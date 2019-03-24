The Media’s Role in Pushing The False Russian Collusion Conspiracy….

We shared a discussion thread several months ago about how the media are enmeshed within the story of the DOJ and FBI corruption. The media engagements with the parties swirling around the FBI, DOJ and Clinton-Steele Dossier are so pervasive they cannot reasonably report on any aspect of the story without exposing their own duplicity.
As more and more information surfaces about corrupt DOJ and FBI activity, it’s worth remembering the media’s complicit role. Here’s an updated review for context:
Michael Isikoff highlighted that level of how enmeshed media is with the story in February when he admitted his reporting was being used by the DOJ and FBI to advance the political objectives of the intelligence community. Additionally, FBI investigator Peter Strzok and FBI attorney Lisa Page were shown in their text messages to be leaking stories from the Clinton Investigation, the Trump investigation and the Mueller investigation to journalists at Politico, The Wall Street Journal and Washington Post. –SEE HERE–
FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was busted by the Inspector General leaking stories to the media and then lying about it to INSD and IG investigators. FBI Director James Comey admitted to leaking stories to the New York Times, and even hired his friend Andrew Richman (off-the-books), gave him access to FBI and NSA databases, and then leaked information to Richman along with another friend Benjamin Wittes at Lawfare blog.
Lest we forget, the IG report on how the FBI handled the Clinton investigation revealed that dozens of FBI officials were actually taking bribes from the media for information:
IG REPORT – We identified numerous FBI employees, at all levels of the organization and with no official reason to be in contact with the media, who were nevertheless in frequent contact with reporters. Attached to this report as Attachments E and F are two link charts that reflect the volume of communications that we identified between FBI employees and media representatives in April/May and October 2016. We have profound concerns about the volume and extent of unauthorized media contacts by FBI personnel that we have uncovered during our review.
[…] We do not believe the problem is with the FBI’s policy, which we found to be clear and unambiguous. Rather, we concluded that these leaks highlight the need to change what appears to be a cultural attitude among many in the organization. (link to pdf – page Xii of executive summary)
Madness.
This is an IG fact-based criticism of the institution of the FBI, not simply a few rogue officials within it.
But wait…. Perspective:
Later it was revealed that Andrew Weissman, Robert Mueller’s #1 special counsel prosecutor, was coordinating investigative efforts with the full support of four AP reporters who were giving Weissman tips. That’s information from journalists to use in his court filings and submitted search warrants. Make sure you grasp this: The AP journalists were feeding information to their ideological allies within the special counsel.
Nuts; simply, well, nuts.
And then there’s Devlin Barrett, Lisa Page and Peter Strzok:
Additionally, Christopher Steele has stated in U.K. court records the person in charge of the Clinton Campaign’s opposition research firm, Glenn Simpson from Fusion GPS, arranged and coordinated for Mr. Steele to talk to several journalists (CNN, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Yahoo News and Mother Jones) while Mr. Steele was also the primary source of information for the FBI investigators (including Strzok and Page):
Make sure you read that full response from Christopher Steele above to see the scope of the media engagements he was conducting.
As more evidence surfaces the relationship between journalists, Fusion-GPS, Chris Steele and the media’s DOJ/FBI sources begins blending together. The FBI was using media reports, which were based on Fusion-GPS pitches, to bolster its investigative documents to the FISA court. It is an intelligence laundry operation:
According to the U.K records, Christopher Steele reports this September 2016 meeting with Isikoff was arranged by Glenn Simpson. According to Michael Isikoff on his February podcast, he met Christopher Steele at a Washington, D.C. hotel in Sept. 2016. They were joined by his “old friend” Glenn Simpson, the founder of opposition research firm Fusion GPS, who Isikoff now defines as a “private investigator.”
So Christopher Steele was meeting with journalists, the journalists were writing articles; the FBI was leaking to media and simultaneously citing those same articles as underlying evidence to support their counterintelligence investigations; and all of this was used to validate the investigative documents the FBI was receiving from Christopher Steele; who, along with the leaking FBI officials, was also the source of the media articles.
FUBAR! This is exponentially bonkers.
This is a circle of information, all coming from Glenn Simpson at Fusion GPS, who was the opposition research firm being financed by Hillary Clinton, along with FBI officials who were using their own strategic leaks to validate their own investigation.
Think about the scale of the reporting, and reporting on reporting, of anonymous leaks, false leaks, lies from “people with knowledge of the matter”, “government officials involved in the matter”, “people familiar with the matter”, “government sources” etc. all going in one unified and semi-coordinated direction – against the aggregate Trump administration.
Now, it actually gets even more convoluted.
Christopher Steele has sworn under oath that he met with multiple journalists (at least eight organizations) in September, mid-October, and late-October 2016: “at Fusion’s instruction“. (pdf page #7)
Overlay upon that sworn admission with what Glenn Simpson (Fusion-GPS) told the House Intelligence Committee while also under oath about his involvement in sharing information derived from Christopher Steele:
(Testimony – pdf link, page #147)
…”without my knowledge and against my wishes”?
Huh?
FBI Director James Comey admits to leaking his ‘memos’ to the New York Times. FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was busted for leaking and lying about it. FBI #2 Counterintelligence Agent Peter Strzok and FBI Attorney Lisa Page are caught in their text messages leaking to Politico, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post.
…. AND the FBI is caught, in at least one FISA application, using Yahoo media reports provided by them AND their investigative source Christopher Steele to establish a basis for FISA “Title I” surveillance; the most intrusive and wide-open search and surveillance authority possible.
The Clinton Campaign is paying Fusion GPS to conduct opposition research against Donald Trump. In addition to Glenn Simpson pushing that opposition research into the media, Fusion GPS is also providing that opposition research –including information from contacts with media– directly to the FBI:
… In addition to using the Fusion-GPS opposition research to underpin their counterintelligence investigation, the FBI then turn around and leak the same opposition research information to the media to create secondary support for their counterintelligence investigation.
Tell me again how the media can possibly write about this now?
The problem is not just corruption with the U.S. Justice System, the DOJ and the FBI; the problem is corruption within the media.
We’re talking about thousands of hours of media TV pundits, thousands more columns written, and almost every scintilla of it based on originating intelligence sources -from the larger intelligence system- that are now being exposed as duplicitous and conspiratorial in the scale of their malicious intent.
This larger story-line has traveled in one direction. The narrative has only traveled in one direction. Each thread converging on codependent trails for collective stories all going in one direction. One big engineered narrative endlessly pushed. Think about how far the collective media have traveled with this story over the past eighteen months?
Hell, twenty-something-year-old “journalists” were so committed to the resistance narrative they were even sleeping with their sources to get any little engineering angle possible.
Now, over a period of several months, it has become increasingly obvious the collective journey, using all that expended effort, was going in the wrong direction.
The media have fully invested themselves in eighteen months of narrative distribution in only one direction. Not a single MSM entity has questioned their travel as a result of false leaks or false sources in the totality of time they have covered the DOJ and FBI story.
Nothing within their collective need to will-an-outcome will change the media’s proximity to facts when the truthful story behind the DOJ and FBI corruption is finally exposed. The media are so far away from the place where this story ends, they have no inherent capability to even begin to travel in the opposite direction, toward the truth.
The only way they could align with the truth is to admit that virtually every scintilla of their reportage over the past 30 months was inherently false or manipulated by the “sources” distributing the material for their reporting.
There’s not a single media outlet capable of doing that.
Think about a New York Times, CNN, New Yorker, Wall Street Journal, Mother Jones, Yahoo News or Washington Post journalist now having to write an article deconstructing a foundation of two-years worth of lies they participated in creating.
Do we really think such a catastrophic level of corrupted journalism could reconstitute into genuine reporting of fact-based information?
EVER?
Impossible.
How bad is it? Well, consider that even left-wing journalist Matt Taibbi has an excellent lengthy walk-through showing just how badly the media abused their role within the fourth estate:
[…] This catalogue of factual errors and slavish stenography will stand out when future analysts look back at why the “MSM” became a joke during this period, but they were only a symptom of a larger problem. The bigger issue was a radical change in approach.
A lot of #Russiagate coverage became straight-up conspiracy theory, what Baker politely called “connecting the dots.” This was allowed because the press committed to a collusion narrative from the start, giving everyone cover to indulge in behaviors that would never be permitted in normal times. (Continue Reading)
Official response from the colluding fake news media:
In retrospect, and certainly not for the poor innocents who had their lives ruined simply because they worked for Trump, it’s been a wonderful time.
While the globalist media conglomerates and their Dem politicians focused on imaginary collusion rather than actual activities in the Trump White House: ISIS was defeated; we pulled out of the Paris Accord; we became energy independent; judges were confirmed; government regulations across the board have been slashed; NAFTA was renegotiated; repairs on the existing southern wall were done; the military was updated and improved; the media was discredited beyond repair; the Deep State revealed themselves etc. etc.
Let them chase illusions. America is being made great again.
It is not over. The Dems are afraid.
They have NOTHING positive to put forward to folks,,,so will chase POTUS forever.
He must finish these corrupt liars off or all USA . Our constitutional republic will not sustain itself with such political and media corruption. It will not be possible.
So POTUS…expose the corruption, do your duty and sanctify the oath you so solemnly and willingly swore.
P.S. the Matt T piece referenced by Sundance is OBJECTIVE and EXCELLENT…all should read it.
Unbelievable.
Points about the corrupt media well made, but I would also add that the “rank and file” FBI integrity did become by now a ridiculous myth – “We identified numerous FBI employees, ***at all levels of the organization***. . .” which needs to be left for dead. Because it stinks to high heavens.
It’s official: Russiagate is this generation’s WMD
“As a purely journalistic failure, however, WMD was a pimple compared to Russiagate. The sheer scale of the errors and exaggerations this time around dwarfs the last mess. Worse, it’s led to most journalists accepting a radical change in mission. We’ve become sides-choosers, obliterating the concept of the press as an independent institution whose primary role is sorting fact and fiction.”
https://taibbi.substack.com/p/russiagate-is-wmd-times-a-million
Taibbi’s article is long but well worth the read.
It is highly improbably that it will affect his self-righteous, corrupt and lying brethren in the MSM, though.
Interestingly, he does cite several examples of so called “conservative press” outside MSM as publishing correctives to the over 60(!) major false stories around Spygate. Daily Caller was, as I recall, most frequently mentioned by Taibbi in this context.
I always understood the national media engaging in this garbage(because the national media is owned by corrupt players). But I work in Local News and have for the last 7 years, and its a shame that it trickles down to the local level. Most of it is just repeating national media talking points.
LOL. Having taught teens for years, I can tell you that is pretty close to the truth for many of them.
Are Glenn Simpson or Nellie Ohr at risk of criminal action?
he Associated Press Verified account@AP
18m18 minutes ago
BREAKING: AP source: Justice Department has told Congress to expect a summary of Robert Mueller’s findings within the hour.
This is a great summary:
Taibbi: It’s Official – ‘Russiagate’ Is This Generation’s WMD
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-03-24/taibbi-its-official-russiagate-generations-wmd
Great read, highly recommended.
Woops, that is the same article that SD was linking to. I didn’t notice, sorry.
Yep. There are two large questions that still remain unanswered coming out of this whole corrupt coup attempt: “Who will watch the watchers?” and “Who will report on the reporters?”. Until answers are found to those questions, we as a country remain entirely susceptible to the exact same thing happening again. President Trump knows this (“No President should ever have to go through this again.”). For this reason, he needs to hold the perpetrators at the DOJ, FBI, and Intelligence Agencies to justice. And I seem to recall him saying a little something about libel laws :). MAGA
If I had leaked to the media or anyone else restricted information from an internal military investigation and, worse, had been compensated in any way for that information, I’d still be in prison. So, why in the hell aren’t there FBI agents in prison for what was revealed in the IG report?
They were involved in the deceit from the get go. Their “DNA” is found everywhere in this crime. The mainstream media has absolutely no credibility left in any matter, let alone this one.
They’re at it worse than ever this morning: Dana Perino actually put on a guest who accuses Trump of either being a Russian agent or a mob boss. Rules of journalism broken again, Dana. No, if someone accuses Trump of burying Jimmy Hoffa, you are NOT bound to put that person on tv. Screw YOU, Ms. Priss.
We will know shortly… I still think there will be some nasty stuff in it…
Do you mean ‘nastier’ than what we have already discovered, Nigella?
I’m feeling good today!
🙂 Woooooot!
Remembered this letter 2 years ago/
MSM = GUILTY OF TREASON PERIOD.
Letter: Mainstream media guilty of treason
Jun 14, 2017
Mainstream media are guilty of treason. Media for months now, have steadfastly conducted an exceptionally bias and daily assault on President Trump. They’re doing everything they can to subvert this man and his presidency. It’s insidious, and grossly wrong. Media is not balanced, it’s now propaganda filled with deception, lies, and fake news.
So who controls mainstream media? According to research, as of 2013, six corporations controlled bulk of the media in America. They were Comcast, News Corp., Disney, Viacom, Time Warner and CBS. Through a history of mergers and acquisitions, these companies have concentrated their control over what we see, hear and read. Fifty companies controlled the media in 1983; however, since that time things have vastly changed through consolidation. Programming, aptly named, is now in the hands of a few and powerful with deep ties to the establishment.
When you control what Americans watch, hear and read you gain a great deal of control over what they think. Fortunately, many more Americans are now starting to wake up and realize that mainstream media should not be trusted. It is social engineering in full operation.
Lenin once said that a lie told often enough becomes the truth. Hitler further stated that if you tell a big enough lie, and tell it frequently enough, it will be believed. That’s what mainstream media have done with all this Russian collusion bunk. It’s manufactured against Trump with no evidence. If they truly wanted a collusion story, they would investigate the Clinton and Russian uranium deal, or Clinton Foundation.
Michael Imhof
https://www.heraldbulletin.com/opinion/letters_to_the_editor/letter-mainstream-media-guilty-of-treason/article_fdfa379e-ba59-5b6f-951f-3923ddde2bc6.html
I long for the days when every story had two sides.
I long for the days when judges were not activists.
Barr owes it to the county to get the facts out about how this all started as soon as possible.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here it is, 4 pages being read to Dana Perino on Fox.
Stuff this up your asses, Democrats!
So, the Comey shit is left “unresolved.”
So, we know the Dems will ignore the whole “No collusion” stuff and will scream, “Obstruction” and will try to impeach.
In other words, they say that since there was NO collusion, in their judgement there would be no “nexus” or reason for him to obstruct.
This operation has roughly half the Republic convinced that our VSGPDJT is a Russian stooge.
If anything, it was successful in that purpose.
How it gets walked back is TBD, but it should not be a pleasant journey for all those involved.
The messangers and salesmen will wear a scarlet letter, if not worse.
Also: Validation for those who, for this very reason, cut the cord a while ago.
Trump needs to release that which will show the Clinton campaign and higher ups decided to scream “Russia, Russia”, plant and spread the seeds, and then watch the media do the rest, knowing they would.
might be slippery slope but why shouldn’t Corn, Isikoff, Maddow etal be treated like co-conspirators with Simpson and Steele? they were NOT just messengers in sept-nov 2016… treating them like criminals would be setting a good new standard.
THEY KNEW THE PLOT
Sundance has done a first class job of providing detailed examples of the media’s collusion with openly-biased (anti-Trump) highly placed personnel within the federal government and the media’s corruption and dishonesty.
Taibbi’s article (actualy a chapter out of his book Hate, Inc.) is a very comprehensive assessment of the media’s huge departure from normal procedures into an approach designed to only accomplishm one objective – smear the Trump Administration.
Taken together, Sundance’s and Taibbi’s exposés present an undeniably incriminating case against the media and the federal LEA institutions centered in DC.
I do hope someone near Barr and near the President can show this to them.
It’s just the right “perspective”.
Most local news are owned by these corporation. There is little to none independent stations anymore, and that is why the proliferation of “fake news” has increased. There should be an anti-trust suit against the six media companies that own most of the news and print media.
Whistleblower and Oath Keeper Honorable Patriot…… Thank You Sir for briefing the new president……. regarding the TREASON of the old
The media also knows that the concubine stated “POTUS wants to know everything”. That little confirmation is going to sink a very large ship.
