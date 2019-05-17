President Trump Removes Steel and Aluminum Tariffs From Canada and Mexico….

A combination of the NAFTA “Fatal Flaw” & transnational Chinese shipments, was always at the heart of President Trump placing steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada and Mexico during negotiations that culminated in the USMCA trade agreement. The goal was to block China from dumping product into the U.S. through the doors of Canada/Mexico.
Within the USMCA President Trump and Robert Lighthizer placed a specific rule Article 32:10 which grants the U.S. the right to veto (control) Canadian and Mexican purchase agreements with “Non FTA Market Countries”, ie. China.
This Article 32:10 rule is at the core of the USMCA agreement. However, after the USMCA agreement was reached President Trump kept the Steel/Aluminum tariffs in place. For those who don’t understand Trump (insert Chrystia Freeland here) the question was always: why?
Quite simply the answer behind the question was President Trump’s retention of leverage. Yes, in 2018 the USMCA was agreed to; however, the USMCA was not ratified by either Canada or Mexico…. it was only an agreement. Why would Trump remove critical leverage on an initial promise.
Trump is not a politician; he’s a businessman who knows promises are paper until they become action. Additionally, President Trump is a tactician; the tariff leverage was held until such a time as removing it would generate an immediate gain in national compliance toward his trade objective… That’s the action. Today:
(Bloomberg) President Donald Trump said the U.S. will lift steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada and Mexico, boosting efforts to encourage lawmakers to ratify a new North American trade deal.
“I’m pleased to announce that we’ve just reached an agreement with Canada and Mexico and will be selling our product into those countries without the imposition of tariffs or major tariffs,” Trump said at an event Friday. “Hopefully Congress will approve the USMCA quickly.”
In a joint statement Friday, Canada said it will lift retaliatory duties on U.S. products as part of the deal, which will take effect within two days. Mexican Deputy Foreign Minister Jesus Seade, in a Twitter post, welcomed Trump’s removal of the duties. Both nations suggested it would open the way for their lawmakers to approve the new trade pact.
The move will lift the 25% steel and 10% aluminum tariffs the U.S. placed on the two trading neighbors almost a year ago in the name of national security. The decision sparked tit-for-tat duties from Canada and Mexico on U.S. farming goods and other products, and became an obstacle for lawmakers in all three nations to ratifying the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
As part of the agreement, the U.S. will be able to re-impose the tariffs on metals imports if not enough is done to prevent any surge of metals imports beyond historical levels. The nations have also agreed to ramp up efforts to trace where the metals have come from originally, to stop the diversion of shipments from other nations to dodge tariffs.
The enforcement system will aim to advantage primary steel and aluminum producers in the three-nation trading bloc to ensure that the metal is melted, poured or smelted regionally. (read more)
President Trump is strategic. The timing is perfect as the U.S. has shown the world the administration’s response to China is unrelenting. As a result of Beijing failing to uphold their end of the prior agreement between Vice-Premier Liu He and USTR Robert Lighthizer, the negotiations with China have stopped.
The consequence of China failing to reach a free, fair and reciprocal trade agreement with the U.S., with strong enforcement mechanisms, means that China remains a “non market-based economy”. Tariffs against China now increase, and both Canada and Mexico are specifically accountable under the USMCA to retain the U.S. market position toward Chinese goods.
In essence, if Mexico or Canada violates USMCA Article 32:10, they will suffer similar consequences as currently visible toward China. The U.S. will enforce all the regulatory and compliance verification to ensure that Canada and Mexico do not engage in transnational shipments of Chinese products. That is the “enforcement system” that both nations will adhere to enjoy the benefits of steel/aluminum tariff removal.
The resulting trade dynamic, an inherent lopsided benefit to the U.S, is genuinely brilliant as executed by Trump’s team. Notice who wins.
President Trump and Secretary Wilbur Ross created the tariffs out of thin air. Yes, they simply created killer trade leverage… Now, two years later, in exchange, for removing a punishing trade restriction that (A) previously didn’t exist; and (B) was crushing both economies; Canada and Mexico remove all countervailing duties which further opens their markets to U.S. goods…. and, simultaneously, agree to the terms which were at the core of the original demands, intents and purposes of President Trump.
USTR Washington, DC –Today, the United States announced an agreement with Canada and Mexico to remove the Section 232 tariffs for steel and aluminum imports from those countries and for the removal of all retaliatory tariffs imposed on American goods by those countries. The agreement provides for aggressive monitoring and a mechanism to prevent surges in imports of steel and aluminum.
If surges in imports of specific steel and aluminum products occur, the United States may re-impose Section 232 tariffs on those products. Any retaliation by Canada and Mexico would then be limited to steel and aluminum products.
This agreement is great news for American farmers that have been subject to retaliatory tariffs from Canada and Mexico. At the same time, the Agreement will continue to protect America’s steel and aluminum industries. (USTR)
Canada and Mexico can no longer broker themselves as back-doors to the U.S. market; and at any given time, if either nation flinches, a future administration can pull out Article 32:10, enforcement entirely in the control of the United States, and POOF insta-leverage.
Don’t forget President Trump’s entire purpose for eliminating NAFTA was to stop Canada and Mexico from exploiting their access to the U.S. market at our expense. Initially both nations said they would never agree to terms that undercut their independent abilities. Here we are two years later, and they have agreed to the exact terms that underlined the original foundation of Trump’s position.
President Trump, Secretary Ross and Ambassador Lighthizer took the entire North American business community on a scenic two-year tour deep inside the land of leverage.
Greatest
economic President in modern history.
A businessman.
A Titan.
…”Complicated business folks, …complicated business”….
God bless you President Trump!
LikeLiked by 16 people
It takes a while to achieve the great things our POTUS wants for us. I hope, in time, many more people will see these great achievements. He really is making the Democrats look bad, as a side effect.
LikeLiked by 6 people
PBR;
He is doing a LOT more than ‘making the Democrats look bad’, he has completely obliterated his immediate predescesors legacy, and nearly obliterated the 3 before Obama, as well.
He makes Democrat and Republican administrations, AND ‘Leadership’ of both Houses of Congress, from BOTH parties, look HORRIBLE.
They have either been horribly incompetent, horribly corrupt, ot both, and they certainly haven’t had America or Americans best interests in mind.
The village idiot has got to be asking;
“HOLD it,….WHY hasn’t this been done like,…20-30 YEARS ago?
We have Democrats controlling Congress, then Republicans.
Ditto for the White House. How is it that neither of the parties represented OUR interests?
WHATS going ON here?
LikeLiked by 11 people
As my bride just opined, President Trump is “Changing the World” as he demonstrates the incompetence of other nations feckless and parasitic “Leaders” and Ruling Classes.
Citizens of the World are clamoring for leaders to “Be like Trump” and “Team with Trump.”
LikeLiked by 6 people
It’s like Kelsey Graham said about the politicians “they only care about making their own lives better”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
As my bride just opined, President Trump is “Changing the World”
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Democrats look bad” they are all about chaos… they bad… POTUS is breaking bad!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Impose massive tariffs and fines on Mexico for every alien invader and tax all costs of housing, food, medical, deportation, “free” lawyers…
LikeLiked by 6 people
Former ICE Head Tom Homan has a simple plan that he emphatically said could be used NOW.
1. Immediate Deportation of those illegal immigrants who went through the legal process, and have a court order to leave. (Visible, public, sends a message southward. He’s dumbfounded why ICE isn’t doing this.)
2. Send all immigration judges to the border, IMMEDIATELY process new arrivals, and IMMEDIATELY deport them (95%?). (This again sends a message – don’t come!)
3. Build new additional facilities along the border, to house new illegal immigrants. NO catch and release. (Process them immediately. Send a message.)
New ICE Director Mark Morgan, as a talking head on Fox a month or two back (before he got the job), said he completely agreed with Homan’s plan.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pure Art of the Deal. His tactical timing instincts are just incredible. The announcement says it all—smoothing the way for USMCA approval in all three countries.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Ristvan: As a Canadian I am a little upset that President Trump did not wait until after Canada’s October 2019 elections to lift tarrifs. I feel his political timing was off by 5 months.
Now sadly Trudope has a much better chance to get re-elected.
The good news is summer cottage season is just around the corner!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why would President Trump care about Canadian elections? He cares about America.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wes,with your dollar exchange rate,there is plenty to vote him out.Also the companies are leaving Canada for the US.Than you have your CO2 taxes,your own TPA he agreed to.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Point taken. But this was all about USMCA approval, not the Canadian Trudope election. BTW, from here I can see no way he could be re-elected. But ‘here’ is far away from Canadian ground truth.
And my bad news is I sold my share of our Canadian summer cottage on Lake Palmerston (owned since about 1970) two years ago cause my kids were not allowed in (violating the charter my father established long ago) and it was too arduous a journey to fly from Fort Lauderdale to Chicago for a 15 hour drive when we have a mountain cabin in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Georgia, a ‘mere’ 11 hour drive away near Lake Blueridge and the trout filled Toccoa river..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just awesome 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s get this puppy approved!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Robert: I am not sure that Trudope has approved the new trade deal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
hmmm , he signs it but then has to approve it, or does your legislature do that? I hope your country is rid of this moron in 5 months.
LikeLike
I was actually just thinking of on the US side.
LikeLike
He planned to open this alley up when it got intense with China.
Give farmers more options.
Tactical masterstroke!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Canada becomes the relief valve for pressure that the Chinese Communist Party thinks they have just put on our farmers. …Bada bing, bada boom.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Isn’t Friday supposed to be a slow news day?
just another thing PDJT seems to have turn upside down.
😎
LikeLiked by 8 people
Makes my head spin just contemplating attempting such negotiations. Husband and I were discussing the other day the brilliance of this man, husband pointed out he’s been saying the same things 30+ years and has probably been planning what he’d do if President for longer than I’ve been alive. But still… his brainpower is insane.
LikeLiked by 6 people
yes! Listen to the videos on YouTube of Trump 10, 20, 30 years ago. He is saying the same things! He makes politicians look like turnips!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hmmm…. the intel to guarantee Canadian and Mexican compliance, ie. re transformation of Chinese steel, better be good.
The line of max profit for C & M is still Chinese steel.
LikeLike
I see various mayor’s, senator’s COC of San Diego, tweeting out support to now get USMCA passed.
I checked what Schumer (D’s) had to say.
“I have always said that we should be focusing our efforts on China, not on Mexico, Canada or Europe. It is a good thing these tariffs will be lifted, and we should urge our allies to join us in preventing China’s predatory practices. There are still many other issues that are outstanding before Democrats would support the USMCA.”
LikeLike
LIKE WHAT< Schumer? When it happens, the Dirty Dems will take credit.
LikeLike
If they try (& they will), they’ll enjoy the same success that 0bama has enjoyed for trying to take credit for the current economy.
LikeLike
Horowitz effect?
Demoncraps have toned down a bit.
LikeLike
The frikin’ Democrats shouldn’t even have the dang nerve to TOUCH this agreement!! President Trump did it perfectly!! The Dems should be ashamed as should republicans that they NEVER did anything like this for the country decades ago!!! This just pisses me off to see Schumer’s words!! 😡
LikeLike
I feel about Trump the way my father felt about Reagan.
I have a feeling that if he were alive today, my dad would have been as giddy as I am now after reading that article! Why do we allow politicians to have anything to do with trade agreements?
LikeLike
Exactly!! All they do is anything that benefits only, ONLY themselves!!
LikeLike
Beautiful! Creates stakeholders in major battleground states for USMCA!! why Dimms refuse to move on union friendly pact is beyond ludicrous!!!
LikeLike
BOOM.
💥💥💥
GBVSGGEPDJT
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLike
What about lumber?
LikeLike
What’s the status of the USMCA deal?
Aren’t Democrats and Swamp rat Republicans blocking approval?
I doubt Democrats will allow it to move forwardbefore the 2020 election, or afterwards if President Trump is reelected and they maintain the House.
They cannot allow President Trump to get a victory for America. They would rather American workers suffer than President Trump get credit. And Swamp rat Republicans and their Multi-National Corporate sponsors would just rather have American workers suffer. Full stop.
LikeLike
Great!
A. And Trump will HAMMER THEM in the Midwest. How will they spin that?
B. Or he simply cancels NAFTA, and we go back to pre-NAFTA.
LikeLike
He’s using this to crush China’s collective nuts. I love it.
LikeLike
That makes him the nutcraker.
LikeLiked by 1 person
America-First WINS 6 WAYS … and counting:
• We create USA-Mexico-Canada ENFORCEMENT vs. Trans-Shipments from China (and others).
• All 3 nations remove tit-for-tat Tariffs that have been SUPPRESSING our economies.
• USA exporters gain unfettered access to Mexican and Canadian Markets.
• All 3 nations now have INCENTIVES and NO DISINCENTIVES to pass USMCA.
• Our Enforcement Mechanisms create a minimum standard for Deals with Japan, the EU & China.
• China FORFEITS back-door Trans-Shipment access, Trade Deal Leverage and FACE!
LikeLike
While the damned M$M made it look like “Trump caved”.
LikeLike
Good! Trump is pressing forward and getting things done. While fake news dwells in Russia Hoax and attacking Trump.
I just hope they intensify their attacks on Barr. Make the guy really really pissed.
We need him as motivated as possible to go after the Marxists criminals.
LikeLike
What’s the story on the crazy milk tariffs prior to USMCA? Still there, gone, or lessened?
LikeLike
1. Unaddressed is if enough key Congress members agreed to sign on with said changes.
2. Sundance, others, do I have this right? Since we tariff China 25%, will Canada and Mexico do the same??!! If yes – Holy crapola!
3. Japan just dropping meat tariffs is a great sign, and I’m hoping bodes well for a trade deal. (It also shows how incompetent our people are, the Japanese tariff was added due yo Mad Cow and never dropped.)
Japan #3 GDP in the world.
Canada #10 (inked).
South Korea #12 – first new deal.
Mexico #15 (inked).
LikeLike
A businessman.
This.
Amazing what can get done when people that have spent time in the private sector get elected.
Rep. Nunes was/is a cattle rancher.
LikeLike
So — does this now remove the excuse Congress had for not ratifying the new USMCA??
LikeLike