The “Big Club” Fights Back Against Trump Tariffs – Senate Republicans, Paid by U.S. CoC, Prepare to Mount Assault…

…“It must be remembered that there is nothing more difficult to plan, more doubtful of success, nor more dangerous to manage than a new system. For the initiator has the enmity of all who would profit by the preservation of the old institution and merely lukewarm defenders in those who gain by the new ones.”

~ Niccolò Machiavelli

CTH has been fully immersed in the battle against the Chamber of Commerce Decepticons for so long we have to be careful of our language. This battle is the heart of Wall Street’s war against MAGA Main Street.

Republican senators from Mitch McConnell’s ‘decepticon caucus’ are now warning President Trump they will fully engage in an open effort to stop him from confronting the corrupt corporate systems that finance their life of indulgence. Tariff’s on Mexico are a bridge too far for Tom Donohue and the multinational Wall Street lobbying system. The republicans who benefit from K-Street lobbyist payments are now on full display.

Senate Leader Mitch McConnell has one major career alliance that has been unbroken and unchanged for well over two decades. That alliance is with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and specifically with CoC President Tom Donohue. [SEE HERE and SEE HERE].

However, decepticon senator John Kennedy (U-LA) has personally spoken to Trump and outlines the president will not back down in the face of their threats:

“He’s as serious as four heart attacks and a stroke,” Kennedy told reporters at the Capitol. “A 5% tariff isn’t going to break the bank. A 25% tariff is a different story, but we are a long way from there.” (link)

Through his power structure, McConnell directly controls about 8 to 15 republican senators; we have called them “The Decepticons” for years. [Cornyn, Thune, Porter, Blunt, Portman, Burr, Barasso, Crapo, Murkowski, Gardner, Roberts, Sasse, Tillis, Graham and now Romney]

While Main Street Americans benefit from the position of President Trump, all of Wall Street’s multinational and Big AG senators are opposed to Trump’s effort to secure the border.

Mitch McConnell, John Barrasso, Roy Blunt, John Thune, Jodi Ernst, Chuck Grassley, Kevin Kramer, Mike Rounds, Pat Roberts, Corey Gardner et al, are willing to support legislation to rebuke the president and keep the U.S-Mexico border in a continued state of crisis and collapse.

Senator Kevin Cramer, a North Dakota Republican, predicted that the Senate would have enough votes to override a presidential veto of any measure that would keep Trump’s tariffs on Mexico from going into effect June 10. “You’ve heard of people who are war weary,” Cramer said. “Senate Republicans are tariff weary.” (link)

POTUS Trump is disrupting the global order of things in order to protect and preserve the shrinking interests of the U.S. He is fighting, almost single-handed, at the threshold of the abyss. Our interests, our position, is zero-sum. Our opposition seeks to repel and retain the status-quo. They were on the cusp of full economic victory over the U.S.

The Senate “Decepticon Caucus” is outlined in this list. All of the republicans on this list would vote to rebuke the President (keep it handy):

Hopefully they will follow through with their threats. Then President Trump will veto their open-border position…. then they will have to override the President’s veto and voters will finally get to see the scale of the corruption within Mitch McConnell’s crew.

LONDON/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Defying increasing criticism from within his own party, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would likely go ahead with new tariffs on imports from Mexico to pressure it to clamp down on rising numbers of migrants entering the United States. Trump told a news conference in London he expected to impose 5% tariffs on Mexican imports from Monday, citing the high number of mostly Central American immigrants crossing the U.S. southern border with Mexico. In a last-ditch attempt to find a resolution, a Mexican delegation including Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard is set to take part in talks at the White House on Wednesday afternoon, hosted by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence. Trump will be in Europe to commemorate the anniversary of D-Day. […] The president warned Republicans in Congress not to block his efforts. “I don’t think they will do that. I think if they do, it’s foolish,” he said. But Republican senators warned that the White House may not have their backing, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell saying there was “not much support” among other Republicans for the tariffs. The threat has spooked global markets and put the ratification of a three-way trade pact between the two countries and Canada that took over a year to negotiate in doubt. The tariffs have also been criticized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and industry groups on concerns about increased costs for U.S. businesses and consumers. Mexico exports a broad array of goods to the United States, ranging from cars, auto parts and televisions to popular brands of beer. Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday tariffs on Mexican imports could cost the automaker’s major suppliers as much as $1 billion. (read more)

In these economic endeavors President Trump is disrupting decades of financial interests who use the U.S. as a host for their ideological endeavors. President Trump is confronting multinational corporations and the global constructs of economic systems that were put in place to the detriment of the host (USA) ie. YOU. There are trillions at stake; it is all about the economics; everything else is chaff and countermeasures.

Familiar faces, perhaps faces you previously thought were decent, are now revealing their alignment with larger entities that are our abusers.

To remind ourselves how Minority and Majority Senator McConnell took down the threat of the Tea Party revisit these old articles: CNN Part I and CNN Part II both showcase how McConnell works. Then do some research on how McConnell worked with Haley Barbour in Mississippi [SEE HERE].

Yes, Democrats are the opponents. However, the far more urgent MAGA enemy is Mitch McConnell.

(LINK)

