Secretary of State Pompeo Discusses Current World Events: Diminishing Globalism -vs- Rising Nationalism…

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo goes one-on-one with Martha MacCallum to discuss his message to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland and Trump’s approach to NATO. This is a really strong interview.
Secretary Pompeo brilliantly outlines the value of the nation state, and the principle that when a coalition is formed all members within that coalition (ie. NATO) have a responsibility to participate. Watch:
How can the left counter this guy? I mean, would they really try to argue that the US is NOT a force for good? Love Pompeo.
that’s exactly what they’ve been doing for decades. it’s been part of the indoctrination since the beginning. colonialism, rampant racism, victim culture is all part of their story about how our country is run by Nazis – normalizing Nazism and calling our POTUS and anyone right of center Nazis just proves the point.
SpotTheSpook, Pampeo is an outstanding Secretary of State. He is smart, he is very intelligent, and knows what to give out and what not. Always smiling and smiling eyes. Good man all around.
” would they really try to argue that the US is NOT a force for good?”
Why not? They’ve done it many times before…
“We don’t pay much attention to advice that Secretary Kerry is providing to our administration. We’re doing our best to clean up the failures that occurred on his watch.”
Pivot and slam.
Ketchup Boy probably took his girl’s bicycle and rushed home for a soothing cucumber and lite mayo sammich and some Evian water, and then it was of to have a mani/pedi/botox date with Nancy Pelosi.
John Kerry’s FaceBook entry:
Hi there to all my admiring fellow bloggers. My name is United States Secretary of State, formally Senator, John Forbes Kerry from the great state of Massachusetts. You can call me JFK if you want. I was born on December 11, 1943, although people tell me that I look at least 20 years younger. It’s probably my great hair and rugged good looks.
I graduated from Yale in June 1966 in the top 1% of my class. To earn extra money during the summers, I loaded trucks in a grocery warehouse and sold encyclopedias door to door. That is probably one of the reasons that I am so humble. Over my four years at Yale, I maintained a 96 grade average and received a 101 average in my senior year.
Before becoming the greatest Secretary of State America has ever been blessed to have, I was one of the most senior members of that grand and much loved and respected institution known as the U.S. Senate. Probably the only Senator who was even a little tiny bit greater than me and a little tiny bit more humble was my dear friend Ted Moore Kennedy. I also have a very high IQ. Very high. At least 250 on a bad day. Much higher than that creep who stole the election back in 2004 from me. I know that he stole it because exit polls are never ever wrong.
I am also a great war hero. I set all kinds of records for heroism when I was in Vietnam. I was grievously wounded at least three times yet continued to insist on staying in the fight when lesser men would have given up. I won the bronze star with extra V’s for extra valor and the Silver Star for defeating a whole battalion of NVA with my bare hands. Sometimes I feel like a had to carry all the water for those other ungrateful swiftboaters.
I sometimes like to chill out after a long day of serving the American people by having a double martini with my good friend Ted, although I can’t do that now as he has stopped drinking. We used to have a servant bring 21 double martinis. I got one and Ted got one for each of his fingers and each of his toes. Contrary to what some of my very few enemies say I never marry women for just their money. They must also have a pulse. BTW, did I mention that I was in Vietnam? I was also in Cambodia, so don’t forget that!
I would like to think that I am open minded, honest, polite, heroic, trustworthy and humble. And I appreciate the same qualities in others although I am realistic enough to know that no one else could come close to me.
Turn offs: other politicians who spend more on haircuts than I do. That is just not right.
Who I’d like to meet:
…other progressive bloggers. Other great war heroes who hate that damn S-T-U-P-I-D Texan who stole the election from me by using Karl Rove’s mind control machine and those lying sons of ###### swiftboat ######## whose pants are on fire! Cool people who live close to Washington D.C. so that we can get together, talk about you for about 30 seconds and then spend about 9 hours talking about me. BTW, did I mention that I was in Vietnam and Cambodia? Just one more BTW, if anyone has found my magic hat please return to me and I will reward you with a 32 ounce bottle of Heinz Ketchup autographed by me.
JohnCarlson, this pompous fool and says 250 IQ which never ever is real, and practically maybe 1/2 of Trump’s and my IQ. I don’t brag about being an A study in real educating schools, and also in my Master’s in Oriental Med, nor in my doctoral studies always an A rarely a B, and he never admits his is Jewish but using an Irish name was better for working with the Clintons in commit serious crimes while in office and hoping karma is fast approaching this balloon of nothing. You did a horrible job, Kerry, and still keep running off at the mouth without connecting to your little selfish braggart not so good brain.
{{{shudder}}}
That’s funny-really funny even at 12:18am. Lite mayo-HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
A West Point guy, with our VSG, may get us out of the quagmires. que James Taylor for the ‘win’.
Not if the neocons can help it.
Neocon: Authoritarians who are extremely pro-war, as long as they don’t have to fight in any of them, and who consider themselves to be better than everyone else, even though they are actually a plague on humanity
Yes. Neocons: invade the world, invite the world.
They’re a pox on our house, from within and without.
Absolutely amazing, intelligent, calm and powerful words from Sec. of State Mike Pompeo!
A shining example of what a patriot of the highest order looks, acts and sounds like.
We are the lucky ones to have him as our Sec of State!
His Answers gave me chills.
He makes me cheer! The way he takes a gotcha and segues seamlessly into an unimpeachable mini-dissertation is awesome. Like Russia and Iran’s supposed “happiness” over the Syria departure that he blasted out of the park like swatting a dead fly…
Sorry for the second post, but OMG every time he speaks, I listen with rapt attention. The confidence he exudes — the clear delivery of a message without hesitation or obfuscation — is incredible.
Run for the Senate? Heck, he should run for President — in 2024, of course!
I think they dangle the Senate seat to try to get him out of the SoS position. Maybe to interfere with potential Presidential ambitions.
I think Pompeo sees working in the Senate is more than a demotion. It would be a diminution of character. He’a already cleaning up the world which was left in a shambles by his two democrat predecessors, both of whom passed through Senate. No – he’s not going there.
Or maybe to interfere with Pompeo being an extremely gifted SoS in dismantling the globalist agenda.
I say, “Pompeo for Demigod”, 20xx! 😉
Internationalism [now called Globalism] seeks to make a nation a mere geographical expression. It is an anemic, bloodless, soulless conception of life decorated with idle phrases regarding humanity and justice.
– The Chicago Tribune, November 7, 1916
Not all of the USA is a force for good. See FBI, DOJ, CIA and the Democrat party.
Oh! And the MSM.
Top Kek!
Pompeo, Stephen Miller and Sara Sanders, PDJT best picks ever! Pompeo is setting himself up as MAGA star and strong 2024 contender!
Wow once you see the globalist game it is so easier to pick them apart. He did saw an awesome job handling her. She was an infant in his hands. He was trying to hard to be delicate with her while she tried her hardest to shrill and twist. Excellent episode!
