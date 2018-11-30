G20 Trilat – President Trump, Japanese PM Shinzo Abe and India’s Prime Minister Modi…

An important trilateral meeting between President Trump, Prime Minister Abe and Prime Minister Modi which forms an important economic alliance for President Trump’s Indo-Pacific economic strategy. This larger geopolitical strategy is the counterweight to China’s One-Belt/One-Road (red dragon) maneuver.

[Transcript] Buenos Aires, Argentina – 2:39 P.M. AST – PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you very much. It’s a great honor to be with Prime Minister Modi of India, and, as you know, Prime Minister Abe of Japan. And we just had a great meeting, and we’re having now what we call a “trilat.”

The relationships between our three countries is extremely — extremely good, extremely strong. I think, with India, maybe stronger than ever. And with Japan, I think, stronger than ever. We’re doing very well together. We’re doing a lot of trade together. We’re doing a lot of defense together, a lot of military purchases.

And we’re going to now have a little discussion between the three of us. So thank you very much.

Mr. Prime Minister.

PRIME MINISTER MODI: (As interpreted.) I feel this is a very good occasion for our three countries — countries which have shared values, democratic values — Japan, America, and India together. We will be playing a big role together for world peace, prosperity, and stability.

I’m also happy that both the countries are our strategic partners. Both of them are very good friends. And the three countries together — it is a matter of good fortune that we will work together.

When you look at the acronym of our three countries — Japan, America, and India — it is “JAI,” which, in Hindi or in India, in general, is for “success.” In a way, this “JAI” — “success,” this message — is a good message that goes out. It’s a good beginning.

And together, as I said earlier, we’ll be playing a very big role to work together for world peace, prosperity, and stability.

PRIME MINISTER ABE: (As interpreted.) I am very delighted to hold the first-ever Japan-U.S.-India trilateral summit meeting today. Japan, the U.S., and India share fundamental values and strategic interests. And I certainly hope to further reinforce our trilateral partnership and to continuing our close cooperation toward realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific.

By having three of us working together, we’ll bring more prosperity and more stability in the region, as well as globally.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you very much.

Q Mr. President, what did you discuss with MBS?

PRESIDENT TRUMP: We had no discussion. We had no discussion. We might, but had none.

Thank you very much everybody.

END – 2:43 P.M. AST

