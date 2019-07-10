Flynn Prosecutors Will “Reassess” Sentencing After Partner Trial Concludes…

Some updates in the Michael Flynn case. As requested the DOJ has filed a response to Judge Sullivan’s order. The DC judge wanted to know what the status of the prosecution position was now that Michael Flynn is no longer a cooperating witness for the DOJ in the EDVA case, against his former business partner.
The prosecution responds:
Strange position considering the backstory. The government wants to delay sentencing until after a case where Flynn is no longer involved is completed?
Additionally, Jessie K Liu added yet another lawyer to the Flynn prosecution today. SEE HERE. Suspicious cat is suspicious.
Will Flynn get called in as a witness for the defense in the other case since he’s now a (cough cough) co-conspirator?
Ristvan, HELP!!!!!!
What is going on here???
How is it not witness tampering to hold a sentencing recommendation over a potential witness’ head before the potential witness is called in a separate trial for a separate defendant?
Feral Persecutors have unlimited immunity, can not be prosecuted even when the judge declares a mistrial with prejudice due to persecutorial misconduct. Welcome to the USSA, comrade.
Deep State not happy Flynn has a new lawyer that will look out for General Flynn’s best interest….
Using the full weight and resources of the federal government
to entrap and destroy people’s lives is despicable.
It is despicable to us, but business as usual to them… may they all get their just “rewards” soon.
“Using the full weight and resources of the federal government
to entrap and destroy people’s lives is despicable.” This is being done every day in America and the agencies doing it don’t even pretend it is the best thing for everyday Americans.
Inescapable conclusion, the Feral Justus Dept is the Enemy of the People. Atty Gen Barr is riding a bucking bronco, or bull.
If they keep up like this they may cause General Flynn to regret his last couple of years of cooperating. He’s certainly done his part, and continues to hold himself out willing to cooperate.
he is setting them up. and they know it. but there is squat they can do about it.
Derp State just trying to prolong the pain of what is going to simply be moar PHALE on their end…
A big ol Mickey salute to them all!!! .I.
😉
Van Grack is a new prosecutor. Wasn’t he part of Mueller’s mob?
He was. As of the last few months, he’s now in charge of prosecuting FARA violations.
So Ristvan, what is Sidney’s next move?
Sauntering down to the OK corral…
Fully loaded for bear.
If I may, as a former state prosecutor and criminal defense lawyer, offer a guess. The next move of Sidney Powell Esq. will be a motion to revoke the guilty plea of Flynn as having been based on intimidation (the prosecution of his son). She will request a jury trial. She will appeal if the court denies the request to revoke. There will be a long public evidentiary hearing on the motion to set aside the plea. This matter will be finally resolved in 3 to 4 years if he is found guilty of perjury at the jury trial because of appeals. Finally Flynn will file a malicious prosecution civil case against DOJ and settle for millions if he is found not guilty of perjury.
All of this is just an educated guess.
I fully agree that Powell should make this move. Not only is the guilty plea based on intimidation, but it continues to be held over his head in even this most recent development. The Government was not truthful about what it actually knew, and deceived Gen. Flynn about the need for counsel. They overtly threatened both him and his son, and continue to do so today. The guilty plea should be revoked and both cases should go before a Jury. I’m not saying that Flynn is or isn’t guilty, but I think that he was unlawfully coerced into saying that he was.
P.S. Specifically about “still holding it over his head” …
What “sideways lawyer-speak threat” is that? Sounds to me like: “Gen. Flynn if you say the ‘right’ things we’ll let you off easy, and if you say the ‘wrong’ things we’ll put you down hard.” Gen. Flynn would be testifying knowing that he has pleaded guilty to a crime and is going to jail … but that the sentence is “TBD.” That’s as close to intimidation and witness-tampering, I think, as you can get.
The problem with that is Flynn has to come up with money for a lawyer and the proceedings whereas the government has unlimited funding. You can’t beat the government. They procedure and appeal you to death by bankruptcy.
Is Flynn’s plea agreement available? Is his agreement contract contingent upon the Flynn cooperating in the Refiekian trial? In other words, could the Government be treading carefully here so as not to invalidate Flynn’s plea agreement?
about time emmet got a grip and stopped this.
I figured this would impact the sentencing, not so much the timing though, rather the substance. If his plea deal with a reccomendation of no time served was predicated on his cooperation, and to their minds and aims has ceased to cooperate, it’s consequences time. I suspect the intended delay is both to intimidate and threaten Flynn as a possible witness for the defense as well as to buy time to engineer those consequenses.
the next step is flynn to withdraw his guilty plea. get a jury in podunk ,usa. they will never convict him.
The Motion To Set Aside Plea can be filed anytime before sentencing. I can’t imagine that she is not setting this up for a malicious prosecution civil case. I believe damages, including punitive, could be up to $50,000,000 and likely the largest malicious prosecution case in history.
