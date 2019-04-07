The Predicate: “Russia Interfered in the 2016 Election”?…

Every narrative needs a foundation; every investigation, false or genuine, needs a predicate upon which to launch. Remove the predicate and everything is exposed.
The predicate is the reason why so much effort was put forth by the conspiring Obama administration; and corrupt intelligence officials; and all political operatives; and the entirety of the mainstream media; to drumbeat that “Russia attempted to interfere in the 2016 election.”
Without that predicate forming the motive for all subsequent action, the house-of-cards collapses; everything is exposed.
There is no amount of hindsight manipulation that can cover for a fraudulent basis of origination. This is one of the reasons why voices like Diana West are so important. Question the underlying assumption and the entire dynamic changes.
By now the intellectually honest reviewers of information all accept there was no effort from the Trump campaign to collude or conspire with ‘Russians’. That narrative was always false; even Robert Mueller’s team of lawyers and FBI investigators have conceded their inability to substantiate those Trump-Russia assertions. There never was any ‘there’ there. All effort was instead trying to set up the obstruction case.
But further back in the narrative construct, those Trump-Russia assertions are predicated on there actually being some grand conspiratorial attempt by Russia to interfere in the 2016 election. Without a factual basis for that claim, none of the CIA, FBI and DOJ-NSD operations hold any validity.
CTH has often stated one of the key ‘tells’ surrounding Rod Rosenstein was his willingness to go forth with grand public proclamations of Russian indictments. However, despite the very thin evidence behind the boisterous and promoted indictment claims, there’s no actual substance to show any interference campaign of any scale that matches the scale of the DOJ’s public protestations. The reason for the disparity between claims and scale, is the absence of any substantive evidence.
And there’s the “tell”.
In for a penny, in for a pound. Rosenstein had no choice than to go along with Mueller’s team and their thin evidentiary proclamations behind the Russian indictments. Without those Russian indictments, the background predicate is exposed…. and, as a direct consequence, all of the intelligence operations that are predicated on the ‘Russia Interference‘ premise begin to be exposed.
Without the Russian Interference predicate, why was the CIA running early 2016 operations against the Trump campaign? Without the Russian Interference predicate why was the July 31st, Crossfire Hurricane operation even begun? Etcetera… Etcetera… Etcetera…. All of it.
There’s where we find the need for the big lie.
Whenever there’s a need for a big cover-up, there’s always a need for a big lie.
The Russians HAD TO have made efforts to interfere in the election, or else the factual basis for the surveillance operation against candidate Donald Trump is naked to the world.
That’s why so much energy was exhausted framing the predicate.
“Seventeen intelligence agencies”….. The December 29th Joint Analysis Report…. The expulsion of the Russian diplomats which was an outcropping of the JAR…. The rushed January Intelligence Community Assessment… Shoving microphones in everyone’s faces and demanding they answer if they believed Russia interfered… All of it, and I do mean every bit of it, is predicated on an absolute need to establish that Russia Attempted to Interfere.
The “Russian Malicious Cyber Activity – Joint Analysis Report” (full pdf below) is pure nonsense. It outlines nothing more than vague and disingenuous typical hacking activity that is no more substantive than any other hacking report on any other foreign actor.
This might as well be a report blaming Nigerian fraud phone solicitors for targeting U.S. phone numbers. DUH! Just because your grandma didn’t actually win that Nigerian national lottery doesn’t mean the Nigerian Mafioso are targeting your employer to hold you accountable for her portion of the bill.
This FBI report is, well, quite simply, pure horse-pucky.
However, what the report does well is using ridiculous technical terminology to describe innocuous common activity. Example: “ATPT29” is Olaf, the round faced chubby guy probably working from his kitchen table; and “ATPT28” is his unemployed socially isolated buddy living in Mom’s basement down the street. This entire FBI report is nothing more than a generalized, albeit techno-worded, explanation for how Nigerians, Indians, or in this case Russians, attempt to gain your email passwords etc., nothing more.
.
As time went on, and as the Clinton-Steele dossier was revealed, the 17 agency Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) grew even weaker. In late October 2017 former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper admitted the Clinton-Steele dossier was part of the ICA. Eventually, our research indicated the dossier and the intelligence report were likely the underlying evidence behind the FISA Title-1 application for surveillance on Carter Page and by extension the Trump campaign.
Later we discovered our independent suspicions appeared to be exactly what House Intelligence Committee Devin Nunes was also investigating.
(Via New York Post) […] After learning Obama Justice and FBI officials relied heavily on unsubstantiated rumors in the dossier to wiretap a Trump adviser during the election, congressional leaders now suspect the dossier also informed Obama intelligence officials who compiled the ICA.
The report was released Jan. 6, 2017 — the same day intelligence officials attached a written summary of the dossier to a highly classified Russia briefing they gave Obama about the dossier, and the day after Obama held a secret White House meeting to discuss the dossier with his national-security adviser and FBI director.
Staff investigators for GOP Rep. Devin Nunes’ intelligence committee, for one, are now going over “every word” of the ICA — including classified footnotes — to see if any of the analysis was pre-cooked based on the dossier.
[…] The Defense Intelligence Agency, Homeland Security, State Department’s intelligence bureau and other agencies with relevant expertise on Russia were excluded, in violation of normal rules for drafting such assessments. And in another departure from custom, the report is missing any dissenting views or an annex with evaluations of the conclusions from outside reviewers.
US intel veterans suspect the administration “manipulated” the process to reach a “predetermined political conclusion” in order to delegitimize Trump. (read more)
Take the ‘Russia Attempted to Interfere’ predicate away and what becomes visible behind the lifting-fog is an extensive multi-agency operation, encompassing multiple intelligence institutions and all three branches of government, to conduct political operations under the guise of counterintelligence. Yes, that’s what was factually taking place.
The Russian Interference narrative is the larger cover story.
It’s time to stop accepting it.
♦ Prove the July 31st, 2016, Crossfire Hurricane operation originated from fraud by exposing the CIA operation that created the originating “Electronic Communication” memo. Declassify that two-page “EC” document that Brennan gave to Comey.
♦ Reveal the November 2015 through April 2016 FISA-702 search query abuse by declassifying the April 2017 court opinion written by FISC Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer. Show the FBI contractors behind the 85% fraudulent search queries. [Crowdstrike? Fusion-GPS? Nellie Ohr?]
♦ Subpoena former DOJ-NSD (National Security Division) head John Carlin, or haul him in front of a grand jury, and get his testimony about why he hid the abuse from the FISA court in October 2016; why the DOJ-NSD rushed the Carter Page application to beat NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers to the FISA court; and why Carlin quit immediately thereafter. Squeeze this bastard’s nuts in the proverbial legal vise.
♦ Prove the Carter Page FISA application (October 2016) was fraudulent and based on deceptions to the FISA Court. Declassify the entire document, and release the transcripts of those who signed the application(s); and/or depose those who have not yet testified.
♦ Release all of the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages without redactions. Let sunlight pour in on the actual conversation(s) that were taking place when Crossfire Hurricane (July ’16) and the FISA Application (Oct ’16) were taking place.
♦ Release all of Bruce Ohr 302’s, FBI notes from interviews and debriefing sessions, and other relevant documents associated with the interviews of Bruce Ohr and his internal communications. Including exculpatory evidence that Bruce Ohr may have shared with FBI Agent Joseph Pientka. [And get a deposition from this Pientka fella]
Glad Mickey and his middle finger are back!
Meme Wars 2020 . . . on to victory!
Trump / Pence ~ 4 more years
Remember when Sally Yates testified and how relieved she was that they agreed Russia interfered with the election? That relief always struck me as odd. It was the cementing of the first official act of promoting the lie.
They needed that lie to cover up the spying.
Sd…..THANK YOU!
Don’t forget the role of Crowdstrike in providing a foundation for “Russian interference.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yup. Like Seth Rich never existed.
Yep Marvin…and Crowdstrike’s own Russian connections. HA!
So, Flynn, Papadapoulos, Page and Manafort bad bald or brunettes?
There are more than 500,000 precincts in The US. Working just in pairs, the Russians would need a million ‘operatives’ to manipulate votes.
Interesting number: 500k precincts within the USA…
This means we need to raise a 2-million strong “poll watcher” group…
Why?…. So we can have 4 each TOTAL poll watchers come nov/2020….
This way, due to length of poll hours being open, no one gets stuck with overtime!
AND…you need a minimum of 2 people in each poll as “watching” so they both witness any fraud and can call the cops with confirming testimony on the spot….
Now…how many NRA members are there right now?….is there enough…?
Once you trash any liberal think/snow flakes, etc….
We need to keep thinking and working on this project NOW…so we are READY, come Nov/2020… Check-6
AND…I LIKE/AGREE with Sentient down below….dang’ WordPress!
Yes…this is the truth.
Unless PRESIDENT TRUMP takes it all down.
Timing is everything. Relax. He’s got this. So do we.
Great write-up, Sundance ! I’d be fine with giving John Carlin conditional immunity if it would bring down John Brennan, Loretta Lynch and Obama.
No need. Admiral Rogers’ technician already has that info. God bless that soul.
Start dragging underlings from the DNC, Senate staffers, Clinton campaign and Obama admin in and make them get a attorney and give them a chance to tell what they know. As word spreads in DC that folks are being given chances to deal… the little fishes… make it public and let it be known, that leakers are being tracked down and grand juries are ” forming”. Oh, and the press folks too. And Perkins C… grab folks and make them answer questions on the record. And let it be KNOWN this is being done. No one that was laughing about all of the last 3 years at parties within 100 miles of DC should be sleeping well.
“Take the ‘Russia Attempted to Interfere’ predicate away and what becomes visible behind the lifting-fog is an extensive multi-agency operation, encompassing multiple intelligence institutions and all three branches of government, to conduct political operations under the guise of counterintelligence. Yes, that’s what was factually taking place.”
…and any sane person would clearly see Obama was a part of all of it.
Smartest man ever in the Oval office according to the left, and he never knew this was going on?
Obama is the big fish. I hope he gets caught.
Come out, it better… Skeptical Yoda
Thief Stolen Feathers has more American Indian blood than there was Russian interference in the 2016 election. How many Russian citizens voted in that election? Two or three, maybe? How many Mexican citizens? 50,000 ? 500,000?
Three million … ?
Yes, and I was actually pretty disappointed that that Barr memo recited the same “assessment” crap that has been circulating for almost two and a half years now. If the Mueller Report doesn’t contain some meat behind that basic claim that there was anything significant about Russia’s “meddling” in our elections, that fact needs to be trumpeted far and wide. Crowdstrike cannot be trusted on the hacking, on the Facebook ad campaign was a pittance in the the multibillion dollar media war that was the 2016 election. Other than those two things, I’ve seen nothing.
This is one of the big wins for the bad guys. Since our side is invested in accepting the no collusion conclusion that is in the Mueller report then there is no appetite to question the Russian interference in the same report. That part of the narrative gets carved into stone at least from a media and narrative perspective.
As Bongino says, “There is a paper trail.” He recommends getting the Woods file.
What is absurd is how openly the Hillary campaign was involved in seeding and pushing this predicate. A giant tell for me was that the agencies seemed to follow up officially with what the campaign was messaging. Even if you assumed the information was correct then it was curious as to how the campaign would have access to this information before it became public.
The campaign and DNC operatives went live with the Russia hoax during the Dem convention. I remember the roll out on TV. It was so strange and out of left field that even Van Jones on CNN called them out. Howard Dean had a distinct look on his face that this was a very bad idea but he went ahead and trotted out the company line.
If this was a national security issue then why on earth would it be presented to the public by a political campaign? Even more stunning was that they were actively campaigning using it. How could anyone take it seriously from the beginning?
You deserve a medal for watching the DNC convention. It was too large a dose of bizarro world for me.
It was actually a lot of fun. The Bernie folks were so pissed off and could not be contained. They even started a Trump chant behind the CNN set up. The media are pretty darn good at their narrative crafting because they managed to paper over what was a complete clown show. Clinton should have been done.
Stupid people don’t know they’re stupid. The Hildabeast is an example; perhaps also many of those working for her/supporting her, but this is just speculation.
To followup on this, not only was the political messaging constantly preceding the official actions it was also an absolutely perfectly amazing coincidence that this national security issue would fall into the lap of the Clinton campaign that addressed almost all of the massive political problems she was having. Mook needs to be put under a microscope. He is way more involved and he certainly knows a lot more about who did what.
The timing for the rollout (during the Dem convention) was just as the DNC emails were beginning to leak. Instead of a story about how Democrats continually allow themselves to be confounded by technology (being the super smart people that need to control pretty much everything in your lives) they now are the victims. Instead of focusing on the bad behavior exposed in the emails they can now pretend there is some bad behavior that caused the emails to be exposed. Also, instead of talking about emails at all (which the DNC leak put prominently back in the news) they can focus on Russia. The word “emails” was deadly to the Clinton campaign.
The biggest one to me is that Clinton was losing the battle for patriotism and in a very serious and devastating way. The “USA” chant was becoming synonymous with Trump. They were seriously on the verge of having a narrative take complete hold that Republicans and Trump were the party of America. All of a sudden the “Trump is a Putin stooge” narrative could flip this. I know this is only a political messaging thing but I’m fairly certain that this was a driving force behind deploying the hoax to a much higher level. They were really on the verge of being destroyed (a la Mondale or Dukakis) by allowing the other side to become the “party of America”. The consequences of a resounding Clinton defeat (and the effect on the Obama legacy) would have been devastating not only personally for everyone involved but also for the party as a whole.
The murder of Seth Rich was the biggest contribution to the cover-up that the Russians weren’t the one who hacked the server.
What did they ever do to his parents to prevent a real investigation of his murder? How can they even live with that.
And….as Ms. West stated, even though the Mueller report did not find any wrong doing by the President, it will state that Russia did interfere with the 2016 election and backed the DNC server.
Both of which are false. They / Mueller’s team is just continuing the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax. As Sundance stated above, to cover for their actions.
And another tangent. The last thing the Globalist want, one of their greatest fears is that Russia and America become friends.
Two of the largest mostly Christian countries, two of the wealthiest, completly self supporting countries on the planet…..friends.!!!
Then the entire Globalist dream will fall apart…..
The bare basic truth is…..The Globalists would rather see a Nuclear War between the US and Russia….than have us become friends
There are trillions at stake
17 Intelligence Agencies Agree–None of Us Were Allowed to Examine the DNC’s Server!
Like Jussie’s phone, it proves what he’s saying–but the authorities can’t examine it.
Great article
Sundance you should post this message and strategy every single day!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The pathetic corrupt Obama Administration and that includes terrorist corrupt Barry had this planned for years. Hopefully Hillary and Barry will be locked up in the near future.
Thanks for this great article and all the reminders. Let’s also remember while the FBI was chasing fake Russians there were terrorists blowing up Boston, California and Florida.
The Russians are too freaking lame to pull off anything of the scale and significance that the left is claiming they did. They are just not that sophisticated.
Above is how the administration MUST approach this issue. Be extremely dismissive of the dumbass Russians. Anything else will be perceived as defending them. Point out that the left has been building Russia up into something more than they really are. Repeat again that the Russians are just too dumb, weak and insignificant to have affected an election in our great country.
Stay away from the topic of Russians. Don’t poke the bear. There is plenty of risk of confrontation with the Russians in Venezuela and Cuba. Unnecessary posturing toward Russia in any manner at all is a no go.
I do not like to post links. You just dont know what you are clicking (ask John Podesta)
But this is a great reference piece on the Intelligence Community Assessment, and it is a link from another WordPress blog. So It appears safe.
https://jackmatlock.com/2018/06/musings-ii-the-intellience-community-russian-interference-and-due-diligence/
The biggest scam of this entire narrative is that the Russian’s chosen candidate would be Donald Trump, and not Hillary Clinton.
