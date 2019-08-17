Germany Promises Lengthy Duration of Low Interest Rates – Laments Lack of Private Investment…

For all intents and purposes Germany is the EU, because German economic policy dictates the outcomes of all EU economic policy. So as the EU promises to engage in more central bank monetary printing (quantitative easing) simultaneously Germany promises to keep negative interest rates floating as long as possible. [EU Parliament pictured below]
Yes, the EU is in serious structural economic trouble; and that is likely the real reason why quivering Chancellor Angela Merkel has decided to exit the political stage before the larger communal catches on.
Within the remarks by German Finance Minister Scholz it is the lamentation about the lack of investment into their grand collective economic scheme where you find the economic dissonance, and ultimately the hilarious punch lines:
BERLIN (Reuters) – German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Saturday that he expected interest rates to remain very low for “the next few years”, adding that companies should seize the opportunity of near-zero borrowing costs to boost private sector investment.
The European Central Bank has already signaled even more monetary stimulus for the euro zone economy, hoping to arrest a downward spiral that could lead to an economic recession.
Asked by a member of the public during a government open day about his view on the outlook for interest rates, Scholz said: “I also believe that the time of higher interest rates can come up every now and then, but that will not happen in the next few years because of central bank policies.”
Then comes the real kicker of a comment… the part where the German political class admit what is happening: President Trump is kicking their collective asses; yet few within the audience recognize exactly what Olaf Scholz is saying.
“What I would wish for is more investments by the private sector,” Scholz said, pointing to a much higher willingness of companies and investors in the United States to put fresh money into new projects or business ideas. “My wish is that we also achieve such a cultural change here,” Scholz said. (link)
So much multi-layered economic dissonance, it is quite amazing to think about how this mindset is driving economic and monetary policy over such a large population.
First, the reality of President Trump’s trade policy demanding reciprocity is the wrench in the EU machine. The EU is a protectionist trade system with one-way tariffs and carefully crafted non-trade barriers designed to keep position as an exporter, and limit access to their market.
The historic cornerstone of this trade system to benefit the EU was the Marshall Plan; to apply tariffs on U.S. manufactured goods as a way to finance the EU rebuilding after World War II. Seventy-five years later that same unidirectional benefit still exists. This parasitic trade policy is what President Trump is changing.
Second, it is silly to watch the German finance minister lament the lack of investment into their economic system when these same politicians advance policies like: The Paris Climate Treaty, the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership; in combination with high domestic tax policies against corporations and ultra-left-wing social benefits that necessitate the need for those high tax policies.
Gee, no-one wants to invest in Germany?… Go figure!
There is nothing the EU and China can do to stop the de-globalization process; and efforts to stimulate their economy, more quantitative easing (pumping money) while the global supply chains are being shifted, are futile.
The more a nations’ economy is dependent on exports, the more exposure they have to the inherent downsides of de-globalization. U.S. multinational companies that are invested in these nations will lose their investment over time; some rapidly. This will keep the stock market volatile, yet on Main Street USA the economy is thriving.
President Donald Trump has purposefully stalled the process of globalization, and is resetting global supply chains. This is bringing massive amounts of wealth back into the United States.
In essence President Trump is engaged in a process of: (a) repatriating wealth (trade policy); (b) blocking exfiltration (main street policy); (c) creating new and modern economic alliances based on reciprocity (bilateral deals); and (d) dismantling the post WWII Marshall plan of global trade and one-way tariffs (de-globalization).
.
These remarks from Germany are the perfect backdrop for this interview as a reminder.
The “ECB” is the European Central Bank. The “QE” is quantative easing (printing more €uros).
Angela Merkel, along with Jean Claude Juncker and several others, the destroyers of European Civilization.
JMC,
Certainly damaged the heck out of it. Whether its beyind repair,…time will tell.
There are primising signs of Nationalist, anti EU movements in pretty much every country in EU.
If a Brexit leads to significant gains for such parties, it COULD be katie bar the door, last one out, turn out the lights.
LOOK at how far PDJT has taken us, in just,2 1/2 years! With PDJT having his finger on the gate, to the largest market in the world, he can reward those countries with favorable, bi-lateral trade deals.
MUCH of what is now EU MAY be salvageable, if not too inundated by the invading hoardes, or with a population that clings to socialist/conmunist gimmies, financed with our $.
No one in EU can do a bilateral. UK can AFTER Brexit. Italy could if and only if it Iexited under Salvini.
Like PDJT, when he goosed merkel, I DO understand they can not, without leaving the EU.
I also understand England had,a different TYPE of membership, which theoretically included a clause to leave, which I don’t know that the others have.
English voters,wouldn’ t vote for it,,without IIRC.
Again, IIRC every member countries voters had to vote, to join.
We will now see this is like the person who signs paper, to ‘self-commit’ for mental health issues, only to find they have checked into “Hotel California”.
They fought Brexit, despite a clear exit clause and vote of the people VERY hard, BECAUSE they know how fragile their union is.
Poland and Hungary I suspect are just waiting for the,word.
Italy, yes if as expected Salvini wins. All Nationalist parties will get,a,significant boost, from a Brexit, and they made gains last election, anyway.
Its gonna get messy/interesting, for sure.
If Brexit happens, and is successful, the EU will be dismantled over time. An unsuccessful Brexit will make it stronger than before. They will try their hardest to ensure that Brexit, if it happens, doesn’t succeed.
Agree, but I’m thinking and hoping they shot their wad on that, and can’t stop it.
Interesting next G-7 (oh, to be a fly on THAT wall!). If you thought Merkel looked p.o.’d in that photo turned painting, with PDJT sitting, and her glowering, ya ain’t seen NOTHING, yet.
If he wants to see her blow a gasket, he’ say “Now tell me again, Angela,..HOW does this work?(cause I’m kinda,stupid, as you know),..Germany can’t negotiate a bilateral deal with the,U.S.,…is THAT right?,…Hold on a minit, angie. I want Jihn to hear this, too.
JOHN BOLTIN, Come over here, I want you to hear this. ,….
O.k., angie, now,’splain it to us, again and speak slo, cause,…you know we are.”
/S
We the USA created modern Europe. Subsidized it. Protected it. But it’s no longer in our interest to do those things. It’s become an alliance built on sentimentality, and less of it all the time, rather than one built on shared interests.
It figures that the prevailing sentiment in Europe, and on the left, is that they became more enlightened than us. This is analogous to and symptomatic of the relationship between the USA and Europe, with the USA in the role of the parent paying the bills, while college student Europe smokes pot, explores new ideas, and considers mom and pop to be square and backwards.
Now he has to go out into the world and get a job. Good luck
It’s based on Socialism. Period.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Its really based on Jealousy. The goal of the EU is a superstate to rival the US.
It’s based on Feudalism. The elite want it back. They are tired of toiling. And hatred…it really pisses them off – esp GB – that a bunch of commoners sailed away and created the most grand country in the history of the world. We kick their butts in finance, sports, wealth, happiness, wealth, diversity, ingenuity, work ethic…EVERYTHING. And it all started with : “We the People.”
We ARE the greener grass.
It died decades ago when Christianity died there. It’s just a zombie that we’ve been watching for the last 3-4 decades.
Merkel and Juncker are simpleton puppet figure-heads, just like the Kenyan, GW Bush, Macron, etc., etc., installed by Globalist front man Soros.
Somewhat off topic here, but does Soros get along with the Rothschilds who I believe run ours and other central banks/Federal Reserves.
LikeLike
I suspect that Soros is taking orders from someone whether it's the Rothschilds or not I don't know.
I’m sure a lot of the European Countries are secretly wishing for their own “Brexit.”
I suspect the Visegrad countries are thinking seriously about it.
Their arrogance and adherence to globalism prohibit them from instituting any thing Trump like.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Serious amounts of white guilt.
Just wait until “the people” figure this out.
I know several who are so brainwashed that it will take some doing for them to wake the hell up. But when they do, I would not want to be the EU / EC bureaucrat who wanders into the wrong bistro.
We have our own share of those. Promising free jobs and free healthcare for anyone who can make it here. The levels of insanity are demonic.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you for saying it. Those who believe Americans are that much different from the Europeans might be wise to read this from the NYPost:
https://nypost.com/2019/08/16/heres-why-my-fellow-millennials-are-seduced-by-socialism/
Granted it is only one article, but judging by my six grandchildren ages 24-17, raised in relatively conservative family environment, they believe in free education etc. as just grand and owed to them.
May, Merkel and Macron… one by one they will fall. Quantitative easing has been a failure of epic proportions. None of the fundamentals changed, in fact, they raised taxes and made the labor market even more rigid in that time. Now they are stuck with their Monopoly money. Even the Swiss franc is pegged to the Euro, so you begin to wonder how long it will take for other currencies to detach their reliance on the Euro.
LikeLiked by 6 people
May already fell. Merkel is next.
The Swiss franc is doing just fine, thank you. Switzerland has treaties with the EU but it is not a member of it.
Do we have any indication of approximately how much German corporations – and other EU corporations – are investing in the U.S. now?
Just checked. According to BEA for 2018, Germany NOT in top 5. #1 UK, #2 Japan, #5 Netherlands.
Hillary was Merkel. If she had been elected, we would be right on the same path. We dodged so many bullets, it’s like a scene from the Matrix.
LikeLiked by 18 people
Bingo, Carrie. Well-said.
Explains my logo and opinion.
Well E.U. you had a good run- with the help of 4 doofus Presidents. Now PDJT is calling the shots and ripping off the American people is no longer part of the program. More importantly, its drag race night out at the strip so I gotta get ready!
The gif is priceless. After years of our Muslim sissy boy running around bowing and leading from behind, we now have a real leader. No wonder the whole new world order is trying to take him out. He is one courageous man.
LikeLiked by 12 people
When I spent 10 weeks in Europe around 2000, I had several managers and directors tell me on trains and planes – the last place they hire is Europe. Social costs too high. The ‘social contract.
A friend’s family owns multiple bakeries in Germany. They caught a Turkish immigrant worker stealing, it took months to uncover. They had to pay him over $15,000 to leave the company – likely tied to the need to give a worker 6 or 8 weeks notice before a layoff. Labor laws probably don’t help, either.
LikeLiked by 10 people
It’s a mess. Similar to firing government employees, especially Federal.
They regulate how much cinnamon a baker can put in a cinnamon rolk, and can fine or shut down a baker in violation.
Whats next, fining or shutting down a baker that refuses to make a gay wedding cake?
Sheesh, conmunism lite my a,…what?
WE do,..are you sure,…? Oh,…
Never mind!
This reminds me of when I was working in Frankfurt (in the 1990’s) and I ate everyday across the street at a bakery. One day I steeled my nerve and asked if they could stop putting pickles in my tuna fish. Right afterwards, a gentleman behind me piped up that he too hated the pickles. At least 3 others agreed loudly. The female baker raised her voice and barked sternly, “we put pickles in the tuna fish because we have ALWAYS had pickles in the tuna fish and that is the way it will always be”. I wanted to ask if maybe they could then make more chocolate croissants because they were always out by Wednesday, but I gave up. They stopped critical thinking a long time ago.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Imagine if they had said “I, too hate pickles in tuna fish sandwiches. However, EU regulations,REQUIRE we put them in, and they regularly send,around inspectors, to make,sure we are in compliance with all their stupid rules! We even have to pay the inspectors, a cost we pass in to you.
I HATE the EU!”
This might be close to the truth. Europe is a conglomeration of Nationalist countries, long history. And yes, those seperate nationalist identities contributed greatly to two Worl wars, never the less.
The idea they could eliminate such Nationalist fervor, and replace it,with collectivist adherance, in one generation, and without an iron fist (which oops, would require an army)
Was naive. IMHO
Everyone needs to style their own Brexit to escape! I remember when my landlord in Hamburg renovated his townhouse and they sent around inspectors to check the distance of his house number from the street, the size of the glass, the special frosted level (only one manufacturer), and the wattage of the bulbs! No wonder no one wants to renovate…(he also threatened to fine me for leaving the plastic bag by accident in my cereal box- I had been living there 2 weeks!!!)
LikeLike
See, thats how it works. Buerocrats fining/regulating HIS behavior, after awhile HE gets into the act.
You get the,sheep to shear each other.
Love the video of Trump shoving the guy out of the way, standing tall, head goes high, and adjust his coat. “I’m here”!
LikeLike
If you notice, Trump doesn’t even deign to make eye contact with the peon he shoves out of the way either! And that slit-eyed look of his. Wow!!
Yup, that’s our CIC!
Sheesh, that was almost 20 yrs ago. Imagine how hard it is to get rid of a thief now!!
A company my sister worked for pulled out of France in 2017 because they had no control over the employees. It was actually cheaper to pull out and relocate than try and conform with France’s labor laws.
Aging populations with expectations of a comfortable retirement that their economies just can’t afford. No return on investment with punishing tax rates that discourage the type of capital formation our recent business tax reductions and regulatory reform made possible…
All of this with 2% and less spent on defense. Good luck.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sometime after the USA stops being Europe’s foreign legion, Europe is going to find out they aren’t as enlightened as they think they are.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They will speaking Russian no doubt.
Best thing I’ve read in a long time:
“President Trump is kicking their collective asses”
Yes, he is.
Powell needs to get in the game and stop pretending he’s a data-driving neutralist.
The entire world is trying to sandbag us.
Act accordingly.
And we, the taxpayer have funded this!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes! Move your tail, Powell. Now!
We complain (rightly so) about President Trump’s cabinet and other agency head picks such as Wray, Tillerson, McMasters…..but boy howdy did he do a great job picking our trade representative wolverines. I bet Mitch wishes he could have a do over.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It’s enough to make one wonder if Trump’s trade policy is actually what the deep state wants
Judging by the media, they think it will be his downfall. But that could just be, and probably is, propoganda.
I don’t believe anyone had a clue what Trump was going to do via trade. The confirmation hearings were probably simple questions from simple minds.
The only question any citizen of a foreign country need ask their governing politician is, “Why don’t we do it for our Country as Trump does it for America”?
If they are like our hate-America progressive Libtards, they will ask, “Why have you not changed the heat of the Sun?
The main reason that European countries were able to offer all of their Socialist policies is because the US has been subsidizing them for decades…all while they looked down their noses at us as “dirty” Americans!
But, as Margaret Thatcher predicted, they are now running out of other people’s money (specifically ours) and their grand schemes are crashing down around them!! Now we just have to get another four years of President Trump and get rid of the Swamp creatures who inhabit both parties and maybe we can actually turn this ship around…starting with NO more interventions on foreign shores! They made this mess, let them clean it up!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
There is a recession coming but it won’t be here. It’ll be in all the countries that have been sucking the wealth out of the American taxpayer for decades. They have no other economy. This is all they know. If they have to compete on a level playing field they’re toast and they know it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I propose a citizen exchange. For every globalist in the US who favors the European system (all of them) we will accept in trade a nationalist from Europe who favors the US system. They can be fast tracked to citizenship.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Funny, I remember the talking heads trying to mansplain it to us dummies, during 2008, how our globalist, intrrconnected world meant that if EU sneezed, US got a cold.
Now we see world economy contracting, while U.S. Booming.
I hope few are confused by the talking head idiots.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Maybe now is an excellent to buy Greenland, when every other county is spinning down the drains. I see the Greenland move much like the monopoly game. Buy as much property as you can, because they are not make more of it. In time, maybe 100 years, Greenland will be very beneficial as an American country.
What I would like to understand is how does this amazing De Globalization bankrupt the global multinational corporations that have a strangle hold on all the worlds resources. Will these conglomerates breakup, die and go away for ever or will the morph into some other kind of shared countries group out to extract wealth from America or anywhere that has wealth to extract?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
And we invite all the western Providences of Canada to join us (the RED ones). Another three or 4 red states.
I should have noted they would be the natural resources and AG areas that we know how to exploit/manage. This would happen after Canada implodes — due to sparkle socks
I don’t think it’s Greenland’s resources that is driving this. China has been making inroads in Greenland and PDJT knows that his policies will force China to expand. Think of it as a Marshall Plan for Greenland.
Maybe we could cut off Puerto Rico permanently in exchange?
They didn’t just develop a business model based on cheap labor costs. If you read,Sundances articles on “Maganomics” and “exfiltration of wealth”, which you can find by putting these terms in the,SEARCH box on the HOME page, I think you will find the answer. It takes more than one reading.
What they do is manipulate supply and demand, by aquiring say,…al the lemons in the world, thru shell companies, buying up futures contracts with farmers. Then the manipulate supply, to manipulate price, in different markets.
With Deglobalisation, it KILLS their business model, and way to generate profits.
They would have to return to making $ the old fashioned way; EARN IT.
In additiin, they do a LOT of funny money, contracts on contracts on contracts betting on the outcome.
I think that also goes bye bye, when people in a country, buy and eat lemons (or widgets) grown in that country.
LikeLiked by 3 people
How much does EU membership really matter to a country? Take Poland for example. Does EU membership prohibit them from dealing with the US? I mean, they are building that military base, buying out natural gas, etc.
Sigh. I guess this article is more about monetary policy. But still, it seems individual countries can have a fair bit of latitude.
Full Disclosure: I am an American of Polish descent and am super proud of how they are doing!
LikeLiked by 1 person
As well you should, Paul.
I’m not Polish, but LOVE the Poles, who love Reagan and Trump. They KNOW Conmunism when they see it, and ain’t havin NONE of it.
Hungary, too and they built a,WALL, LOL.
We will find out just how much latitude they have, when they try to leave.
Remember our civil war was ostensibly fought over whether States could suceed.
Oops, the EU forgot to build an army.
Perhaps they think the U.S. army will enforce membership? Double Ooops!
I’m sure if Merkel can pump a few million more Muslim Migrants in before she leaves things will turn around soon thereafter…they do wonders wherever they are pipelined in, rejuvenating Western Civilization all anew with their love, stunning returns already from the 43,000 Somali Muslims Obama relocated to the USA during his 8 years– just one small “fruit”? Look at the representation they have planted in Congress now as part of the “Squad” and all the great things that bodes for the future, wherever they land they show the greatest gratitude possible to their new land(s) and peoples–their respect for native women in their new countries is something to behold, Merkel and Obama — the gifts that keep on giving….
LikeLiked by 4 people
Bwahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha. Freaking German arrogance biting them in the behind. MAGA!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would just add one additional wrinkle. Further damaging its economy is Germany’s “Energiewende” (Energy Transition) in which they are phasing out all of their nuclear power plants by 2022 and eventually most (if not all) of their coal-fired plants and replacing them with wind, solar, hydro and “energy demand management” (EDM). EDM is a euphemism for brown outs and black outs when the wind isn’t blowing.
It is a complete disaster for the country so far and it will get worse, unless the Germans replace their government. If you want to know more, here is a good overview.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/09/30/germanys-energiewende-program-exposed-as-a-catastrophic-failure/
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Germans are hindered by their history. At all costs they do not want another Hitler.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Article was great and the comments were a huge eye opener. Interesting and intelligent people!
LikeLiked by 1 person
So when it becomes better to just put your money under the mattress pad than in an E.U. bank, you know you’re in trouble.
I lived in Germany for almost six years, speak German fluently, went back often for decades on business (last time 2014 to Strasbourg, Frankfort, and Salzburg just before ‘retiring’), and still have friends and acquaintances there. Germany has really shot itself in the foot this past decade under Merkel.
The Energiewende has tripled the price of electricity yet destabilized the supply. Unlike UK, Germany can dump cheap renewable oversupply onto Norway (who just cuts back hydro) , then buys it back expensive from ramped Norway hydro when needed. No blackouts, but economic disaster. Drove the largest German electric utility (RWE) to split into unprofitable conventional and subsidized renewable. Then the conventional side declared bankruptcy and threatened to shut down (permanently) a 6 year old CCGT, largest generator in Bavaria. An underreported mess.
The enormous influx of millions of undereducated muslim middle east migrants has destabilized society and placed enormous burdens on the generous welfare and education systems (university is ‘free’ if you pass the Arbitur) , driving already high taxes up, further penalizing the economy.
The driving force of the German economy was never mainly the big multinationals like Daimler and Bayer. It was the ‘Mittelstand’— medium sized companies, many legally GmbH rather than AG, who specialized in highly technical fields like robotics, machine tools, industrial equipment. Think Liebherr self propelled hydraulic cranes or Werner&Pfleiderer plastic compounding machines (Knetmaschinen) for injection molding. The German export industry equivalent of Main Street. Merkel foolishly let China buy many of them up; the former family owners park their monetized wealth in the US while China exports the newly acquired German technology to China. Example: robotics company KUKA. Double trouble.
Negative interest rates are NOT a solution. They are a symptom of the underlying structural self inflicted German investment malaise.
LikeLiked by 9 people
When I was in Europe for 10 weeks (2000), I was surprised at the number of educated young Europesns who wanted to move to America, Australia, or Canada. And the last 2 were often a strategy to move to the US.
Six. Weeks. Vacation.
International Directors and VPs telling me they add jobs in Eastern Europe as a last resort. The Social Contract costs. Czech Republic was hot.
As I posted elsewhere, a friend’s family has a small bakery chain. They had a theft problem, they leave $200 in the cash register at night for the early crew. Took months to track the criminal down. To get rid of him (Turkish immigrant) cost $15,000? (Social contract?)
Koln (Cologne) New Years a turning point? 1,000 women attacked, groped, assaulted, some raped by primarily Muslim and North African young men.
Canada (Europe like). I had a date with a woman who was in HR in Canada. She said their social costs are very complicated and onerous. Her co. hired away an engineer from IBM, who had been there for 22 years. Went to the new co, was there a year or two, project scrapped, he became unemployed. This new company was now responsible for some of the 23 years of unemployment benefits, bc they lured him away from his steady job!
Perhaps the best news is the Germans will come closer to spending 3% of their GDP on defense.
They are probably going to lose our military bases though.
When? Have they actually committed to that?
No commitment by either party, but Trump sees the benefit. I think it happens in his second term.
The EUistan is an economic trainwreck, these many stoneage slave rentals are going to get mighty expensive as time passes and nothing changes
Bwahahaha
Has anyone seen her recently? Is she still shaking uncontrollably? Have media been asking about her condition at all???
Your cash ain't nothing but trash, Olaf. Wait until more of the peasantry catch on.
Hold it! I thought that was all a Con: that Greenland is almost all Ice, and Iceland is the green one.

Did someone pull my leg on that,….again?
Did someone pull my leg on that,….again?
Been all over Iceland, and only landed once in Greenland but didn't get off the plane. Iceland is more green along its western and southern coasts but Not mostly green overall. I saw – in July – mostly rock and ice (glaciers) other than the coasts. Mixed in with some very hot geological stuff (volcanos, geyser fields, and superheated underground water that's harnessed for steam heating in Keflavik and Reykjavik) since the island is located right over where the North American and Eurasian tectonic plates meet.

It's greener than Greenland but still a very rugged geography and harsh climate. It has a huge glacier (Vatnakojull) about 90% the size of Puerto Rico and which is definitely not green.
It’s greener than Greenland but still a very rugged geography and harsh climate. It has a huge glacier (Vatnakojull) about 90% the size of Puerto Rico and which is definitely not green.
Yeah, for my part, they can keep it. Me and wife no likey da cold, dats why we live in high desert.

Sounds "freezing too cold!" To me!
Sounds “freezing too cold!” To me!
Maybe they can get into the Persian rug business.
EU Central Bankers are driving a EUROPEAN ECONOMIC DEATH SPIRAL:
Socialist Systems have RUN OUT of other people’s money.
[Hat tip to Maggie Thatcher, from whom they learned NOTHING]
• ADDICTION to Socialist Benefits have been SUFFOCATING their Work Ethic.
• Socialists’ SURRENDER to Invasions of Idle Illegals has MULTIPLIED Benefit Spending.
• Socialists’ EXPANSION of Benefits-from-Business has CRUSHED Productivity & Earnings.
• Socialist Taxes have SPIKED on BUSINESS to fund Expanding Benefits.
Enter President Trump’s MAGAnomics Transformation and RECIPROCAL Trade.
• Socialist Export Economies’ DEPENDENCY on TRADE SURPLUSES is UNSUSTAINABLE.
• Central-Bank Negative Rates are CHASING Investment Capital into HOSPITABLE USA.
• Central-Bank Quantitative Easing is now PUMPING up Investment Bubbles
… Capital Spending that cannot earn Returns under RISING Government Burdens
… Consumer Debt that cannot be Repaid as Exporters CUT JOBS & WAGES
Then the RECKONING begins
• China starts DUMPING into the EU to OFFSET losses in Exports to the USA
• President Trump imposes Tariffs to OFFSET Central-Bank Currency Manipulation
• The Fed MATCHES EU Central-Bank Currency Manipulations
… Setting off FURTHER ROUNDS as the DEATH SPIRAL ACCELERATES!
Mark Steyn (America Alone) thinks the ageing and shrinking European population is the reason for the lack of investment. Young people build houses, young people start small businesses. Young people plan and build for the future. Steyn theorizes that the dearth of investment opportunities in Europe led the Germans to buy the junk sub-prime mortgage bonds, that inevitably crashed the world economy in 2008. Michael Lewis (The Big Short) portrays the bond traders as laughing at the Germans, for buying any junk bond they can label as AAA.
LikeLike
Yes their birthrate among native Europeans has been far below the US for decades, now ranging between 8 and 12 per 1,000. I read about this problem at least 20 years ago.
UK and France are currently the highest rates among the larger countries, and they are only ~ equal to the US. Russia is also about the same as the US. Germany is lowest at just over 8 births per 1,000 people.
Data Ref: (2015 article) https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/11414064/How-Europe-is-slowly-dying-despite-an-increasing-world-population.html
For Europe to survive the first thing it needs to do is dissolve the European Union.
Ma's Friday call for a resumption of 'EU' sea rescues of Obama Refugees show the plan hasn't been achieved, yet.
