DOJ Reverses Course in FARA Case – Calls Flynn “co-conspirator”, Doesn’t Want Flynn Testimony – Judge Sullivan Intervenes…

Breakthrough – Things Making Sense Now…
Lots of things going on in/around the two legal cases involving Michael Flynn today. The origination of the DOJ shift in position involves the indirect case (EDVA) where Flynn is/was a witness in the FARA (Foreign Agent Registration Act) case against Bijan Rafiekian and the Flynn Intel Group.
Hat Tip to Techno-Fog for a litany of legal filings assembled today [132 pages here]. This is somewhat complex to explain.
The direct case against Flynn (Judge Sullivan court, Washington DC), where Flynn coped a guilty plea for lying to FBI investigators, has a sentencing predicated on Flynn’s ongoing cooperation in the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA) case against Bijan Rafiekian and FIG (Flynn Intel Group). However, in a stunning move today the DOJ prosecuting Rafiekian now says it will not call Flynn as a witness; and further the DOJ state they now consider Flynn an “unindicted co-conspirator”.
From court filings (on behalf of Flynn) we find the reason. Michael Flynn refused a demand by the DOJ to testify the Flynn Group FARA filing was filed with knowingly false information and contained “false statements”.
Michael Flynn refused to testify to this DOJ construct because the claim was not true. Michael Flynn says there was no intentional filing of false information in the Flynn Group FARA submissions; and the FARA forms were submitted based on legal advice provided for their completion. If there were mistakes in the FARA filing, they were not falsehoods and/or mistakes made purposefully or with purposeful intent.
When Flynn agreed to the plea for lying, he was agreeing with hindsight and accepting the government position that some of the material in the FARA submission was false. However, Flynn did not admit that anything was intentionally false, but rather an outcome of mistakes made within a process that relied on legal advice.
It is worth noting here that Flynn lawyers call out former DOJ-NSD Official David Laufman for pressuring Flynn to sign the FARA submission; a FARA submission the DOJ would later claim contained false information.
The DOJ prosecutors wanted Flynn to say that he, the group and Bijan Rafiekian, knew the information on the FARA submissions was false. Flynn refused; and would not testify to that falsehood in the case. As a result the DOJ retaliated against Flynn by changing his position to a “co-conspirator” and cancelling his testimony.
The DOJ prosecutors don’t want Flynn to testify (no longer want his cooperation) because his testimony would undercut the foundation of their case against Bijan Rafiekian.
Here’s Flynn’s Filing:
.
So with Flynn’s cooperation now at issue in the secondary EDVA case, in the primary case against Flynn himself, Judge Sullivan (Washington, DC) wants some answers:
BACK TO EDVA – The lawyers for Bijan Rafiekian, also filed motions to dismiss the DOJ indictment based on the prosecutors inability to prove the Flynn Intel Group knowingly acted on behalf of the Turkish government.
Essentially Rafiekian is arguing the Flynn group were hired and advocating for private interests and they had no reason to belief the Turkish government was behind the contract. This is the essential underpin for the FARA registration. If the Flynn Group didn’t know they were contracted by a foreign government, they wouldn’t know how to fill out the FARA forms.
Here’s where it gets interesting and a picture starts to emerge. It is possible, very possible, the DOJ-NSD using their legally authorized database and surveillance access, knew the background principals behind the Flynn Group contract were members of the Turkish Government. [DOJ-NSD head David Laufman knew] However, Flynn, Rafiekian and their lawyers did not know; and therefore signed a FARA submission that was later shown to be false.
Yes, Laufman -representing the DOJ- knowingly pressured Flynn to sign a FARA submission while withholding evidence the DOJ would later use to prove the FARA submission contained materially false information. That’s how it looks.
The same David Laufman who sat in on the Clinton email interview. The same David Laufman who was FBI official Monica McLean’s lawyer when things got sketchy about her work with “beach friend” Christine Blasey-Ford…
… Yes, THAT David Laufman.
♦ In a late breaking development, Judge Anthony Trenga (EDVA) ruled the DOJ has not presented evidence sufficient to establish “evidence of a conspiracy” for the purposes of admitting the hearsay statements of alleged co-conspirator (Flynn).
TECHNO: “Notably absent” from the DOJ’s proffer is “any evidence… that Flynn… has admitted that he made certain false statements in the FARA filing” that was part of the alleged conspiracy.
TECHNO: “the FARA statement and related filings do not reflect the existence of the alleged conspiracy to act as undisclosed Turkish agents”
TECHNO: Turkey funding – the US didn’t have the evidence. “the US may not argue or state to the jury that Turkey … funded the work by Flynn Intel Group under the contractual agreement”
Here’s the EDVA Ruling:
.
Bear with me…
Here’s what I THINK is going on…. Keep in mind we saw this in 2016, and we warned about something weird going on in the background, but we did not know what it was.
Now we have hindsight to overlay with our CTH warnings in late 2016 (Oct/Nov).
I suspect the DOJ-NSD knew Flynn was lobbying for clients closely related to the Turkish government. I suspect Flynn was already under Title-3 surveillance (confirmed by Mueller report) and this lobbying issue likely became the legal predicate for a Flynn Title-1 FISA warrant. [Go Deep To See] That 2016 FISA warrant, likely approved by FISA Judge Rudy Contreras, allowed the DOJ-NSD -via FBI (Strzok)- to launch a counterintelligence investigation into the people who hired Flynn as a lobbyist.
If my suspicion is correct, in addition to the larger surveillance issues upon Flynn, the DOJ-NSD knew the people who contracted Flynn and Rafiekian were a ‘front‘ for senior Turkish officials (not withstanding possible WH coordination).
So when Flynn was confronted by DOJ-NSD head David Laufman, he was being *interviewed* by a DOJ official who knew more about the contract initiator than Flynn did. The DOJ-NSD and David Laufman was involved because manipulating FARA violations was the method to conduct surveillance (SEE HERE).
David Laufman then pressured Flynn in January 2017 to sign the FARA submission, knowing it contained material that was false, but unbeknownst to Flynn. This later became the predicate for the FARA case against Flynn and Rafiekian.
However, there’s a twist as highlighted by the Judge Trenga order.
The DOJ (Laufman first) knew the background of the FARA filing was false because they had conducted a FISA Title-1 investigation prior to the Flynn FARA submission; and the DOJ (Mueller team now in 2017) knew the Turkish government was behind the lobbying contract…..
….But the DOJ cannot tell the court how they knew the lobbying contract was from the Turkish government, because they didn’t want to reveal the FISA surveillance; AND the DOJ may have an additional interest in hiding their knowledge of their origination of the lobbying contract by the Turkish government,… because it might have been somewhat coordinated by the Obama White House (pro-brotherhood, and pro-Erdogan).
See the issue?
Slimy bastards.
Oh my goodness when are the deep state scumbags going to be held accountable for anything??? They keep ruining people’s lives and trying to take down our President. I pray everyday that justice is going to get served on these people.
It’s looking like never. This organism we call the United States government appears to be so infected that when one wound is closed ten more pop up. These people are everywhere. It feels like the scene in Independence Day when all the fighter pilots run out of missiles and Randy Quaids character has to Kamakazi into the alien weapon to save the earth. Who and how is somebody going to do that to save America? Because this alien ship is huge and doesn’t seem to have a vulnerability.
No wonder Syndey said it was going to take 3 months for her to get her hands around it.
Bill, The corruption and shear number of people either part of or blackmailed/threatened is mind boggling! The judges, Congress, WH (BHO & Admin plus others I’m sure), lawyers, investigators, Law Enforcement……..right on down to the average man who could be used as a useful idiot if need be.
The one thing that holds all these corrupt spiderwebs together is money.
A great starting point would be to stop the money flow. But how do you do that.
I pray and hope that there are people who are working to git this evil which has taken over our Great country. President Trump is working 20 hr per day to correct the course.
I think that’s why so many people who are rich and in power hate (fear) him.
Which will happen first?
1) Advanced life is discovered on another planet.
2) A ‘Deep State’ major coup player is indicted.
3 ) Hell freezes over.
4. Civil war 2.0
Slimy bastards…. you certainly have a way with words Sundance
Any decent Judge would demand to know when exactly the surveillance on Flynn began and exactly what it was predicated on and using which court order. But I’m not holding my breath here.
wow. i hope laufman gets nailed. i believe he is gone already. flynn is going to sue us for millions. alright!
I think Sidney Powell coming on board is the best thing to happen to Flynn in a long, long time. I suspect this admission they now wanted him to sign was because of her coming on board. They may have thought they already had him nailed, but now with her in the picture they may have wanted his signature to ensure they had him and hoped to sneak this doc past her. Might have worked it they pulled this stunt earlier on with the prior law firm.
Excellent, Sundance!
This makes so much sense, go Sidney!!!!!
Come on, Judge Sullivan, slam it in!
This is ridiculous if true. I am beyond Angry because if they can do this to Flynn, they do this to countless others.
I hate the FBI and DOJ at this point. I hate everything about those institutions because they are corrupt. Very sad days for me as I used to look up to those institutions. Now I don’t believe a word they say.
Ditto
Even worse than the institutions of the FBI and DOJ are the people in them.
I hate the FBI, DOJ and the USA Women Soccer Team. Very disappointed they won. I hope the bad guys at the FBI and DOJ don’t also get to win.
And this is the snake pit POTUS entered to save this country from them. It’s a miracle he’s still standing. Donald Trump is a hero..
yea. so much for the bone spurs blather. he is in more danger than a marine lt in nam.
It is amazing how well he is holding up under all of this, we are lucky to have him. I wonder if Sidney can go to the WH after she saves Flynn:)
I’d like to see her as the next AG.
What – if anything – does this tell us about Barr? I’ll admit my ignorance, but isn’t he supposed to be running DOJ?
We can only hope that AG Barr is picking the right battles to pick right now for the biggest wins. There are so many corrupt people in the DOJ, that you have to make a decision to kneecap them with the bigger wins. Flynn may not be that big of a prize right now. I know that may sound cruel, but we have to get the bigger fish right now. Just my thought.
Why do you (and others) always assume that Barr is doing nothing to fix problems? Do you think he’s going to come here and announce all of his activities? Would you if you were in his position? The guy just took over in February after 2 years of debacle with Sessions in that spot. Give him some time to get his bearings, Barr has big things going on right now including the new addition of the citizenship question.
And all of these slimy b@st@rds are still swaggering around free as a bird………
While others are ruined financially……..
Their reputations tarnished……
This must not stand…
Soetoro needs to pay – big time.
Get the rope, time to stretch his neck!
Did the Obama WH really ever spend any time governing? Doesn’t sound like it to me. Flynn was set up; so how many hours of the governments time was used do that and what else didn’t get done like fixing the economy or securing the boarder?
SD – my head is spinning!
Are these events a result of Flynn’s changing lawyers, or just the inevitable result of the case working itself out regardless of who represents him?
Muller team was so ruthless and over the top, everything they did is suspect. Flynn looks like yet another “insurance policy”.
The result of aggressive and knowledgeable representation.
Sidney Powell, one of attorneys is a Treeper. 🙂
As a side note, I am stunned that the goings-on in the DOJ are so fractious that it bewilders me that Barr seems to be standing WAY BACK from the sideline watching it all. Is it because he can’t jump in to this double-rope-throw, or does he possibly already know the endpoint for all these convoluted schemes? Are we just watching a bunch of dead-ends playing out?
Isn’t this special. Even under Barr, the DOJ is still Gestapo 2.0
So does Flynn walk??
Second question, any change the Obama WH or these DOJ officials broke the law? And if so can Sidney sue on behalf of Flynn?
When it’s all written out like that, it seems quite obvious. Nice work.
Thanks. Hope all is well.
All is well. I’m vociferously holdin’ it down for MAGA here in my little sphere of influence 🙂 Hope all is well with you, too.
It’s staggering this case is STILL going, millions upon millions of taxpayers dollars to silence a distinguished retired general who knows too much about the Obama Admin malfescense. Enough is enough, AG Barr should order the case against Flynn be dropped and he should be fully reimbursed for this flagrant abuse of government resources.
Banana republic tactics ~ underhanded, manipulative, without regard to take application of the law.
Without regard to FAIR application of the law. [Auto-correct is a PIA.]
If this had happened with an incoming Democrat administration, the institutionally corrupt FBI would have warned them about foreign influence rather than use the intelligence to set them up.
We have had 3.5 years of a planned coup to frame and take down a sitting President along with submitting knowingly false information to a FISA court and leaking information to the media and NOT ONE indictment anywhere!!!!
A frickin coup against a sitting President and it’s not enough to prosecute ANYONE?
If they won’t take action against the perpetrators of a coup on a sitting President then there is ZERO chance anything happens to those who did this to Flynn.
Sidney Powell must scare the hell out of Brandon Van Grack for him to even try to pull this.
The judge slapped it down the same day. 😀
https://saraacarter.com/judge-slams-government-argument-that-michael-flynn-is-coconspirator-in-former-partners-trial/
I was thinking,,,she must be having a blast with this case.
Good Lord! Can anybody at least wait until the 10th and 11th to see what comes of all this before going DEFCON 6 Eeyore?
Good stuff. Thanks for the analysis SD
