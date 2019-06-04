The “Big Club” Fights Back Against Trump Tariffs – Senate Republicans, Paid by U.S. CoC, Prepare to Mount Assault…

…“It must be remembered that there is nothing more difficult to plan, more doubtful of success, nor more dangerous to manage than a new system. For the initiator has the enmity of all who would profit by the preservation of the old institution and merely lukewarm defenders in those who gain by the new ones.”
~ Niccolò Machiavelli
CTH has been fully immersed in the battle against the Chamber of Commerce Decepticons for so long we have to be careful of our language. This battle is the heart of Wall Street’s war against MAGA Main Street.
Republican senators from Mitch McConnell’s ‘decepticon caucus’ are now warning President Trump they will fully engage in an open effort to stop him from confronting the corrupt corporate systems that finance their life of indulgence. Tariff’s on Mexico are a bridge too far for Tom Donohue and the multinational Wall Street lobbying system. The republicans who benefit from K-Street lobbyist payments are now on full display.
Senate Leader Mitch McConnell has one major career alliance that has been unbroken and unchanged for well over two decades. That alliance is with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and specifically with CoC President Tom Donohue. [SEE HERE and SEE HERE].
However, decepticon senator John Kennedy (U-LA) has personally spoken to Trump and outlines the president will not back down in the face of their threats:
“He’s as serious as four heart attacks and a stroke,” Kennedy told reporters at the Capitol. “A 5% tariff isn’t going to break the bank. A 25% tariff is a different story, but we are a long way from there.” (link)
Through his power structure, McConnell directly controls about 8 to 15 republican senators; we have called them “The Decepticons” for years. [Cornyn, Thune, Porter, Blunt, Portman, Burr, Barasso, Crapo, Murkowski, Gardner, Roberts, Sasse, Tillis, Graham and now Romney]
While Main Street Americans benefit from the position of President Trump, all of Wall Street’s multinational and Big AG senators are opposed to Trump’s effort to secure the border.
Mitch McConnell, John Barrasso, Roy Blunt, John Thune, Jodi Ernst, Chuck Grassley, Kevin Kramer, Mike Rounds, Pat Roberts, Corey Gardner et al, are willing to support legislation to rebuke the president and keep the U.S-Mexico border in a continued state of crisis and collapse.
Senator Kevin Cramer, a North Dakota Republican, predicted that the Senate would have enough votes to override a presidential veto of any measure that would keep Trump’s tariffs on Mexico from going into effect June 10.
“You’ve heard of people who are war weary,” Cramer said. “Senate Republicans are tariff weary.” (link)
POTUS Trump is disrupting the global order of things in order to protect and preserve the shrinking interests of the U.S. He is fighting, almost single-handed, at the threshold of the abyss. Our interests, our position, is zero-sum. Our opposition seeks to repel and retain the status-quo. They were on the cusp of full economic victory over the U.S.
The Senate “Decepticon Caucus” is outlined in this list. All of the republicans on this list would vote to rebuke the President (keep it handy):
Hopefully they will follow through with their threats. Then President Trump will veto their open-border position…. then they will have to override the President’s veto and voters will finally get to see the scale of the corruption within Mitch McConnell’s crew.
LONDON/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Defying increasing criticism from within his own party, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would likely go ahead with new tariffs on imports from Mexico to pressure it to clamp down on rising numbers of migrants entering the United States.
Trump told a news conference in London he expected to impose 5% tariffs on Mexican imports from Monday, citing the high number of mostly Central American immigrants crossing the U.S. southern border with Mexico.
In a last-ditch attempt to find a resolution, a Mexican delegation including Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard is set to take part in talks at the White House on Wednesday afternoon, hosted by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence. Trump will be in Europe to commemorate the anniversary of D-Day.
[…] The president warned Republicans in Congress not to block his efforts. “I don’t think they will do that. I think if they do, it’s foolish,” he said.
But Republican senators warned that the White House may not have their backing, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell saying there was “not much support” among other Republicans for the tariffs. The threat has spooked global markets and put the ratification of a three-way trade pact between the two countries and Canada that took over a year to negotiate in doubt.
The tariffs have also been criticized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and industry groups on concerns about increased costs for U.S. businesses and consumers.
Mexico exports a broad array of goods to the United States, ranging from cars, auto parts and televisions to popular brands of beer. Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday tariffs on Mexican imports could cost the automaker’s major suppliers as much as $1 billion. (read more)
In these economic endeavors President Trump is disrupting decades of financial interests who use the U.S. as a host for their ideological endeavors. President Trump is confronting multinational corporations and the global constructs of economic systems that were put in place to the detriment of the host (USA) ie. YOU. There are trillions at stake; it is all about the economics; everything else is chaff and countermeasures.
Familiar faces, perhaps faces you previously thought were decent, are now revealing their alignment with larger entities that are our abusers.
To remind ourselves how Minority and Majority Senator McConnell took down the threat of the Tea Party revisit these old articles: CNN Part I and CNN Part II both showcase how McConnell works. Then do some research on how McConnell worked with Haley Barbour in Mississippi [SEE HERE].
Yes, Democrats are the opponents. However, the far more urgent MAGA enemy is Mitch McConnell.
Raise them to 10%. Can the public demand tax audit on McConnell and wife lastTen years? If yes start the process.
Agreed. POTUS should come out and say “you know what, I’ve changed my mind. We’re going to start these tariffs at 10%. Seems fitting as they will begin on the tenth of this month. That, and the RINOs in my party need a scolding.”
Scolding for now replacement 2020
Machiavelli was a wise man.
We are witnessing proof of said wisdom.
Uniparty club members be damned.
I’ll work and pray against them with every ounce of my existence.
Thanks again, Sundance, for hammering this home.
Wasn’t an ethics complaint filed against Elaine Cha (Mitchs wife) because she wanted to have her family to sit in on the China negotiations?
Yeah, I read that somewhere.
Yes. Our favorite president can play dirty too! It’s why I voted for him. They better get a bigger boat, Donald j Trump is in the water.
When the President follows through on the tariffs he will finally expose the entire Uniparty for what Washington has become. It will take a few elections to vote out the Uniparty members on the Republican side but we have to start the process and exposure will be the best starting point. Unfortunately President Trumps second term will be like this term with constant attacks from the entrenched elites.
I don’t know man. I’m not terribly sure we have…few elections…to work this issue. We have met the enemy, and he is us. These wankers have no fear of …We the people….They should be scared to death about being crucified along I – 95.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Substitute Mitch for Chuck. This is who the message is aimed at. McConnell never played poker with Trump. Notice how he ain’t calling out Mitch just yet. He is leaving Mitch an escape path. Tzun tsu.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh how I love this President! What a creep?😂😂😂
Can I state it any plainer than to say, these people are simply evil!
A national disgrace and shame.
I wish millions of people could read your presentations about this…and actually comprehend what you are saying.
Go Trump !!!
Folks, never ever let yourselves be bullied.
Sundance I begin to see your reasoning on this group of ‘decepticons’ as you refer to them. I am sad to see LIndsay Graham in their midst also. Hopefully we can vote many of them out of office soon-or have them retire.
Expose them for who they are – now. Let’s see them vote against U.S. interests. Let’s see who receives how much from which lobbyist. Ask them directly: Do you represent the majority of your constituents or kiss the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s ass? The 2020 election looks to be a rough and tumble affair, but if the truth is brought out and shown to the electorate, and we elect some real patriots, it may turn things around. Otherwise, we are lost. MAGA!
Can the money collected from tariffs be used to build the wall?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good question. I believe tariffs are held for some period for some sort of administrative purpose/procedure, and ultimately “released” into general funds that must be appropriated by Congress.
PTD has always had a knack for flushing the rats out of their holes. Carry on, Mr. President.
Trump needs to fire Chow when he returns. Keeping her on may cause more problems down the line with China. I don’t know what he hired her anyway….only thing I can think of it was a sweetheart deal he cut with McConnell when he first took office.
Don’t fire her. Use her as leverage which i’m quite sure is the reason she got hired. Those who are prone to getting extorted(congress has the “purse strings”) should always have a trap for the extorter. Chao is the trap(for the Senate).
my 2 cents.
POTUS using one enemy (nyt) to defeat another enemy (Mitch). This is so delicious that I feel like 2 scoops of ice cream. Donald j Trump never ceases to amaze me. He never lets them catch their breath. He never lets up. I want 6 more years. Hell let’s change the Constitution. That’s telling Mitch don’t even think of impeachment removal
Nice
I think America is finally waking up from a long slumber. Fraudulent politicians will start being sifted out like chaff in the coming years. People have had enough.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I had left these disgusting ,Gutless repubs prior to voting for Trump. “What have you got to lose?” may have been aimed for Blacks to vote for Trump, but it sure resonated with me.
Trump is the first American President since Reagan I’m.
U.S Chamber of Commerce gave or hired political lobbying firms to the tune of 94 million dollars in 2018. Source Open Secrets.
Because of personal interests in real estate investments, the one that really gets me is the Realtors Association at $72M. Have to wonder about Zillow, Redfin, Trulia, Realtor, Movoto, even Sotheby’s and Christie’s, all of which I have used for years. Now Berkshire-Hathaway…they’re a given. Kinda colors the landscape a little. Ugh!
Glad to see this. I get grief on other boards pointing out McConnell is PDJT biggest enemy. If we had him on our side from day 1 the house would be Republican, the Wall would be nearing completion, and Obamacare & DACA would be dead already. Nancy and her gang are a clown act. These Decepticons are enemy #1. Enemy combatants are captured but those in the wrong uniform are shot.
Brilliant work Sundance! I was livid when saw this news today. Think I’ll start firing off some letters to these criminals. Really makes me mad how many are on the take. .
China appears to have bought the US Senate Lock, Stock and Barrel.
Trump should tell that turd swallowing fag McCONnel that he’ll support his opponent this election if he doesn’t pull his head out of the CoC’s ass.
sorry, thats the best I could sugar coat the reply……next time I’ll just avoid replying.
Good job db!
Trump still has that “leverage” card!
I am myself wondering just how much opposition that Menshevik McConnell will have against the Tariffs should his “beloved wife” become the target of an Espionage Investigation.
Seems the “family store” has some strong and questionable ties to the Chinese Government. I do believe that CTH has shed some light on those ties in the recent past. This could be a good place to start looking for the trail of breadcrumbs we have been left to follow https://www.businessinsider.com/elaine-chao-family-business-foremost-group-shipping-2019-6
Something has to give and soon. If reason and logic cannot penetrate the vacuum between the ears of our beloved Mensheviks; then perhaps is time to use other substances and methods.
Scott (FL) would vote against Trump? That one surprised me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Me too
Smoking out America’s traitors in the U.S. Senate is a worthwhile objective. If they do this to Trump, we should all engage in all-out war to kick these traitors out of office. The President will not be weakened. He will gain tremendous strength from the people.
The only benefit to us here in NC, if Tillis votes against PDJT, he will lose his primary for sure. He knows this and I do not believe he will actually vote against the President prior to next spring’s primary.
Just this morning, at a Presser with Prime Minister May, President Trump was asked about the Senate overturning his proposed Mexican tariffs and he dismissed the notion basically saying: ” I now have a 94% approval rating from Republicans — which is a record.” The President did not need to mention the 14 – 16 % approval of the Senate.
Senator McConnell and fellow Decepticons, you have been warned !
Good catch. And bodes well. 🙂
Right. If you’re McConnell, there’s showing some teeth & then there’s overplaying your hand. Right now he looks like a prince compared to Pelosi, who’s hurting her downballot Dems. Right now their fortune is very much tied to POTUS
‘ Just thought….What if the repugs don’t give a rat’s about retaining seats in 2020? What if they’ve been promised a….golden parachute….by the c of c? They would deep six the Country in a heartbeat. I’d rather give them a HALO jump without said chute.
1. Mitch McConnell and the CoC decepticons are not just upset about the tariffs themselves (though of course, that’s huge); they are apoplectic about anyone — let alone a republican — linking *trade* and *immigration* so explicitly and directly. Part of how they push an agenda that wholly benefits Wall Street while being obviously destructive to Main Street is to maintain a fiction of keeping “separate” issues in their discreet silos. Linking trade and immigration is a red line that threatens their artifice. (It is precisely because trade and immigration ARE so inextricably linked that the red line must be policed at all costs.)
2. I’ve said before that perhaps the biggest war Trump’s fighting in Washington is against McConnell. I wonder how the votes against tariffs line up with potential votes for impeachment. I wonder if this move by McConnell is an unspoken threat on where Trump stands on impeachment. Likewise, I wonder if President Trump is confident to proceed at this moment because he knows he’s safe on impeachment. Because, at least IMO this is the closest Trump ever has come to bringing the fight right to the feet of McConnell and the CoC coalition he fronts.
Constitution/Article I/Section 8
“1: The Congress shall have Power…
3: To regulate Commerce with foreign Nations…”
No power enumerated to POTUS to regulate commerce (tariffs) with foreign nations.
Then again, there is no authority given in the Constitution for a FBI, CIA, NSA, DOJ, Dept Energy, Parks Dept, Dept of Interior, Dept of Trans, TSA, EPA, USDA, DEA, Homeland Security, FDA, FCC, BLM, National Forests, National Monuments, welfare, Obamacare, War Powers Act, National Emergency Act, corporate welfare, funding of PP, gun control, administrative law…and so on.
National emergencies and security emergencies are neat as far as hiwmthe executive branch is involved
Congress has – through duly-passed legislation – given lots of power to the president and to executive branch agencies. They gave it away. They can try to take it back – if they can overcome a veto.
They might be able to override a veto. All they need is a simple majority.
America LAST….that’s their moto.
time to start making phone calls and reading them the riot act. it may not do any good, but at least we will have let them know some of us are on to them
Trump needs to tweet links to Sundance’s exposes on the Uniparty. There is no time left to mince words.
Just when you think there’s light at the end of the tunnel the so-called Republican Senators are primed to clutch defeat from the jaws of victory. I hope they rot in hell.
Trump needs to call them out for being bought and paid for politicians. And that they would rather do what their pay-masters say than do what is right for the American people.
Americans don’t like that there is so much corruption, graft, and self dealing that goes on all the time in politics, and Trump should use his twitter megaphone to remind the voters of this all of the time. No more trying to get them to do the right thing in a nice way. They need to feel the wrath of the voters on this issue.
I saw yesterday that there were only eleven companies fined for hiring illegals in the whole US all of last year. The existing laws are not enforced by anyone anywhere. The underground cash-based illegal labor pool is nothing more than slave labor for the wealthy and business owners.
we need to remind people of the Truth about the tariffs. The “tax on the American people” boogeyman never materialized! The increase in prices and “harm” to the the American consumer is a lie and yet retold full time on all the Business Talking-head roundtables.
The alleged huge increase in prices as a tax/tariff would be manifest in an increase in “inflation” which is what economists call price increases. Yet, surprise inflation is essentially non-existent.
Read this:
https://www.breitbart.com/economy/2019/05/31/low-inflation-shows-tariffs-have-not-hurt-u-s-consumers/
Good grief. My ancestors did not bust their arses sharecropping, growing their own food and working sun up to sundown so we could give this country to people who hate us, their children.
McConnell has done this each and every time the President has wanted to do something and he has gone to the white house to threaten the President and then he makes sure that he does it in such a way that the President backs dow, but no matter what if McConnell is going to go ahead and stand with the Dems on impeachment then by all means go ahead and do so, but please if anyone reaches out to the President please let him know that we are praying for him and to please stand strong
The Republicans said to day that they are going to make sure that all the RINO’s stay in office and they will really make it rough for anyone who goes against them in the 2020 campaign
I sent an email to Joni Earnst They send me hundreds of emails a day asking for money
especially those people in the senate so thought she needed to know how I felt about what her standing with all those others today and how disgusted I was with the whole bunch.. I also said I was pretty sure she didn’t need any donations from people like me I am just a deplorable
All turncoat Republicans members of the Senate & House should be identified with a U(niparty) next to their name, as Sundance did to John Kennedy U-LA. Kennedy
U-R, was a Democrat. Is he up for re-election? He’s not on the Decepticon Caucus list.
I live in CA, so my wallet can’t do much of making a difference here. HOWEVER… I think this 2020 election should be nationalized by some organization, such as the Tea Party, to target the “decepticons” that are up for election. Here is the list…
John Cornyn (R-Texas)
Joni Ernst (R-Iowa)
Cory Gardner (R-Colorado)
Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina)
Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky)
Pat Roberts (R-Kansas)
Ben Sasse (R-Nebraska)
Thom Tillis (R-North Carolina)
I would be more than happy to contribute to the effort to remove these no-goods from office to make a statement that we mean business!
We’ve got to have this fight sooner or later. President Trump must feel at this time. I’m good with that. Let’s Get It On
Hmmm – lemmee see if I got this?
Elaine Chao stays out of jail / Mitch supports tariffs!
What did I miss?
Two thoughts.
First, when watching the presser this morning with President Trump and PM May, it was either in his opening remarks or within an answer to a reporter’s question, but he said something to the effect that he didn’t want to hear any press reports about US politicians being in the pocket of the cartels, when it comes to talk on the immigration/tariffs issue.
My reaction was, well, that was weird, wondering why he felt a need to insert that comment, was he warning the press to not publish a particular story or was he warning the politicians he’s onto a certain story.
Second, is this McConnell’s move to let the President know if he pushes the tariffs too much that the Senate just might have enough votes to back up the House’s impeachment game?
And in all this, I came to understand that there is a reason that is unspoken as to why now that Franklin Graham asked for a national day of prayer for our Commander in Chief. Something big is going on in the background.
Prayers continue, for our President, and our nation.
Thank you Sundance for this site that gives us a first class education on seeing through the decipticons.
Bill Cassidy (U-R), on the “Deception Caucus List,”
retweets and thanks PDJT.
If he’s your Senator, call him out.
The sooner Trump gets home from Europe, the better. Things are getting awfully hot here.
