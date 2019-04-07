The Predicate: “Russia Interfered in the 2016 Election”?…

Every narrative needs a foundation; every investigation, false or genuine, needs a predicate upon which to launch. Remove the predicate and everything is exposed.

The predicate is the reason why so much effort was put forth by the conspiring Obama administration; and corrupt intelligence officials; and all political operatives; and the entirety of the mainstream media; to drumbeat that “Russia attempted to interfere in the 2016 election.”

Without that predicate forming the motive for all subsequent action, the house-of-cards collapses; everything is exposed.

There is no amount of hindsight manipulation that can cover for a fraudulent basis of origination. This is one of the reasons why voices like Diana West are so important. Question the underlying assumption and the entire dynamic changes.

By now the intellectually honest reviewers of information all accept there was no effort from the Trump campaign to collude or conspire with ‘Russians’. That narrative was always false; even Robert Mueller’s team of lawyers and FBI investigators have conceded their inability to substantiate those Trump-Russia assertions. There never was any ‘there’ there. All effort was instead trying to set up the obstruction case.

But further back in the narrative construct, those Trump-Russia assertions are predicated on there actually being some grand conspiratorial attempt by Russia to interfere in the 2016 election. Without a factual basis for that claim, none of the CIA, FBI and DOJ-NSD operations hold any validity.

CTH has often stated one of the key ‘tells’ surrounding Rod Rosenstein was his willingness to go forth with grand public proclamations of Russian indictments. However, despite the very thin evidence behind the boisterous and promoted indictment claims, there’s no actual substance to show any interference campaign of any scale that matches the scale of the DOJ’s public protestations. The reason for the disparity between claims and scale, is the absence of any substantive evidence.

And there’s the “tell”.

In for a penny, in for a pound. Rosenstein had no choice than to go along with Mueller’s team and their thin evidentiary proclamations behind the Russian indictments. Without those Russian indictments, the background predicate is exposed…. and, as a direct consequence, all of the intelligence operations that are predicated on the ‘Russia Interference‘ premise begin to be exposed.

Without the Russian Interference predicate, why was the CIA running early 2016 operations against the Trump campaign? Without the Russian Interference predicate why was the July 31st, Crossfire Hurricane operation even begun? Etcetera… Etcetera… Etcetera…. All of it.

There’s where we find the need for the big lie.

Whenever there’s a need for a big cover-up, there’s always a need for a big lie.

The Russians HAD TO have made efforts to interfere in the election, or else the factual basis for the surveillance operation against candidate Donald Trump is naked to the world.

That’s why so much energy was exhausted framing the predicate.

“Seventeen intelligence agencies”….. The December 29th Joint Analysis Report…. The expulsion of the Russian diplomats which was an outcropping of the JAR…. The rushed January Intelligence Community Assessment… Shoving microphones in everyone’s faces and demanding they answer if they believed Russia interfered… All of it, and I do mean every bit of it, is predicated on an absolute need to establish that Russia Attempted to Interfere.

The “Russian Malicious Cyber Activity – Joint Analysis Report” (full pdf below) is pure nonsense. It outlines nothing more than vague and disingenuous typical hacking activity that is no more substantive than any other hacking report on any other foreign actor.

This might as well be a report blaming Nigerian fraud phone solicitors for targeting U.S. phone numbers. DUH! Just because your grandma didn’t actually win that Nigerian national lottery doesn’t mean the Nigerian Mafioso are targeting your employer to hold you accountable for her portion of the bill.

This FBI report is, well, quite simply, pure horse-pucky.

However, what the report does well is using ridiculous technical terminology to describe innocuous common activity. Example: “ATPT29” is Olaf, the round faced chubby guy probably working from his kitchen table; and “ATPT28” is his unemployed socially isolated buddy living in Mom’s basement down the street. This entire FBI report is nothing more than a generalized, albeit techno-worded, explanation for how Nigerians, Indians, or in this case Russians, attempt to gain your email passwords etc., nothing more.

.

As time went on, and as the Clinton-Steele dossier was revealed, the 17 agency Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) grew even weaker. In late October 2017 former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper admitted the Clinton-Steele dossier was part of the ICA. Eventually, our research indicated the dossier and the intelligence report were likely the underlying evidence behind the FISA Title-1 application for surveillance on Carter Page and by extension the Trump campaign.

Later we discovered our independent suspicions appeared to be exactly what House Intelligence Committee Devin Nunes was also investigating.

(Via New York Post) […] After learning Obama Justice and FBI officials relied heavily on unsubstantiated rumors in the dossier to wiretap a Trump adviser during the election, congressional leaders now suspect the dossier also informed Obama intelligence officials who compiled the ICA. The report was released Jan. 6, 2017 — the same day intelligence officials attached a written summary of the dossier to a highly classified Russia briefing they gave Obama about the dossier, and the day after Obama held a secret White House meeting to discuss the dossier with his national-security adviser and FBI director. Staff investigators for GOP Rep. Devin Nunes’ intelligence committee, for one, are now going over “every word” of the ICA — including classified footnotes — to see if any of the analysis was pre-cooked based on the dossier. […] The Defense Intelligence Agency, Homeland Security, State Department’s intelligence bureau and other agencies with relevant expertise on Russia were excluded, in violation of normal rules for drafting such assessments. And in another departure from custom, the report is missing any dissenting views or an annex with evaluations of the conclusions from outside reviewers. US intel veterans suspect the administration “manipulated” the process to reach a “predetermined political conclusion” in order to delegitimize Trump. (read more)

Take the ‘Russia Attempted to Interfere’ predicate away and what becomes visible behind the lifting-fog is an extensive multi-agency operation, encompassing multiple intelligence institutions and all three branches of government, to conduct political operations under the guise of counterintelligence. Yes, that’s what was factually taking place.

The Russian Interference narrative is the larger cover story.

It’s time to stop accepting it.

♦ Prove the July 31st, 2016, Crossfire Hurricane operation originated from fraud by exposing the CIA operation that created the originating “Electronic Communication” memo. Declassify that two-page “EC” document that Brennan gave to Comey.

♦ Reveal the November 2015 through April 2016 FISA-702 search query abuse by declassifying the April 2017 court opinion written by FISC Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer. Show the FBI contractors behind the 85% fraudulent search queries. [Crowdstrike? Fusion-GPS? Nellie Ohr?]

♦ Subpoena former DOJ-NSD (National Security Division) head John Carlin, or haul him in front of a grand jury, and get his testimony about why he hid the abuse from the FISA court in October 2016; why the DOJ-NSD rushed the Carter Page application to beat NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers to the FISA court; and why Carlin quit immediately thereafter. Squeeze this bastard’s nuts in the proverbial legal vise.

♦ Prove the Carter Page FISA application (October 2016) was fraudulent and based on deceptions to the FISA Court. Declassify the entire document, and release the transcripts of those who signed the application(s); and/or depose those who have not yet testified.

♦ Release all of the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages without redactions. Let sunlight pour in on the actual conversation(s) that were taking place when Crossfire Hurricane (July ’16) and the FISA Application (Oct ’16) were taking place.

♦ Release all of Bruce Ohr 302’s, FBI notes from interviews and debriefing sessions, and other relevant documents associated with the interviews of Bruce Ohr and his internal communications. Including exculpatory evidence that Bruce Ohr may have shared with FBI Agent Joseph Pientka. [And get a deposition from this Pientka fella]

