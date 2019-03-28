Nellie Ohr Transcript Released (full pdf below)…

Posted on March 28, 2019 by

Nellie Ohr is the wife of DOJ official Bruce Ohr. Mrs. Ohr was hired by Glenn Simpson (Fusion GPS) to conduct opposition research of Donald Trump in late 2015.  Nellie Ohr’s work was used by Christopher Steele in assembling a Dossier then shared with the DOJ and FBI to target President Trump.  Today, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, Doug Collins, released the transcript of her testimony (full pdf below):

[…] Beginning in September 2015, Ohr began working for Fusion GPS. Ohr told investigators that she “read an article in the paper that mentioned Glenn Simpson. And I remembered because he had been a Wall Street Journal reporter working on things like Russian crime and corruption, so I recognized the name. I was underemployed at that time and I was looking for opportunities.

When later questioned as to her previous knowledge of Simpson, Ohr stated, “I had been at a conference that he was at. I don’t recall directly talking with him at that conference, and I don’t know whether he knew who, you know, who I was other than the fact that I attended that conference.”

Ohr acknowledged to congressional investigators that Simpson was acquainted with her husband, Bruce Ohr. (read more)

The implication here is that Nellie Ohr approached Fusion-GPS owner Glenn Simpson for a job; essentially to work on political opposition research files Fusion-GPS was assembling in 2015.  This is distinctly different from Glenn Simpson seeking out Nellie Ohr, and opens the entire background to larger ramifications.

Our research has always indicated that Nellie’s work product was transmitted to Christopher Steele as part of an intelligence laundry process.   Chris Steele laundered Nellie’s information, provided second verification where possible, formatted into an official intelligence file, and returned that file -now named the Steele Dossier- to the FBI.

However, if it becomes verified that it was CIA contracted (former or current) Nellie Ohr who approached Simpson, then it becomes possible, perhaps likely, the intelligence information (seeds carried by Nellie), originated from the CIA.

Nellie Ohr petitioning Glenn Simpson for a job would be an explosive change in the dynamic.  However, it could further explain some other unusual side-issues including why Nellie suddenly started using a HAM radio.

First, this revelation would imply that an inside government effort from the CIA was likely the origination of material that Nellie would “discover” while working for Fusion.  Under this possibility the laundry process would have two washes.

The first wash was from some unknown CIA intelligence sources to Nellie Ohr…. The second wash was from Nellie Ohr to Christopher Steele (the second wash we always knew).

Second, whether Glenn Simpson knew of Nellie’s intent, or was likely willfully blind, is another question.  I tend to think it didn’t really matter.  Simpson hired Nellie to get valuable oppo-research he could turn into a commodity.

Simpson wouldn’t necessarily care how Nellie found the information, and he knew her background in the intelligence research community. The commodity was always the Trump-research file; which was then sold to the Clinton campaign after the contract with the DNC was made through Perkins Coie.

“I read an article in the paper that mentioned Glenn Simpson. And I remembered because he had been a Wall Street Journal reporter working on things like Russian crime and corruption, so I recognized the name. I was underemployed at that time and I was looking for opportunities.

~ Nellie Ohr via congressional testimony

If Nellie Ohr sought out Glenn Simpson for the job in 2015, not vice-versa, then it would appear a sting operation from within the CIA (John Brennan) was underway and long planned.

This set-up and design would align with what we already know about the CIA using foreign intelligence assets (Five Eyes etc.) overseas to run against loosely connected Trump campaign people to dirty them up and give the impression needed to initiate the FBI counterintelligence operation known as “Operation Crossfire Hurricane” in July 2016.

If it is factually accurate that Nellie Ohr approached Glenn Simpson, and was part of a process of using that cover to plant corrupt CIA dossier seeds for use by Christopher Steele, then it makes sense Nellie Ohr’s communications with government officials, and the usurping intelligence community, would be a risk; a very serious risk.

Necessitating some very unusual communication safeguards.

Safeguards which could include:

(Nellie Ohr Ham Radio License Link)

Notice the Ham radio license corresponds to the timeline when the Clinton campaign officially hired Fusion-GPS as for the Trump “Dossier” research.

[Notice also this is immediately after the time when NSA Director Mike Rogers discovered FISA abuse, and shut down contractor access to the NSA database.]

Fucking John Brennan.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in 4th Amendment, 6th Amendment, AG Bill Barr, Big Government, CIA, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Desperately Seeking Hillary, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2016, FBI, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Russia, Spygate, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

51 Responses to Nellie Ohr Transcript Released (full pdf below)…

  1. Mark Thimesch (Artist) says:
    March 28, 2019 at 1:57 pm

    There once was a traitor named Brennan
    Who dreamed of being like Lenin

    But Trump he tried to overthrow
    Now the only “Lenin” he’ll know
    Are the sheets he’ll be folding in prison.

    D. End.
    P.S. You’re a traitorous, pig-kissing bastage Comrade Brennan

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
    • Linus in W.PA. says:
      March 28, 2019 at 2:12 pm

      Good work, Mark.

      Let me take a crack at it: “There once was a phucker named ‘Brennan.’ But he got hung.”

      Like

      Reply
    • Roadagent says:
      March 28, 2019 at 2:15 pm

      Good one. He’s also a farging icehole.

      Like

      Reply
    • Scoot says:
      March 28, 2019 at 2:19 pm

      He set up his scheme
      With a Russian theme
      And sent all his minions out to spy
      He told em to check in
      with deep ties to Putin
      “We’ll get him after this” he cried!
      His hopes lay on a Mule
      ah, the poor, sad fool
      The report says clearly that he lied!
      So theyll treat him well
      the room service in hell
      All they have to do is bide their time!

      yes it’s “Sin! Sin! Sin!
      You dirty liar John Brennan
      We know you’ve schemed and you’ve betrayed us
      by the livin’ Gawd that made us,
      You’re a dirty rotten commie, John Brennan!”

      (With apologies to rudyard kipling)

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  2. socrates says:
    March 28, 2019 at 1:57 pm

    I am soooo distrustful of the govt that i doubt anything will happen

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Raffaella says:
      March 28, 2019 at 2:15 pm

      The same here. All this has been known to the house and still Adam Schiff and others are spreading their lies of Russia collusion. All the transparency in the world will not make a difference unless we start arresting people.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  3. Dim Osmab says:
    March 28, 2019 at 1:57 pm

    Page 88 asked about ham radio

    Using it only for Emergency communication in case of a storm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. Zippy says:
    March 28, 2019 at 2:02 pm

    His sequel to Spygate.

    Exonerated: The Failed Takedown of President Donald Trump by the Swamp Hardcover – November 19, 2019

    Like

    Reply
  5. Margaret Berger says:
    March 28, 2019 at 2:03 pm

    So the question is, while Brennan be the last domino or will he tip over and knock two more down?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • fanbeav says:
      March 28, 2019 at 2:14 pm

      I don’t think he will flip because of Obama. He was definitely the 2nd head of the snake, but just like Adam Schiff, they will lie until their dying day!

      Like

      Reply
      • Deplorable_Infidel says:
        March 28, 2019 at 2:30 pm

        John 8:44 KJV

        Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.

        Like

        Reply
  6. AghastInFL says:
    March 28, 2019 at 2:05 pm

    The plot gets dirtier and, the Ohr’s who look like dupes, are indeed dupes…

    Like

    Reply
  7. Zorro says:
    March 28, 2019 at 2:06 pm

    Poor Bruce didn’t even know he is betrothed is a CIA operative.

    Like

    Reply
  10. Jay Currie says:
    March 28, 2019 at 2:10 pm

    I think you are very close SD and I very much appreciate the time, research and thought you put into this.

    Right this instant I wonder about the nexus of Ohr, Fusion and Perkins Coie. Did Fusion peddle Ohr (and thereby the CIA’s) product to Perkins Coie or did Perkins Coie knock on Fusion’s door seeking oppo research on Trump.

    As I remember, Fusion had already (at the behest of a Republican funder) been digging around about Trump. However, funding for that digging apparently stopped when Trump took the nomination. So did Glen Simpson go to the DNC/Perkins Coie with the offer of dirt on Trump or vice versa?

    It really comes down to the question of whether the CIA was pushing its dirt or whether the DNC was looking for such dirt and found Fusion GPS.

    My own sense is that the CIA operation started well before the DNC was involved through its law firm. In fact, the DNC involvement might just have been a way to fund the operation with operational control remaining with the CIA (and, I suspect, certain senior members of the Obama administration.)

    Like

    Reply
  11. wxobserver says:
    March 28, 2019 at 2:12 pm

    “…to run against loosely connected Trump campaign people to dirty them up ”

    I honestly think it was more than just an effort to dirty them up. That was the minimum goal. Based on Papa-D’s testimony, it appears they were trying to get him to share the e-mail rumor (from Mifusud) all the way to the top if they could. This would be a lot more than just dirtying up…it would create the possibility of charging Trump himself for various crimes.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • JIM COMEY IS A WEASEL_DOUG says:
      March 28, 2019 at 2:30 pm

      Push/Pull. Push the info in only to later pull it out.
      Mifsud>>>PadaD>>>Downer.

      Brennan/Ohr>>>FGPS/Steele>>>OHR>>>FBI

      Like

      Reply
  12. donnyvee says:
    March 28, 2019 at 2:13 pm

    I think I’m going to wait until I’m about 80 years old before I add a HAM radio license to my bucket list!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. bulwarker says:
    March 28, 2019 at 2:14 pm

    Too many people involved. Too many stories to get straight. The hubris of these people, who honestly thought they would get away with it because Trump could never win. The punishment for all involved must be so severe that everyone occupying such high levels of government thinks twice before abusing their power.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Right to reply says:
      March 28, 2019 at 2:24 pm

      Point is, is why do it if they REALLY thought he couldn’t win. What was the one thing they couldn’t corrupt to ensure their victory? US! Or, did something go wrong that we don’t know about? Did someone refuse to destroy, or add extra votes?

      Like

      Reply
  14. 1000Clowns says:
    March 28, 2019 at 2:14 pm

    The ham radio thing could be a red herring. You don’t need a license to buy a radio. Why leave a paper trail? Just buy one with cash and use it without a license.

    Like

    Reply
  15. margaret Berger says:
    March 28, 2019 at 2:18 pm

    Will the first domino that is charged be put on sucicied watch?
    Rev up those hot lines, they are going to be needed.

    Like

    Reply
  16. Brian L says:
    March 28, 2019 at 2:19 pm

    When Sundance drops an F bomb you know he’s pissed.

    This explains why Brennan has been so damn squirrelly over the last couple of weeks.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. FairestWitness says:
    March 28, 2019 at 2:21 pm

    Yes, Sundance! Effing John Brennan! HE DID THIS! Set the whole damn thing in motion!

    I’m sick of this evil SOB running his yap! As if President Donald J. Trump had it coming for daring to run & win the Presidency. Brennan had this planned for whoever won the nomination…. Jeb Bush, Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Rand Paul, Carly Fiorina… whoever won the GOP nomination had this coming to them. Brennan intended to get Hillary elected so he could keep his job.

    Why? What the Hell was he up to in that post?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Dim Osmab says:
    March 28, 2019 at 2:21 pm

    Fusion Gps gave her list of Manafort flights.

    There is no legal way for private sitizen to get information about another US sitizen flights, right?

    Like

    Reply
  19. Sue Fowler says:
    March 28, 2019 at 2:22 pm

    The Ohr’s are modern day Rosenbergs and deserve the same treatment along with Strzok, Mc cabe and Comey. The Hill is alive with the sound of treason and buses revving to run over selected judas goats. All of the foregoing should join Brennan.

    Like

    Reply
  20. JIM COMEY IS A WEASEL_DOUG says:
    March 28, 2019 at 2:25 pm

    I’ll bet $$’s to donuts Bruce’s wife, the “Lovely Nellie” (as VSG laughingly refers to her) was PUSHED into FGPS as a Russian INTERPRATOR as well as conduit from CIA in the FGPS propaganda mill.

    VERY NECESSARY and useful if your gonna do it right!

    Like

    Reply
  21. ElGato says:
    March 28, 2019 at 2:25 pm

    I still believe all of the spying started on DJT waaaay before the election when then private citizen Donald Trump called Obama out for his bogus birth certificate. This was personal.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. phaedrus cj says:
    March 28, 2019 at 2:25 pm

    You can’t legally use or operate a HAM radio without a license and you can’t get a license without taking a test. Even the lowest level of license requires some rudimentary knowledge of amateur radio and electronics. The lowest level also restricts the frequencies that the HAM can use. I don’t think that allows for a very high level of sophistication as to transmissions.

    Like

    Reply
  23. JiminCO says:
    March 28, 2019 at 2:28 pm

    Our Federal Govt. has rotten branches. Brennan is a subversive egomaniac (who looks very scared below his gruff, barking facade). It is time to corner this wolf, and to blow his treacherous eyes out. (figuratively). Actually, I’d like to see him shoveling mush from a tin plate in hard labor prison, if all Sundance concludes becomes the truth.

    Like

    Reply
  24. Golden Advice says:
    March 28, 2019 at 2:29 pm

    They best be careful as that Nellie is a deceitful one!

    I certainly hope Dan Marino is OK…

    🙂

    Like

    Reply
  25. Sanchez says:
    March 28, 2019 at 2:33 pm

    I remember (25 years ago) there being a law where I lived that it was illegal to possess a “scanner” (yes, like the old Bearcat ones) in a vehicle unless you were a law enforcement officer or an “amateur radio operator.”

    Maybe she obtained the ham license so that she could “legally” travel with the scanner. A scanner used to listen to old-school transmit-only bugs placed in strategic locations. Or maybe to cordless telephones (imagine most are encrypted today, but back in the day you could listen to almost everyone).

    Just a suggestion from an old “scanner” driver (cop side).

    Like

    Reply
  26. magaxena58 says:
    March 28, 2019 at 2:35 pm

    Hey Nellie, why the long face?

    Like

    Reply
  27. WorryWart says:
    March 28, 2019 at 2:36 pm

    Is it just me or has Hillary Clinton been unusually quiet lately?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s