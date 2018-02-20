Devin Nunes Submits Questions To Obama Officials About Clinton-Steele Dossier…

Anyone else notice how, post letter to FISC Judge Collyer, Chairman Bob Goodlatte is running silent, yet deep? ‘One-Ping Only‘…. we digress.
You might remember from a recent interview with HPSCI Chairman Devin Nunes how the Chairman was appreciative of State Department Jonathan Winer’s op-ed in the Washington Post regarding his role in promoting the Clinton-Steele Dossier… Well, today Chairman Nunes follows that trail and submits a letter to several members of the Obama administration inquiring as to their participation and knowledge.
The chairman has sent a series of questions about the sketchy Clinton-Steele dossier on Donald Trump to a number of current and former government officials. Unfortunately, the committee letter does not specify to whom Nunes sent the questions, however according to Byron York there are more than 20 recipients.
No doubt former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former CIA Director John Brennan and former FBI Director James Comey are at least three of the recipients. Those three would be of particular interest due to their prior collaboration on the sketchy intelligence community Joint Analysis Report.
Readers will likely remember from our initial research how we strongly suspected the FISA Title-1 application was likely an aggregate assembly of two specific sets of documents. Set #1 the Clinton-Steele Dossier; and set #2 the underlying documents behind the intelligence community Joint Analysis Report (JAR).
For over six months we have suspected the FISA application was almost entirely based on those two sets of dubious, weak and generally unsubstantiated data. This prior hunch has gained more validity as the details behind who the ‘small group’ consisted of has grown.
The Obama political intelligence apparatus (DOJ, FBI, ODNI, CIA and DoS) are all fundamentally wrapped up in the political objectives behind the Clinton-Steele dossier and all the uses therein. The outlier was the NSA and Director Admiral Mike Rogers; again, more evidence of why the internal intelligence apparatus were demanding Director Rogers be fired from the administration.
Again, I repeat for emphasis. The way to deconstruct the ‘Trump Operation’ is to focus on the underlying cornerstone, ‘the dossier’. We have continued to point toward this approach as the most direct path to get the underlying scheme exposed and subsequently take down all the corrupt officials. This approach also appears to be the course of investigative action by Nunes, Goodlatte and Grassley.
The Clinton-Steele Dossier is now exposed as the foundational document behind a fraudulent FISA surveillance warrant. As such Phase-two includes exposing everyone who is associated with the assembly, use, promotion and distribution of the Clinton-Steele Dossier.
Final Thought: Notice how the approved Title-1 warrant was issued on October 21st, 2016 with three re-authorizations of 90-days each:
- October 21st,2016 through mid January 2017 (original authorization)
- Mid January through mid/end April (re-authorization 1)
- Mid/End April trough end July (re-authorization 2)
- July through October ’17 (re-authorization 3)
Notice it was immediately following re-Authorization #3 (July 2017) when OIG investigative notices began showing participants within the ‘small group’, beginning with FBI Agent Peter Strzok and FBI Lawyer Lisa Page.
In the original reporting (Dec ’17) Strzok and Page were removed in July/August 2017 as a result of notification from Inspector General Michael Horowitz. This is the same time-frame when DNI Dan Coats and AG Jeff Sessions announced a special DOJ-FBI task force that media ignored. It was August 2017 when Rod Rosenstein confirmed the task force was in place.
None of this appears coincidental. All of this activity is connected.
The Democrats will have an explosive problem with their base when this is all exposed as a scam by Hillary to excuse her loss. Some of them are already starting to worry about too high expectations. https://chicagoboyz.net/archives/56859.html
Since Queen Hillary was absolutely certain of her coronation, it is much more likely that the fabricated “Russian collusion” was intended to ruin Donald Trump and his family for all time. Had she won the presidency, all of this Russia stuff would still have been unfairly dumped on Trump, but he would have had no way to defend himself. “Russian collusion” became an excuse for her loss, but it wasn’t her original intention, because she never dreamed she would lose.
Nibbler Myers: True dat
20 recipients? For identification purposes, I think that would pretty much cover your photo montage.
I DO hope one of them is the arrogant Smirkin’ Sally Yates – that woman needs to be exposed for the deep-state SWAMP THANG that she is-we’ll show you exactly what ‘oversight’ is, hon-
I love it when a plan comes together. BTW F You Ben.
Go, Devin, Go!!! 🙂
I love #9. “Was Obama briefed prior to January 5, 2017?” Kind of an your face question. We know he was briefed on January 5. Which also leads me to think our dear Susan Rice has confirmed that little tidbit from her email to herself. She done told somebody something.
Or maybe it is known that Obama was told before Jan 5 (and number of times) and Nunes is just baiting a hook.
say like, daily briefings.
“I ain’t told noBODY nuthin'” – oh I believe you did…….perhaps you should start combing youtube for an obscure video you can blame it on-
I’ve long wondered about them psychologically. If they believed in the Steele memos, what was their reaction when Buzzfeed released the memos and everybody except CNN laughed at them? Did they excuse their technically wrong behavior because they sincerely thought the nation was at risk of a Russian spy? Then how did they feel when everyone laughed at the obviously fake memos behind this fear?
Can this explain Rice’s actions?
I don’t think they believed the dossier. It was an excuse to spy on a political opponent. The temptation was too strong for these would-be authoritarians/banana republic dictators. Everything since then has been them trying to cover their butts in desperation. They chose to swing for the fences rather than set back the Democratic Party a couple of decades. Their hubris will hopefully spell the end of the Democrats, a party that has brought nothing but pain to our country since the party was founded.
My 6 year old neighbor would have a hard time believing in this Steele Dossier….
There’s no way they believed this piece of fiction because they were the ones writing the darn thing… It was a group (think) effort…..
Yes, it really is a question that is already answered! There is nothing they can say without lying!
“Did O know before Jan 5, 2017″…The date of the meeting from Rice’s email. The Comey “tapes” that POTUS Trump mentioned in his tweet, maybe not of DJT but of Obama. They are emphasizing this Jan 5 meeting.
aaaaaand how many of those mutts will plead the 5th? 🙄
Or to put it another way, how many more mutts will take a deal?
I’d rather that outcome than silence.
Where does Mueller fit into all this?
Rosenstein kicked off Mueller and loaded his staff with all the Trump Haters like Strzok, Page and Weisman. Mueller is busy indicting folks on process charges and in general carrying water for the Russiagate narrative of the Democrats and the Deep State.
If Rosenstein is also managing the DOJ-FBI Task Force and gets to see IG Horowitz’z work product as it is getting produced, it seems he is on both sides of this. Hmmmm.
IIRC, Sundance did, at one time, describe Rosy as a “referee”.
Rosenstein is either corrupt or he, Comey, and Mueller are good guys. There is no way around it after he wrote the letter to fire Comey, then put in place the Special Counsel. I respect Sundance a ton, but I cannot see the man as simply being a referee.
Imho Brennan is the most evil of them all (except jugears, of course)
oh come now , Clapper is right in the running for that title-lying before Congress out of his lyin’ liar-hole
11. When did you start to worry you were going to get caught?
12. What did you think you were going to get for betraying your country?
13. When did you realize you were a piece of s***? Was it the smell or texture that informed you?
14. What do you think would be the appropriate punishment if you continue to lie?
15. Where is Hillary and Obama now that you’re cornered like a rat?
I’ve always thought the “small group” is getting part of the $1.7 billion cash that went to Iran.
16. have you informed your mother you won’t be home for The Holidays?
Haha!
17. Would you prefer to wear orange or black & white stripes?
DWhQ-sWVwAA_H2b.jpg
Sorry, the picture didn’t load…it was funny
This triggers the Atom Bomb. Not all are likely to stonewall, but watch for the legal gymnastics they employ to avoid responding. Will any take the Fifth? Better than best spy novel ever written. Spectacular reporting, Sundance. You are a GREAT PATRIOT. We owe you much. Thank you.
Let’s see..Brennan, Clapper, and Comey. Three with previous sworn testimony before Congress…hmmmm. Interesting questions, Mr Nunes.
Every single one of the 20 POS must be scared out of their minds because the Greatest White Hat of them all is still standing watch at the Head of the NSA. The information he is privy to is absolutely explosive. That makes answering those 10 questions even more difficult. What is to stop 🛑 the White Hats from running To/From queries as well as About queries.
What is good for the goose is good for the gander. Who are these POS going to cry to.
Is Horowitz to be trusted? I hope so but I have serious doubts. He just may whitewash everything.
With good reason are you wary. Horowitz was an Obama appointee who had some disagreements with his boss’s attitude to the IG’s job. However, if Horowitz didn’t buy into the Obama world view narrative he would not have been appointed. Only cringing Republicans appoint people they know hate their guts.
You don’t dump those damning texts if you’re whitewashing the many sins of the black hats – Obama put the screws to Horowitz for years – now its payback time.
Then why has he already released information that blew this whole thing wide open in the public???? (I’m talking about Strzok, Page, the Ohrs, McCabe, etc.)
Question 9 and 10!
Without serious jail time on the table, these people are going to delay and obfuscate into infinity. I know, I know, patience. I just have a feeling that there are only going to be political ramifications. Perhaps enough to win the midterms and even get Trump re-elected, but what about after that? These people play for keeps, and they would throw every Republican and libertarian into concentration camps if they had the opportunity. I just hope that the people we gave power to truly understand the ramifications of what they did and what it means for the future and health of our republic.
the first, most obviously dirty, must NOT be given the option of turning state’s evidence – the Strzoks and Pages must be made examples of just like Mueller has made examples of Flynn and Manafort.
Once Rice, McCabe & others see that Sessions is serious, the cowards will turn.
Quite a few more folks are going to lawyer up. Devin Nunes is Godsend to the DC criminal defense Bar Association.
Soon I think we will here a very famous line from some of these creep:
“On advice of counsel, I refuse to answer based upon my Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.
Just remarked to hubby, no one in their right mind would answer the questions without an attorney. Maybe the fees will bankrupt some.
They can take the 5th all they want, but can still be indicted and convicted in a court of law based on the evidence.
Come court time, DOJ should move for a change of venue – Nebraska or Oklahoma maybe.
SD knows submarines: “run silent, run deep” “One ping only.”
Would it be presumptuous to point out that the 16 Feb 2018 Mueller “indictments” are also based on the ‘Dossier” and the “Joint Analysis Report?” The Mueller “indictments” is merely a rehash of the previous two. None include actual facts, only conclusions based on “beliefs.”
How is it possible that then-Candidate Trump did not know of the “Dossier” in the summer/fall of 2016 when so many other people in D.C. knew?
No one told Mr. Trump? No one?
Did Comey not set himself up on 6 Jan 2017 when Comey stayed behind after the classified briefing in Trump Tower to inform Pres-Elect Trump of the existence of the “Dossier” but not the full contents?
How could Comey be so stupid to not realize Pres-Elect Trump knew of the “Dossier’s” existence, if not the actual contents?
“We are led by very, very stupid people. We cannot let it continue.”
Perhaps, huh?
Obama read about it in the newspapers at the same time as everyone else. Look stupid or jail an easy choice for a Democrate.
This is getting time for MSM to start sowing the seeds for a “racist witchhunt” isnt it? I sure hope the Republicans have learnt from Trump and Alinsky – personalise it and ridicule for Comey, Breenan and Clapper.
A whole lot of Democrat twitter accounts will be silent for several days while they all panic and try to communicate with each other via Nellie Ohr’s radio.
