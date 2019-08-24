Insufferable Prig – Emmanuel ‘The Weasel’ Macron Attempts Ambush To Start G7 Summit – Video and Transcript…

After President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania arrived at Hotel du Palais in Biarritz, France, the insufferable French President Emmanuel Macron attempts one of his more dubious -albeit predictable now- power schemes (games). Macron is in trouble domestically and needs the world to see him pontificate for domestic political value.
Weasel Macron traveled to Hotel du Palais to ambush President Trump upon arrival with a request for an unscheduled meeting. The French prig requested a garden lunch, with pre-positioned media, so he could pontificate to the world his high-brow positions on gender-justice, the values of a global world order, and the importance of climate change.
Graciously, albeit with visible eye-roll, President Trump took the unscheduled meeting and allowed Macron the photo-op to pontificate his agenda for domestic political consumption. The entire event makes ¹Macron look even smaller. WATCH:
[¹If you’ve got to tell the world how important you are, you ain’t.]
[Transcript] PRESIDENT MACRON: In a few words, in order to (inaudible) — Mr. President, first of all, I do welcome Mr. President and his wife, and we are very proud and happy to have you here in Biarritz, in this place, for the G7 and once again very happy to (inaudible). You are a very special guest for us, and now, at this occasion, (inaudible) are very important.
On this occasion, obviously for us, (inaudible) a lot of crisis. We will discuss Libya, Syria, Ukraine, North Korea, and Iran. A lot of these crises that we need a strong coordination of and partners on the table. And especially on Iran, we have to fix the situation, and we had a lot of (inaudible), and we have to work very hard because I see we do share the same objectives. First, being sure that Iran don’t get access to nuclear weapon. And second, stability of the region.
We will discuss, as well, about the economic global situation, how to decrease tensions and fix the situation in terms of trade (inaudible), because I think if we manage to fix the situation, seven of us — we fix a great part of the world. And this is a very important (inaudible) of our discussion as well, and obviously how to find new ways to relaunch our economic (inaudible).
When I look at Europe, especially, we need some new tools to relaunch our economy. We decided, and (inaudible) probably decide to have new tax cuts, which is one of the ways to relaunch. We have strong coordination with (inaudible).
And, third, obviously, we will discuss a lot of things at the G7: gender equality, digital, and how to (inaudible) this new world with common initiative together. And, obviously, climate and bio (inaudible), and a lot of these hot topics. And with this (inaudible), we know the (inaudible) we can have on climate, on the various agenda.
But our cooperation (inaudible) our investors will (inaudible). And I think, during the sessions, we will actually see in order to have some solutions to (inaudible), and implementation of this (inaudible) and all these climate protections for this global agenda.
But thanks again, Mr. President, for taking the time being here and being a partner. So this discussion will be very important between the allies, friends, and very importantly, we are always very proud to have the (inaudible) the U.S. (inaudible).
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you, Emmanuel. Very nice. And we look forward to it. And we actually have a lot in common, Emmanuel and I. We’ve been friends for a long time. And every once in a while, we go at it just a little bit — not very much. But we get along very well. We have a very good relationship. Sort of, I think I can say, a special relationship.
We all remember the Eiffel Tower dinner, and that was a very good beginning. And we have some really great things to talk about. And we couldn’t have asked for better weather or a more beautiful location. And next year, we’ll be hosting in the United States, so that will be very — very good. That’ll be great. We’ll do a good job.
But so far, so good. The weather is perfect. The guest is fantastic. Everybody is getting along. And I think we’ll accomplish a lot this weekend, and I look forward to it. And thank you for having us.
PRESIDENT MACRON: Thank you. Thank you, Donald.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you very much.
~ Transcript End –
Screw the French.
Is prig French for a**hole?
Prig = one who offends or irritates by observance of proprieties (as of speech or manners) in a pointed manner or to an obnoxious degree – Merriam-Webster.
Like underage, illegal Macron did his pedophile, decades older molester wife?
France is the host.
Why did my mind interpret “host” as “leech” immediately?????
A good firm grasp on common sense?
😉
Me too, but I thought of US as the host and the world as the leech, for decades.
In the world of hosts and leeches, France would never be the host.
Micron is le douche.
Screw the French Aristocracy,
Vive La Yellow Vests!
;~)
Marcon knows who his Slave Owners are – over there in Communist China!
Trump should have gotten up pulled his zipper down and said, MACARONI these are what BULL BALLS look like.
Seemed pointless, other than for Macron to be photographed with Trump. Which says a lot.
Potus should have worn a very, very bright yellow tie.
Did you notice the color of Melania’s dress upon arrival?
The French would grow RICH with US UK fair trade deal!
Yep. Yay.
French President Emmanuel Macron, I call him “small one”, seemed to be speaking to the assembled press. He occasionally glanced at President Trump. I think the weather was beautiful too.
Sundance just wasted 4 minutes of my life posting this video. I prefer chopper pressers. Our chosen one who is a busy man, had to waste his time. We should send France a bill for the time wasted.
Its like the teens at a family gathering trying to make a way to talk about something so people are listening to them.
They do have a special relationship. Big Daddy and rebellious son, who doesn’t know whether he wants to be just like him or somehow depose him.
Big Daddy is patient, but firm.
Meanwhile the Yellow Vests are beaten like dogs by the Government and get no coverage unlike Hong Kong….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you “Donald”???
Eat it bud.
ROFL that is because after Macon called him President Trump over and over, “Donald” called him Emmanuel like he was some waiter. LOL
Meanwhile the Yellow Vests in France in a real democratic/peoples’ uprising are beaten like dogs by the Government and there is no Mainslime Media coverage unlike Hong Kong….
Words fail, laughter ensues. Notice you don’t see them standing up.
Did anyone notice the little frog’s meeting with the UK’s Johnson? He had the poor guy sitting in a little kiddie chair so that he had to put his foot on the table to keep from sliding off and then the media lambasted him for his rudeness.
Don’t think the left gets it yet, their silly games don’t work anymore. New sheriff in town in both the US and the UK.
Watch out world.
Just saw video of Johnson with his foot on the table.
It IS rude. It IS boorish. What person in Western culture has not been taught to keep one’s foot off furniture that does not sit in his own house? There a myriad number of reasons why that is disgusting, ranging from manners to hygiene.
And no, don’t give me any bologna about the furniture being too small for the boor.
As a MAGA supporter and one who wants Johnson to be a success, to kick the EU’s ass, and to return Britain to the people, this made me sick. I am glad our POTUS hasn’t done such a thing.
He was sending a message. You want to nit pick over his method?
It’s a child’s way of sending a message, not a man’s. Further, as he is a representative of his people, it makes them appear boorish as well.
Don’t forget. It’s Macron that’s weak, Macron that is our adversary, NOT the French people; in fact, NOT the people, be they French, American, or Chinese who MADE that table.
You know why our POTUS, at most brusque even, wouldn’t do that? Because he knows LABOR went into making that little table, whether it’s marble-topped and $2,000 or an assembly-line Wall Mart special. People made that. It’s the result of their LABOR! The French people paid for it. Show some damn respect!
I liked the elbow on the table.
Agreed!
Boris knows it’s common manners not to do that (and the chair was not too small).
However the showing of the sole of the shoes is an insult to the Macron invited invaders of France.
You know, the ones many of us believe deliberately torched Notre Dame.
Macron DESERVES to see the sole of BoJo’s shoe.
I’d like to see that video! Link? BoJo’s great. Hope he upsets EVERYBODY.
You Asked For It!
video/1
I generally agree with you, but not this time! Boris nailed it after micron le douche put him in a tiny chair the size of an ottoman… a piss poor attempt at making Boris look smaller than tiny micron that failed bigly.
Micron is not a “leader”, just a feckless globalist tool with no self esteem. It’s pathetic. He actually reminds of bathhouse bari, a LOT.
Pffffffffffffttt!
And…
Spit!
😀
Guess what? It was not Macron’s labor that made the table nor his money which paid for it.
“Made in China.”
In some parts of the world, showing the bottom of your shoe to another person is a sign of great disrespect – or at least that is what the media told us when Muslim Arabs did it to Bush. Perhaps that is the message Johnson was sending to Marcon.
And, BTW, Marcon should fire his decorator. That furniture is a joke.
LInk?
So Macron wants to “fix” Iran? I take that to mean he wants Trump to sign back onto the JCPOA…and that’s not gonna happen.
When are the people in France going to wake up and vote this despicable person out.He is a globalist thru and thru and has sold out a long time ago for the proverbial thirty pieces of silver.I am sure that POTUS knows what he is along with frau merkel and plays the game accordingly.Lord bless and protect our president from this den of thieves while he is at this summit in Jesus mighty name,Amen.
When are the people in France going to wake up and vote this despicable person out.
As soon as the yellow vests get within molotov tossing range of the Presidential palace.
Don’t think the people of France voted this despicable person IN. Rigged by Macron’s former employers (who happen to run the NWO).
My guess is Macron and the msm actually wanted President Trump to turn down the “unscheduled meeting”, the “garden lunch”. That way Macron could chastise President Trump for turning down the luncheon and “pontificate to” the msm and “the world his high-brow positions on gender-justice, the values of a global world order, and the importance of climate change” that he wanted to discuss with the missing President. Oh the howls of the msm that could have been. My guess could be wrong but President Trump handled Macron perfectly to their disappointment once again if so. Godspeed President Trump!
I was thinking the same thing.
It was too short, a rejected ambush makes more sense.
The president ended the encounter with a polite dismissal. It was brilliant. Isn’t amazing that low-grade morons (sorry for the pun) think they can outsmart Trump?
your reply is sofa king on target
I think in Macron’s ideal scenario Trump would have went off on him, the host of the meetings. Trump will make Macron pay but at a venue and topic of his choosing. I don’t think the G7 has any idea of how Trump intends to set things on fire at this meeting so he can put up with Macron’s little show.
France is lead by a fool, not a leader.
France’s GDP is smaller than California’s. Just for some perspective.
President Trump should come to tomorrow’s lunch wearing a yellow vest.
Watch closely, he HAS. And every one of those Globalists SEES it, every time they look at PDJT.
And they see the molotov cocktail in his right hand, the zippo in his left. They are scared, frustrated and desperate.
They KNOW he is kicking their butts, and their is little they can do to stop him, or slow him down.
They are children, wanting desperately to be allowed to sit at the big kids table.
They are cucks, in the presence of alpha males, and they are largely irrelevent.
And THAT drives them,….CRAZY!
Hopefully ..beside BoJo it will last G7 meeting with those clowns..
France is lead by a fool, not a leader.
When I see the name of the French town, my mind translates it to Bizarro.
Too bad !
Biarritz is truly one of the most beautiful places on this earth.
Yes, it is in France, but it is basically Basque country. And the people there are no fans of Macron
Basques — a great, defiant and unique people!
Negative rhesus blood types . . .?
Trump’s response was the equivalent of “this was a fantastic dinner…the butter was exquisite and the milk was unparalleled. Trump treated him like the empty suit he is…but not in a way that would humiliate him in the eyes of the French voter. .
POTUS should have worn a yellow vest
Can you image ours VSG/ESG PDJT & best looking FLOTUS coming both in yellow jackets..to make sure all of those clowns get it !!!!! they got still 2 days to go…
I feel like Trump has been very circumspect about Yellow Vests or HK protesters because of the lefty O’bama/Democrat whack jobs that are waiting their turn in the US.
Honestly would have been awesome if he showed up in a yellow vest.
C’est de la merde ce truc !
Mais, c’est sa mieux. Triste.
Macroni is a small weasel! Just leave the table and let the adults do business.
It seems to me that Macron was surprised the president accepted the invitation – he (croissant) was playing with his knife at the table and he had to lean around that umbrella pole half the time. A French ambush all the way- poorly constructed and a waste of time. In turn the president did a French exit 🤣👍🏼💥🙌🏼
Good observation.
I can imagine the entire stage play Macron had already planned assuming magnanimous President Trump wouldn’t see him.
But Macron got stuck in his own stinky cheese.
The amazing cool, and presence, and multilayered communications in a very few words – and friendliness. I am always amazed at the depth and breadth of our President in so many areas, but especially the “cool.” Something like CTH’s Cold Anger. No one knows, but everyone can sense, and is supposed to sense. If they are fundamentally unfriendly, they might want to be on notice that they are about to be decked, but the timing is unknown.
But so far, so good. The weather is perfect. The guest is fantastic. Everybody is getting along.
Only President Trump could go to France and refer to the President of France as the guest.
Bit of trolling for having to sit through this luncheon?
its his HOTEL! Macaroon is a guest lol
Next time meet him at the airport for private audience…
Touche!
Great catch. Trump is the greatest troll master ever.
45 is always gracious, diplomatic and magnanimous!
Class act…A better host would realize a trans-atlantic flight plus change of planes would require time to freshen up and for husband and wife to reflect…
of course, Emmanuel prefers not to be home so off to see 45 and Melania ASAP…can’t blame him… Macaroon forgot CHINA AND BREXIT but oh well…
“…We all remember the Eiffel Tower dinner, and that was a very good beginning. And we have some really great things to talk about. And we couldn’t have asked for better weather or a more beautiful location. And next year, we’ll be hosting in the United States, so that will be very — very good. That’ll be great. We’ll do a good job.
But so far, so good. The weather is perfect. ”
As nicely as Trump could, he completely blew off Macron. Rather than saying something silly politically like Mette’s “absurd”, which surely passed throught Trump’s mind, he ignored Macron while being surpassingly polite.
Self-awareness just isn’t in Mac’s toolbox.
I would have said “Yes, Emmanuel, we do want those things, but we’re not going to do them at the price of national sovereignty, national treasure, or by supporting Islamic extremism. Now, have fun, Emmanuel!”
Yes, but Trump doesn’t have to say them. He can diss without being obvious.
A speech his regime writers came up with.. Like he’s setting the agenda and sitting on the throne of all that is good..
I remember an engineer like that, fresh out of school. The company sent him offshore near the end of a long job so he could get his feet wet..
We mutinied.. I think some of the senior divers might have locked him up in his bunk room too.. Or he did so voluntarily..
Offshore was a totally different world..
I have noticed that the smaller dogs have the larger attitudes.
Until they get eaten by the Lion.
and busier barks.
It reminded me of a successful, confidant boss and his newly hired assistant…the assistant is young and overly eager and thinks he’ll have the solutions to any and every problem, and the boss listens patiently to all the wild assed proposals, nods, and gently guides him to the REAL issues the company faces, but, thank you very much, you’ll be fine lad.
Macron shoe-horning himself into another picture with the great man, uttlerly oblivious to the sad optics. An Aggressively Beta Bichon Frisé with a small-dog complex.
“So Mac don’t you want to discuss China being eviscerated and Great Britain exiting this silly EU thing you belong to? By the way , how would you like to sell Mauritius? I can get you a good price if you move quickly”
And Mexico will pay for it. 😀 😀 😀
Mac-But we do not own Mauritius
PDJT- Algeria?
Mac- Non
PDJT-Tunisia?
Mac-Non
PDJT- Never mind
Macron better be careful not to try to pull a Trudeau for political gain. Those types of ojays backfire.
Here’s what I heard….
Macron:. Blah, blah, blah ..inaudible…blah, blah, blah ..inaudible
Trump:. Nice weather we are having today.
😁
* plays (not ojays).
You’re not wrong…the OJay’s first big hit…”backstabbers”…fitting!
Did President Trump pat Macron on the head at the end of the lunch, or was that just my overactive, “the appropriate end to this unscheduled luncheon would be…” imagination?
Also, “Mr. President’s wife” has a name. Macron refers to Melania as though he’s never personally met her.
I’m just wondering what we might see out of Durham and Barr while President Trump is dealing with the nitwits at G7.
Frequently, as I recall, interesting legal and political developments occur while the President is away on business.
Trump must first get him paper trained before he can go out with the big dogs.
Merkel has let him run around and throw his leg up on everything since the day she bought him.
If little Marcie can’t learn quickly, Trump will rub his nose in it before the weekend is over.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Lions don’t fight with weasels.
Americans dont give a rats ass about “gender equality” or climate crisis whatever they want to call it. We Dont Care. World economic crisis? We dont care. WTF have the French ever been leaders on? Capitulating to thugs like Iran that’s what. Go pound salt up your ass Macron.
Oh, Dear God!
Please Bestow wisdom to the males of the world who bow in inferiority to whom they consider their ‘bettors’ and masters — in this case, Mr. Macron bowing to the mother figure and child sex purveyor, Mrs. Macron.
Please Grant the reality of the world, i.e., that there was created male and female, as complements of each other, NOT adversarial to each other, to go forth and multiply!
‘Gender equality’ is a legal fiction (aka, a government lie) designed to distract us from REALITY! If it be at all possible — what with that mommy dearest dawdling alongside you — would you, Emmanuel, please grow up . . .
Macron is a child
