Rand Paul: “it was Brennan who insisted the unverified and fake Steele dossier be included in the Intelligence Report”…

U.S. Senator Rand Paul posts a text today that has caught attention. The issue surrounds the Clinton/Steele Dossier and the Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) from January 2017.
While the public statement from Rand Paul is new, the backstory is one we have discussed before. Yes, John Brennan put the Steele Dossier into the ICA, and he enlisted FBI Agent Peter Strzok as the author to facilitate the narrative.
In May 2018 there was some major reporting from Paul Sperry that included interesting details about how President Obama’s intelligence community structured their Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) about Russian interference in the 2016 election – SEE HERE –
In essence by following-up with various people involved in the construct of the ICA, journalist Paul Sperry outlined how CIA Director John Brennan and Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper, subverted their own intelligence guidelines in assembling the intelligence report.
While much of the background paralleled our prior research, there are two very interesting aspects outlined by those with direct knowledge of the construct. First, Brennan positioned FBI Agent Peter Strzok as the contact between the CIA analysis and the information flow to FBI Director James Comey:
[…] A source close to the House investigation said Brennan himself selected the CIA and FBI analysts who worked on the ICA, and that they included former FBI counterespionage chief Peter Strzok.
“Strzok was the intermediary between Brennan and [former FBI Director James] Comey, and he was one of the authors of the ICA,” according to the source. (link)
The structure of the information flow is interesting because it highlights the obvious intention of the group to control the content of intelligence. There are several instances which highlight the level of a strategic effort undertaken to keep James Comey out of the loop on details within the 2016 operation(s).
Their collaborative approach creates the “I don’t know” and “that was not my understanding” defense as deployed heavily by James Comey during his book tour and media interviews. The plausible deniability approach also created an unusual set of contradictions.
Former FBI Director James Comey repeatedly said the work on the Clinton and Trump investigations was kept inside a very “tight group” of DOJ and FBI people; yet Comey repeatedly claims to have no knowledge of their activity when questioned about specific events.
Deputy Director Andrew McCabe keeping Director Comey in the dark on the Huma Abedin laptop issues for four weeks (Sept. 28th through October 26th, 2016) is a clear example of Comey’s ‘willful blindness‘.
There are also numerous examples in the Page/Strzok text messaging or working around Comey within the FBI small group (Andrew McCabe, James Baker, Lisa Page, Peter Strzok and Michael Kortan), as Andrew McCarthy finally realized when he sat down to read the content during Memorial Day 2018: “I am bleary-eyed from a weekend of reading about half of them. Even in their heavily redacted form, they are a goldmine of insight” he wrote.
A second interesting aspect revealed in Paul Sperry’s prior reporting is something we discussed at great length surrounding the President Obama daily briefing material (PDB):
[…] “Brennan put some of the dossier material into the PDB [presidential daily briefing] for Obama and described it as coming from a ‘credible source,’ which is how they viewed Steele,” said the source familiar with the House investigation. “But they never corroborated his sources.” (read more)
So with another confirmation that Brennan was putting FBI Counterintelligence Investigation findings into President Obama’s PDB, let’s revisit the statements in April 2017 from President Obama’s National Security Advisor, Susan Rice. As relayed in an interview with MSNBC’s Andrew Mitchell:
Susan Rice @00:51 – …”Let me explain how this works. I was a National Security Adviser, my job is to protect the American people and the security of our country. That’s the same as the Secretary of State, Secretary of Defense and CIA Director.; and every morning, to enable us to do that, we receive – from the intelligence community – a compilation of intelligence reports that the IC, the intelligence community, has selected for us –on a daily basis– to give us the best information as to what’s going on around the world.”
[Note, Susan Rice is describing the PDB]
“I received those reports, as did other officials, and there were occasions when I would receive a report in which, uh, a ‘U.S Person’ was referred to. Name, uh, not provided, just ‘U.S. Person’.
And sometimes in that context, in order to understand the importance in the report – and assess it’s significance, it was necessary to find out or request, who that U.S. official was.”
The interview goes much further. There was a lot of news in that interview. There is also a tremendous amount of double-speak and self-contradiction; in some cases between sentences that follow each other.
Notice how Susan Rice contradicts herself about what the intelligence community puts into the PDB. Remember, Rice considers the PDB intel community to be very specific: James Clapper (DNI), John Brennan (CIA) and Defense Department (which would be the Pentagon and NSA Mike Rogers). And she states they would never send the President innocuous things unworthy of review.
However, right there Susan Rice is confirming the “unmasking” request(s) which can be pinned upon her, are directly related to her need to understand -on behalf of President Obama- intelligence for the President’s Daily Briefing (the PDB). This was a previous question now answered.
This is EXPLOSIVE, and here’s why.
First, before becoming Obama’s National Security Adviser, Susan Rice was U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Remember, shortly after the unmasking issue surfaced over 600 unmasking requests were outlined as coming from Rice’s replacement, Samantha Power.
Ambassador Power told congress in 2018 she did not do those unmasking requests; however, they were done ‘under her name’. In other words: someone used her office access to the State Department system to unmask names.
Question: Did Susan Rice do the unmasking via her knowledge of how to access the State Department portal? It looks very suspicious.
Secondly, the President’s Daily Brief under President Obama went to almost everyone at top levels in his administration. Regarding the Obama PDB:
[…] But while through most of its history the document has been marked “For the President’s Eyes Only,” the PDB has never gone to the president alone. The most restricted dissemination was in the early 1970s, when the book went only to President Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger, who was dual-hatted as national security adviser and secretary of state.
In other administrations, the circle of readers has also included the vice president, the secretary of defense and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, along with additional White House staffers.
By 2013, Obama’s PDB was making its way to more than 30 recipients, including the president’s top strategic communications aide and speechwriter, and deputy secretaries of national security departments. (link)
Pay attention to that last part. According to the Washington Post outline Obama’s PDB’s were going to: “Deputy Secretaries of national security departments”, and his speechwriter, Ben Rhodes.
Susan Rice defined the Obama national security departments to include: “State” – “Defense” (Pentagon includes NSA) and “CIA”….
So under Obama’s watch Deputy Asst. Secretaries of Defense, via their connection to their immediate supervisor, likely had some daily access to the content within the PDB. And who was an Obama Deputy Asst. Secretary of Defense?
“I was urging my former colleagues, and, and frankly speaking the people on the Hill [Democrat politicians], it was more actually aimed at telling the Hill people, get as much information as you can – get as much intelligence as you can – before President Obama leaves the administration.”
Because I had a fear that somehow that information would disappear with the senior [Obama] people who left; so it would be hidden away in the bureaucracy, um, that the Trump folks – if they found out HOW we knew what we knew about their, the Trump staff, dealing with Russians – that they would try to compromise those sources and methods; meaning we no longer have access to that intelligence.
So I became very worried because not enough was coming out into the open and I knew that there was more. We have very good intelligence on Russia; so then I had talked to some of my former colleagues and I knew that they were also trying to help get information to the Hill. … That’s why you had the leaking”.
Funny how that happens…
Hindsight is 20/20, but many people were tracking close to the bulls-eye back in 2016 and early 2017 when this sordid affair initially became visible. The War Economy is one of those researchers along with CTH who was tracking in real time what was happening:
On December 9, 2016, President Obama ordered a review to be carried out by American intelligence agencies to research Russian interference in United States elections going back to 2008. The same day, Adam Entous, Ellen Nakashima and Greg Miller — with assistance from Julie Tate — published the article “Secret CIA assessment says Russia was trying to help Trump win White House” in The Washington Post, while David E. Sanger and Scott Shane published “Russian Hackers Acted to Aid Trump in Election, U.S. Says” in The New York Times.
As part of the development of the Intelligence Community Assessment, Director Brennan hand-picked a number of agents from both the Central Intelligence Agency and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, one of whom was Special Agent Peter Strzok, whom worked as an intermediary between Director Comey and Director Brennan.
The next day, on December 10, 2016, Nakashima and Entous — again with Tate’s assistance — published the article “FBI and CIA give differing accounts to lawmakers on Russia’s motives in 2016 hacks” in The Washington Post. A reporter, meanwhile, sent an inquiry to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, where they asked whether they agreed with the conclusion that Russia assisted President-elect Trump with his election victorr, which was responded to by Special Agent Strzok.
Three days later, on December 13, 2016, Eric Lipton, Sanger and Shane, with contributions from Kitty Bennett, published the article “The Perfect Weapon: How Russian Cyberpower Invaded the U.S.” in The New York Times. On the same day, Mark Hosenball and Jonathan Lindsay published the article “Exclusive: Top U.S. spy agency has not embraced CIA assessment on Russia hacking — sources” in Reuters, which was about the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.
This resulted in Director Clapper, Director Brennan, Director Comey and Director Vincent Stewart all collectively declining to brief the House Intelligence Committee on the issues surrounding their conflicting assessments on the Russian cyber attacks. At the same time, Strzok and Page’s texts allegedly stopped being stored internally, as the initial batch of texts messages end on December 13.
Two days later, on December 15, Strzok and Page texted each other about a sister organisation leaking to the mainstream media. The next day, December 16, Strzok texted Page again, this time to discuss an article in The Washington Post: “FBI in agreement with CIA that Russia aimed to help Trump win White House”, where Strzok argued that the Central Intelligence Agency is more capable of manipulating the press and that the Federal Bureau of Investigation had the initial position, not the Central Intelligence Agency.
Two days later again, on December 18, 2016, Strzok and Page discussed his intelligence submissions to the Intelligence Community Assessment on Russian interference.
Strzok expressed concern that the White House would scapegoat the Federal Bureau of Investigation using the classified portion of the report. One day later, on December 19, Page texted Strzok about the number of mainstream media stories where they actively played a personal role in, as Strzok questioned whether he should have done anything differently to prevent the rise of Donald Trump. (source)
Yes, Senator Rand Paul, John Brennan most certainly put the Steele Dossier into the intelligence community assessment. The trail is transparent; it does not take a “high level source” to prove it.
Lest we miss the other interesting piece from yesterday with Cathrine where we find in the McCabe/Page texts that Strzok was in regular contact with Clapper as well.
I like the way she is scrutinizing it rather than just dumping it out there to be buried in the noise.
Wait, SD did you add that image of the McCabe/Page texts?
I swear I didn’t see it if it was in the original!
Brennan: Thou doth protest too much.
Absolutely no one who has been paying attention to all of this nefarious activity as has been expertly outlined by Sundance could be even slightly surprised to hear that Brennan is a major player in all of this. I look forward to more and more details such as this being made public–because it brings us closer to the day that Evil will finally stand trial and maybe, if God wills it, be made accountable. Fight on.
My NY Post bracket keeps looking better and better.
mine too 🙂
Me too. Rex70 !
We knew a long time ago thanks to sundance/ F-ING BRENNAN!
F**k Brennan. There, fixed fer ya.. 😀
First we F McCabe then we F Brennan then we F Strzok, then we…….etc.
slight citation to Andrew McCabe.
Working our way up the chain without indictments (they will come) or declassification yet. Real forward progress!
Brennan should be questioned under oath by the FBI, since lying to them is itself a crime. That assumes, of course, that a White Hat can be found at the FBI and at DOJ to indict Brennan.
It’ll be fascinating to watch the Barr/Wray interplay.
Sadly, I don’t believe the oath of truth means ANYTHING to him. Words mean nothing JUST deeds.
Putting liars under oath has limited value. Doesn’t mean not to do it – but be fully aware of the limited usefulness.
Questioned under oath? More like questioned on the rack.
I am betting that Brennan was also the one that identified the Ohr’s as the perfect way to funnel information between Fusion GPS and the DOJ for delivery to the FBI.
He probably also dug up Maltese professor Joseph Misfud and that American hack working for the Brits in London whose name escapes me. Set up Papadopoulos to meet with both of them. Fat guy. What was it?
I love how some of these Senators are dropping a nugget a day….
I just did a search jusing “Rand Paul Brennan Dossier” to see which news outlets were running with this story.
Not a single “MSM” news source other than Fox News came up in the results.
Outets who came up in the results included CNS News, Townhall, Breitbart, CTH, Twitchy, and then several lower tier more obscure online news outlets.
So these “nuggets” are still purposefully being spiked by the MSM.
Who needs the MSM?
Ya well they’d have preferred not to cover the fact that there is no collusion too, but the truth has a way of coming to bet them in the a** regardless.
Finally…
Brennan should be brought to testify before Congress? When he lies under oath again can he actually be held accountable this time and the other times he lied under oath added to the pile? Better yet, drag his former commie voting ass before a grand jury.
Why are you ruling out a military tribunal?
If it looks or smells like treason, is that a good path to follow?
Yep. Ole Brennan ain’t been sleeping too well at night. Now he ain’t gonna be sleeping at all.
Hearing voices in your head there, are you Mr. Brennan? That distant whistling sound you hear? That’s an incoming MOAB that has your name on it.
Nighty nighters…..pig-kissing, traitorous bastage.
And look at Comey….either he’s a heavy smoker or he ain’t sleeping either…
Good point…..he’s been looking like a hobo lately, wandering in the wilderness.
Please somebody tell him to stay away from Iowa..
Saying, “So many questions”.
I noticed that too. That dude has aged quickly. That’s a telling sign that he’s stressed to the max. I hope he folds from the guilt. Someone folding is going to be the ONLY way this gets prosecuted. I have ZERO faith in the system. We need one of them to crack from the pressure. Otherwise we are headed for another BS benghazi or uranium one sweep under the rug. I’m so sick of this garbage.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Comey was interviewed by Lester Holt on NBC. He said he hopes the release of Bill Barr’s summary proves the FBI is not a “nest of vipers”.
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/justice-department/comey-mueller-findings-show-trump-lied-about-fbi-his-attempt-n988196
No kidding, Web – those saddle bags beneath his eyes are huge. Reflects a serious problem.
since you use a lot of adjectives for Brennan let’s not forget to include “commie” and “pistol sucking”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Brennan and Comey are going through the 7 Stages of Grief.
Is there way to move this link and so much information to FOX and PTrump communication team?
What do you mean?
Fox has this info – Lou is a regular and his Producers. As for Campaign team… they all this and more.
Is it just me, or does Brennan always look like he’s two days past his normal BM schedule?
LikeLiked by 3 people
He is a shoe in for a Dick Tracy cartoon thug.
If anyone could identify a credible book consistent with CTH analysis of this whole sordid affair I’d appreciate something that connects the dots all in one volume.
Not written yet.
The Art of Destroying the Swamp……coming to bookstores near you in 2025.
Hope to see it in 2020 though.
Is it misspeaking on Rice’s part when she constantly says US person and then says “US official?” Is it relevant?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bam! Biggest rat nest uncovered. Break out the Decon.
I’m waiting for the first conspirator to complain about using unnamed sources to drive a narrative.
I’m waiting for the first conspirator to turn and get the ‘deal’ on everyone else…
LikeLiked by 7 people
Devin Nunes should provide us with an extremely interesting week next week.
I love him. I feel a gut punch with I think about where we’d be WITHOUT Rep. Nunes, Jordan, Meadows and Gaetz et al.
Can’t name a single Senator that’s been vocal and in the President’s corner like these honorable men have been.
So true. I greatly admire Devin Nunes.
That is because they are highbrow and POTUS isn’t in their club. Oh and they are on the take and they are afraid of a person that is as clean as POTUS Trump. No dirt to exploit.
Let’s add Louie Gohmert and Mark Ratcilff (and, more recently, Collins). If Burr and the Senate IC had worked hand in hand with Nunes (instead of acting as if Warner was Chair), think how much further along we’d be today in exposing the entire nefarious cabal. We would also have held the House.
PT in with Hsnnity now.
Hannity!
Habitual is doing a good job today. Good questions. Our President his usual clear self.
* Hannity.
Hannity said Judge Jeanine back Saturday! Can we have Chris Farrell and James Rosen too, please?
Hannity said Judge Jeanine back Saturday! Bravo!!!
https://scontent.fbos1-2.fna.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/42151252_10214056641664992_2418956199929053184_n.jpg?_nc_cat=111&_nc_ht=scontent.fbos1-2.fna&oh=0528cb5161e1ea09ac502159b6f60dfe&oe=5D127BAD
What is that?
But wait, there’s more from the Keystone Cops. The lead piece on the FOX News website tonight has JIM COMEY CLAIMING THAT HIS FIRING COULD BE CONSIDERED “OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE”. I knew it! I knew he would head down this road! This is what his cutesy, cryptic little tweets have been hinting for the last two years. What a #%@&*=$-&*/()$#@#& lame-brain. This guy is smart? He never learned that he was employed in his position AT THE PLEASURE OF THE PRESIDENT! This is an example of his high intelligence? Poor, poor Mr. Misunderstood…
Since the SC Report concluded, “No Evidence of Collusion”, Comey and the meatheads are going to attempt to circle back around to the beginning of the mess they themselves created, and trot out their favorite “obstruction” daydream – the one with which they launched their project to take elections out of the hands of the voters once and for all.
Poor Jim Comey. Lost his job. Public firing. Out in the cold. How could he possibly be considered for dismissal? He was an insider. “Trump” was an outsider. It wasn’t supposed to go down this way. Jim had friends in even higher places than his own place in the inner circle. Jim, something tells me that you and your buddies like Loretta, Soetoro, Suzie of the Video, Crooked, the Imam Brennan, Clap-Trap, etc., are going to have a travel experience beyond your wildest imagination: right straight down through Dante’s Nine Circles of Hell. Bon Voyage!
Comey….it could never be obstruction of justice for the single fact that you were always an incompetent moron.
There. Fixed it for you. Now shut up and measure up for your Orange.
It could be considered and it was considered and it was decided that no it wasn’t. Did he not get the memo?
Comey knows that obstruction will never fly regarding his firing. But since he doesn’t hold political office he’s laying the groundwork for his excuse when he’s indicted: “they’re after me because of the clear obstruction charges”.
Sundance? You are a National Treasure.. I have a hard time remembering what happened earlier today.. Not sure how you do it but BRAVO!!
Rice was pretty sneaky in her CYA move the evening before the transfer of power, this would likely be her again. Sundance you probably are spot on with that.
I agree 100% with the logic of SR being behind all of the searches under either “Rice” or “Powers”. But why did they need to do, what, 300+ individuals?
Blah…blah…Rand Paul, you always betrayed our president when he is not looking.
rand paul voted against The Wall and Recess appointments…
And now, another mother load of illegals forming and crossing soon. Build the wall!
Didn’t every senator vote against recess appointments? Not agreeing with him, just that it was a block vote/lock step unified thing.
He did not vote against the wall. He voted against the method of getting the money for the wall. Just saying. Trash me in 3,2,1…
Obama sanctioned Russia! History will show that Obama’s Era was worse than the Inquisition…personally, we could include everything after 911 to the end of Obama!
MAGA! tear off the bandaid and expose Deep State!
The picture of the “3 Deplorables” above is a perfect choice. Confident spinning Comey, bewildered and befuddled Clapper and Scowling Miserable plotting Brennan.
I see cocky, supercilious Comey is out in the friendly and disgraced media spinning BS yarns about possible Trump Obstruction. This is the goof that dutifully exonerated Hillary and wrote about his intentions long before her friendly interviews. He obviously believes the tactic of a good offense is the best defense, given his participation in the “worst scandal in US history.” It isn’t going to save him in the end, I suspect.
Makes me wonder if Brennan placed more false info than just the Dossier into the PDBs, with a goal of distributing the information to a wide circle who would then believe they saw evidence of real misconduct.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It is clear that the small group were comfident their fellow travelers would make great patsies.
Evelyn Farkas being one of them.
Oh I think that Farkas is just the first tier of “patsies”… the FBI/DOJ are the 2nd tier & Brennan/Clapper/Rice are the 3rd and final tier.
I cannot imagine being so lied to, so brainwashed and having seen the Monday morning front page of the NY Times!
Thank you Sundance!! FINALLY, it looks like we have the unmasker in the UN Ambassador’s name. I remember when Gowdy said Samantha Power denied outright that she had requested those unmaskings.
Connecting the dots and building the case for prosecutions of these evil POS!!! Feels good to know the BIG UGLY is really here!
Gotta say, happy to see Evelyn Farkas and her crazy eyes back in the mix. She should be working for AOC! 🤣😂😂😂💯
Brennan is the ring leader.
Clapper is the flunky.
Comey is the gopher.
No IMHO, Brennan is the LT
Wondering if Rand Paul knew this before the exoneration letter by AG Barr? And if he knew beforehand… what was he waiting for?
Remember, like the other eleven…
Mitch’s b*t&hes. Not a man among them.
Just don’t agree yes he voted against but not for the same reason, Rand to me is a patriot that will vote his beliefs.
Call me what you want but would like fifty plus like him.
One direct consequence of the Mueller investigation was the risk of witness tampering charges if folks from the Trump 2016 associated together AT ALL. Meaning that the great minds and talent that helped Trump get elected in 2016 were effectually requested from each other including no emails, not telephone calls. Some of these people were great friends before this happened. Now that the cloud is gone (can I type this big enough?) A GREAT BIG CAN OF MAGA can be opened on the Dems and the rats that caused this train wreck/hoax to carry on and on and on.
Things like Bannon rejoining Trump 2020 can occur with no artificial barriers.
Someone pointed this out to me and I had not thought about it before. This hoax was so wicked. But now they are like the Blues Brothers – “We’re on a mission from God. (and) We’re Getting the band back together!!”
🙂
*Sequestered
I saw a good quote the other day that “Brennan is Patient Zero – the source of the original infection.” This is becoming widely known, thankfully. Sunlight is the best disinfectant, and the truth is the best inoculation.
President said now within a week several times said it was TREASON.
Why is no one in the media or print picking it up?
So weird.. Trump tells Hannity “it’s treason” and Hannity just goes to the next point.
Isn’t that the biggest breaking news in the last century? When was the last time a president declared his opponents to be Traitors basically calling for the DEATH PENALTY?
Hannity is an idiot and quite often misses the opportunity to advance the TRUTHFUL narrative.
I wish the prez would go on Rush’s show where he wouldn’t be interrupted.
The media ignores things that is bad for them – zero sunshine. Hannity was too busy thinking what he was going to say than to listen to the POTUS. He is a good guy but a poor listener. He should take medication or smoke pot.
Reply to SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty (March 27, 2019 at 9:47 pm) – Your comment it “right on,” and clearly demonstrates how everything has been turned up side down. The President of the United States (the most powerful position in the world) uses the word “treason” and the response (from the nation he leads) is “yeah, who cares.” The NFL is going to use replay on pass interference. Wow! Now we are talking. Front page news, and the hot topic at the water cooler. Says a lot about us?
PDJT is on Hannity.. and he’s laying it all out. Here comes the Pain!
The intelligence community is propaganda, and they advance an agenda. Democrat’s need to be reminded of this the next time they criticize POTUS for not reading the PDB or making decisions against the “intelligence” agencies findings.
As President Trump recently stated: It(Spygate) started low (Brennan), then went high (Obama) and the high began directing. Exhibit A: Lisa Page text: POTUS wants to know everything we’re doing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ziiggii, thank you. Makes my day. I’ll goright over and look at the clip. Dancin’, dancin’. The Storm surely cometh. PAIN, too.
Where was Rand when all this was unfolding before our eyes and being put into context so well by SD? And where was he on the President’s Declaration of a National Emergency? His reasons were pathetic. ( He’s my senator. I let him know it was a pathetic position.) I used to email McTurtle regularly. I told him he’s the emperor with no clothes and we are to the place where everybody but him knows he’s nekked. I haven’t had much to say to him since then. BTW, see https://www.redstate.com/erick/2014/03/11/drunks-bullies-traitors-fringe-and-other-things-mitch-mcconnell-has-called-conservatives/. I sent him this link in case he forgot. We didn’t .
The previous administration tried to frame PT45, and they spied on his whole family, campaign, transition team, and staff, and tried to set up Don Jr., among who knows what else! Brennan is toast.
“Ambassador Power told congress in 2018 she did not do those unmasking requests; however, they were done ‘under her name’. In other words: someone used her office access to the State Department system to unmask names.
What would be the chance that Obama, himself did the deed?
Doesn’t matter who. Matters that someone who is not her did. That’s a major security violation right there. And, if she did but lied, well, there’s that.
One would think that someone using Power’s password and access to unmask is a crime! No?
It is unlikely it was Obama himself who did the unmasking under Power’s name. Rice has done her best to shield Obama publicly. Someone else will fall on the sword.
Thank you Sundance!
This bothers me, too. Obama Administration was collaborating with Soros group and FBI investigating Manafort…and Ukraine was told to back off.
——–
US Embassy pressed Ukraine to drop probe of George Soros group during 2016 election
BY JOHN SOLOMAN.
excerpt:
Lutsenko told me he was stunned when the ambassador “gave me a list of people whom we should not prosecute.” The list included a founder of the AntAC group and two members of Parliament who vocally supported the group’s anti-corruption reform agenda, according to a source directly familiar with the meeting.
It turns out the group that Ukrainian law enforcement was probing was co-funded by the Obama administration and liberal mega-donor George Soros. And it was collaborating with the FBI agents investigating then-Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort’s business activities with pro-Russian figures in Ukraine.
The implied message to Ukraine’s prosecutors was clear: Don’t target AntAC in the middle of an America presidential election in which Soros was backing Hillary Clinton to succeed another Soros favorite, Barack Obama, Ukrainian officials said.
I will buy the part about the Mueller investigation gagging everyone on the truth of SpyGate. Let’s see who is ready to step up now. Rand gets a point. I wanna hear the same from the Turtle, McCarthy and the other leaders. Who’s the RINOs? Their silence will tell all.
Brennan looks and talks like he has an abundant amount of cro magnon dna.
Physiognomy is real.
I’ve heard the term “mouth-breather” used derogatorily about people before, but this was the first time I think it really stood out to me with someone. Man… he’s like a bottom-feeder.
If you do a coup, you better be in power when it’s over, because if your not, the King will remember, and he’ll be pissed.
When I was a young adult I worked for a company that was involved in a lawsuit against a rival. Our lawyers requested “pertinent documentation” about the situation – we were figuring 30-40 pages, and their lawyers sent tens of thousands of documents. We didn’t know where to start or what to do.
That is how I feel about this entire situation. Too much information from too many people. We all want the answer to this and really it’s simple. Obama worked with the FBI and his staff to get dirt on Trump so Hillary would lose. Trump won, and so they went to their backup plan. It’s not hard to see, that is, until you go down all the rabbit holes with all the partial or partially accurate information. You know what all this reminds me of?
“That depends what the meaning of ‘is’ is.” By the time we all get to the end, I wonder if anyone will care.
I grew up in DC during Watergate. As I recall, the first story I read in the Post was right about the 1972 Republican convention. Nixon resigned in August 1974, almost two full years. In time, no one cared; we were all so tired of seeing all the “Woodward & Bernstein” stories. Then one morning I opened my door and picked up the paper and in a huge headline it said “Nixon Resigns.”
The cool thing was the Washington Post provided a paper to EVERY doorstep in DC that day, whether you got the paper or not. It was that newsworthy. I still have it all these years later.
We MUST get all those Page/Strozk texts that were “wiped” when the phones were reassigned. Surely DOD or NSA can get the metadata somewhere.
We also MUST recover any and all exchanges between Strozk and Weissmann from 2016 on. Bruce Ohr said he kept Weismann abreast contemporaneously as he was meeting outside channels with Steele. Stay on this!
The Obama Link to Russian Interference Hoax and Failed Coup
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/the-obama-link-to-russian-interference-hoax-and-failed-coup/
