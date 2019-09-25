Transcript of Call Between President Trump and President Zelenskyy…

Good grief, talk about a nothingburger – this phone call is fine. Here’s the transcript of the phone call between President Trump and President Zelenskyy.
[White House] President Donald J. Trump has released a declassified, unredacted transcript of his telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from July 25th, 2019. The transcript can be read HERE.
I think the whistle blower complaint was simply a way to let Schiff et al inform Biden’s team what Trump knew and was pursuing.
The whistle blower didn’t have first hand knowledge to pass on but this was one way he/she could get it out there so they would know what level of damage they needed to counter.
The Democrats have lots of reasons:
A fundamental rule they live by is to accuse the other side of exactly what you’re guilty of. Some people here think the Steele Dossier was written to impeach Trump. Really? When Hillary was up 15 points in the polls? The Steele Dossier, accusing Trump of Russian Collusion, was written because of Uranium 1.
All accusations against Biden can now be framed as bitter retaliation and dirty politics. This hoax was begun to help Biden, not to help Warren. It doesn’t help much because Biden is guilty as sin.
All politicians are advised to bring up your weak points first, especially in a debate. Go on the offensive, don’t be caught on the defensive.
This hoax will now stagger on, as long as the Media wants to keep it going. Nothing from Trump or the Ukrainians can stop it.
“…All accusations against Biden can now be framed as bitter retaliation and dirty politics.”
OR – the Warren campaign making a move.
OR…..THE TRUTH!!!
Excellent point. However, I am a little uneasy about the Macguire testimony tomorrow. Seems like it’s just too quick… almost planned… almost like they already know what he is going to say. Hope this guy is on the up and up and not another swamp creature. Trump doesn’t have the best track record with his appointments.
Maybe the “whistleblower” was a VSGPDJT setup.
That is my thinking; that he’s forcing the dems and MSM to talk about it
Biden did not need a whistle blower or Schiff. PDJT mentioned it months ago.
https://www.politico.com/story/2019/05/10/trump-biden-ukraine-barr-1317601
Yes, the leaker is a Brennan, FBI or other deep state mole, who found out Trump was digging for wrongdoing in the Ukraine.
The impeachment is to block investigations.
Wondering if the Dems are actually attempting to set precedent by this action and if they will now start demanding transcripts of ALL private conversations that President Trump has had with any leaders of any other countries? Totally Unconstitutional but hey, when has that ever stopped them before?
Same thing could be done to a Democrat president. Not a good precedent to set.
Schumer already alluded to that this morning
They are insane
In the interests of justice on pending matters, all of Barry’s need to be provided immediately, as well as every other record, no?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes TM-and let’s start with Obama’s birth certificate-THE REAL ONE.
Trump should release the conversations between Iran and Obama before he gave them 1450 billion in cash, on pallets, in the middle of the night without Congressional approval.
LikeLiked by 4 people
150 billion…can’t edit, sorry.
President Trump didn’t have to release this one.
Something in the U.S. Constitution about separation of powers…..
Legislative Branch does not get to oversee and control what the principle Executive does.
And vice versa.
Especially lacking evidence of any wrongdoing.
And verbal hearsay is not evidence.
Trump was elected to drain the swamp. This is swamp draining at it’s finest.
With PDJT’s “rope-a-dope” tactics, it had become a self-identifying, self-draining swamp.
The swamp damages its own reputation but you are forgetting that THEY DO NOT CARE!
The swamp is NOT being drained and will not be drained until there are multiple indictments, trials, and convictions. Trump is a miserable FAILURE. He let Sessions drift along for TWO years before replacing him. It is increasingly obvious that William Barr is a deep state operative, a “cleaner” who arrives on the crime scene after the fact and cleans up the mess, destroys the evidence, and moves on.
It is time to let slip the dogs of war. Time for conservatives to stand up and take to the streets.
Enough of the liberal lies.
Yet Schiff claims the notes “reflect a classic mafia-like shake down of a foreign leader.” Did someone give him a transcript of Biden’s comments at the CFR instead? How does he even know what that looks like?
These people are NOT letting go; they will just keep ratcheting this up until some kind of hammer falls. Speaking of which, where the [expletive deleted] is the IG FISA report? Barr? Durham?
This crazy cycle will never end until one side is roundly defeated.
Of course the cells fine…
I suspect it wouldn’t surprise him one bit if the Govt still had him wired.
BigTalkers, that reminds me… Admiral Rogers told Candidate Trump he was being spied on. So when PDJT asked comey if he was being spied on, and comey said “no”, PDJT knew comey was lying. And had to be fired.
18 USC 1001 makes lying to, or withholding information from, the President or Congress, a crime. The DOJ has no problem using this kill-all statute to destroy General Flynn. George Papadopolous, Scooter Libby, even Martha Stewart, when they lack proof. But they can’t seem to apply it to FBI or dems who “lack candor” (lie…) and hide necessary information.
Comey’s defense always has been and always will be ‘it’s OK to lie to a target of a counterintelligence investigation’. And will claim ignorance as to the predicate.
Tars, there is no statute that I know of, that excuses defiance of 18 USC 1001. The FBI can lie to a non-official-government drug dealer, but not to the President of the US, or congress.
comey could say “I can’t confirm or deny any surveillance” to the President or Congress (that is what the agencies do when they are forced to respond in some way…. He can’t flat out lie to either Congress, or the elected Constitutional Head of the Executive Branch.
(plus, how could he not know by then that the FISA warrant on Carter Page/Papadopoulous was obtained by fraud?)
“Exculpatory” excuses would go to sentencing, not somehow granting permission to defy the statute
As you said, Sundance, this phone conversation needs to be considered.
[ tweet https://twitter.com/almostjingo/status/1176911037141942272?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw ]
WTH???? WOW
PDJT’s “rope a dope” tactic . Even after being warned by PDJT to protect themselves from the temptation of em-biggening the fake whistle-blower scam, they couldn’t resist. Like moths to the flame.
The lying media would never report on crowdstrike, or biden corruption, or Senate Dem involvement with the former corrupt Ukrianian regime, or biden money-laundering, of biden-kerry-bulger pay-to-play foreign governmnent “deals”, or use of AirForce 2 to get biden’s “china deals” in place……
The fake news have now tired themselves out by punching at PDJT’s shadow. The fake news have exhausted their credibiity. Even the fake media’s viewers now know about biden corruption. And the dem congresscritters have to worry about the public slowly becoming more aware of dem-fake news crazyness, as they face being tagged by their district voters for “impeachment” unpopularity which will only get worse for them.
Now, in addition to biden-kerry-bulger, its hillary-DNC-crowdstrike revisited, and dem senator foreign interference. And likely more. The “impeachment investigations” will also be full of previously-hidden news the dems and the fake media have so far successfully kept out of public awareness. More like the Lewandowski disaster-for-nadler.
Will the fake news ever learn not to falsely immediately jump to report the next dem-generated crazy scheme? Not likely….
Toss in an honest IG Horowitz FISA report, some investigations of how biden, the clintons, congresscritters like feinstein, reid, cummings, pelosi…..gain wealth on government salaries, and it will be a very entertaining election season.
Great post, except for the “honest IG Horowitz FISA report” reference. I want to see something/anything where barr/whoreowitz doesn’t make the swamp critters look innocent.
WS, you are right, I should have put “honest” in quotes. My bad.
How could IG horowitz even have a draft report if he hasn’t even interviewed the Ukrainians? AG Barr has apparently not contacted them, despite possible crowdstrike presence there. Potential source of false FISA “evidence”?
PDJT (and Rudy) have to do the obvious investigation work the DOJ/FBI avoid in order to protect hillary/DNC/bidens, etc, in addition to all the rest of the Presidential responsibiities?
An excuse for more IG Horowitz delay?
“They got him this time “………..
YAWN
Meep Meep!
What an as*!
Mitt is owned. Suspect it’s CHINA!
Or Lolita Express?
Ha ! Your comment evoked an image of mitt driving around orgy island with “binders” of underage girls on his car roof?
Mitt wants to run for President. Thinks Its his turn again…
When the RNC asks for money, tell them not unless you
“commit no funds for unfit mitt – fugeddaboutit mitt”
Mormons have a superiority complex. The males develop it as an early adult and it is fairly noticeable if you spend much time around them. They simply believe they are superior to everyone else. It irritates the heck out of them to be shown up by a non Mormon.
I mean it really does.. They don’t like it one bit.
SURELY he means, the presented corruption is troubling, not POTUS actual conversation, of course.
Deeply troubling? Did Romney read the same transcript I did? I find it refreshing to see two world leaders talking about rooting out corruption . Don’t forget Trump’s platform in 2016 included “drain the swamp”.
We all know about the links between Ukraine and McCain, but are there also some to Romney? It really makes you wonder…
Pay close attention to the pictures Sundance posted. Those will show up at a house committee hearing as exhibit A of the white supremacy conspiracy forged by POTUS and Zelenskyy. 🙄🙄🙄
I joke, but that may actually be their next claim.🤔
LikeLiked by 2 people
” This is the Congressional Humor Police Task Force. We have your tree house surrounded. You are all under arrest for fact distribution and laughter inducement by suspected white nationalists. If you surrender peacefully and in silence you will be processed and removed to a tree-free holding facility to await sentencing.
Come out with you hands up and your mouths shut and you won’t get hurt.
Your racism and inhumanity to man will not go unpunished.”
They wouldn’t try it if we had an ethical “press” in this country, but we don’t. It is my theory that the “press” has become the Left’s force multiplier. The Left wouldn’t try half the crapola they do if they had to worry about bad press coverage.
BTW any narrative that the press “got this wrong” is complete bull. The press and “journalists” my be effete poodles but they’re not totally stupid. They knew this was shaky but beat the drum anyway because they can get away with it.
How do they get away with it? By talking exclusively to the deranged Left wing base. Most of the time the msm is indifferent to our half of the country. They’re not even talking to us. Their programing is aimed at THEIR audience. The non-thinking, emotional nut cases on the Left that must remain agitated IOT keep them on the res.
But, but, but what about the Ukrainian president staying at Trump Tower. That’s a crime, right?
At the very least a major human rights violation…..no doubt.
Nah!!!! Sounds like a constitutional crisis to me.
The sky!!
She fall!!
Emoluments, peach fordee figh
They wont let it go! I wish the remaining Dem voters would wake up to the fact that the Democratic party treats them like fools and idiots.
Headline from HuffPost
SMOKING GUN: CALL CHOCK-FULL OF CORRUPTION!
This going to get way worse before it gets better
You should stop caring what the likes of “HuffPo” have to say. They are inconsequential to anyone who would vote for POTUS.
I don’t care in sense. But I worry about the perpetuation of lies and misrepresenting facts. I worry that no matter what the evidence, it flipped everything is flipped on it’s head. Some people arw utterly brainwashed by the cult. Its irresponsible and dangerous. That is all.
Impeachment is like the emperor’s new clothes at this point. (Everybody who is half-normal and has any smarts can see the left is full of BS.)
That’s why I couldn’t care less what Adam Schiff thinks about VSGPDJT.
Impeachment is now a bomb that will blow up the democrats.
That headline is 100% accurate – only not quite how libs and corruptocrats interpret it.
Why shouldn’t the democrat party treat Dem voters like fools and idiots? The Dem party knows them better than anyone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, Toenail, and of course the candidates and elected officials are a reflection of those voters.
As I posted before on the prior article about the coming bilat, the transcript is “beautiful” because it both ignites the Left in another impeachment paroxyms, with the “bait” while implanting a deadly hook. Our VSGPDJT included three “teasers” about more to come: Crowdstrike, the you have the “server,” and some very wealthy person. Teasers for us, and ex lax tablets for the Nadlers of the world who will soon be very publicly Schiffing their Pelosis.
Why does the phrase “Trust the plan” stir up from my aging memory banks?
On another note, the OLC’s opinion has also been released, which notes bias by the whistleblower, finds that the whistleblower’s complaint does not give rise to an “urgent concern” under the ICIG’s rules, but also refers the question of criminal behavior – presumably soliciting aid in an election from a foreign government, to the DOJ’s Criminal Division. https://www.justice.gov/sites/default/files/opinions/attachments/2019/09/25/2019-09-24-urgent-concern.pdf
The criminal referral is interesting, as it can be read to look either at Trump soliciting election aid from today’s Ukraine, or at Biden’s billion dollar quid pro quo.
2:06 and I am salivating spiritually to see and hear the press conference at the U.N> with President Trump and President Zelensky! 🙂
Geez look at that picture. Now Democrats are going to claim President Trump and President Zelenskyy are racists by giving the white power hand signal.
Where I come from the the 3 fingers of that signal stand for A S S and the hole stands for hole. A salute to Biden and corrupt Dems?
POTUS was merely following the law that SENATOR Biden voted for, and PRESIDENT (William) Clinton signed.
“DOH! Did You Know There’s a Treaty Between the USA & Ukraine Regarding Cooperation For Prosecuting Crimes?
Posted on September 25, 2019 by DCWhispers
My goodness. It was passed when Joe Biden was a member of the U.S. Senate and then signed by then-President Bill Clinton.
A comprehensive treaty agreement that allows cooperation between both the United States and Ukraine in the investigation and prosecution of crimes.
It appears President Trump was following the law to the letter when it comes to unearthing the long-standing corruption that has swirled in Ukraine and allegedly involves powerful Democrats like Joe Biden and others.
… ”
http://dcwhispers.com/doh-did-you-know-theres-a-treaty-between-the-usa-ukraine-regarding-cooperation-for-prosecuting-crimes/
See there?
Ain’t it great?
Nancy and Joe knew this was coming, and have had all the time, money and special privilege imaginable to get ready for it once they knew it couldn’t stay hidden. (I still think this is the only reason Biden is running.)
This is another classic case of the western media doing a major hit job to influence world political affairs. Think Green Spring, and look at the new daily attempts to spin up the false meme of anti-sisi protests, where virtually none exist.
They were complicit in the “nation building” activities of the clinton state department. And now they are complicit in the attempt to deflect and distract from their attempts to cover it up and evade prosecution.
Have they finally hit a wall with Ukraine?
I still think pelosi’s recent visit there was to lawyer up, and that it’s no coincidence we now see the same drumbeat of alleged unrest in Egypt after her stopover there.
They’re busted and they know it.
In the immortal words of Gomer Pyle: Well Golllllllly!!!
DemoRats have nothing !!!!
,, Yes OUR America First Warrior
Mr. President Trump, is truly taking those Arrows & Fecal Matter(s) hoisted at HIM & By extension The American People that Elected Him..
By the grace of Our Lord GOD, He was elected to Save America, our Sovereignty, OUR NATION..
GOD Bless Trump..
WE Have to Keep Him in..!!
4 more years!
Keeping America GREAT, Stronger than ever!
These Socialists-Left-Wing Communists are running SCARED!
Because,,, THEY KNOW…
They are going to be TOAST.. Or in JAIL, for THIER Corruption!
If OUR POTUS is re-elected!
Keep Praying & Supporting Our VSGPOTUS!
President Trump retweet
Thread
At a strategic time in the near future, the President should have a full and thorough ‘adress to the nation.’
With charts, timelines, transcripts etc. Foolproofed for accuracy and indisputable factually.
He IS the President. That implies special powers and privileges. Using the so called ‘bully pulpit’ to directly speak to the nation during a time of crisis is a legitimate procedure. And this ongoing coup IS a national and existential crisis. Civil war via lawless and cynical abuse of the legislative system for pure political purposes.
With the use of tweets and social media he does express real time opinion and facts. But those formats are limiting and do not influence those who do not seek them out unspun.
The gravitas of an ‘adress to the nation’ would be more effective. Of course the MSM would go insane and do everything to deny the opportunity, but once the word was out it would be seen as a form of censorship to refuse to carry it.
Remember some of the addresses by past Presidents kept the nation focussed with rapt attention? The ongoing efforts to overturn 2016 may not be as obvious a crisis as a hot war or attack, or a natural disaster, but in some ways it is more profoundly critical to the very foundation of the country.
The IG report, Barr and Durham’s work and whatever else is revealed will be important components of a devastating counter narrative. Assuming they at least indicate some forms of criminal behavior. Even if watered down and neutered. That would take away any claim to moral superiority. And provide ammunition verifying the facticity of unethical and/or criminal motivation behind the witch hunt.
The President is a master at messaging and communication. His bully pulpit needs to be expanded and used strategically.
Thanks WTP, this is awesome !! And crowdstrike may be checked for hillary’s missing yoga emails.
“Mr. Durham’s probe has now cast a spotlight on Ukraine, a Justice Department spokeswoman said.
“A Department of Justice team led by U.S. Attorney John Durham is separately exploring the extent to which a number of countries, including Ukraine, played a role in the counterintelligence investigation directed at the Trump campaign during the 2016 election,” DOJ spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said in a statement.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Speculating maybe solid chain of custody exists. Assange in UK custody, Ukraine and US both investigating Wikleaks possession of Hillary e-mails.
Brenna, Clapper assign responsiblity to Russians, citing Crowdstrike.
Facts show otherwise?
It is worst than expected…
Joe has always been a walking-n-talking baffoon, but Hunter is the least of the Dems problems
It is over with, the only thing holding this up is the fat lady waiting to take to the stage.
Revelations:
#1. CrowdStrike is in the cross hairs of
#2. AG Barr.
Yes. Sundance is all over this on twitter.
[[cue: the HALLELUJAH CHORUS]]
The whole series of tweets is great. Click on it to read them.
Frankly, until the owners of the media–all the major networks–are resigned to nationalistic policies put forward by Trump or any other politician, until they are convinced their global dreams are dust, this will continue.
We have noticed that only a handful of the GOPers are out there front and center for our POTUS–the rest are content to stay silent.
Daniel Greenfield totally nails it with this article over at Front Page. The quotes from “1984” are right on point.
Most important is the real reason the Commie/Lib/Fascist/Left/Baby killing/Satan worshipping Demon Rats want this impeachment so badly is to de-legitimize our President Trump, the 2016 election, the 2020 election and of course, the Deplorables.
https://cms.frontpagemag.com/fpm/2019/09/disturbing-reason-why-dems-really-want-impeach-daniel-greenfield
And any Supreme Court Justice that President Trump May nominate.
The Dems and Hillary in Exile could never have conducted the Resistance w/out the media.
Unti they–the owners–have to pay a huge personal price–no change will be lasting.
I strongly agree.
“Declassified by order of the President”
SEE, he CAN do it!
Now, how about the bazillion documents that will instantly send the Deep State’s SpyGate conspiracy to hell?
Oh, Five Eyes, the DO”J,” the FBI, the CIA, and the NSA, too? Gosh, can’t go there! “For the good of the nation.”
I really get upset and Rush–he knows better–for saying the Dems really believe this stuff. I always thought when he said that in the past that he meant the Rob Reiners of the world, but today he essentially said Pelosi and Schiff and the other leaders “believe” it too and nothing could be further from the truth: they make it up. It’s an Alinsky tactic.
The “bait” is out..
Uh, yes, the whole whistle blower story is totally try to get in front of cooperation on investigations with the Ukraine. Instead, it just made it easier to openly and transparently let the world know that bad things were done and both countries vow to get to the bottom of it. I suppose the same with impeachment inquiry reboot yesterday.
Free Beacon link..
https://freebeacon.com/politics/ukraine-whistleblowers-lead-attorney-donated-to-biden/
Oh, I see. Lying about a conversation & then using that lie to “justify” impeachment is NOT election interference. Huh. 🤷♀️
Can we make it a CTH policy that for all go forward threads they include the Biden video.
So much denial among Republicans and Conservatives today. The Democrats are going to impeach Trump. That is 100% for certain going to happen. You guys need to start preparing for that, and start whipping the Congress men and Senators in to vote along party lines.
Or maybe they should start the swamp draining.
The IG report will be out very soon, and the impeachment talk will not fly with anyone on the right, whether or not they like VSGPDJT.
they could have had a vote to start a formal impeachment inquiry both didn’t.
If they did congress people in at-risk areas would be on record as supporting a very unpopular action. Pelosi won’t let that happen. They’ll instead go with the double secret probation inquiry and try to use that to smear Trump and hurt his election chances.
I don’t think it’s for sure. He’ll never be convicted by the Senate. The Democrats can’t afford another loser after Mueller.
I don’t think Fat Jerry has the stamina to stand in the well of the Senate long enough to prosecute an impeachment trial. At least he will have his impeachment managers Shiela Jackson Lee and Steve “KFC” Cohen to make an eloquent presentation of the prosecution to the supposed “triers of fact” Senators.
Impeachment is suicide and Pelosi knows it.
The “whistleblower” didn’t do Biden any favors, that’s for sure. But when will the Dems/media accept or acknowledge that he is done as a candidate for the Presidency as a result of the Ukrainian Affair?
I kinda hope he dies a death of 1,000 cuts. And fights back with everything he knows about Obama, Hillary and the coup.
Fighting back against HRC might put his life in danger.
FPCmom- That would definitely be the cherry on top of the sundae!
Impeach !! Impeach!! Impeach!!! s/o
There is a theory that this was deliberately “leaked” by the Dems to take Joe out of the race so they can get Fauxcahontis the nomination. Joe was clearly becoming an embarrassment even before the shit came out about his greedy, corrupt, drug-addled kid and his ties to the Kerry family. There is also a Part II… remember Hillary was trying to get Ukraine to falsify some dirt on Trump back in 2016. “Collusion” anyone? Also, Big O HAD to know about Biden’s family corruption schemes in the Ukraine and China, as well a Hillary’s machinations with the Ukraine in the 2016 elections. The best part is… Trump got Nancy, Chuckie, Pencil Neck and the rest of the DEMS to INSIST(!) on investigating all this. And they think HE is an idiot… LOLOLOL
That is a brilliant take on the situation and how they all just walked into the trap.
Very Stable Genius on display.
The problem with that theory is that Trump would obviously want to run against the demented old fool Biden. Warren might be a wild card for him, but Biden would go down like JEB!
I think the Warren camp is behind this whistleblower thing, to get rid of Sleepy Joe.
Wasn’t it just the other day the that Massive Forehead Morning Joe and no talent Mika was begging Kerry to join the Prez race. Hahaha…
You may want to define what you mean by “all this” being investigated.
In the House the Dems get to define the scope of their investigation. I suspect the scope will START with the phone call and END with the handling of the so-called whistleblower complaint. Everything before that the Dems will deem immaterial and will rule everything else out of order.
I suspect Trump no longer believes Barr is going to get to the bottom of the spygate fiasco. That could be one reason why he is unleashing Giuliani to do some deep digging.
LikeLike
That fits with the statement that Barr has not yet contacted anyone in Ukraine. Why the stall? Glad to see PDJT himself declassified the transcript. Partisan Whistleblower info next.
PDJT Message to AG Barr: “I can declassify myself. Now that the dems claim an impeachment proceeding, I can defend myself. Have a nice day.”
AG Barr may not have contacted anyone in the Ukraine yet, but supposedly Attorney Durham has. However, both you and Wm. above may be right that PDJT is signalling to AG Barr to get his act in gear.
Warren, Harris or somebody would have brought up this Ukraine matter on Biden, directly, in the debates. Remember when Jerry “Moonbeam” Brown brought up the Clinton’s cattle futures and Whitewater in the 1992 Democrat Presidential Primary Debate? Slick Willy was ready for him, and immediately attacked back and scolded Brown for attacking his wife or something. The miserable slimeball hid behind his wife, who was also corrupt but that was beside the point. Of course, the media ate it up, as Slick Willy was a perfect fit for The Swamp and had corporate backing, so Brown was painted as a bully attacking an innocent frail housewife or something equally ridiculous. Biden has no such fallback position, and he has dementia. It’d be over.
Warren would have torched ol’ Sleepy Joe one night on stage, and he would have fallen into a demented brain freeze and his handlers knew it. So they cooked up this scheme to blame Trump on Ukraine to save ol’ Joe, knowing Warren could be accused of siding with Trump if she agreed with him. Not a bad strategy, really, except Fauxcohontas is such a lying chameleon she’ll agree with Trump anyway… even if she doesn’t.
This is actually a pretty good popcorn moment. I’m rather enjoying all this, especially after reading that transcript. This thing has now become another weapon in Trump’s armory. It’s beautiful. Forget impeachment, it’s a nothingburger.
I love that Trump just releases documents immediately, too. He’s just that honest. For over 2 years, Mueller was just praying that Trump would fight him on documents or witness testimony so he could inflame Muh Russia with subpoenas and court fights, but no, Trump gave up everything and everybody, without even a single subpoena. It still sort of amazes me that nothing bad came out of all those docs, the guy has to be clean as a whistle. Hell, I couldn’t survive such scrutiny, that I can tell you.
“that I can tell you.” Yes indeed!!!
Looking like the usual suspects were using the usual techniques to spy on the president. Having been educated on buzzwords and triggers that be used to leverage a moose and squirrel redux, the word “favor” is chosen as the launchpad.
The usual suspects activate another useful beach friend, this one in a position to narratively be called a “whistleblower” with enough lockstep media to repeat the term long enough that it sticks despite the cogent fact that the info was uncovered but figures to have been fed to the beach whistleblower by the usual suspects. Schiff is activated on his part, and off to the races they go.
T, Now that’s funny, really lol.
Beached Whales !
A couple of weeks ago, when this story first surfaced, I suggested that it all might be nothing more than a “Mole Hunt” to out a leaker. I still believe that to be the case. The only way for the Dems to continue on this track is to have the “whistleblower” testify & as soon as that happens….the person will be outed by a leak….BET on that….Not to mention that that this person has already “Lawyered Up” & has been in contact with Schift’s committee….
If I had to make a “guess” as to who the “whistleblower is, my money would be on Kelly Ann Conway’s husband……This person is going to be outed for sure & pretty soon IMHO.
This tact by the Dems is doomed to failure from the start since POTUS has taken control, of the narrative & has Rudy G. going on MSM Networks acting like “The Mad Hatter”…..Funny but true yet Rudy HAS been able to get the pertinent facts out to the opposition listeners/viewers….
Never underestimate POTUS’s finely tuned ability to produce & sustain a reality gig that gets the message out with pinpoint accuracy & just demolishes the Dem objective. They are now playing catchup & looking quite foolish to their base not to mention the rest of the Country…..POTUS is going to force them into an “Impeachment” vote which will seal their fate & absolutely solidify a Trump victory in 2020……
These poor fools actually can do 2 things at the same time….Choke on their gum & trip on their own 2 feet….LOL
Still waiting for Comey’s tweet: “That’s it??”
A few thoughts on this.
First, the claim that triggered the Democrat-media frenzy was that President Trump made some kind of quid pro quo “promise” to Zelenskyy in exchange for Ukrainian meddling in the 2020 election. It was the 2016 “Russian collusion” narrative all over again.
NONE of that occurred in the call.
What did occur was President Trump brought up CROWDSTRIKE. This is what has the Deep State in a panic. President Trump KNOWS about Ukraine involvement with the DNC in the “cozybear” false flag operation.
This happening now throws Biden a lifeline. His campaign is on life support.
But this takes the focus from Warren and puts it back on Biden. And to Democrats, it makes them think Trump must fear Biden. Democrats are also pig-ignorant so rather than this hurting Biden, it will make him a martyr in their eyes. I believe we will see a sudden renewed surge in support for Biden that may very well help him ride out Warren Week.
Yes, Crowdstrike is a “contractor” with illicit access to government data. I want these guys illuminated and put in front of a grand jury. I’d like to see Miss Lindsay get these clowns in front of his committee, but fat chance of that, he’s too focused on getting another special prosecutor appointed to go after Trump, over “Ukraine”. .
The most interesting comment from the call. PDJT discussing the former US Ambassador to Ukraine (that woman was bad news) with Zelinski:
“Well she is going to go through some things.”
I believe the legal process is in play behind the scenes and look forward to the coming days!!!
Judge Nappy says POTUS is in hot water.on Shep’s show.
Both are irrelevant.
And drooling all over themselves while they are at it.
Well that’s a good sign then. Wasn’t he wrong about everything prior?
Shep, always. Nap at least 50% of the time. That’s why they make a good duo. I ever watch the show, it was just on when I ended a call and then had to take another right after Nappy sad it was BAD. That’s all I know. 😉
I’ve stopped paying attention to anything judge Sap er Nap says.
The Trolll Army was very much in evidence this morning. Within two minutes of the transcript’s posting on the White House Twitter page, there were about 20 comments attacking it, each from a different person, but all using the exact same argument and most using the exact same wording and phrases. Transparent attempt to create the appearance of a public response that actually isn’t there.
Way to set that hook, Mr. President.
And kudos to you sir, for letting President Zelensky reel in the catch and land that dangerously thrashing deep-water denizen on the Ukranians’ deck. They have their gaffs sharpened and ready, and appear to be well prepared. Their success will make the waters cleaner and safer for us all.
I’m eager to see this leviathan brought to the surface and its full weight and measure finally taken.
I hope the Ukrainians stuff and mount it.
Thank you for all you do out there on your fabulous ship of state, the Sudden and Relentless Reform.
With fondest regards,
Another Grateful American
My takeaway…POTUS should learn from this and never speak on the telephone with any foreign
Leader that includes anyfhing but the mosg superficial content. Schumer warned him, the whistleblower confirmed. Discuss only the weather. If something important needs to be discussed that isnt for general consumption, then have a face to face meeting. We cannot trust the spies the Obamunists left behind. This is a nothing burger but the minefield is real
I must say it is really quite impressive how the Democrats, Deep State, and MSM have managed to continue to forge ahead managing to ignore all of the horrible facts that are known about spygate and keep losing and losing and losing, yet they never give up. Never. We sit here so aggravated that even when everything is so plain as day, they refuse to acknowledge it. Every single aspect they just move on like the crazy Baghdad Bob. Nothing to see here, as bombs are literally exploding behind them as they valiantly spout off about how Trump is now trapped and have him right where they want him. It is impressive to say the least. Any their minions follow.
They know that this election will not be about the left or the right. It’s going to be, like most elections, about the independents. The people who can swing both ways. The people who aren’t on Twitter or on blogs like this one. The ones that are only tuned into a small fraction of what’s going on in the world and only listen to snippets from the news. As long as they have a narrative to run, they will run it and figure they can do their best to make it look as though they have done no wrong and Trump is a crazy, stupid, tyrannical, evil, racist, blah blah blah….
They literally have Joe Biden on video bragging about extorting the Ukraine to fire a prosecutor to back off of his son or he would withhold funds, but point the finger at Trump over a simple call mentioning that it should be looked into (far within his rights.) They could literally have emails released of Hillary SELLING favors to foreign leaders in exchange for large ticket speaking engagements for her and her husband and they wouldn’t blink an eye. Yet they spent 3 years on a fake ridiculous cartoon parody dossier to frame our President and still drone on and on about how it proved collusion and obstruction, even though it didn’t.
They’ve got cajones though and we could all learn a lot from them. Trump did. He too is like the Energizer Bunny. He just keeps going and going and going and going. He never gives up. I wish Republicans would do the same. We have a handful like Jim Jordan and Mark Geotz, etc…but most of them are just wishy washy at best and do nothing. It’s frustrating. But Trump is doing great. At the end of the day, Trump is winning and will keep on winning. He’s Trump.
