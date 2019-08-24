The Unmitigated Arrogance of EU President Donald Tusk Toward Brexit….

Against the backdrop of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arriving for the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, EU President Donald Tusk holds a press conference to announce the EU will work to block Britains’ exit from the collective, and will not accept terms.
The hubris and arrogance within this declaration, in advance of Johnson’s arrival, is exhibit ‘A’ for exactly the reason British citizens want out of this nonsense. Watch:
.
The likelihood of Boris Johnson and Donald Trump forming an alliance against this insufferable EU collective is beginning to show in the relationships.
There is a strong likelihood PM Johnson and President Trump will form a mutually beneficial economic and trade alliance outside the EU. The euroweanies know this could be devastating to their controlled economic system; their economy is already in trouble.
This will not end well for the EU. Pride cometh before the fall.
What Trump and Johnson could construct is a bilateral trade deal between the U.S. and the U.K that has genuine reciprocity and negligible trade barriers. Like a trade freeway between the U.K and the U.S, but only between the U.K. and U.S.
With the EU no longer able to influence trade agreements involving the U.K. European companies, and countries (Poland, Hungary etc.) could get tariff-free access to the U.S. market by operating out of Britain, or using transnational shipping through Britain.
Simultaneously, the U.S. could ship tariff free into the EU (to a receiving EU corporation, or EU subsidiary of a U.S. corporation) by exporting to Britain. The UK would be the hub for massive economic activity between North America and Europe.
If France (the EU) is charging Canada a high duty for imported Canadian cheese; Canada, through the USMCA pact could ship to a holding company in Britain who would then transfer product (duty free) to the receiving French company who is operating in the U.K, and distributing in France. [A French company in the U.K. would receive in the U.K without the French (EU) duty.]
Eventually all corporations in the EU, who wanted to do business with North America, would start operations in the U.K….. OR, the EU would have to drop it’s one-way tariff policy (ie. the Marshall plan is ended). Think about the leverage this creates.
Of course this process would completely change the trade dynamic in Europe; and completely change the trade dynamic between Europe and North America. So how would Trump and Johnson start? Answer: Establish an interim tripwire to measure success. Hence you get this phrase:
“[…] Such a deal could last for something like six months, the official told reporters.”…
Of course an interim deal… because the EU bloc will respond to it… so a reevaluation at six months, prior to any massive investment outlays, is exactly what a CEO would create.
Donald Trump isn’t a politician, he’s working through a plan for what he views (we agree) is bigger than any ideological aspects. “Economic Security is National Security.”
During the G7 nuance look for the manipulative globalists to try and keep President Trump and Boris Johnson apart during the non-scripted gatherings and assemblies.
The EU does not want the optics of President Trump and Prime Minister Boris Johnson broadcast to the world. Watch how hard it will be to find pictures of them together.
tusk looks & sounds like a pervert.. perhaps unfair but he sure wants Britain to stay in that sick place.. sure hope PM Johnson & VSGPT can find common ground
Look up smug in the dictionary and you will see a picture of this guy. “Mr. No Deal” drips out of this guys mouth with pure condescension. Look for PDJT and PM Johnson to make mincemeat out of this guy.
Pretty simple, USA announces 15% tariffs on all imported automobiles manufactured in the EU. We will reconsider that tariff if the EU makes a reasonable Brexit deal with our great ally the United Kingdom.
Trump has this figured out already. He knew those Communists would try to block it.
Hubris goeth before the fall!
I think PM Johnson’s more likely to show up Sunday and ask POTUS to BACK OFF on the trade war with China. He does NOT believe tariffs work, has said so many times, and is seeking to appear to be more of a Brit globalist than “UK’s Trump”.
Remember, these are two men who have spoken on the phone, and said nice things about each other, but have never met in person. There’s a lot you can misinterpret without direct face-to-face contact. Messages get filtered through layers of handlers. They may have similar styles in terms of frankness, but their goals are not in complete alignment. The UK will not turn its back on the rest of the “first” world completely in order to get cozier with the US. Johnson seeks deals with BOTH entities, hopefully to the UK’s overall advantage.
Johnson currently has a very slim coalition from which to govern, and is in danger of “no confidence” votes. He supports Brexit in principle, but he (like PM May before him) does not want the economic penalties likely to be incurred through a “no deal” Brexit. I’ll leave it to you to explain the other reasons why after it happens, but Boris has been communicating his opposition to the US-China (and other) trade wars in his statements before and after boarding the plane to Biarritz.
PM Johnson also supports Macron’s focus at this summit on addressing climate change issues, heightened by the situation in Brazil.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-g7-summit-johnson-trump/uk-pm-johnson-to-tell-trump-to-de-escalate-trade-tensions-idUSKCN1VE0HH
Maybe, but the British newspapers are telling a different tale.
The Daily Mail U.K. is all over Prince Andrew too
God bless PDJT
I’m thinking Boris realizes, politically, he has a live grenade in each hand and will tell Trump as much when they meet, and ask for assistance in resolving the issues. This is not a vacuum. This is a negotiation. UK and US “can” work together if “both” of them have a viable plan to leave the EU. Leaving the EU for UK is a gain if US backs them up. UK leaving the EU is a gain for the US if FR and GE are left holding the bag for their socialist state economics which will accelerate the demise of the EU. PL (sorry, Tusk) and Hungary, would like to see US bases and want nothing to do with the “immigration” fostered by GE. Methinks Boris is looking for a friend and will find one, but not in the EU. Ireland just lost Harland & Wolf shipyards. There are deals to be made.
Situation in Brazil with FAKE NEWS FIRES
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/08/23/amazon-fires-update/
Spring is coming to the Southern Hemisphere – getting fields ready to plant soybeans.
We shall see. Our desire is to reinstirute fair, equal trade.
To be blunt, western Europe’s major powers have consistently failed to self govern in a responsible restrained manner: France, Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain , Bavaria..
America funded Marshall’s Plan to protect the remnant of what WE thought was a shared love of our common heritage: western civilsation.
We didn’t have to. The United States did not create the dark blood lands of post war Europe.
If we hadn’t stepped in Germany, France, Italy , Austria fates were grim: more starvation, more sectarian slaughter, and purging by Stalin puppets.
NATO was not a vested entitlement granted in perpetuity.
You guys are and have been a real pain in the neck,
The American people want nothing to do with your EU, it’s nothing more than a retread of globalist exploitation, centralised upwards power & wealth with a sop thrown to your subjects: stifling enervated welfare state.
A coercive, Regulatory Lobster Trap. I’d Rather cut off my hand than give up my country.
Europe can have their swollen administrative state .
But don’t lecture us for taking back our economic and political liberty
, Germany and France’s elective bodies teetery coalitions veil an encroaching authoritarian state.
And your landscape of yellow vests, vandalised churches and vast ghettos of the angry, unemployed reproductive is repellant.
I believe this man Donald Tusk who is president of the EU made a colossal mistake by this premature statement, now everyone knows how to respond and woe to the EU.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Germany, France and , to some extent England obliterated the higher part of themselves in the First World War.
Glossy on the outside, a husk within.
This is excellent news. They are literally pushing Johnson into PDJT’s arms, and into a no deal Brexit, with such stunts. Keep it up!
LikeLiked by 15 people
Yep. Some people do not understand the relationship between words and actions. Dumb move. The EU is working from a position of weakness. They now insult one of its members….. who doesn’t need the EU as much as the EU thinks they do.
Bye Felicia.
LikeLiked by 8 people
UK doesn’t need the EU at all and never did.
But the EU needs the UK and is showing how desperately they need the UK.
The EU has been blood sucking taxes and profits out of the UK.
Just has the EU has been from the U.S.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Someone has to pay for their generous Welfare State!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Seemed like a good idea at the time? Very very bad to give up your countries identity and sovereignty.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I find it difficult to believe that such an experienced, senior, globalist politician would make such a forceful, intimidating, and openly hostile comment (some would say it sounded like a threat) to a head of state, without thoroughly investigating the circumstances first. Besides creating a hostile working environment with the British PM before he even arrives at the G7 summit, Tusk is also signalling his intention to rule in a truly despotic fashion to all the other EU member nations, which could very easily help nudge others to also leave the EU.
Boris looks quite Churchillian in that last photo, while Tusk looks a bit like Adam Schiff without the bugeyes.
LikeLiked by 17 people
And, no country.
The suprising part of all this? Tusk appears to be relatively sober, as opposed to his usual falling down drunk demeanor.
Is Tusk a drunk, too, or are you talking about the outgoing President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker?
LikeLiked by 4 people
How does Great Britain leave the E.U. even tho they object? I’ve always found that telling people to kiss my ass and walking out the door works very well. Never had any regrets.
LikeLiked by 2 people
PDT waits at the door of the UK to be invited in. Can Boris summon up the energy to fight the EUrophile bought and sold British MP’s?
Here in the UK, the collective media, big biz and political class are trying hard to construct an impenetrable barricade to stop PDT crossing our threshold.
The people (majority) thirst for a sign that Boris has the balls to align solidly with the US. What Katie Hopkins is stating is correct, but Boris still has to open the door and his arms. pray for us.
LikeLiked by 21 people
am but a lowly canadian but my mum was british.. i am with you guys all the way.. time to let loose & not be under the upturned nose of that tusk guy & all he represents.. time to fly free
LikeLiked by 11 people
Thank you LoonsCall😘 not so lowly🤗
We are on the cusp, we can almost taste it. But we just need BoJo to do the right thing.
BoJo correctly aligns us with The US, I have no doubt this will serve as the catalyst for all the major English speaking nations to trade openly once again, hallelujah 🙏
As for the EU construct? It can try to compete with us, but ultimately it will come to heel.
LikeLiked by 2 people
totally on your side.. just not sure how calling your new Prime Minister “BoJo” is a good thing.. sorta sounds like a clown kind of thing
Thats his pet name, BOris JOhnson
Probably doesn’t sound derogatory to many outside the US or younger ppl, but the term Bozzo is indeed clownish (idiot) from Bozzo the Clown fame
Just plain “Bo” would be a name of respect and accomplishment
actually Welsh so her little fists would be clenched right about now.. she was very intelligent about such matters & she would most likely be thinking of a mini Johnson/Trump summit, perhaps in the shrubbery (certainly not Trump’s style nor Johnson’s I’m sure).. thusly creating a better hope for those two countries along with Canada..
The media, big biz, and political class tried hard to construct an impenetrable wall to keep Trump out here too. It didn’t work so well.
China was first. EU is next. The UK will be on the side of the US in the end.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yep correct Sir4576, the UK public (in large part) are on the US side. It’s the bloomin system that isn’t!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Our bloomin system isn’t either.
I heard someone here say there are TRILLIONS at stake ! 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep correct Sir4576, the UK public (in large part) are on the US side. It’s the bloomin system that isn’t!
What I have seen happening in the UK has brought me deep saddness. It’s been like watching your favorite, beloved great aunt who you’ve always admired for her sharp wit and conservative values descend into dementia to the point that she’s but a shadow of her former self. I have great hopes that Boris Johnson can, with a little help from his friends, being the old lady back to her former glory and elevate her back into a vigorous, independent player in the world stage. I’m with you guys all the way!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ty kddomingue
I find the “grooming gangs” (aka child torture, rape, and pimping) infuriating & baffling! Little seems to be done. Prosecuting one gang here or there won’t stop it. I’m with Tommy Robinson, warts and all. I’m surmising there is also a big class issue at play. Where are the Royals, Harry, our kissing babies? His Mom had balls!
Last time I googled the topic, I read articles on UK cabbies raping drunk British women… over 500 rapes?! All from “the religion of peace”?
LikeLiked by 2 people
On behalf of all patriotic Brits, i’ll take your kind support for us and double up by wishing the US another term of DJT 2020 and a follow up of 8 more years with Don Jr.🤗🙏
LikeLike
Praying fervently, Johnny Bravo!
LikeLiked by 1 person
1 Thess 5:17 KJV
“Pray without ceasing”
Its what gets us through the day.
LikeLike
I think our President may wear his nice yellow tie to the next group photo.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Sounds like moar woar to me…esp. if our Lion, POTUS Trump teaches the English Lion how to roar again!
Where’s the pic of Trump dusting off his hands and the napalm firewall going off in the background?
LikeLiked by 3 people
What many may not grasp, in their own way, many Euro markets / especially the Auto Makers use market centric product rules as a form of market protection/barriers of entry. It requires “others” to pedal to these insane rules to enter their markets. Not that these will go away, but a unilateral w/ Britian will open up the flood gates for those Euro’s that aren’t snobs to get aboard the American deal. Our VSGPDJT does hold all the cards, this Eurosnob is bluffing, he doesn’t hold a hand….
LikeLiked by 7 people
I am getting tired of brexit not happening. I mean when was it first voted on by the people, two or three years ago? I feel bad for rank and file citizens of u.k. Seems like theresa may poo-pooed the vote quite a while ago, and it’s been a non-stop roadblock ever since. Here’s to a President Trump-B.J. alliance soon!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Brexit not happening is a very similar problem to the lack of Democrat indictments in US.
There is a resistance group among the deep state in both countries which is deliberately delaying progress which the majority want. They continue to delay in the hope of overturning the elected government in any way possible.
I think and hope that Boris wants to leave the EU at the end of October and is trying to confuse the opposition with conflicting statements – we shall know fairly soon.
SteveT
Gee, think of any other scenario that feels the same way? Deep State isn’t just the U.S.
This is a worldwide battle for people to regain independence and rule of law.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This sounds like a great plan BUT, one thing i do not understand is if Brexit occurs, why would the other EU countries still allow tariff free shipments from Britain into the EU? And especially trans shipments from USA? I presume USA would have to raise tariffs for direct EU shipment to US to force them to agree to lowering their tariffs but this could also happen without Brexit and US could then ship products directly to EU as well.
LikeLike
I think that’s why the EU country would have to set up shop in the UK. The way I understand it, a EU (majority) owned company based overseas gets the EU benefits.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The way I understand it, a EU (majority) owned company based overseas gets the EU benefits.”
That’s interesting. It’s not typical in trade agreements. Do you have any further info on this? Unless there’s some special provision in EU law, which they could just change, products coming from the UK would be subject to a tariff whether expreted by an EU owned company or not.
Ether there is some very specific situation at play here or Sundance has it wrong on this point.
No unfortunately, I don’t have a link for that. Just the way I recall others writing about EU provisions – what Sundance has written aligns with that. Someone did point out that the EU does have provisions similar to NAFTA about percentages of materials used and agriculture so the importation of Canadian cheese may not be a good example.
I don’t know if EU regulations are available to the public to verify how this could work.
This is my question as well, bigd
From what I have read here in the UK the EU have not offered anything in terms of continuing the zero tax regime. All they say is that the UK will be treated as a Third Party Country, which imposes all kinds of protective tariffs against incoming products.
I hate to say it but I think Sundance has it wrong. There is no possibility of the EU allowing products transshipped through the UK from the US or elsewhere into the EU as a method of avoiding EU import taxes. It blows a huge hole in their external tax barriers and the associated large revenues.
The import tax barriers are primarily against particular items or categories to protect internal EU producers. I may be wrong but I see no preference being given just because the company doing the importing is majority EU owned.
Also the US, currently closing the Mexico/Canada loopholes, is unlikely to create another in the UK.
I see this as primarily intended to boost UK/US trade not to sweep a whole load of hangers on into the deal. Some of whom, particularly Poland, have taken our manufacturing just as the Mexicans and Canadians have taken yours.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Have you considered that:
EU is totally dependent upon UK, GE, FR to pay for their programs?
FR and GE are energy unstable and economically compromised because of EU social and immigration policies?
UK and US can mutually profit from bilateral trade agreements without EU overhead?
If US pulls military from GE then GE faces massive economic losses?
PL wants those US bases. UK might as well.
Ireland might want to revive shipyards at Harland and Wolf for new keel orders?
Whilst EU is drowning in social debt programs and immigrant crises and losing on the energy front, US is not. UK might like that.
I wonder what the EU might think if the US views an EU tariff war as an attack on US economy and retaliates in kind? UK might rather avoid that scenario.
EU is NOT holding all the cards. EU is playing a dangerous economic, military, and social game that they WILL lose if things go wrong, and they will, if the US decides to make it so.
There are a lot of plays out there. Long term, none of them include the EU with its debt, social policies, and Belgian guidance on a decade scale. GE is not driving the bus. Neither are the multinationals any longer. Bilateral is the only game now. UK might be ahead of the rest.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ya know, with all you have stated above Sundance, buying Greenland might not be such an “off the wall” deal.
Greenland could be a major “supply point” between the UK and the EU.
A coordinated supply Depot in Greenland should greatly enhance the delivery times.
I am not saying the UK could not handle it, but who could have imagined years ago that FED EX could deliver “Overnight” by shipping all there packages to one location first.
Make Greenland Great……for the first time…
Just saying
Trade Staging Island, sounds great!
Thule Military Air Base has always been a way-station. With Russia and others attempting to ‘plant flags in the polar ice’, our President is floating a trial balloon. The USA owning the largest Arctic island land mass. Military strategy to elbow the competitors out of the way. Sort of….” Move over, get out of our way!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
The irony there is Poland might be the next to leave the EU.
LikeLiked by 7 people
“Poland might be the next to leave the EU…” Sort of a reminder of the last time the Eastern Europeans decided to leave a dictatorial Union. Union of Soviet Socialist Republics. Here we go, it’s that ‘ole union thing again’. Sounds great at first….then turns rotten.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Poland, honestly, can’t leave anytime soon. They rely on EU $ to prop up their banks. “Freedom of Movement” has meant that a gozillion Poles work in the UK and the rest of the EU and send their money home. Kind of like how Mexico relies on their people in the US to send their $ home.
I “talk” (DM/Skype/Face, etc) with Brits everyday. A ton want the Poles to go home.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Couldn’t even make it through the whole video, can’t stomach people like Tusk.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
Spot On!
I pray Boris can stand the wind. He’s no Farage or Trump. He’s a political animal and always has been.
If he drops this ball, however, the Tories are out of power for years. The Brexit Party and Farage will waltz into No.10 Downing at the next election. He knows it.
Farage is a huge threat at this point.
Exactly! What are you going to do, Mr big shot EU President? Invade?
The last time a force from the mainland tried to force it’s will on the UK, it didn’t end so well for them…
LikeLike
Unless I’m reading it wrong, I like this up until the statement of US ship tariff free into Europe via EU firms in UK. Is this not exactly what China has been doing via Canada and Mexico? We can’t say it’s bad for them and ok for us. I would just feel icky.
That’s exactly what Sundance has been explaining for the past few weeks.
You can find the past postings on that on The Last Refuge here.
You’re completely right. Of course the EU could prevent the “giant sucking sound” that would result from such a UK-US deal by going along with PT and eliminating the tariff inequities the President has been complaining about. But given the arrogance on display today, it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen until the EU can’t avoid it any longer.
that’s what I was wondering. I need to see it mapped out. Sundance, can you put your elves to work mapping out the different scenarios?
What I hear Mr. Tusk saying to England is “you can check out any time you please, but you can never leave”. China peddles Fentanyl, Mexico other Narcotics, and the Globalists (US CoC, Democrats, Congress, and EU) peddle economic dependence.
The remedy can be seen in the opposite of the Communist Manifesto and the Rules of Alinsky:
Foundational principles based upon the Truth of God as we are freely allowed to understanding.
Strong Family and Community relationships
Fair law and justice system
Free Market forces
Free speech and honest pursuit of knowledge in the community
I’m afraid Sundance is wrong on this. If we leave the EU with no deal, we are outside the EU in exactly the same way the US is.
The issue for the EU is that the UK runs a £80BN trade deficit with the EU. The resulting tariffs will drive UK customers away from the EU to other sources, especially if we have lower/zero tariffs with those nations.
I quite fancy a few bottles of Californian Shiraz myself….
Chilled very slightly on the way, by a stop in, say…
You can wash off the icky by realizing that it would NOT be the same since the US isn’t about to dump cheap product on EU via the UK or anywhere else.
What this arrangement does is compromise the EU’s attempt to setup and control trade barriers in their own favor and to the USA’s disadvantage. Quite unlike the USMCA.
Remember that President Trump has constantly stated that he prefers zero tariffs and zero other barriers both ways so that “free trade” truly exists. All this maneuvering is a long term plan to possibly convince other nations to aspire to the same end.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
In the CIAs case, they invite you to Israel and lay $10,000 on the bed. s/
LikeLiked by 3 people
And PDJT can put such a bilateral in place for up to ten years upon BoJo’s request via 19USC§2902 without any involvement from Congress. Pelosi already said she would block such a UK bilat (she is against Brexit) but apparently doesn’t know about the existing law.
In place Nov 1, 2019, 6 months check for any changes based on EU responses (like the Irish border ‘problem’—mainly an EU not UK issue since the UK had a £17.8 billion trade surplus with Ireland in 2018), than make a permanent congressionally approved bilateral trade pact after the 2020 election wins back the House and expands the Senate majority.
Reminiscent of PDJT’s ridiculed ‘order US companies out of China’ tweet until he tweet responded ‘Check out IEEPA 1977’.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Do you think POTUS will win back the House, and why?
GOP voters more energized with Trump on the ballot; the economy; trade; and jobs? And a poor Democrat choice? (Trump has to be very careful of mocking a rapidly diminishing senior citizen. Let him flail.)
First, quite key; PASS USMCA.
I do. There are several reasons.
1. AOC+3 is a very bad look. If Dem primaries wont fix, Trumplicans will in the general.
2. There are a number of ‘purple’ Dems facing Justice Democrat primary challenges. Including as of now 7 House Committee Chairs, all long in the tooth. JD will get some primary wins given the loony Dem drift, and those formerly safe Dem seats will turn Trumplican on PDJT coattails.
3. In 2018, Mueller was still in play, MAGA was only beginning, and it is traditional for the opposition to pick up the house in the midterm election. It is also ‘traditional’ that in a presidential election landslide coattails are long and wide. Example Reagan second term.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yep. The albatross ( Rat Ryan) abdicating. IMO will assist greatly.
But, but,…ristvan! Surely Sleepy Joe will so motivate Dem voters, including the radical “no more old white men” base, (except we liked bernie in 2016, till he sold out) AND the “what the H happened, this is NOT my Dads Democrat party!” that the Dems will sweep all houses, both CONgress and W.H.
And we will all live happily ever after, in a socialist utopia, and DJT will be nothing more than a forgotten nightmare./S
Yeah, I agree PDJT is,going to have YUGE coat tails, and a lot of political capital after 2020.
Thank you ristvan. I remember this from your stating it in a prior post. I don’t think Word Press allows for comments to be pinned- this one of yours certainly would be instructive for those with questions as I had. Unfortunately real life does not always allow to rifle through all comments on a post that are so relevant for a clear understanding when events are so fluid and frequent.
Whiskey Yankee. When I research something for CTH to post as Lurking Lawyer, I make handwritten notes on a 5×8 pad first. That forces precision and concision.
Then comment from the notes.The sheaf of those CTH notes is now almost an inch thick. It is easy to dig out a note and recomment as appropriate, like here.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Being precise and concise is hard to challenge.
I’ve recently started texting myself my comment. I can then check for errors and wordsmithing. Then copy/paste into the comment box.
Not sure what you mean by “pinned”, but you can create a link to any particular comment by touching (on a touchscreen device) or right-clicking (on a mouse-controlled computer) the date underneath the commenter’s name.
As an example, here is a direct link to your comment. You could save it to a text file for reference or as a bookmark in a folder in your browser’s Favorites, etc.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/08/24/the-unmitigated-arrogance-of-eu-president-donald-tusk-toward-brexit/comment-page-1/#comment-7304544
Watching the videos, “Condescending, arrogant, elitist, self aggrandizing, conceited dandy” came to mind as an overall impression of Ms Tusk. And Macron, for that matter.
Trump graciously allowed Macron to make a fool of himself.
Overall, it doesn’t appear that Tusk or Macron will play any large role in any bilateral agreements between the US and UK. EU is soiling their pampers wondering who is going to pay for all the stuff Merkel, Tusk, Macron and Co. have set in motion. It is apparently a good time to get out of the EU for anyone who wants to preserve their history, nation, economy, and culture.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Wow. Tusk and the EU are parasites.
Parasites will kill the host.
Time for the UK to get rid of the parasites.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Another little tidbit. If you haven’t been to London. Banks and financial institutions EVERYWHERE. I believe the figure I’ve heard is over 500 in one small area. Lots of know-how.
1. The EU will attempt to tax these EU entities bringing in goods from Britain.
2 Japanese outlets saying an American-Japanese (Medium) Trade Deal will be announced tomorrow. TPP equivalent on ag and meat products; autos staying at a 2.5% tariff. Since 75% of the imports are cars, not a final deal.
London is the financial capital of Europe – some would say the world. It rivals NYC.
EU not making a deal would be shooting themselves in the foot – it would take years to move all the financial transactions to Frankfurt or Brussels.
EU doesn’t have any leverage – they can tax UK’s exports, but all that will do will be drive up EU inflation. UK companies will be able to keep their prices.
BoJo can do a no deal with ease; and then the EU will come on its knees within a year or 2 (perhaps months) begging for a deal. This is even without the US-UK doing a bilateral – the latter would create a center of gravity to attract Italy, Poland, Romania etc. The EU will dissolve once the Northern countries (Germany, Belgium, Denmark etc) realize they themselves can’t support Portugal, Spain, Greece and the emerging Eastern European countries. And if US/UK pull out of NATO and align with Poland/Romania etc – the fall will become a crash.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh how they seriously seem to underestimate the public view of things.
When the world was in the great depression, Europe was hit extremely hard. The people blamed democracy. Communists and Socialists were everywhere. Among the socialists was one Adolf Hitler. When he came to power, he established the Reichsmark separating itself from the central banking control imposed under the treaty of Versailles. The German economy was among the first fast recovering economies of the world as a result. And combined with manner of other economic stimulus programs, the national-socialist state of Germany gained world-wide attention for its recovery.
I only use Hitler as an example of the results of breaking away from private party banks controlling the monetary policy of a sovereign nation and not as a political model we should follow. Very different issues.
Today, patriotic nationalism under a more market-driven, private ownership, free-trade model is emerging to reject the loss of sovereignty which has destroyed freedom across Europe. Already there are rebel countries working against or ignoring the greater EU policies and of course Brexit is finally going to happen.
Socialist Europe has its days numbered as an organization.
It seems Tusk is looking to demand the flow of UK cash continue and that they will continue to use the Euro. FAT CHANCE.
LikeLiked by 3 people
UK has its own currency – the Pound – and its own central banks. EU does not control UK monetary policy.
You wouldn’t believe how powerful Europe still embraces a class structure in their countries.
I mean the average citizen. It’s been ingrained in them.
It’s why guys like Tusk can still exist there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In reality the Poles despise Tusk.
Its one of the features of the EU that failed and loathed domestic politicians pop up in the EU bureaucracy with the voters having zero ability to remove them.
In the UK we have the spectacle of Neil Kinnock, who got thrashed by the blessed Margaret popping up in Brussels along with his wife and his son, all on the gravy train.
I seem to recall that just after September 1, 1939, Britain decided on “No Deal” with Hitler and went to war over his invasion of Poland. Half-measures like the “Peace In Our Time” Munich agreement had utterly failed. There comes a time when “No Deal” is the only deal. Tusk needs to show some respect.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The plutocrats behind this are going to be schooled by President Trump.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’d REALLY like to see them “schooled” by Archangel Michael!!!!
Juncker, Tusk, they are all the same. Unelected, boorish bureaucrats. They love spending other people’s money! It’s an interesting time right now, because I truly believe we are watching the beginning of the end for the EU. Germany is hyper controlling but also simply not able to pay for all of the free-loaders in the EU. They never even figured out a way to kick countries out, even after the Greece fiasco.Germany will either become even more controlling and cause others to flee, or they themselves will hate the financial fiasco that follows and leave themselves.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Watching this makes my blood boil. The arrogance is beyond words. And I have to pay for spongers like Tusk who have no skills and can barely put a sentence together in English without reading from their notes…..Many of us are heading East. I have bought an appartment in Budapest and I am looking to base myself out there. Eastern Europe will become the new economic powerhouse of Europe. The West is finished and Tusk et al are the culprits.
Budapest is lovely. Blue Danube and all. Only major European city not devastated by WW2. Like Vienna, or Prague on the Vlatava, only larger and better in every way. Fond memories of all three while living in Munich, and visits since.
All of the press is making it out to be as if everyone is against PDJT. But in actuality, the final countdown is: Globalist: Merkel, Macron, Trudeau Non-globalist: PDJT, Abe, Salvini and Johnson. The tide is definitely changing!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Tusk sounds like one of the creaky, ossified, communist Politburo leaders who knew the USSR was on it’s last leg. They blustered and threatened, even though they knew they were toothless lions… and laughing-stocks to those in the know.
This sniveling dictat makes Tusk and his fellow oppressors in Brussels sound even smaller and more desperate than they already are.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tuskie is a lisper….Boris will go No Deal and crash out as they say and deal with the after ath with USA help Mr Tusk….why dont you go and investigate the great garlic smuggling caper or if the cucumbers are too bent for importation
LikeLiked by 2 people
Surely PM Morrison would like to get involved in any “temporary” deal with the UK? Ohhh- fun!
LikeLiked by 3 people
1. Join the US in a Post Brexit Deal
2. Talk to them about their newfound largess with China? (They’ve taken our place by supplying raw materials.)
ABC Australia: And Trumps Nuclear Option
National emergency declaration
“The International Emergency Economic Power Act (IEEPA) is effectively a declaration of a “state of national emergency” — a drastic action far in excess of the tit-for-tat tariff skirmishes currently being fought.
“It is the Trump Administration’s most extreme trade weapon and could effectively block China’s access to all US markets if deployed.
“That means not just blocking goods and services, it would target Chinese investments and likely slam the door on China’s access to US financial markets and banks.
“The IEEPA was drawn up in 1977 to modernise the Trading with the Enemy Act, which dated back to World War I, and focus it on external threats to the US.
“It was last invoked by President George W Bush after the 9/11 attacks to block the assets of terrorist organisations.
“Earlier this year, President Trump announced he’d wheel out the IEEPA powers to hit Mexico with tariffs to head off the perceived national security threat posed by illegal immigrants continuing to head north across the border.”
The EU politico’s are morally weak and they use Ireland like the do black citizens in the U.S. Arrogance is a fault not a strength. Pride is their down fall.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Transshipment has made Singapore wealthy. The same could happen for UK.
LikeLiked by 2 people
UK should choose greatness and make a deal with us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who knew parasites could get so uppity. Make them howl, Mr. President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is going to be fun. I hope the UK exits with no deal and signs a massive US deal that would also penalize the EU. Then the remaining EU nations exit to join the new trade fabric. This is the beginning of the end of the EU. The arrogance is YUGE mistake.
LikeLike
I’ll wait to hear what Rancid Piglosi’s Male European Doppleganger, Jean-Claude Juncker, slurs on the subject before making any observations. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qjwf0Vmeg0A
Is Tusk’s accent real?! It sounds like a central casting Hollywood Nazi character from a bad 1960’s movie. “yaaaas everyone, Aaaangela sent meeee!”
It’s really odd because he’s supposedly Polish… Sounds like an exaggerated French accent to me- like Inspector Clouseau..
