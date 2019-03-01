IMPORTANT – Kudlow on China: Layered, Sequential, Sector Tariffs as Enforcement Mechanism…

Okay, now USTR Robert Lighthizer’s cautiously worded enforcement testimony starts to take on a fuller context. When Ambassador Lighthizer was testifying before the mostly decepticon House Ways and Means Committee, he started to outline his newly designed trade enforcement mechanism… but he stopped; he didn’t want to reveal too much.
Now listen to Larry Kudlow describe “enforcement”. WATCH:
.
If you watched the USTR testimony you would have seen how the “enforcement” mechanism within the U.S-China trade negotiations was the priority for Lighthizer’s focus; and he specifically mentioned “layered” enforcement triggers, specific to each sector, and issue.
CTH has never seen a U.S. Trade Representative so structurally willing to clear-cut the entire bamboo forest if needed. Lighthizer is intensely focused on enforcement.
Congressional reps were focusing most questions around Chinese purchases of U.S. goods. Lighthizer was blowing through those questions like annoying gnats. That’s not the focus of his structural engagement with the Chinese team. Lighthizer is going much deeper, into issues of much greater consequence than simply purchases via imports/exports.
While increased Chinese purchases to lower the deficit are a part of the goal, they are a very small part of the goal. The protection of U.S. intellectual property; the removal of non-tariff trade barriers; the protection of U.S. ownership rights as Americans operate inside China; the confrontation of currency manipulation, and the sector by sector enforcement provisions are Lighthizer’s primary objective.
If you overlay the comments by NEC Chairman Larry Kudlow (above), with the insightful commentary about ‘enforcement’ by USTR Lighthizer earlier, we can see the picture emerging.
Lighthizer wasn’t specific, Kudlow gave more detail.
What Kudlow is outlining is what Lighthizer hinted toward.
Each of the sectors within the U.S-China trade agreement will have their own specific multi-staged enforcement mechanism that triggers one-way tariffs if China violates the terms; and China cannot retaliate.
Each trade sector will be protected on: [1] intellectual property rights (copyright, patents etc); [2] non tariff barriers (artificial Chinese regulatory hurdles); [3] private ownership external to the controlling reach of Chinese state-owned dictates; [4] as well as financial access and larger currency manipulation schemes.
Within each trade sector; and upon each protected aspect; Lighthizer is building-in a multi-tiered tariff system that would immediately punish the Chinese State-Owned system (all companies therein) with staged, one-way tariffs and countervailing duties that cannot be avoided and China cannot retaliate against.
In essence, and in practice, it sounds like the sector-specific American product protection means: if China violates the sector-specific terms, any terms, the equivalent (or closest equivalent) Chinese product would automatically cost more…. and the U.S. product would cost less. An enforcement system giving U.S. producers and owners an immediate benefit; and giving China an immediate punishment.
[This would also likely apply to U.S. companies with Chinese controlling interests.]
This sounds like the enforcement framework within a heavy MOU; that is then guaranteed to transfer into the final, legal and binding agreement; and be applied to every element, within every sector, across the entirety of the U.S. commerce relationship with China.
Lighthizer described “steps” and “layers” of this protection at every level, and across every element, of commercial engagement with China. However, Lighthizer didn’t describe the punishment; it sounds like Larry Kudlow did.
The picture of Hassett is perfect!!!
Go Team Trump!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
I Like the Hassett addition to the Memes, it is prefect
LikeLiked by 3 people
POTUS’ economic/trade team is firing on all cylinders in a beautiful, coordinated fashion. Quite extraordinary. MAGA!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I wrote this elsewhere today:
Investing in China and buying their products are similar to taking poison over 30 years, so that you can slowly commit suicide by dying of cancer. The original idea was that the Chinese would become a pro-Western, free, capitalist society, if the West invested in their (only slightly less brutal) society.
Instead, America and the West have invested in and strengthened its enemy: religion remains under attack (ask the Vatican how appeasement worked in china), censorship and restrictions on freedom by the Chinese Communists now use American high-tech monitoring (thank you Billy Jeff Clinton, you stupid, corrupt, moron), our universities, drunk on Chinese money, allow Chinese “exchange students” (i.e. spies) to come to America, who then steal industrial and scientific research secrets, and a large percentage of the immense profits from Chinese exports are being put into their military.
And all the while we hear about the “dangers” of putting tariffs and starting a trade war with China???!!!
We should have a total embargo on all things Chinese!!! How on earth is Communist China our ally or even just a neutral nation?! It never was neutral or an ally, and remains our enemy! But our leaders have been bribed by Chinese money and influenced by the above belief that it is better to “engage” with China than to isolate it (Thank you, Nixon).
There is an old slogan: You can trust the Communists…to be Communists.
Concerning spying by Chinese students, see:
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/apr/25/china-uses-students-as-spies/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Clarification: “our leaders” in the past and certain ones today: President Trump is NOT on the Chinese payroll…but we know of too many politicians who are.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You said a mouthful! I could never understand how we are trading with a country that has complete control over its people(labor) and its manufacturing. This country hasn’t had a President running it in my lifetime.
President Reagan tried and they attempted his assassination. I will always remember Nancy crying at his coffin. A good man trying to do the right thing surrounded by a criminal cartel.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love those little friends baring their teeth 😂😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
SD, I highly recommend Ross’ appearance at CPAC today to your viewing. He even said something along the lines of billions of dollars of soybean purchases by the Chinese being trivial to what Team Trump seeks to achieve. DelightedDeplorable above is right: these guys are in sync and moving in many dimensions.
LikeLike
This is President Trump’s A team. Everything else is fodder. While the world has it’s sights impeachment and Russia, President Trump and his crack team of Wolverines are mopping the floor up on trade deals that will “Make us Wealthy Again”. And nobody is watching.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Kudlow explained in 7 minutes the main ideas minus the all of the Congressional representatives pleading to have exemptions for their favorite trade item that lasted 2hr47min yesterday with Lighthizer in testimony before congress.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike