matches the profile of Michael Barry.
Maguire said multiple times today that the WB was not part of the intelligence community and that is why his witness was not turned over to Congress within the time limit, because WB protective rules apply only to people in the intelligence community, so this case needed special handling that slowed down the process.
Elizabeth I had Francis Walsingham.
Vito Corleone had Luca Brasi.
Our President came to Office wanting to spend his time productively, on trade, the economy and securing the southern border. He seems to treat the intrigue as a storm that must break. It won’t, of course; maybe, emotionally, he can’t accept that.
Our President needs a loyal and constant protector: not a throat-cutter like Walsingham, but an inexorable force. Those of dubious loyalty and intent must be swiftly dispatched. If bureaucrats can’t be fired, they can certainly be re-assigned to a dank room next to the boiler, promoted to nowhere, or sent on fact-finding missions to the Aleutian Islands.
What matters is the swiftness and the finality of the protector’s judgement.
We already know the whistleblower letter written by fired #2 Sue Gordon and Watnick was the CIA spy in the white house all to cover up CIA weapons deals Biden and his son are pawns of the CIA laundering money for CIA Ukraine and China.Weapons and Drug deals
Sundance your investigative skills are superb. Thank you for all you do.
As long as NO ONE is ever prosecuted under Bill ‘Decline to Prosecute’ Barr, there will be an infinite string of these traitors. The threat of a job demotion, or at worst having to resign to the private sector, is not the least bit of deterrent for these leftist subversives.
Hey, Mitch Rapp, you out there somewhere? We need you!
Just FYI: On The Five, Jessie Waters did an amazing thing…he held up a copy of the Treaty (legal cooperation) between US and Ukraine, signed by Bill Clinton, and Juan Williams was basically speechless…yes, hell froze…I know, I know…
I’m still waiting to hear someone talk about Crowdstrike. But am still proud of Jessie…he really appears to me to be PISSED and we can use all the help we can get in terms of putting an accurate message out there. Credit where it’s due.
Thank you, Jessie!!!
Adam Schiff threatens to defund intel community unless Trump whistleblower details disclosed
===>Would that be a quid pro quo? Asking for a friend😉
Great defund it. He’s full of Shiff, unfortunately.
Sounds like a “win – win” !! “Don’t throw us in that briar patch, adam”
I wonder if this assassin assisted Barak Obama with his drone strikes on individuals overseas, humm?
CIA’s Creator Came to Regret It … Said the CIA Was a “Government All Its Own” Which Was Destroying Democracy
President Truman created the CIA. But in the 1970s, he told his biographer, Merle Miller:
I think [creation of the CIA] was a mistake. And if I’d known what was going to happen, I never would have done it.
Why, they’ve got an organization over there in Virginia now that is practically the equal of the Pentagon in many ways. And I think I’ve told you, one Pentagon is one too many.
Now, as nearly as I can make out, those fellows in the CIA don’t just report on wars and the
like, they go out and make their own, and there’s nobody to keep track of what they’re up to. They spend billions of dollars on stirring up trouble so they’ll have something to report on. They’ve become … it’s become a government all of its own and all secret. They don’t have to account to anybody.
That’s a very dangerous thing in a democratic society, and it’s got to be put a stop to. The people have got a right to know what those birds are up to. And if I was back in the White House, people would know.
How about the Senate “Intelligence” Committee grill Gina Haspel on how this happened? Not behind closed door either but out in public!
While l fully support the 2nd Amd, l have never sought to carry, but l am beginning the search for the appropriate “item” to defend myself/family/freedoms from these scoundrels. I will heartily join the efforts to defend PDJT and our beautiful country. These detestable people have run roughshod over us long enough!! Viva Liberty!!
Mitt Romney’s advisor took Hunter Biden’s place on the board:
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2019/09/mitt_romney_adviser_sits_on_burisma_board_of_directors.html
Just assume if they work for the CIA or NSA they are completely immoral, corrupt, and anti-American. These agencies need to be abolished.
The corruption is deep, the money trail is deeper.
Some entity(s) in the fake news media, willing allies of the Democrats, are going to out a CIA agent by name. Then the Democrat allies in the fake news media are going to falsely claim the CIA agents name was provided by someone in the inner circle of the White House. Democrats will then scream, we need a SC just like the Valerie Plame case. The phony republicans will go along with the shit show.
When the CIA is not trying to overthrow the US Government that is, about the only things they do is see thing that aren’t even there, like a massive amount of WMD in Iraq, and get us in a very deadly and very costly war we shouldn’t have been in, and miss what is right in front of their eyes, like 9/11, and by their incompetence and/or depravity, let 3,000 innocent people get murdered.
Shiff needs the Pinchas HaCohen treatment (Phineas)
