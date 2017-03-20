It Took a Freshman GOP Congresswoman To Pull The Mask From FBI Director Comey…

FBI Director James Comey unmasked as a Deep State Black Hat Operative.
Representative Elise M. Stefanik is a young, freshman republican congresswoman from the Albany New York area. And using a probative questioning timeline, she single-handily pulled the mask from FBI Director James Comey, yet no-one seemed to notice.
Obviously Ms. Stefanik has not been in the swamp long enough to lose her common sense.
In the segment of the questioning below Rep. Stefanik begins by asking director Comey what are the typical protocols, broad standards and procedures for notifying the Director of National Intelligence, the White House and senior congressional leadership (aka the intelligence Gang of Eight), when the FBI has opened a counter-intelligence investigation.
The parseltongue response from Comey is a generalized reply (with uncomfortable body language) that notification of counter-intel investigations are discussed with the White House, and other pertinent officials, on a calendar basis, ie. “quarterly”.
With the statement that such counter-intel notifications happen “generally quarterly”, and against the backdrop that Comey stated in July of 2016 a counter-intel investigation began, Stefanik asks:
…”when did you notify the White House, the DNI and congressional leadership”?
BOOM! Watch an extremely uncomfortable Director James Comey outright LIE… by claiming there was no active DNI -which is entirely false- James Clapper was Obama’s DNI.
.
Watch it again.
Watch that first 3:00 minutes again. Ending with:
…”Because of the sensitivity of the matter” ~ James Comey
Director Comey intentionally obfuscates knowledge of the question from Rep Stefanik; using parseltongue verbiage to get himself away from the sunlit timeline.
The counter-intel investigation, by his own admission, began in July 2016. Congress was not notified until March 2017. That’s an eight month period – Obviously obfuscating the quarterly claim moments earlier.
The uncomfortable aspect to this line of inquiry is Comey’s transparent knowledge of the politicized Office of the DNI James Clapper by President Obama. Clapper was used rather extensively by the Obama Administration as an intelligence shield, a firewall or useful idiot, on several occasions.
Anyone who followed the Obama White House intel policy outcomes will have a lengthy frame of reference for DNI Clapper and CIA Director John Brennan as the two primary political operatives. Brennan admitted investigating, and spying on, the Senate Intelligence Committee as they held oversight responsibility for the CIA itself.
The first and second questions from Stefanik were clear. Comey’s understanding of the questions was clear. However, Comey directly evaded truthful response to the second question. When you watch the video, you can see Comey quickly connecting the dots on where this inquiry was going.
There is only one reasonable explanation for FBI Director James Comey to be launching a counter-intel investigation in July 2016, notifying the White House and Clapper, and keeping it under wraps from congress. Comey was a participant in the intelligence gathering for political purposes – wittingly, or unwittingly.
As a direct consequence of this mid-thought-stream Comey obfuscation, it is now clear -at least to me- that Director Comey was using his office as a facilitating conduit for the political purposes of the Obama White House.
Unfortunately, a slightly nervous Stefanik, never forced Comey to go back to the non-answered question and respond by saying:
No, Mr. Comey, there WAS a DNI in place in 2016, please answer the question of when did you notify him (Clapper) and the White House?
….. then it would get a little ugly:
Why did you notify Clapper and the White House but delay congressional notification?
With all the banter about these hearings, and against this slight moment of clarity of purpose, it bears repeating:
There is only ONE KNOWN Factual and CRIMINAL activity currently identified: the unmasking and leaking of Mike Flynn’s name to the media.
FBI Director Comey states his organization is “investigating”. Fair enough, however – not a single congresscritter asked HIM if he is the source of the unmasking or leaks.
♦ How can a congressional committee conduct an investigation if they don’t know if the primary witness, the lead investigator, is the source of the leaks?
♦ Wouldn’t the very first step, the actual basis of the foundation for the investigation itself, be to ensure the person conducting the investigation did not participate in the illegality of the conduct being investigated?
Think.
Avoid the shiny things.
Why wouldn’t congress ask this simple question?
Admiral Mike Rogers answers that approximately 10-20 people within his NSA organization had the potential to unmask and/or leak to the media. Fair enough.
♦ Wouldn’t the first question as follow-up be to ask Admiral Mike Rogers if he is one of those numbered possibilities?
♦ Wouldn’t the second follow-up question, in an authentic inquiry, be to ask Mike Rogers: if he is one of the possibilities with access to that information, then was he actually the person who unmasked or leaked?
If Mike Rogers and James Comey admit they are in charge of two of the possible source organizations for leak activity (expressly known illegal behavior)… then what affirmative confidence has either person expressed to congress to ensure the inquiring body that they personally were not the originating source?
And why didn’t congress ask them?
Think.
There is NO PEA in this shell game of distraction.
Why didn’t congress ask them?
Occam’s Razor – Because the question(s), the brutally obvious question(s), then lead to the follow-up: If the only criminal activity is the sourcing of the leak, and the two people giving testimony are potential suspects in that criminal activity, then: A) How can we trust their testimony, and B) Why are we even having this hearing”? (with two people who are suspects in an ongoing investigation)…
The answers reveal the current intention of the intelligence committee is not to actually investigate, but rather to give the outward illusion of investigation.
If they were not merely giving an illusion…. Congress would be pointing out that FBI Director James Comey has a direct and specific conflict of interest that is so glaringly obvious it’s unfathomable no-one see it.
Director Comey, and to a lesser extent Rogers, would have been in direct contact with the prior administration individuals, and entities acting on their behalf, who were politicizing the information being gathered and lying about (ie. leaking to the media) the content therein.
“Because of the sensitivity of the matter” ~ James Comey
Didn’t Comey further claim in this hearing that lying about the content of (or even the existence of) a counter-intelligence investigation was not itself a criminal act? Hello?
That said, James Comey has an expressed interest in claiming an ongoing investigation exists (even if it doesn’t) just to ensure the prior administration contact and behavior was shielded behind the wall of “an ongoing investigation”. Comey says: “Because of the sensitivity of the matter”.. Where “the matter” is the politicized and entirely false information from the White House.
FBI Director James Comey has singularity of knowledge and has cleverly placed himself in a position where there is no “oversight” of his claims.
…”Because of the sensitivity of the matter” ~ James Comey
See how that works?
At one point in his political life Comey may have been a White Hat, but there’s no doubt his behavior is exactly what a black hat operative would be doing to shield his connection to the black hat activity of the prior administration.
Summary: Hillary Clinton political operatives manufactured the illusion of a computer connection between Russian entities (financial banks) and the Trump campaign/organization. Those manufactured points of evidence were then passed along to White House entities who used the political intel community (Clapper to Comey) to open an investigation of nothingness – to nowhere. The mere existence of that investigation was then used as the originating point for a series of media intel leaks (the narrative) intended to cloud and damage the Trump campaign/organization. FBI Director James Comey, as head of one of the investigative agencies, became part of that political apparatus. Now, usefulness exhausted and with the media engaged, it’s CYA time all around for the originating entities.
“Because of the sensitivity of the matter” ~ James Comey
.
Thank you Sundance, and all the other commenters…I feel your passion!! When is the pedophilia stuff gonna come out? I have a feeling there are many in the IC who would be implicated in this area of crime as well. Comey has twisted himself into a knotty mess. Why are our Senators so afraid of asking the hard questions? Why are they afraid of finding the TRUTH?
LikeLiked by 4 people
(1) They’re nearly all compromised in some way.
(2) Lawyers learn to never ask a question you don’t already know answer to.
Some mixture of (1) and (2), I guess…
LikeLiked by 6 people
I agree. I also think your limited to the talent. Part of the problem is explaining what Sundance just did in real time or figuring it out before you go down that road and you don’t miss the opportunity Sundance so nicely laid out…
LikeLiked by 1 person
A good question would be to ask Comey (and Rogers) is that if something is found on a politician, does it always end up in a prosecution? Or, is it ever used to compromise the politician to get him (or her) to vote a certain way? (And remind Comey that he is under oath.)
LikeLike
Change 2 to no Law Enforcement ask a question they don’t know the answer to.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because it’s not easy to have the right person in the right place at the right time…A brilliant legal mind is a rare thing and the best certainly don’t go into government. As much as I despise some of the greatest defense attorneys, they are a cut above, just like the prosecutors that get their man…
LikeLike
Think N.S.A., closets, skeletons and ‘lack of color’ mail……
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stefanik made Gowdy look like a kindergartner ……
LikeLike
Gowdy is a colossal disappointment. A lot of bluster for nothing. He does a grand job of looking like he’s going after people but that’s where it ends.
LikeLiked by 5 people
He’s a more competent actor than Daryl Issa.
LikeLike
Gowdy and Cotton are big favorites of Hugh Hewitt. ‘Nuff said.
LikeLike
Maybe many of the senators are afraid of the truth coming out because they are or have been have been a part of the pedophilia problem. The people running the pedophilia ring use compromising pictures that are taken with hidden cameras to blackmail vulnerable politicians. It is an old – very old Soviet trick.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You bet your butt they are – or hookers, affairs, drugs, etc etc.
LikeLike
I never cling to hope of “imminent” bombshells. There will never be a Trump Russia bombshell or impeachment and there will never be a day where Bill, Hillary, Schumer, Podesta, Lynch and Obama are all in a single file line in handcuffs. I do expect to see a few leakers get indicted however.
LikeLike
The fbi deputy directors wife Jill McCabe getting over $800,000 from Terry McAuliffe and hildabeast donors for a State Senate race has always puzzled me.
He has something on somebody and nobody notices.
Even though it was in 2015 did hildabeast worry that much about Virginia?
She lost a the State 13th district race. He investigated hildabeast emails?
LikeLike
For those that missed it — Comey is involved with the horrible Clinton Foundation. I pray all the time for exposure of their corruption and those involved — that would rid us of a “lot” of our enemies.
“The firm responsible for auditing the Clinton Foundation in 2015, DLA Piper, has James Comey’s brother Peter as its Senior Director.”
DLA Piper is Hillary’s 5th highest contributor of all time.
“Comey was also on the board of HSBC bank which has had extensive dealings with the Clinton Foundation”
LikeLiked by 9 people
Comey’s Democrat cover-ups and free passes demand that he be fired.
LikeLike
… based on his incontrovertible and compromising ties to the Democrat leadership.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Special prosecute him. Done.
LikeLiked by 1 person
HSBC drug money laundering needs to be investigated as well.
LikeLike
Works for Clinton but likely afraid of what Obama could do.
LikeLike
Newt not happy w/Comey, and basically nailed it. Ignore blondie unless your blood pressure pills are close by.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Martha wonders what is going on
LikeLiked by 7 people
I refuse to watch First Hundred Days because it’s just a fill in for Megyn Kelly’s show. I knew MacCallum would be a Uniparty stooge on Day 1 of the show. Only Tucker is worth watching during the week but even he is getting Neocons foisted onto his show now.
Somewhat OT, but is anyone else sick of Col. Ralph Peters and his Russia warmongering?
LikeLike
He is head of the Legalized Crime Division of the FBI.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So, then. Unmasking Comey as a black hat begs the question:
Why did Comey torpedo Hillary Clinton 10 days prior to the election?
The only possible answer is that whoever Comey is working for wanted Clinton torpedoed.
My money is on Obama, who stands to benefit by the political destruction of the Clintons (his only rivals for leadership of the Democrat Party) and believes he has enough operatives in his shadow government to take out Trump, or at least cripple and neutralize him.
Way back in 2008 I heard people warning that Obama isn’t just another Democrat, he isn’t just another Big Government loving Deep State puppet. He’s something altogether different. Something genuinely malevolent and a threat not only to America but even the Deep State itself.
Only they’re all too blinded by their own greed and arrogance to recognize the threat.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Maybe they still thought Hillary was a lock, and sought to weaken/delegitimize her as they are doing to Trump.
These guys work for themselves. Elected officials come and go. They damage them as much as possible to keep them out of their sandbox.
I still think pizzagate is an IC honeypot to entrap pedos in positions of power.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The true insiders knew that the media polls were purposely confabulated and that candidate Trump put thousands of poll watchers and local media onto the possibility of voter fraud. Because, they knew Donald J Trump would win. Therefore, they needed an “in” into the future Trump Admin …
Have Comey come out with a ‘re-opening’ of the Hillary campaign by FBI Comey and a narrative of Clapper and Brennan wanting NSA Rogers fired … then they both slink up to President Trump with some ‘information’ and with the optics of ‘bi-partisanship’ . By this they accumulate more time …
The swamp creatures have long planning skills with many contingencies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Understand the obvious in construct. Don’t read too much into it…
Comey was backed into the position he found himself in. He was boxed in to participating via the false trail seeded by HRC and minions and delivered to Obama to give to Clapper et al.
Comey was essentially painted into a position as a co-conspirator to the scheme,… by WH and Clapper who presented the fake intel which demanded further exploration. Regardless of Comey’s later determination as to the validity of the investigation itself, the investigation was the politically intended goal, not the results.
The creation of the investigation was the goal needed for the later use of leaks, which contained fabricated claims. The investigation provided the narrative.
Comey would transparently understand mid-narrative-rollout what the political end game was. However, by a certain point his opinion of the validity of the investigation was moot. He stands there as a useful tool – willful of not.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I wish I could be in the same room as you to pick your brain.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Me, too. I’m light years behind sundance and the regulars here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are plenty of us in your coner as well. Sundance helps us sort out the ins of the situation.
LikeLike
CORNER…
LikeLike
Thanks for explaining this so well. When Comey said, “because of the sensitivity of the matter,” I was screaming “what sensitivity?” and wanted Stefanik to ask him to explain exactly what he meant and why “sensitivity” precluded telling Congress what they were doing. He apparently briefed the “executive branch” and wanted to keep the information there. Why, then, I wanted her to ask, did Comey and the others decide that whatever this was, it was too “sensitive” to inform the representatives of the People about it. My impression was that the “sensitivity” they perceived was that they were using the investigative powers of the intelligence community to investigate political opponents and knew how that would go over in Congress.
LikeLike
View the forest and ignore the trees….Sundance were you an Intel analyst in a previous life? The enemy follows their own internal rules and it’s on us to figure them out. The real menace is not the Democrat party, it’s OFA which operates outside. The parallels with 1917 Russia are alarming. And resonate with my observation that they resent Russia for not being the Soviet Union any longer.
LikeLike
100% Did you notice at the end the clear warning for Comey to finish the investigation? After the investigation, Comey is out. Until then, he is on a leash.
LikeLike
There has not been any use of the intel for any prosecution or charges. Only for ‘investigations that keep on going’ and sucking up evidence of other crimes that do have probable cause. The investigations, and leaking of them, are the work product of the schemers. This is the Big League Scheme Team. They proclaim there are no crimes by Trump, but the investigations must continue just in case. If there is no probable cause that a crime is, was, or will be committed, then there is no probable cause to investigate. There is no probable cause that Trump did any crime. There is overwhelming probable cause that Team Obama/Clinton committed many crimes. They are discombobulated.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great point. He is a traitor to himself and his country. It’s sad to see someone who probably started out good wind up so bad.
LikeLike
Those are all astute and alarming observations. With Obama and OFA active in Washington, we may be in the same position as the Russians were in 1917 with the Bolsheviks active in St. Petersburg. OFA has a small army of brownshirts, owns a number of congressmen and senators, and has large swaths of federal bureaucrats as willing assistants. They might not have a Red Guard yet but I’m certain they are working on it. Remember the Bolsheviks lost their election too, they just had to create enough chaos for stepping in to take over. Keep your powder dry, we may need it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I too thought Obama torpedoed Hillary bc he wants to control the Dem party moving forward and continue to move it left. I strongly believe he also wants to run Michelle as the first female POTUS. Plus he has the Clinton model in how to turn it into a cash cow. And don’t forget his long term hatred of both Cljntons. To me that was his one redeeming quality in 08.
I hadn’t heard the other things you are suggesting but would like to learn more about it if you can recommend resources. I believe he is definitely part of something malevolent and dangerous to our country.
LikeLike
Obama really is as special type of evil. A fallen angel type of evil.
LikeLike
The always brilliant and hysterically funny Mark Steyn weighs in on today’s hearing with Tucker Carlson – also discusses all things RussiaRussiaRussia.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Wouldn’t it be outstanding to have Mark Steyn and Nigel Farage cross-examine every last player in the IC?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Oh HELL yeah!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does anyone besides me think they both (Comey and Rogers) looked like AIDS patients?
LikeLike
Rogers especially. I think that’s just how he looks with the dark circles under his eyes, but yikes.
LikeLike
They both look like sick Hillary.
Comey Hillary:
Rogers Hillary:
LikeLike
I would pay good money to watch that.
LikeLike
Wasn’t this fabulous? He’s always brilliant but him comments on Crimea were exceptional. He’s absolutely right.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Did Comey respond by saying “good question” to the followup before he answered. A response that would indicate he was thinking/buying time before he answered.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s a disarming technique.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow…that was like a David and Goliath moment….Rep. Stefanick exposed a weakness, he makes zero sense in his answering. Comey the Clown, has been so rehearsed with memorized answers he has lost touch with common sense. Stick a fork in him. He’s done.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I know how much we all hate Comey and I really do but I am going to repeat this that I do not believe he is the leaker. He would have had to leak this info knowing P Trump was president. He was still working and had a job with the current admin. I do not see what he would gain by this leaking because it would not benefit him to do so. Any spying on P Trump would benefit HRC. I believe these leaks are the product of someone from prior admin. I BELIEVE THERE ARE SOME CRIMES O COMMITTED THAT WERE KEPT UNDER WRAPS AND INVOLVED VERY FEW PEOPLE in O’s very small circle.. The FBI has too many people that could out them.
Perhaps I am out there and I am not minimizing the fact that Comey is a scoundrel but I just cannot completely get on board with Comey being the leaker.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Comey was not the leaker. As it appears, Comey was a means toward an ends.
However, that said, Comey’s non-answer to Ms Stefanik shows his pride is now covering for the Obama administration. That removes his capability to be considered an objective investigator of fact.
The non-answer has now defined him as willfully blind to the authentic administration of justice. He was not truthful at a moment when truth would not have compromised the position of investigative duty.
There was no risk in answering Ms Stefanik truthfully and saying when he told the DNI and White House of the counter-intelligence investigation. However, he did not do that.
There are only a few reasons to withhold the truth, when the truth contains no damage to the duty of his position. That reality places upon his head a black hat.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Check mate. Well described.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, he’s also arrogant and power-mad. I watched a clip of Joe DiGenova talking about him last night-FABULOUS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance…you are very right. Thanks for clearing that up. You are such an incredibly gifted writer. Your reply was so well stated.
LikeLike
Okay … Comey may not be THE ‘leaker’.
But, you could blindfold and spin him around three times and he could pin the tail on the donkey.
LikeLike
Why can’t Sessions get the answers?
LikeLike
Let’s say he isn’t the leaker for the sake of argument, then why can is not investigating who is? Then there’s these aggravating facts, Comey says, no evidence of Trump towers being wiretapped, yet info was getting leaked. Somebody was spying.
LikeLiked by 1 person
*why is he not investigating*
LikeLike
Ok so when do the republicans circle the wagons around Trump ? Instead of letting the democrats run over him like a MACK TRUCK.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
The Comey jumped over the moon?
LikeLike
Never.
Trump’s people will have to do it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ms Stefanik is chairwoman of the The Emerging Threats and Capabilities Subcommittee that has jurisdiction over Department of Defense counter proliferation and counter terrorism programs and initiatives; Special Operations Forces; defense science and technology policy and programs, such as the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency; information technology programs; as well as intelligence support and cyber operations, strategic communications, and information operations.
(an aside, a minority member of that subcommittee is Jackie Speier the loon from California that was on infamous show during the matinee on Capitol Hill).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Speirer is heavily tied to the Awan spy/infiltration situation. She must be exposed for this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think Gowdy wrote the questions for Stefanik and had her ask them of Comey, because Comey’s guard would be down…….and was it ever. Comey got snookered into revealing some devastating info.
Both Comey and Rogers are black hats and guilty as heck. Both were tap dancing on a pin head trying to keep their lies straight and hoping they could lose the sharp people with their bafflegab.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I wondered that myself. Gowdy seemed uninterested but that could have been a cover if he really did write the questions.
I would love to know what Rogers was thinking during the exchange. He is hard to read. Had his head down for a lot of it and did not look at Ms Stefanik. And sometimes looked like he could hardly keep his eyes open. Perked up at the end though when he had to answer her question.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think you are right about Gowdy giving her the questions. I was watching him while she was talking the third time I watched that video.
Rogers acted like a zombie…..the longer he sat there, the more he resembled a turtle with his head and neck sinking down into his collar. The man looks broken. Maybe his conscience is weighing on him.
LikeLike
Stephanik graduated at the top of her class in Harvard and worked in the Bush admin. Though she’s only 30, she’s no lightweight.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She had a great, well thought out line of questioning. Good to a see fresh new intelligent face up there. Perhaps y’all are giving way too much credit to mister Trey? Luv to see the Director squirm. At times Comey does look quite mousey for a guy who is like 6 foot 7.
LikeLike
Its time for a NEW FBI Director !!!!!!!
LikeLike
ABSOLUTELY NOT! Let this one expose the swamp in all its glory.
LikeLiked by 2 people
he lied to the Freshman congresswoman by saying there was NO DNI to report the Trump investigation to before Trump appointed Coats as DNI !!!!!
LikeLike
Not until his “investigation” is over, or it will be Nixonian.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This investigation can never be over. Can’t you understand that? It is eternal. Why do you think Obama, the kingpin, is in Tahiti for a month?
LikeLike
A new one would have to be confirmed in the …..Senate. Good grief. The acting director would be McCabe. The special prosecutor the democrats want is prolly Sally Yates. They are working 24/7 on their impeachment trap. Trillions are at stake. Trillions with a T.
LikeLike
All they could do is force Sessions to recuse himself by targeting Sessions. They used Sessions harmless meetings with the ambassador. With Sessions part of the ongoing investigation his recusal ties his hands. The ‘investigations’ are evidence vacuums. Once the evidence is sucked up it is much easy to cover up the crimes. As usual, the prosecutions and investigations themselves are persecutions and crimes. I was waiting for Nunes to chime in…..”hey, aren’t we supposed to be tamping this thing down?” Send in O’mara and West.
Knock Knock
LikeLiked by 2 people
A list of those who screamed for Sessions to recuse is telling.
Schumer, Portman, Collins, McCarthy, Chaffetz, Pelosi, Linda Graham, Issa, WAPO, The list goes on.
Comey and McCabe are the ones who should recuse themselves. There are glaring appearances of conflicts of interest here.
conflict of interest
n. a situation in which a person has a duty to more than one person or organization, but cannot do justice to the actual or potentially adverse interests of both parties.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We had this discussion a couple months back about whether Comey is white or black hat. I think we can lay this to rest now. He needs to be jailed for crimes against the state.
What is the psychological profile on this dude? He has some gnawing guilt complex.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Every time we talked about this here I said Comey was a black hat. Everyone who kept saying he was a white hat was driving me bonkers! If you look at the things he’s said, done and been connected with it’s been obvious for a long time. Hopefully this will eliminate any further question people may have had about him.
I hope the full extent of his crimes and corruption are exposed including everything that went on with HSBC.
LikeLike
We know…but what do we do? This is all so frustrating. The swamp creatures continue to flood the swamp. What a nasty game to witness.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They can not file any charges because that would lead to discovery of Brady Material and exculpatory evidence.
Discovery is the general process of a defendant obtaining information possessed by a prosecutor regarding the defendant’s case.
LikeLike
Sundance makes some great points.
The fact that the gang of 8 were kept in the dark for 8 months is amazing. To be fair to Comey he may have done so to protect Trump during the election. Imagine if he had informed the gang of 8. The Dems would certainly have leaked it. This would have been devastating for Trump’s election chances.
The Justice Department knew about this. Did they leak it to the White House?
Comey said both the Dems and GOP were hacked during the elections. Only information from the Dems were leaked. This appears to confirm that whoever hacked wanted to favor Trump ahead of Hillary.
I still dont believe it was the Russians. It was an insider
But where does this leave Pres Trump?
Someone else who was more experienced should have picked up that question and ran with it.
Why didnt they?
LikeLike
His answer is they were not officially informed. But were any of them informed privately?
Considering the politics, it is very possible some of them knew. If that is true, then they could work to make sure the gang of 8 did not officially go there so they could have plausible deniability
LikeLike
I seethe bc at the darkness of these people. Somehow they must be brought to the light and punished.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bring in Rudy as a Special Prosecutor and let’s get this show on the road!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Man alive would I love to see that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance, thanks again for an outstanding piece. And thank you also for confirming what I have said here on every single thread about the BH/WH Comey question which is COMEY IS A BLACK HAT. COMEY IS UNQUESTIONABLY A BLACK HAT.
If you follow the things he’s done and said carefully this is very obvious. This latest charade should make it impossible for people to ignore this any longer.
I’m proud of this young NY conservative from Albany. I hope people in her district remember this at election time. I hope Trump helps to build her leadership skills so she can help us drain the swamp. God bless her for shedding light on Comey’s darkness.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Comey was at pains to point out there is currently an investigation into Russian interference with one (or both?) parties.
Isn’t it normal to surveil whom you investigate? So are they not tracking Trump or Hillary right now?
Put another way, how will they conclude their investigation without surveillance?
It is not credible to say they are investigating Trump without monitoring his communications. And yet they hotly deny they are “wiretapping”. More self contradiction and obfuscation!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just dropped a note to both of my “do nothing” critters thanks to this story: Corruption and lies! Where is our, the people of Tennessee, the American people’s representation? Working hard to hardly work, is my first guess! Why aren’t you all asking the ONE question that needs to be asked?!! https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/03/20/it-took-a-freshman-gop-congresswoman-to-pull-the-mask-from-fbi-director-comey/#more-130253. Not that it will do any good, it’s either vent to them or have my head explode due to the high blood pressure these corrupt b@stards!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hit them with it on social media every chance you get. We have to expose them any way we can.
LikeLike
Now we know why Pizzagate probably never will get busted. As someone noted above, Comey only re-opened the HRC email investigation so the FBI could commandeer the NYPD’s Weiner laptop evidence.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ka Cing!
LikeLike
I refuse to give up hope that Pizza/pedogate is busted. I can’t. There are young people being destroyed by this.
Maybe I’m overly optimistic bc I still hope to see Hillary answer for her misdeeds as well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
FBI confirms probe into Trump campaign ties with Russia
Intel chair suggests ‘other surveillance’ might back president’s wiretapping claim
and updated
Read more at http://www.wnd.com/2017/03/congress-investigating-whether-govt-spied-on-trump/#v0761zJDOgbC8dVC.99
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now we know where Mike Nifong ended up. He got a job as legal counsel for the CIA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He did? That wouldn’t surprise me.
LikeLike
In my opinion, this whole dog and pony show was an attempted cover up of the fallout of the failed soft coup Obama attempted. They took their shot, they swung and missed. Today was painful listening to the Democrats, but Comey clearly painted himself into a corner trying to (not) answer questions while not falling into the trap Clapper set for him when he was on Face the Nation. He lost at both efforts.
LikeLike
Interesting take on it especially when Rush was suggesting it’s a threat to Trump to quit with the swamp draining.
I hope you are right.
LikeLike
Rush isn’t always right.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOL
There’s actually a whole book written on Rush’s hypocrisy!
LikeLike
But he says … 98 point something percent of the time … /s
No amount of his fake auditing of accuracy will ever make up for his biggest error … and that was all during the Bush43 years he was telling us that Karl “magificent bastard” Rove was systematically destroying the (D)emocrat party despite all the daily surrender we saw with our own eyes.
He barely ever hammered Colin Powell and Dick Armitage and others who hung out Scooter Libby to dry while allowing the Valerie Plame and Joe Wilson secret agent circus to bring them down. Rush had his own problems on his mind ( going deaf, prescription painkillers ) to worry about rather than the soft coup.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, are we going to start lending credence to the maobama’s shadow government BS? It’s deep state, it’s the psycho-political creators themselves. “obama holdovers” is nonsense. A ruse to push the reality that we have no control over “government” in general.
Haven’t had any control or true government at any point in any of our lives, no matter how old some of us may be.
But, as usual, the narrative is being steered to the exact point “they” want it. Damn.
LikeLike
Well, at least he finally have some idea of who and what Comey is now. He’s been a real enigma.
So who and what is Admiral Mike Rogers?
LikeLike
The Junior Assistant West Coast Promotion Man.
LikeLike
LikeLike
This is why we need to Drain the Swamp and institute term limits. If any other congressmen there were interested in getting actual answers, they would have nailed Comey. Only the newest congresswoman was far enough out of the swamp to start asking questions, and no one backed her up.
Why is President Trump keeping the traitor Comey around?
Although with his tweets concerning Comey from the official POTUS account are very interesting, to say the least.
LikeLike
Good analysis. I’ve thought Comey dirty for some time, and have little opinion on Rogers other than the NSA was corrupted under Obama.
Isn’t another likely scenario that Comey and perhaps Flynn, while unaware of who the leaker actually was, knows it had to be in their agency? Domestic spying, at least in the past when the United States was a democratic country that abided by the Rule of Law, was limited to FBI counterintelligence. The wiretapping of Flynn–whether he was an accidental target (I seriously doubt that) or not–almost had to be an FBI operation. The agents and supervisors involved are the most likely candidates not to have unmasked Flynn. Whether they leaked or passed the transcript to the political hacks who did is irrelevant. The FBI, likely, was at a minimum complicit.
This requires a special prosecutor. Chairman Nunez certainly can request one. As for Gowdy….he more or less is a fanboy for Comey and has become untrustworthy.
As for Rep. Stefanik, she needs to serve as committee chair. We have reached the point where anyone with too much D.C. experience at a minimum isn’t reliable, and at a maximum is corrupt.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wouldn’t it be nice to have more fresh faces in Congress like this??
A prime example of why we soooooo need Congressional term limits!
LikeLike
What needs to happen next, IMO, is for the White House to put out a carefully worded formal statement (no tweets!) that notes that the appearance of Comey and Rogers today raised far more questions then answered. The statement should make a formal request to the congressional intelligence committee to re-call Comey and Roger’s back before the committee to clean up the many loose ends.
The statement would enumerate the many questions and concerns raised, such as:
– Comey’s apparent evasiveness in answering Ms Stefanik.
– The inherent conflict of interest Comey / Rogers have in investigating the illegal leaks
– The failure of Comey to confirm that illegal leaks are being investigated
– Comey said the FBI and DOJ had “no information” to support President Trump’s tweets. Was he playing a game of semantics by using the literal meaning of “wiretaps” i.e. a physical wire tap inside Trump tower (which would never happen even in the old day’s when the physical tap was in the central switching office of the telco) or was he using the broader definition to include all forms of surveillance. This was never clarified by the committee.
– Concerning the media reports that two FISA requests were made (first one denied) can Comey confirm or deny the reporting is false? If he can state that he has no information to support President Trump’s tweets there should be no reason why he can not answer this question.
– How could the FBI conduct an 8 month investigation into Russia/Trump ties without conducting electronic surveillance? Did Comey fly his investigators to Russia to interview Putin’s intel agents?
– Is it true that the DNC denied the FBI access to it’s server and the FBI therefore relied on a report from a 3rd party company to support its claims? If so how can they have “high confidence” that the Russian’s hacked the server when at no point in their investigation did the FBI have physical custody of the server? At no time in their investigation did the FBI experts perform a forensic examination of the server?
– It was well documented in Wikileaks that the Clinton campaign and DNC had a strategy very early on to paint Trump as a Putin puppet. Given that fact how can the FBI rely on a report from a company hired by the DNC (Crowdstrike) as the basis for their claims that Russia “hacked the election”? What do we know about Crowdstrike? (its CTO is ethnically Ukranian).
– Prior to Obama’s EO which allowed the NSA to share raw (unmasked) signal intelligence with 16 other intel agencies is it fair to say only 20 people working for the NSA had the authority to “unmask” American entities? After Obama’s EO how many intel agents had access to the raw unmasked data?
These are just a few questions off the top of my head. I’m sure we could fill pages. The White House should put together a comprehensive list with a request that Comey and Rogers be re-called by the committee. If the questions cannot be answered satisfactorily before the committee the Trump White House should request a special prosecutor to investigate if Obama and his intel Chief’s used the power of their office in an attempt to smear candidate Trump in an effort to change the outcome of the election (Chris Christie or Rudy Giuliani would make good choices for the special prosecutor).
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hopefully the new deputy AG is capable of doing this. Ahhh dunno.
LikeLike
Yes it would have to be the new deputy AG (who *hopefully* will be loyal to the President). A special prosecutor appointed by the current deputy AG (an Obama appointee) would be a disaster. It is too bad that Session’s recused himself from everything “Russia”. Big mistake IMO.
LikeLike
I’m sorry, I feel really stupid, but what does CYA mean?
LikeLike
Cover Your Ass
LikeLike
How would you like a job, where 90% of your employees are gunning for you and trying to make you fail– and trying like hell to undermine you credibility. When you worked so hard to get this job.
In a year or two, Trump should understand the levers that can be pulled. That is when things will get interesting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love the looks on these guys’ faces.
Comey: I’m pretty sure this is working. It always does. Whatever. Where was I?
Rogers: Wait a minute. What’s this chick doing? Is she onto something?
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s the timelines that get you every time.
Timelines.
Always the timelines.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Watch the Admiral…He picks up on where this might go much sooner than Comey and can’t really do a thing to prevent it from happening. He knows.
LikeLike
Hey Sd & Wolf, I’ve had this for a while……may not be anything, going to post in two comments:
(delete if you need to Sd.)
LikeLike