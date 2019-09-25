Transcript of Call Between President Trump and President Zelenskyy…

Posted on September 25, 2019 by

Good grief, talk about a nothingburger – this phone call is fine. Here’s the transcript of the phone call between President Trump and President Zelenskyy.

[White House] President Donald J. Trump has released a declassified, unredacted transcript of his telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from July 25th, 2019. The transcript can be read HERE.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, European Union, IG Report FISA Abuse, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Spygate, Spying, THE BIG UGLY, Ukraine, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

330 Responses to Transcript of Call Between President Trump and President Zelenskyy…

Older Comments
  1. anotherstep says:
    September 25, 2019 at 1:55 pm

    I think the whistle blower complaint was simply a way to let Schiff et al inform Biden’s team what Trump knew and was pursuing.

    The whistle blower didn’t have first hand knowledge to pass on but this was one way he/she could get it out there so they would know what level of damage they needed to counter.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • Raptors2020 says:
      September 25, 2019 at 2:32 pm

      The Democrats have lots of reasons:

      A fundamental rule they live by is to accuse the other side of exactly what you’re guilty of. Some people here think the Steele Dossier was written to impeach Trump. Really? When Hillary was up 15 points in the polls? The Steele Dossier, accusing Trump of Russian Collusion, was written because of Uranium 1.

      All accusations against Biden can now be framed as bitter retaliation and dirty politics. This hoax was begun to help Biden, not to help Warren. It doesn’t help much because Biden is guilty as sin.

      All politicians are advised to bring up your weak points first, especially in a debate. Go on the offensive, don’t be caught on the defensive.

      This hoax will now stagger on, as long as the Media wants to keep it going. Nothing from Trump or the Ukrainians can stop it.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • doofusdawg says:
      September 25, 2019 at 2:36 pm

      Excellent point. However, I am a little uneasy about the Macguire testimony tomorrow. Seems like it’s just too quick… almost planned… almost like they already know what he is going to say. Hope this guy is on the up and up and not another swamp creature. Trump doesn’t have the best track record with his appointments.

      Like

      Reply
    • Dee Paul Deje says:
      September 25, 2019 at 2:39 pm

      Maybe the “whistleblower” was a VSGPDJT setup.

      Like

      Reply
    • Genie says:
      September 25, 2019 at 2:41 pm

      Biden did not need a whistle blower or Schiff. PDJT mentioned it months ago.
      https://www.politico.com/story/2019/05/10/trump-biden-ukraine-barr-1317601

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Jake says:
      September 25, 2019 at 4:35 pm

      Yes, the leaker is a Brennan, FBI or other deep state mole, who found out Trump was digging for wrongdoing in the Ukraine.
      The impeachment is to block investigations.

      Like

      Reply
  2. vikingmom says:
    September 25, 2019 at 1:55 pm

    Wondering if the Dems are actually attempting to set precedent by this action and if they will now start demanding transcripts of ALL private conversations that President Trump has had with any leaders of any other countries? Totally Unconstitutional but hey, when has that ever stopped them before?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. meadowlandsview says:
    September 25, 2019 at 1:56 pm

    Trump was elected to drain the swamp. This is swamp draining at it’s finest.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Beau Geste says:
      September 25, 2019 at 2:03 pm

      With PDJT’s “rope-a-dope” tactics, it had become a self-identifying, self-draining swamp.

      Like

      Reply
      • buckeyeman says:
        September 25, 2019 at 3:35 pm

        The swamp damages its own reputation but you are forgetting that THEY DO NOT CARE!

        The swamp is NOT being drained and will not be drained until there are multiple indictments, trials, and convictions. Trump is a miserable FAILURE. He let Sessions drift along for TWO years before replacing him. It is increasingly obvious that William Barr is a deep state operative, a “cleaner” who arrives on the crime scene after the fact and cleans up the mess, destroys the evidence, and moves on.

        Like

        Reply
  4. Bob Calco says:
    September 25, 2019 at 1:57 pm

    Yet Schiff claims the notes “reflect a classic mafia-like shake down of a foreign leader.” Did someone give him a transcript of Biden’s comments at the CFR instead? How does he even know what that looks like?

    These people are NOT letting go; they will just keep ratcheting this up until some kind of hammer falls. Speaking of which, where the [expletive deleted] is the IG FISA report? Barr? Durham?

    This crazy cycle will never end until one side is roundly defeated.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. BigTalkers says:
    September 25, 2019 at 1:58 pm

    Of course the cells fine…

    I suspect it wouldn’t surprise him one bit if the Govt still had him wired.

    Like

    Reply
    • Beau Geste says:
      September 25, 2019 at 2:15 pm

      BigTalkers, that reminds me… Admiral Rogers told Candidate Trump he was being spied on. So when PDJT asked comey if he was being spied on, and comey said “no”, PDJT knew comey was lying. And had to be fired.
      18 USC 1001 makes lying to, or withholding information from, the President or Congress, a crime. The DOJ has no problem using this kill-all statute to destroy General Flynn. George Papadopolous, Scooter Libby, even Martha Stewart, when they lack proof. But they can’t seem to apply it to FBI or dems who “lack candor” (lie…) and hide necessary information.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • TarsTarkas says:
        September 25, 2019 at 2:25 pm

        Comey’s defense always has been and always will be ‘it’s OK to lie to a target of a counterintelligence investigation’. And will claim ignorance as to the predicate.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Beau Geste says:
          September 25, 2019 at 2:55 pm

          Tars, there is no statute that I know of, that excuses defiance of 18 USC 1001. The FBI can lie to a non-official-government drug dealer, but not to the President of the US, or congress.

          comey could say “I can’t confirm or deny any surveillance” to the President or Congress (that is what the agencies do when they are forced to respond in some way…. He can’t flat out lie to either Congress, or the elected Constitutional Head of the Executive Branch.

          (plus, how could he not know by then that the FISA warrant on Carter Page/Papadopoulous was obtained by fraud?)

          “Exculpatory” excuses would go to sentencing, not somehow granting permission to defy the statute

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
  6. markone1blog says:
    September 25, 2019 at 1:59 pm

    As you said, Sundance, this phone conversation needs to be considered.

    [ tweet https://twitter.com/almostjingo/status/1176911037141942272?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw ]

    Like

    Reply
  7. Beau Geste says:
    September 25, 2019 at 1:59 pm

    PDJT’s “rope a dope” tactic . Even after being warned by PDJT to protect themselves from the temptation of em-biggening the fake whistle-blower scam, they couldn’t resist. Like moths to the flame.

    The lying media would never report on crowdstrike, or biden corruption, or Senate Dem involvement with the former corrupt Ukrianian regime, or biden money-laundering, of biden-kerry-bulger pay-to-play foreign governmnent “deals”, or use of AirForce 2 to get biden’s “china deals” in place……

    The fake news have now tired themselves out by punching at PDJT’s shadow. The fake news have exhausted their credibiity. Even the fake media’s viewers now know about biden corruption. And the dem congresscritters have to worry about the public slowly becoming more aware of dem-fake news crazyness, as they face being tagged by their district voters for “impeachment” unpopularity which will only get worse for them.

    Now, in addition to biden-kerry-bulger, its hillary-DNC-crowdstrike revisited, and dem senator foreign interference. And likely more. The “impeachment investigations” will also be full of previously-hidden news the dems and the fake media have so far successfully kept out of public awareness. More like the Lewandowski disaster-for-nadler.

    Will the fake news ever learn not to falsely immediately jump to report the next dem-generated crazy scheme? Not likely….

    Toss in an honest IG Horowitz FISA report, some investigations of how biden, the clintons, congresscritters like feinstein, reid, cummings, pelosi…..gain wealth on government salaries, and it will be a very entertaining election season.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • woodstuff says:
      September 25, 2019 at 2:33 pm

      Great post, except for the “honest IG Horowitz FISA report” reference. I want to see something/anything where barr/whoreowitz doesn’t make the swamp critters look innocent.

      Like

      Reply
      • Beau Geste says:
        September 25, 2019 at 3:30 pm

        WS, you are right, I should have put “honest” in quotes. My bad.

        How could IG horowitz even have a draft report if he hasn’t even interviewed the Ukrainians? AG Barr has apparently not contacted them, despite possible crowdstrike presence there. Potential source of false FISA “evidence”?

        PDJT (and Rudy) have to do the obvious investigation work the DOJ/FBI avoid in order to protect hillary/DNC/bidens, etc, in addition to all the rest of the Presidential responsibiities?

        An excuse for more IG Horowitz delay?

        Like

        Reply
    • Dee Paul Deje says:
      September 25, 2019 at 2:46 pm

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  8. coveyouthband says:
    September 25, 2019 at 2:01 pm

    “They got him this time “………..

    YAWN

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. WeThePeople2016 says:
    September 25, 2019 at 2:03 pm

    What an as*!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Somebody says:
    September 25, 2019 at 2:03 pm

    Pay close attention to the pictures Sundance posted. Those will show up at a house committee hearing as exhibit A of the white supremacy conspiracy forged by POTUS and Zelenskyy. 🙄🙄🙄

    I joke, but that may actually be their next claim.🤔

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Ma McGriz says:
      September 25, 2019 at 2:41 pm

      The sudden sound of the bull-horn split the air in a gut-jolting instant.
      ” This is the Congressional Humor Police Task Force. We have your tree house surrounded. You are all under arrest for fact distribution and laughter inducement by suspected white nationalists. If you surrender peacefully and in silence you will be processed and removed to a tree-free holding facility to await sentencing.
      Come out with you hands up and your mouths shut and you won’t get hurt.
      Your racism and inhumanity to man will not go unpunished.”

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Jederman says:
      September 25, 2019 at 4:20 pm

      They wouldn’t try it if we had an ethical “press” in this country, but we don’t. It is my theory that the “press” has become the Left’s force multiplier. The Left wouldn’t try half the crapola they do if they had to worry about bad press coverage.

      BTW any narrative that the press “got this wrong” is complete bull. The press and “journalists” my be effete poodles but they’re not totally stupid. They knew this was shaky but beat the drum anyway because they can get away with it.

      How do they get away with it? By talking exclusively to the deranged Left wing base. Most of the time the msm is indifferent to our half of the country. They’re not even talking to us. Their programing is aimed at THEIR audience. The non-thinking, emotional nut cases on the Left that must remain agitated IOT keep them on the res.

      Like

      Reply
  11. deplorable says:
    September 25, 2019 at 2:05 pm

    But, but, but what about the Ukrainian president staying at Trump Tower. That’s a crime, right?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. The Akh says:
    September 25, 2019 at 2:06 pm

    They wont let it go! I wish the remaining Dem voters would wake up to the fact that the Democratic party treats them like fools and idiots.

    Headline from HuffPost
    SMOKING GUN: CALL CHOCK-FULL OF CORRUPTION!

    This going to get way worse before it gets better

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • MAGADJT says:
      September 25, 2019 at 2:18 pm

      You should stop caring what the likes of “HuffPo” have to say. They are inconsequential to anyone who would vote for POTUS.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • The Akh says:
        September 25, 2019 at 2:47 pm

        I don’t care in sense. But I worry about the perpetuation of lies and misrepresenting facts. I worry that no matter what the evidence, it flipped everything is flipped on it’s head. Some people arw utterly brainwashed by the cult. Its irresponsible and dangerous. That is all.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • FPCHmom says:
      September 25, 2019 at 2:51 pm

      Impeachment is like the emperor’s new clothes at this point. (Everybody who is half-normal and has any smarts can see the left is full of BS.)

      That’s why I couldn’t care less what Adam Schiff thinks about VSGPDJT.

      Impeachment is now a bomb that will blow up the democrats.

      Like

      Reply
    • Dee Paul Deje says:
      September 25, 2019 at 2:56 pm

      That headline is 100% accurate – only not quite how libs and corruptocrats interpret it.

      Like

      Reply
    • Toenail says:
      September 25, 2019 at 3:36 pm

      Why shouldn’t the democrat party treat Dem voters like fools and idiots? The Dem party knows them better than anyone.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  13. WeThePeople2016 says:
    September 25, 2019 at 2:06 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. Doppler says:
    September 25, 2019 at 2:07 pm

    As I posted before on the prior article about the coming bilat, the transcript is “beautiful” because it both ignites the Left in another impeachment paroxyms, with the “bait” while implanting a deadly hook. Our VSGPDJT included three “teasers” about more to come: Crowdstrike, the you have the “server,” and some very wealthy person. Teasers for us, and ex lax tablets for the Nadlers of the world who will soon be very publicly Schiffing their Pelosis.

    Why does the phrase “Trust the plan” stir up from my aging memory banks?

    Like

    Reply
  15. Ausonius says:
    September 25, 2019 at 2:07 pm

    2:06 and I am salivating spiritually to see and hear the press conference at the U.N> with President Trump and President Zelensky! 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. ed bernay says:
    September 25, 2019 at 2:08 pm

    Geez look at that picture. Now Democrats are going to claim President Trump and President Zelenskyy are racists by giving the white power hand signal.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Dee Paul Deje says:
      September 25, 2019 at 2:50 pm

      Where I come from the the 3 fingers of that signal stand for A S S and the hole stands for hole. A salute to Biden and corrupt Dems?

      Like

      Reply
  17. fred5678 says:
    September 25, 2019 at 2:09 pm

    POTUS was merely following the law that SENATOR Biden voted for, and PRESIDENT (William) Clinton signed.

    “DOH! Did You Know There’s a Treaty Between the USA & Ukraine Regarding Cooperation For Prosecuting Crimes?
    Posted on September 25, 2019 by DCWhispers

    My goodness. It was passed when Joe Biden was a member of the U.S. Senate and then signed by then-President Bill Clinton.

    A comprehensive treaty agreement that allows cooperation between both the United States and Ukraine in the investigation and prosecution of crimes.

    It appears President Trump was following the law to the letter when it comes to unearthing the long-standing corruption that has swirled in Ukraine and allegedly involves powerful Democrats like Joe Biden and others.
    … ”

    http://dcwhispers.com/doh-did-you-know-theres-a-treaty-between-the-usa-ukraine-regarding-cooperation-for-prosecuting-crimes/

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Ma McGriz says:
      September 25, 2019 at 3:01 pm

      See there?

      Ain’t it great?

      Nancy and Joe knew this was coming, and have had all the time, money and special privilege imaginable to get ready for it once they knew it couldn’t stay hidden. (I still think this is the only reason Biden is running.)

      This is another classic case of the western media doing a major hit job to influence world political affairs. Think Green Spring, and look at the new daily attempts to spin up the false meme of anti-sisi protests, where virtually none exist.

      They were complicit in the “nation building” activities of the clinton state department. And now they are complicit in the attempt to deflect and distract from their attempts to cover it up and evade prosecution.

      Have they finally hit a wall with Ukraine?

      I still think pelosi’s recent visit there was to lawyer up, and that it’s no coincidence we now see the same drumbeat of alleged unrest in Egypt after her stopover there.

      They’re busted and they know it.

      Like

      Reply
    • mikeyboo says:
      September 25, 2019 at 4:09 pm

      In the immortal words of Gomer Pyle: Well Golllllllly!!!

      Like

      Reply
  18. crossthread42 says:
    September 25, 2019 at 2:09 pm

    DemoRats have nothing !!!!
    ,, Yes OUR America First Warrior
    Mr. President Trump, is truly taking those Arrows & Fecal Matter(s) hoisted at HIM & By extension The American People that Elected Him..

    By the grace of Our Lord GOD, He was elected to Save America, our Sovereignty, OUR NATION..
    GOD Bless Trump..
    WE Have to Keep Him in..!!
    4 more years!
    Keeping America GREAT, Stronger than ever!
    These Socialists-Left-Wing Communists are running SCARED!
    Because,,, THEY KNOW…
    They are going to be TOAST.. Or in JAIL, for THIER Corruption!
    If OUR POTUS is re-elected!
    Keep Praying & Supporting Our VSGPOTUS!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. sunnyflower5 says:
    September 25, 2019 at 2:09 pm

    President Trump retweet
    Thread

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  20. History Teaches says:
    September 25, 2019 at 2:10 pm

    At a strategic time in the near future, the President should have a full and thorough ‘adress to the nation.’

    With charts, timelines, transcripts etc. Foolproofed for accuracy and indisputable factually.

    He IS the President. That implies special powers and privileges. Using the so called ‘bully pulpit’ to directly speak to the nation during a time of crisis is a legitimate procedure. And this ongoing coup IS a national and existential crisis. Civil war via lawless and cynical abuse of the legislative system for pure political purposes.

    With the use of tweets and social media he does express real time opinion and facts. But those formats are limiting and do not influence those who do not seek them out unspun.

    The gravitas of an ‘adress to the nation’ would be more effective. Of course the MSM would go insane and do everything to deny the opportunity, but once the word was out it would be seen as a form of censorship to refuse to carry it.

    Remember some of the addresses by past Presidents kept the nation focussed with rapt attention? The ongoing efforts to overturn 2016 may not be as obvious a crisis as a hot war or attack, or a natural disaster, but in some ways it is more profoundly critical to the very foundation of the country.

    The IG report, Barr and Durham’s work and whatever else is revealed will be important components of a devastating counter narrative. Assuming they at least indicate some forms of criminal behavior. Even if watered down and neutered. That would take away any claim to moral superiority. And provide ammunition verifying the facticity of unethical and/or criminal motivation behind the witch hunt.

    The President is a master at messaging and communication. His bully pulpit needs to be expanded and used strategically.

    Like

    Reply
  21. WeThePeople2016 says:
    September 25, 2019 at 2:10 pm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Beau Geste says:
      September 25, 2019 at 2:24 pm

      Thanks WTP, this is awesome !! And crowdstrike may be checked for hillary’s missing yoga emails.

      “Mr. Durham’s probe has now cast a spotlight on Ukraine, a Justice Department spokeswoman said.

      “A Department of Justice team led by U.S. Attorney John Durham is separately exploring the extent to which a number of countries, including Ukraine, played a role in the counterintelligence investigation directed at the Trump campaign during the 2016 election,” DOJ spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said in a statement.”

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • cboldt says:
        September 25, 2019 at 2:44 pm

        Speculating maybe solid chain of custody exists. Assange in UK custody, Ukraine and US both investigating Wikleaks possession of Hillary e-mails.
        Brenna, Clapper assign responsiblity to Russians, citing Crowdstrike.
        Facts show otherwise?

        Like

        Reply
  22. mtk says:
    September 25, 2019 at 2:11 pm

    It is worst than expected…

    Joe has always been a walking-n-talking baffoon, but Hunter is the least of the Dems problems

    It is over with, the only thing holding this up is the fat lady waiting to take to the stage.

    Revelations:
    #1. CrowdStrike is in the cross hairs of
    #2. AG Barr.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  23. Tl Howard says:
    September 25, 2019 at 2:12 pm

    Frankly, until the owners of the media–all the major networks–are resigned to nationalistic policies put forward by Trump or any other politician, until they are convinced their global dreams are dust, this will continue.
    We have noticed that only a handful of the GOPers are out there front and center for our POTUS–the rest are content to stay silent.

    Like

    Reply
  24. Seneca the Elder says:
    September 25, 2019 at 2:12 pm

    Daniel Greenfield totally nails it with this article over at Front Page. The quotes from “1984” are right on point.
    Most important is the real reason the Commie/Lib/Fascist/Left/Baby killing/Satan worshipping Demon Rats want this impeachment so badly is to de-legitimize our President Trump, the 2016 election, the 2020 election and of course, the Deplorables.

    https://cms.frontpagemag.com/fpm/2019/09/disturbing-reason-why-dems-really-want-impeach-daniel-greenfield

    Like

    Reply
  25. Tl Howard says:
    September 25, 2019 at 2:14 pm

    The Dems and Hillary in Exile could never have conducted the Resistance w/out the media.
    Unti they–the owners–have to pay a huge personal price–no change will be lasting.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. Zippy says:
    September 25, 2019 at 2:14 pm

    “Declassified by order of the President”

    SEE, he CAN do it!

    Now, how about the bazillion documents that will instantly send the Deep State’s SpyGate conspiracy to hell?

    Oh, Five Eyes, the DO”J,” the FBI, the CIA, and the NSA, too? Gosh, can’t go there! “For the good of the nation.”

    Like

    Reply
  27. Tl Howard says:
    September 25, 2019 at 2:16 pm

    I really get upset and Rush–he knows better–for saying the Dems really believe this stuff. I always thought when he said that in the past that he meant the Rob Reiners of the world, but today he essentially said Pelosi and Schiff and the other leaders “believe” it too and nothing could be further from the truth: they make it up. It’s an Alinsky tactic.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. Nick the Deplorable says:
    September 25, 2019 at 2:18 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  29. crossthread42 says:
    September 25, 2019 at 2:20 pm

    The “bait” is out..

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. FreedomLover says:
    September 25, 2019 at 2:23 pm

    Uh, yes, the whole whistle blower story is totally try to get in front of cooperation on investigations with the Ukraine. Instead, it just made it easier to openly and transparently let the world know that bad things were done and both countries vow to get to the bottom of it. I suppose the same with impeachment inquiry reboot yesterday.

    Like

    Reply
  32. teabag14 says:
    September 25, 2019 at 2:27 pm

    Oh, I see. Lying about a conversation & then using that lie to “justify” impeachment is NOT election interference. Huh. 🤷‍♀️

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  33. Greg Albright says:
    September 25, 2019 at 2:31 pm

    So much denial among Republicans and Conservatives today. The Democrats are going to impeach Trump. That is 100% for certain going to happen. You guys need to start preparing for that, and start whipping the Congress men and Senators in to vote along party lines.

    Like

    Reply
    • FPCHmom says:
      September 25, 2019 at 2:41 pm

      Or maybe they should start the swamp draining.

      The IG report will be out very soon, and the impeachment talk will not fly with anyone on the right, whether or not they like VSGPDJT.

      Like

      Reply
    • rozelave says:
      September 25, 2019 at 2:43 pm

      they could have had a vote to start a formal impeachment inquiry both didn’t.

      If they did congress people in at-risk areas would be on record as supporting a very unpopular action. Pelosi won’t let that happen. They’ll instead go with the double secret probation inquiry and try to use that to smear Trump and hurt his election chances.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • lurker2 says:
      September 25, 2019 at 2:46 pm

      I don’t think it’s for sure. He’ll never be convicted by the Senate. The Democrats can’t afford another loser after Mueller.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Genie says:
      September 25, 2019 at 2:48 pm

      I don’t think Fat Jerry has the stamina to stand in the well of the Senate long enough to prosecute an impeachment trial. At least he will have his impeachment managers Shiela Jackson Lee and Steve “KFC” Cohen to make an eloquent presentation of the prosecution to the supposed “triers of fact” Senators.

      Like

      Reply
    • Johnny Boost says:
      September 25, 2019 at 3:21 pm

      Impeachment is suicide and Pelosi knows it.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  34. Concernedcitizen says:
    September 25, 2019 at 2:41 pm

    The “whistleblower” didn’t do Biden any favors, that’s for sure. But when will the Dems/media accept or acknowledge that he is done as a candidate for the Presidency as a result of the Ukrainian Affair?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. MainelyDoc says:
    September 25, 2019 at 2:41 pm

    Impeach !! Impeach!! Impeach!!! s/o

    Like

    Reply
  36. Kerry_On says:
    September 25, 2019 at 2:45 pm

    There is a theory that this was deliberately “leaked” by the Dems to take Joe out of the race so they can get Fauxcahontis the nomination. Joe was clearly becoming an embarrassment even before the shit came out about his greedy, corrupt, drug-addled kid and his ties to the Kerry family. There is also a Part II… remember Hillary was trying to get Ukraine to falsify some dirt on Trump back in 2016. “Collusion” anyone? Also, Big O HAD to know about Biden’s family corruption schemes in the Ukraine and China, as well a Hillary’s machinations with the Ukraine in the 2016 elections. The best part is… Trump got Nancy, Chuckie, Pencil Neck and the rest of the DEMS to INSIST(!) on investigating all this. And they think HE is an idiot… LOLOLOL

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • FPCHmom says:
      September 25, 2019 at 2:53 pm

      That is a brilliant take on the situation and how they all just walked into the trap.

      Very Stable Genius on display.

      Like

      Reply
    • railer says:
      September 25, 2019 at 3:13 pm

      The problem with that theory is that Trump would obviously want to run against the demented old fool Biden. Warren might be a wild card for him, but Biden would go down like JEB!

      I think the Warren camp is behind this whistleblower thing, to get rid of Sleepy Joe.

      Like

      Reply
    • johnnyfandango says:
      September 25, 2019 at 3:14 pm

      Wasn’t it just the other day the that Massive Forehead Morning Joe and no talent Mika was begging Kerry to join the Prez race. Hahaha…

      Like

      Reply
    • Niagara Frontier says:
      September 25, 2019 at 3:47 pm

      You may want to define what you mean by “all this” being investigated.

      In the House the Dems get to define the scope of their investigation. I suspect the scope will START with the phone call and END with the handling of the so-called whistleblower complaint. Everything before that the Dems will deem immaterial and will rule everything else out of order.

      Like

      Reply
  37. William says:
    September 25, 2019 at 2:46 pm

    I suspect Trump no longer believes Barr is going to get to the bottom of the spygate fiasco. That could be one reason why he is unleashing Giuliani to do some deep digging.

    Like

    Reply
    • Beau Geste says:
      September 25, 2019 at 3:18 pm

      That fits with the statement that Barr has not yet contacted anyone in Ukraine. Why the stall? Glad to see PDJT himself declassified the transcript. Partisan Whistleblower info next.

      PDJT Message to AG Barr: “I can declassify myself. Now that the dems claim an impeachment proceeding, I can defend myself. Have a nice day.”

      Like

      Reply
      • H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
        September 25, 2019 at 3:58 pm

        AG Barr may not have contacted anyone in the Ukraine yet, but supposedly Attorney Durham has. However, both you and Wm. above may be right that PDJT is signalling to AG Barr to get his act in gear.

        Like

        Reply
  38. railer says:
    September 25, 2019 at 3:09 pm

    Warren, Harris or somebody would have brought up this Ukraine matter on Biden, directly, in the debates. Remember when Jerry “Moonbeam” Brown brought up the Clinton’s cattle futures and Whitewater in the 1992 Democrat Presidential Primary Debate? Slick Willy was ready for him, and immediately attacked back and scolded Brown for attacking his wife or something. The miserable slimeball hid behind his wife, who was also corrupt but that was beside the point. Of course, the media ate it up, as Slick Willy was a perfect fit for The Swamp and had corporate backing, so Brown was painted as a bully attacking an innocent frail housewife or something equally ridiculous. Biden has no such fallback position, and he has dementia. It’d be over.

    Warren would have torched ol’ Sleepy Joe one night on stage, and he would have fallen into a demented brain freeze and his handlers knew it. So they cooked up this scheme to blame Trump on Ukraine to save ol’ Joe, knowing Warren could be accused of siding with Trump if she agreed with him. Not a bad strategy, really, except Fauxcohontas is such a lying chameleon she’ll agree with Trump anyway… even if she doesn’t.

    This is actually a pretty good popcorn moment. I’m rather enjoying all this, especially after reading that transcript. This thing has now become another weapon in Trump’s armory. It’s beautiful. Forget impeachment, it’s a nothingburger.

    I love that Trump just releases documents immediately, too. He’s just that honest. For over 2 years, Mueller was just praying that Trump would fight him on documents or witness testimony so he could inflame Muh Russia with subpoenas and court fights, but no, Trump gave up everything and everybody, without even a single subpoena. It still sort of amazes me that nothing bad came out of all those docs, the guy has to be clean as a whistle. Hell, I couldn’t survive such scrutiny, that I can tell you.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  39. TMonroe says:
    September 25, 2019 at 3:19 pm

    Looking like the usual suspects were using the usual techniques to spy on the president. Having been educated on buzzwords and triggers that be used to leverage a moose and squirrel redux, the word “favor” is chosen as the launchpad.

    The usual suspects activate another useful beach friend, this one in a position to narratively be called a “whistleblower” with enough lockstep media to repeat the term long enough that it sticks despite the cogent fact that the info was uncovered but figures to have been fed to the beach whistleblower by the usual suspects. Schiff is activated on his part, and off to the races they go.

    Like

    Reply
  40. Vegas Guy says:
    September 25, 2019 at 3:23 pm

    A couple of weeks ago, when this story first surfaced, I suggested that it all might be nothing more than a “Mole Hunt” to out a leaker. I still believe that to be the case. The only way for the Dems to continue on this track is to have the “whistleblower” testify & as soon as that happens….the person will be outed by a leak….BET on that….Not to mention that that this person has already “Lawyered Up” & has been in contact with Schift’s committee….

    If I had to make a “guess” as to who the “whistleblower is, my money would be on Kelly Ann Conway’s husband……This person is going to be outed for sure & pretty soon IMHO.

    This tact by the Dems is doomed to failure from the start since POTUS has taken control, of the narrative & has Rudy G. going on MSM Networks acting like “The Mad Hatter”…..Funny but true yet Rudy HAS been able to get the pertinent facts out to the opposition listeners/viewers….

    Never underestimate POTUS’s finely tuned ability to produce & sustain a reality gig that gets the message out with pinpoint accuracy & just demolishes the Dem objective. They are now playing catchup & looking quite foolish to their base not to mention the rest of the Country…..POTUS is going to force them into an “Impeachment” vote which will seal their fate & absolutely solidify a Trump victory in 2020……

    These poor fools actually can do 2 things at the same time….Choke on their gum & trip on their own 2 feet….LOL

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  41. TMonroe says:
    September 25, 2019 at 3:33 pm

    Still waiting for Comey’s tweet: “That’s it??”

    Like

    Reply
  42. Sammy Hains says:
    September 25, 2019 at 3:48 pm

    A few thoughts on this.
    First, the claim that triggered the Democrat-media frenzy was that President Trump made some kind of quid pro quo “promise” to Zelenskyy in exchange for Ukrainian meddling in the 2020 election. It was the 2016 “Russian collusion” narrative all over again.

    NONE of that occurred in the call.

    What did occur was President Trump brought up CROWDSTRIKE. This is what has the Deep State in a panic. President Trump KNOWS about Ukraine involvement with the DNC in the “cozybear” false flag operation.

    This happening now throws Biden a lifeline. His campaign is on life support.
    But this takes the focus from Warren and puts it back on Biden. And to Democrats, it makes them think Trump must fear Biden. Democrats are also pig-ignorant so rather than this hurting Biden, it will make him a martyr in their eyes. I believe we will see a sudden renewed surge in support for Biden that may very well help him ride out Warren Week.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • railer says:
      September 25, 2019 at 4:18 pm

      Yes, Crowdstrike is a “contractor” with illicit access to government data. I want these guys illuminated and put in front of a grand jury. I’d like to see Miss Lindsay get these clowns in front of his committee, but fat chance of that, he’s too focused on getting another special prosecutor appointed to go after Trump, over “Ukraine”. .

      Like

      Reply
  43. QCM says:
    September 25, 2019 at 3:49 pm

    The most interesting comment from the call. PDJT discussing the former US Ambassador to Ukraine (that woman was bad news) with Zelinski:

    “Well she is going to go through some things.”

    I believe the legal process is in play behind the scenes and look forward to the coming days!!!

    Like

    Reply
  44. TwoLaine says:
    September 25, 2019 at 3:52 pm

    Judge Nappy says POTUS is in hot water.on Shep’s show.

    Like

    Reply
  45. armie says:
    September 25, 2019 at 4:02 pm

    The Trolll Army was very much in evidence this morning. Within two minutes of the transcript’s posting on the White House Twitter page, there were about 20 comments attacking it, each from a different person, but all using the exact same argument and most using the exact same wording and phrases. Transparent attempt to create the appearance of a public response that actually isn’t there.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  46. Ma McGriz says:
    September 25, 2019 at 4:08 pm

    Way to set that hook, Mr. President.

    And kudos to you sir, for letting President Zelensky reel in the catch and land that dangerously thrashing deep-water denizen on the Ukranians’ deck. They have their gaffs sharpened and ready, and appear to be well prepared. Their success will make the waters cleaner and safer for us all.

    I’m eager to see this leviathan brought to the surface and its full weight and measure finally taken.
    I hope the Ukrainians stuff and mount it.

    Thank you for all you do out there on your fabulous ship of state, the Sudden and Relentless Reform.

    With fondest regards,
    Another Grateful American

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Yy4u says:
      September 25, 2019 at 4:44 pm

      My takeaway…POTUS should learn from this and never speak on the telephone with any foreign
      Leader that includes anyfhing but the mosg superficial content. Schumer warned him, the whistleblower confirmed. Discuss only the weather. If something important needs to be discussed that isnt for general consumption, then have a face to face meeting. We cannot trust the spies the Obamunists left behind. This is a nothing burger but the minefield is real

      Like

      Reply
  47. ❌🐸🐸Trump Babe🐸🐸❌ (@DeplorableBabe) says:
    September 25, 2019 at 4:50 pm

    I must say it is really quite impressive how the Democrats, Deep State, and MSM have managed to continue to forge ahead managing to ignore all of the horrible facts that are known about spygate and keep losing and losing and losing, yet they never give up. Never. We sit here so aggravated that even when everything is so plain as day, they refuse to acknowledge it. Every single aspect they just move on like the crazy Baghdad Bob. Nothing to see here, as bombs are literally exploding behind them as they valiantly spout off about how Trump is now trapped and have him right where they want him. It is impressive to say the least. Any their minions follow.

    They know that this election will not be about the left or the right. It’s going to be, like most elections, about the independents. The people who can swing both ways. The people who aren’t on Twitter or on blogs like this one. The ones that are only tuned into a small fraction of what’s going on in the world and only listen to snippets from the news. As long as they have a narrative to run, they will run it and figure they can do their best to make it look as though they have done no wrong and Trump is a crazy, stupid, tyrannical, evil, racist, blah blah blah….

    They literally have Joe Biden on video bragging about extorting the Ukraine to fire a prosecutor to back off of his son or he would withhold funds, but point the finger at Trump over a simple call mentioning that it should be looked into (far within his rights.) They could literally have emails released of Hillary SELLING favors to foreign leaders in exchange for large ticket speaking engagements for her and her husband and they wouldn’t blink an eye. Yet they spent 3 years on a fake ridiculous cartoon parody dossier to frame our President and still drone on and on about how it proved collusion and obstruction, even though it didn’t.

    They’ve got cajones though and we could all learn a lot from them. Trump did. He too is like the Energizer Bunny. He just keeps going and going and going and going. He never gives up. I wish Republicans would do the same. We have a handful like Jim Jordan and Mark Geotz, etc…but most of them are just wishy washy at best and do nothing. It’s frustrating. But Trump is doing great. At the end of the day, Trump is winning and will keep on winning. He’s Trump.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s