Anonymous Whistleblower Complaint Released – Here It is (pdf)…

If you have read any of the documents that came from Fusion-GPS, Nellie Ohr and Christopher Steele, you will likely find an amazing amount of similarity to the format and writing in this “whistleblower” complaint.
It was obviously written by a Lawfare member.
The complaint is the same structure as the Steele Dossier. No direct knowledge; no direct evidence to the claims; second-hand gossip, rumors from people who might have known another person to have overheard something, mixed with prior media reports to narrate a story as told by the author. Here is the complaint:
.
The complaint is based on the July 25th phone call between President Trump and President Zelenskyy of Ukraine. Here’s the transcript of that call:
.
The Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) is Michael K Atkinson. ICIG Atkinson is the official who accepted the ridiculous premise of a hearsay ‘whistle-blower‘ complaint; an intelligence whistleblower who was “blowing-the-whistle” based on second hand information of a phone call without any direct personal knowledge, ie ‘hearsay‘.
Michael K Atkinson was previously the Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General of the National Security Division of the Department of Justice (DOJ-NSD) in 2016. That makes Atkinson senior legal counsel to John Carlin and Mary McCord who were the former heads of the DOJ-NSD in 2016 when the stop Trump operation was underway.
If the DOJ-NSD exploitation of the NSA database, and/or DOJ-NSD FISA abuse, and/or DOJ-NSD FARA corruption were ever to reach sunlight, current ICIG Atkinson -as the lawyer for the process- would be under a lot of scrutiny for his involvement.
Yes, that gives current ICIG Michael Atkinson a strong and corrupt motive to participate with the Schiff/Lawfare impeachment objective.
Atkinson’s conflict-of-self-interest, and/or possible blackmail upon him by deep state actors who most certainly know his compromise, likely influenced his approach to this whistleblower complaint. That would explain why the Dept. of Justice Office of Legal Counsel so strongly rebuked Atkinson’s interpretation of his responsibility with the complaint.
In the Justice Department’s OLC opinion, they point out that Atkinson’s internal justification for accepting the whistleblower complaint was poor legal judgement. [See Here] I would say Atkinson’s decision is directly related to his own risk exposure:
.
— Why is the US intelligence apparatus again inserting themselves into presidential policy
decisions? —
Because they are the REAL government. The elected government is just a bunch of puppets.
‘If Voting Made a Difference, They Wouldn’t Let Us Do It’ -Mark Twain
And then along came DJT and gummed up all their plans.
“Its not who casts the ballots, it’s who counts them that matters” – Joseph Stalin
According to the New York Fishwrap, the whistleblower is a CIA officer who was assigned ot the White House for a time but has since returned to the CIA. Shouldn’t be hard to narrow down the suspects.
“Fishwrap”
Excellent!
In days before modern plumbing, it’d be something else.
If the whistleblower was in fact a CIA officer, then DNI McGuire, AG Barr, and the IG wouldn’t be saying he’s not part of the intelligence community. There would be no question that a CIA officer is part of the intelligence community.
Perhaps it’s a CIA contractor, that might cause confusion. Maybe a recently retired CIA officer, could possibly be confusion there.
I’d go more with a kernel of truth theory. Who in the WH or VP’s office was transferred out to the CIA? Perhaps someone on the NSC? I’m betting it was someone in a different kind of roll that was sent over to CIA willingly or unwillingly. Somebody didn’t want them in the WH, so they sent them to CIA.
If I’m right, and it was say someone in the communications office or legislative affairs. They may currently be in an intelligence agency, but they were not during the time in question of their complaint. So it shouldn’t be covered by the ICIG, even if they are currently in the IC. If it was a contractor, again it would be highly questionable if they qualified as a WB.
Remember Linda Tripp? She was civil service at the WH. She was sent over to the CIA or NSA. She went a different route, but what if she tried to file a whistleblower complaint based on her knowledge of what Clinton was doing. Administrations get stuck with civil service types like this all the time and find some place to shuffle them off. For all we know this is a former WH employee that was sent to treasury but filed via the IC based on classified information.
I wouldn’t trust anything the NYT says.
I have read a few comments on other sites from people who seem not to be familiar with Lawfare….and even they seem to think this “complaint” was written by several people…mainly a bunch of lawyers.
At a campaign stop in California yesterday Castro was laughing about putting the Trump Family in prison. His few kooky supporters who were present there got a big kick out of it.
This is what we are dealing with coming from the modern Democrat Party.
No doubt they are being paid to approve what he says. Not only do our congresscritters not have any integrity….neither do some of the voters.
Yet the Ohio Congressman that works on Ukraine issues said the money was withheld as leverage so that the Europeans would pay their fair share of help to Ukraine. Trump held it until the deadline as part of that effort and then released it. The Congressman knew all about it.
It is doubtful that The half dozen or more internal White House sources cited by whistle blower had any right to speak to said blower. If they wished to blow the whistle on conduct they needed to do so through whistle blower process themselves. Each one would have had to become a whistle blower. Otherwise this is illegal conduct. Go directly to jail. But hey, don’t worry about it. You’re part of The Resistance.
The nutsos running this play came out right after the election and announced they would pursue any avenue to destroy the presidency. Thus they proudly called themselves the Resistance. That presumably includes conducting illegal activity Bc hey if we are fighting Nazis anything goes.
Yes a large percentage of them believe they are fighting Nazis. They have no knowledge of history, law, or the realities of the world. Read strzok page texts. They are equally as imbecilic as they are evil.
Well if you call yourself the resistance own it. With all the negative repercussions associated with it. Remember, Hero, if you wear the beret and carry the French bread, you might get shot. Be proud, Putz! Jump forward and admit your role.
The whistleblower is Sue Gordon
A John Brennan acolyte who was passed over for DNI by the president. She couldn’t possibly have an axe to grind… /sarc
And with those hands she could grind a lotta axe. Have you seen those things?
Hey, Deepthroat, Felt, was a Hoover acolyte who was passed over by Nixon when a Hoover replacement was needed.
Keeping the axe grinding hidden was a very essential part of Watergate reporting.
So glad that nobody in Democrat Media, or Democrat Government are that competent.
I heard the whistle blower is Jiffy Pop, Corn Pops grandson. Biden got him the job in intelligence to make up for his calling grand dad Yolanda or something like that!!!
LikeLike
Bongino’s show today details the specific reasons for this and, as usual, it’s all about the Clintons, about Biden’s $50,000/month no-experience required kid, the Atlantic Council cabal, Crowdstrike, etc.
VERY damning OPTICS. However, very difficult to prove in court even IF anyone at high levels was connecting the dots which doesn’t seem to be happening in the slightest. How many days until the 2020 election?
So, cleverly and as usual, the Deep State further clouds an already incredibly complex scandal with this diversion.
So the New York Times knows the whistleblower. That means Lawfare.
Id like to read that to see what they say, but i cant, because paywall
“CIA officer who was detailed to the WH…..”
When?
DNI testified this morning that the whistleblower was NOT in the Intel community.
Not anymore. She retired when the president didn’t pick her for DNI. Also, the acting DNI says he doesn’t know who the “whistleblower” is.
— DNI testified this morning that the whistleblower was NOT in the Intel community. —
That’s false.
DNI testified “don;t know who whitleblower is”
Whistleblower must be in IC (or contractor to IC) or IC IG Atkinson would not have taken the complaint.
What’s not in the IC is the subject matter of the complaint. Would the ICIG take a complaint directed to IRS? No. It’s also not his job to take complaints directed against presidential action.
Ok, I guess I was mistaken, I thought I heard him say that the WB himself was not part of the IC.
On FoxNews right now, former US Attorney Moore asserting that the president is subject to the jurisdiction of the IG for the Intelligence Community.
Notable for the proposition that the DOJ is a bunch of political hacks who read the law in whatever way it takes to get the outcome they want.
This has not changed.
The government is still rotten.
I would guess that Schiff’s “satire” was meant to be the narrative set by the Dems of what the transcript supposedly said before the transcript or complaint were released.
But Trump beat them to the punch with the actual documents. .
What I would like to know is why is the DNC server doing in the Ukraine? I know the founder of Crowdstrike is a Ukranian, but why locate it there? To keep it out of any chance of a US investigation? What is the intent of the DNC?
If “the server” is there, it is just an “image” of the data that was on the server. it isn;t literally the server, steel box, power supply, motherboard, hard drives, network, etc.
The image retains most evidence that would be useful to probe intrusion. Better to have access to a machine WHILE IT UNDER ATTACK. But that was never going to happen.
Andy McCarthy makes a great point. If the whistleblower is working in the framwork of the relevant statute, then he gets the protections afforded by the statute.
But he doe not get whistleblower protection if outside of the statute. DOJ formal opinion: this is not a complaint within the whistleblower statute.
Maguire cannot protect a person other than through the statutory protection mechanism, and this complaint is outside of that.
Atkinson put the whistleblower at legal risk. Atkinsin’s wrong-headed, lawfare-developed legal theory had holes shot in it by DOJ. And now Congress is planning to risk exposing the whistleblower.
This show is just getting started.
IG Report needs to come out.
Rush is saying that schiffty has had this complaint since August.
Even former spook bob Baer on cnn just said that this wasn’t one guy. This was a ‘palace coup’.
Once again, the whistle blower statute applies to the whistle blower himself if he is so qualified. Not to everyone else, illegally shooting off their mouth.
Who tells the CIA what to do? Global zilliionaires?
I view the deep state as a sort of organic entity. The worker ants don’t need orders. Resistance comes as naturally to them as it does to the average adolescent.
Spot on!
“Please allow me to introduce myself, I’m a man of wealth and taste. I’ve been around for a long, long year; stole many a man’s soul and faith… Pleased to meet you, hope you guess my name. But what’s puzzling you is the nature of my game.”
That’s who.
But he didn’t win.
(did love the song tho)
Paul Sperry Retweeted
Paul Sperry @paulsperry_ · 26m26 minutes ago
Rumors swirling the anti-Trump whistleblower was one of Brennan’s old CIA humps detailed over to — planted inside — the White House to spy on Trump and help thwart the investigation of #Spygate which also involves Obama DOS/FBI/CIA skullduggery in Ukraine
Being reported that Congressman Schiff wants the (so-called) whistleblower to come testify before Congress.
House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Thursday told reporters that he will be calling in the whistleblower to testify. “We will obviously be bringing the whistleblower in… as soon as the clearance issues are resolved for the whistleblower’s counsel,” Schiff said.
What are the odds of that actually happening?
Rush Limbaugh just stated @ 2:37 PM EDST that Paul Sperry reported that the “whistleblower” is actually a CIA White House plant (SPY) that had been a JOHN BRENNAN crotch-licking sycophant/employee!!
DAMN THESE BASTARDS!!!
At least theftist/Socialists are now being exposed almost as fast as they start spreading their sh&t!!
Reminds me of the game Wack-A-Mole, instead, it’s Wack-A-Lib.
Just another cockroach that needs to be exposed/eradicated!!
https://compassrosepllc.com/
Lots of reporters calling me after reference to my reporting in whistleblower complaint. Here’s my response. I stand by my stories 100 percent, all of which are completely accurate and transparent. We embedded the documents and videos we collected in each story for all to see.
I am always appreciative when a story is impactful and someone pays attention to the substance of my reporting, whether an auto worker watching TV at the bar after work, a world leader, or a whistleblower. But I also know you are only as good as your next story.
So I’m fast at work writing my next column and will strive to make it as accurate and transparent as my past work. As that work documented, the people and leaders of Ukraine have been trying to send a loud message to America about the conduct of our government.
John Soloman – 2:00 PM : Sep 26, 2019 … https://twitter.com/jsolomonReports/status/1177281797291483136
NYT reporting whistleblower was a “CIA officer who was detailed to the WH at some point and then back at CIA…..”
So at what point where they detailed to the white house? It seems as if they are trying to imply that they were detailed to the white house around the time of this call, but thats not necessarily true. I cant read the NYT article, maybe they clarified this, but my instinct is that its an attempt to obfuscate.
DNI testified this morning that the whistleblower was NOT a member of the intel community.
So which is it?
My suspicion is that the CIA is just spying on all Trump’s phone calls and they just nominate some partisan hack cia agent to be the “whistleblower”.
Agreed earlier with Sundance. The whole thing is to cover up the wrong doings in the FBI/DOJ/CIA. Biden is a secondary thing.
As a techie, I’d like to offer a couple of pertinent details on servers/clouds for the benefit of those here who are not techies. I will try to keep things simple and not go into really technical details on terminology.
1) The term “server” can be used for totally separate things:
a) As a physical computer.
b) As a piece of software that runs on the computer.
c) As a “virtual” server, where multiple virtual servers run on the same physical computer.
d) As a “virtual” server, where the same virtual server can run on multiple physical computers. Please don’t ask as to how these things are done – just accept the terminology.
2) The term “image” can be used for totally separate things:
a) As an exact copy of a physical disk, thus preserving ALL the data on the disk whether the data is discoverable or not. Let’s call this a DiskImage.
b) As an exact copy of the contents of a particular disk, where the contents are the specific programs (including the operating system) and their configurations (options) that are to run on a virtual server. This is common terminology for cloud computing. Let’s call this a BootImage. (Obviously, if there is only one physical computer, then the DiskImage of the boot disk is the same as a BootImage.)
c) As an exact copy of the memory of a physical computer (or virtual server) at a particular instance of time. Let’s call this a MemoryImage.
So, for forensic analysis, ALL three come into play.
1) The MemoryImage is the most useful. It is used to discover if there were real time intrusions that were undetected by underlying processes. However, this is the hardest to get since memory images are extremely dynamic.
2) The BootImage is used to to discover if any of the authorized programs have been compromised, or unauthorized programs have been inserted into the picture. This very useful to discover malware etc.
3) The DiskImage is used to discover data. Even when you delete a file, the actual underlying data is not destroyed – only the link between the name of the file and its data is destroyed. Special programs (like BleachBit) can erase the data – but even here, sometimes the data can be recovered, sometimes not.
So, when people talk about the FBI receiving image copies, I have reservations on drawing conclusions until I know exactly what the FBI was receiving. If it was only DiskImages of the disks where only data is stored (without any BootImages) then that is not very useful in diagnosing if any hacking occurred. For intrusion detection, the MemoryImage is the best, the BootImage is second best, and the DiskImages are the least best. For data recovery, the DiskImages are the best.
I hope this helps.
“Even when you delete a file, the actual underlying data is not destroyed – only the link between the name of the file and its data is destroyed.”
It used to be when you delete a file, the system just changed the first letter of the file name. All the data was still there. However, if you then subsequently save information on the disk, it may overwrite the older data that has been deleted or it may overwrite a portion of it as it uses that disk space for the new file.
So if Brennan is behind this….why does he STILL have security clearance???
Who in the State Department denied the Ukraine Prosecutor General’s allegations that our US Ambassador provided him a ‘Do not prosecute list’? Were Biden and son on that list? (yes, I know the whistle-blower’s complaint referred to Lusenko walking back his allegations.)
1)A report dated March 2019 that Ukainian Prosecutor General Lusenko stated that he received a do not prosecute list from the US Ambassador to Ukraine.
https://en.lb.ua/news/2019/03/20/7138_us_state_department_denies_ukrainian.html
“Unfortunately, from the first meeting with the US ambassador in Kiev, [Yovanovitch] gave me a list of people whom we should not prosecute,” Lutsenko, who took his post in 2016, told Hill.TV last week. …”My response of that is it is inadmissible. Nobody in this country, neither our president nor our parliament nor our ambassador, will stop me from prosecuting whether there is a crime,” he continued.”
2)May 2019 US Ambassador to Ukraine recalled. Interesting she’s ‘let go’ after the allegation.
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2019/may/7/marie-yovanovitch-ukraine-ambassador-recall-sparks/
3) Who in the stated department?
https://www.globalsecurity.org/wmd/library/news/ukraine/2019/ukraine-190321-rferl01.htm
“KYIV — The U.S. State Department has denied an explosive claim by Ukrainian Prosecutor-General Yuriy Lutsenko that U.S. Ambassador to Kyiv Marie Yovanovitch gave him “a list of people whom we should not prosecute” during their first in-person meeting.”
First sentence of NYT article……
“………revealed that President Trump sought foreign help for his re-election and that the White House sought to cover it up…….”
Look at that. There’s the narrative. They just report it as fact. Completely conjured up manufactured BS. They spend 3 years telling everyone that he colluded wiht Russia to interfere in 2016, now they just move right on to telling us hes colluding to interfere in the 2020 election.
Outrageous.
Two points.
1) I want Sundance would write up the whole interconnected dirty Lawfare web, with sources and links, and submit it as a ‘whistleblower report’ to both intel committees. If were running with non-whistleblower whistleblowers, might as well have our player on the field. I’d take Sundance and the Truth vs Lawfare and the lies, even if Satan is on their side. If congress is launching formal investigation on such bogus predicates, might as well kick start the counter investigation. Their rules, make them live with them too.
2) I think it is time to go back to the spoils system. The so called civil service has long ceased civility, and even longer since they served. I would rather have horrid political patronage than this permanent deep state that won’t follow the duly elected officials. Patronage was bad; this is worse. We’re not supposed to have an aristocratic class, and what is this Senior Executive Service and the rest of the bureaucracy if not our new nobility? They rule us. As evidenced by their undermining the election. I’d like them to go away before we have to hang the whole lot of them as Traitors.
Working for “We the People” either in an elected or bureaucratic role should be more of a gig than a career. Term limits, both in congress, and the bureaucracy. They shouldn’t be there long enough to need a pension.
