Wolverine Blood – USTR Robert Lighthizer Testimony on U.S-China Trade Negotiations to House Ways and Means Committee…

You might want to bookmark this congressional testimony from U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to the House Ways and Means Committee for specific purposes…

There are many people who are understandably worried that any U.S. trade agreement between the U.S. and China might not have the most ferocious teeth behind a binding enforcement provision. If you listen to Ambassador Lighthizer he makes clear that President Donald Trump, and the negotiating team, will not accept any agreement that does not have the strongest enforcement mechanisms at every level.

.

In his testimony Lighthizer walks through the basic outline of what a U.S. successful agreement would look like. While increased Chinese purchases to lower the deficit are a part of the goal, they are a VERY SMALL part of the goal.

The protection of U.S. intellectual property; the removal of non-tariff trade barriers; the confrontation of currency manipulation and the sector by sector enforcement provisions are the primary objective.

The Section 301 review, and the subsequent tariffs on Chinese products, is the issue that pried open the Chinese fist and allowed Lighthizer, Ross and Mnuchin to begin negotiating a trade deal. Everything is happening as a consequence of those initial 301 tariffs; and the tariff increase is only being suspended, not removed.

Secondly, within the hearing Lighthizer is facing committee membership who have been purchased by The United States Chamber of Commerce and CoC President Tom Donohue. Those thoroughly corrupt, Wall Street purchased, globalist democrat and republican CoC politicians only care about removing the tariffs and getting back to the multinational exploitation of trade.

These corrupt political voices also do not want the USMCA. So part of Lighthizer and Trump’s pressure on congress to get the USMCA passed, it to keep the threat of the Chinese tariffs for use against the Chamber of Commerce politicians (Dems and Republicans; the UniParty Big Club).

Lighthizer and Trump are not only fighting China, they are fighting U.S. politicians who are beneficiaries of China. They are also fighting against the U.S. CoC, the multinational corporations, Wall Street and members of both political parties who desperately want to stop any trade balance reset.

Almost half, perhaps more than half, of congress has a better financial self-interest if China can gain economic superiority over the United States. This congressional hearing, and the severity of Lighthizer toward those purchased politicians, highlights this very tenuous internal challenge.

Stop and think about this again.

The U.S. economic, trade and manufacturing system is so structurally broken, after three decades of severe corruption by corporate financial interests: Almost half, perhaps more than half, of congress has a better financial self-interest if China can gain economic superiority over the United States.

One of those key congressional members who benefits ONLY if the USMCA is destroyed, and China rises to be the world’s primary economic power, is Mitch McConnell. Others include Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and most senior members of both wings of the UniParty. It is in their personal financial interest to remove Donald Trump.

There are trillions at stake.

Remember this.

Watch it as time permits, and bookmark his testimony.

Advertisements