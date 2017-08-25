President Trump Continues Strategic Trump Doctrine – Economic Leverage To Produce National Security Objectives…

It must be pointed out; it is up to us to do so. The corporate media are hopelessly deficient in their coverage and explanations of how strategic objectives for national security are being delivered through a Trump Doctrine via economic leverage. The results are stunningly effective, yet few have noticed, and even fewer seem willing to articulate.
The latest example of the geopolitical Trump Doctrine in action comes via Venezuela, and in the wake of a fraudulent Maduro election – the Trump administration’s economic and financial policy delivering sanctions against the rogue Maduro regime:
(Via LA Times) The Trump administration on Friday slapped sweeping financial sanctions on Venezuela, barring banks from any new financial deals with the government or state-run oil giant PDVSA.
The sanctions Trump signed by executive order are bound to dramatically escalate tensions between Venezuela and the U.S. and exacerbate the country’s economic crisis.
The White House said in a statement that the measures “are carefully calibrated to deny the [President Nicolas] Maduro dictatorship a critical source of financing to maintain its illegitimate rule, protect the United States financial system from complicity in Venezuela’s corruption and in the impoverishment of the Venezuelan people, and allow for humanitarian assistance.”
The new actions prohibit dealings in new debt and equity issued by the government of Venezuela and its state oil company. It also prohibits dealings in certain existing bonds owned by the Venezuelan public sector, as well as dividend payments to the government of Venezuela. (read more)
Now, to fully conceptualize the strategic policy of the Trump Doctrine in action it becomes necessary to remind ourselves the latest action does not happen in a vacuum. In the multidimensional economic security approach of President Trump, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin plays a critical role.
The sanctions against Venezuela, while targeted, are only one small outcropping of a much larger geopolitical strategy that U.S. President Trump has initiated for the past eight months with jaw-dropping success:
From OPEC (Saudi Summit) to the EU and Baltic States (Poland Pre-G20); to North African energy development via President Macron (Libya and Mali); to walking away from the Paris Climate agreement; to discussions with Theresa May on a bilateral trade deal; to massive shipments of coal to U.K. and France; to closing a deal to deliver Ireland massive amounts of Texas LNG; to our own internal U.S. energy production policy with pipelines, Oil, Coal and Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) etc.
President Trump has used all of those “allied” relationships to lower global energy prices.
The bigger part of the ‘big-missed-picture‘ was how that energy strategy impacted adversaries like Russia, Iran, China and recently Venezuela, while simultaneously supporting the larger America-First economic and geopolitical goals.
President Trump thinks seriously long-term, and really BIG picture.
Global energy, mostly oil, fuels the expansionist and interventionist structure that builds the very foundation of our geopolitical adversaries’ ability to continue their global influence. Diminish the value of oil and Donald Trump puts the squeeze on the financial resources of those nations dependent on energy as income.
Most of our current geopolitical adversaries Russia, Iran and Venezuela are dependent on high energy prices. Secondly, the downstream economic adversaries are dependent on high energy prices to maintain their economic position and alliances. As examples: China (as an geopolitical influence agent), and Mexico (as a NAFTA trade parasite), hold adverse interests to the U.S. on trade.
President Trump, by lowering global energy prices, has fractured the foundation of energy producing nations to influence geopolitical strategy; Trump has diminished their most powerful tool.
As a consequence, economic adversaries like China are put into a position of having to spend more money, directly, to aid their allies and to maintain their influence.
Think about how much financial strain is on China currently. North Korea is entirely financially dependent on China; Pakistan is financially dependent on China’s continued investment; Mexico is financially dependent on Chinese investment; Venezuela is dependent on Chinese loans and oil purchases; etc., etc. the list goes on. The Trump Doctrine is confronting these relationships through economics. Each of these relationships is bleeding out money from China.
Conversely, on the income side of China’s ledgers, they are dependent on manufacturing and trade to keep their revenue stream viable. The Trump Doctrine of renegotiated trade relationships is also confronting China on the revenue side. China needs our market to sell their goods; China is dependent on access to the U.S. $20 trillion trade market.
See the squeeze?
The Trump Doctrine of using economic strategy is forcing China to spend more and yet simultaneously they are facing less income. And remember, as a combined result of their dependency on international trade and a trade surplus with the U.S., China’s central bank vault holds “dollars”.
China’s #1 threat, if you want to call it that, would be to dump dollars to retaliate against what President Trump is doing. However, if the value of the dollar drops, China has less value in their vault, and a lower dollar actually helps our exports.
It’s a three way geopolitical and financial squeeze.
Now, back to Venezuela – The United States was the only remaining cash purchaser of Venezuela oil. Both China and Russia purchase Maduro’s oil, however their current purchases are/were all made as offsets, repayments, for prior loans. It doesn’t generate additional revenue for Maduro if China and Russia to purchase more oil, it only pays down the Venezuelan debt.
This report was earlier in this month (we predicted today’s outcome from it):
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – A tanker carrying a cargo of about 1 million barrels of Venezuelan heavy crude has been stranded for more than a month off the coast of Louisiana for lack of a bank letter of credit to discharge, three sources have told Reuters.
The cargo’s fate adds to state-run oil company PDVSA’s precarious financial position. Revenue from the company’s oil sales, which have suffered because of low prices and declining production, account for more than 90 percent of the nation’s exports.
Major banks are cutting exposure to Venezuela as a result of political upheaval in the South American country. Some have closed accounts linked to officials of the OPEC member who have had sanctions leveled against them by the U.S. government and have refused to provide correspondent bank services or trade in government bonds.
Credit Suisse this month barred operations involving certain Venezuelan bonds and is now requiring that business with President Nicolas Maduro’s government and related entities undergo a reputation risk review.
[…] The tanker Karvounis carrying Venezuelan oil is anchored at South West Pass off the coast of Louisiana, according to Reuters vessel tracking data. PBF Energy Inc, the intended buyer of the cargo, has been trying unsuccessfully to find a bank willing to provide a letter of credit to discharge the oil, according to two trading and shipping sources.
Crude sellers typically request letters of credit from customers that guarantee payment within 30 days after a cargo is delivered. The documents must be issued by a bank and received before the parties agree to discharge.
It was not immediately clear which banks have denied letters of credit or if other U.S. refiners are affected. (read more)
Today’s additional sanctions by Treasury Secretary Mnuchin formally removes the ability of Venezuela to get underwriting for their most important export, oil. Essentially, Maduro is cut off from additional cash.
The only option for Maduro’s economic allies: China, Russia, Cuba etc., is to directly give more money to Venezuela. However, if they do so they run the risk of running afoul of Secretary Mnuchin’s sanctions and freezing their own international financial systems from engagement with U.S. banks. Chinese businesses cannot effectively trade with the U.S. market if they are cut off from access to the U.S. banking system.
See the leverage?
Now when you step back, and look at the bigger BIG PICTURE, and think about North Korea, Pakistan-Afghanistan, and the other geopolitical hot-button issues where China is involved…. And then overlay Russia’s lack of energy revenue and simultaneous drain on resources via Syria,… well, you begin to see how effective the Trump Doctrine is.
None of this happened this week, this month, or last month. This is a cumulative strategy mapped out long before the January inauguration and carried out ever since.
And Trump is “crazy” according to our thoughtful and sagacious news media.
LOL! Crazy like a fox! Crazy like a lion that thinks like a fox!
The more is see these brilliant financial moves so effortlessly deployed, with NEGATIVE DELAY, the more I think Mnuchin was an insanely good pick, who reads Trump’s desires before Trump even asks the questions. Why have we not had leadership like this for so long?
OH, YOU EVIL MEDIA! THIS IS WHAT YOU DEPRIVED US OF, PREYING ON WEAK PRESIDENTS WHO DID YOUR BIDDING!
Trump should troll the media by bringing Mnuchin and wife on his next Paris trip, and having her model a new Hermes scarf every day! Her hubby is Trump-cabinet-class and worth every penny! Make the media HOWL in anger, for violations of the trivial dogmas that characterize the limit of their understanding!
Pro-tip Sundance: “Economic Leverage To Produce National Security Objectives” may be correct,
But its propaganda is ineffective to motivate and move the masses, so it’s not politically correct…
How would you state it?
Dang! Our Prez gets them coming AND going!!
He told me I’d be so proud of my country.
He told me I’d be so proud of my President.
He was right.
Sundance,
Thank you so much! I am going to send this to people who think Trump is losing ground (courtesy of the media) and cannot see beyond the Charlottesville controversy.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Wonder how many loaves of bread that expensive looking painting would buy? Bet Maduro’s starving captives will never know.
It is very rare indeed to have a leader come along that is a visionary and has the ability to implement that vision…..and can slip into tactical mode with the people.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Was waiting for the thread on this. Thanks for interjecting and…dayum!! Prescient should be your middle name!!
But were the missles just fired bottle rockets or ICBM`s? I think bottle rockets.
“North Korea launched what seems to be short-range missiles into the East Sea on Saturday morning, according to South Korea’s military.
The North fired several “unidentified projectiles” from the vicinity Gitdaeryong in Gangwon Province at around 6:49 a.m., said the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).”
Way to go Sundance.
http://english.yonhapnews.co.kr/northkorea/2017/08/26/0401000000AEN20170826000651315.html
Oops. Sorry…
Considering this paragraph from the article
Think about how much financial strain is on China currently. North Korea is entirely financially dependent on China; Pakistan is financially dependent on China’s continued investment; Mexico is financially dependent on Chinese investment; Venezuela is dependent on Chinese loans and oil purchases; etc., etc. the list goes on. The Trump Doctrine is confronting these relationships through economics. Each of these relationships is bleeding out money from China.
I don’t think that it is too far fetched for China to be supporting, maybe indirectly, MS-13, Islamic terrorism, Antifa and other disruptors to keep America off balance and unable to combat the real problem, which is China.
A good start for the USA:
US withholds $350m of military aid from Pakistan
https://www.ft.com/content/443c194c-6e31-11e7-bfeb-33fe0c5b7eaa
Even worse, American taxpayers have funded our own destruction via lop-sided trade deals, Paris Climate scam, billions handed to Iran, billions missing from audit of state department, etc.. Obama once stated, “You didn’t build that.” Well, come to find out, we sure PAID for everything under the sun, now didn’t we?
What we have here is a size 45 G.I. issued, Genuine Leather, Steel Toed Boot placed directly between the cheeks of Maduro’s Glutious Maximus!
I wonder if Nikki Haley had an idea what a key role she would be playing in this global strategy.
Similar to Mike Pence, my former governor. I didn’t think much of Pence as he seemed to be han-handed, which I now believe was due to his political consultants. Haley seemed a nothing type governor except for her stand on the Confederate battle flag, which infuriated a lot of people.
Yet suddenly they seem to be stand-up people with a lot of firmness and courage.
“My father sees potential in people that they don’t see in themselves.”
Ivanka Trump, RNC Convention, 2016
Many successful people are only successful within a specific organization, agency, heirarchy etc because they have figured out how to play the game. Really, dysfunctional organizations offer the most opportunities, because incompetence is easily concealed. In short, when nobody is rewarded for changing the system, nobody will take the risk. Trump offers the chance to make improvements. He encourages them. He demands them. New game with new rules. Pence and Haley playing well.
Deficient is not the correct word for the media. They are filthy scum from the networks to local TV stations to hometown newspapers. Totally despicable.
The Boss
STILL NOT SICK OF WINNING!
Maduro is obviously illegitimate. Are these measures meant to force him to step down? Or to do better for the people of Venezuela? Call me ignorant of such matters, but what is the determined objective of these sanctions?
My guess is the measures will cripple his finances so badly that Maduro won’t want to be dictator of a country with no money to pilfer. Or the people will rise up against him and take back power. If Maduro is allowed to prosper, his reign is likely to continue far into the future. Make him poor and hated, and being a dictator won’t be so much fun.
When his money runs out and he can’t pay his killers to keep them at bay what do you think those killers are going to do?
I think this is the organization that handles your question. It’s all of the countries of the America’s. The solution in South America lies with Maduro’s neighbors. I’m sure there is a status and statement somewhere on this website. I used to keep up on it but this is really a South American issue. We pay for most of this organization in order for them to work out their differences. Check it out.
http://www.oas.org/en/about/our_locations.asp
Expect Maduro to pack as much money as possible and flee to Cuba before he’s caught and executed by the Venezuelan people. His dictator days are over.
I’m thinking there are probably quite a few Chinese bureaucrats muttering bad things about MAGA and our President right about now.
This was all discussed on CNN………….. (not !)
Watch CNN to find out what did not happen yesterday!
Fox just reported North Korea just launched another ballistic missile.
I’ve been understanding this more and more, Sundance. You’ve been my touchstone.
“None of this happened this week, this month, or last month. This is a cumulative strategy mapped out long before the January inauguration and carried out ever since.”
This is intriguing. The thought of how many years President Trump has been formulating his master plan. It is actually mind boggling to me.
He’s such a long term planner and has great patience for culmination of his plans. On the other hand, he knows if/when he should cut bait on other issues, such as terminations, etc. Qualities of a great leader.
President Trump is a genius!
Looks like Trump’s endorsement working
Polls are not really that reliable. There is quite a bit of time left for her to get it together. She needs a good strategist this time. Flake is lousy but that isn’t enough because the Uniparty has their system set-up in Arizona.
