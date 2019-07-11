DOJ Rolls Up Mike Flynn Jr as Witness in Case Against Flynn Partner Bijan Rafiekian…

The DOJ made a move today after a failed attempt to label Michael Flynn a co-conspirator in the case against his former business partner Bijan Rafiekian. [Backstory Here]
In today’s development [h/t Techno Fog] the DOJ is calling Michael Flynn Jr as a witness to replace the witness testimony of his father, Lt. Gen Gen Michael Flynn.
Given what we know about how the DOJ pressured Michael Flynn Sr. to take the plea deal based on threats against his son Flynn Jr; and against the backdrop of the DOJ losing with Judge Anthony Trenga in EDVA; the DOJ now appears to be re-leveraging the original plea to compel cooperation from Jr.
This explains why the DOJ said yesterday they would await the DC sentencing (against Flynn Sr.) pending the outcome of the EDVA case against Bijan Rafiekian.
The DOJ in DC said they anticipated Flynn Sr might be a witness for Rafiekian’s defense; so they’ve moved to put Flynn Jr. in opposition to any potentially supportive testimony from Flynn Sr. in EDVA by revisiting (re-leveraging) the threat against Flynn Jr.
If Flynn Jr. didn’t agree to testify in the Rafiekian case, the DOJ would likely have cancelled his father’s plea agreement in DC and re-initiated cases -with new charges- against both Flynns’.
This also explains why corrupt U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu added new lawyers in the DC case. Sneaky bastards. In essence, Jessie Liu is anticipating a change in plea from Flynn, per new Flynn lawyer Sidney Powell, and proactively positioning the DC case to reignite against both the father and the son if: (a) the Rafiekian case goes sideways; or, (b) Flynn Sr. changes his plea agreement.
The benefits for purposefully charging in two distinct courts now surfaces.
All of that said, it’s worth revisiting how Rod Rosenstein empowered Robert Mueller to target Michael Flynn Jr. as leverage over his father Michael Flynn Jr. Rosenstein created the leverage Mueller and Weissmann needed with the October 20th, 2017, scope memo.
The October 20th, 2017, third scope memo is what AG Bill Barr is hiding so that he can protect his friends Robert Mueller and Rod Rosenstein. In my opinion this institutional preservation objective is the primary reason why AG Barr asked President Trump to abdicate to him unilateral declassification authority.
Yes, it appears AG Bill Barr is using his complete control over declassification as a tool to protect the institution from sunlight upon the corrupt activity previously carried out. At the very least he’s using his new authority to mitigate the damage. If he wasn’t covering up for their wrongdoing; and considering the Mueller investigation is long since over; Barr would have already declassified the scope memos that showed under what legal authority the Mueller probe was operating.
This motive for AG Barr is not difficult to see. With the Muller investigation complete, there is simply no valid reason to keep the scope memos hidden; except to protect former Deputy Attorney General, Rod Rosenstein.
The original authorization for the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller was May 17th, 2017. However, when Mueller released his report it showed there were two additional scope memos authorizing specific targeting by the Mueller probe.
The second scope memo was August 2nd, 2017, OUTLINED HERE, and is an important part of the puzzle that helps explain the corrupt original purpose of the special counsel.
The third scope memo was issued by Rod Rosenstein to Robert Mueller on October 20th, 2017. The transparent intent of the third scope memo was to provide Weissmann and Mueller with ammunition and authority to investigate specific targets, for specific purposes. One of those targets was General Michael Flynn’s son, Michael Flynn Jr.
As you review the highlighted portion below, found on pages 12 and 13 of the Weissmann report, read slowly and fully absorb the intent; the corruption is blood-boiling:
This third scope memo allowed Weissmann and Mueller to target tangentially related persons and entities bringing in Michael Cohen, Richard Gates, Roger Stone and Michael Flynn Jr. Additionally and strategically (you’ll see why), this memo established the authority to pursue “jointly undertaken activity“.
With Paul Manafort outlined as an investigative target in the original authorization and the second scope memo, the third scope memo authorizes expansion to his business partner Richard Gates and their joint businesses. This memo also permits the investigation of Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen and all of his interests; and in ultimate weasel sunlight, Rosenstein authorizes an investigation of his boss, AG Jeff Sessions.
Before getting to more targets, notice the underlined passage about starting with a lot of investigative material because the special counsel was picking up a Russian interference investigation that had been ongoing for “nearly 10 months.”
The four identified targets within the original July 2016 investigation, “Operation Crossfire Hurricane”, were George Papadopoulos, Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort and Carter Page. (See HPSCI report):
General Flynn was under investigation from the outset in mid-2016. The fraudulent FBI counterintelligence operation, established by CIA Director John Brennan, had Flynn as one of the early targets when Brennan handed the originating electronic communication “EC” to FBI Director James Comey.
The investigation of General Flynn never stopped throughout 2016 and led to the second investigative issue of his phone call with Russian Ambassador Kislyak in December 2016:
Back to the Page #12 October 20th Scope Memo:
The first redaction listed under “personal privacy” does not appear to represent an individual, rather it’s an organization. However, The second related redaction is a specific person, Michael Flynn Jr.
In combination with the October timing, the addition of Flynn Jr to the target list relates to the ongoing 2016/2017 investigation of his father, General Michael Flynn, for: (1) possible conspiracy with a foreign government; (2) unregistered lobbying; (3) materially false statements and omissions on 2017 FARA documents; and (4) lying to the FBI.
This October 20th, 2017, request from Weissmann and Mueller aligns with the time-frame were special counsel team lawyers Brandon L. Van Grack and Zainab N. Ahmad were prosecuting Michael Flynn and attempting to force him into a guilty plea.
Getting Rosenstein to authorize adding Mike Flynn Jr. to the target list (scope memo) meant the special counsel could threaten General Flynn with the indictment of his son as a co-conspirator tied to the Turkish lobbying issue (which they did) if he doesn’t agree to a plea. Remember: “jointly undertaken activity“.
The October 20th, 2017, expanded scope memo authorized Mueller to start demanding records, phones, electronic devices and other evidence from Mike Flynn Jr, and provided the leverage Weissmann wanted. After all, Mike Flynn Jr. had a four month old baby.
The amount of twisted pressure from this corrupt team of prosecutors is sickening. A month later, General Flynn was signing a plea agreement:
I suspect the DOJ-NSD knew Flynn was lobbying for clients closely related to the Turkish government. I suspect Flynn was already under Title-3 surveillance (confirmed by Mueller report) and this lobbying issue -SPECIFICALLY THE NOV 8th OP ED- likely became the legal predicate for a Flynn Title-1 FISA warrant.
This is an important element that most have missed. The Op-Ed written by General Flynn became of significant interest for the DOJ-NSD (Laufman) because it enabled investigators to jump from Title III surveillance to Title I (FISA) surveillance:
Flynn was labeled an “agent of a foreign government” based on the Op-ed. Some leaked information from 2017 supports my conclusion:
WASHINGTON—The investigation into former national security adviser Mike Flynn began soon after a Justice Department staffer noticed a Nov. 8, 2016, op-ed article by the retired Army general in the congressional publication The Hill, according to a person familiar with the matter.
In the article, Mr. Flynn championed closer U.S. ties with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and maligned the Turkish government’s No. 1 foe, U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen.
The piece didn’t disclose Mr. Flynn’s business relationship with Turkish interests.
The Justice Department staffer, who works in the office that enforces the Foreign Agents Registration Act, or FARA, checked the database of people registered to represent foreign interests. He found no entry for Mr. Flynn and sent him a letter inquiring about the article, according to this person, who said the staffer’s query triggered the FARA investigation. (read more)
[Go Deep To See] That 2016 FISA warrant, likely approved by FISA Judge Rudy Contreras, allowed the DOJ-NSD -via FBI (Strzok)- to launch a Title-One counterintelligence investigation into the people who hired Flynn as a lobbyist.
If my suspicion is correct, in addition to the larger surveillance issues upon Flynn, the DOJ-NSD knew the people who contracted with Flynn and Rafiekian were a ‘front‘ for senior Turkish officials (not withstanding possible WH coordination).
So when Flynn was confronted by DOJ-NSD head David Laufman, he was being *interviewed* by a DOJ official who knew more about the contract initiator than Flynn himself did. The DOJ-NSD and David Laufman was involved because manipulating FARA violations was their prior preferred approach to conduct political surveillance (SEE HERE).
David Laufman then pressured Flynn in January 2017 to sign a FARA submission, knowing it contained material that was false, but unbeknownst to Flynn. This later became the predicate for the FARA case against Flynn and Rafiekian.
However, there’s a twist as highlighted recently by Judge Trenga order.
The DOJ (Laufman first) knew the background of the FARA filing was false because they had conducted a FISA Title-1 investigation prior to the Flynn FARA submission; and the DOJ (Mueller team now in 2017) knew the Turkish government was behind the lobbying contract…..
….But the DOJ cannot tell the court how they knew the lobbying contract was from the Turkish government, because they didn’t want to reveal the FISA surveillance; AND the DOJ may have an additional interest… because the contract might have been somewhat coordinated by the Obama White House (pro-brotherhood, and pro-Erdogan).
Deep State never sleeps..
Pitting father against son….
President Trump can’t add new lawyers to citizenship question case but liu can add new lawyers to his case to frame the Flynns
“Bondo Barr” it is then.
Don’t worry, Sundance…………we won’t shoot the messenger!
Yep. “Muh institutions…”
I won’t be surprised if Barr gets replaced after 2020.
Perhaps, but it won’t affect the resistance since McConnell will call the shot on his replacement.
Not a lawyer, but it sure seems as though Flynn’s judge in this case is being played/used. Not sure how being a tool serves an honorable purpose/profession.
Judge Sullivan has seen this movie before, and the sequel. He’s only being “played” as a willing participant.
Were I Flynn Jr., I’d plead the Fifth. Works for everyone else.
Judge Sullivan is the same Judge that told the DOJ that they could not do a 180 and say Flynn was a co-conspirator — there is much to played out in this drams..
But damn these people gunning for Flynn and Son REFUSE to take the “L”
They are losing….give it up already
Nuke the whole lot of them
I hope Mr.Barr is aware of just how fed up Americans are of ” protecting the criminals” we are SICK OF IT. Mr.Barr I hope you understand well that Americans have had enough of the games, I would not dismiss the fact that justice may well be served, but not by you.
Yep. Take off and nuke the entire site from orbit — it’s the only way to be sure.
By november 2016 Flynn et al had already filed with the DOJ about their activities for a Turkish owned Dutch company, but not under FARA. Yet this still is in compliance with the FARA law, which merely states that the DOJ has to be informed. They filed under a different statue in 2016, on advice of counsel.
Then in 2017 they also filed under FARA either at advice of counsel or after FBI or DOJ said they should have.
Nice tricks…
People shouldnt fall for such tricks nor totally trust their lawyers, but should simply read the law themselves, if just to check. Oh well.
How is U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu allowed to add lawyers to her case when the legal team for the Census case isn’t? /s
LikeLiked by 5 people
Snarky- Good question!
Perhaps the key work is ‘add’ when Trump wanted to ‘replace’….such a farce
Harvey Weinstein is on his third team of lawyers…
A reasonable question – well beyond my pay grade.
Thank you Sundance for your courage.
Another kick in the gut.
What are we the people going to do about this?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lolli,
I agree that Sundance’s assessment here lends credibility to his Bondo characterisation of Barr.
Should this be rug swept, patriots will be obligated to restore the rule of law. Go ask the out of uniform Germans who infiltrated the Carolinas how justice was administered 70 years ago.
There is a good piece today at American Thinker all about militias. Sorry can’t link it, but it is instructive. If the swamp thinks its going to get away with this, lots of luck.
Bastards and bitches are going to pay, one way or another.
When your ancestors made that commitment, it sobers you up about what your responsibilities are to your family and country.
Amen
Just posted is an article at PJMedia by David Solway about what actual responses to the current loss of the country situation that currently prevails.
Bondo Barr must know the name Jessie Liu, Ya know the one who refused to prosecute Any McCabe?
Depends, how willing are you to sit back and watch our destruction of rule of law and our country for the sake of a few very bad apples who have to power to make us pay and pay and pay?
A never ending stream of lawlessness and corruption. Sundance you are a national treasure. Nothing is going to happen unless enough of us get in the streets…
LikeLiked by 4 people
I agree Lionel.
And think Barr is overseeing the Epstein case.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do your job AG Barr. Please consider the alternative outcomes of not upholding the rule of law.
In a nation with more weapons than people you, and the President you serve need to understand that oath you took is not empty worded and must be lived up, to or else.
Taking an oath and going old boy network is not an honorable or Constitutionally acceptable outcome to many of us.
And we don’t give one fu÷k about your old boy friends and buddies if you push this.
Got it?
Those s.o.b.s are good at their evil game…
LikeLiked by 1 person
They in essence created the system.
Why is it every time I get my hopes up that justice will prevail, they are dashed every time. I honestly doubt it ever will at this point.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trust the Plan!
As people start posting here and castigating the AG, Barr is ONLY doing what PDJT wants him to do. PDJT ANNOUNCED TO THE WORLD in November 2016 after the election that he did not want to pursue Hillary.
He does NOT intend to pursue charges now.
If people get pissed at PDJT then he simply needs to STOP stoking the fire under this through his tick-tockers.
Just saying.
And I strongly support PDJT but want him to stop stirring a pot he has no intention of serving from.
AM,
All tyrants best be careful about the consequences of injustice.
Many of us pay our taxes, live by the rules, and follow law and order.
If law and order applies only to us, but not the swamp and its denizens, there is going to be real trouble.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hopefully, you are correct.
“Yes, it appears AG Bill Barr is using his complete control over declassification as a tool to protect the institution from sunlight upon the corrupt activity previously carried out. At the very least he’s using his new authority to mitigate the damage. If he wasn’t covering up for their wrongdoing; and considering the Mueller investigation is long since over; Barr would have already declassified the scope memos that showed under what legal authority the Mueller probe was operating.” – Sundance
This is so disappointing I’m at loss for words to express my anger. I guess our only hope to cleanup this mess still lies with President Trump alone? If the DOJ as an institution is protected then whatever AG Barr does will about as much effect as FBI Director Wray’s bias training! I hope and pray President Trump is a reader of CTH. Godspeed President Trump!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Our only hope of cleaning this mess up has always been “we the people”, not those we elect and the unelected “overseers”. The fact that people are starting to wake up to this is encouraging. Eventually it is going to require real effort, real blood, sweat, and tears, by real people to clean this up. And it will be brutal.
LikeLiked by 2 people
111%,
Nice bat speed.
You hit that one way over the fence.
TRUMP can’t fix this. WE have to. Over time. This mess didn’t happen overnight and it won’t get fixed overnight. What Trump has done is expose this corruption into the open. Some of it everyone can see (Pelosi and Immigration today), and some of it, such as this, some of us are noticing, but not enoug yet….yet….
It’s a lot harder to keep up a lie than to tell the truth. These people are exposing themselves, and some of us are paying attention. Eventually someone is going to screw up and enough people are going to wake up and all hell will break loose. I think Epstein might be a possibility for that which is why the Dems and everyone are going after Trump and ignoring him.
I was about to post the same quote from SD.
I have read SD’s commentaries long enough to clearly understand his distrust of “Bondo Barr,” the fixer. I have concluded, as I speculate that SD has too, that Barr is dirty, and he was picked by McConnell to cover for the deep state and protect the FBI and DOJ from exposure of criminal activity by its leadership and operatives.
Unless the President goes rogue and declassifies the damning evidence, he is helpless to overcome Barr’s subterfuge. Moreover, I seriously doubt the President would ignite a firestorm with the 2020 election on the near-term horizon.
It will take an Herculean effort by Ms. Powell to save Gen. Flynn, and now his son as well, and I seriously doubt the Epstein debacle will be adjudicated honestly and fairly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dallasdan well said thank you!
I do wish people stop and think for a moment…The information we have gleaned from this “masquerade” of Barr is to throw the baby out with the dishwater!!! Think like President Trump…HE SAID TO TRUST HIM…”I will NEVER LIE TO YOU!!!” He said this and here everyone is up-in-arms about what Bathouse Barr & Ol Rosie’ & the cabal have done…
PDJT is fulfilling his promise…because he is letting these people eat their own—so to speak!!! He is outing everyone. He Knows that people in .gov DO NOT LIKE HIM and he is playing the long game…give this a chance AND THINK LIKE HIM…Do Not Despair…
Please put the diatribe of what Barr is on the back burner and let this play out until the end…
quote url: https://www.trunews.com/article/donald-trump-i-will-never-lie-to-you
Is it possible that the Durham investigation is the reason for not releasing the scope memo?
The more things (seem to) change, the more they stay the same.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Seneca I agree. “Meet the new boss same as the old boss” – The Who. The deep state may lose a consigliere or two with this approach of AG Barr but the root ball remains in place ready to grow again. My guess is the deep state after reading this blog of Sundance’s will be popping champagne tonight and toasting to their survival and celebrating that they outlasted President Trump’s onslaught! I will pray that I’m wrong. This is definitely a set back IMHO! Godspeed President Trump!
Well, let me know when y’all decide to show up in DC with pitchforks and demand Justice.
But, honestly I think we have been conditioned to trust the plan and just wait and wait and wait… until it’s too late.
Then we will look back and complain some more, go out and vote for all GOP candidates again and again.
Oh well….
Where’s Joe DiGenova?
By the way, based on this news, Epstein will walk free again. Justice is dead!
Joe and Victoria are busy working the tick-tock circuit.
Epstein may go free, but others will be implicated.
The others will be R’s.Why not when you have your propaganda arm ready to say “nothing to see here”.
PT
Joe G has said zippo the last 2 weeks on WMAL Monday morning about Durham, Horowitz, SpyGate, etc. I am hoping that us s good sign.
No lawyer here, but when he starts breathing fire and brimstone and quoting inside sources, and he’s a legal advisor to the President … it seems unwise… if there really will be indictments and trials.
If you take on tyrants with a pitch fork, you truly are a fool.
If that day comes, it is up to patriots to make it very clear that we are not to be trampled upon.
Pitch forks are symbolic and foolish.
I sure pray AG Barr understands he serves us, and not his DC friends. Remember your oath, AG Barr.
Many have been ready since the O care and Tea party mess, we still have and hate O car, we still have crap for government and the Pubs are as much at fault as the Dems they do not want illegal immigration stopped, they only want Trump and we the people stopped.
If we do nothing again and again we will learn to love communism as they will not stop at dem socialism. And we will whine if we had just……. we wouldn’t have had our property stolen and might be lucky in 10 years to have food, gee I can hardly wait.
At some point, we need to see some big announcements.
– Fradulent FISA OIG investigation / report out at least 2 months. … rumors the FBI OIG Leak / Bribery report to follow that (how long?)
– So where is the OIG investigation on James Comey? That should be much easier.
– Nunes asked for Dunham to quickly impanel a grand jury yesterday.
– George Papadoupolous already said on Fox News a month ago he appeared before a GJ (which are supposed to be secret).
You must not have heard the news about Barr.
Nunes, a truly honest man it seems, does a whole lot of asking and not getting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lone voice in the wilderness it does appear………..
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope folks have had enough of the Kool-aid. PDJT snookered yet again. Ain’t nobody, going nowhere, no how until President Trump has folks his side as head of the DoJ and FBI, folks that are determined to get to the bottom of this travesty of justice.
Can Trump declassify without AG Barr? Or did he give up his rights to declas by formally giving Barr the reigns?
LikeLiked by 2 people
SNAFU & FUBAR
I think I know the new odds on Barr being Deep State. What a day with Pelosi announcing a totalitarian takeover of the United States.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Me too zorro.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We can only hope that these tactics have been seen by Powell for years from the Mueller/Weisman camp, and hope that she is thinking ahead…. Prayers for all ,around, and for justice to be served for all of them! If Barr is also completely corrupt, then he is putting establishment coverage above liberty for his children and grandchildren….Nothing would surprise me, though!!…. If this is so, may God have mercy upon him, as God will not be mocked forever… I may have to put D.C. on the weather-warning list….. of Portland, California ( earthquakes approx.2 days after first warning), and New York ( especially after the cursing and coming after your kids and wives comments)…SSSHHEEESHHH!! Those mocking God, cursing his children, killing fetuses better read some Bible history ,and Quick!! Prayers for all to have eyes to see…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t see how Flynn has benefited at all by switching lawyers. It sounds to me like he and son are in more peril than before.
His old lawyers were found complicit in the plot.
Someone noted in an earlier thread that PDJT had a pretty good idea of the nightmare that our govt had become when he decided to run, and that it would take something easily understood by the average citizen to effectively drain the swamp and throttle the alligators dwelling within.
Enter Epstein’s arrest and the specter of some large swamp dwellers (D & R) being nailed for something so profoundly distasteful that even murderers doing life have no patience with it… something that would be so hideous and yet so easy to understand that no redactions, no “declined to prosecute,” no slap on the wrist, etc, would satisfy public outrage…
’cause it’s gonna outrage at that level to summon the verve necessary to do what must be done, including marching on DC and physically removing the known offenders if need be.
The man we elected has a set the size of a pair of cathedral bells, and they’re about to start banging together – get ready…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
From 30,000 feet, I have to wonder why the DOJ is so obsessed with taking down Flynn now that the Mueller thing is over.
And why AG Barr hasn’t brought his subordinates in and basically said: “WFT, boys and girls? Just WHY are we consuming so much effort on the FARA case? Anyone?”
LikeLiked by 6 people
The Flynn case alone exposes the coup.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It appears that Barr is all-in on facilitating the destruction of the Flynns, protecting the FBI and DOJ by ignoring demands for declassification, and coming off the sideline (non-recusal) to facilitate management of the effort to cover for Epstein’s cabal of kingpin pedophiles. He is doing it with brazen impunity because he knows McConnell has his back, and the President has been successfully isolated. JMO
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am so friggin’ pissed off right now…..
Can anyone answer whether or not President Trump has the authority to declassify and release whatever classified information he wishes, or does he have to defer to the agency that created the document? Who has the final authority as to what ultimately the public may view?
If AG Barr, or Wray, or whomever objects to a particular document being declassified and publicly released, does the president have the authority to order it declassified and released (UNREDACTED) anyway?
Or, can Rep. Collins read the document from the floor of the House? Is there ANY remedy for being lied to and stonewalled by the treasonous America haters, besides a 2nd American Revolution?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I completely agree with you DOL.
Aren’t there ANY friggin’ white hats out there??
Damn it, these bastards are EVERYWHERE.
I understand that the issues are complex & that time is needed to uncover/indict the guilty, but exposing Barr as a black hat throws a wrench into the works & likely mucks things up BIG TIME!!
President Trump, I hate to say this, but I FEAR that you are running out of time with these bastards. And I also hate to speculate that maybe PT himself is in no hurry for the area to progress any further.
To quote from Steeler’s Wheel
Clowns to the left of me
Jokers to the right
Here I am, stuck in the middle with you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Corrupt-o-crats to the left of me
Re-pussy-cans to the right
Here we are
Stuck in the middle and SCREWED
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well… is not so bad folks. At least now we know the players by name, we know the whole distraction of elections is all just that, candidates are pre-selected from this group and they allow us choose between the approved ones so we can think we have some saying in it. But the selected one will serve the interests of the swamp.
Trump was not supposed to win, now they must remove him, to get their throne back.
Truth is we are being ruled by these people. They control the country, they live by their own set of rules and we are just serfs.
Now we have proof. We know how it works, we know their names.
So, no more delusions! This is not a free country, we don’t live by the constitution and we are not governed. We are ruled, we are controlled.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I try to influence anyone who speaks with me about this sort of thing to rethink their delusion of “we live under rule of law” and other horse shizza. The illusion of self government is starting to be revealed for a lot of folks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is it possible (wishful thinking here) that he’s withholding the third scope memo protecting RR because RR is a cooperating witness? (Please oh please)
I guess not, based on what’s happening to Flynn? Or is it possible the two can coexist?
Sorry, I’m looking for any reason to believe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Sorry, I’m looking for any reason to believe.”
As are many, only to be consistently disappointed and frustrated.
No apology is necessary from a patriot.
The swamp is counting on people like you.
They need to drag this out until 2020 when they get millions of illegal aliens voting to rig the election.
Muller could only drag this for 2 years, Congress tried so hard they are looking like fools. Now Barr needs to talk the talk and make us think if we just wait and trust the plan, ohhhh this people are going down and we will win and live in paradise again!!!!!
They need to leak something else to Hannity to give us more crumbs. We need more crumbs to keep going.
I predict just when it looks the worst we will get a sound bite from Bondo Barr stating some obvious thing we knew here on CTH 3 years ago. That will subside many for another few months.
LikeLike
Could not AG Barr be holding the scope memos as evidence for a future case against the ILLEGAL appointment of a special persecutor?
No underlying crime.
Diana West, author of American Betrayal, Death of the Grown-Up, and <a href="The Red Thread" tweeted her concerns about William Barr back in June
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow, she states it all quite well. Nothing to see here ever. Most of them are communists, will have to find her book.
This is so frustrating that the president can’t get an AG that will support him and work with him. I was so hoping that Bill Barr would be on the up and up. Meuller and Rostanstein are among the worst criminals in the government.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The deep state has a firm grasp on who can be confirmed by the Senate. IMO, SD is correct in identifying McConnell as the President’s greatest adversary.
LikeLike
Wouldn’t/Doesn’t Sullivan see right through Liu’s manuever and shut that down. I don’t understand why she’s allowed to use this tactic to punish Flynn ? Or better yet, why is Barr allowing her to do this???
Sullivan is deep state all the way. His fake outrage over something he help create after it was of no consequence to him is part of this deep state ruse.
Micheal Flynn Jr as a witness: “I don’t know…might have…I don’t remember…that was a long time ago…I’ve been under a lot of stress with you threatening and my family and all….perhaps…not sure…couldn’t say for sure….I’m too nervous to answer…I’m afraid if I answer the wrong way that the FBI will kill my family….how do you want me to answer that question…through FISA abuse, you have everything recorded, could I see the transcript to refresh my memory….and so on. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
How ever bad it gets, whatever we do let’s never give up our guns, deal?
We are under tyranny, they have been open about their intentions. Just listen to their own words!!!!
The tyrants themselves are not using violence against us YET. They do have their community organizers (Antifa, BLM. Etc) doing that for them.
The tyrants themselves so far, they are “only”using the justice system to persecute us.
How long before they decide they need to step up and use force against us? Hello Roger Stone!!!! After bankrupting you, after using excessive force they put you under gag order as well.
But don’t worry they are also willing to go after your family, tell us more about that Flynn? Trump Jr?
Your family business as well…
Nothing to see here, just vote a couple of people out next time and it will be paradise again! Yeah… election will fix all!
Nothing to fear! After all they are only going after this nobody person… the POTUS who is a famous billionaire, and a General… and little nobodies like that.
They would never try that to important people like we the sheep, never!
They are coming for our guns. Red Flag laws.
With the blessing of the GoP.
I encourage all to read the book “Unmasking the Administrative State” by John Marini. This whole process is completely in line with the direction this country has gone in the last 60 years. The state will protect itself from the public every way that it can because these people all believe that the state is the only thing that matters. The Constitution and “We the people….” was lost some time ago. Behind the scenes, these members of the administrative state will close ranks and keep the real truth under wraps.
I have tried and tried and tried to not use the HATE word, but this just gets worse and wors every day. I HATE the corrupt felons that comprise our government at this point !
LikeLiked by 1 person
I used to take a walk through a feed store or a barn or out on a farm and I could identify what grain or animal each smell was associated with. Same with other categories and senses if they are developed. Plants, flowers, trees, birds, cars, trucks, oilpatch, construction, folks. Sight sound touch taste. Difficult to teach but not difficult to learn with practice. Here my senses tell me there is a CIA influence and a large blend of DOJ/FBI coverup in place. Lots of different stories being fed and manure being spread and some burning garbage to cover it all up.
If Kian and Flynn did not like Iran’s Ayotollah, whom Erdogan was in bed with, and Obama’s Iran and Turkish policies, why would they be trying to extradite an enemy of both Iran and Erdogan and by proxy Obama? Syria and Israel and Russia and Saudi Arabia and the control of the ebb and flow of oil seems to keep popping up in all this but what does Gulen have to do with oil?
https://www.opensecrets.org/news/2015/05/lawmakers-who-traveled-to-azerbaijan-urged-action-benefiting-state-oil-company-that-funded-trip/
LikeLike
Thanks SD for your research and commentary albeit the cause for me to throw up. Just when it appears there’s light at the end of the tunnel, the possibility of monsoons coming douses all hope (in my mind). I thought AG Barr and Attorney Durham were the answer to our prayers for justice and accountability. I’m even tired of praying.
TPTB want this country in a Civil War.
By destroying The Rule of Law and everything it stands for they get We The People so bloody pissed that We take matters into our own hands.
Once at War with ourselves They can create chaos and totally break this country and what it stands for , finally.
Then bring in a One World Government upon the ruins of this once great nation.
It is a simple divide and conquer strategy.
Satan would approve.
LikeLike
The DOJ’s absolute determination to destroy this man at all costs tells me that whatever they are protecting is really, really big.
LikeLiked by 1 person
More sickening truth. It’s so hard to stomach. And here below Mueller is sprung again by a judge telling complete fibs.
It’s just a rolling joke. They are depending completely on just ‘holding to the lies’ (and now Barr reveals himself) and if you don’t get it, they will keep lying until you get it (because you are exhausted and give up.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-07-11/judge-shreds-mueller-evidence-kremlin-meddling
LikeLiked by 1 person
With the Muller investigation complete, there is simply no valid reason to keep the scope memos hidden; except to protect former Deputy Attorney General, Rod Rosenstein.
I’m not convinced. I think we’re going to find out in the not-to-distant future.
Looks like what they have been threatening him with they went ahead and did anyway
How many of you realize that many of our old freedoms are gone?
Freedom of speech, lol buh bye!
Right to vote ( rigged elections, news coverage, media manipulation and illegals voting canceling our votes)
Freedom of the press. Just ask conservative journalists and bloggers.
Right to peacefully assemble, well, sometimes… we just have to be willing to be beaten, spit on, but… we can up until violence against us breaks out and we have to run or we can go to the ones with police presence for protection.
What about the right to wear our political hats, and openly support a candidate?
Freedom of religion?
Freedom of association? Can you join Trump’s campaign and not worry about persecution? Jail?
What about the right to be considered innocent until proven guilty?
What about the right to privacy and not be subjected to ilegal searches/ spying?
Civil forfeiture, jailed for political reasons…
Oh well…
Trust the plan, just do! We are almost there to full tyranny.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not winning.
And here we are in the deception circus loop once again. We are all ‘hanging on the ‘straight shooters’ narrative (Horrowitz, and Barr) and yet the ugly truth keeps getting in the way https://twitter.com/paulsperry_/status/1149430369881661441
Paul Sperry has been doing some good deep work again. https://nypost.com/2019/07/09/did-a-dirty-intelligence-op-create-the-collusion-probe/
And this …
Horowitz is as swamp as it gets! He has already showed us with his previous criminal findings that he is not serious about justice but is very serious about protecting the swamp.
I saw all I needed to see about Horowitz.
I would bet my house he is a swampee put in place to protect the swamp
His job is to drag this just like Muller did. Drag it until it’s too late.
Meanwhile Democrats are working on rigging the 2020 election.
You can trust that plan. It’s real.
If Bush Bot Barr things he is protecting the institution he could not be more mistaken, he’s hammering the nails on the coffin.
I’m not ready to consider that Barr’s declassification authority is intended to “cover up.” What I want to see happen next is for Gen. Flynn’s plea to be overturned. And then, to see if Judge Sullivan throws the whole case out. Because what I see now is the prosecution maneuvering. One day he’s a star witness, but then he says he won’t lie and now he’s a co-conspirator. Quite the reversal. Now you want to force his son to testify, having already said that you are going to “re-visit” his father’s fate after the other trial concludes. (Why is the outcome of one court case dependent on the outcome of another?) This is no longer the slightest bit like justice.
A plea should not be a Sword of Damocles. Let all of the cases face one and the same thing: a Jury.
Meet the new boss, Same as the old boss.
It seems the only way to straighten out an institutionally corrupt FBI/DOJ would be to somehow infuse it with new blood that is truly independent and outside of the incestuous establishment cast of characters. Shirley there must be principled law enforcement officers and lawyers out there somewhere.
Rotten bastards
i can’t abandon barr yet. he has done some things that are right. if the i.g. report comes out and the fix is in ,i’m done.
“the contract might have been somewhat coordinated by the Obama White House” ?
Check out the Strzock-Page texts around this time. You will see “BEN.”
Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes (Susan Rice, unmasking…)
