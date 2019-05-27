Canada Begins First Steps Toward USMCA Ratification….

Chrystia Freeland has presented the initial procedural process for the Canadian Parliament to take up a bill to pass the USMCA. However, the Canadian window is short, if they don’t ratify the trade pact by the end of June, the Canadian parliament will go into legislative recess until after the general elections October 21st, 2019.
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada took a first step toward ratifying the new North American trade agreement on Monday just three days ahead of U.S. Vice President Mike Pence’s trip to Ottawa to discuss the passage of the treaty.
Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland presented what is known as a “ways and means motion” to the House of Commons, which opens the way for the formal presentation of a bill.
The United States struck deals on May 17 to lift tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada and Mexico, removing a major obstacle to legislative approval of the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), the trilateral trade deal to replace the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement. (read more)
It will be interesting to watch what happens. Factually and ideologically, throughout the entire trade discussion, the Trudeau administration has put anti-Trump politics ahead of the Canadian economy. The economic stagnation in Canada is a direct result.
On-one-hand Princess Freeland and Prince Sparkle Socks need to get their economy back on track; however, that means proceeding with ratification of the USMCA which is against their ideological interests.
On-the-other-hand Freeland and Trudeau do not want to support President Trump in any manner or form. The hatred of Trump is palpable and visible. Their hatred of Trump, and public pronouncements therein, is also part of their re-election strategy. They want to run for re-election using the “orange-man-bad” resistance approach.
However, with the scale of investment withdrawal from Canada if they don’t ratify the USMCA Trudeau won’t have much of an economy left to manage…. And that becomes a problem for Justin/Freeland and their ideological best friend Nancy Pelosi.
After all the 2017 and 2018 shenanigans pulled by Freeland and Trudeau; and specifically after their G7 stunt last year; President Trump is essentially done with them – I doubt President Trump would even take a call from Justin from Canada. And forget about USTR Robert Lighthizer…. he’s a thousand times more angry than Trump.
The U.S. relationship with Canada is fundamentally fractured, destroyed, unrecoverable, so long as Trudeau/Freeland are present and pushing their elitist, globalist, multinational agenda. The relationship is so bad, if a hostile nation was to threaten Canada, it would take some convincing to get President Trump to express any intent to defend.
As a consequence, once Trump arrives back in DC (Tuesday night) Vice President Mike Pence will go to Canada on May 30th to act as an emissary.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi doesn’t want to give Trump a win. Trudeau and Freeland don’t want to give Trump a win. However, if Trudeau and Freeland don’t quickly ratify the USMCA they’re screwed come October (elections). As a result, ratification in Canada will put Pelosi in a pressured pickle…. and would likely lead to the U.S. House taking up similar ratification.
Amid all the chaos, there’s an apex predator guy who thrives in the fray. His world-leading economy is firing on twenty-trillion cylinders…. and he’s lining up tankers of boost.
Funny that.
I love this stuff!
LikeLiked by 7 people
But. .orange man bad…sarc
LikeLike
and Justin from the cold good ….
LikeLike
Pelosi Schumer Obama and Kerry told Justin to wait out Trump that he would be impeached by now. Every piece of advice backfired. Justin listened to them and the MSM. He may be dumb but he isn’t that dumb. He got used and he knows it. He won’t be doing pelosi any favors.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Never underestimate Justin Trudeau’s stupidity and arrogance.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Master persuader President Donald J Trump has left them few options. If it isn’t ratified, WE DO NOT REVERT TO NAFTA. No, we revert to pre NAFTA. It’s a built in trigger. Nobody can stop it. Trump is strong here. Very strong.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I love that about President Trump, he always seems to structure his negotiations where he wins no matter what the opposing client does. “Win, Win”.
LikeLike
Hey Princess Freeland and Prince Sparkle Socks–can you say “checkmate”?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Checkmate and out the door…the canuks aren’t stupid EXCEPT in Ottawa!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
My siblings are in Canada… they will not even READ anything positive about Trump… so, you can imagine picturing them with their hands over their ears when I attempt to introduce them to the facts.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Sorry about your liberal siblings in Canada, however many of us Canadians are better informed than that. Sadly just saw bobble head on our evening news, all in black talking about the USMCA and actually being honest saying we depend on the US for our business, we have worked so hard yada yada and we hope to get it quickly resolved. Scared much Chrystia Bye Bye come October. Justine seems to have disappeared, maybe in the woods.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Maybe Justine will bump into Jim Comey in the woods… Or Hillary… Like you, Donna, many of my Canadian friends know far better than to fall for Trudeau’s nonsense. It is reprehensible that Trudeau, Freeland and Pelosi hate President Trump more than they love their countries.
LikeLike
Mine too
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s our Media. I am close to throwing a brick through the t.v. At our local McDonalds. All day negative PDJT.
Utterly contemptible. All of them !
Decades of us accepting the propaganda, that passes as news.
PDJT has exposed them all.
God bless a PDJT.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You would never know it by POTUS has higher approval ratings than Justin macron may Merkel etc etc. You would never know it listening to the MSM but Trump’s 46 percentage is quite good.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And probably understated, Ready… Maybe 51% or 52% with high probability voters…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wld say 56%. Most of us either refuse to be polled or lie. Happened in Brexit, happened in 2016 election. POTUS wasn’t kn ballot in 2018 and so many “Repub” reps (like mine) distances themselves from Trump. Like Twinkle Toes from Canada they thought Mueller wld take him out. Now they are all scrambling.
LikeLike
There are some things I like there, but if I never have to buy milk in a bag again, that would be great.
LikeLiked by 3 people
^^^^ THIS ^^^^
– I’ve always wanted to do that : )
LikeLike
Life is funny isn’t it?
Hordes of academia shrinks, opinion hosts on the failing ‘news’ cable networks, Howard Stern, the guy down the street who overfills his trash container every week,
Mocking and ridiculing our own warrior, VSGPDJT as being an out of control narcissist who needs therapy,
Badly,,,
But correct me if I’m wrong, I’ve noticed that the most self absorbed, arrogant narcissists are the small minded, petty skulkers who think no one notices their childish passive/aggressive attacks that they couch in protestations of concern
It worked on their parents and professors (they think) so that they always got what they wanted as long as they were willing to soil themselves and beat their head on the concrete floor long enough,
Maybe it’s the brain damage?
I don’t know, but they are lock birds somewhat aren’t they?
Flocking together
LikeLiked by 9 people
This is a fantastic opportunity to see history. If you want to understand the mindset of the Third Reich, it is right in front of you; laid bare for all to see…
LikeLiked by 1 person
She’s having a plate of cold fried crow right now!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Awww … Let’s have some compassion and offer her these recipes (instead of cold leftovers) … http://www.crowbusters.com/recipes.html
LikeLiked by 5 people
Kathy…That is BAADDDD A$$!!!!!!!!
LikeLike
Orange Man my kind of Badass.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It isn’t Canada foot dragging that’s a deal killer. It’s our own Congress… and I don’t mean just dems.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Doesn’t matter much for the US economy I reckon if it’s not ratified. NAFTA is already over and done with.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That giant sucking sound is finally blowing back.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How many times has Trump set up a win win? It’s amazing. Ratify or not it’s a win
LikeLiked by 6 people
That’s pretty much how you become a billionaire – especially in the real estate business.
LikeLike
Meaning that President Trump could give notice and withdraw from NAFTA?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Our VSG president already gave notice… NAFTA is toast
LikeLiked by 4 people
Have a link?
LikeLiked by 1 person
DONE already woodstuff
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hopefully Sundance will be able to find and share Manny’s take on this from the Canadian perspective. I wonder how “woke” the average Canadian is with regard to the extent that these ideologues are screwing them over?
LikeLiked by 1 person
America, it is always a difficult choice we could either WIN and go pre-nafta, or WIN and go USMCA. Plus as a double win, democrats hate a USA win.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oops … sorry … this was a reply to MIKEBREZZZE upthread (about cold crow).
LikeLike
Trudeau approval rating is dismal and most polls are going to favor him if they could. The result of not helping their economy would be devastating. It doesn’t matter about President Trump. Canadians I talk to joke about Trudeau in very negative terms.
“Trudeau – 36% approve, 63% disapprove
…Just 9% of Canadians strongly approve of Trudeau, while 23% moderately approve. So, among those who approve of him, most of that approval is lukewarm.
However, a whopping 47% of Canadians strongly disapprove of Trudeau, along with 18% who moderately disapprove. That means almost half of Canadians are strongly against the PM, compared to fewer than 10% who are strongly for him.”
https://internationalfreepress.com/2019/03/28/unpopular-justin-trudeaus-approval-ratings-are-falling-to-some-brutally-low-levels/
LikeLiked by 10 people
As a Canadian, I fall in the 100% disapprove of Justine Trudope.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Thanks! Father of 3-that cheered me right up!!!
LikeLike
Nancy will never bring it up for a vote.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She gives him a win now, hoping the memory of it fades soon, or she gives PDJT a huge fluffy hammer for 2020 and he’ll use it effectively and brutally.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I think you may be correct Nigella. The prune is already under so much pressure from her own radicals and the press to impeach that I suspect she can’t afford to give even a hint of a win to the POTUS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I suspect you’re right. Appears the Democrats would rather see the economy crash and burn with the hope of ruling over the ash heap.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Last week, debbie dingall never answered Maria’s question about voting against jobs in her district (no on USMCA).
LikeLiked by 1 person
You mean there is a Nancy in the Senate?
That’s where treaties are ratified.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If it’s a Treaty…..that requires ONLY Senate Affirmation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
IIRC, USMCA will be “Fast Track” approved or not. “Fast track agreements were enacted as “congressional-executive agreements” (CEAs), which must be approved by a simple majority in both chambers of Congress.”
LikeLike
Interesting piece here – liberal rag that says NAFTA benefits the US.
http://opiniojuris.org/2008/02/27/can-president-obama-withdraw-the-us-from-nafta/
Written in 2008, it references candidates ob and witch and questions whether they could withdrawl from NAFTA.
As NAFTA is ‘an executive agreement and not a treaty’, future president ob would certainly have the authority to withdrawl.
Therefore, our VSG could withdrawl from NAFTA and create the USMCA under the same framework that allowed NAFTA to be created.
Don’t need the bumbling Nan.. (agree w/ Nigella, she would NEVER allow a vote!!)
LikeLike
Canadian economy and current polls must be pretty dismal for those two (Trudeau & Freeland) in order for them to even be considering this move. It’s difficult to imagine them going forward without demanding something in return that they know will really rankle PDJT.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are desperate, anything and everything in order to get re-elected and screw Canadians to the tilt. Nope not gonna work, we refuse to vote for you. Please pray for us. God Bless PDJT.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Donna, since you are from Canada, did Trudeau get out of the SNC-Lavalin scandal or at least take some political damage?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well…he took a whopping blow what with the SNC-Lavalin, but. now he’s starting to creep up.My concern is that the Conservative Opposition doesn’t have a strong enough leader to win over a majority. We need a fighter in there.
LikeLike
I also have the same question as Redzone. Did the Canadian MSM completely exonerate Trudeau from any interference or obstruction? Rather jaw dropping if that recording produced no consequences for the Premiere or the gentleman pressuring the AG in the tape.
LikeLike
Trudeau is stuck between a rock and a very hard place. It’s going to be agonizing for him to stop accepting all those Chinese dollars and rebuild a real Canadian economy. Likewise, giving President Trump a win is going to be catastrophic. I don’t see him being re-elected. I think he’ll take the Chinese money and retire. Canadian economy be damned.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Chinese aren’t long going to be able to buy politicians if they don’t have a come to Trump soon. First Chinese bank failure:
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-05-27/big-wake-call-chinese-bond-market-roiled-first-ever-bank-failure
LikeLiked by 3 people
Plus he has some old garbage coming his way.
LikeLike
Elric, from a YT interview I watched maybe last year (brain’s foggy now) Stefan Molyneux interviewing Ezra Levant (co-founder of Rebel Media) and one of the subjects they covered was Trudeau. It appears he was a ne’er-do-well in his younger days and also a trust fund baby. His father withheld his access to these funds until he aged because he was so feckless, blew through money like water and just floated through life (a rudderless ship), with no ambitions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He gets it honestly. His mother liked to, well, you know what. And she visited Cuba. Compare photos of a younger Castro and Prime Minister Trudeau. The resemblance is uncanny, and that could explain a lot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh yes. Comparing the photos, you can clearly see the resemblance.
LikeLike
I feel so bad for Sparkle Socks and Phony Freeland… and Nutty Nancy for that matter. They are all in such a pickle… Why don’t they get to hate President Trump, accept nothing that Trump can call a win, AND win their next elections? It’s just not fair. How dare Trump box them into a corner where they can’t get their way? Doing battle with Donald Trump is really hard. Life’s a bitch, kids.
LikeLike
Bill Ayers should pen “Dreams From Mi Padre” for Justin. That might help, si?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Team Trudeau ratifies USMCA now to hopefully get re-elected, then keep their fingers crossed for a big Democrat win in 2020 to revert to the pre-Trump economic model.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You must be in this category, fiction
LikeLike
Agree it’s not going to happen. But that is exactly what Sparkle Socks is going to do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m guessing Canada will belatedly join the world citizens in giving globalism the stink eye.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A lotta stink eye this weekend, eh Robert?
LikeLike
Hope it doesn’t happen, but I suspect that’s their plan.
Pelosi is apparently wants “stronger enforcement provisions” – whatever that means ( https://www.oann.com/pres-trump-on-usmca-we-have-a-deal-with-mexico-and-canada-that-everybody-wants/ ). My guess it that her demands will just be ridiculous, and Pelosi will keep moving the goal posts.
LikeLike
It will be interesting to watch this play out. Generally leftists are willing to watch their economies crash and burn, their people starve in the streets, rather than abandon their flawed utopian ideologies. Witness Venezuela. What will these Canadians do? Pool time. Get your money out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have a gut feeling Trudope is going to stall for as long as possible.
Make it look like to the MSM that he is actually doing something.
He will use the MSM in his pocket to hide this and run out the clock.
It is going to take a lot of Conservative voices screaming from the rooftops about what he is doing just to get some of the Electorate to clue in.
The MSM will run their linebackers through the Conservatives to shut them up.
If Trudope can rig enough of the election through fake ballots and other shenanigans he may just pull a squeaker of a Minority Government with shared power with the Greens or the NDP.
All hell will break loose among the little people, they just may take to the streets a la Frances Yellow Vests.
Of course, it is just a gut feeling.
LikeLike
Witness 30 years in America. Leftists will gladly trade the souls of their country for a defensible narrative.
LikeLike
Not just the Canadians. What will the Uniparty do?
LikeLike
So what happens if Mexico and the U.S. ratify the USMCA but Canada doesn’t? Does that mean that after the clock expires Canada reverts to pre-NAFTA and Mexico and the U.S. continue with the new USMCA agreement?
LikeLike
This is a while back, https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2018/08/31/nafta-talks-trump-canada-trade-pact-negotiations/1157130002/, but it is same as what Sundance has been saying. Namely, US and Mexico negotiated an agreement and Canada does not have to come along for it to work. It was some fancy footwork. Look in the archives here.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How do Hispanic voters poll on USMCA? My impression is that the new President of Mexico is a fan.
LikeLike
Aide comes in to Trump’s office, saying, “you have a call, sir — Justin from Canada on the line.” VSGPOTUSDJT replies, “put him through.” “Hey, Biebs! When is your next album coming out? *pause* Oh, it’s you.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
The US left and World left are in a state of shock.
They logically and with great evidence assumed that because the left had long ago captured the educational Institutions, the kids were theirs. They expected 40 years of engineered compliant socialists, forelock tugging internationalists, Constitutional haters with daddy issues and identity SJW collectivists would deliver them the USA permanently. They believed they were now default America.
Then suddenly out of a cloudless sky…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
If Canada and Mexico are a go, them Democrats have very little to stand on.
They do need to say that they have done something for the 2020, even though they would only be saying ratifying not modifying
LikeLike
Sundance,really that is their problem,they never have been able to defend themselves,knowing big daddy USA shields them,
” The relationship is so bad, if a hostile nation was to threaten Canada, it would take some convincing to get President Trump to express any intent to defend.”
LikeLike
Just another Prince Twinkie and princess Barney planned failure.
After the EU elections, that strategy is a winner, Not!
It does sound like P&P plan to have the treaty ratification fail or justy fails to sign the ratification.
Bad news for Canada at the rate they are hemorrhaging investment monies.
As Sundance points out, all USA economy cylinders are firing and the rate is increasing. Plus Trump is setting it up for long term performance.
Meanwhile, every country that has signed a trade treaty with the USA has strongly benefited.
None of this will be lost on Canadians.
Does Canada have a saying like “Run out of town on a rail”?
The rail is traditionally a split fence rail, lots of splinters and sharp corners.
Often those in America who got run out of town on a rail were first tarred and feathered.
LikeLike
Nope, we use a huge rubber sling shot!
LikeLike
Princess Sparkle Socks
– FTFY
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seriously every picture I see with that air-headed woman in it makes me want to slap my computer screen. If you look in her ear you can see a sign that says “space for rent.” What a dopey look she has. And he’s no better. Dopey and sleepy. Welcome to Canada! Jeeez!
LikeLike
Here in Canada the Fabian Socialist Trudope is toast. I speak with middle class, working feminist women and they are done with him. Turning on his gifted indigenous attorney general / minister of Justice was the last straw. Keep in mind however we don’t vote for a national leader “prime minister” we vote for a party in our riding and the party with the most members elected gets to form either a majority or minority government with the leader of the party becoming Prime Minister. That said you still have knuckleheads that will vote for the Liberal Party member in their riding even though they do not like the party leader Trudeau. The Liberal Party owns the press and if he loses it will be history making because the liberals always get elected for two terms before they screw things up so bad that the conservative party then wins an election. Then the press attacks the conservatives incessantly while they are trying to clean up the liberal mess and they are out after one 4 year term. And on and on it goes. The press is lying about the third party the socialist NDP, The NDP are more popular than the press is indicating and they pull votes from the liberals not the conservatives. I will be surprised if his own party doesn’t oust him before the fall election? One more misstep by little sparkle socks (he is Fidel Castro’s son by the way) and his own party calls for a leadership review and they shitcan the little globalist elitist and pick a new leader come election time. look for that in late August. So sad as our economy could be booming right now riding on the MAGA wave if a conservative government was in charge.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sparkle Sox former roommate a Pedo !
LikeLike