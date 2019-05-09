5:00pm Tonight – The Inflection Point in U.S-China Trade…

This is the big one. This is the inflection moment. Tonight around 5:00pm Chinese Vice-Chairman Liu He will engage with team U.S.A. on the substantive issues around the future of the U.S-China trade relationship. Trillions at stake.
At midnight tonight the tariffs on Round One of Chinese goods are scheduled to increase from 10 percent to 25 percent. Round Two is yet determined. The background for the disposition of TEAM USA was outlined HERE.
Mnuchin – Trump – Lighthizer and Ross
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnunchin previously worked a 150-page outline agreement with China on seven chapters of trade issues covering: Theft of U.S. intellectual property; protection for trade secrets; forced technology transfers; competition policy; access to financial services; and currency manipulation. Last week China reversed course on all of the substantive agreements.
Today Vice-Chairman Liu He is going to try to justify to President Trump why China can no longer accept the commitments they made over the past three months.
It cannot be overstated how everything in/around DC must first be filtered through the prism of this inflection point. At the heart of U.S. politics, the majority of the Senate Chamber is aligned with the Chinese through purchased multinational lobbying interests. Again, there are trillions at stake. Wall Street through K-Street has paid the Big Club to defend their multinational/financial interests from President Trump.
BEIJING (Reuters) – China appealed to the United States to meet it halfway to salvage a deal that could end their trade war, with its chief negotiator in Washington for two days of talks hoping to stave off U.S. tariff hikes set to be triggered on Friday.
The two sides had appeared to be converging on a deal until last weekend, when U.S. President Donald Trump announced his intention to raise tariffs with his negotiators saying that China was backtracking on earlier commitments.
“The U.S. side has given many labels recently, ‘backtracking’, ‘betraying’ etc…China sets great store on trustworthiness and keeps its promises, and this has never changed,” Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng said on Thursday.
[…] Gao said the decision to send the delegation led by Vice Premier Liu He to Washington despite the tariff threat demonstrated China’s “utmost sincerity”.
“We hope the U.S. can meet China halfway, take care of each others’ concerns, and resolve existing problems through cooperation and consultations,” he said.
Gao urged the United States to eschew unilateral action, while warning China was fully prepared to defend its interests.
“China’s attitude has been consistent and China will not succumb to any pressure. China has made preparations to respond to all kinds of possible outcomes.” He did not elaborate.
U.S. government and private sector sources previously told Reuters that a draft trade agreement was riddled with reversals by China that undermined core U.S. demands.
In each of the seven chapters of the draft, China had deleted its commitments to change laws to resolve core complaints that caused the United States to launch a trade war: Theft of U.S. intellectual property and trade secrets; forced technology transfers; competition policy; access to financial services; and currency manipulation.
The stripping of binding legal language from the draft struck directly at the highest priority of U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer – who views changes to Chinese laws as essential to verifying compliance after years of what U.S. officials have called empty reform promises. (read more)
President Trump also stated his willingness to levy Round-Two tariffs on an additional $325 billion of China’s goods; layered on top of the $250 billion of its products already outlined.
Since July 2018, China has cumulatively imposed counter-tariffs of up to 25 percent on about $110 billion of U.S. products. China last levied tariffs, of 5 percent to 10 percent, on $60 billion U.S. goods including liquefied natural gas and small aircraft in September ’18.
Based on 2018 U.S. Census Bureau trade data, China only has about $10 billion in U.S. imports left to levy in retaliation for further U.S. tariffs, including crude oil and large aircraft.
I tend to have Nihilistic qualities but for some reason I want negotiations to fail, Wall Street goes apoplectic, and masks removed from Chinese bought politicians serving in our government.
Matt – I’m with you….
Because u are antimaga then. Only antimaga people want trump agenda to fail.
Onebymetallica,
You forgot the /s at the end of your post. The whole point of the US/China trade negotiation and MAGA is to get back to where America looks out for Americans first. The failure of these trade talks is MAGA – returning factories and middle class jobs to their rightful place.
With all due respect, Donald is prepared EITHER way! He knows, as Sundance often points out, the Panda mask.
GO DONALD! WE LOVE YOU! ALL THE WAY!
I would rather have Team Trump get a great deal, Main Street economy benefit and Wall Street multinationals still go apoplectic.
dd,
I am with MLB; There IS NO DEAL to be had! NEVER was; trade negotiations with Chicoms are NOT like trade deals with other nations.
PDJT says to Chicoms; HERE are 7 major ways that you aee CHEATING.
You want a deal? QUIT cheating, with verifiable enforcement, and we got a deal. Chicoms say “No, but how about meeting us 1/2 way?”
So, what, they are only going to cheat 1/2 as much, and TRUST them, cause they REALLY mean it, this time?
For Chicoms to agree to PDJT’s terms, with verifiability and enforcement, would DESTROY the Chicom’s hold on China. They simply CAN NOT compete, UNLESS they cheat.
It was ALWAYS going to end up this way, and PDJT, being a VSG, has known this all along.
And NOTHING the China shills in Congress do, is going to cause him to change coarse.
I agree Dutchman… we have always known that this was to be the outcome.
In a nearly perfect Zero sum game:
One side ends up with 100%;
The other side ends up with ZERO.
I now believe that President Trump may have been holding off on declassifying and releasing some of the Spygate documents to use as “leverage” against Chicom bought-and-paid-for senators he may need to support his trade initiatives……or, I could be reading too much into the timing of each occurrence.
MAGA!
The Nihilistic qualities MUST be seen to the rest of the BIG FELLAS — > Banks, CoC, Hedge Fund Operators, Wall Street…these are the ones that will take it in the shorts and this will go to do something else that PDJT has talked about. Encircling the TBTF Institutions with a MODIFIED Glass-Segal act where these companies don’t get squat and the SMALLER BANKS get the job, the ONES who are NOT to TBTF…
Reason why I know this: I was standing in a line and this guy and I started yapping about the gov and I told him a thing or two about PDJT going after the big guys/TBTF and he said that he is A CONTRACTOR for some part of the gov that is going around to the small banks and bringing their software/hardware up to speed for processing…HMM Says I…PDJT following through on his promise. Promise(s) Made, Promise(s) Kept!!! I foresee a giant cloud over the heads of CoC, TBTF guys, hedge funds…etc!!!
They backpedaled because they thought Mueller was going to deliver the goods on collusion/obstruction and the impeachment train would leave the station in Congress and they could just play the game until Trump was gone.
But that didn’t happen.
That brilliant philosophical saying comes to mind: “Boy y’all ain’t got but Jack and S***, and jack left town”
I don’t like China’s odd on this one. They are no longer dealing with a spineless, greedy, politician. They are dealing with tough, dyed in the wool, Americans.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So I guess they prefer having 100% of nothing to having 50% of SOMETHING—allrighty then!
After today the President might consider referring publicly to some of the senators as “the Senator from Kentucky and China, Mitch McConnell…”, “the Senator from North Carolina and China, Richard Burr, ” etc.
I suspect the subpoena issued to Don Jr. yesterday was a message sent by the Big Club to POTUS. That is why he specifically addressed it during the presser today.
He addressed it because he was ASKED about. Be honest
Primary reason he gave his ‘surprise’ press conference today. He wanted to broadcast how excited he will be to see $100B in tarriffs flowing into the Treasury and how he would like to do a deal, but no biggie if we don’t. He knew China would be watching. Negotiator in Chief!
I am a burn it all down kind of gal. But
I want whatever is best for our country.
I know that PRESIDENT TRUMP wants what is best for our country. I will trust that our negotiators will see to it, no matter how loud the uniparty screams.
Gotta like that in a woman! Lots of spunk.
If I were to wager on the outcome of these negotiations, my money would be on “no deal.” The Chinese will play the long game and try to wait President Trump out. They may re-engage if he gets a second term, but that will be all hat and no cattle, as well. Unless, of course, their rather fragile economy is on its last legs at some point (a serious possibility).
Don’t think the Chinese have the luxury of the long game. Too many things have gone wobbly. African swine fever, global downturn except in US, excess capacity in steel and aluminum, overbuilt housing market about to bust….
LikeLiked by 9 people
The over-built housing bubble is the biggest issue not really being covered by the MSM. This is the critical (though not the only) problem with the entire Chinese economy, because most Chinese companies are way, way over-leveraged because of real-estate investments, which are only worth a fraction of what they are on the books for. Everyone in China has bought into the erroneous idea that the Chinese Gvmt will never allow real-estate value/prices to decrease, and that they will always continue to increase. It wouldn’t take much to pop that bubble – maybe a few well-placed tweets by Trump – and there goes the foundation for the entire Chinese economy. And since there is no retirement plan in China, all Chinese citizens who have invested their life-savings in real-estate (most of them do) will instantly loose most of their life savings. That is a recipe for revolution/regime-change.
So Dennis Rodman negotiated with Kim, I say we should send Bill Murray in to negotiate with the Chinese cuz negotiating with them is like his movie Groundhog Day. Or maybe a bit like Caddy Shack….”it’s a Cinderella story…”
The silhouette of the four had me LOL as the kids say 🙂
Was reading on some site, a comment that Romney and some other RINO are planning on entering the 2020 race to see if they can primary President Trump.
I think that may also be behind China’s actions.
One thing my late husband used to say from his days as a broker of commercial real estate opportunities, when showing property to prospective Chinese buyers, they would always inquire as to when his listing expired, that when they found out the date when it expired they would then go directly to the seller the day after the listing ran out in order to save on paying broker fees. I think China sees Romney as their opportunity to play that same game; thinking they just have to wait until the current White House occupant’s term runs out.
Something the Iranian’s also think they can do given former Sec.State Kerry’s behind the back wheeling and dealing with them.
Loved in today’s press remarks that President Trump publicly called out Kerry for his duplicitous work with the Iranians. I sure hope he gets charged with interfering with foreign policy violations, even if it’s the never tried and tested Logan Act. Something needs to be do to let the current President of our nation and his Cabinet members do their job.
Mitt couldn’t win a sure thing in 2012.too many of us know him for the 2-faced b@$tard he is!
Trump will absolutely hammer Mitch. Think about Jeb and his low energy. Jeb will never out live that nickname. Why would Mitch want to get labelled and hammered by something he will never out live. Mitch does not have the balls to go toe-to-toe with Trump!
The Chinese want their cake and eat it too. Bet they’ve lobbied the CofC hard these past few months!
I’m saying a prayer for our President tonight (although I know he doesn’t need it!). A solid deal with China that turns the corner on past weakness would be a HISTORIC WIN – a tremendous win for all of us.
It’s so cool to witness in real time one of the greatest Presidents in our history take the Art of The Deal to this level. God’s Speed, Donald!!!
I’d say President Trump always needs our prayers even if he’s one tough cookie and knows how to take care of himself. Truth is none of us is that tough, we all benefit from and appreciate the support of people who make our successes possible.
Very interesting is that now there’s Trump and there’s Congress and let’s hope he’s not going to capitulate to them and their corrupt bought off agendas. They subpoena Don Jr thinking it will get Trump to renegotiate with China because Wall Street is up to their eyeballs in deals. Crazy how this is unfolding. Wish most Americans were more awake.
They’re not awake—they’re woke (slang for stupid).
So you are saying the Senate is controlled by China??????
Wall Street is overlooking the $trillions that could be awaiting it with a de-nuked NK if it backed POTUS’ negotiations with Panda/Dragon.
If these people weren’t so arrogant, they’d just take Trump’s terms for now and wait us out. All they have to do is keep ramming the bodies over our Southern border for another 15-20 years, and they’ll be able to outvote us. Hate to sound doom and gloom, but the statistics only point in one direction.
What about rare earth elements?
What percent of those do we produce in this country and do no bring in from China?
We need mineral independence!
MAGA
We have plenty of rare earth elements but environmentalists will not let us mine them. Note most of our rare earth elements occur around our deserts.
Death Valley is a beautiful place to visit/camp. Been there many times with my sons when they were Scouts. But, National Security (rare earth minerals are a part of National Security) is more important. If we can keep the mining to one portion of the area, then great. If not, the CA desert is quite large. Plenty of places to camp.
Don’t know what’s in the draft, but a few of the things I have seen Chinese businesses commonly do (including State owned)
Ship electronics loaded with viruses
Double invoice (the lower invoice presented for Customs clearance to evade duty)
Creation of invoices showing value under $200 to take advsnrage of sec 321 (waiver of consumption entry), when in fact the merchanise had a transaction value of thousands of dollars
Transship textiles and wearing apparel thru other countries to evade quota visa restrictions
Counterfeit textile visas
Ship merchandise marked with “made in USA”.
Directing the Customhouse broker to misclasdify merchandise to evade duty, or to evade other agrncy requirements.
Create bills of lading with false countries of origin.
These things were documented for decades, its good to see some interest in straightening out trade with China
Love the Silhouette. Tombstone or Wyatt Earp?
3 Amigos
Rush thinks they’re waiting for Biden…
That’ll be a long wait. Goudot comes to mind.
Because Biden has been bought and paid for!
IMO, Mnuchin is the weak link on the team. He’s a Wall St insider. That’s where he came from and that’s where he is gonna go after his term. He and his buddies and partners have much to lose and will be weighing in heavily. They have sold out the USA for cash from the Chinese Commies.
While watching the Michael Parks confirmation vote today on CSpan, I saw Romney sleaze his way into a conversation with every Dem on the floor. Just trying to fit in you know. He was up to something. And his body language was awful.
“The Wild Bunch” is more like it.
We gave the ball to Trump, so let him run with it!
Measure results,not style or bluster.
Trump is or voice, not our master!
MAGAZINE!…. Deplorable in. Colorado!
“Trade War” has always been the wrong terminology; it is, and has always been, a “trade negotiation”. The maneuvering for advantage is ongoing, but Trump has known from the beginning that he holds far more cards than the Chinese. Looking back, it is possible to see how he began putting the ammunition in place from the very first moments of his term…especially with the efforts to resuscitate manufacturing in our country. The Carrier deal, and the others that have followed, have shifted the ground under the Chinese, and our booming economy has left them with precious little ammunition to use against us. The one maddening thing in this whole deal is the obtuseness of our own Congress, and the feeble support the Republicans have given to Trump in his dealings with the Chinese. One can attribute all sorts of motives to these folks, but I think one real thing is simply the stupidity of so many of them. I think they still underestimate Trump, and still discount his intelligence and savvy. He is succeeding in spite of them, not because of them, as they hide in the corner; but it surely would be nice to have our Congress standing solidly with our President of the United States.
Some other tidbits.
“China’s top trade negotiator, Liu He, will meet with President Donald Trump’s trade team on Thursday without the title “special envoy” for President Xi Jinping, a role he has held in previous talks, suggesting the vice premier may have diminished authority to make concessions that could be key to striking a deal.
A source on the Chinese side told CNBC’s Eunice Yoon that Liu’s demotion suggests that he may not have much leeway to make compromises on his own.
That could leave negotiations to happen at a higher level. On Thursday afternoon, Trump said that Xi had written him a “beautiful letter” that he had “just received,” and said he will probably speak to Xi by phone.”
https://www.cnbc.com/2019/05/09/chinas-top-negotiator-may-have-diminished-role-in-trade-talks.html
To me, this is not just about fair & equal trade. How fast China has risen in 2 decades is alarming.
They (and other countries) can do whatever means necessary. Lie , cheat, steal, poison, etc.
Our country will not, should not do business in that manner.
believe Taiwan is the Gorilla in the corner! China uses NK but 45 knows 1 China is their goal…
