Flynn Prosecutors Will “Reassess” Sentencing After Partner Trial Concludes…

Some updates in the Michael Flynn case. As requested the DOJ has filed a response to Judge Sullivan’s order. The DC judge wanted to know what the status of the prosecution position was now that Michael Flynn is no longer a cooperating witness for the DOJ in the EDVA case, against his former business partner.

The prosecution responds:

Strange position considering the backstory. The government wants to delay sentencing until after a case where Flynn is no longer involved is completed?

Additionally, Jessie K Liu added yet another lawyer to the Flynn prosecution today. SEE HERE. Suspicious cat is suspicious.

