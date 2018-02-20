Devin Nunes Submits Questions To Obama Officials About Clinton-Steele Dossier…

Anyone else notice how, post letter to FISC Judge Collyer, Chairman Bob Goodlatte is running silent, yet deep? ‘One-Ping Only‘…. we digress.

You might remember from a recent interview with HPSCI Chairman Devin Nunes how the Chairman was appreciative of State Department Jonathan Winer’s op-ed in the Washington Post regarding his role in promoting the Clinton-Steele Dossier… Well, today Chairman Nunes follows that trail and submits a letter to several members of the Obama administration inquiring as to their participation and knowledge.

The chairman has sent a series of questions about the sketchy Clinton-Steele dossier on Donald Trump to a number of current and former government officials. Unfortunately, the committee letter does not specify to whom Nunes sent the questions, however according to Byron York there are more than 20 recipients.

No doubt former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former CIA Director John Brennan and former FBI Director James Comey are at least three of the recipients. Those three would be of particular interest due to their prior collaboration on the sketchy intelligence community Joint Analysis Report.

Readers will likely remember from our initial research how we strongly suspected the FISA Title-1 application was likely an aggregate assembly of two specific sets of documents. Set #1 the Clinton-Steele Dossier; and set #2 the underlying documents behind the intelligence community Joint Analysis Report (JAR).

For over six months we have suspected the FISA application was almost entirely based on those two sets of dubious, weak and generally unsubstantiated data. This prior hunch has gained more validity as the details behind who the ‘small group’ consisted of has grown.

The Obama political intelligence apparatus (DOJ, FBI, ODNI, CIA and DoS) are all fundamentally wrapped up in the political objectives behind the Clinton-Steele dossier and all the uses therein. The outlier was the NSA and Director Admiral Mike Rogers; again, more evidence of why the internal intelligence apparatus were demanding Director Rogers be fired from the administration.

Again, I repeat for emphasis. The way to deconstruct the ‘Trump Operation’ is to focus on the underlying cornerstone, ‘the dossier’. We have continued to point toward this approach as the most direct path to get the underlying scheme exposed and subsequently take down all the corrupt officials. This approach also appears to be the course of investigative action by Nunes, Goodlatte and Grassley.

The Clinton-Steele Dossier is now exposed as the foundational document behind a fraudulent FISA surveillance warrant. As such Phase-two includes exposing everyone who is associated with the assembly, use, promotion and distribution of the Clinton-Steele Dossier.

Final Thought: Notice how the approved Title-1 warrant was issued on October 21st, 2016 with three re-authorizations of 90-days each:

October 21st,2016 through mid January 2017 (original authorization)

Mid January through mid/end April (re-authorization 1)

Mid/End April trough end July (re-authorization 2)

July through October ’17 (re-authorization 3)

Notice it was immediately following re-Authorization #3 (July 2017) when OIG investigative notices began showing participants within the ‘small group’, beginning with FBI Agent Peter Strzok and FBI Lawyer Lisa Page.

In the original reporting (Dec ’17) Strzok and Page were removed in July/August 2017 as a result of notification from Inspector General Michael Horowitz. This is the same time-frame when DNI Dan Coats and AG Jeff Sessions announced a special DOJ-FBI task force that media ignored. It was August 2017 when Rod Rosenstein confirmed the task force was in place.

None of this appears coincidental. All of this activity is connected.

