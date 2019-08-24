The Stakes are High – Macron Emphasizes Maximum G7 Control – Even Spouses Segregated During Dinner…

The stakes are high at this G7 Summit in Biarritz France. Against the rising tide of populist nationalism -pushing against the globalist/corporatist world order- perhaps these stakes are the highest in the modern political era.

(Where are the spouses?)

Italian President Giuseppe Conte’ is a lame duck summit participant having just quit his job due to economic and immigration backlash from his Italian population. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has steered her export dependent economy into a recession; and has announced she won’t seek reelection while simultaneously putting the EU central bank into a 28 nation economic quagmire filled with unsustainable IOU’s….

French President Emmanuel Macron, the host for this year’s summit, has spent the better part of the last year trying to violently block the rising yellow vest populist movement, and he is desperate for any distraction away from his own economic reality.

Meanwhile EU President Donald Tusk is locked in an economic death match with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the terms of the U.K. Brexit from the union; while simultaneously dealing with a lack of tax receipts from the aforementioned banks of Germany and France…

The EU’s only North American ideological ally, Justin from Canada, is essentially useless. Trudeau has used his political self-identification to hurt his own citizens economically; Canada is experiencing a continued loss in private-sector employment amid the malaise Justin coordinates; and his tenuous (at best) re-election is scheduled for October 21st…

On the other side of the equation, the more nationalist minded Shinzo Abe (Japan) and U.S. President Donald Trump are not encountering the same economic collapse as their Euro-centric counterparts.

Not coincidentally both Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Trump hold the highest domestic approval ratings amid the group of seven nations. Huh, funny that…. And also not coincidental, both President Trump and PM Abe stand to gain the majority of benefit from a Chinese economic contraction.

So the 2019 G7 in Biarritz, France, ends up happening at a crucial time for those who generationally supported the globalist central-banking “New World Order”.

It all boils down to the economics of things; Globalism -vs- Nationalism, or the multinationals -vs the Main Street yellow vests.

There are trillions at stake amid the layers of banks and multinational financial institutions.

Into that mix of ideology comes President Trump with his MAGA ‘America First’ tariff arsenal in one hand and the massive leverage of the U.S. $20 trillion market in the other.

With both weapons, 30 years of plans for how to use them and a sense of unyielding urgency, what President Trump has begun is a comprehensive global trade reset based on bilateral agreements.

President Trump’s economic plan destroys decades of multilateral terms constructed to the exclusive benefit of corporations and institutions that gained power and wealth over the yellow-vested people. The scale of consequence within this economic inflection point is generational.

The nationalists (Trump, Abe) with strong economies; and the globalists (Macron, Merkel, Trudeau and Tusk) with ever-weakening economies; and the fence sitters (Johnson and Conte) who are being literally forced, against their preferred outlook – by their respective populations, out of the globalist world and into a populist/nationalist economy.

Quite a dynamic.

This geopolitical struggle is why Emmanuel Macron is fighting so hard to control the optics of this G7.

It is truly quite remarkable when you know what to look for.

