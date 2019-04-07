Diana West Discusses The Red Thread – Why Did The Administrative State Target Donald Trump?…

Diana West discusses her new book “The Red Thread” with Stefan Molyneux in a recent interview. Mrs West asks why the conspiracy against President Trump took place; and she is one of the few people openly challenging the false narrative about Russia interering in the 2016 election. This is a great interview to watch:
.
“There was nothing normal about the 2016 presidential election, not when senior U.S. officials were turning the surveillance powers of the federal government — designed to stop terrorist attacks — against the Republican presidential team. These were the ruthless tactics of a Soviet-style police state, not a democratic republic.”
“The Red Thread asks the simple question: Why? What is it that motivated these anti-Trump conspirators from inside and around the Obama administration and Clinton networks to depart so drastically from “politics as usual” to participate in a seditious effort to overturn an election?”
Money! Trillions at stake!
LikeLiked by 3 people
ABSOLUTELY CORRECT, PLUS HIS VICTORY MEANT MANY IN GOVERNMENT COULD FIND THEMSELVES IN SOME LEGAL TROUBLE.
LikeLike
Thank you Sundance for posting this!
I have posted this interview 3 or 4 times in the comment sections on a few of your research posts. Your painstaking approach in laying out the facts of this whole Russia Spygate hoax has been incredible. When I try to explain the things I know about Russia Spygate to others they always look at me and ask , “How do you know all this stuff!” and of course I refer them here to CTH! But I always had in the back of my mind this nagging question…….WHY?? Power? Money? Of course. But that didn’t explain the malicious and “the ends justify the means and by any means necessary” mentality of those involved. And also HOW did we get to this place in our government? HOW is it so widespread! This interview, for me, answered many of those questions. Our government has been infiltrated/ permeated with a dangerous ideology. Thank God for President Trump and thank God for you and a few others that are exposing this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“What is it that motivated these anti-Trump conspirators from inside and around the Obama administration and Clinton networks to depart so drastically from “politics as usual” to participate in a seditious effort to overturn an election?”?
A lot of reasons, such as Bribe Me-Granny’s: “If that fucking bastard wins, we all hang from nooses! Lauer’s finished, and if I lose, it’s all on your heads for screwing this up.”.
Also the China, Inc, Bribes, the Muslim Brotherhood infiltration, the pearl-clutching at the country club, the Communist Manifesters and the Globalist Sell-Outs whose Keep America Subservient-agenda is in direct conflict with MAGA.
Plus, their boyfriends told them to.
LikeLike
I had forgotten the “Lauer is finished” part of that alleged quote. Shortly thereafter he WAS finished!
LikeLike
Leet – your voice and shares have not gone unnoticed. I feel we are a team/family here at TCTH and value all input and information. Once upon a time, America was a united force. Our job going forward is to MAGA and Bring Back the “United” States (BBUS). We are on a good path and have many a fighter – it’s happening.
LikeLike