G20 Trilat – President Trump, Japanese PM Shinzo Abe and India’s Prime Minister Modi…

An important trilateral meeting between President Trump, Prime Minister Abe and Prime Minister Modi which forms an important economic alliance for President Trump’s Indo-Pacific economic strategy.  This larger geopolitical strategy is the counterweight to China’s One-Belt/One-Road (red dragon) maneuver.

.

[Transcript] Buenos Aires, Argentina – 2:39 P.M. AST – PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you very much. It’s a great honor to be with Prime Minister Modi of India, and, as you know, Prime Minister Abe of Japan. And we just had a great meeting, and we’re having now what we call a “trilat.”

The relationships between our three countries is extremely — extremely good, extremely strong. I think, with India, maybe stronger than ever. And with Japan, I think, stronger than ever. We’re doing very well together. We’re doing a lot of trade together. We’re doing a lot of defense together, a lot of military purchases.

And we’re going to now have a little discussion between the three of us. So thank you very much.

Mr. Prime Minister.

PRIME MINISTER MODI: (As interpreted.) I feel this is a very good occasion for our three countries — countries which have shared values, democratic values — Japan, America, and India together. We will be playing a big role together for world peace, prosperity, and stability.

I’m also happy that both the countries are our strategic partners. Both of them are very good friends. And the three countries together — it is a matter of good fortune that we will work together.

When you look at the acronym of our three countries — Japan, America, and India — it is “JAI,” which, in Hindi or in India, in general, is for “success.” In a way, this “JAI” — “success,” this message — is a good message that goes out. It’s a good beginning.

And together, as I said earlier, we’ll be playing a very big role to work together for world peace, prosperity, and stability.

PRIME MINISTER ABE: (As interpreted.) I am very delighted to hold the first-ever Japan-U.S.-India trilateral summit meeting today. Japan, the U.S., and India share fundamental values and strategic interests. And I certainly hope to further reinforce our trilateral partnership and to continuing our close cooperation toward realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific.

By having three of us working together, we’ll bring more prosperity and more stability in the region, as well as globally.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you very much.

Q Mr. President, what did you discuss with MBS?

PRESIDENT TRUMP: We had no discussion. We had no discussion. We might, but had none.

Thank you very much everybody.

END – 2:43 P.M. AST

45 Responses to G20 Trilat – President Trump, Japanese PM Shinzo Abe and India's Prime Minister Modi…

  1. simicharmed says:
    November 30, 2018 at 7:06 pm

    These media folk NEED to vanish from the earth! Society could would be much better without their propaganda and utter ignorance…

    • Publius2016 says:
      November 30, 2018 at 7:11 pm

      Insane! Japan and Indian standing beside 45! Wheres MBS? Really???

      • Publius2016 says:
        November 30, 2018 at 7:11 pm

        India

      • simicharmed says:
        November 30, 2018 at 7:19 pm

        Indeed! Absolutely pathetic! A gaggle of soy-boy-girl characters pretending to be something else….”Journalist” (?) – no longer exists. These are pure-bred communists who do not understand communism….nor capitalism….nor the benefits of OXYGEN!

        • Paco Loco says:
          November 30, 2018 at 8:09 pm

          These press people are dumber than a stump. They never learned the meaning of appropriate and only want to “grand stand” in front of a TV camera.

          God speed President Trump, PM Abe and PM Modi for working to promote peace and prosperity. These are the big things that we hired POTUS to bring home and he always does.

  2. railer says:
    November 30, 2018 at 7:08 pm

    Those photos will give Xi some heartburn, and I see our host has included a little cartoon to remind us.

    • Publius2016 says:
      November 30, 2018 at 7:12 pm

      Seriously! China papers the world in Yuan @10% interest…take the “development loan” at your own risk, fools.

      • Molly says:
        November 30, 2018 at 8:11 pm

        Let’s hear it for the Belt and Road coming unbuckled!

      • Q&A says:
        November 30, 2018 at 8:16 pm

        I saw on TV an interview with an islander native whose island nation took up China’s development offer. He said they came in with all Chinese laborers and hired no local help. They built a couple of roads but started lots of new businesses that only hired Chinese. After two or so years, the roads fell apart but the businesses stayed and the locals were no better off except their government was now in debt to the Chinese.

    • fleporeblog says:
      November 30, 2018 at 7:31 pm

      The implications of this meeting will send shockwaves across all of Communist China 🇨🇳! I remember John Bolton at the press conference sharing this would be one of the meetings at the G20. I thought 💭 to myself that our President and his Killers were sending a clear message to President Xi. The Chinese have had a few days to absorb the ramifications of it.

      This is the ultimate “Trump Card”. China 🇨🇳 understands it better than anyone else. If India 🇮🇳 were to become Most Favorite Nation, the Chinese better prepare for a revolution throughout their country. They can kiss it all goodbye. Those ghost cities will be burned to rubble and ashes.

      The LEVERAGE our President and his KILLERS have on China 🇨🇳 cannot really be quantified. India 🇮🇳 is very dependent on fuel. They alone could provide our LNG producers enough business to last a lifetime.

      People need to strap in because the ride is about to takeoff at speeds we can’t even imagine!

      • Alonzo says:
        November 30, 2018 at 7:38 pm

        186,232 miles/second sounds very good to me.

      • Golden Advice says:
        November 30, 2018 at 7:40 pm

        Poor Panda! LOL!

      • FrankieZee says:
        November 30, 2018 at 8:32 pm

        And as a country, who would you rather have to deal with: India and Japan or Communist China? The Trumpster has China boxed in. We get through this XMAS without their cheap manufactured crap the faster they will fall.

      • BlackKnightRides says:
        November 30, 2018 at 8:38 pm

        Watch for President Trump to work the Most Favored Nation angle with China:

        • Bill Clinton conferred MFN status on China in 2000 and worked China into the WTO.

        • Imagine the shock waves when President Trump SUSPENDS China’s MFN status
        … due to the scope and scale of China’s Trade Violations and Theft of IP
        … and SLAPS Tariffs on all $567 Billion of Chinese Exports to America.

        • Then President Trump asks the WTO to suspend China as well
        … until we certify that China has abandoned past transgressions to earn MFN back
        … through a new USA-China Bilateral Trade Deal.

        • President Trump makes it clear that America with WITHDRAW from the WTO unless it agrees to suspend China and adopts REFORMS that preclude ANY member from repeating China’s transgressions.

        • Every WTO member would suddenly be racing to secure Bilateral Trade Deals with America as insurance against the inevitable.

        • dufrst says:
          November 30, 2018 at 8:52 pm

          We can only dream. This may yet happen, but let’s see if a deal can be forged. There is a lot of pressure on Trump and Trump is not an ideologue. He believes in deals. He may yet come to realization that China is not ever going to make a fair deal with the US, but I hope he doesn’t come to that realization too late, because he’s the only president that has the ability to shift gears completely and remake the world’s alliances in order to counter China.

          • BlackKnightRides says:
            November 30, 2018 at 8:56 pm

            I’m looking for an announcement of QUARTERLY hikes in the scope and scale of Tariffs on China.

            Suddenly defines the INEVITABLE and removes all ambiguity for companies sitting on the fence or hoping to wait out POTUS.

      • mickeyhamtramck says:
        November 30, 2018 at 9:03 pm

        So great to see our great President having trade agreement signings, bi- lateral and tri-lateral talks with big nations. Using every minute ‘burning daylight’ , not missing a moment in order to strategize and influence important matters. While lesser leaders ponder over the suggested world taxes on cow farts and how many bathrooms will be needed for 50 genders, and……… the

  3. Doppler says:
    November 30, 2018 at 7:15 pm

    Japan, America, India. JAI = success in Hindi. Some pretty strong symbolism there, given geography and not so ancient history. Perhaps someday the dinner tomorrow night between Presidents Trump and Xi, and the negotiation it promises, will be dramatized successfully.

  4. Sunshine says:
    November 30, 2018 at 7:26 pm

    The body language is wonderful, all smiles and relaxed. Among friends. Not like robot-type Justin who barely managed to crack a fake smile. Life is great and business will be greater.

    • tucker7518 says:
      November 30, 2018 at 7:30 pm

      At least Justin’s fake eyebrow didn’t fall off.

    • Rex70 says:
      November 30, 2018 at 7:59 pm

      That Modi guy LOVES this President! It’s very enjoyable to watch him interact with DJT–and DJT clearly has an affinity for Modi as well. India is in a good place right now, and I find it reassuring that Trump is trying to put as much American economic momentum behind India as possible. Great pictures.

  5. no-nonsense-nancy says:
    November 30, 2018 at 7:27 pm

    Both of these men like and respect our president very much.

  6. dissonant1 says:
    November 30, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    This makes me feel so good I can’t express. Our VSG President works the Dragon-Slayer magic right before our (and the world’s) eyes. Just like he is leveraging the Saudis and Israel and Europe against the failing Iranians and the puffed-up but fragile Russians. Just because the corrupted, stupid media chooses not to see it or report it doesn’t mean that we can’t! For the sake of the U.S. and the world we need to make sure the VSG gets six more years!

  7. Brant says:
    November 30, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    MBS? What is that? Sorry.

  8. nimrodman says:
    November 30, 2018 at 7:48 pm

    Fortunately, it’s 6 miles away from where the leaders are:

    Eight Gas Bombs Discovered Near G20 Summit Protest Area
    https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2018/11/30/eight-gas-bombs-discovered-near-g20-summit-protest-area/

    … authorities found several “gasoline bombs” near the site where protesters are gathering to demonstrate against the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires.

    Police found homemade explosives devices put together with plastic bottles and cloth wicks inside an abandoned vehicle described as a taxi cab. Officials say the protest site is around six miles from the summit’s main venue, the Associated Press reported.

    Notwithstanding the bombs’ discovery, Bullrich said in a statement that “a day of peace and without violence is expected.”

  9. Ghost says:
    November 30, 2018 at 7:55 pm

    Observations from a smaller limb.

    Reports from India’s press.

    “The meeting assumed importance in the wake of China flexing its muscles in the strategic Indo-Pacific region. Asserting that India will “continue to work together on shared values”, Modi said that meeting is dedicated to democratic values. The prime minister also said the meeting was a convergence of vision between the three nations.

    The Japanese premier said he was happy to participate the trilateral discussion while Trump appreciated India’s growth.

    The leaders emphasised the importance of cooperation among the three countries on all major issues like connectivity, sustainable development, counterterrorism and maritime and cyber security.”

    They are also reporting that Modi had a bilateral private meeting with Saudi Crown Prince MBS.

    Now think about who’s missing so far. Australia, if I were there leaders I’d be worried a little. Maybe they shouldn’t have worked to undermine VSGPDJT.

  10. dufrst says:
    November 30, 2018 at 8:48 pm

    I was going to mention India in the last post on the Japan and US bilateral meetings, but here it is! There is so much here to unpack, but the bottomline is China can be replaced and countered militarily easily. China has to realize that Trump is looking for a real offer tomorrow. No more bs! If our VSG smells a rat tomorrow, all bets could be off for China, as Trump will understand that they intend nothing but rivalry, opposition to the US and ultimately supremacy over us rather than partnership and fair and righteous competition with us.

    Japan and India represent two ends of the spectrum. One is a very advanced economy, in fact the second most advanced single economy in the world and the other is a developing nation of billions that has the potential to be a major economic power in the future. Japan has had a very fruitful economic relationship with the US and has benefitted immensely from the military umbrella of the US, which the US willing provided as a national security imperative to keep it’s past foes close (Germany as well)

    With that said, Japan now wants its sovereignty fully restored. It wants to be able to provide for its own defense because of the rise of China and finally they have a POTUS who is willing to allow them that opportunity! However, Japan also understands that it can not be fully independent of the US, because of China. China has grown into an economic behemoth in the past 20 years and is on course to become a massive military superpower on par with the US in the coming decades. The US and Japan recognize that with 1.5 billion people, China could become an economic and military superpower the likes of which the world has never seen before by mid-century!

    All major powers must consider the worst case scenarios when considering geo-strategic rivals and adversaries. If China chooses to be belligerent and hostile towards the US, the current global superpower, instead of a partner, then what is the alternative course for those nations that rely on the US for their security and prosperity and for the US itself? The only alternative is the type of alliances that can be formed that can bind them together to counter this potential menace!

    I will not adopt Modi’s moniker of JIA, because it places the US last, but I will applaud the trilateral alliance that could be formed among these three democracies. India is projected to surpass China in population in the next decade or two. Japan and the US remain supreme leaders in technological innovation in all fields. India has emerged as major source of engineering and software talent that has contributed greatly to the innovation created in Silicon Valley (see CEOs of Google, Microsoft, and Adobe and others) and its cultivating its own based of technological innovation at home. Militarily, the US and Japan, along with Australia, are already in alliance, while India has a long time military partnership with Russia going back to the Cold War days. India’s leading geopolitical foe, Pakistan has had a long standing alliance with the US and this alliance led India to keep the US at arms length, even as it has sought peaceful ties with the US. Now, the US under Trump has essentially severed alliance ties with Pakistan because of its refusal to deal with terrorism on its soil and in Afghanistan. Pakistan has signed up with China’s One Belt, One Road initiative, which basically makes Pakistan a vassal state of China! China and India have been long time rivals that have developed over the years unevenly, with China decisively growing and becoming a world superpower far faster than India. China’s economic relationship and geopolitical partnership with the US during the latter part of the Cold War against the Soviet Union, paved the way for where China is today. But China has turned all of that good partnership into a hostile rivalry and thus the US is in need of finding ways to tame the monster it created!

    So, I believe there is no better time than now to reshape the world’s alliances and relationships. We have the right leaders in the world, particularly the right president of the US! The US-Japan-India Partnership would be an alliance that could properly counter China’s ambitions around the world and give the other Asians nations, in particular ASEAN a counterweight against China’s growing ambitions. Right now, One Belt, One Road, seems to be the most ambitious developmental program in the world, but it’s only meant to serve needs of the Chinese to find work, wealth, and secure key resources for its 1.5 billion people.

    The US-Japan-India (Australia can be assumed to be with the US) can be a geoeconomics and geopolitical alliance for the 21st century as US-UK-European alliance with NATO was for the 20th century. The current three leaders are nationalists and ambitious. All three nations are in rivalries with China on some level from historic and geopolitical bases. Combined they would form the largest population, democratic, economic, technological and military alliance in history. Abe saw this many years ago. Trump sees it. Does Modi see it? Does he sign on? Can the US-Japan-India have an alliance while India maintains military and intelligence ties with Russia?

    India is the wild card here. They have a historic distrust of the US because of Pakistan. Trump understands this and has thrown Pakistan overboard. Is this enough for India? I believe India should look at how Japan, South Korea, and even China has developed because of their relationships with the US. They should look at how Europe has prospered because of the US as well. They should look at the alternative too. China now backs its greatest geopolitical foe in Pakistan. Russia and China have a de-facto alliance in terms of their mutual adversary in the US. This is a tough decision for Modi but this meeting I think is a moment of truth. Trump and Abe want this alliance and they see the great potential. They see the implications for Southeast Asia in particular and frankly for the world if this alliance forms! Three great leaders that can make history and change the geopolitical chess board for generations. China is watching…

    An aside, I would love to see a bilateral between Trump and Bolsonaro of Brazil too! Brazil is also a major developing nation and democracy that can help the US as an alternative sourcing location to China, along with Indonesia (democracy) and Vietnam. While Vietnam is not a democracy, it could prove to be a key strategic ally, because Vietnam despises China and will oppose their ambitions. Vietnam may yet be to China what China was to the Soviet Union in the Cold War days. New alliances are forming folks. We are in a new age of superpower rivalry. China is just the latest dragon the US has to take on and slay (if need be) for the cause of freedom!

    • MoMar says:
      November 30, 2018 at 9:01 pm

      Prime Minister Modi placed America *second*, not last. He said “JAI” – Japan, America, India. And it is “Jai” in Hindi and other Indian languages. Please look it up.

    • dufrst says:
      November 30, 2018 at 9:09 pm

      Right on cue…Next US-Brazil please! The counter China alliances are forming with he right leaders in place in key nations.

  11. simicharmed says:
    November 30, 2018 at 8:56 pm

    Pour me something Tall an Strong, make it a hurricane before I go Insane, it’ only past 12 but I don’t care – It’ 5-oclock somewhere…..

