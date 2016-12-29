President Obama Releases Ridiculous FBI Report on “Russian Malicious Cyber Activity” (full pdf included)…

Against the backdrop of a sanctions announcement, President Obama’s administration has released a Joint Analysis Report claiming to outline the details of Russia’s involvement hacking into targeted political data base or computer systems during the election.
Except it doesn’t.
Not even a little.
The “Russian Malicious Cyber Activity – Joint Analysis Report” (full pdf below) is pure nonsense. It outlines nothing more than vague and disingenuous typical hacking activity that is no more substantive than any other hacking report on any other foreign actor.
This might as well be a report blaming Nigerian fraud phone solicitors for targeting U.S. phone numbers. DUH! Just because your grandma didn’t actually win that Nigerian national lottery doesn’t mean the Nigerian Mafioso are targeting your employer to hold you accountable for her portion of the bill.
This FBI report is, well, quite simply, pure horse-pucky.
However, what the report does well is using ridiculous technical terminology to describe innocuous common activity. Example: “ATPT29” is Olaf, the round faced chubby guy probably working from his kitchen table; and “ATPT28” is his unemployed socially isolated buddy living in Mom’s basement down the street.
This paragraph is priceless in it’s humorous and disengenuous gobblespeak:
Both groups have historically targeted government organizations, think tanks, universities, and corporations around the world. APT29 has been observed crafting targeted spearphishing campaigns leveraging web links to a malicious dropper; once executed, the code delivers Remote Access Tools (RATs) and evades detection using a range of techniques.
APT28 is known for leveraging domains that closely mimic those of targeted organizations and tricking potential victims into entering legitimate credentials. APT28 actors relied heavily on shortened URLs in their spearphishing email campaigns. Once APT28 and APT29 have access to victims, both groups exfiltrate and analyze information to gain intelligence value.
These groups use this information to craft highly targeted spearphishing campaigns. These actors set up operational infrastructure to obfuscate their source infrastructure, host domains and malware for targeting organizations, establish command and control nodes, and harvest credentials and other valuable information from their targets.
(*note the emphasis I placed in the quote) All that nonsense is saying is a general explanation for how hacking, any hacking, is generally carried out. This entire FBI report is nothing more than a generalized, albeit techno-worded, explanation for how Nigerians, Indians, or in this case Russians, attempt to gain your email passwords etc., nothing more.
Here’s the “report“:
What is alarming to consider is how far the various radical leftists are willing to go to create a straw man crisis for political benefit; and secondly how diminished the executive office of the U.S. presidency actually becomes amid this level of ridiculous propaganda.
There’s no doubt the intended outcome is to create internal confusion amid the U.S. electorate, because there are millions of people who will buy into these fabrications.
Consider the earlier example from inside the Yahoo News article:
[…] The US intelligence community has concluded that a hack-and-release of Democratic Party and Clinton staff emails was designed to put Trump — a political neophyte who has praised Putin — into the Oval Office. (link)
There’s still no evidence the DNC was “hacked” (WikiLeaks claims the information was an inside job of “leaking”), and even John Podesta admitted himself he was a victim of an ordinary “phishing” password change scam.
Does hacking exist, of course it does. Do hackers exist in every country connected by the internet, of course they do. Do state governments participate in hacking offense and defense, again – yes, of course they do. And yes, the FBI and U.S. intelligence community act purposefully against all participants they can catch.
But what does that intellectual truism have to do with the specific allegation that hostile Russian hackers attempted to gain entry into the DNC or John Podesta? These are two entirely different issues which the Obama administration is attempting to conflate simply for political and ideological purposes.
Here is where we see Obama’s intended conflated outcome. Consider the Yaho0 media paragraph above against the headline which accompanied the content:
For this idiocy (in writing no less) to be actionable by Obama only requires a majority of people stupid enough to believe it. What makes this fascinating is that the General Election made clear that this majority of stupid people no longer exists. Barry, this ain’t 2008. You were voted in as the first Black POTUS. You leave office as the worst and most delusional traitor ever.
Half white. 🙂 As with everything else, the guy is a total fraud.
………….and a minority of people voted for Chump! Talk about stupidity.
Chump? What’s with that, Obbe?
The definition of stupidity is voting for a Muslim named Barry from Indonesia. Barry when you leave the white house take your prayer rugs with you. 👹👺👹
Obbe suffers from deranged liberal progressive syndrome! It’s a mental disorder. 🤡😡🤡👽👹💩
Popular vote, given to Hillary by the illegals and wacko progressives in California and New York. Take a look at the county by county map from the 2016 presidential election and you’ll see 92% red . The majority of this country voted for Trump. The popular vote just another pipe dream pushed by the MSN just like the Russian hacking bullshit . Obbe get over it you’re crappy candidate lost . Happy new year!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
We drove to NH for Christmas. We did traveled thru PA and NY without passing thru any blue county. Even in VT and NH the only yard signs we saw for Trump/Pence.
No, I lied. We drove thru Albany.
A geographical majority voted for Chump not an actual majority (note the electoral votes). Any proof Nick of illegals voting, Nick? Of course you don’t-just the usual bluster of a Chump supporter. Actually “Barry” isn’t from Indonesia but why let facts get in your way. What a country this is-electing an oversexed, blustering businessman.
@Obbe-first of all, what is a “geographical majority”, and second there was no candidate that garnered a “majority” it was a plurality in both electoral college and the popular vote. You must be one the stupid libtards that still think we live in a democracy…and if you don’t think illegals voted, you’re not paying attention my friend…and I don’t now where “Barry” is from, but he’s going to jail
Gary: ah, the use of the term “libtard” so unique on your part. You can look at this election any way you want but trump garnered most of his electoral votes in a huge geographical area (note any election map). H.C garnered a majority of the popular vote. Do you have any proof of illegals voting-if so-how many and where did this occur. Barry is going to jail? How cute and how stupid. Much like the second amendment the electoral college may need to have an overhaul-both are relics of the 18th Century.
Move to Mosul, maybe they will throw you off a building. Your big chance to see if you can fly like Superman.
obbe? that you obamme? What are you doing on CTH? Get back to packin up!
Oh so you think the Electoral College system which the United States has used since it was first formed is INCORRECT do you – IDIOT . Oh and strip out Commiefornia and Clintoon lost the the vote too and if you take out all the DEAD people , Illegals and Multiple Voting Blacks too she lost that
vote by a LANDSLIDE too.
one note, lots of us wont buy into it…for exactly the reasons you think we will.
The report is filled (as you say) with techno-worded explanations – to which most of the general public (techies aside) fall asleep to. You lose us. We don’t care. so in their efforts to make this report seem so techy and “bright” what they lose here is us…we fall asleep. But, what happens is that it leaves us with the Media (mainstream and other webs) to fill us in…so keep it short – understandable – factual – concrete – truths, and our short attention on the “this is BS” line.
short – understandable – factual – concrete(with teeth) – truths
that is it.
Ha! I wonder if the reddit kids will find this to be a sit.com…excuse the pun. Does anyone here frequent reddit?
From The_Donald:
‘Russia didn’t hack. This is the biggest ruse I’ve ever seen. Obama is a sore loser. That’s it. I can’t believe such a tiny, small person was in charge of our country for 8 years.’
‘Exactly. It was an internal LEAK not an external HACK.’
You said it, Mouse! The reddit kids are really funny! They kept repeating, “stay cool, Vlad…only 20 more days.” And now, a few hours later we know how Vlad will passively make Obama squirm!
Thanks, Donald! Thanks, Vlad!
Thank you, WSB!
TCH and The_Donald are the two sites I read regularly: TCH in the morning and the latter in the afternoon.
All best wishes to you, Sundance and your respective families for a great New Year!
May God bless us all in 2017!
Sorry. Should have written CTH!
And to you, Mouse!
More –
Faketivists Could Play Havoc with Euro Elections in 2017 (16 Dec 2016)
“Security experts are warning of a rise in so-called “faketivists” – state sponsored operatives who take on the personas of solitary hacktivists in order to disseminate sensitive hacked material for political ends…”
http://www.infosecurity-magazine.com/news/faketivists-could-play-havoc-with/
(UK writer)
This entire article is one of the biggest logic fails I believe I have ever read. It ties in nicely with with this post, linking APT28 and APT29 to ThreatConnect (https://www.threatconnect.com/), whose conclusions are the definition of spaghetti code. Good grief.
So, now you’ve got me. Are Fancy Bear and Cozy Bear the Russian government or are they IP addresses acting like the Russian government?
Oh, they mean like the “faketivists” bho sent to Israel to disseminate lies and fake news in order to defeat Benjamin Netanyahu?
LikeLiked by 1 person
He seems to be documenting, in some detail, his conviction that neither his administration nor the political party he heads are capable of providing adequate security for our nation’s political infrastructure.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Therin lies the real issue.
If management at a major (or midsize) corporation allowed the security environment to be so obviously shoddy, the Board of Directors would demand some heads. The last thing they would do is tell the world how stupid they were to let it happen.
Tx Rep Hurd …tweeted
Rep. Will Hurd Sanctions took too long to be put into place, but they are important to show #cyberattacks will not go unanswered
https://hurd.house.gov/media-center/press-releases …
*
to which I tweeted:
@twitasdfuio · lbmom Retweeted Rep. Will Hurd
Tx Rep. claims cyberattacks. what! what cyberattacks? @HurdOnTheHill we are going to sanction Russia for what proved cyberattacks
Nothing has been proven. geez.
How stupid are these people to fall for these phishing emails? So am I to believe the fake Fed Ex emails I get are from the Russians? Worse yet is that disclaimer itself, on a report that is supposed to justify giving diplomats 24 hours to get out of town. It really sounds like a bad joke.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It would be a bad joke if it weren’t so dangerous.
We would get fired if we opened one in a real world business. Heads would roll in IT for not blocking them….
This “election hacking” is no more nefarious than the actions of the legendary “Deep Throat” who leaked information to Woodward and Bernstien, thus exposing the watergate scandal.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just different venues.
trump should invite the cossacks to perform at the inaugural or the russian ballet..i would love to see their heads explode.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The survivors of the Red Army Choir.
That part is so sad… they were the outreach from Russia with Love.
And there was a 19 year old ballerina and her fiancé, her dance partner, on board.
https://thenypost.files.wordpress.com/2016/12/russian_plane_crash_137790735.jpg?quality=90&strip=all&w=864
https://thenypost.files.wordpress.com/2016/12/russian_plane_crash_137790831.jpg?quality=90&strip=all&w=960&h=640&crop=1
Very Multicultural! I like it. Payback is certainly a b**ch.
Wow! That’s unbelievable! How many votes were hacked?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obviously, only the legal ones. LOL!
The Dems take “the dog ate my homework” excuse to a new level.
There’s no proof the Russians had anything to do with it, but since when is releasing truthful e-mails about someone “hacking the vote”? It’s not like the Russians rigged the machines (that’s Soros’ job).
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly!
They have no ‘PROOF’ that the Russkies did anything and even less ‘proof’ that the Kremlin was involved and as you say the ONLY thing that has been released are REAL emails that show just what UNDEMOCRATIC scumbags the DemoncRAT Party are. Oh and WIKILEAKS continue to DENY they got the leaks from RUSSKY hackers it was a DNC MOLE that gave them to Wiki.
Did anyone else take one look at the first photo in Sundance’s post and feel nauseous seeing the long haired gal looking up at Obama so adoringly. Give me a barf-up break, please!
Yes! I noticed her immediately and threw up a little in my mouth. So to speak. Some women are so stupid around the powerful. So pathetic really.
We are all as mindbogglingly stupid as bho, mclame and ms. grahamnasty. So we are going to believe this shiate and cry for war with Russia? Is that whats supposed to happen after we read the drivel?
I am an IT Specialist and worked for the fed 30+years. A cursory glance of this “report” revealed just what I thought it would NOTHING. These libtards must really, really, truly believe we are stupid. That report could have been put together during a typical fed work day. 8:30am-10:00am-Breakfast at your desk. 10:00-10:30- scan email Inbox for any emails from your boss while gossiping with your co-worker. 10:30-11:00 Construct report using copy and paste.11:00 to 1pm-Lunch. 1pm to end-of-day-troll internet.
The blot this character leaves on the history of America must be undone – as much as possible. SO much opportunity wasted. Could have been one of the greatest Presidents – but his mental illness arising from a missing father doomed him to the squalor of agitator in chief. His laziness compounds the absence of significant accomplishment. His legacy will be removed with several Executive Orders – few will see or notice when it happens. Hopefully, evidence of criminal actions are discovered once he leaves office – to silence him once and forever. The arrogance of this clown thinking he can continue to influence policy and debate after leaving office reaffirms his single objective – validate my Daddy – whom racists forced out of my life. He refuses to accept his father didn’t care about him. He created a fantasy land where whites are exclusively to blame – to excuse his fathers’ actions. Punishing whites is at the core of everything he does. Vindicating a man who couldn’t care less about him is evidence, and defines the extent, of the mental illness.
i look forward to trump jan 20,2017,in the mean time bho,is trying to shred all the paper work he can find that proves he made private deals with iran, cuba, and yels its all russias fault! he and john kerry are the slim shadys of our time,notice how they stabbed israel in the back,and blame putin for everything ! the american people are hacked off,and thats why trump won ! no russian hack,the american people are tired of obama! o happy day come jan20 2017!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! TRUMP! we will dance in the streets!
Too many people in the US are dumb enough to fall for this.
Remember when Eric Holder posted wanted posters of people wanted for hacking into US databases? They were Chinese PLA officers in uniform. The MSM should have ridiculed this to no end. Can you imagine the Chinese PLA putting up wanted posters of all the NSA employees just doing their job?
No one doubts that Russia and China and Iran and North Korea and many others spy on the US all the time and we on them. That does no show that the DNC and Podesta emails came from the Russians. John Podesta, according to John Podesta, typed his gmail password into a fake gmail site in response to a simple phishing email. If it is that easy it does not even require a foreign govt, just a 16 year old, if that.
