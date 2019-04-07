Diana West Discusses The Red Thread – Why Did The Administrative State Target Donald Trump?…

Diana West discusses her new book “The Red Thread” with Stefan Molyneux in a recent interview. Mrs West asks why the conspiracy against President Trump took place; and she is one of the few people openly challenging the false narrative about Russia interering in the 2016 election. This is a great interview to watch:

.

“There was nothing normal about the 2016 presidential election, not when senior U.S. officials were turning the surveillance powers of the federal government — designed to stop terrorist attacks — against the Republican presidential team. These were the ruthless tactics of a Soviet-style police state, not a democratic republic.”

“The Red Thread asks the simple question: Why? What is it that motivated these anti-Trump conspirators from inside and around the Obama administration and Clinton networks to depart so drastically from “politics as usual” to participate in a seditious effort to overturn an election?”

– Book Available Here