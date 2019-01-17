Five Eyes Leverage – Europe Imposes Steel Tariffs on China…

In November of last year the New York Post interviewed President Trump asking specifically why he was not declassifying “spygate” documents, and inquiring about the purpose for his reluctance. President Trump responded: “Maybe it’s better that the public not see what’s been going on with this country.” Many people were disappointed, but its always been President Trump’s primary MAGA agenda to focus on economic security.
As the president has repeatedly stated: “economic security is national security.” And with that cornerstone as the foundation, any evidence of a ‘Five-Eye’ ally participating in the scheme against Trump becomes leverage. Cue the example:
EUROPE – European officials said today they will make tariffs on steel imports to the region permanent to help stem the glut of supply sparked by Donald Trump’s trade war against China.
The move highlights that protectionism is spreading and Donald Trump’s trade war with China is entrenching itself into the global economy.
The EU will impose quotas on 26 product categories and levy a 25% duty on imports exceeding those quotas, the executive arm said on Wednesday. The move cements proposals laid out last July with the stated aim of protecting European steelmakers amid Chinese overcapacity.
[…] The European auto manufacturers association ACEA said it was “extremely disappointed” and called the measures protectionist, citing statistics showing that steel exports to the US had only dropped marginally, meaning little extra steel was being imported to Europe.
“These measures do not take into account the needs of downstream users of steel, such as the automotive sector,” it said in a statement. (read more)
A reminder from last year.
[…] President Trump has fifty years of business skills in various predatory and adversarial financial deals. Leverage, or the ability to force an opponent to take an action that benefits your position, is the most valuable weapon in deals; business or politics the same is true.
This type of leverage is extremely valuable and it’s not just against Democrats, Obama and the Never Trump alliance (ie. Sea Island group). President Trump is in a fight against multiple enemies from all sides, across all aisles and political alignments. The declassification leverage is like an atomic hammer that strikes everyone in a 360° blast radius.
And it is not limited to domestic adversaries. This leverage has a geopolitical value.
Think about geopolitical trade deals with Five-Eyes allies. Think about how President Trump may need an ally to take a position adverse to their preferred interests. The potential for declassification of intelligence documents showing complicit corruption within the U.K. and Australia could destroy politicians external to the U.S.
Think about an ally being asked to take a position on China (trade), Iran (sanctions), Russia (energy), etc. Movement on any of these geopolitical issues, and many more, can be tilted -in part- based on the threat of sunlight or declassification. Leverage is a tool.
Getting particular democrats to support the USMCA; what’s that worth?
Getting a southern border wall and sensible immigration law; what’s that worth?
What does President Trump value? What is important to him?
What part of the transactional relationship can be enhanced by leverage? Pro-tip: it’s not personal; it is not leverage to benefit Trump personally; he doesn’t care about that shallow stuff… his view of the horizon is much longer, much further; much more consequential.
It annoys the heck out of many people, me included, that Donald Trump is willing to absorb so much inbound fire, unnecessarily; which, by extension, means that his supporters are forced to absorb so much inbound and unnecessary fire; but he is.
What is President Trump’s primary objective? Save the U.S.A. through economics.
Economic security is national security.
I think much of our angst is because we look too short-term; and the media does a great job of convincing us President Trump is selfish. Perhaps they are correct. Perhaps I’m wrong; but I see this leverage issue as something Trump views as important – obviously; or he wouldn’t approach it that way.
Would President Trump trade a $500 billion per year positive benefit to the U.S. economy in exchange for never outlining the fraud against him?
Would President Trump accept new jobs for a million Americans in exchange for never outlining the 2016 fraud against him?
Yeah.
He would.
Without question.
And he wouldn’t care if it meant he could never win in 2020.
He ain’t a politician.
Piss you off?
Probably.
That’s Trump.
All of those resistance “politicians” and their schemes, ploys, games and strategies are annoying gnats. Nothing more. President Trump’s MAGA agenda is the primary focus. That agenda is bigger, much bigger and far more consequential, than their obstruction.
All of the collective political gnat activity is less than.
Yeah, totally. And I would be okay if he never truly outlines all of it, but I hope and pray that there is some prison time for the bad guys who are DEMOCRATS so that they never pull this kind of awful, unAmerican crap ever again. So far the only bad or sketchy guys getting punished are all working for the REPUBS! As the Prez would say….SAD.
Thanks Trump. But it’s our country not yours.
It’s ours, it’s his, it’s all American’s.
The rule of law is not a bargaining chip. There is far more damage to this country if Spygate becomes commonplace. Many of Trumps policies can be reversed the minute he is out of office. Reforming our institutions is far more important than a temporary trade deal.
It’s all about the SCENARIOS.
First things first.
There are TRILLIONS at stake.
No leverage, no change.
You guys talk and sound like trolls…
It took the enemy decades to make our country like it is / was and when President Trump is gone it certainly is not going to take them just one minute to get that back.
We are awakened now to their BS and it will not stand any longer.
He knows that anything he can do will last longer than it will take to change it.
You all are deliberately missing the point and are therefore being disrespectful to a man who is willing to stand up to the “Fire” and continuing abuse 24 hours a day to him and his family to save this country for years to come.
We should thank God for this man. He is saving us. He is saving us all.
Very well said !!!
Zactly.
You’re right, it’s our country, not his. But, WE chose to elect him to best serve what WE want for our country and he is doing exactly that and doing it very well I might add.
He is the chief law enforcement officer along with securing our borders he should punish those who are corrupting our government. This is also about security. So if he is true to the security and rule of law which he has stated a million times…….then he can not take the path Sundance suggest…..period.
Well, now, take THAT, Mr. President.
If you were investigating a worldwide RICO crime, would you tip off and arrest one high stakes player first?
………….
And Trump is our elected representative to stand watch over our country.
And it’s just as much his country as ours.
He’s out there taking all the hits, and I’m here posting a comment.
We’re all in this together .
M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A
Didn’t he say…..I AM THE LAW AND ORDER PRESIDENT?
Cry us a river.
Yes, and if all of your country’s Congress were taking money and laundering or stealing it through leaders of 50 or more other countries, how would you disassemble the mess?
Maybe shoot the victim first, or get the the victim to safety as you are shooting the perp?
Sounds like you haven’t had much schooling about our Country.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is his as much as it is yours, Archie.
I still hope President Trump pulls the Samson option on his way out the door, ALSO for the good of the Republic: and pulls down the columns of the whole rotten edifice, exposing the rot so we can do something about it.
That, too, will be necessary. And none of the economic victories will be sustainable if the Enemy is left operative within our walls.
Great visual! Don’t cut a lock of his hair – he’ll need a lot of strength!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think he will do just that.
So the UniParty and Globalists had better team up to RE-ELECT Trump if they want to defer the inevitable.
Heh.
I think it’s absolutely true about the economic leverage for long-term security, economic and national, but I would be concerned if the corruption/criminality of the Deep State is not cleaned up. Else when POTUS leaves office, and IF the apparatus remains in place that almost destroyed the sovereignty of this nation, then all that he accomplished can be undone.
If the vote fraud is not stopped, the Dems will resume all power, and we’ll never get another chance, at least not for at least another couple of generations. I would hope that the President sees the long game on this issue as well as the economic well-being. Both are vital for the security and survival of this nation.
You are right, ladypenquin. In fact, the long-term prevention of vote fraud via new laws or aggressive DOJ action to enforce existing laws may be a much more effective tool than prosectuting any of the now-retired or resigned federal LEA officials who participated in the soft coup.
If our vote really counts, we can more effectively impose “term limits” on poorly-performing incumbents in Congress, and send a stronger message to all of them.
‘Seems like folks think it’s…either/ or. I believe he will get both. We’ll have the ship on even keel AND see thugs and slugs punished. ‘ Not exactly sure how he’ll do it, but I didn’t see this scenario coming either. I accept that fact that he’s 1000x smarter than me.
I think PDJT is aware of the fact that if he doesn’t get much of this exposed before 2020 and clear his name and that of his family, there would be a great risk to him and them, were he to lose in 2020.
The revenge towards him, for all his accomplishments, from the Uniparty, would be a massive problem. If he’s innocent, as most here believe, proof needs to be revealed for his sake and ultimately ours.
If the proof is available, we’ll see it. At least enough to convince most of the rational people left. His future and that of his family depend on it. IMO
the commies have already stated that they are going after him and his family once he leaves office…
Clear his name of what exactly?
He has done nothing wrong and they have failed to show he has.
He will not have any issues getting re-elected.
Stop listening to the MSM
Vote fraud, aye. And the clock is ticking. Two years is not that long a time. If something is not done to address this pretty soon, it may leave us with too little time to do anything about it. I would like to see preventive measures, not remedial ones.
Seems the citizens of each community, city, county and state are responsible for how much election fraud they are willing to put up with. It is time for the citizens to clean up the election fraud in their own districts.
This is a grass-roots task, and should be taken very seriously by everyone.
Prevention is always better than the cure.
Hate to say it but if he does not stick to his word ….not only border security…but law and order……then it looks as though he is in it for temporary kudos…..sorry…..
Here’s your mirror: 😩
if they don’t take strong action or only hold accountable the Lowe level bad actors – we’ll be fighting this again and again. Next time they will have learned more and will be harder to fight.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Absolutely!!! This is personal to me now! Not only do these corrupt POS insult and try to take PDJT out, but WE THE PEOPLE as well!
We are in the fight of our lives for this Nation, what it stands for and what it will become if these bastards are allowed to destroy the MAGA movement!
The Left, Media and Deep State POS know it to, and are willing to do anything to stop and us from protecting our values and the country as founded.
Donald Trump is a long-range visionary who can see both the big picture as well as the nitty-gritty details. He’s truly an extraordinarily gifted man. A God-given gift to us! 🙏🏻
LikeLiked by 13 people
Agreed, a good thing he is not an Economical Jihadist.
MAGA
Nailed it, Girl!
It’s impossible for the Left who paints Trump as a narcissistic ego maniac, to understand that VSGPDJT sees the big picture and understands that MAGA is NOW or NEVER. He will settle for what history will show versus the quick and immediate vindication of what exposing unredacted FISA documents could accomplish for him personally. Understanding his willingness to sacrifice himself for the greater good of the country, I will trust the Lord Almighty to return him to office in 2020.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Along with 75 million Deplorables.
“And he wouldn’t care if it meant he could never win in 2020”
If he didn’t win, what would have been the point? The incomers would undo everything! He needs 2020, and so do we!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly they would ruin it.Draining the swamp is a lasting effect holding people accountable in Govermwnt would get him more votes with how the economy is now in my opinion.
I really don’t feel this is a leverage deal. Same with leverage on Rod Rosenstein . I’m glad tho it’s only speculation. We all have a right to our thoughts.
I think President Trump understands that a strong economy with more and better paying jobs, lower regulations, cheaper energy, border security and bringing the troops home is the most effective argument for re-election with the general electorate.
Cutting out the corruption is important, but the average voter isn’t even paying attention and won’t be until October of next year. What they will notice are the better job opportunities, raises and lower prices from Trump’s economic focus.
There’s also the fact that in Real America, being a victim is cause for sympathy, but it isn’t a reason to hand someone the Presidency. Securing the border and bringing about a booming economy IS.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Considering everything he has gone through he may want to exit on a high note…enjoy the rest of his life…..however it would be back to business as usual and not long before we are toast. It all may be a loosing proposition….too big to defeat…..and we certainly are not going to go to bat. I would check out if I were him…..it is a fairy tale to think he wants to spend 6 more years in hell. If he does not go after the corruption ….he gave up on getting rid of it…can’t blame him.
The problem with this thinking is that IF he loses in 2020 … everything he has done will be reversed in months.
Trump must know that gaining the long term political advantage is a pre requisite to gaining and keeping the economic agenda he values.
Is there something I’m missing here? Are the new trade arrangements such that they can’t be effectively reversed? The political force arrayed against him managed to ship 60,000 plants overseas in the previous 20 years … why won’t they simply start again?
Trump winning the political fight is much more important than anything else …
LikeLiked by 5 people
We have to do some of the lifting. He can get us well on our way but we must finish the journey.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen, DeWalt! Amen!
By 2020 Election Day, President Trump will have “BUILT the ECONOMIC FOUNDATION” for Main Street America to THRIVE.
That election will be about “RESTORING the CONSTITUTIONAL RULE of LAW” to Drain the Swamp for our THRIVE to SURVIVE.
You rock Sundance..great work..
LikeLiked by 4 people
ezduzit63 👍🇺🇸
SD, you always choose pictures that tell more of the story. Like that first one with Merkel looking at her watch like she can’t wait to get out of that meeting. And May from the side has what looks like a grin of disbelief (maybe even mocking) what PDJT is saying.
Of course PDJT gives May a serious glare like this is serious business and you a failing leader.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t understand what EU tariffs have to do with Five Eyes (US, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand). The only country in common in the two groups is UK, which is supposedly on its way out of the EU and losing leverage there. The EU is driven largely by Germany and France, which are not in Five Eyes.
I think it’s great that the EU are participating in the tariffs; they certainly have as much at stake in intellectual property as we do. But this is not a Five Eyes issue.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are correct. It doesn’t. The EU has been hit by a surge of steel imports due to US tariffs and the fallout from the US China trade disputes. But the surge comes from Turkey and Russia, not China. The EU is just extending the tariffs they placed earlier last year and extended them and made them more targeted until 2021.
“BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Steel imports into Europe have risen sharply as a result of U.S. tariffs, particularly from Turkey, threatening European steelmakers as demand growth in the continent slows, European steel association Eurofer said on Wednesday.”
“Imports from Turkey and Russia increased by most – from Turkey by 57 percent in the first nine months and from Russia by 56 percent.”
“The main impact to date was that steel that might have gone to the United States was being redirected to Europe.”
“Russia, a traditional exporter of steel to Turkey, was likewise, needing an outlet for its production, Eurofer said.”
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-steel-eu-idUSKCN1MY1WU
The EU is already on the US bandwagon concerning China due to China’s aggressive buying of European assets after the trade war commenced.
https://www.scmp.com/business/companies/article/2179033/us-china-trade-war-rages-scepticism-over-chinese-led-deals-rises
“Emanuele Scimia says the continuing Chinese charm offensive is far from winning over EU sceptics who have long complained of Beijing’s unfair trade and investment practices, and in fact have taken action to counter it”
“China and the EU are unlikely to become allies against Trump’s trade war, however much Beijing wishes otherwise”
https://www.scmp.com/comment/insight-opinion/united-states/article/2176453/china-and-eu-are-unlikely-become-allies
Excess Steel Capacity will RELENTLESSLY seek the paths of least resistance to find enough homes for production to continue. Looks like the EU is now woke.
I believe that President had already arranged his priorities before he came into office. The soft coup was simply more proof of the corruption that he already knew existed. Perhaps he did not know in advance the specific people and details of how the DOJ/FBI and even some of the Five Eyes allies would attempt to frame him with a false narrative in a massive smear campaign to enable a Hillary win.
The President has learned much in the 26 months since the election about the Swamp, perhaps more than he knew going in, or perhaps he already was made aware of much of the Swamp corruption – especially the corruption and treachery of those at the top echelons of the former Administration, the Congress, the DOJ and FBI, and other agencies.
It would be unlike Donald J. Trump to let the serious treachery against him pass in the long run. He has made a lifelong habit of keeping scores settled. The question is – if, when, and how will he attempt to “settle the score” with the liars and criminals who have hurt him and interfered with his progress in attaining his most honorable objectives for Americans.
Will a victory in making America economically strong again be sufficient for him? Will the trade deals, the steady 3.5 – 4.0 % GDP, the promised job growth be sufficient? Will he never take any action against those who tried to cause him – and his voters and supporters – great harm?
I’m thinking that PDJT is an elephant – one who never forgets those who helped him , and those who harmed him and those who attempted to harm him.
IMO, he will act at a time of his choosing, not ours.
GB, nicely said. I agree with most everything. Thought provoking questions in paragraph #4. I believe PDJT more often “settles scores” indirectly. His economic policies are taking wealth and control away from traitors, crooks and the corrupt. His foreign policies are taking wealth and power away from traitors, crooks and the corrupt. And so on. PDJT’s methods always hit their mark in roundabout ways.
Keep up those clear and concise comments GB as they bring clarity.
Is there any value in a constitutional republic? Is there any value that the intelligence community and law enforcement don’t subvert the constitution?
Is the choice between better trade deals and higher employment vs IC/LE who can act with impunity through subversion of the constitution?
Is China or Singapore the model to emulate, wherein the arrangement is better economic security for limited personal liberty?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The “if he loses in 2020” comment struck me as off-key: everything can be reversed, especially if a lawless Socialist (cf. MAObama) gets into the White House again with a Swamp-Creature Congress.
MAObama ran the country downhill fairly quickly and fairly far in just one term. Remember “leading from behind” and “managing America’s decline” ?
Not only do we need President Trump to win in 2020, true Conservatives need to win for a generation at least to undo all the damage done since 1914 by so-called Progressives/New Dealers/Liberals/Socialists/Communists/Swamp Rats/Crony Capitalists etc. etc. etc.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If Trump knows about corruption and doesn’t expose it. That’s swamp. He is not going to be in office for ever. Trade deals come and go. I don’t even like this narrative trying to be pushed. I respect ya Sundance. Love most your work.
I really don’t care for this article. Swamp protects Swamp. He was voted I. To drain it. Not make a few trade deals and bury it/overlook it. He doesn’t get a pass in my book, no different than anyone else who turns a blind eye on corruption.
Drain the Swamp regardless Republican or Democrat. It’s way more important to our co try than some Trade deals. Matter of fact I feel it’s the most important for future generations.
I agree to disagree with this article.
Sundance gets frustrated too.
Thing is, Trump promised to do a lot of things. Thus he was voted in. And he makes solid efforts at achieving them. Against rabid opposition on all sides. Republicans, Democrats, Biased Judges, News Media, DOJ, FBI, STATE, DOD, EPA, Canada, Mexico, U.K., France, Germany, E.U., Russia, China, N.K., Turkey, Iran, Syria, … The list is long. He has to work with anyone willing to work with him. Build coalitions.
Problem is, everything he does is vulnerable to being undone. And undoing everything is the purpose of trying to destroy him. Worse, they want to make sure it never happens again. We can’t let that happen.
Failing to clean out the swamp does not make him swamp. It does put himself and his accomplishments in severe jeopardy. But we do not know everything he is facing. And we need to support him as he does what he thinks is best. But we can and should speak up when we think it is a mistake.
And the, I don’t care about myself, I’m doing what is best for the country, schtick is not just a mistake, it is horribly wrong. Bush made a similar mistake, not defending self because that would demean the office. Well guess what, the result demeaned the office. This isn’t throwing yourself on a hand grenade to save everyone else, it is abandoning ones post to leave everyone else open to attack.
I sure hope Sundance is mistaken as to Trump’s thinking and goals. And I hope Trump can succeed in everything. And I hope he moves the people along with him. So all he achieves will be supported long after Trump is retired.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Never forget that Trump saved us from Hillary.
The stronger our economy gets, the stronger President Trump gets. The stronger he gets the more he can do. He will clean up what he can. He can’t change human nature. As a famous man once said, “It’s a republic if you can keep it.” That means every generation must fight to keep it because there will always be someone trying to steal your freedom.
President Trump is fighting hard to restore our Republic. What can we do?
This week I got so pissed I decided to show my MAGA. I made signs and went out and stood in the cold at a busy intersection. I wrote Build the WAll on the jacket I was wearing. I made a sign that said, “Stop Heroin” on one side and “Walls” on the other. I took my sidekick, a seventy pound German shepherd. I got a lot of thumbs up and thank yous. Only three young men shouted profanities etc.
I took my MAGA to KAG 2020 Trump rally shirt and ironed Walls Do It on the back. I wore that to the airport. Put it on after I got thru security. It was great. I now have a new friend who I am encouraging to show her MAGA. We need to get out of the closet and be visible. Came back from my trip today and more positive response to my shirt. Told the young stwardess on the plane that I went to Hobby Lobby got the shirt and the letters and you can say whatever you want. She said great her mother loves to make shirts. Let’s get out there and do it. JUST DO IT.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Margaret, that’s awesome! Thank you for the inspiration!
Kudos to you, Margaret — you are a great example to ALL of us!!! It’s about time to come out of hiding.
That is fantastic Margaret.
👍
Faith comes before understanding.
“Maybe it’s better that the public not see what’s been going on with this country.” While I admire the hell out of this guy, I hope that was an off the cuff remark.
Prioritizing economic security makes perfect sense IF this country was not in the midst of a cold civil war (or at the least the prelude to one). We saw how quickly the immature, ill-mannered scheisse stick obama brought the countries economy to a screeching halt, likely on purpose IOT increase big gvt underclass clients and to diminish the middle class.
It can happen again, just as quickly or more so now that the Left is even more fanatic. Draining the swamp and complete neutralization of the craven Marxist ideologues in the DS, busted blue states and DC must be accomplished.
Yes, yes, China, China economy, economy it’s all important, but the enemy WITHIN is already here and winning. They will not stop until they’re stopped. Making America great again cannot be accomplished by trying to coexist with an internal enemy. The time, energy, resources gained by a strong economy will be quickly consumed fighting a Left wing insurgency (resistance?).
LikeLiked by 2 people
He can’t do it alone. Do it!
We have to get off our butts and be visible. We have to give strength to those who are afraid and think they are alone.
The problem with that line of thinking is that the scale of corruption in our government is increasing exponentially. Look how it only took Obama 8 years of absolutely lawless conduct to bring us to the brink. The economic side of this is essential, not saying it isn’t, and the border security that he fights for everyday. But the reckoning for the absolute abuse of power in the past administration must be dealt with. Nor for any kind of vengeance, but if you do not pull a weed out by it’s roots, it is back quickly, bigger and stronger than ever. I can’t see this president after spending so much time carefully fixing this country to leave the biggest threat to it unscathed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As far as the wrongs against this country, he will find a way without jeopardizing the necessary agreements.
I understand all that Sundance has stated here…I think he’s a better person than I would be if it were happening to me. The thing is, I love President Trump so much I can’t stand what they did and are doing to him.
I want them to be exposed. I have waited for a man like President Trump to stick to these people all my life! So while I understand…I want the bastards to go down!
If these deep state traitors and their associates do not pay the ultimate price for the crimes against us, in the end it will not count for much other than giving a large amount of Americans a taste of a great economy and all its benefits who have never experienced it.
He also has to know the day after he leaves office they are going to come at him and his family with everything they got.
CHINA STEP 1:
CHINA will CRUSH the world’s EMERGING ECONOMIES.
As the USA Reindustrializes and displaces imports from China with domestic manufacturing …
• China’s manufacturers will end up with massively-underutilized factories.
• China’s displaced workers will be reemployed at lower wages in lower-end and apparel factories.
• China’s manufacturers will then sacrifice profit to sell close-to-cost to keep workers employed.
• Those manufacturers will export to African and Belt-and-Road countries that China bribed or suckered into Debt-Trap loans to fund infrastructure projects run by China.
• As those countries find they cannot repay the debt, they face foreclosures that will forfeit ownership and control over their infrastructure to the Chinese.
• Those countries will be allowed to “delay” inevitable foreclosures in return for imports from China.
• The imports from China will destroy those countries’ domestic manufacturing and production.
Zimbabwe just found out … too late.
Guess why Bolton was meeting with African Leaders!
https://www.theepochtimes.com/thousands-lose-jobs-as-cheap-chinese-imports-kill-zimbabwes-manufacturing-industry_2757793.html
CHINA STEP 2:
THEN CHINA will ECONOMICALLY STRANGLE the DEVELOPED ECONOMIES.
Once Emerging-Economy countries’ domestic production has been destroyed,
• China will employ those countries’ displaced workers to exfiltrate their mineral wealth.
• China will displace those countries’ industrial imports from the EU and USA and our other trading partners.
UNLESS:
The world’s “Capitalist Reciprocal-Trade Countries” race to
• Band together with Bilateral Trade Deals in the next 18 months … AND
• Engage Emerging Economies in a Sustainable Trade Alternative to China.
[Isn’t it great to see the D-rats consuming President Trump’s time and the UniParty obstructing his agenda?]
Blind no Longer, help bring them down.
CHINA ANTIDOTE: Why 5 Eyes’ actions today.
“Capitalist Countries” will ECONOMICALLY STRANGLE unless they IMMEDIATELY
• Embrace Reciprocal Trade (the Antidote),
• Displace China (the Contagion).
• Dump Socialism (the Parasites).
• Destroy NGOs (the Termites).
We gotta have a wall
We gotta drain the swamp
President trump said these things, not I
He said them. he will do them. Slowly, in a very meticulous manner.
He has all the evidence to throw all of the swamp dwellers in prison for life, or have them executed.
It is never a matter of if, it is a matter of when.
When will the wall be built?
When will the swampers meet justice?
A matter of timing is all.
We have President Trump placed in a position of power by god, and it is his timing, Gods’, of when things will happen.
Have faith, it works miracles.
It’s a bit of a stretch to say this don’t you think? Out of all of the countries in 5 eyes only one is in EU and it’s quite possible that’s going to end soon.
Even if it doesn’t let’s not pretend the UK is liked within the EU.
OUTLOOK GRIM for China TRADE DEAL … anytime soon:
[repost from separate thread]
President Trump’s Davos Delegation now CANCELLED:
• ZERO USCOC-Globalist back-room deal opportunities. 😰
• ZERO USA-China Trade Deal session. 😱
• CHINA TARIFFS about to KICK IN on March 4th.🤯
Notice that White House “LEAK” to the WSJ today?
• “White House considering dropping Tariffs on China”
• DOW index spiked up 300 points … showing “VALUE”
• White House corrects the record … TARIFFS on CHINA on track to GROW.
Notice how Huawei [and ZTE] now becoming GLOBAL PARIAH
… ending CHINA’s ENTANGLEMENT into Telecom & Electric Infrastructure
… for IP THEFT & EXTORTION & DEFENSE SPYING & Electric Grid SHUT-DOWNS.
Notice how Lighthizer summed up last week’s China Trade Talks
… that CHINA’s progress against IP Theft was unsatisfactory.
Notice how POTUS launched SPACE MISSILE DEFENSE today
… against CHINA’s expanding hypersonic missile attack capability
… after CHINA’s threats to sink 2 American Aircraft Carriers.
Who’s betting that that China Trade Deal comes together
… BEFORE the next Round or two of TARIFFS on CHINA!
I believe President Trump has more character and personal integrity than the whole Washington DC cabal and MSM together. He will take the criticism, he will take the ridicule, he will take the lies and accusations and he is willing to pay the personal price to straighten out this horrible notional and geo political conspiracy. China needs to be b brought to bear. The Dems hate this president and will do anything to see him fail….. including siding with this country’s enemies. Sundance may very well be correct in his comprehension fo President Trump’s motives and intentions. With all my heart I wish him success….
LikeLiked by 4 people
What many of us Patriots want, if we strip it all away is revenge.Pure revenge.Against the Clintonistas.The Busholers. The Ocommies.For 30 years they’ve sold us out to the Red Chinese and the international globalist cabals that have strip mined our economy.Revenge.But PDJT dosnt let himself get blinded to just revenge.His game is twisting arms and putting the screws to this country’s opponents.Not a politician, not a soldier, but a businessman. Its all he knows.Its working.
“Maybe it’s better that the public not see what’s been going on with this country.” – President Donald Trump
Because?…
“Every normal man must be tempted, at times, to spit upon his hands, hoist the black flag, and begin slitting throats.” – H.L. Mencken, 1919
That’s a really dishonestly written story by Business Insider. The Europeans imposed tariffs on Chinese steel in January 2016 … long before Trump was elected. But now we’re told that their tariffs are a response to Big Bad Trump?
https://money.cnn.com/2016/01/29/news/economy/steel-china-europe-dumping-tariffs/index.html
More good stuff from Mr. Mencken, a fellow cynic. I wonder what he’d say today. He’d probably have a stroke instantly:
“It would surprise no impartial observer if the motto “In God we trust” were one day expunged from the coins of the republic by the Junkers at Washington, and the far more appropriate word, “verboten,” substituted. Nor would it astound any save the most romantic if, at the same time, the goddess of liberty were taken off the silver dollars to make room for a bas-relief of a policeman in a spiked helmet.” – H.L. Mencken, 1920
“I believe that liberty is the only genuinely valuable thing that men have invented, at least in the field of government, in a thousand years. I believe that it is better to be free than to be not free, even when the former is dangerous and the latter safe. I believe that the finest qualities of man can flourish only in free air – that progress made under the shadow of the policeman’s club is false progress, and of no permanent value. I believe that any man who takes the liberty of another into his keeping is bound to become a tyrant, and that any man who yields up his liberty, in however slight the measure, is bound to become a slave.” – H.L. Mencken, 1927
“Laws are no longer made by a rational process of public discussion; they are made by a process of blackmail and intimidation, and they are executed in the same manner. The typical lawmaker of today is a man wholly devoid of principle — a mere counter in a grotesque and knavish game. If the right pressure could be applied to him, he would be cheerfully in favor of polygamy, astrology or cannibalism. It is the aim of the Bill of Rights, if it has any remaining aim at all, to curb such prehensile gentry. Its function is to set a limitation upon their power to harry and oppress us to their own private profit. The Fathers, in framing it, did not have powerful minorities in mind; what they sought to hobble was simply the majority. But that is a detail. The important thing is that the Bill of Rights sets forth, in the plainest of plain language, the limits beyond which even legislatures may not go.” – H.L. Mencken, May, 1930
“The state — or, to make the matter more concrete, the government — consists of a gang of men exactly like you and me. They have, taking one with another, no special talent for the business of government; they have only a talent for getting and holding office. Their principal device to that end is to search out groups who pant and pine for something they can’t get and to promise to give it to them. Nine times out of ten that promise is worth nothing. The tenth time is made good by looting A to satisfy B. In other words, government is a broker in pillage, and every election is sort of an advance auction sale of stolen goods.” – H.L. Mencken
“Government, like any other organism, refuses to acquiesce in its own extinction. This refusal, of course, involves the resistance to any effort to diminish its powers and prerogatives. There has been no organized effort to keep government down since Jefferson’s day. Ever since then the American people have been bolstering up its powers and giving it more and more jurisdiction over their affairs. They pay for that folly in increased taxes and diminished liberties. No government as such is ever in favor of the freedom of the individual. It invariably seeks to limit that freedom, if not by overt denial, then by seeking constantly to widen its own functions.” – H.L. Mencken, 1956
“The main thing that every political campaign in the United States demonstrates is that the politicians of all parties, despite their superficial enmities, are really members of one great brotherhood. Their principal, and indeed their sole, object is to collar public office, with all the privileges and profits that go therewith. They achieve this collaring by buying votes with other people’s money. No professional politician is ever actually in favor of public economy. It is his implacable enemy, and he knows it. All professional politicians are dedicated wholeheartedly to waste and corruption. They are the enemies of every decent man.” – H.L. Mencken, 1956
“The only guarantee of the Bill of Rights which continues to have any force and effect is the one prohibiting quartering troops on citizens in time of peace. All the rest have been disposed of by judicial interpretation and legislative whittling. Probably the worst thing that has happened in America in my time is the decay of confidence in the courts. No one can be sure any more that in a given case they will uphold the plainest mandate of the Constitution. On the contrary, everyone begins to be more or less convinced in advance that they won’t. Judges are chosen not because they know the Constitution and are in favor of it, but precisely because they appear to be against it.” – H.L. Mencken, 1956
“Getting particular democrats to support the USMCA; what’s that worth?”
“Getting a southern border wall and sensible immigration law; what’s that worth?”
Answer:
Nothing, if it’s obtained via corruption. And make no mistake, using corruption as leverage is…wait for it…corruption. It’s like the blind man walking off the cliff. We all know the tale. Saying nothing is just as bad as telling him it’s safe. One of my favorite quotes, from the flick The Boondock Saints, is appropriate,
“Now, we must all fear evil men. But, there is another kind of evil which we must fear most … and that is the indifference of good men!”
What you’re preaching here, Sundance, is indifference in the face of economic gain…security…etc. I personally am not convinced yet that Trump is that type of man. But if so, it will ultimately lead no where good. And, that’s based on a historical perspective, as well as a religious one.
Curt, As the meme says, “The left doesn’t hate Trump, they hate us. He is just in the way.” By unleashing the economy he has broken the chains off of the middle class. The middle class must now learn how to walk without chains. We must rise up like the yellow vests. They envy us our President you know.
Yes, they hate us through Trump. Not only us in the US, anyone like us in the world.
Thank you, Margaret Berger, for saying so well what needs to be said. Each one of us has a job to do, if we want to keep our beloved country.
My training has always begun with the essential nature of “economics.” If you don’t have fundamental prosperity (resources) and the means to “make a living” and protect that “living,” one is very close to being enslaved — and this is exactly the purposes of marxists and globalists – slavery of Americans, No one left to look after the nation or its (our) people.
With President Trump’s national economic security, prosperous individuals will support President Trump and America. More prosperity, more possibiiities, more choices, more creativity, more safety. He is creating his/our allies at home and abroad.
I think for me, the more Trump exposes what is going on in the world the more I learn. The more I learn the more I understand how the globalist undermined our (middle class) best interest and continue to do so.
Trouble is, tariffs are paid by the user, that is the US public ultimately pays for tariffs. And restricted trade makes us all poorer.
Oddly enough, if the Chinese are selling steel to the US at under cost, they’re paying you to take it off them, effectively. Short term, as a way to even up trade treatment, tariffs may be useful, but in the long term, they’re a losing strategy.
Remember, Trump will be writing a tell all book after his presidency, so the truth will come out, sooner or later. Heck a whole wing in his presidential library could be dedicated to “spygate”.
Trump refused to take the bad medicine from China, and somehow Business Insider blames it ending up of Europe’s shores as Trump’s fault. These journalists contort themsevles into pretzels in order to malign Trump.
I think President Trump will drop the “atomic hammer”. Just a matter of when. An attempted coup cannot go unpunished for the sake of the Republic. I believe the President, as Chief Law Enforcement Officer, is well aware of this.
“Rome wasn’t built in a day, but they were laying bricks every hour.” First things must come first, and all things will come in their time. When I need a reminder and a little encouragement… WE FIGHT!
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/04/09/we-fight/#more-147876
