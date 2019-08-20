Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte Resigns After Pressure from Nationalist Matteo Salvini…

Italy is one of the key economies within the EU. In the past several years, driven by both economic challenges and unfettered immigration challenges, the populist revolt has gained ground. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, a nationalist-minded politician, has won the hearts of Italian voters. Matteo Salvini is a proud Italian populist.
Several months ago Matteo Salvini challenged current Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to hold a snap election; and followed-up with continued pressure on the Italian government by advancing populist positions of economic patriotism, sovereignty and tougher immigration rules.
Amid a revolt against globalism writ large, it was not accidental that Nancy Pelosi traveled to Italy recently with a coalition of U.S. leftist politicians to organize a strategy to fend-off Salvini and assist Prime Minister Conte. Pelosi is an opportunist. Part of the plan for Conte to hold power was a shift within his party (Five Star Movement or 5sM) to form an alliance with the Italian left-wing Democratic Party (Pelosi’s ideological allies).
To pull off their plan, Conte and the Democratic Party would align; Conte would then resign and hold the snap election where 5sM and the far-left Democratic party would re-elect him. This approach would strategically counter the 36 percent of support currently held by Matteo Salvini (the League). Today Giuseppe Conte resigned.
(Wall Street Journal) […] Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced his resignation in a speech to the Senate on Tuesday, blaming far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini for causing a political crisis as Italy looks to draw up a challenging budget to keep its parlous finances on track.
[…] Leaders of 5 Star are exploring the only plausible alternative to snap elections the League would likely win: a new coalition government with their longstanding foes, the mainstream center-left Democratic Party. Talks in coming days could show whether such a coalition is possible or early elections are needed.
Italy’s power struggle is a symptom of Europe’s continuing political upheaval after a decade of crises including the economic depression in the periphery of the eurozone and the pressures of rising immigration from poor and war-torn parts of Africa and the Middle East.
[…] The political upheaval has gone further in Italy than in most other EU countries. In March 2018 elections, Italy’s mainstream parties suffered a heavy defeat. In a country tired of economic stagnation and ineffectual political incumbents, one in three Italians backed 5 Star, while the League won 17% of the vote. Since then, however, 5 Star has struggled in government and its support has halved, while Mr. Salvini’s tough stance on immigration has helped double support for the League.
If Italy holds early elections, Mr. Salvini could become the first leader of a major EU nation who comes from a self-described populist party to the right of Europe’s mainstream conservatives. Mr. Salvini, an avowed admirer of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has challenged the EU’s rules on fiscal discipline, accusing Germany and France of hypocritically breaking the rules while imposing austerity on Italy. Some League officials have advocated Italy’s exit from the euro, although Mr. Salvini says it isn’t on his agenda. (read more)
In the background of all of this we have: (1) Italy’s involvement in “spygate” and the U.S. intelligence operations in/around Joseph Mifsud (Malta). (2) The pending Brexit at the end of October, a threat to Pelosi’s ideological group. (3) The possible defeat of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, another threat to Pelosi’s ideological group; and (4) the economics of Trump’s trade strategy, more threats to Pelosi’s scheme team.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi is traveling the world in an attempt to block rising nationalism, and the consequences of economic trade deals therein, wherever possible. Her domestic political interests in the 2020 election are predicated on stopping the deglobalization process underway by President Trump.
Libs will fail. They always fail at everything they do. The gig is up and globalism is being rejected world wide. This is just the begining.
Go Matteo Go !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Salvini should have this kind of friend-
The ultra conservative vainglorious Pope [Lenny Bellardo of Queens] lectures the Italian PM:
Pope Lenny on Greenland:
It’s not fair to say that’s true. They have had a LONG run of gradual success in many, many areas. It’s just that Trump and all he represents for the batter conservatives and others who have long since known something was wrong but were silenced with political correctness.
No more.
Long run, yes – the progressive movement has been in force ever since at least 1910 and was largely in power until (I would argue) it began to wane when the 1973-75 recession broke the new deal/great society economics. So until Conservatives really came to power in 1994, Liberals had almost 90 years of policy implementation in the United States. All of that is looking to come crashing down in less than 30.
Hold on there just minute, Darrell Michael Richardson. While the libs are to blame for globalism and the damage it’s done to our nation, especially its working class, many RINOS are also to blame. Bush 41 helped to put together that horrible NAFTA agreement. Clinton may have signed it into law, but it was set into motion by many on the right as well as the left. We have many battles ahead of us to stop the globalization threat.
As for the libs failing, they got Obama elected as POTUS….TWICE. Only a fool minimizes the threat by the left, while ignoring the threat from the RINOS as well. Walk softly, my friend, but carry a big stick because you just might need to use it.
For those of you who don’t also follow Martin Armstrong, here is something from 2015.
Socialism is collapsing!!!
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/taxes/the-collapse-of-socialism-its-our-turn-up-to-bat/
In my mind the left; i.e. socialist/globalist/communist/Marxist, whatever,
includes both democrats and republicans.
Gotta hand it to them. The writing on the walls, which are crumbling, is clear but they do not give up.
I didn’t know the Speaker of the House could conduct foreign policy against the people of the USA.
…because in theirs mind they think VSGPDJT still do not have full control…they are very wrong..see SUN TZU strategy..pretend you are weak…
The former Secretariat of State does , so why wouldn’t the third in line do it.
The Coup d’etat is not yet finished.
LOL, saw what you did there Grassleysgirl. Will Pelosi be orchestrating a horse’s head between the sheets?
It is still very much ongoing, with Ol’ Sparklefarts himself traveling the globe also trying to build coalitions to wait until after 2020 before making any alignments with President Trump. Kerry also, as well as Pigglosi…..Kerry’s overt actions with the mullahs infuriates me to no end!
I have no doubt President Trump is aware of Kerry’s actions, and has a reason(s) for not indicting and prosecuting him, I just wish I knew what that reason(s) was 😉
Strange, but true. Key members of the Government of the United States have been in “America Last! Mode” for many decades. Nonetheless, they are confident that they can defeat Donald Trump in 2020 … (Chuckle… Snicker… Guffaw…)
I’ve got various World War II propaganda posters on my office wall: “We Can Do It!” and a marvelous drawing of a muscle-strapped Uncle Sam rolling up his sleeves and getting ready to knock the shit out of somebody. Sometimes I wonder where that “My Country” actually went …
It has slowly been eroded by the likes of you.
Please, Bill – “let’s just keep (any …) ‘me’ out of it.” Talk about issues, disagree with opinions to one’s heart’s content, but no jabs at participants. [I] might disagree with what [you] say, but you’ll never see me speaking ill of [you]. Fair?
This drives me Bat S crazy. How on earth is this legal? Isn’t there a law against acting as an executive around the globe when you are only in the legislative branch? This must be stopped. You NEVER hear about someone like Nunes or Collins going anywhere to talk with foreign govt’s when O bama was in office. WTF?!
Well, yes, the Constitution (Article 2.3) does say this:
and it never grants the Congress the right to participate in diplomatic relations. But, since when did this sort of ever thing ever matter to someone like Nancy Pelosi?
Receiving Ambassadors and Public Ministers does not mean they can steer policy for the nation. They are not the president and they ONLY represent their constituents in their district.
Piglosi should be brought up on charges of conspiracy to influence elections in Italy. She has no business in Italy. She should be impeached, but the House of Reprehensibles Democrat majority will not vote against their own.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Who would have imagined that one person (POTUS Trump) could cause so much heartache and dislocation of an entire worldwide leftist, globalist movement.
Trump is not “one person”; he is representative of “We, the people” that have longed for a true representative of our values and ideals. Ted Cruz was wrong about Trump’s “New York values”.
VSGPJDT represents “me”, and I couldn’t be prouder to say so.
Agree
Who would have imagined such a scenario?
I can think of only one …
Our Father, who art in Heaven …
There will be an election soon, Salivini will get the 40 percent Lega needs and he will become PM. Italy is on the way back from the brink. I wish I could say the same for the UK.
Very nice 🙂 Go, Salvini! Viva l’Italia!
Italy has a banking sector that is ready to collapse. The non-performing loan book is 80 time worse than that of US banks during the sub-prime meltdown. 80 times.
No good future there.
At least they won’t collapse due to funding a third world invasion of themselves.
Italy has a banking sector that is ready to collapse. The non-performing loan book is 80 time worse than that of US banks during the sub-prime meltdown. 80 times.
No good future there.
Watching the videos of the Phuket tsunami a few years ago, or of the tsunami in Japan, I realized that a tsunami isn’t just one big, crashing wave; it is a huge, powerful, inexorable flow of water that wells up, and that nothing in its path can resist. Trumpism reminds me of a global tsunami; slowly, inexorably spreading across the globe, pushing away before it all resistance…a power that cannot be stopped. The 2016 election was the actual tsunami “wave”, and now it spreads over all….
LikeLiked by 3 people
On what authority is she doing this? She is the Speaker of the House, which has no authority to run its own foreign policy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why is the Speaker of the House conducting foreign policy? When she lands on U.S. soil her and her entourage of leftist kooks should be met by the U.S. Marshall’s and arrested.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Do patriots control the Federal Marshals?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump should go over and campaign for Salvini before the G7…..
On his way back, refuel in Greenland…..
And he is meeting with Boris Johnson prior to the the G7…..
Winning is GREAT!!!
“Mr. Salvini, an avowed admirer of Russian President Vladimir Putin,” why is that what’s the connection? I won’t pay to read the WSJ! I know for certain if he wins the msm will tie him to President Trump as another Putin lacky like President Trump!
“Speaker Nancy Pelosi is traveling the world in an attempt to block rising nationalism, and the consequences of economic trade deals therein, wherever possible. Her domestic political interests in the 2020 election are predicated on stopping the deglobalization process underway by President Trump.” – Sundance I guess we’re paying for Pelosi’s world travels to stop President Trump why is that? Is there no limit to her travel expenses we must pay? She’s worth $200 million and we have to pay for her travels? She’s the Speaker of the House not the Country!
This is an interesting development, since last year we were all under the impression that Conte was very much an aly of President Trump:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/07/30/president-trump-welcomes-italian-prime-minister-giuseppe-conte-to-the-white-house/
….and again a positive view of Conte this year in May..
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/05/16/spygate-fallout-italian-prime-minister-giuseppe-conte-requests-resignation-of-intelligence-officials/
Even “the failing NYT” (credit POTUS for that description) published this article trying to paint Conte as a “nativist” anti-immigrant, like they painted PDJT.
So this is a new direction for those of us who have not been following Italian politics regularly.
Thanks for this. I remembered Conte coming to power in the snap election. I was also under the impression that Conte was an ideological ally with Trump. It sounds like he’s been largely a disappointment.
If we go all the way back to the formation of the current Italian government now resolving we find Conte was not on board with Salvini. My impression was Paul Ryan meets Donald J. Trump. Conte is a typical RINO type banker ally. Salvini appears to be the real deal and would gladly miss a meal to save his people. As we know here in US the RINO types won’t miss a meal to save their own family much less the American people. Same thing at work here it seems to me.
Pelosi is an opportunist. Conte is equivalent to a moderate Republican (Lindsey Graham type).
Pelosi sees an opportunity for the leftists to influence Conte with an alliance with the Democratic group. This pulls policy left.
Whether Conte has acquiesced to the plan for his political self-interests is unknown. However, the timing and his statements upon resignation appear to follow the lefist agenda.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Italy’s political similarity to the USA is that it’s basically a center right country that periodically somehow gets co-opted by leftists and slimy globalists.
If the truth about all the Globalist scheming and shenanigans were to be understood by the general populations there would be nowhere they could hide.
Everything they do screams desperation; more specifically, a clear realisation that what PDJT is doing is a real, existential threat to the Globalist plans.
After all, why not just ‘ride it out, for 4 or 8 years, and then get back to business as usual?
Obviously our enemies don’t think thats possible; THEY think that if they are unable to thwart PDJT’s efforts, that the damage he does to their plans will be nearly irreversible.
The degree to which they have rushed headlong over the cliff, abandoning slow frog boiling, almost eagerly sacrificing their credibility, exposing their true natures to me says how desperate they are.
Put another way, if they thought that after 2024, they could recover their lost ground, they would NEED credibility for the MSM, and the Democrat and Republicon party, as tools for repairing the damage.
So, THEY think its life or death; win now, or lose forever. I find that very reassuring….
It’s like possessed pigs hurling themselves off cliffs into the sea.
Thats exactly what its like, and so appropriate for those of us who view this conflict as ultimately between the Father if lies, and God.
The behaviors of those psychologists refer to as ‘insane’, exactly mirrors the behavior of those described in thr Bible as “possesed by demons”,…coincidence?
The more Chritianity has been marginalised in our society, the more we have mainstreamed acceptance if deviant behavior, the more we have turned our collective face away from God, the worse ‘things’ get. Coincidence?
I see miracles, all around me, every day. And some have actually asked “Is God dead?”
None so blind as those who will not see.
They are Legion.
That’s certainly quite possible.
I have tended to believe that the Globalists have fought against PDJT & MAGA and will continue to fight against Trump/MAGA for *every* dollar (or euro or whatever) they feel they are losing regardless of whether they think they can recover their power and/or losses in 2025 or sooner.
Funny, I see it the opposite way; its not really about greed; its about POWER, and the $ is just a convenient, portable FORM of power.
As an example, most view Hillary as “all about the Benjamins”, I think she is about the, POWER. For instance, Obama bankrupted the DNC, during his 8 years, while Hillary engaged in pay to play, raising vast amounts if $, so she could ‘bankroll’ DNC operations, enabling her to have unprecedented authority over DNC operations, which was POWER.
Not disagreeing with you, just,a different perspective.
Dutchman, that’s another articulately delightful post! CTH is enhanced by your facts, humor and insight. You’re an all star.
Ah, shucks! (Looks down, kicks instep),…
Seriously, thank you. I have learned much from SD, but have also learned a GREAT DEAL from the other commenters on this site.
Its truly a joint effort, and we can ALL be proud that we have something truly special here.
Why do we allow American politicians on taxpayers time and expense to run around the world trying to interfere with foreign governments and cut deals with their “buddies”?
That’s not in their job descriptions.They’re supposed to be working at home on the American peoples business, and foreign governments are the business of the people who live there
Our politicians act like Kings and Queens, running around trying to shape the world into something they approve of. It’s absolute bulls***
Unless a politician is on official government business and with the blessings of the President, they have no business holding meetings and trying to force a political outcome
We have zero control over our politicians. They do whatever the hell they want, with no regard for their official roles or duties
They are elected, a sad but true statement.
where is the State Dept. in all of this?
Working against America, as usual.
I wonder if Italy is the lead domino of the foreign ‘assistance’ providers during the 2016 shenanigans?
But wait.. “To pull off their plan, Conte and the Democratic Party would align; Conte would then resign and hold the snap election where 5sM and the far-left Democratic party would re-elect him. ”
So if his resignation is just part of the plan to keep him in power, why are we cheering this?
Who is “cheering”?…
I’m not cheering it, but I do see it as a sign of how desperate they are getting
Agree. I for one did not infer “cheering” in your article; hence my original post observing this as an “interesting” development. It was pretty clear to me that we do not yet know all of the “inside politics” affecting this development nor the full political motivations behind Salvini. Seems to be a fluid situation for the time being.
Then here is the next question: Can Salvini craft together a ruling coalition?
Italy is very good at cobbling together coalitions to prevent one party from taking power. They did it for decades to the Communists (for good reason) and to others.
The fact that Pelosi and her gand are travelling the world to stop nationalists from gaining control is an outright admission that the democratic party is a communist – globalist run party.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That was Pelosi and her gang.
So let’s see if PT tweets out a voice of support to Italy and the new MIGA Party, (Make Italy Great Again)
In this tweet PT should indicate BOTH the U.K. and Italy could and should form a new trade deal with the US.
The message is simple, align with PT and gain good win, win, fair trade deals and key support from the US and watch your economy and people prosper.
Many people in these countries are starting to take notice.
The great new Nationalist Alliance – US, UK, Italy, Poland, Japan, India, South Korea, Mexico, Brazil, Vietnam, Indonesia
Bogey I like the looks of that alliance but too early for confirmation. Would be nice to move our military bases to Poland. Maybe in the future N. Korea can be added? Globalism is a pox on the world! Godspeed President Trump!
Nancy Pelosi has one major obstacle. The PEOPLE
Amazing how many countries around the world are rejecting their globalist “betters” and moving to elect people who actually care about their own country instead.
This manoeuvre may work in the short term, but I suspect that Italy is moving in Salvini’s direction. Eventually he will win out, but the timing remains to be seen.
What’s funny to me is how the left here loves to talk about Trump’s negative poll ratings, but they are stellar compared to Macron, Merkel, etc.
Italians have probably grown weary of having unfettered immigration forced up on them. Cardinal Robert Sarah has opposed mass immigration and defended the people of the host nations:
“I say again that we must work together to rebuild the nations that have fallen victim to war, corruption and injustice, but this does not mean encouraging the uprooting of peoples and the destruction of nations. Some people exploit the Word of God to justify the promotion of multiculturalism and gaily take advantage of the excuse of hospitality to justify the admission of immigrants.” https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/cardinal-sarah-some-people-exploit-the-word-of-god-to-promote-multicultural
And Crumbs is meddling in foreign affairs, on our dime, to undermine President Trump and the American working class. Isn’t that above her pay grade and scope of her duties?
After USMCA gets the nod, Italia may become Trading Hub Med.
Soon after The Queen is delivered her England, that is.
They are only visible doing this now because, before Trump, everyone was essentially on the same page (Uniparty). Get it? Trump has forced them to expose themselves. Believe you me, although I don’t like it, their lawyers have done their research and they are safe and sound. Once again, this will all need to be corrected by we, the people, not Washington. They are the problem, not the solution.
Very complicated. Everyone in the left and centre-left want to avoid snap elections because the League will win. However, it is far from clear that a coalition can be formed. Here the view from Corriere dela Sera (in English):
https://www.corriere.it/english/19_agosto_12/renzi-considers-split-from-pd-bid-to-form-new-government-1d07db06-bd1f-11e9-9a7d-1da7a91a90cf.shtml
What if that pesky little thing called justice still exists and the Spygate blows wide open next month exposing the former Italian Gov’s involvement in overthrowing our POTUS????
Can Conti still win anything ever again?
