President Trump Discusses His Decision Not to Declassify “Spygate” Documents…

The New York Post has an article today, surrounding an interview with President Trump, where the topic of declassifying the evidence behind ‘Spygate’ surfaced.
To say there is a massive schism amid supporters of the President on this issue would be an understatement.
On one hand the declassification would potentially, and finally, outline the scale of the FBI/DOJ politicization and weaponization of intelligence against the President – exposing the entire ‘spygate’ scandal in all its glory. On the other hand that potential is also seen as political leverage against the schemes of DC and all the characters.
Here’s the quotes that matter:
(New York Post) […] “If they go down the presidential harassment track, if they want go and harass the president and the administration, I think that would be the best thing that would happen to me. I’m a counter-puncher and I will hit them so hard they’d never been hit like that.”
“I think that would help my campaign. If they want to play tough, I will do it. They will see how devastating those pages are.”
“It’s much more powerful if I do it then,” Trump said, “because if we had done it already, it would already be yesterday’s news.”
Trump added Wednesday that his lawyer Emmet Flood thought it would be better politically to wait.
“He didn’t want me to do it yet, because I can save it,” Trump said.
The president also pushed back on the notion that all the Justice Department documents should eventually be released for the sake of transparency.
“Some things maybe the public shouldn’t see because they are so bad,” Trump said, making clear it wasn’t damaging to him, but to others. “Maybe it’s better that the public not see what’s been going on with this country.” (more)
From the CTH perspective this interview essentially solidifies something we have been outlining for several months: President Trump is applying the consideration of leverage to his decision-making.
Many have refused to accept “leverage” was part of President Trump’s primary determination and decision-making. CTH has been heavily criticized for even presenting such analysis. Hopefully, this interview puts an end to those criticisms.
Leverage is the primary filter here; and it’s not just leverage against domestic political enemies.
President Trump has fifty years of business skills in various predatory and adversarial financial deals. Leverage, or the ability to force an opponent to take an action that benefits your position, is the most valuable weapon in deals; business or politics the same is true.
This type of leverage is extremely valuable and it’s not just against Democrats, Obama and the Never Trump alliance (ie. Sea Island group). President Trump is in a fight against multiple enemies from all sides, across all aisles and political alignments. The declassification leverage is like an atomic hammer that strikes everyone in a 360° blast radius.
And it is not limited to domestic adversaries. This leverage has a geopolitical value.
Think about geopolitical trade deals with Five-Eyes allies. Think about how President Trump may need an ally to take a position adverse to their preferred interests. The potential for declassification of intelligence documents showing complicit corruption within the U.K. and Australia could destroy politicians external to the U.S.
Think about an ally being asked to take a position on China (trade), Iran (sanctions), Russia (energy), etc. Movement on any of these geopolitical issues, and many more, can be tilted -in part- based on the threat of sunlight or declassification. Leverage is a tool.
Getting particular democrats to support the USMCA; what’s that worth?
Getting a southern border wall and sensible immigration law; what’s that worth?
What does President Trump value? What is important to him?
What part of the transactional relationship can be enhanced by leverage? Pro-tip: it’s not personal; it is not leverage to benefit Trump personally; he doesn’t care about that shallow stuff… his view of the horizon is much longer, much further; much more consequential.
It annoys the heck out of many people, me included, that Donald Trump is willing to absorb so much inbound fire, unnecessarily; which, by extension, means that his supporters are forced to absorb so much inbound and unnecessary fire; but he is.
What is President Trump’s primary objective? Save the U.S.A. through economics.
Economic security is national security.
I think much of our angst is because we look too short-term; and the media does a great job of convincing us President Trump is selfish. Perhaps they are correct. Perhaps I’m wrong; but I see this leverage issue as something Trump views as important – obviously; or he wouldn’t approach it that way.
Would President Trump trade a $500 billion per year positive benefit to the U.S. economy in exchange for never outlining the fraud against him?
Would President Trump accept new jobs for a million Americans in exchange for never outlining the 2016 fraud against him?
Yeah.
He would.
Without question.
And he wouldn’t care if it meant he could never win in 2020.
He ain’t a politician.
Piss you off?
Probably.
That’s Trump.
“Some things maybe the public shouldn’t see because they are so bad,” Trump said, making clear it wasn’t damaging to him, but to others. “Maybe it’s better that the public not see what’s been going on with this country.”
No, Mr President, you’re wrong!! It’s vital that the American people see EXACTLY how bad our country has been compromised. They MUST see it to totally purge it. If the rotten core of our government isn’t exposed and excised completely, it will only reconstitute again and threaten our Constitution once more.
The treasonous bastards must be outed and their crimes exposed. The American people MUST know that the law is for everyone and the people responsible for decades of crimes committed against the American people WILL BE PUNISHED. We trusted that people put into positions of power exercised them fairly and competently, that trust has been broken, and you have the proof…Leverage be damned! We’re either a Constitutional Republic or we’re a Third World country being run by treasonous criminals who apparently are above the law …all the leverage in the world won’t matter, if the government no longer works for the people.
If you are truly serious about Making America Great Again…the purge starts with you.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Trump is the last chance.
LikeLiked by 2 people
he is an out and out pragmatist who can’t see the big picture of the Constitution being destroyed
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was Jeff Sessions.
LikeLike
I agree. It’s got to come out. Any benefits will be wiped out by the opposition by 2024. Take No prisoners. Timing is important. But the leverage will weaken with time.
LikeLike
This article by Sundance says it all! I have read the comments by different folks responding to it. Some totally agree with it and some are angry 😡 by it.
He is absolutely right! This is all about LEVERAGE. Our President has all the leverage in the world on Democrats, RINOs, World Leaders, Mueller, DOJ, FBI, Deep State etc. that were involved in the “soft coup”. Trumpism only survives if our President builds a foundation that can withstand the hand of time.
A majority of the President’s before him have very little left of their legacy (whether good or bad). If our President decides to hold certain things back to preserve his legacy for generations to come, we as a country, our children and grandchildren will benefit from it.
LarrySchweikart wrote this the other day. It perfectly coincides with Sundance’s article. His thread is a perfect example of how PDJT is using his LEVERAGE with Mitch McConnell to make sure the Courts are stacked with MAGA Justices that will judge on issues that would try to chip away at TRUMPISM for decades to come.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Level-headed Larry! Thank you, Felice! Far too many short-sighted Debbie Downers and assorted you know who’s on this thread tonight.
Good thing they aren’t leading this country through the most dangerous times since the last Civil War.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes, PDJT is all about America and Americans. Amazing what he takes on our behalf.
LikeLike
Schweikart is entirely unconvincing that those who wanted to shut down the government until we got the Wall were wrong. He asserts it but doesn’t make any argument to back up his assertion. A two month shutdown would have had most of D.C. sh*tting bricks. He could have extracted Wall funding, ended the shutdown and gotten right back to confirming judges.
LikeLike
All about leverage and not at all about justice.
I can’t tell you how disappointing that is to me. Our nation is doomed without reinstating rule of law/equal justice under that law… Smarter men than agree.
“The only stable state is the one in which all men are equal before the law”-Aristotle
Trump can be the savior of our republic.. Or, he can be a prez who wrote a @#$% load of EO’s, reversed some regs, dropped taxes, brought back a few manufacturing jobs… only to have all of that undone by the next marxist bastard who comes along. Erased like a fart in the wind.
LikeLiked by 1 person
New here?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great argument.
LikeLike
The nostalgic Trump 2016 sticker comes off of my car window tomorrow.
LikeLike
Did you get your Trump 2020?
LikeLiked by 3 people
snap outta it!
LikeLiked by 2 people
No-one voted for President Trump in 2016 because the FBI and DOJ were weaponized against him; heck, no-one even knew about it; so what are they mad about now? He’s working on the agenda people voted for….. that wasn’t “spygate”.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Not impressed with these 2 years huh? I am. I might go get a sticker tomorrow. Trump 2020. Hell Trump 2024
LikeLiked by 1 person
Has anyone sit back and thought about what could happen if Trump drops the mother bomb on the DOJ, FBI, CIA, NSA, Senate, House, Past Presidents, Mass Media all at once?
Does anyone believe there wouldn’t be any opposition and mass hysteria in the streets.
LikeLiked by 6 people
A taste of honey.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Unintended consequences keep popping up in my head.
LikeLike
It will be okay if he ever cleans house. Two years down the road and the Deep State is only moderately weakened. All the same people still there.
LikeLike
Those photos of him with the grandkids was a nice touch
LikeLiked by 3 people
We have had a two tiered justice system for 50 years.
The more egregious fact to that statement is the favored class has been vile and intent on a crushing individual freedom. The favored ilk has been allowed to commit crimes to advance their twisted agenda of punishing success, promoting immorality, fetal murder and cradle to grave control of our lives through government.
Such crimes and idiocy provide chaos. Chaos is what sells media adverising.
So of course the corporate media and deep state work hand in hand to help each other.
Idiocy portrayed as normal. Morality portrayed as ‘phobia’.
Corruption of the ilk ignored. Equal justice hasn’t been evident in 5 decades.
The president’s statement gives pause because we as his supporters are fully aware that the swamp is not going to prosecute themselves. It is only him who can cause a shockwave of finally shining a light of justice on the criminal ilk.
Because God will be their judge, the criminal ilk know deep in their gut they are the walking dead. Just 15 days ago i truly believe the majority in this country ( meaning us ) knew that the mid-term elections were about the change the course of history for the better. We now see that election fraud is not beneath the ilk. They stole power. They will stop/stall MAGA, speak idiocy which will be promoted by the mud stream media. The house will impeach the president.
Moods have changed. Uncertainty is now part of conversations. Its all because there has been no prosecutions and no light shed on the crimes of the ilk by the DOJ of this administration.
The president’s promise of draining the swamp is supported by the majority of people. I pray he acts upon his promise and let the support of the people be the wind ahis back.
Rule of law and equal justice against this bunch vital to ensure the survival of our freedoms, which includes economic freedoms.
Inaction to prosecute these people only empowers them more as we have seen in so many ways.
This is one promise that needs to be kept or the deep state will steal more power in 2 years to our detriment.
LikeLiked by 3 people
yes
Justice is not to be played with or used as a political weapon.
That turns him into just another swamp creature.
Some in maga nation won’t care, they’ll say “Well, at least his our swamp creature..” Not good enough for me and not good enough to save this nation long term, IMO.
Justice must be served.
LikeLike
I think Trump doesnt want to open up this information, because he may also use the same tools against his enemies. Maybe someday he will need some FISA warrant, or info from allies
LikeLike
The “allies” aren’t going to drop out of five eyes no matter what Trump uncovers. Their embarrassment will be acute but I bet they won’t even care as much as when they were revealed to be part of rendition programs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow. I am truly amazed at the fickleness of this crowd. In one day, after this one article, you all are sadsacks never going to win another battle. No one seems to want to give President Trump the benefit of the doubt. Everyone is ready to abandon the cause in dismay and disappointment all over the word leverage. Burn the MAGA hats, doom is upon us.
Got a better leader in mind? Can you wave your magic wand and get him in the White House tomorrow?
If not, I advise you to do something positive, like pray for God to continue to guide President Trump, to keep his eyes on the goals he set for the country. Pray for his physical and mental protection etc.
All this whining will get us nowhere.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Every Trump supporting site got attacked during the past year. Was this site immune?
LikeLike
This site has a much different base, and the ankle-biting Chihuahua’s tend not to stick around so much.
LikeLike
🇺🇸🙏👍💣💥 Amen!
LikeLike
It’s not the many who have refused to accept “leverage” that I have a problem with. It’s the many who have declared the Democrats have won and POTUS has lost, and they savagely attack anyone who points out that President Trump may be working behind the scenes towards a greater goal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am sorry this is stupid logic. Every gain mentioned plus whatever other ground recovered will all be lost in just a few short election cycles post Trump if the uniparty deep state is allowed to survive. This is not about winning one battle this is about winning the war. All the things you mention will be short term gains victories that will be all for naught when they are later rolled back and we are utterly defeated because the enemy was left to regroup solidify and counter attack all for a temporary holiday truce.
idiocy. People people of stature people of upper leadership must go to prison must be made the example to let the other aspiring know it is not worth the risk.
LikeLiked by 1 person
While I (like many of you) would love the documents released so we can expose the conspiracy once and for all, we have to think about the results through an honest evaluation of reality.
Do any of us need these documents to realize what took place? No.
Will Democrat voters flee their party if the deeds are exposed? No.
Will the media report the scope and scale of the scandal? No.
Will our current political leadership or justice system hold anyone accountable? No.
Then when you consider that half the country believes that Mueller is legitimately investigating “Russian collusion” despite no tangible proof for over 2 years; that today’s economy is thanks to Obama after he himself said it was impossible; that socialism is the path to success despite the example of Venezuela; and that Republicans will ruin the healthcare that Democrats already ruined, it suddenly becomes clear that our quest for corruption exposure will likely be short on tangible results.
IMHO, if President Trump thinks that maintaining these acts in secrecy (at least for the time being) will warrant the best results for America then I’m willing to stick it out. In the meantime… 🙏
LikeLike
Many Trump supporters have been spreading the truth about what is really going on, but if nothing ever happens they will start to look like idiots. I have experienced this myself, people avoid me because they think I have lost all sense of reality! How can we convince people that the MSM lie when no action is taken? I’m sorry to say it, but the joke really is on us 😦
LikeLike
It’s either “Liberty & Justice for All” – or the fix is in.
LikeLike
Sneaky, I don’t think the same. Leverage now to catch them all when the time is ripe and that does not mean until 2020 but sometime in the very near future. Remember, Trump is far smarter than all the others because of his many years of experience in dealing with politicians, especially in NY where he had to be a “democrat” to do business there. By holding off, I think he also keeps them wondering when the hammer if ever will fall, and it will. He plans go back years and he plays a super hand of poker. If you review the multitude of what he has done in less than 2 yrs., it is phenomenal. He plans ahead and doesn’t spill the beans until ready! I have noticed he is getting a little more out there in his remarks/answers which to me indicates we are going to have something going to take place very, very soon. I even think he knew/wanted the democrats to have the House for 2 reasons- newbies and oldies fighting each other, that they can spout all they want but we have the Senate and anything going to the Senate will block their ridiculous wants and especially against Trump, who we all know is not going to be impeached because nothing there. With respect to Rod and Mueller, things will also happen there. He hired for the interim Whittaker and the democrats are saying he can’t do that, but he can because the FBI/CIA and DOJ are HIS employees and he can hire or fire them. The large number of traitors will also soon be out there and the ending will not be pretty. In other words they can try to trump Trump but will lose. This is lengthy, but with what we learn from SD and see what has and is happening, we are confident of our President’s and our future in MAGA.
LikeLike
I sure hope this is a case of PDJT holding his cards back and appearing weak when he is strong? Sun Tzu?
I sure hope and pray that’s what this is or America is done, cooked, finished, stick a fork in it…
I do find it very hard to believe PDJT would just throw in the towel like this, it’s just not like him.
I also find it hard to believe that if he doesn’t ‘drain the swamp’ before he leaves office, he will regret it BIG TIME because I doubt the swamp will have any mercy when it comes to destroying him.
So I’m going to pray he’s got a good reason he’s putting this on the back burner for a while to get some of the things he still wants.
Maybe we need to start burning up some phone lines, IDK.
I think I need to take a break for a while, this is just so disappointing.
LikeLike
I fully understand why Trump wanted to wait for actual AG to be put in place with a sack. I get were some leverage maybe retained ala foreign powers. But to trade a few victories that will easily be rolled back long term to let a mortal enemy escape is just stupid.
Attack destroy humiliate crush the internal threat burn both sides of the isle go full scorched earth for the next 2yrs. Then in 2020 will be the start of doing all you mention in a way that will have a solid longterm foundation movement to carry into the generations forward.
LikeLike
I believe the 3 pillars of MAGA are Build the Wall, Drain the Swamp, and Rebuild our Economy. If they must come in a particular order so be it but they must come. In my humble opinion without the wall and less immigration overall none of the rest matters. Stats Tucker provided were that we will hit half a billion by the next century.
LikeLike