Canadian Economy Loses 69,300 Private Sector Jobs in July – Unemployment Rate Increased to 5.7%…

After reviewing the unexpected resignation of Canadian Ambassador to the United States, David MacNaughton, several aspects of the U.S-Canada economic relationship; and the larger political ideological relationship between the far-left in both countries; begins to take a sharper focus.
Justin from Canada has acquiesced to the influence of democrat Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and agreed to postpone any USMCA ratification vote in Parliament until Pelosi gives Justin her approval. For political purposes, Speaker Pelosi is attempting to stall the USMCA vote in congress, which directly supports China, as long as possible.
When we first reviewed this political quid-pro-quo, we wondered if Justin from Canada was actually willing to hurt his own economy just to assist the political efforts of U.S. democrats. Unfortunately, the answer is a resounding yes.
OTTAWA—Canada’s unemployment rate rose in July as the economy unexpectedly shed jobs for a second straight month, fueling speculation over a possible Bank of Canada rate cut later this year.
The Canadian economy lost a net 24,200 jobs in July on a seasonally adjusted basis, Statistics Canada said Friday. Market expectations were for a net job increase of 12,500.
Canada’s jobless rate rose to 5.7% in July, up from 5.5% in the previous month. Market expectations were for the jobless rate to remain unchanged at 5.5%
[…] The July jobs report showed the number of part-time jobs declined by 12,600 in July and full-time positions fell by 11,600. The private sector dropped 69,300 jobs, while the public sector added 17,500. (read more)
In relative terms based on the scale of the economy, the loss of 69,300 Canadian private sector jobs, is the equivalent of 700,000 private sector jobs being lost in the United States in a single month. The scale of the negative economic impact from Justin’s politically motivated economic decision-making is simply stunning.
Meanwhile the growth in both jobs and blue collar wealth/wages amid Main Street USA is booming. In the same month Canada lost 24,000 jobs, the U.S. gained 164,000 jobs.
Flashback 2017:
The May 1–7, 2017, issue of Bloomberg Businessweek — featuring a picture of Trudeau headlined “The Anti-Trump” — caught President Trump’s attention, according to 4 sources with direct knowledge. Trump tore the cover off the magazine and wrote on it, in silver Sharpie, something to the effect of “Looking good! Hope it’s not true!” according to these sources. (read more)
In the opaque background of this dynamic, the fingerprints remain visible.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Justin needs to move to San Francisco and get him a tent.
LikeLiked by 13 people
He better make it a big tent! Probably got 63,000 unemployed hosers gonna move in with him…
LikeLiked by 5 people
LMAO!
LikeLike
Wow. That does speak volumes. The left truly is demented.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Is not Pelosi being treasonous here thinking she has powers that are not hers? This interference in our country and another should see her removed from this swamp congress NOW! She is not the one to negotiate any darn thing at all. Enough of a Pelosi and ousting her should be done asap. In plain words “who in the hell does she think she is”?
By blocking the Mexico/Canada/America agreement should be the last shovel of dirt on her casket as Speaker of anything!
LikeLiked by 10 people
If I recall the constitution correctly, foreign relations are matters for the President. But who reads the Constitution these days?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trade agreements need to pass through Congress before ratification.
LikeLike
In this particular case, I really don’t mind Pelosi and Obummer getting involved with Justine and advising her, er him er, the PM if Canada.
They can’t win. If USMCA isn’t passed, it doesn’t hurt PDJT NEARLY as much as it hurts his opposition. Final nail in the coffin for sparkle socks, so he’s out for sure.
And Nancy takes the hit, here. PDJT gave the Dems what they asked for, environmental blah, blah so they have no excuse for not passing.
Just makes it clear they are,so insanely detirmined to not give DJT a win, any win, that they don’t care about us.
Just like their opposition to the wall, etc.
And, rather have a BI-lateral agreement with Mexico, and another with Canada, negotiated with sparkle sox succesor, and after the 2020 election, when PDJT is in a lot stronger position.
Meanwhile, he has Mexico dancing to his tune, terrified of devastating tariffs,
Sweet. Hey Nancy, fell in ANOTHER DJT trap.
“Drat that Trump!” Indeed.
LikeLike
The economics are becoming obvious, but everyone seems to remain blind. Cognitive dissonance? And the crass political maneuvers are desperate and self-destructive. It is painful to watch. Is this really our future?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Now you understand why the left needs control over schools. Only manipulated brainwashed fools can’t comprehend the obvious
LikeLiked by 11 people
He’s more likely following the Nobama Plan. Justin also recently bought off the Media there too… Not sure with what money.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s safe to say that Justin from Canada is impotent at this point.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Peoria, nothing new for Justin, the wimp and not too swift either.
LikeLiked by 1 person
PJ,
I would say he has clearly been neutered…and I believe this is an election year for Canada…:)
LikeLiked by 4 people
Justin had plenty of time to get on board, instead he sided with China.
He and Pelosi are both owned by Xi Jinping, the general secretary of the communist party.
Losing all those private sector jobs and adding all those public sector jobs is a recipe for economic disaster.
This clown is a disgrace to Canada.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Dekester and our many unfortunate Canadian friends are feeling what we went through with the disgraceful Zero administration. I wish them well.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Canadian election October 21, a little more than two months away. We will find out just how dumb our neighbors above the snow line are. If they retain Trudeau we should just cancel NAFTA and go it alone with Mexico. Screw ’em.
LikeLiked by 19 people
Praying for our fellow Trump-supporting Canadians…that they can ride out their own kind of economic storm.
Trudope is pure globalist. Hope he get voted out in 2 months (October 21?)
LikeLiked by 17 people
We are praying for October 21 and the election. God willing Justine Trudope will get his ass kicked out. Please pray for us. The news here is lying to us big time, although we know how many jobs have been lost continue to be lost in the big three alone. Ford, GM and Toyota. Thousands of people with high paying jobs will be out. GM Oshawa plant a few miles outside of Toronto is being closed at the end of the year. We heard that almost a year ago. I have never hated a PM as much as Justine, he /she is a phony bitch. Take your sparkly socks and your nice hair and get the hell out of our sight.
LikeLiked by 18 people
Well, trying to look for an upside for you, GM is as anti-Trump, in Chinas global pocket as you could get, so better of without them, anyway.
Still hope enough Canadians red pill, see through the lies, and get you a PM with some cajones and common sense.
LikeLike
Thank You!
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is heartwarming gratifying and so damn satisfying to see the rest of the world have to pay the bill that’s due for theft from the hard working citizens of the USA. The politicians responsible for the betrayal of the constituents they work for should be rewarded so harshly and with prejudice in an immediate fashion that it sends a message that’s unmistakable. Thank you Mr. President.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I am sorry for the people of Canada. I am not sure they even voted Justin in, as I am not sure we ever voted Barry in…
LikeLiked by 12 people
Liberalism is a mental disorder. It defies logic to believe in its tenants. You have to be some kinda stupid to believe wealth is given from the govt. that produces nothing. I feel nothing but contempt for such idiots. With all due respect.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Well…we can all hope they get through this…
LikeLiked by 1 person
In my travels on the Interweb, I happened to stumble on some facts about our fraud of a PM.
Lord Christoper Moncton during a speech to a Conservative Club in Australia during the summer BEFORE the Fall Election said that the Globalists were planning to replace Stephen Harper with a “puppet” who would do their bidding, because Harper had refused to sign Canada into the Paris Climate Treaty Scam. This made me curious & I also found an interview where Christopher Moncton said the same thing later that summer.
Add in O’Bama meeting with “Socialist Twit” Trudeau at that restaurant in Montreal, the Hillary connection, the Soros connection & throw in some election fraud & PRESTO instant PM with no experience in Real Life!
Apparently O’Bama taught Trudeau well, as we up here are getting flooded with 3rd World Rejects that are going to be future Liberal Voters, just like the flood of Illegals crossing your Southern Border are all going to be Democrat Voters.
These Globalists have to be stopped before it is too late for North America!
LikeLiked by 7 people
I know Lord Christoper Moncton.
He knows where of he speaks. Listen (on many topics), and he’s funny, so obviously not a leftist..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, I have known about this as well…sickening!
LikeLike
Thank God Ontario got it right in our election and voted the liberal lesbian out. She was a disaster to us in Ontario, now Doug Ford has to take the heat for the liberals screw ups. You are so lucky to have a strong, smart President that loves his country. God Bless PDJT.
LikeLiked by 1 person
John, I am so sorry for what is happening to your country. It’s biological warfare. I suggest Canadians push that Parliament acknowledge the God given right of free men to keep and bear arms while Canadians are still in the majority in their own country and are still able do so. Our “children of a common mother” are facing a common threat: communist China. The Chinese Communist Party has been purchasing politicians in the US, Canada, and Mexico for decades. Very smart of them. The Chinese think in longer terms than the US or Canada have been countries, and we ignore this threat at our peril.
LikeLike
They buy influence, all over the world. OBOR is an example. Coarse, didn’t work out too well for them in Venezuela, now DID it?
They spread their tentacles of corruption into every area.
And its OUR MONEY they are using to do it!
LikeLike
@WSB-maybe the 1st time was legit. But Obunglo and his commie anti-american cronies stole the 2nd election. And no one questioned it because you’d be called a racist. Other than my ex-gf, I cannot think of any human being I’ve hated more.
LikeLike
Although it’s never good to see people in any country lose their jobs, you get what you vote for
To see Bloomberg Businessweek prop up this empty suit, this utter nitwit as if he’s on the same level as President Trump is absolutely hysterical
Look at the picture of him and Pelosi. It’s madness those two idiots, a shallow brainwashed little boy who doesn’t have the mental capabilities to run a newsstand successfully, and an incoherent babbling nincompoop who’d sell out her own mother for power, have immense power over a country’s citizens
The only people stupider than those two are the people who voted them into power
LikeLiked by 18 people
It pains me to think I live in that sinkhole of stupidity – San Francisco. But not for long!
LikeLike
d’oh! let’s raise taxes!
(sad trombone)
LikeLiked by 3 people
In our last election Canadians voted for a name and looks over substance and gravitas, which Harper had in spades. Now we are paying the price. I took a trip across 2/3rds of the country this summer and the economic mood is somber. People are worried for their jobs and homes, many of which are heading under water rapidly. We are praying that once we get the drama teacher out this fall ity will not have been too late to turn the ship around. Here’s hoping and thanks Sundance for shedding some light on this!
LikeLiked by 20 people
Miss Sparkly Shoes is the worst!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Economies can be reversed with new leadership. And I doubt this cover story will buoy this incompetent’s reelection prospects. If anything, quite the opposite.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Do not underestimate the idiocy of the Liberal left in Canada. He could still form a minority government should current polling numbers hold.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If the US and Canada would reject atheism and return to true Christianity…
LikeLike
When Congress returns, will the GOP / Trump push USMCA? Does Pelosi want something in return? (No DACA, no Amnesty.)
The Midwest and ag appear solidly behind USMCA. Blue Dog Democrats, and Dems in swing districts, know the risks.
This is a lynchpin to Trumpanomics, China, the EU, Vietnam / India, Mexico, our economy, everything. Bigly.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I don’t believe USMCA is the lynchpin of Maganomics. It is really a compromise that the US is making that benefits our neighbors more than us, though far less so than NAFTA. Trump himself has said we can take it or leave it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Donzo,
I strongly agree. He alluded to having a plan B, recently. He won’t push any harder than he has, so far.
Besides, he can say “Nancy asked me not to, because it makes it harder for her to get Dems to vote for it.
Count on it, that any failure to pass is on HER. And USMCA is in no way a linch pin.
The main advantage to USMCA was to prevent China shipping thru. Thats gonna be dead pretty soon, one way or the other.
And yeah, a countries economy can turn around real quick. Watch England, once they Brexit. PDJT wields trade like Thors hammer, but he has so many jobs to work with, he can be generous when it suits his purpose.
LikeLike
I’m in western Canada. The economy is definitely soft here and showing very little sign of improvement any time soon. I’m a self employed contractor and what I see and hear from people is a lack of confidence, everyone’s in a holding pattern, not spending and waiting for better times.
Sadly our next election in the fall may not bring the relief so badly needed. Trudeau will hopefully be defeated but that is far from sure. Despite all his fumbles and screw ups the Liberals are still polling only about 4-5% behind the Consevatives. Due mainly in my view to the fact that our illustrious Conservative leader is only marginally less left than Trudeau. My son is a candidate for the PPC which is Max Berniers start up party. Max was the close second in the conservative leadership contest last year and should have won in a fair contest, but I digress.
Bernier is a true populist and a libertarian/ conservative. Sadly his time will mostly not come until 2023. Sigh…..
LikeLiked by 7 people
Press ahead, Steve. Tell everyone you know. Our polls showed Hillary Clinton was supposed to win by 95% on Election night.
Everyone on this site knew the numbers were completely skewed, we knew to vote by leaps and bounds and we knew to pray! It worked!!!!!
Never give up. Arrange dinner parties, lunches, coffes, walk arounds. Make phone calls…anything. Now is your time to shock the world!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thanks for the encouraging words! We’re trying here!
LikeLike
It all comes down to a matter of intelligence; or, in this case, to a lack thereof. Canadians can sure pick ’em!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now now. Justin is a paler Obama.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have always said that Canada got our own “White O’Bama” forced upon us!
LikeLike
It is embarrssing
LikeLiked by 1 person
We suffered two 4 year terms of our embarrassment. The upside, hopefully, is people in Canada will have had enough of the ‘hope and change’ Truedope and vote him OUT!
LikeLike
Well, we have our own doozies in Congress so we don’t have anything to brag about either.
LikeLike
“It’s the economy, stupid.”
Justine chose Politics over the welfare of his Country, he chose poorly.
LikeLiked by 8 people
The willingness of governments to sacrifice their own economies, their own workers, indeed their own nations, upon “the altar of cheaper labor” continues to astonish me, especially since our nation eagerly does it in at least three ways:
(1) “Made in China.” (Yes, we actually think that Communism is really cool. What? You say that Russia doesn’t do that anymore?!?!)
(2) “Undocumented [Mexicans].” (Actually, we love “slaves.”)
(3) “Non-immigrant visas.” (Screw the 13th Amendment! We need ‘indentured servants!'”)
Nothing to see here, folks. Move along. Move along.
LikeLiked by 10 people
To follow up on the above:
When an American President, probably for the first time in history, dared to say something that should be obvious:
… let the record show that the American Congress fought bitterly against him – and continues to do so, even to the point of viciously trying to throw him out of office. Meanwhile, they continue to show their allegiance to money in their response to each of the above three bullet points:
(1) “We hate tariffs. We won’t repeal NAFTA. We positively couldn’t exist as a nation if we (gasp!) made things ourselves, and we most-certainly could not do it better than they do.”
(2) “Even though we know that it facilitates human trafficking on a truly international scale, we won’t change our “loopholes” or asylum laws.
(3) “The best and the brightest” can only be found in India, and we want to get our “college educated people” from the same places just as soon as we our US Citizens realize that they’re taking on half-a-million dollars in non-dischargeable debt to compete against a foreigner to whom we will give a Green Card. And against “indentured servants” who will write computer software for what turns out to be less than minimum wage and without any of the (gasp! too expensive!) things that we must offer citizens.
On my office wall there still hangs a print of a World War 2 propaganda poster which shows a muscle-bound Uncle Sam rolling up his sleeves. I’ve also got one that says, “We Can Do It!” I’m still hoping to see those two Americans return, before I die. But sometimes I realize that time is running out.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Let’s see how Canadians like two MORE months of economic tragedy before their October 21st Election:
• What investors won’t be FLEEING from Canadian Stocks to the USA Market?
• What manufacturers won’t be RACING to Make-in-USA?
• What companies won’t be DEMANDING passage of USMCA?
• What voters won’t be DUMPING Trudeau before POTUS CANCELS NAFTA?
LikeLiked by 7 people
Of the three topics listed on the magazine cover I imagine the only one that Socks 🧦 is an expert on is marijuana,
LikeLiked by 7 people
If anyone doubted that socialism is a world-movement…
I wonder if Trump’s (sincere) principles on national sovereignty will forbid him from tweeting encouragement to the Canadian citizenry? It’s time for patriotic Canucks to express their self-interest and join Hong Kong in protest against an economically disasterous, ideologically egomaniacal government.
Winter’s comin’, Justin…
LikeLiked by 5 people
I don’t have a clue who this Scheer is but if he’s neck and neck with Trudeau at this point, then Trudeau may be toast!
https://www.thestar.com/news/canada/2019/08/09/trudeau-and-scheer-are-neck-and-neck-for-best-prime-minister-poll-says.html
LikeLike
The fact that they are neck and neck says far more about Scheers unpopularity than it does about Trudeau’s. A ham sandwich should be able to beat Trudeau.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I couldn’t help but laugh when the article stated “unexpectedly”. Come on man! Hell, I could have told them the numbers would be worse.
LikeLike
Who’s to say we just go ahead without Canada.
LikeLike
On a different note, what happens if SanFranNan decides not to bring USMCA up for vote?
Isn’t that worse for Canada?
LikeLiked by 1 person
How the heck did they create 17,500 public sector jobs in one month? Is that how they will try to make the numbers look better each month???
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mandarin teachers?
LikeLike
Welfare workers?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Actually, the President has set this up perfectly.
We do not need the USMCA. Mexico and Canada do.
The President can give notice and cancel NAFTA in 90 days.
The USMCA is an official deal that would benefit all countries “IF” Canada and Mexico are ready to “give up” supporting China.
And again,…We do not need a Trade Deal with China. I believe the President does not even want a deal with China……..He wants the Chinese people to be free.
Now everyone can see China is imploding.
And most importantly, the policies that the left / Socialist support are imploding around the globe….
All failures….Venezuela, China, now Canada. Europe is a mess.
The Left’s policies “do not work” and any form of Socialism does not work.
Never has. Never will.
Our President saved us…..heck….they’re singing the National Anthem in Hong Kong while the left is kneeling here.
Our President saved us….. he saved us all….
Pray for the same type of savior for our friends….the Canadian’s
Trust our President
LikeLiked by 10 people
I love how everyone here feels such fellowship with Canadians like Dekester and Deplorable Canuck…..but realizes that it is up to Canada to rid themselves of the Globalist Scourge before it makes them all slaves and proxies.
Good luck, guys! Once you defenestrate Twinkle-toes and sign-on to USMCA, we’ll be open to doing things to help you out. We have a reputation as being the most generous nation on the planet. Unfortunately, we also have a reputation for being the biggest patsy on the planet…..and that era is coming to a close.
LikeLike
Agreed and thank You! We need saving….
LikeLike
Wait. There are 70,000 people in Canada? Why?
LikeLiked by 1 person
bad dog !
LikeLike
“we wondered if Justin from Canada was actually willing to hurt his own economy just to assist the political efforts of U.S. democrats. ”
A far more important point is that Pelosi and the marxist democrat party are very willing
to assist communist china while hurting America.
It has never been more obvious that the main goal of the democrat party
is to drive America into the ground. Obama brought us to the brink,
and hillary clinton was supposed to finish the job.
Every election from now on is critical to saving our country.
The marxist democrat party must not just be defeated, they must be destroyed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
At some point, (and they better figure it out sooner, rather than later!) Our President is not speaking just to hear himself talk. He has been laying the cards on the table, and if those to stupid to know a Royal Flush beats a Full House, can by all means keep throwing money on the table, hoping the rules change! They WON’T!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trudeau has the brain power of AOC. Just another hamster in the wheel of ObaMao and co.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Loss of 69,300 productive private sector jobs PLUS another 17,500 private sector jobs to pay for/cancel out the 17,500 government jobs artificially created.
That’s a total of 86,800 productive jobs disappearing into the ether.
Based on scale, that’d be like the USA losing the productivity of 900,000 people.
Add the welfare benefits required to help these people and you have one big blow to the Canadian budget.
LikeLike
“The Canadian economy lost a net 24,200 jobs in July on a seasonally adjusted basis, Statistics Canada said Friday. Market expectations were for a net job increase of 12,500.”
Month after month, for many years, this was the American economy, under 0bama’s utterly inept mismanagement.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t believe obama was inept.
He purposely drove America into the ground.
LikeLiked by 1 person
100%
LikeLike
Not only Obama but the Uniparty, for decades, purposely destroying the economy, the middle class, families, education, etc
LikeLike
Poor Justin! This and increases in health care cost for socialist health care nuts. Don’t worry Canadians he’ll just hike payroll raise taxes to make up the revenue loss in a couple of more months to make up the difference. Snark….
LikeLike
I watched a medical video from a Canadian doctor… podiatrist. The patient was thanking the doctor for doing a good job, then the patient started praising the medical care – health care system in Canada and Europe….how everyone can get treatment, it’s free, the best care ever. The doctor asked the patient about himself…the patient was born in the USA, parents moved family to Canada, patient went to USA FOR WORK after high school because jobs were plenty in the USA at that time….then retired and moved back to Canada…. because everything is free.
LikeLike
AOC thinks the right to bear arms is going sleeveless. A shooter shirt.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Okay, call me dumb, naive, uninformed, whatever…but somebody please tell me just what Pelosi is doing advising Justin, and why in they hell he is listening to her! Other than to screw President Trump– What does it benefit Pelosi or Justin?
LikeLike
It feels like we’re almost at a tipping point in the China discussion. Everything else has simply been building to it. Question is, do we just peter on a mountaintop for a year or do we start rolling downhill like Secretariat at the Belmont?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The structural soundness (or lack thereof) of the Chinese economy is the big question in all this that a few, but not many, are talking about. Big changes in the world have a funny way of taking most people by surprise.
LikeLike
By intentionally dumbing down our education system for decades, not many know about economics, therefore, the media, doesn’t cover it, because it doesn’t draw ratings (intentional but they have ‘plausible deniability’). This basically was designed so that while China was robbing us blind, not many would be privy to it.
LikeLike
fwiw, considering the source…
Before the Aug. 2019 Congress break,
upon being prompted, Pelosi apparently said to Grassley that she would bring up the USMCA in Sept. and that it did not need a majority of dems to support it, to bring it up for vote.
Some think that with a minority of dems, plus a majority of repubs, that the USMCA would pass the House.
[ that may, or may not, be pending some mark up / amendments (or poison pills) to the USMCA… ]
Then the Senate would move it forward for vote, relatively quickly (pending amendments …or other issues, at the time….).
fwiw
I do not know
Love thy neighbors….
LikeLike
This really shows who the globalists are and their agenda to bring America down for their own selfish purposes!
LikeLike
His opponent should be telling Canadians that Justin is holding up the vote for USMCA, and if he is re-elected, Trump will just submit the 90 notice to leave NAFTA and be done with it. This would happen before the US election, so it would negate Nancy’s plan. If Justin holds a vote on USMCA, submit the 90 notice to leave NAFTA the next day, forcing a US vote.
LikeLike
Pretty soon it will be 99% government jobs.
“The private sector dropped 69,300 jobs, while the public sector added 17,500.”
LikeLike
We are praying for October 21 and the election. God willing Justine Trudope will get his ass kicked out. Please pray for us. The news here is lying to us big time, although we know how many jobs have been lost continue to be lost in the big three alone. Ford, GM and Toyota. Thousands of people with high paying jobs will be out. GM Oshawa plant a few miles outside of Toronto is being closed at the end of the year. We heard that almost a year ago. I have never hated a PM as much as Justine, he /she is a phony bitch. Take your sparkly socks and your nice hair and get the hell out of our sight.
LikeLike